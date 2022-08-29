Cardinals of the Catholic Church converge in the Vatican with Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY — Cardinals of the Catholic Church have converged in Rome for a slate of official events that began on Saturday when Pope Francis elevated 20 new clergymen to their exclusive club. Then, on the agenda, two days of discussions, starting Monday, on the reforms of the Vatican constitution.
The cardinals must get to know each other, because each time Francis resigns or dies, they will have to choose his successor from their ranks. Given the rarity of such gatherings, this is one of their best chances to regroup, gauge each other, and form opinions about the future direction of the Catholic Church.
“It’s not a casting [call], but we need this moment,” said Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, Spanish-born Archbishop of Rabat, Morocco. “Sooner or later we will have to choose the next pope. We therefore need to hear each other, to know each other.
The Vatican says 197 of the world’s 226 cardinals arrived in Rome this week – a remarkable percentage, given the advanced age of the group’s members. (Only cardinals under the age of 80 — at the moment, 132 people — are eligible to participate in a conclave that selects the pope.)
Although cardinals usually gather in significant numbers at the Vatican whenever Francis creates new members – which he did eight times during his pontificate – there was no consistory, as is known, in 2021. And the 2020 one had limited attendance due to the pandemic. As a result, this is the first major gathering of cardinals since 2019, a time when the end point of Francis’ pontificate seemed a far more distant notion. Some church watchers say you have to go back even further – to 2015 – to find a time when cardinals showed up at the Vatican in similar numbers.
In four months, Francis will be 86, an age reached by only one other sitting pope since the 1800s: Leo XIII, still seated at 93 in 1903. Although his health was stable for much of his papacy, last year he underwent colon surgery. and says he still has residual “traces” from the general anesthesia. And lately he’s been mostly in a wheelchair because of knee pain. Although neither issue prohibited his governance of the church, the events recalled the frailty of old age and intensified questions about his longevity.
Francis said last month that the “door is open” to retirement in case his health prevents him from leading the church. But he said he hadn’t reached that point yet.
“That doesn’t mean the day after tomorrow I won’t start thinking [about it]right?” said Francois. “But at the moment, honestly, I don’t.”
In earlier times of the church, Francis might have been expected to continue serving until his death. But the stunning resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013 created an alternative for modern popes.
Pope Benedict XVI, in retirement isolation, looms in opposition to Pope Francis
Each time Francis leaves office, several crucial questions are posed to the cardinals who will choose his replacement. The first is whether they will seek a successor who shares Francis’ vision of a more inclusive church. Francis, more than nine years into his pontificate, has helped increase the odds of such a scenario, as his nominations now represent 63 percent of voting-age cardinals, according to Vatican statistics. Still, Conclaves are notoriously unpredictable. Not all cardinals selected by Francis share his vision of the world. And the support of cardinals selected by the more conservative predecessors Benedict and John Paul II would still be needed for any future pope to reach the two-thirds threshold.
Another question concerns geography: will the next pope be non-European? Prior to Francis, who is Argentine, the Church had selected European pontiffs for more than 1,000 consecutive years. But as the church withers in Europe, its geographic heart has shifted to places like Latin America and Africa. Francis, with the cardinals he has selected over the years, has made the body of potential voters less European. Francis’ latest group of cardinals represent places such as Timor-Leste, Colombia and Nigeria.
On Monday, the cardinals will hold two days of talks on the Vatican’s new constitution, which was released in March and amounted to a reorganization of the Church’s bureaucracy. But there is also plenty of time to socialize. Their stay in Rome coincides with the closure of the city in August, the Romans having decamped from the city to the mountains and the beaches, and many cafes and restaurants are closed. The streets around the Vatican are filled with a mix of tour groups and high-ranking prelates.
López Romero, in an interview, said that he had already had time to dine and pray with a cardinal from Guinea, Robert Sarah. The youngest cardinal, Giorgio Marengo, 48, an Italian who served in Mongolia for many years, said his hopes for the days ahead were “very basic” – getting to know the other cardinals better.
“You have people who come from persecuted churches. Theologians,” Marengo said. “I hope these days will help me learn [from them].”
Open: It’s “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” August 28
Teenage girl missing, last seen Saturday at MN State Fair
Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon at the Minnesota State Fair.
According to the BCA, Carmen Brooke Nunez was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds.
She is described as a white female who is 5 feet tall. She is slender with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt with white letters on the front and light blue baggy jeans. She may also be wearing an olive green shirt.
Police ask anyone who knows her location to call 911 or the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503.
Cubs’ Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson Miss Toronto for COVID-19 Vax Status – NBC Chicago
Steele and Sampson banned from travel to Toronto due to vax status originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
MILWAUKEE — One of last year’s least vaccinated teams will have just two players missing the team’s trip to Toronto this week due to Canada’s ban on unvaccinated visitors, reports the team on Sunday.
Pitchers Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson are expected to be on the MLB shortlist, under rules established between MLB and the union earlier this year, when the team travels to Toronto for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.
Canada only allows foreign visitors who can prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Players are not paid while on the shortlist.
“Time gives everyone a chance to make decisions,” manager David Ross said of the difference in the active roster’s vaccination status compared to last year – when the Cubs were one of the six teams that did not reach the necessary 85% vaccination threshold. to relax protocol restrictions.
“Information keeps coming out to help guys make the right decision,” he added. “Only two guys. You wish it was nobody. But at the end of the day, you trust everyone to make the best decision for them.
The Cubs won’t be allowed to replace Sampson on the roster because as Sunday’s starter, he wasn’t supposed to pitch during the Toronto series anyway.
The Cubs haven’t announced who will replace Steele, but under the deal they have the freedom to do so regardless of whether a player is on the 40-man roster.
“It also gives other guys an opportunity,” said Ross, who has rookie Javier Assad scheduled to start the series opener on Tuesday and veteran Marcus Stroman – the former Blue Jay – scheduled for Wednesday.
The Cubs haven’t announced a starter for Thursday, with Luke Farrell recently promoting a possibility depending on how much it might be necessary to get out of the bullpen before then and/or if the Cubs decide they want to throw a look at a specific prospect on Thursday instead.
Even if the Cubs were relevant in the playoff race and win/loss matters, that’s close to a best-case roster scenario heading to Toronto. Sampson wasn’t going to pitch anyway, and Steele — who quit his last start because of back pain — is getting at least a few extra days whether he needed it otherwise or not.
In contrast, the Kansas City Royals have seen 10 players miss their trip to Toronto due to vax status – by far the most at the majors this year.
And even the Cardinals, who had just three forced to skip the trip, lost their top two players — MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — to Canada’s ban.
“It is what it is,” Ross said. “Everyone has to deal with it in the league.”
Steele and Sampson are expected to pitch bullpen in Chicago this week and join the team for its weekend streak in St. Louis.
Hearing scheduled in legal battle over classified documents at Trump’s Florida residence
A federal judge has scheduled a hearing later this week on the use of an independent arbitrator to review sensitive and “sometimes classified” documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. At issue is Trump’s claim of executive privilege, which is not usually granted to former presidents. The US Department of Justice did not comment, as is usually the case with ongoing investigations. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more
Miami Dolphins reach agreement with DE Trey Flowers
Defensive end Trey Flowers has reached an agreement on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.
Flowers, who was released by the Detroit Lions in March, had recently been training for the Dolphins.
In 2019, the Lions made the two-time Super Bowl champion one of the richest defensive players in football with a five-year, $90 million contract with $56 million guaranteed, but Flowers couldn’t stick around. healthy for the past two seasons.
Flowers, 29, was placed on injured reserve during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and had just 3.5 total sacks over that two-year span. He had seven sacks in his first season with the Lions, while playing 15 games.
Flowers knows the defensive scheme used by defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, having played in similar schemes during his first two seasons with the Lions and also four seasons with the New England Patriots. Boyer is a former Patriots defensive assistant.
Flowers had 21 sacks in his first four seasons with the Patriots. He also had 5.5 sacks in nine playoff games for the Patriots and won two Super Bowl rings with the franchise.
ESPN’s Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.
Manchester United reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Ajax to sign Antony for £84m as Anthony Martial is set to negotiate new contracts with the Red Devils
Manchester United have reached a ‘deal in principle’ for Ajax star Antony, while Anthony Martial is set to extend his surprise contract.
Martial missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton with an Achilles injury but made his first league appearance in over a year in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
Martial spent half of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla after falling out of favor at Old Trafford, leading many to believe he was close to being offloaded.
According to The Sun, United boss Erik ten Hag has told Martial he has a big role to play this season, while the striker has been described as far happier under the Dutchman than any of his predecessors.
Martial, 26, has two years left on his existing contract worth £250,000 a week and failure to secure a contract extension before then could lead to the forward being available for a fee cheaper next summer.
The United Chiefs are looking to avoid another star exit after the recent departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard by offering Martial an extra two years on his contract.
The France international swapped Monaco for Manchester in a deal worth up to £55million in September 2015 and scored 79 goals in 270 appearances for the Red Devils.
But he has often flattered to cheat despite having an abundance of talent and has seen his stock rise and fall under the six managers he has played under since joining.
Erik ten Hag seems convinced by the qualities of Martial and the return to form of the Frenchman suggests that the Dutchman could be the man to multiply his talent if he can ignore his persistent injuries.
Meanwhile, United look set to cough up the £84m Ajax have told them to pay to sign Antony.
transfer specialist fabrice romano says an agreement in principle has been reached, adding that Antony is set to sign a five-year deal with an option for a further year.
Antony has been left out of Ajax’s squad to face Utrecht on Sunday, the second game he has missed in a row.
