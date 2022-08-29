Finance
Commercial Roof Repair 101: Roof Repair for Beginners
The costs of roof repair can be seem significant at first, but if you compare them with the costs of roof replacement, they don’t seem so high. Proper maintenance and repair of your roof will also maximize its life, allowing you to put off the major investment of roof replacement for several years. To help you understand what it takes to maintain a roof and get the most life out of it, here are the most common issues and problems you may experience.
Wind Damage
Though people only think of roofs blowing off during hurricanes or tornadoes, wind damage can occur at substantially less winds speeds even though the damage may not be as severe, it still needs to be repaired as soon as possible. By properly applying metal edge strips, most wind damage can be prevented.
Weathering
You can’t stop Mother Nature – weathering can gradually damage all man-made items, including roofs. The rate of decline and damage can be affected by several factors, including the type of material, the construction quality, the presence of airborne salt, the amount of environmental pollutants, and the temperature fluctuation. A professional contractor can help you select the best material for your local area.
Poor Design.
It is obvious that poorly designed roofs will deteriorate faster, but some people still hire unlicensed contractors who don’t back up their work with a guarantee. It is important to hire a professional roofing contractor who offers a warranty, both on materials and workmanship.
Flashing Damage
Flashings are used to prevent water from seeping in to the seems where the roof surface abuts projectiles such as chimneys and pipes. Since flashings are often the first part of the roof system to experience decline, they should be inspected frequently.
Improper Mountings
When mountings are secured directly to the roof, to hold antennae, signs, and satellite dishes, they can leave spaces for water to get in. These items should be secured properly and inspected on a regular basis to look for any signs of leakage.
Metal Edge Strip Damage
Metal edge strips and gravel stops are utilized to cap the edges of smooth surface roofs and protect against wind damage. The strips can break and split; raising them above the water line can help to prevent this damage.
Poor Maintenance
All parts of the roof, including the ones mentioned here need to be maintained. When a roof is not maintained properly and repaired as needed, the quality of the materials declines faster than it should. Regular maintenance requires money, but not maintaining a roof will lead to much higher costs. Having a maintenance contract with a contractor is the best way to ensure that you get the maximum life out of your roofing system.
Mr Clean No More – Recommended Cleaning For Bamboo Floors
Bamboo floors are a thing of beauty and will last many, many years with the proper cleaning and maintenance. New bamboo floor owners might not realize that the recommended cleaning for bamboo floors is different than what is recommended for other wood floors, Mr. Clean is no longer a welcome house guest.
Cleaning bamboo floors does not require harsh chemicals, in fact, bamboo doesn’t react well to any chemicals. All that is necessary to clean bamboo is a broom, soft-headed vacuum nozzle or dust mop. The soft touch is a necessity when cleaning bamboo natural floors.
A damp mop can be used if necessary to clean periodically. If there are spills they should be removed immediately and if necessary a damp mop used to remove any residue. The main point is that the mop be damp, not wet.
Bamboo natural floors should not be exposed to moisture or water for extended periods of time. If a damp mop is used for periodic cleaning, go back over the floor with a dry dust mop to make sure all moisture is gone. Never use any type of scouring agent to remove stains as the finish can be damaged in the process. If a cleaning product is necessary to remove stubborn stains, it must be a non-alkaline cleaning product and most definitely not a wax.
If a cleaning product is needed it is a good idea to check with the manufacturer to find out what they recommend. The preferred method is a dampened mop and nothing more. However, if the professionals do recommend a product, be sure to spread it evenly on the floor, don’t allow it to pool, and remove it from the floor as quickly as possible.
Floor waxes will destroy the finish on the bamboo floor so avoid them at all costs. A dust map will help to bring the floor to a lustrous shine.
Strategize
Rather than trying to find methods of cleaning the bamboo floor, plan a strategy to prevent as much dirt from getting on the floor as possible.
Door mats and rugs in high traffic areas are an ideal way to keep the outdoors outdoors. These can be used in hallways, in front of doors and in the middle of the floor in family rooms.
In addition to floor coverings, felt placed on the bottom of furniture will help to keep the floor from being scratched and marred when it is moved. There are precut furniture protectors or felt can simply be cut to fit the furniture’s legs.
Maintaining bamboo floors doesn’t require the muscle of Mr. Clean, it only takes a few minute of time to remove the dust on a daily basis to prevent buildup and the removal spills when they happen to prevent moisture from seeping into the floor.
Web Design or Web Development?
So you’re out of high school or even in job market and contemplating a career in web technologies but unsure on whether to pursue web development or web design; the answer to this questions depends more on your aptitude and your career objective. Say for instance, do you want to concentrate more on the artistic and creative side like animation and/or graphic design or you’re keen on analytical stuff like web application development, database management and stuff like that? Are you interested in developing interactive, flashy sites, e-commerce stores or corporate websites?
It’s a logical assumption to make that web design is more into the arts and creativity while web development more into analytical stuff, just remember that employers seldom make the distinction and many use the two terms synonymously. Contrary to this, the World Organization of Webmasters, which is an authority certification body, there’s a clear cut difference between the two.
According to WOW, web design taps more into visual arts and aesthetics and stuff that drives a successful site, it’s a specialty that deals more with visitor retention, interest creation and sustenance. And the development of usable designs that hook up the audience.
Web developers on the other hand are experts at developing and optimizing web site interactivity and structure. They employ database components and custom apps to design a site that delivers top quality web experience to the end users.
WOW is specialized in the Administration of web technologies certifications.
Web administrators are experts at acquisition and configuration of software and hardware infrastructure that runs successful web sites. Web admin are educated in web technologies such as routers, servers, security and maintenance of the overall web systems.
Web development and design are specialized fields and often branded computer jobs. In many large corporate organizations, the job of designing, developing and maintaining websites, lies on a number of team each specialized in a particular area.
Not long ago, a person was required to be familiar with HTML, those days are long done by because novel technologies have emerged and old ones keep evolving. If you’re serious about a career in web design or web development then you need to know that in this field learning is an everyday occurrence, something present in the whole world of computers. To get a good job at reputable organizations with huge parks and privileges, you’ll require at minimum three solid skills besides HTML.
HTML is still a basic must, below are some of the Web skills that are hot, but not necessarily in the order shown. Search each term online to read more about it.
*Java
*CSS
*XML
*ASP
*PHP
*CGI
*C
*VB
Most employers looking to hire mention “the perfect” candidate, this usually means they’re looking for a personal well rounded and competent in a number of web technologies such as listed above. Most employers require that their employees update their skills frequently to meet industry demands. It’s therefore important that you commit yourself to frequent skills updating to remain relevant.
Best Big Data Analytics Services
In the world of business, you always have to be on the lookout for the next big thing. You have to stay ahead of your competition and offer quality products at reasonable rates. How you layout your store, where you’re located, how often you rotate your end caps, the brands you offer, and how you market your brand will all determine how well you do. One way to ensure that you’re on the right path with all of these qualities is to employ the services of big data analytics services. By looking at major data factors, you can give your business an edge over your competitors and be light-years ahead with all you do.
When you choose to use big data analytics services, you will be given access to data from a wide range of sources. You’ll see data from social media, which may be a major platform that your existing customers or potential customers are regularly using. You’ll be given data from e-mail, public web sites, discussion boards, product reviews, customer satisfaction surveys, and even call center notes and blogs. Big data analytics companies collect this data and prepare it for you to view, turning it into insight that you can easily employ as part of your business and marketing strategies. It’s this simple. When you know what people are buying, doing, using and so on, then you can more easily meet their needs.
You don’t have to be extremely tech savvy for the data you’ll be given to be useful. You can easily read and comprehend the reports and analysis that will be made available to you. The big data analytics company you choose will lay it all out in the form of a road map, showing you what your customers, or the demographic you’re catering to with your particular business, are doing, what brands they prefer, and why. On top of that, they’ll give you ideas for strategic approaches towards growth and development using that information.
So you’re purchasing an outline for success when you make the wise decision to bring in the assistance of a big data analytics services. All you have to do is share what is it that you’re looking for, and they’ll take care of the rest. They give a broad range of services, from research and development to assessment, strategy, and road map, to optimal design, training, preparing a deployment plan, and much, much more. With their help, you can have a sinking ship winning the race in no time. You just have to open your mind and your thought process to what it is you’re being given. All of this data leads to a detailed plan of action. Choose to follow that plan, and you cannot fail.
If you’ve been concerned about the future of your company, consider employing the services of a data analytics services. These companies offer a wide range of services that can be of great help for you to transform your business into something amazing. With the help of one of these great companies, your business can be on the road to success in no time at all.
5 Ways to Detect a Phony Ph.D.
I was sharing the regional Toastmaster’s International podium with a fine, enthusiastic speaker.
He was fun, his stories were crisp, and the audience loved him.
So, when one of my clients asked if I knew a speaker they could hire for an annual sales meeting in Palm Springs, I mentioned this guy. But as I did, I felt just a little uneasy about recommending him, so I decided to perform a little due diligence by researching his credentials.
What really stood out for me was the fact that he called himself “Doctor.” In itself, this is no big deal, as my trade name is Dr. Gary S. Goodman, so who am I to take issue with this?
If you have a Ph.D. or an M.D. or other “doctoral” credentials, you’ve earned the right to use them, especially in professional settings. Dr. Robert Schuller, for example, earned his degree in ministerial studies, so he is entitled to use it, and of course, he does.
But I felt the speaker I was recommending wasn’t the real deal. So, I called him and asked where, when and in what subject area he earned his doctorate, and he mentioned a place I had never heard of before.
I contacted the research librarian at USC, where I earned my Ph.D. from the Annenberg School for Communication, and I asked him to look into this obscure school. After a few hours, he phoned back and said, flatly: “It’s a degree mill!”
In effect, you buy your degree for so many thousands of dollars, possibly attend a class for a few days here and there, and then write a thesis or dissertation that is rubber stamped and filed away, or conveniently misfiled, as the case may be.
So, this speaker was a phony, at least from an educational vantage point. But what were the clues that made me suspect this? There were at least five:
(1) He seldom quoted respected authorities in his “field.” If you have studied in a rigorous academic program, you are steeped in a tradition and you “stand on the shoulders” of others who came before you. I refer, for example, to Peter F. Drucker on many occasions in speeches and in print because I studied directly with the management guru for two and a half years, emerging with an MBA for my efforts. Moreover, I was his informal chauffeur on Saturdays when I used to shuttle him from class back to his house, about a mile from the Claremont University campus, which named their Management school in his honor.
(2) When he mentioned research, he was sloppy and over-generalized the scope of its findings. Give a hammer to a phony Ph.D. and he’ll treat everything he sees as if it is a nail. Trained minds don’t do this.
(3) His grammar and syntax were far from flawless. Clear expression is one of the marks of a scholar, and someone who makes obvious grammatical errors, that the trained academic ear will detect, will either be corrected or never reach doctoral status.
(4) His biography should have shown about three years invested in a Ph.D. program, but his was silent with regard to where and how long he studied. Most doctors are proud of the institutions that spawned them. Remember, I had to ask him where he went.
(5) If someone’s ideas seem totally unoriginal, reflecting mere borrowings from others, this person has probably never been required to think deeply for himself and to create new insights and techniques. The mark of a true Ph.D. is originality in thinking. It is someone who was compelled under intense academic scrutiny to come up with something new, fresh, and significant, and then to defend the significance of that contribution.
So, what did I do?
I contacted my client, who had reviewed the speaker’s demonstration audio, and wanted to hire him. I said, “This guy is a good presenter, but he isn’t what most people would consider a genuine Ph.D.–Does this bother you?”
“No, I’m okay with it,” the sales manager replied.
The meeting came off without a hitch, the speaker was a hit, and everybody was happy.
I suggested to this guy that he eliminate his doctoral references, that some day they would probably embarrass him, and that his career didn’t require them.
Soon after that, he stopped using “Doctor.”
And then he went on to become a best-selling author and a celebrity, demonstrating that he really didn’t need this extra credential.
Face-to-face With IFBB Pro Brodybuilder Jeramy Freeman
At distance, Jeramy Freeman could pass for some sort of military experiment gone horribly wrong; a twisted merger of iron and muscle engineered for the sole purpose of ushering extreme human pain.
At 6’1″ his three-hundred pound plus frame has the appearance of perfectly carved oak – every line in perfect symmetrical balance with the one adjacent to it, though individually defined in its own right. Adorned with a wing span that stretches at least three city blocks, his potent stare and sculpted jaw are enough to intimidate even the most grizzled of veterans. Yes, from a distance, Jeramy Freeman is a living reminder of why we keep wild beasts in cages.
Up close, though, he’s one of the most laid back, soft spoken, educated, and articulate professional bodybuilders to ever grace the stage. Throughout his illustrious 20 year career, Jeramy has raised the bar on what it means to be a natural champion, along the way inspiring thousands of athletes who now follow enthusiastically in his footsteps.
But make no mistake; Freeman is anything but your typical bodybuilder. He’s got the education of a scientist, the fan base of a rock star, and the vision of a Fortune 500 CEO. He’s gone pro in three sports, developed a successful business while nursing a broken back, and taken home seven overall titles. And through it all, Jeramy has remained completely approachable and obviously humbled by his success. I was able to catch up with Freeman at the 2008 NOW Foods Open House.
Jayson Kroner: How does someone with your genetics, ambition and dedication go from competitive swimming to championship bodybuilding?
JERAMY FREEMAN: Well swimming was definitely a sport that I loved, and I was very good at it. But I also used to weight train in my spare time and during off season, so it was one of those things where I was able to ease out of the swimming responsibilities and transition very easily over to bodybuilding. You know, both sports are individualistic in nature, even though swimming is regarded as a “team” sport.
JK: Right, you don’t have the luxury of a teammate helping you out in a 400 meter. You’re out there alone.
FREEMAN: Definitely. It’s points for the team, despite the fact that all of the pressure to get those points is placed on the individual. So it was very easy for me to make a transition from the swimming pool to bodybuilding stage.
JK: Do you think that the marriage of solidarity and competition transferred over to bodybuilding as you left one sport and entered another?
FREEMAN: It’s really comes down to taking baby steps. Stepping into something like bodybuilding, which takes a ton of discipline, maybe even more discipline than any sport that’s out there right now, can be both mentally and physically demanding. With swimming you need to be grounded and dedicated, however the training is nowhere near as intense. The diet isn’t as tight. Ultimately you’re going from something with moderate restrictions to something with the absolute most intense dietary restrictions imaginable. So you have to take baby steps in order to get adjusted to the vast mental, physical and physiological changes that are taking place.
JK: You mentioned using weights in your free time and during your off season from swimming. At some point along the way did you look in the mirror, make the genetic connection and realize that bodybuilding might be something worth pursuing?
FREEMAN: Yeah, I was a pretty quick gainer when I was young. I was a thin kid, but I always had a noticeable level of muscularity. So even before I made the official transition into weight training, I would respond really well.
JK:You’ve been in the bodybuilding game for a long time now, over two decades. When you look at the sport as it is today, what are your thoughts on how it has evolved?
FREEMAN: Bodybuilding definitely saw its pinnacle back in the mid to late 1990’s, at least from a competition perspective. That was an era of quality competitors. You could look at guys who were within the top 5 in nationals, and you just knew that they were going to turn pro at any given time.
So as far as the overall quality and competitiveness of athletes, the athletes during that period of time, I would say between 1995 and 2001, they were among the strongest and most influential bodybuilders to come along. They helped shape the sport that we know today.
JK:You’re talking back in the Lee Haney, Dorian Yates, Ronnie Coleman days, right?
FREEMAN: That’s right. All of those guys, not to mention, the guys who shared the stage with them and the guys who were coming up with them and dominating the national circuit. They were all great bodybuilders. They raised the bar for everyone wanting to compete at the professional level, and inspired a lot of the guys who are at the top of their game today.
JK: One thing that I remember was seeing Lee Haney hit this perfect side bicep that showed off these sick cross striations in is low obliques. Does anything or anyone stand out in your mind as impressive or inspiring to you? Was there anything that pushed you to want to accomplish more?
FREEMAN: I remember being at a show in the Atlantic states when I was younger. There was a bodybuilder there named Alex Sechinyano competing in this particular show. I don’t believe he ever turned pro, but he was a good national competitor. Whenever he would do his quarter turns, especially during his side shots, you could just see that his serratus and intercostals were so incredibly ripped. And since that’s your focal point, right where the judges are looking, you just knew that this guy was totally shredded from head to toe based on how incredibly tight that one particular region of his physique was.
JK: Was that some sort of hidden wake up call?
FREEMAN: Not necessarily a wake-up call, but it was certainly something that stuck with me throughout my career. I made it a point from that moment on to make sure that, come contest time, my intercostals and serratus were as sharp as they could possibly be. I intentionally went out of my way to stress that area because I knew it was something that the judges would have no choice but to see.
JK: You were the “most photographed bodybuilder” in 2001. What was that like?
FREEMAN: It wasn’t a mistake that I was, I was ambitious. After shows, right when I was in great shape, I would call every photographer that I new in Los Angeles. As a result I would end up getting booked for weeks at a time. I wasn’t afraid to work and was willing to shoot all day.
JK: As a natural bodybuilder, supplementation is obviously a huge part of your diet and training. What is your earliest memory of taking supplements?
FREEMAN: Like most people, I was trying a lot of products throughout the early and mid nineties, just as they came out. Back then, there were nowhere near as many options as there are today, and we were in a unique position to try just about everything in order to see what worked. Today, that would be next to impossible. I remember trying some of the trendier products, the kits, and the ones that seemed to introduce dietary supplements on an acceptable scale. But you have to remember that this was a time when product promotion began to heavily influence what people would take.
Some of the companies who handled the advertising for supplement companies were making crazy claims, giving users the impression that they were going to metamorphasize over night. And as crazy as that sounds, it was actually a great feeling. You would run home from the store thinking that you couldn’t wait to start taking a particular product. I remember having thoughts like that myself.
JK: What’s your impression of the dietary supplement industry today, in light of how many different choices we now have?
FREEMAN: It’s not just that there are more supplements on the shelves, because the business of dietary supplements has changed so dramatically over the past ten years. People have more knowledge, there’s more research to back it, more choices on how and where to buy supplements, not to mention the internet as a source of feedback and information.
It’s become so expansive, and with all this new knowledge, we’ve ended up with supplement users who are smarter and more demanding of quality than they were just a few years ago. Not only that, but the supplements available today have advanced beyond what anyone could have predicted. With all of the increases in knowledge and science that we now have access to, bodybuilders and athletes are able to use supplements that have the potential to advance their results much quicker.
JK: Every supplement user has a defining “wow” experience that convinced them of the benefits of dietary supplementation. Do you remember what yours was?
FREEMAN: There have actually been a number of supplements that I’ve taken that I could tell worked really well. Even early on, when I started putting regular protein and amino acids into my diet plan I could see a significant change in the way my body would respond and recover.
It almost immediately affected my levels of soreness and fatigue. I could tell that I was growing faster and able to recover quicker after training. There were a ton of supplements along the way, because honestly, most of them were being introduced at about the same time I was coming up in bodybuilding.
And then out of nowhere, creatine comes out and changes everything. All of a sudden you’re finding out that something natural exists that’s capable of giving you sudden, drastic increases in strength, and increases in weight which was very important back then to me.
JK: Training aside, are there any supplements that you feel have had a positive impact on your day-to-day health?
FREEMAN: It’s interesting how so many young bodybuilders get caught up in the latest and greatest specialty product that they forget about their basic nutritional needs. Even something as simple as vitamins and minerals make a huge difference.
I mean, I have rarely been sick throughout my career as a bodybuilder, and I owe that to the fact that I was always taking the vitamins, minerals, herbs, and essentials like that.
There was a period a while back when had some very minor issues. I was able to get that under control just by adding Red Yeast Rice to my regime, which I believe was actually the NOW brand, since it was relatively scarce when that was going on with me. But it worked great and I was able to balance out that problem considerably in just a six week period. So yes, overall there have been a lot of supplements that I’ve taken over time to help with very specific health situations. Even with my training now, I just started taking NOW Beta-Alanine, and already seeing huge changes in my workouts and recovery times. It’s these experiences and a few others that have made me a huge believer in supplements, at least enough to keep me using them for years now.
JK: I’ve had the pleasure of meeting Kim (Freeman) on a number of occasions, and each time it’s very clear that you and her make an incredible team, both personally and professionally. She’s obviously had a big impact on you and the success of your career.
FREEMAN: No doubt about it, she has been a huge part of my success in just about every area of my life. We’ve been together since I started bodybuilding, so she’s seen what I’ve seen, she’s been through every high and low with me. She was always my eyes with regard to how I looked before a show, and has always been able to stay perceptive on the critical things that I could have easily missed on my own. I can remember plenty of occasions where she would tell me, “You’re not there yet”, “You need to be sharper”, “You need to bring this up” or “Try doing this.”
JK: I noticed that closeness instantly, the first time I met you both together, actually.
She’s been absolutely great for me as far as competition goes, but she’s also incredibly intelligent. She has a very hopeful and creative way of looking at things. Whether we’re talking about business, personal affairs, and just about every part of my life, she is and always has been an intricate part of everything that I do.
JK: I’d put money on the fact that she’s done her fair share of pre-show tan applications, too?
FREEMAN: (Laughing…) Of course, and she’s great at that too! You know what’s funny is that years ago she went out and got this airbrush-and we’re talking well before airbrush application was conventional. Well, she was very into art, and so she would airbrush my tan on and she did this for a long time.
Sure enough, four or five years later, you would see more and more people having their tans airbrushed on. But she’s an innovator, and even back then she was way ahead of her time. That’s just one of the reasons why my color always seemed to come out so well during a show. She’s just exceptionally good at everything she does and I couldn’t imagine tying to go about it without her.
JK: Now that you’re a few years older and wiser, has your diet and training changed substantially?
FREEMAN: It’s a lot different now compared to how it was then. During my earliest bodybuilding years, there was absolutely no cheating on food and dieting. My training was hard and intense, and I went to full failure on almost every set. I did drop sets, I did negatives. There were no breaks at all.
There were years where all I did was eat, drink, sleep, and breathe bodybuilding and training. I did everything in my power to make sure that I was on point at all times, because I wanted to continuously excel in the sport. The process of coming up and staying on top requires a dedication that most people simply can’t imagine.
I still eat clean all of the time and work out regularly. My workouts are not quite as heavy as they used to be back in my early 20’s, and there’s definitely a lot more warm-up time involved.
As far as my eating goes, I probably eat about 4 or 5 times a day, as opposed to the 7 to 8 times a day back then. I find myself consuming more protein shakes these days for some reason.
As far as training goes, I train about 4 days a week on average, and each session lasts anywhere from an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes, max.
I don’t do a tremendous amount of cardio these days, at least not as much as I did when I was younger. I try to train as intensely as I can, and I don’t like wasting time. I’ll make sure I know what I’m doing when I go in, and hit it hard throughout my entire workout.
JK: It’s amazing how good the body is at reminding us that we’re not in our 20’s anymore.
FREEMAN: No kidding, back then it was all about super heavy poundage, drop sets, negatives, and failure. Today I pretty much train by feel. That might not make a lot of sense to some people, but as you get older you have to train smart.
If you don’t, you’ll end up injured and quite possibly unable to train at all. There’s always going to be an ache or pain to work through, not to mention that you’re constantly adapting to whatever is happening in your life at the time. There’s a lot more to it now than there was back then.
JK: You mentioned common sense. I’m sure that breaking your back on a 550 lb squat helped instill that lesson at an early age.
FREEMAN: That was back in 1995. I had broken my back, and believe me, it wakes you up really quickly. One day you’re on this incredible path to hopefully becoming a great bodybuilder, a professional. Before you know it, you’re lying in a hospital bed realizing that maybe you shouldn’t put all the eggs in one basket.
JK: What does a champion bodybuilder do with a broken back?
FREEMAN: Not much. I was completely laid out for six weeks, I mean, I couldn’t even walk, that’s how bad it was. And trust me, when you can’t walk for six weeks all you’re left with is lots and lots of thinkin’ time.
I started putting everything in perspective. Stepping away from the sport for a few months allowed me to start my own business, return to school, and earn my degree. I ended up with a degree in human biology, and a psychology minor. When I think back on it, there was actually a lot that I was able to accomplish.
Had it not been for the accident, there’s no way to tell if either of those would have happened. People still cringe when they hear the story. But I’ve always been the type who saw obstacles as opportunities.
That was a traumatic time, or it least it seemed that way when I was going through it. When I look back at it, though, it was almost a blessing of sorts. It helped me put a lot of important things into perspective. It’s important to stay well rounded and that experience helped drive the message home.
JK: How did things fare after you were done recovering?
FREEMAN: About a year later, I ended up competing in the Collegiate Nationals. I won the overall in that show.
JK: That’s amazing. Most people freak when they pull a muscle in their back. But to rebound from a potentially crippling accident and win a National… that speaks volumes about your dedication.
FREEMAN: You can’t let it ruin you. That experience taught me how to look for the best in everything, no matter what it was.
JK: Looking back at a long and very successful career, is there anything that you might have done differently if given the chance?
FREEMAN: I don’t think that I would necessarily do anything differently, nothing too specific at least. Like most people, we all come down with a case of, “If I knew then what I know now” syndrome. I have a lot of knowledge now, far more than I did when I was just starting off. So the only thing that I might do differently would be to have the knowledge I have today at a younger age. I’m sure that my transition into the sport would have been a lot quicker and probably a little different too.
I would have applied that to my clients to. As it is now, I’ve had at least 10 clients win overalls their first time around. We’re talking about people who have never completed before, never stepped on a stage in posing shorts, nothing. To watch them win an overall their first time around is almost unheard of. I couldn’t imagine how many might have done the same, if I knew then what I know now.
JK: What else are you doing to stay busy?
FREEMAN: I’ve been running my business, Well Rounded Health and Fitness, since 1995. It’s grown every year since we opened it. We have a great staff, and see over 200 appointments each week. Also, I’ve been promoting the Ironman Classic Bodybuilding, Fitness, and Figure Championship for the past 12 years now.
I’ve been dabbling in Real Estate over the past 8 years, and have been very successful with that. I have a DVD out right now called Driven: Journey to Pro that showcases my career, from teenager to rather recently. I have a 15 month old daughter who is an absolute angel. What seems to shock most people is that I’m also a professional in Extreme Dodgeball and Putt-Putt.
JK: Who’s your hero?
FREEMAN: Who’s my hero, hmmm? Now that’s a tough one…
JK: You didn’t think I was going to let you off that easy, did you?
FREEMAN: (Laughing) You know, it’s a lot easier for me to say who my hero was when I first started bodybuilding. Back then, one of the guys who really impressed me the most was Matt Mendenhall. He was incredibly symmetrical and I aspired, even from a very young age, to develop a physique like his.
He was one of the first people to have me thinking to myself, “That’s what I want to look like, that’s the kind of body I’d like to have”. To be totally honest, there were a number of guys who inspired and motivated me throughout my career. I don’t know if this makes them heroes necessarily, but they certainly had a big influence.
JK: Did you ever try the Tom Platz leg routine?
FREEMAN: It’s actually funny that you asked that, because I have a story that goes along with it. One of my friends, his mane is Jack Hines, trained with me a number of years ago.
We were in the gym with a few other guys, and had 315 loaded on the rack. The goal was to squat 315 for 50 reps. It’s not easy to do, and most people can’t do it in a single set. Anyways, the goal was to squat 315 as many times as you could without pausing for more than 5 seconds. You could pause, but the rule was that you could not take your hands off the bar. The guy behind you would count to five, and then you’d jump right back in a start squatting again.
Jack went first and did it in about four sets, he was a phenomenal squatter. I was actually able to complete all 50 reps in three sets. I never was able to do it all the way through in one, because after those first 30 reps, you’re shot. Your legs, your lungs, your mind. It’s a seriously intense workout, but it challenges you in a way that not many others can. Plus, it was a lot of fun.
JK: You nailed it, I mean isn’t it supposed to be fun?
FREEMAN: Absolutely. It needs to be fun on some level, otherwise, there’s no sense in doing it. A lot of people get into the sport of bodybuilding for all the wrong reasons, instead of going into weight training because they love weight training, or bodybuilding because they want to better themselves as a human being. Everyone goes into it for different reasons, and that’s fine.
It’s each person’s prerogative on how and why, but if you’re not having fun along the way, you’re missing out on a lot of what it can give back.
Necessity of Search Engine Optimization
Search engine optimization has evolved over years. In good old days, tweaking on-page parameters like meta tags, headlines, alt tags, keyword shoving and anchor texts used to fetch good results. This is less likely these days since the techniques are simple to implement. As a result there is no dearth of optimized websites.
Be that as it may, for new websites it is always a good idea to start doing all that before exploring other avenues. In this article I will look at why search engine optimization is necessary, proceeding to unravel basic issues in this game before touching on aging factor which I believe is the cornerstone of success on the web.
Why search engine optimization?
When you are looking for information on a topic on the web, you usually query your favorite search engine for search terms relevant to your topic. The search engine on its part displays a list of web-pages which it thinks are closely related to your search term. The web-pages that appear at top are considered more important than the ones that appear successively below. Question arises as to how search engines must know which pages are more important for the search query.
This is where you step into the realm of search engine optimization. For all your painstaking effort, if your webpage is not considered important by search engines, you will remain undiscovered forever. Remember, search engines are not humans. They are machines. Which is why you need to let your webpage talk to them to achieve top ranking.
The mental block – do I need it?
If search engine optimization is important, why is it that many website owners still do not feel any need for it? One may say they are naïve, so they are. I have come across many of them who strongly feel that after a website is launched, nothing more needs to be done. There is a perception that once a website is there in world-wide-web, it is bound to be ‘known’ soon. Known to whom? ‘Why, Google will know me’ is a common refrain. It is only much later that one discovers that nobody, not even Google knows his site.
To be true, Google’s knowing your website is not a big deal. Just have an already-indexed website point a link to your main page. Google will shortly find out your main page and from there your other pages as well. This is exactly the way Google is indexing billions of new webpages everyday.
On the flip side, suppose your webpage has nice description of trekking in Himalayas. You have provided good information and pictures on the subject in the page. Yet if I am to search for the term ‘trekking in Himalayas’ in Google, will I get to see your webpage in the first 20 or 30 results? Perhaps not. Because, even though your website is indexed by Google, it still does not know that your webpage on ‘trekking in Himalayas’ is important enough to be listed high for the term.
On to optimizing web content
If indeed optimizing your web content is necessary, how do you proceed? As mentioned in the beginning, search engine optimization is an exercise of dressing up your webpage based on a chosen set of keyword phrases. This is to be done in such a way that the content appeals to human visitors as much as it does to search engine robots.
In a previous article [http://www.prioriti.in/blogs/?p=48], I have dealt on how to include keyword phrases to write an optimized content. To be sure, other than optimization you will need quality incoming links as well. But that is a different story.
The basic issues
If we have understood the inevitability of search engine optimization, let us briefly touch upon some basic issues.
1
Search engines list a webpage, not a website. This means one has to optimize individual web-pages (except those that are public disclosures) while maintaining overall aim and balance of the website.
2
Optimization of a webpage, in its primitive, centers around strategically locating one or more keyword phrases in that webpage. Number of keyword phrases to be used and frequency of each will depend on total number of content-words in that page.
3
Optimization for search engines is not an one-off exercise. Rather it has to be an ongoing effort to create web-pages. Websites that are veterans of many years have thousands of web-pages in their database.
4
Search engine optimization usually does not fetch immediate result. For new websites, specially in case of Google, it can be a long wait, sometimes several months.
5
If your website generates lot of traffic by itself, it has a fair chance to rank high in SERPs’ (search engine result pages), even if you have not done much of an optimization (for example, xe.com’s real-time currency conversion service). This means that your product or service is so unique that simple word-of-mouth publicity is enough to bring in torrents of visitors, while also ensuring prominent rank in search results.
6
Search engine optimization is not merely an exercise of shuffling keyword phrases. The content has to make sense to readers. In other words, ensure that your content passes usability test.
7
Apart from keyword-enriched content, there are more factors responsible for achieving top rank, specially building quality links that point to your website. To search engines, incoming links are like ‘votes’ in favor of your website. A good quality link carries considerable weight in the eyes of search engines.
8
Finally, lest one forgets, optimizing for search engines is only one part of the game. The other equally important necessity is to retain and satisfy your visitors.
Summing up – the aging factor
In Bengali, my mother tongue, there is a saying, which when roughly translated, means ‘seasoned paddy-grains make more rice’. In SEO parlance, nothing beats if you are at it for years. Search engines love the aging factor. Create good content. Allow it to settle. Revisit it to update occasionally. Repeat the cycle.
In other words, search engine optimization is all about letting it known that your website is a treasure-hub of great relevant content that only gets better as time passes.
