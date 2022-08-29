News
Christie Lee Kennedy: mother of two accused of having run over her husband and his mistress in his BMW
Moments after discovering an affair, Christie Lee Kennedy allegedly got into her BMW and knocked down her husband and lover at their meeting place in Brisbane.
The mother-of-two then got out of her car, grabbed the mistress by the hair and punched her in the head, shouting “big moll”, the Queensland District Court heard.
Kennedy, 37, had been married to David Larkin for nine years and had been with him for more than a decade when her “world came crashing down” in March 2021.
Christie Lee Kennedy (pictured leaving court on Monday) was allegedly driving a BMW when she drove into her husband and a woman she believed to be his mistress
Kennedy, 37, had been married to David Larkin for nine years and had been with him for over a decade when her ‘world came crashing down’ in March 2021
“She found herself in a position no one would want to be in. She found out that her husband … was having an affair with another woman,” defense attorney Penny White told a jury.
“The events that followed this realization…all happened within seconds of her finding out.”
Crown Prosecutor Jennifer O’Brien said Mr Larkin became close to Zowie Noring in January 2021.
The court heard the pair were bonded by shared traumatic experiences, after Mr Larkin’s young boy nearly drowned days before Christmas in 2020.
Ms O’Brien said a week before the incident, Ms Kennedy installed the Find My Phone app on Mr Larkin’s mobile.
The jury heard that Ms Kennedy’s (left) life had ‘fallen apart’ after she found out her husband David (right) was ‘having an affair’ with another woman.
On the afternoon of March 19, 2021, Ms. Noring and Mr. Larkin arranged to meet at a park in Wavell Heights.
“Mr. Larkin said he wanted to see Ms. Noring because he needed someone to talk to that day,” Ms. O’Brien told the jury.
Using the phone locator app, Kennedy tracked down her husband and discovered him talking with his lover by the side of the road in Brisbane’s North Park, the court heard.
Kennedy sped towards them, on the wrong side of the road “for a while”, before heading towards the pair, Ms O’Brien said.
CCTV footage from a nearby house captured the incident.
Using a phone locator app, Kennedy (left) allegedly tracked down her husband (right) and discovered him talking with his lover by the side of the road in March 2021
CCTV footage from a nearby house captured the incident which happened just minutes after Ms Kennedy discovered her husband of nine years was having an affair
“The footage will show they were lined up and kicking and rolling off the hood,” Ms O’Brien said.
“There was no attempt to get out of the way or correct his trajectory to stop him from hitting (the pair).
“Put simply… the defendant drove her car, a large and powerful object… and ran them over.”
Mr Larkin said he had been talking to the woman for a few minutes before he heard a car ‘accelerating erratically’ and looked up to see his wife’s BMW, which he identified because of the personalized plates .
He said the next thing he remembered was “coming to the causeway”.
Mr Larkin said he had been talking to the woman for a few minutes before he heard a car ‘accelerating erratically’ and looked up to see his wife’s BMW, the court heard (couple pictured)
Mr Larkin then saw his wife grab the woman by the hair and hit her repeatedly while shouting words like “bitch”, Ms O’Brien said.
Mr Larkin suffered cuts to his head, bruising and swelling of his arms and legs, pain in his ribs and a dislocated finger.
The woman suffered cuts to the head, abdominal pain, abrasions to her arms as well as thigh and ankle injuries.
Mr Larkin said he had met the woman years ago through friends, but had become close in the weeks before the incident after they both went through “events traumatic”.
Kennedy (pictured leaving court on Monday) pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful striking causing grievous bodily harm and guilty of unlawful assault
He described his marriage as “quite difficult”, but initially denied having slept with the woman, before admitting that he had cheated on his wife.
“We were having an affair if that’s how you want to describe it,” Mr. Larkin said in cross-examination.
Kennedy pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful striking causing grievous bodily harm.
She pleaded guilty to unlawful assault.
The trial before Judge Tony Moynihan continues.
dailymail us
Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona cruise past Real Valladolid 4-0
CNN
—
He was nicknamed Lewangoalski by former teammate Thomas Müller – and now Barcelona fans understand why.
New signing Robert Lewandowski continued his fast start to the season by scoring twice in Barca’s impressive 4-0 win over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.
It was the second time in as many games that Lewandowski, Barcelona’s summer signing from Bayern Munich, scored a brace, while Pedri and Sergi Roberto also added goals for the home side.
After starting the La Liga season with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona have produced two strong performances against Real Sociedad and now Valladolid – signs that the Catalan club could be heading for better results this season compared to the last.
Lewandowski was denied by the post early in Sunday’s game, as was Ousmane Dembélé 10 minutes later.
However, the Polish striker took advantage of Barca’s pressure and netted his first goal by converting Raphinha’s cross with a fine finish at the far post.
Pedri doubled the Blaugrana’s lead from inside the box just before half-time, and the game was almost over shortly after the hour mark for newly promoted Valladolid when Lewandowski produced a superb back heel on the pass from Dembele.
Lewandowski almost scored a hat-trick in the final moments, but his shot ricocheted off the crossbar and fell on Sergi Roberto, who completed the rout.
The victory also included a league debut for Jules Koundé – one of Barcelona’s new signings had struggled to sign up before the season as the club struggled with financial turmoil and complied with fair trade rules. La Liga financial play.
The French defender proved a useful addition to the starting line-up as he cleared a shot off the line midway through the second half.
Barcelona are third in La Liga behind defending champions Real Madrid and Real Betis after three games and next face Sevilla, winless so far this season, on Saturday.
10 Types of Insurance You Didn’t Know You Needed
You may not realize it, but you could be at risk of losing your financial security in a number of different ways. Most people are aware that they need health insurance. But many overlook the fact that they may also need auto insurance, renter’s insurance, and more. If you’re not sure which types of insurance cover the threats to your financial well-being, check out this list of 10 types of insurance you didn’t know you needed.
Types Of Insurance List:
1) Homeowner’s Insurance – Types Of Insurance
Your home is likely your most valuable asset. It’s important to have adequate protection in case of fire, theft, or other damage. Homeowner’s insurance can help cover the cost of repairs or replacement. Homeowner’s insurance can also provide liability coverage if someone is injured on your property. There are many different types of homeowner’s insurance policies available, so be sure to shop around and find the one that best meets your needs.
2) Life Insurance
Most people are familiar with life insurance. Life insurance pays out a death benefit to your loved ones in the event of your passing. But there are different types of life insurance policies, and it’s important to choose the right one for you. Term life insurance is the most basic and affordable type of policy, but it only covers you for a set period of time. Whole life insurance covers you for your entire life, but it’s more expensive.
3) Health Insurance – Types Of Insurance
If you’re like most people, you probably only think about health insurance when you’re sick or injured. But there’s a lot more to it than that. Health insurance can help cover the cost of preventive care, prescriptions, and more. There are different types of health insurance, so be sure to do your research to find the best plan for you. A high deductible means lower monthly premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs if you need medical care. Preferred provider organization (PPO) plans allow members to see doctors outside of their network as long as they have an in-network referral from their primary doctor.
4) Auto Insurance
Auto insurance is one of the most common types of insurance. It protects you financially if you’re in an accident or your car is stolen. It’s important to have because it can help cover the cost of repairs or medical bills. There are different types of auto insurance, so be sure to shop around and find the one that’s right for you.
5) Renters’ or Condo Owners’ Insurance – Types Of Insurance
If you’re renting an apartment or condo, your landlord’s insurance policy doesn’t cover your stuff – you need renters’ insurance. Even if you don’t have a lot of possessions, it’s important to insure them in case of theft, fire, or other damage. Renters’ insurance is relatively inexpensive and easy to get, so there’s no excuse not to have it.
6) Identity Theft Protection
Identity theft protection is a type of insurance that can help you financially if your identity is stolen. If you become a victim of identity theft, this insurance can help pay for things like credit monitoring, lost wages, and legal fees. It can also help reimburse you for any out-of-pocket expenses you incur as a result of the theft.
7) Disability Insurance – Types Of Insurance
Most people think of health insurance and life insurance when they think about types of insurance, but there are many other types that are just as important. Disability insurance is one type that is often overlooked. This type of insurance can provide you with income if you are unable to work due to an injury or illness. It can help you cover your living expenses and medical bills until you are able to return to work. There are two main types of disability insurance: short-term and long-term.
8) Long-Term Care Coverage
Did you know that long-term care insurance is a type of insurance that helps cover the cost of custodial care? This type of care is typically provided by a nursing home, assisted living facility, or in-home health care worker. Long-term care insurance can help you pay for these services should you need them in the future.
9) Fire Insurance – Types Of Insurance
Fire insurance is a type of property insurance that covers damage caused by fire. It can also cover other types of damage, such as smoke damage. If you have a mortgage, your lender will require you to have fire insurance. But even if you don’t have a mortgage, it’s still a good idea to have this type of insurance.
10) Pet Insurances
Pet insurance is a type of insurance that helps cover the cost of your pet’s medical care. It can help you pay for things like vet visits, prescriptions, and even surgeries. There are a few different types of pet insurance, so be sure to do your research to find the one that’s right for you and your pet.
While there are dozens of types of insurance available on the market, these are ten of the most important – or at least, the most unexpected – that you may not have known you needed. Review your needs and consider adding a few of these policies to your portfolio to protect yourself in the case of unforeseen.
Photos from family’s birthday party weren’t political, ‘Please stop making assumptions’
Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney responded to the woke onslaught she faced after posting photos from her mum’s 60th birthday party – which suggested she may have some conservative knowledge – and implored her fans to ” please stop making assumptions.
“You guys this is wild,” Sweeney wrote. “An innocent celebration for my mother’s 60th birthday turned into a nonsensical political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.
“Much love to everyone ♥️ and happy birthday mom!” added the actress.
You guys are wild. An innocent celebration for my mother’s 60th birthday turned into a nonsensical political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to all ♥️ and happy birthday mom!
—Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022
Sweeney, who is perhaps best known for playing Cassie Howard on HBO Euphoriawas attacked on Saturday after she posted several photos from the party on her Instagram account.
In one photo, a man is seen wearing what appears to be a Blue Lives Matter “Thin Blue Line” t-shirt, and other family members can be seen in a video wearing a hat that says “Make Sixty Great Again” – a parody of the “MAGA” slogan that fueled former President Donald Trump’s run for the White House in 2016.
The actress’ brother, Trent, also posted some photos from the party, which clearly displayed the slogan “Great Again” on the hats of two guests, much to the dismay of the outraged crowd.
But in today’s polarized society, people aren’t free to wear whatever they want in public without finding themselves attacked by a woke mob. Upon seeing the photos, outraged leftists quickly attacked Sweeney, with many calling his family “racist.”
“You should have selected other photos to post that would not be left to interpretation in this way. Lesson learned for you,” a Twitter user gave lectures.
“Your family wears MAGA hats and blue shirts, life matters, they are racist,” another declared. “It’s time to face reality candy, just because you’re white and famous doesn’t mean you have to have it all.”
“[Z]endaya would never do that,” another Twitter user said by Sweeney Euphoria co-starred.
“Girl they were wearing MAGA hats and blue t-shirts, you can’t be serious,” another lamented.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
Fatal shooting after car chase outside Morgan Park police station leaves woman killed and man injured – NBC Chicago
A woman was killed and a man was injured Sunday night in a shooting just outside the 22nd Precinct Police Station in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood, police say.
At approximately 8:47 p.m. in the 1900 block of Monterey Avenue, the two were heading north in a vehicle when a gray Chrysler approached them and someone inside began shooting on the vehicle, police said.
The driving victim, a 42-year-old man, tried to drive away from the suspect towards the 22nd precinct station, police said.
As the suspect’s vehicle continued to follow him, the victim drove towards the station’s exit port. The suspect in the gray Chrysler then pulled over and fired several bullets, police said.
The man got out of his vehicle and headed for the front door of the station, where officers found him, police said. He was first taken to hospital in serious condition. Authorities later reported that he suffered a scrape to his lower body and was in good condition.
The 46-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Several bullets hit the post and officers heard the gunfire from inside, police said.
“Just another act of senseless violence in our city. We’re asking everyone to run to the police. And have these offenders brazen enough to shoot a police station. A woman lost her life tonight at the “outside the 22nd District. There are no words, terribly sad,” 19th Ward Ald. Matthew O’Shea said.
Police say no one is in custody and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
Chicago Police Superintendent. David Brown, Monday at 11 a.m., is to provide information on recent public safety efforts and investigations.
The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.
NBC Chicago
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell?
Q: Hello, Ira. As of right now, how many first-round draft picks better is Donovan Mitchell over Tyler Herro? Offensively, Mitchell is currently the more polished player, but defensively he’s not an upgrade over Tyler. Tyler Herro is 6 feet 5, whereas Mitchell is only 6-1. As Herro continues to mature his game and body, I think Herro is the player that offers more upside in the long run. What are your thoughts? – Carlos, West Park.
A: This to me is the crux of any Tyler Herro trade discussion, exactly how much sweetener, if any, should be included. We know the Jazz want draft picks, with it likely that Tyler could be flipped for at least two (with protections). But when it comes to sending Tyler and multiple picks, that’s where risk/reward enters the equation. And then even more so if the Jazz also seek sweeteners along the lines of a Max Strus of Omer Yurtseven. Donovan Mitchell is universally considered better than Tyler at the moment; that is the NBA’s assessment. But how much better has to be considered when considering potential trade sweeteners. As it is, Utah appears to be overreaching at the moment, just as the Nets did with Kevin Durant.
Q: The Heat finish around four or fifth in the regular season, lucky if they have home court in the first round. – Morgan, New Orleans.
A: And you certainly could be correct, considering the Heat finished last season two games ahead of the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers, who all tied for second. So once you add in the Nets and their renewed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving hope, there could be a particularly challenging Nos. 4-5 series ahead. But the East also was deep last season, and the Heat found a way to avoid such a test. So basically put your doubts on hold at the moment, considering the Heat tend to find a way.
Q: Hello Ira, I remember Pat Riley saying that Micky Arison expressed his willingness to go into the tax, so long as the Miami Heat are legitimate contenders for a NBA title. Since Jimmy Butler’s arrival we have indeed been contenders, so why do you think the reluctance to spend now while we have this window with Butler and Kyle Lowry? – Carlos, West Park.
A: Because it has to be for the right player, especially when it comes to triggering the clock on the repeater tax. For Kevin Durant, the tax concerns assuredly would have been put aside. Perhaps for Donovan Mitchell, as well. For now, the Heat have found a way to make it work with the maximum (or near maximum) salaries of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. For now, it would be a 15th man that would put the Heat into the tax.
Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted by armed gang at his home
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was assaulted as an armed gang equipped with iron bars targeted the Barcelona striker’s house on Monday, sources have confirmed to ESPN.
Aubameyang and his wife were handcuffed and tied up for an extended period during the robbery, although club sources say neither suffered serious injuries.
Thieves broke into Aubameyang’s home just outside Barcelona in Castelldefels, where he lives with his partner and two children, in the early hours of Monday morning.
The house is around 200 meters from the properties still owned by ex-Barca stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both use private security companies to protect their homes.
Aubameyang, 33, had just returned home from Barca’s 4-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, where he was an unused substitute.
Sources confirmed that the gang forced him to open a safe containing jewelry, among other expensive items, which they took.
The gang has not yet been apprehended, according to police sources.
Just last week, Aubameyang’s teammate Robert Lewandowski had his €70,000 watch stolen from his car as he arrived for training at the Ciutat base Barca sportsman.
espn
