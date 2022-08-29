Can Terra Classic (LUNC) Erase the Dreadful Past?

From its autumn high of roughly $110, Luna’s value plummeted to nothing.
A resumption of the strong downturn is possible if the RSI breaks beyond 60.
During recent times, Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has been roaring. The token saw a 23.4% increase in anticipation of the upgrade on Aug 26, placing it among the best performers. The formerly known LUNA token has been rebranded as Luna Classic. According to statistics provided by CMC, the increase of $137.7 million in capital inflow within 24 hours contributed to the jump in LUNC’s price.
After the depeg of the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin in May, the value of the LUNA token plummeted by 100 percent. According to the LUNC chart, the token’s buying and selling activity are neutral. According to the RSI, LUNC is continuing trading at its support levels of 40-50. A resumption of the strong downturn is possible if the RSI breaks beyond 60, which would indicate that LUNC has entered a resistance zone.
Investors Optimistic Despite May’s Crash
Meanwhile, LUNC is trading at a premium since the MACD indicator has just crossed above the zero line, indicating a bullish market. However, failure of the upswing is possible if sellers seize control of the market owing to doubts about the market’s overall performance.
Before Terra Luna’s May crash, LUNC (which formerly traded under the symbol LUNA) was among the top ten biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap. From its autumn high of roughly $110, Luna’s value plummeted to nothing once the UST algorithmic stablecoin was depegged.
The failure of the Terra Luna blockchain has prompted investors to examine their projects more closely for potential flaws in their architecture and road plan that might lead to significant losses. According to CMC, the Terra Classic price today is $0.000129 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $142,998,428 USD. Terra Classic is up 1.34% in the last 24 hours.
Recommended For You:
Terra LUNC Price Surges 13% Amid Massive Burn and Upgrade
Risk Harbor and Astroport (ASTRO), dropped by more than 93% and 99%.
Over $31 billion has been lost in these protocols since then.
Investors’ worst fears had come true with LUNA’s demise, as the whole cryptocurrency ecosystem took a severe hit. While the LUNA tragedy had received the most attention, the DeFi protocols on Terra were also wiped off significant market value from the April peak.
The Terra DeFi Apps had a TVL of $31.21 billion on April 5, when LUNA hit an all-time high. According to the numbers, on April 6th, TVL in Terra Defi applications peaked at $31.35 billion. Over $31 billion has been lost in these protocols since then. According to the numbers, every single Terra DeFi protocol had a severe drop of between 93% and 100% in only one month.
Significant Massacre
The price of Anchor (ANC), the currency that makes up the bulk of Terra’s TVL, had fallen by more than 69% and by more than 99% during the bloodshed month. The Terra TVL rankings for second and third place, Risk Harbor and Astroport (ASTRO), dropped by more than 93% and 99%, respectively.
Mars Protocol (MARS), Pylon Protocol (MINE), Aperture Finance (APER), and Kujira (KUJI) all dropped by approximately 99% in a month, while Terraswap, Spectrum Protocol (SPEC), and White Whale (WHALE) all fell by around 98%.
Anchor is a borrowing and lending system that offers a steady, high-interest rate of up to 19.5% on deposits of stablecoin to cryptocurrency natives, fintech businesses, and investors.
When the TerraUSD (UST) broke its 1:1 peg to the US dollar in the context of generally weakening markets, there was a horrific bloodbath in LUNA and its DeFi protocol. This caused the cryptocurrency market to crash, with even Bitcoin, the market leader, feeling the effects.
Recommended For You:
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Prediction 2022 – Will LUNC Hit $0.0005 Soon?
Bitcoin Cash had shed 24% of its value in the previous 12 days. Leading coins like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have also experienced double-digit losses over the past 26 days as a result of the broader market slump.
BCH support present at $113.2
Bitcoin Cash key resistance spotted at $117.44
BCH price currently trades at $115.65
Bitcoin Cash has already shed 10% of its value in the last 24 hours. This, despite enjoying 40% increase In trading volume in the last 30 days.
Since the start of the month, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has decreased by nearly 5%. The broader market slump has had an effect on Bitcoin Cash (BTC), which has a strong positive correlation with BTC.
More so, BCH increased by 40% in value over the past 30 days, trading at $145.92 as of August 15. The assessments of BCH’s price changes on a daily chart also did not provide optimistic information.
Investors have steadily dropped their BCH holdings since August 19.
Meanwhile, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Money Flow Index (MFI), and Chaikin Monkey Flow (CMF) were all pushed below their respective neutral zones by the increase in coin distribution.
Bitcoin Cash Price Trading At $115.65
According toCoinMarketCap, Bitcoin Cash price is trading at $115.65 or up by 0.05% as of press time.
The RSI was seen at 40 as per the time of writing. The coin had an MFI of 39 and a CMF of -0.20. The buying pressure for the BCH coin had weakened during the previous three days.
At around $113.894348144531, Bitcoin Cash is currently trading close to its five-day low. The cryptocurrency is 3.73% higher than its five-day low of $113.89 and 14.46% lower than its five-day high.
The price of Bitcoin Cash is currently over the barrier. In the event that the rally fizzles out, Bitcoin Cash might be in a volatile position with support located at $113.2 and resistance at $117.44.
Recent Bitcoin Cash trading has been rather quiet. This indicates that today’s volume is lower than the volume average for the previous seven days.
BCH Investors Losing Money?
Since August 15, fewer distinct addresses have exchanged BCH currency. At the time of publication, there were 16,400 daily active addresses on the BCH network. In the past 12 days, it has decreased by more than 71%.
During the same time period, the network’s transaction volume also decreased by more than 50%. BCH’s transaction volume, measured in USD, dropped from $93.79 million to $9.63 million in less than 15 days.
As for mining on the network, rewards obtained by miners from transaction fees and the block subsidy since 15 August have increased by 10%, notwithstanding the decline in the price per BCH coin during the time under review.
According to the 30-day Market Value Realized Value (MVRV), the percentage of BCH investors who made money in the last month was negative (-16.58).
This statistic also recorded a negative value of -51.21 over a 365-day period. This highlighted the fact that many BCH investors have lost money since last year.
Crypto total market cap at $928 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from sFOX, chart from TradingView.com
The price of Kucoin Token (KCS) has struggled to hold its key support against Tether (USDT) in recent times after showing a great recovery bounce as it cracks double-digit gains. Bitcoin (BTC) being rejected from a high of $25,200 to a region of $20,000 in the past few days has negatively affected the price of other altcoins, including Kucoin Token (KCS). (Data from Kucoin)
Kucoin Token (KCS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of KCS had a strong bullish bias at $22, but the price was rejected from that region, leading to a more downward movement for KCS.
After seeing two weeks of bearish sentiment, the price of KCS looks set to bounce from its key support from what seems to be an area of interest for bulls.
The price of KCS is faced with resistance at $11 after it rallied from a low of $8.5; KCS needs to break this region of resistance with good buy volume to trend higher to $13.
If the price of KCS fails to hold the support at $8.5, we could see the price going lower to the support area at $6.
Weekly resistance for the price of KCS – $11-$13.
Monthly support for the price of KCS – $8-$6.
Price Analysis Of KCS On The Daily (1D) Chart
KCS’ weekly daily low was $8.5, which formed good support for the price to bounce off. KCS’ price rallied to $11 but could not flip the resistance as the price was sharply rejected.
KCS’ price is currently trading at $8.8 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), acting as resistance for the price of KCS to break higher.
The 50 and 200 EMA corresponds to prices at $10.3 and $13.3; for KCS to trend higher, it needs to break this region, acting as resistance for KCS prices.
A break and close above 50 EMA would signal a short-term relief bounce while closing above the 200 EMA indicates a downtrend reversal to the upside of the current bearish trend.
If the price of KCS fails to hold the support at $8.5, we could see the price of KCS going to a lower region for price accumulation.
Daily (1D) resistance for KCS price – $10.3, $13.3.
Daily (1D) support for KCS price – $8.5.
Price Analysis Of KCS On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of KCS on the 4H chart has continued to look weak, trying to hold above the support area at $8.5; more buy orders in this region could see the price of KCS going higher.
KCS has formed a bullish divergence on the 4H chart as the price is oversold; we could see a bounce from this region for KCS price, as $9 could act as minor support. If this region is flipped, we would see the price going to a high of $10.3
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for KCS on the 4H chart is below 30, indicating that KCS has been oversold.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for KCS price – $9-$10.3.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for KCS price – $8.5.
Featured Image From Coingape, Charts From TradingView.com
The top 5 gainers during the past week, according to the CMC, are XEC, CHZ, HT, IOTX, and LEO.
The XEC is trading at its top level in the last week with a gain of 34.21%.
The worldwide market cap is currently trading at $1.09 trillion, down from 24 hours, and the cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a bearish signal. Some currencies, like XEC, CHZ, HT, lOTX, and LEO, are at their top standards in the last 7 days.
eCash (XEC)
An electronic system named eCash made it simple to send money anonymously. An early cryptocurrency, it aimed to protect users’ privacy when making small payments online.
The CMC analyses that at the time of writing, eCash (XEC) was trading at $0.00004944, increased 34.21%, and ranked as the top gainer over the previous seven days, with a market cap of $947,242,662 and circulation volume of 19,155,77B.
Chiliz (CHZ)
The native cryptocurrency of the Chiliz network, the Chiliz token (CHZ), enables users to buy Fan Tokens on Socios.com. The token was initially released as an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token, but after entering into a strategic collaboration with Binance, it started to also offer Binance Smart Chain BEP-2 versions of the token.
According to the CMC, Chiliz (CHZ), which has a market cap of $1,255,007,186 and a total of 6.00B shares in circulation, is currently trading at $0.2094 and has declined to 5.85%. It is the second top gainer over the past seven days.
Huobi Token (HT)
A loyalty point system enabled by blockchain is called Huobi Token (HT). It is the only coin that Huobi has formally introduced. Huobi Token supports Huobi Global business and all products, including VIP discounts, Huobi Token-only events, trading against well-known coins, and “let your voice be heard.”
With a market cap of $733,993,394 and circulation volume of 153,357,694,25 at the time of writing, the Huobi Token is now down 4.49% and trading at $4.79, making it the third-top gainer over the past seven days.
IoTex (IOTX)
IoTeX, a platform that attempts to connect IoT devices (such as cameras and sensors) with decentralized applications, is powered by the Ethereum token IOTX. IOTX can be used to fund transactions, for governance and staking purposes, as well as for the registration of new devices on the IoTeX network.
IoTeX (IOTX) is the 4th top gainer, according to CMC, and is currently trading at $0.03317, up 2.44%, with a market cap of $316,327,622 and 9.54B in circulation over the last seven days.
UNUS SED LEO (LEO)
The cryptocurrency exchange Bifinex’s parent firm, iFinex, has a token called UNUS SED LEO. After the firm raised $1 billion from the initial offering, the token was released in May 2019. Holders of tokens enjoy discounted trading rates on iFinex platforms.
Bullish ARDR price prediction is $0.1414 to $0.2463.
The ARDR price will also reach $0.5 soon.
ARDR bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.0838.
In Ardor (ARDR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ARDR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ardor (ARDR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ardor (ARDR) is $0.103496 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,831,617 at the time of writing. However, ARDR has decreased to 3.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ardor (ARDR) has a circulating supply of 998,466,231 ARDR. Currently, ARDR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Upbit
What is Ardor (ARDR)?
Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a parent-child chain architecture. The aim of Ardor is to present the other functionalities for conducting business to the child blockchain. Moreover, the parent-child model allows the inclusion of transactions on a child chain in the parent chain through a bundling system. Bundling is a process of grouping many child transactions into a parent chain.
Furthermore, ARDR is the token offering of the platform or the parent chain. The platform aims to use ARDR to generate new blocks and for consensus.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022
Ardor (ARDR) holds the 240th position on CoinGecko right now. ARDR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
Generally, a triangle is made of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When there is a price increase, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will increase or break. A lower trend line develops a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices drop.
Currently, Ardor (ARDR) is at $0.103496. If the pattern continues, the price of ARDR might reach the resistance level of $0.1314, $0.1474, and $0.1854. If the trend reverses, then the price of ARDR may fall to $0.1031 and $0.0839
Ardor (ARDR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ardor (ARDR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Ardor (ARDR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.1414
Resistance Level 2
$0.1927
Resistance Level 3
$0.2463
Support Level 1
$0.1049
Support Level 2
$0.0838
ARDR Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that ARDR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ARDR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.2463.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ARDR might plummet to almost $0.0838, a bearish signal.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ardor (ARDR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ARDR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Ardor (ARDR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ARDR price slightly lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is entirely in a downward trend. Currently, ARDR is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ARDR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ARDR is at a level of 45.11. This means that ARDR is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ardor (ARDR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ardor (ARDR). Currently, ARDR lies in the range of 36.4778, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ardor (ARDR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ARDR lies below 50, indicating lower volatility. In fact, ARDR’s RSI is at 45.11, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of ARDR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ardor (ARDR).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ARDR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ARDR also increase or decrease respectively.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ardor (ARDR)might probably attain $0.65 by 2023.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ardor (ARDR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ARDR might rally to hit $0.87 by 2024.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2025
If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ARDR would rally to hit $0.92.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2026
If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ARDR would rally to hit $1.4.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2027
If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ARDR would rally to hit $1.7
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2028
If Ardor (ARDR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ARDR would hit $2.1.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ardor (ARDR), it would witness major spikes. ARDR might hit $2.3 by 2029.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ardor ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ardor (ARDR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ardor (ARDR) might hit $2.8 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ardor network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ARDR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ardor (ARDR) in 2022 is $0.2463. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ardor (ARDR) for 2022 is $0.0838.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ardorecosystem, the performance of Ardor (ARDR) might hit $0.5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $2.04 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Ardor (ARDR)?
Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a parent-child chain architecture.
2. Where can you purchase Ardor (ARDR)?
Ardor (ARDR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Upbit.
3. Will Ardor (ARDR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ardor platform, Ardor (ARDR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ardor (ARDR)?
On January 13, 2018, Ardor (ARDR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.04.
5. Is Ardor (ARDR) a good investment in 2022?
Ardor (ARDR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ardor in the past few months, ARDR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ardor (ARDR) reach $0.5?
Ardor (ARDR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ardor (ARDR) will hit $0.5 soon.
7. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2023?
Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.65 by 2023.
8. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2024?
Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.87 by 2024.
9. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2025?
Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.92 by 2025.
10. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2026?
Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $1.4 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
As per Crypto Leaks, Ava Labs paid Roche Freedman to target its rivals.
Ava Labs CEO describes the allegation as”conspiracy theory nonsense.”
Ava Labs CEO and co-founder, Emin Gün Sirer rejects the recent conspiracy allegations. Through the latest Twitter post, Sirer rejects the remarks in the recent blog post made by CryptoLeaks, which claimed that Ava Labs paid Roche Freedman to bring lawsuits against rivals and divert US regulators.
According to CryptoLeaks, the legal firm, Roche Freedman and its founding partner, Kyle Roche have an agreement to provide legal services to Ava Labs in exchange for AVAX tokens and equity in the company. They allegedly want to deceive regulators like the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission by using litigation as a tactic to discourage competitors (CFTC), as per CryptoLeaks.
CryptoLeaks & Its Allegations
In one of the videos published by CryptoLeaks, Kyle Roche said that Roche Freedman was paid to hold up Ava Labs and to take legal actions against its competitors, including Dfinity and Solana. Roche Freedman recently filed a lawsuit against Binance over Terra’s collapse and sued Solana Labs, alleging that SOL was illegal security. Additionally, in the video, Roche asserts that he and Ava Labs concluded a deal in September 2019.
Roche stated:
We did a deal where I agreed to provide legal services in exchange for a certain percentage of the token supply… that was September 2019.
He additionally says that he was around a point in tokens and equity, which is perhaps a reference to a percentage point. The respondent claimed that his allocation was roughly one-third of that of Kevin Sekniqi, co-founder and COO of Ava Labs.
In another video, Roche expressed:
I sue half the companies in this space, I know where this market is going, I believe one of the top 10 in this world… I’ve seen the insides of every single crypto company.
The CFTC and SEC have other targets to pursue and added that litigation can be a vehicle for competitiveness, as per Roche. Meanwhile, Sekniqi stated that the report was written by some ICP conspiracy site and was stupid to the maximum mega Giga level.