People need to become ‘less sensitive’ to drinking water derived from sewage, the head of Britain’s Environment Agency has said, in order to tackle increasingly severe water shortages and droughts.
Court rejects Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail request
ED Special Prosecutor NK Matta had told the court that from 2009 to 2017, former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice President Ravi Varanasi and (Local) Chief Mahesh Haldipur and others had conspired to deceive NSE and its employees and for said purpose iSEC Services Pvt Ltd was engaged for the unlawful interception of telephone calls of NSE employees under the guise of periodic investigation of NSE’s cyber vulnerabilities.
During the hearing, ED had opposed the bail request, saying the investigation was ongoing and that she was directly or indirectly engaging in the crime.
Senior NSE officials have issued agreements/work orders under the guise of periodic review of NSE cyber vulnerabilities in favor of iSEC Services Pvt. Ltd., represented by former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Sanjay Pandey, and illegally intercepted its employees’ phone calls by installing an illegal machine without seeking the required permission from the competent authority as required by law , said the ED. Moreover, no consent from NSE employees was collected in this case, he added.
Transcripts of these calls were provided by iSEC and received by NSE officials at the highest level in breach of confidentiality and privacy of NSE employees and thus caused an unwarranted gain of Rs 4.54 crore to iSEC as payment for this task and corresponding unjustified loss to NSE, the agency said. The court had recently denied bail to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Pandey in the case.
The ED further claimed that the amount of Rs 4.54 crore represented the proceeds of crime in this case which was acquired by iSEC Services Pvt. ltd. of NSE of India and which were projected as charges for a non-existent “periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of NSE”.
The investigator argued that the Law Enforcement Directorate recorded statements from various people, including Ramkrishna, and collected various documents, including “call log monitoring reports”, endorsement notes of NSE bearing the approval granted by Ramkrishna for the study which proves the claims contained in the CBI FIR, on the basis of which the ED filed the current dossier.
He further argued that Ramkrishna was in possession of physical evidence and information relating to the money laundering offence, which was being investigated in this case and that the questioning of Ramkrishna in detention is necessary to establish a money trail of the proceeds of crime and to collect crucial evidence.
(Edited by : Nishta Pandey)
8 Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel
One of the most captivating aspects of science fiction and fantasy is space travel, and sci-fi movies have done an amazing job of making this idea come to life on screen. From alien invasions to human colonization of other planets, here are some of the best movies on space you must watch before you die.
Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel List:
1. The Martian (2015) – Movies on Space
This Ridley Scott classic follows an astronaut, played by Matt Damon, who is stranded on Mars and must find a way to survive until he can be rescued. The film is visually stunning, and it’s a fascinating look at how one man can endure against all odds. Plus, it’ll make you appreciate just how big and empty space really is.
2. Apollo 13 (1995)
Based on the true story of the ill-fated 13th Apollo mission bound for Mars. The film chronicles the major turning points of the mission, including the disastrous explosion that crippled the spacecraft and left the crew stranded in space. Despite all odds, the team makes it back to Earth safely.
3. The Space Between Us (2017) – Movies on Space
This film tells the story of the first human born on Mars who falls in love with a girl from Earth. The movie explores the vast differences between the two planets and how they view life and love. Despite their different worlds, the two manage to find a connection through their shared experience of being alone in space.
4. Gravity (2013)
A medical engineer and an astronaut work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space. I would highly recommend this movie to anyone interested in space or space travel. One of the best movies on space for sure! It is thrilling, exciting, and suspenseful all at once. The camera work is brilliant and it has a more realistic portrayal of space than other films, like Apollo 13. What really struck me about this film was how quiet it was in outer space with just Sandra Bullock’s character talking softly to herself about her situation or communicating with another spaceship via radio communication.
5. 2001: A Space Odyssey Movie (1968) – Movies on Space
Space Odyssey is a 1968 epic science fiction film produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick. The screenplay was written by Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke and was inspired by Clarke’s short story The Sentinel. This is one of the most important movies on space of all time, so if you haven’t seen it yet, add it to your list!
6. Interstellar (2014)
Interstellar is a mind-bending, visually stunning movie about a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in an attempt to save humanity. The acting, directing, and writing are all top-notch, and the film will leave you pondering the nature of time, space, and life itself.
7. First Man (2018) – Movies on Space
With an Academy Award for Best Picture, First Man is a gripping and personal look at Neil Armstrong’s journey to becoming the first man to walk on the moon. Starring Ryan Gosling as Armstrong, the film follows his training and preparation for the historic Apollo 11 mission. The visuals are stunning, and the attention to detail is incredible. If you’re interested in space travel or history, First Man is a must-see.
8. Ad Astra (2019)
If you’re looking for a thought-provoking movie on space, Ad Astra is a must-see. The film follows an astronaut (played by Brad Pitt) as he tries to find his missing father, who was part of a mission to find intelligent life in the universe. Along the way, he learns some harsh truths about the realities of space travel. There are also some deeply emotional moments, which means this isn’t just a sci-fi flick with explosions – it’s got something to say. What did you think?
These were some of the best movies on space and space travel. Whether you’re a science buff or just looking for a great film, you’ll find something here to enjoy.
UK official: Don’t be sick of drinking reused sewage
“Part of the solution will be to reprocess the water left over from sewage treatment and turn it back into drinking water – perfectly safe and healthy, but something many people fail to imagine,” Sir James Bevan wrote in the British Sunday Times newspaper as the country stifles a record hot, dry summer.
In Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel “Dune,” the inhabitants of a desert planet wore “stillsuits” designed to capture their sweat, urine, and yes, feces, and recycle them. This idea is still mired in fiction, but the once-derided “toilet on tap” programs are becoming a reality in places like the Los Angeles area. Perth, Australia’s driest major city, has said that eventually all of its sewage could be recycled and returned to drinking water.
Water officials in London faced backlash in 2013 when they first proposed introducing recycled toilet waste into the city’s tap water to avert water shortages imminent. Now many parts of the UK are struggling with low water supplies in reservoirs and rivers after months of record rainfall and unprecedented high temperatures. The government has officially declared drought across swathes of England this month.
“We have to remember where it comes from: when we turn on the tap, what comes out started in a river, lake or aquifer. The more we take, the more we drain these springs and accentuate nature and wildlife,” Bevan wrote.
Extreme drought grips Europe, intensifying heat and fueling fires
Many parts of Europe have experienced their driest summer on record as rivers dwindle to a trickle. Water shortages have become a problem in Spain, Italy, France and the Netherlands.
Bevan acknowledged that recycling wastewater for consumption might be “unpopular”, but he said people needed to change the way they think about water.
Britain’s water companies have recently come under the spotlight amid water leaks and waste water discharges that have polluted waterways, killing fish in toxic waste and eroding trust in water regulators ‘water.
Proponents of recycled drinking water say it goes through a rigorous process before it reaches household taps. First, they are treated in a waste treatment plant, before being passed through coarse and fine sieves to filter out any debris. It then goes through a process known as reverse osmosis, say water experts, to remove all pathogens, viruses and bacteria. In the last step, the water is disinfected using ultraviolet light.
In Singapore, a craft brewery announced in July that it was working with the national water agency to produce beer made entirely from recycled wastewater, to raise awareness of environmental issues. Brewerkz said at the time that it was “an opportunity to shine a light on the impacts of climate change such as droughts and floods, which threaten global freshwater supplies.”
Tasting notes describe the beer as “very drinkable” – perfect for Singapore’s tropical climate – with a “sweet, toasty honey-like aftertaste”.
Shooting at an Oregon store: Several people died after a gunman opened fire on Safeway
At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire on a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon on Sunday night.
Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Northeast Bend store shortly after 7 p.m., Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller told Fox News Digital.
At least one shooter drove through the store’s parking lot firing a gun, but no casualties were reported in those shootings.
The shooter then entered the store and shot and killed a person in front of the store.
FLORIDA DEPs SHOT, KILL MAN ACCUSED OF POINTING GUN AT THEM AFTER THREATENING FRIEND
TEXAS SHOOTING LEAF 17 YEARS AND 5 YEARS DEAD
The shooter continued to walk into the store and shot and killed a second person.
Police found the suspect dead when they arrived at the scene. Police said initial reports indicated officers did not fire any shots at the scene.
Bend police said the investigation is still active.
Mickey Mantle baseball card breaks record with $12.6 million auction price
A 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card broke all records selling for the highest ever auction price of $12.6 million.
The rare rookie card was graded a minty 9.5 by sports memorabilia grader SGC and only sold for $50,000 in 1991 by top collector Alan Rosen, according to the New York Post.
The final price exceeded the $10 million estimated by the auction house.
In a letter included in the sale, Rosen wrote that the map was “in my opinion the best known example in the world” with only “the slightest evidence of paper toning”.
Chris Ivy of the Heritage Auction said “the map is more than consistent with Rosen’s assertion when seen in person”, and added, “plus the fact that she documented the provenance of the most legendary discovery in the history of recreation, puts this card in a category of its own.”
The card has a rich history, ESPN reported. In 1986, collector Alan Rosen, known as “Mr. Mint” in card collecting circles, obtained the card from a truck driver who claimed to have inherited it from his father. card became instantly famous in sports collections.
The Mantle card blew the previous card’s record auction price out of the water. Earlier this month, a 1909 Honus Wagner Pittsburgh Pirates baseball card fetched $7.25 million at auction. The same card sold for $6.5 million last year.
Mantle and Wagner cards have been vying for best seller for years.
Auctioneer Ivy said sports collectibles could skyrocket partly because of the pandemic.
“There’s only so much Netflix and ‘Tiger King’ can watch,” Ivy said, referring to the Netflix streaming series. “So, you know, they were going back to their hobbies, and clearly, sports collecting was part of that.”
Eurostoxx futures -1.3% at the start of the European session
This is not a good look at stocks at the moment, as the relief rally appears to be snuffed out. S&P 500 futures are currently down 0.9% and the technical outlook isn’t as pretty as depicted here. This could see selling pressures intensify further in the coming days before the focus shifts to the US jobs report on Friday.
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Netflix is home to such an amazing range of horror films that this introduction is going to be a list of titles that didn’t make the top recommendations. Try Forgotten (2017), a South Korean psychological thriller or a British horror film The Ritual (2017). There’s also the recent It (2017), based on Stephen King’s novel; The Rental (2020), directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie; dark comedy horror The Trip (2021); psychological thriller Coming Home in the Dark (2021); Mike Flanagan’s Hush (2016) and Ouija: The Origin of Evil (2016); the Fear Street Trilogy (2021); Supernatural Western The Wind (2018); Spanish supernatural horror Veronica (2017) and South Korean zombie horror #Alive (2020).
Scroll down for the best horror movies (with 70 or more Metacritic scores) currently on Netflix. Note that some of them are incredibly dark and should be approached with great caution.
One of Stephen King’s most successful adaptations, this horror drama based on the 1922 short story is a slow burn with a riveting performance at its core. Thomas Jane, who you also know from 2004’s Boogie Nights and The Punisher, gives one of his career-best performances as the ever-proud Wilfred James, a farmer who makes the totally wise decision to murder his wife with the help from their teenage son. . The consequences are heartbreaking on many levels (if you don’t like rats, you really won’t like them after this).
netflix
This clever psychological horror is partly drawn from co-writer Isa Mazzei’s experiences as a camgirl (or webcam model). Yet Cam is not a documentary, following Alice Ackerman, a young camgirl who one day discovers an exact replica of herself resumed her show. This unique flashing red thriller with the threat of technology is a great feature to play.
netflix
Vampires Against the Bronx (2020)
Vampires Against the Bronx is a unique horror-comedy in more ways than one. Set in New York’s Bronx borough, it follows young Miguel Martinez, a kind-hearted kid who helps raise money for his struggling local bodega. But it’s not just new designer clothing stores threatening to move in: Pale, creepy neck-biters are devouring people and their belongings. A commentary on gentrification with goofy charm, twists, and thrills, Vampires Against the Bronx is a fresh and entertaining take on the genre.
netflix
This tense thriller set in the remote Scottish Highlands is far from an idyllic getaway. Prepare for an agonizing nightmare from which its protagonists are desperate to wake up. Vaughn and Marcus go on a weekend of hunting with the guys, but after a drunken night, they find themselves faced with events they could never have foreseen. Caliber lives up to its name, delivering an elegant package of dark and gripping drama. Let the full force of it hit you.
RADIUS TWC
The expertly crafted horror film that quietly doubles as an allegory of STDs. You read that right: It Follows aims its lens at a supernatural entity that lives on the outskirts, constantly pursuing its prey at a slow, zombie-like pace. Our heroine Jay (played by modern Scream Queen Maika Monroe) is trapped at the center of this pool of anxiety, facing a terrifying stalker. A modern classic, with an original score inspired by John Carpenter.
Screenshot Curzon/YouTube/CNET
Before Black Widow, Cate Shortland made a name for herself by making excellent independent films, including Berlin Syndrome. This psychological horror stars Teresa Palmer as Clare Havel, a young Australian who goes hiking in Berlin, only to meet a man who is holding her captive in his apartment. A game of cat and mouse between captor and captive ensues. Though slower at times in its confined setting, Berlin Syndrome certainly delivers a gripping thriller.
netflix
A horror that strikes… close to home. Revealing their supernatural evils through a harrowing human story, His House follows Bol and Rial, a couple of refugees from Sudan, who struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town. Don’t expect mere scares – His House plays on the psychological specters of the past, adding even more corridors of torment. A heartbreaking and powerful piece.
Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Haven’t seen what is widely considered the best horror movie of all time? 1973’s The Exorcist stars Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, an affluent actress whose daughter becomes possessed by a demonic entity. Who are they going to call? A couple of Catholic priests to perform an exorcism. The Exorcist was so good that it became the first horror film to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.
Focus World
After watching this movie, you might just have a new favorite director in Julia Ducournau. Raw follows Justine, a vegetarian in her first year of vet school, who gives in to peer pressure, eats raw meat and ends up with a rash all over her body. The film tackles questions of identity in a viscerally powerful and symbolic way, and is a staple of Netflix’s indie bench.
Warner Bros.
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
What could be more fitting for a horror list than one of the best horror movies ever made? The 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street launched the franchise – and Johnny Depp’s career. Depp made her supernatural slasher debut about a young girl who realizes she must stay awake to stop a killer from slaughtering her friends in her dreams. Sequels, a remake, and many more have spun off from the creepy genre play. See where it all started in this clever classic that still holds up today.
netflix
From Netflix’s impressive roster of international films comes Spanish sci-fi horror The Platform. Its concept story centers around a tower that delivers food to people at each of its many levels via a platform. Those at the top get the best and most abundant stream, which is devoured as the platform drops levels. Social commentary resonates throughout this dystopian thriller, which takes shocking, sometimes gruesome twists all the way to the bottom.
Transmission Films/YouTube/CNET Screenshot
A word of warning: The Nightingale depicts graphic, extreme scenes of violence and rape. With that in mind, continue with this heartbreaking story and you’ll see an important slice of history rarely told on screen. The Nightingale follows a young convict seeking revenge in the Australian bush of 1825. The second film from Jennifer Kent, who directed the powerful The Babadook, is a force to be reckoned with.
Blumhouse Productions
If you’re looking for further proof that the Duplass brothers are actually bad, here’s an easy sell. Patrick Brice (also director and co-writer) plays a videographer responding to a Craigslist ad for Josef (Mark Duplass), who wants to make a movie for his supposed unborn child. I generally like horror movies that rely on performances to get you on your nerves, because they’re incredibly difficult to pull off. And I have to give it to Mark Duplass. He is, in fact, super scary.
netflix
Before the impeccable The Haunting of Hill House series, Mike Flanagan brought us this clever adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Gerald’s Game. Carla Gugino is huge as Jessie, a woman who goes on vacation with her husband to a secluded lakeside house in Alabama. When Jessie finds herself handcuffed to the bed with no one to help her escape, it becomes a matter of both survival and escape. Another chapter of Flanagan’s melancholy infused horror that turns into a silent triumph for its haunted characters.
netflix
Two movies named The Call were released in 2020. Check out the one from South Korea, a time travel thriller that revolves around, yes, a phone call. Twenty-eight-year-old Seo-yeon finds a phone buried in a closet in her childhood home. It rings – and the caller, it turns out, lives in the same house 20 years earlier. Twists to the last moment, plus a wild cat-and-mouse chase that alters past and present make this a must-watch.
Vertical Entertainment/YouTube/CNET Screenshot
Like a few other titles on this list, this superb psychological horror subtly doubles as an allegory for larger social themes, such as oppression. Set in 1980s Tehran during a series of air raids known as the City Wars, it follows a mother and daughter haunted in their home by a mysterious evil. With echoes of The Babadook as well as its own fresh ideas, Under The Shadow is a great horror entry.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
