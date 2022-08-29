Christie Lee Kennedy: mother of two accused of having run over her husband and his mistress in his BMW

You may not realize it, but you could be at risk of losing your financial security in a number of different ways. Most people are aware that they need health insurance. But many overlook the fact that they may also need auto insurance, renter’s insurance, and more. If you’re not sure which types of insurance cover the threats to your financial well-being, check out this list of 10 types of insurance you didn’t know you needed.

Types Of Insurance List:

1) Homeowner’s Insurance – Types Of Insurance

Your home is likely your most valuable asset. It’s important to have adequate protection in case of fire, theft, or other damage. Homeowner’s insurance can help cover the cost of repairs or replacement. Homeowner’s insurance can also provide liability coverage if someone is injured on your property. There are many different types of homeowner’s insurance policies available, so be sure to shop around and find the one that best meets your needs.

2) Life Insurance

Most people are familiar with life insurance. Life insurance pays out a death benefit to your loved ones in the event of your passing. But there are different types of life insurance policies, and it’s important to choose the right one for you. Term life insurance is the most basic and affordable type of policy, but it only covers you for a set period of time. Whole life insurance covers you for your entire life, but it’s more expensive.

3) Health Insurance – Types Of Insurance

If you’re like most people, you probably only think about health insurance when you’re sick or injured. But there’s a lot more to it than that. Health insurance can help cover the cost of preventive care, prescriptions, and more. There are different types of health insurance, so be sure to do your research to find the best plan for you. A high deductible means lower monthly premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs if you need medical care. Preferred provider organization (PPO) plans allow members to see doctors outside of their network as long as they have an in-network referral from their primary doctor.

4) Auto Insurance

Auto insurance is one of the most common types of insurance. It protects you financially if you’re in an accident or your car is stolen. It’s important to have because it can help cover the cost of repairs or medical bills. There are different types of auto insurance, so be sure to shop around and find the one that’s right for you.

5) Renters’ or Condo Owners’ Insurance – Types Of Insurance

If you’re renting an apartment or condo, your landlord’s insurance policy doesn’t cover your stuff – you need renters’ insurance. Even if you don’t have a lot of possessions, it’s important to insure them in case of theft, fire, or other damage. Renters’ insurance is relatively inexpensive and easy to get, so there’s no excuse not to have it.

6) Identity Theft Protection

Identity theft protection is a type of insurance that can help you financially if your identity is stolen. If you become a victim of identity theft, this insurance can help pay for things like credit monitoring, lost wages, and legal fees. It can also help reimburse you for any out-of-pocket expenses you incur as a result of the theft.

7) Disability Insurance – Types Of Insurance

Most people think of health insurance and life insurance when they think about types of insurance, but there are many other types that are just as important. Disability insurance is one type that is often overlooked. This type of insurance can provide you with income if you are unable to work due to an injury or illness. It can help you cover your living expenses and medical bills until you are able to return to work. There are two main types of disability insurance: short-term and long-term.

8) Long-Term Care Coverage

Did you know that long-term care insurance is a type of insurance that helps cover the cost of custodial care? This type of care is typically provided by a nursing home, assisted living facility, or in-home health care worker. Long-term care insurance can help you pay for these services should you need them in the future.

9) Fire Insurance – Types Of Insurance

Fire insurance is a type of property insurance that covers damage caused by fire. It can also cover other types of damage, such as smoke damage. If you have a mortgage, your lender will require you to have fire insurance. But even if you don’t have a mortgage, it’s still a good idea to have this type of insurance.

10) Pet Insurances

Pet insurance is a type of insurance that helps cover the cost of your pet’s medical care. It can help you pay for things like vet visits, prescriptions, and even surgeries. There are a few different types of pet insurance, so be sure to do your research to find the one that’s right for you and your pet.

While there are dozens of types of insurance available on the market, these are ten of the most important – or at least, the most unexpected – that you may not have known you needed. Review your needs and consider adding a few of these policies to your portfolio to protect yourself in the case of unforeseen.

