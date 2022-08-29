Court rejects Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail request

One of the most captivating aspects of science fiction and fantasy is space travel, and sci-fi movies have done an amazing job of making this idea come to life on screen. From alien invasions to human colonization of other planets, here are some of the best movies on space you must watch before you die.

Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel List:

1. The Martian (2015) – Movies on Space

This Ridley Scott classic follows an astronaut, played by Matt Damon, who is stranded on Mars and must find a way to survive until he can be rescued. The film is visually stunning, and it’s a fascinating look at how one man can endure against all odds. Plus, it’ll make you appreciate just how big and empty space really is.

2. Apollo 13 (1995)

Based on the true story of the ill-fated 13th Apollo mission bound for Mars. The film chronicles the major turning points of the mission, including the disastrous explosion that crippled the spacecraft and left the crew stranded in space. Despite all odds, the team makes it back to Earth safely.

3. The Space Between Us (2017) – Movies on Space

This film tells the story of the first human born on Mars who falls in love with a girl from Earth. The movie explores the vast differences between the two planets and how they view life and love. Despite their different worlds, the two manage to find a connection through their shared experience of being alone in space.

4. Gravity (2013)

A medical engineer and an astronaut work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space. I would highly recommend this movie to anyone interested in space or space travel. One of the best movies on space for sure! It is thrilling, exciting, and suspenseful all at once. The camera work is brilliant and it has a more realistic portrayal of space than other films, like Apollo 13. What really struck me about this film was how quiet it was in outer space with just Sandra Bullock’s character talking softly to herself about her situation or communicating with another spaceship via radio communication.

5. 2001: A Space Odyssey Movie (1968) – Movies on Space

Space Odyssey is a 1968 epic science fiction film produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick. The screenplay was written by Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke and was inspired by Clarke’s short story The Sentinel. This is one of the most important movies on space of all time, so if you haven’t seen it yet, add it to your list!

6. Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar is a mind-bending, visually stunning movie about a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in an attempt to save humanity. The acting, directing, and writing are all top-notch, and the film will leave you pondering the nature of time, space, and life itself.

7. First Man (2018) – Movies on Space

With an Academy Award for Best Picture, First Man is a gripping and personal look at Neil Armstrong’s journey to becoming the first man to walk on the moon. Starring Ryan Gosling as Armstrong, the film follows his training and preparation for the historic Apollo 11 mission. The visuals are stunning, and the attention to detail is incredible. If you’re interested in space travel or history, First Man is a must-see.

8. Ad Astra (2019)

If you’re looking for a thought-provoking movie on space, Ad Astra is a must-see. The film follows an astronaut (played by Brad Pitt) as he tries to find his missing father, who was part of a mission to find intelligent life in the universe. Along the way, he learns some harsh truths about the realities of space travel. There are also some deeply emotional moments, which means this isn’t just a sci-fi flick with explosions – it’s got something to say. What did you think?

These were some of the best movies on space and space travel. Whether you’re a science buff or just looking for a great film, you’ll find something here to enjoy.

