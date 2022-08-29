Coney Island shooting today: 1 killed, 4 injured on historic Brooklyn boardwalk, NYPD says

Buying solar panels to power your home can be a smart financial decision. It can increase the resale value of your home, offer a significant tax credit and saving you money on energy for decades. Solar panels can produce energy for a long time (many warranties are 25 years), so they should produce power long after you pay for them. Even with these potential benefits, the upfront cost can be daunting. And, with new technologies (like The Timberline Solar shingle from GAF Energy), it can be difficult to know where to shop.

Buying residential solar panels shouldn’t be a one-stop shop. It’s always a good idea to get quotes from several installers. And, you should come in with a solid understanding your energy needsyour national and local tax incentives and your options for buy or otherwise finance. There are more tips in our solar panel buying guide.

When you’re ready to shop, you have plenty of options, explained below. It’s important to note that we haven’t tested any signs or tracked the buying process at any of these outlets. This guide will help you know where to look, not which solar panel best suits your needs.

Read more: Best solar companies of 2022

Hardware retailers

Your big-box retailers such as Home Depot , mounting hardware, inverters and charge controllers. The Home Depot makes it easy to buy solar panels through their website or your local store. If you want a professional installation, you will be matched with licensed and insured installation professionals. In the case of Lowe’s, it will be . Stores may also offer financing options, such as a credit card to help spread out initial expenses.

And if you’re a do-it-yourselfer, these stores sell everything you need to install the system, saving you money over professional installation options.

Specialty options

Another route is to choose a solar company like Sunrun, which works with Costco. To get started, Sunrun offers a free consultation to help you learn more about their services and equipment.

At that time, a representative visits your home, learns more about your needs, and then inspects and measures your home’s roof. In the end, Sunrun will finalize the project details as how many solar panels do you need and costs.

Sunrun even offers financing, a 10-year warranty, and 2% cash back if you have a Costco Executive membership. However, one thing to consider with these options is that they are not available in all states. You will therefore need to contact the company to determine your eligibility.

Another option on this front is . Its website is unique in that it allows you to design your solar panel system online. And when you’re ready to buy, the company will hire qualified local contractors to do the work. It also offers flexible payment options including 0% down payment to make the system more budget flexible.

Online solar companies

You can also select an online solar supplier like Tesla. These vendors design their gridless panels with a low profile to achieve a minimalist look. Tesla backs its products with a 25-year warranty.

These companies also make the process convenient. Once you request a consultation, Tesla takes aerial photos of your home to determine the project’s design and costs. It takes care of the authorization, allowing you to relax during the installation. Plus, your purchase comes with mobile monitoring, giving you access to system performance and production.

You can also opt for Zenernet Solar. This makes the entire process remote, from custom designing your solar system to hiring reputable contractors to complete the project. You can schedule a free consultation with Zenernet.

Local choices

Partnering with local businesses can be the best of both worlds. You can buy solar panels, inverters and more online. Or you visit a local dealer to ask questions, design your system and troubleshoot. Companies like Sunpro Solar and Palmetto take care of everything in-house. That way, you have a resource that guides you every step of the way, keeping you informed and comfortable through the process.

Sunpro Solar also offers roofing services to accommodate the long life of solar panels. And Palmetto provides customers with an app, allowing you to monitor efficiency.

Other Purchase Considerations

When considering solar options, research the companies you are considering. Review their warranty offerings, pricing, installation costs and times, customer reviews, panel recycling methods, and reputation through third-party resources such as the Better Business Bureau. Also check if a company will help you get the permits (if any). Doing the homework helps you find a reputable supplier.

Also, consider all the financial aspects of the project. Don’t forget to include the costs of permits, installation, and upgrading or replacing the roof. Otherwise, be sure to take advantage of tax incentives like the investment tax credit, which reduce your federal tax liability by 26% of the total cost of the solar panel system. States also have programs where you might receive even more benefits, reducing your initial investment.