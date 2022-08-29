AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and author/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused onn all Second Amendment stuff, also for Breitbart News. He is a political analyst for Armed American Radio and an ambassador for Turning Point USA. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Contact him at [email protected] You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.
Coney Island shooting today: 1 killed, 4 injured on historic Brooklyn boardwalk, NYPD says
NEW YORK — One person has been killed and several others injured after gunfire erupted on New York’s famous Coney Island boardwalk.
Police said the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday on the Coney Island boardwalk.
The NYPD said the five victims included a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Other hospitalized victims included a 49-year-old woman shot in the leg, a 34-year-old woman shot in the foot, a 46-year-old man shot in the leg and an unidentified man also shot in the leg.
They were all taken to a local hospital, where they remained stable.
Passers-by on the boardwalk told sister station WABC in New York they heard multiple gunshots.
“It was like, I don’t know, I heard about seven gunshots, one after the other,” a witness said. “It was very quick. I was like, somebody’s probably having some kind of party. I didn’t see any fireworks though. So, I thought to myself, maybe it’s shots of fire, but I wish it had been the fireworks.”
There are still so many questions about what led up to the shooting. Were the victims the intended targets or were they shot at random?
So far, there have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.
Tennessee pro skydiver dies in hard landing in Racine County pond
A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday in a hard landing at a pond in Racine County, officials said.
The 36-year-old was training for the national skydiving championship, which is set to begin this week in Racine County, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded around 11:30 a.m. at the pond next to Skydive Midwest in the village of Yorkville, the statement said.
Other paratroopers pulled the man out of the pond and he was unconscious. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department paramedics and paramedics were unable to revive him and he died at the scene, the statement said.
The man was doing practice runs for the upcoming competition alongside several other professional skydivers, the statement said.
“It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, which resulted in the landing in the pond,” the statement read.
The sheriff’s office has withheld the man’s name pending notification from the family.
In June, two women suffered life-threatening injuries during a tandem skydive at the same Racine County facility, Skydive Midwest.
Their parachute deployed, but they lost control about 20 or 30 feet off the ground and crashed, the sheriff’s office said.
The US Parachute Association National Championships are scheduled to begin Sept. 3 at Skydive Midwest.
Canopy piloting, one of many competition events, will take place at Skydive Midwest through September 7. The rest of the events will take place at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois and will continue until September 21.
2022 MTV Video Music Awards: Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Good (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records – WINNER
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment – WINNER
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
album of the year
Adele – “30” – Columbia Records
Bad Bunny – “Un verano sin ti” -Rimas Entertainment
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom and Interscope Records
Drake – “Certified Lover Boy” – OVO Sound and Republic Records
Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” – WINNER
song of the year
Adele – “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – WINNER
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best New Artist
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records – WINNER
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
summer song
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”
Charlie Puth – “Left and Right (with BTS’s Jung Kook)”
Doja Cat – “Vegas (from the ELVIS Movie Soundtrack)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR YOU”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talk”
Jack Harlow – “First Class” – WINNER
Kane Brown – “Big”
Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo – “About Fucking Time”
Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”
Nicky Youre, Dazed – “Sunroof”
Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – “I Love You (A Happier Song)”
ROSALIA – “BIZCOCHITO”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Pushing Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “Hope You’re Miserable Until You Die” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records – WINNER
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet leg – “Chaise longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Better cooperation
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best Pop
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records – WINNER
Lizzo – “About Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
best hip hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From D2 to LBC” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz/Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut/RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records – WINNER
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD music / Def Jam
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Take Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Won’t Retire” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records – WINNER
Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Best alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “I Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – “I WANT TO BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records – WINNER
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Opinion: When something Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg said cuts a little too close to home
Zuckerberg continued, “From his perspective, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s okay, that was a quick question, just get back to what you’re doing. It’s like, no, that’s not how it works.”
Now comes the part where I am the problem.
However, after listening to Rogan and Zuckerberg, I realized that I was the one interrupting my fiancée, contrary to their perception of their wives. Unlike Rogan, who says he runs away from his wife when he has an idea, I run to my fiancée. As Hend said recently, living with me is like having “my own personal radio show.” (Luckily, she said that playfully.)
Even though I host my SiriusXM show from the company’s studios two to three days a week, I’m home every day preparing for the show. I’m always trying to come up with show ideas and working on articles to write, and she’s my go-to. Although I’m no longer a full-time comedian, I still perform frequently, which means when I find a new joke, she’s the first to hear it.
I realize now after listening to Rogan and Zuckerberg that I interrupt my fiancée several times a day – always thinking it’s a simple matter, oblivious to how it might interrupt her in the “zone”.
Now, my fiancée being the compassionate and caring person that she is, did not complain to me. She also hasn’t appeared on the nation’s top-rated podcast — like Rogan and Zuckerberg did to vent on their spouses. (I wonder how their wives reacted to hearing the comments?)
But as Zuckerberg correctly noted, homework is all about finding the right “mix”. This is something I may need to work on more to be fair to my fiancée – as do others who think it’s just a slight interruption when asking a “quick question” to a loved one working from home.
Oddly enough, Rogan and Zuckerberg may be helping me become a better partner and colleague. Now the only question is whether I should interrupt my fiancée to tell her what I learned.
VMAs Get Political As Lizzo Begs Fans To Vote And ‘Change The Laws That Oppress Us’
Lizzo made a political statement at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night when she pleaded with fans to vote and “change the laws that oppress us” by accepting the Video for Good award.
The “Good as Hell” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, where she admitted she wasn’t sure what the moon man was celebrating, but she was grateful to her fans for showing up and voting for her to win the trophy.
“It means everything to make a change in this country,” she said, correlating how important it was to vote for the MTV awards like everything else, including elections.
VMAS RED CARPET: TAYLOR SWIFT, ASHLEY GRAHAM AND LIL NAS X DON BARELY THERE TOGETHER AT THE MTV AWARDS SHOW
Lizzo was thrilled to be on stage and made sure her followers were recognized. “I want to say thank you so much for supporting and loving me,” she said.
The ‘Truth Hurts’ musician declined to respond to a recent interview with a comedian who talked about her body, and instead told the crowd, “They’re like, Lizzo, why aren’t you responding? Why aren’t you responding? you don’t? Because it’s winning! It’s winning!”
Earlier in the evening, she performed some of her hits from her fourth studio album, “Special.”
The catalog took three years to prepare after the incredible success of “Cuz I Love You”, with several platinum singles recorded by the Recording Industry Association of America.
Attacker sets fire to residences and shoots people as they flee the flames
An attacker in Houston, Texas set fire to residences shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday morning, then shot and killed three people as they fled the flames.
The attack happened “at a multi-room rental facility near 8020 Dunlap St,” CNN reported.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said The Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene before the officers, but had to take cover after hearing gunshots.
An officer who arrived at the scene found the assailant, a black man in his 40s, across the street and exchanged gunfire with him, killing the suspect.
Chief @TroyFinner @Houstonfire Briefing on the shooting involving an officer at 8020 Dunlap St.
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 28, 2022
Finner praised the officer who shot the assailant saying: ‘I’m very proud of him. Who knows, this unsub probably tried to shoot someone else.
Three innocent people were killed in the attack and two others were injured.
The attacker “was a longtime tenant of the building and had recently been notified that he was being evicted,” Forbes reported. He was armed with a shotgun.
Shopping for solar panels? Here’s where to start
Buying solar panels to power your home can be a smart financial decision. It can increase the resale value of your home, offer a significant tax credit and saving you money on energy for decades. Solar panels can produce energy for a long time (many warranties are 25 years), so they should produce power long after you pay for them. Even with these potential benefits, the upfront cost can be daunting. And, with new technologies (like The Timberline Solar shingle from GAF Energy), it can be difficult to know where to shop.
Buying residential solar panels shouldn’t be a one-stop shop. It’s always a good idea to get quotes from several installers. And, you should come in with a solid understanding your energy needsyour national and local tax incentives and your options for buy or otherwise finance. There are more tips in our solar panel buying guide.
When you’re ready to shop, you have plenty of options, explained below. It’s important to note that we haven’t tested any signs or tracked the buying process at any of these outlets. This guide will help you know where to look, not which solar panel best suits your needs.
Hardware retailers
Your big-box retailers such as Home Depot sell solar panels, mounting hardware, inverters and charge controllers. The Home Depot makes it easy to buy solar panels through their website or your local store. If you want a professional installation, you will be matched with licensed and insured installation professionals. In the case of Lowe’s, it will be offer a one to two year warranty on labor. Stores may also offer financing options, such as a credit card to help spread out initial expenses.
And if you’re a do-it-yourselfer, these stores sell everything you need to install the system, saving you money over professional installation options.
Specialty options
Another route is to choose a solar company like Sunrun, which works with Costco. To get started, Sunrun offers a free consultation to help you learn more about their services and equipment.
At that time, a representative visits your home, learns more about your needs, and then inspects and measures your home’s roof. In the end, Sunrun will finalize the project details as how many solar panels do you need and costs.
Sunrun even offers financing, a 10-year warranty, and 2% cash back if you have a Costco Executive membership. However, one thing to consider with these options is that they are not available in all states. You will therefore need to contact the company to determine your eligibility.
Another option on this front is Sun Power. Its website is unique in that it allows you to design your solar panel system online. And when you’re ready to buy, the company will hire qualified local contractors to do the work. It also offers flexible payment options including 0% down payment to make the system more budget flexible.
Online solar companies
You can also select an online solar supplier like Tesla. These vendors design their gridless panels with a low profile to achieve a minimalist look. Tesla backs its products with a 25-year warranty.
These companies also make the process convenient. Once you request a consultation, Tesla takes aerial photos of your home to determine the project’s design and costs. It takes care of the authorization, allowing you to relax during the installation. Plus, your purchase comes with mobile monitoring, giving you access to system performance and production.
You can also opt for Zenernet Solar. This makes the entire process remote, from custom designing your solar system to hiring reputable contractors to complete the project. You can schedule a free consultation with Zenernet.
Local choices
Partnering with local businesses can be the best of both worlds. You can buy solar panels, inverters and more online. Or you visit a local dealer to ask questions, design your system and troubleshoot. Companies like Sunpro Solar and Palmetto take care of everything in-house. That way, you have a resource that guides you every step of the way, keeping you informed and comfortable through the process.
Sunpro Solar also offers roofing services to accommodate the long life of solar panels. And Palmetto provides customers with an app, allowing you to monitor efficiency.
Other Purchase Considerations
When considering solar options, research the companies you are considering. Review their warranty offerings, pricing, installation costs and times, customer reviews, panel recycling methods, and reputation through third-party resources such as the Better Business Bureau. Also check if a company will help you get the permits (if any). Doing the homework helps you find a reputable supplier.
Also, consider all the financial aspects of the project. Don’t forget to include the costs of permits, installation, and upgrading or replacing the roof. Otherwise, be sure to take advantage of tax incentives like the investment tax credit, which reduce your federal tax liability by 26% of the total cost of the solar panel system. States also have programs where you might receive even more benefits, reducing your initial investment.
