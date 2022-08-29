News
Dan Andrews accused of leading ‘worst government in modern Australian history’
Daniel Andrews is accused of leading the ‘worst government in modern Australian history’ by a former prime minister
Daniel Andrews has been accused of leading the “worst government in modern Australian history” by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
The Victorian prime minister is on course to become the state’s longest-serving prime minister with the latest Newspoll, published in the Australian, showing the party heading for a third election victory.
But Mr Abbott is adamant the Liberals still have a chance to form government despite the huge gap.
“Nobody thought we had a chance in 2010 and we did extremely well in the first term because we had a clear idea of what we stood for,” he told Sky News.
The Prime Minister was whipped by Tony Abbott. Image: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw – POOL via NCA NewsWire
“The fact is that the Andrews government has been a very bad government. This has been ethically challenged.
He pointed to the government’s failures in hotel quarantine during the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 as a key indicator of their “incompetence”.
“(It was) one of the most inept programs in contemporary Australian history,” Mr Abbott said.
“It’s the government that has obviously broken a lot of rules, actually a state party here in Victoria.”
But a number of so-called teal candidates are popping up across the state in traditional Liberal-held seats, in a move that mirrors the wave that has occurred at the federal level.
Tony Abbott still believes the Liberals could win government. Photo: Jason Edwards
Asked if their appearance at state level could hold the Liberals back, Mr Abbott stuck to the line that Scott Morrison did not pursue in May – that a vote for Teal was a vote for Labour.
“A vote for someone other than your Liberal candidate helps perpetuate the Andrews government, which has been seriously the worst government in modern Australian history,” the former prime minister said.
Despite the controversies of recent months, Mr Abbott said he supported Liberal leader Matthew Guy, but admitted he does not speak to him regularly.
“I’m a former federal politician and sometimes the issues are a little different. But I support the elected leader of the party,” he added.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
latest news Three dead in a violent car accident in Santa Clarita
Three people were killed and two others injured Sunday afternoon when two cars collided on a canyon road in Santa Clarita, the California Highway Patrol said.
Investigators were still at the scene late Sunday evening in the 29000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road. The identity of the dead and injured has not been released. The two people who survived the crash were taken to hospital and their condition was not known.
Flames broke out in the wreckage after the collision and were extinguished by firefighters. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m., according to the CHP.
As the investigation continued, the San Francisquito Canyon remained closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the CHP said.
News
Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list
Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list
Indian Railways: Non-interlocking block is being taken for engineering work at Bari Brahman station between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi railway section on Firozpur division of Northern Railway.
During this, the movement of many trains operating on the North Eastern Railway will be affected. Especially a pair of trains operating between Kathgodam and Kanpur are being canceled. The services of trains operating on North Western Railway will be partially canceled.
New Delhi. The work of satellite freight terminus is being done at Bari Brahman Railway Station of Firozpur Division of Northern Railway. Due to this work, traffic block is being taken. During this , the movement of many trains operating on the North Eastern Railway will be affected . Especially a pair of trains operating between Kathgodam and Kanpur are being canceled . Due to this, the passengers traveling by train may have to face problems.
According to the North Eastern Railway Spokesperson, due to taking of non-interlocking block due to engineering work at Bari Brahman station between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi railway division on Firozpur division of Northern Railway, the following railway services will be affected:-
– 12210 Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Express running from Kathgodam on 12th September, 2022 will remain cancelled.
– 12209 Kanpur Central – Kathgodam Express running from Kanpur Central on 13th September, 2022 will remain cancelled.
Apart from this, the services of many trains operating on North Western Railway will also be affected, information of which has already been issued by the Zonal Railways. The following trains will be partially canceled from the originating station due to taking of non-interlocking block due to engineering work at Bari Brahman station:-
Partially Canceled Trains (from originating station)
1. Train No. 19223, Ahmedabad-Jammutvi train service departing from Ahmedabad from 06.09.22 to 12.09.22 will operate up to Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train will run partially between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi stations. Will be cancelled.
2. Train No. 19224, Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Railway service departing from Jammu Tawi from 07.09.22 to 13.09.22 will depart from Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Cantt stations.
3. Train No. 19225, Jodhpur – Jammu Tawi train service leaving from Jodhpur from 06.09.22 to 12.09.22 will operate till Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will be partially canceled between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi stations.
4. Train No. 19226, Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur Railway Service departing from Jammu Tawi from 07.09.22 to 13.09.22 will leave from Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Cantt stations.
5. Train No. 19415, Ahmedabad-Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra train service leaving Ahmedabad on 11.09.22 will operate till Firozpur Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Firozpur Cantt- Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra stations.
6. Train No. 19416, Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Rail service departing from Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra on 13.09.22 will leave from Firozpur Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra- Firozpur Cantt stations.
The post Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Drew Smith has been working for a long time in hopes of joining the Mets bullpen
Drew Smith’s return to the Mets bullpen is starting to gain momentum.
The reliever kicked off his first bullpen session on Sunday since going on the disabled list on July 25 with a tight right lat. He felt healthy and hopes to be activated with a few weeks left in the regular season to have enough of a lead to be sharp for the playoffs.
“I personally like it – I want a good challenge and it’s definitely a good challenge,” Smith said before the Mets lost to the Rockies 1-0. “But that’s why I’m trying to come back with a few weeks left in the regular season, just so I can hopefully have five to eight outings under my belt in October. But I think that’s also why I’m going to rehab [outings] just to make sure everything is okay.
“When I come back, I know the adrenaline will be a little higher and everything will be a little more amplified, so I have to make sure I’m fully ready to go.
Smith threw 15 pitches on Sunday, strictly fastballs and substitutions. He’s scheduled to kick off another bullpen session on Wednesday, when he throws 25 pitches and works in his slider and curveball.
“After that, I’m not sure,” Smith said. “I don’t know if I’ll throw another bullpen and then a live [batting practice]. But after that, rehabilitation mission. So we are getting closer.
Smith had a strong start to the season, not allowing a run in his first 13 ¹/₃ innings.
Over his next 25 games, however, he posted a 5.20 ERA before landing on the IL. If he can rediscover some of that early-season form coming out of IL, that would be a big boost for the Mets bullpen.
Max Scherzer (11 strikeouts) recorded the 110th double-digit game at bat of his career, tying him with Roger Clemens for third all-time in MLB history. It was a feat he said he would appreciate more in the offseason.
“Right now, I took my blinders off,” Scherzer said. “I just live to start to start. These things are great. These milestones are great, don’t get me wrong. But I’m more focused on winning with the team. We have bigger and better things to do. My achievements, I will worry about those of the offseason.
The Mets are absent on Monday, but Carlos Carrasco will be at Citi Field to kick off a mock game. This could be the final step in his rehabilitation process after a strained left oblique, potentially putting him on the line to start the Mets next weekend.
New York Post
News
Bajaj Fin Twins drop sharply as street gets nervous over Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks
mini
Consumer finance majors – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv – fell sharply in trading on Monday as the street began to profit after hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The sale to Bajaj Finserv was much sharper, with the stock falling as much as 8% in opening trades.
Shares of Bajaj Finance twins – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv – opened sharply lower on Monday, falling amid the broader market slump as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks on interest rate hikes interest sparking new worries about macroeconomic growth.
Bajaj Finance share price opened with a loss of 3.37%, touching an intra-day low of Rs 6,825. Bajaj Finserv touched an intra-day low of Rs 15,000, falling nearly 8%. in opening transactions.
As of 10:09 a.m., shares of Bajaj Finance were trading at 6,928.45 rupees apiece, still down 1.9% on BSE. Bajaj Finserv shares were trading at 16,026.25 rupees, down 1.6% on BSE.
Fed Chairman Powell said the central bank was determined to get inflation under control and would continue to press ahead with interest rate hikes until policymakers were confident they had met their target.
The hawkish remarks saw U.S. benchmarks see their biggest fall in about four months on Friday. Asian stocks fell 1-3% in trading today, while the dollar index hit a nearly two-decade high at 109.39 points. This will likely trigger another sell-off in stocks in the country.
First post: August 29, 2022 at 10:37 a.m. STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Sixth-year veterans have ‘unfinished business’ with CU Buffs football
If the Colorado football team hopes to turn heads and make an unexpected run at a bowl berth this season, it’s going to take more than a few youngsters growing to work in a hurry.
Yet it will also require strong leadership from a handful of veterans who in other seasons would have been out of college and, in many cases, exploring life after football.
Two years ago, the NCAA issued an unprecedented decision granting all student-athletes in the 2020-21 academic year, across all sports, an additional year of eligibility due to the tumultuous and often shortened.
For CU football, that means there are 14 players on the roster who otherwise wouldn’t have been eligible in 2022. This group includes key attacking talent players like Daniel Arias, Brady Russell and Alex Fontenot; veteran defensemen Terrance Lang, Quinn Perry and Isaiah Lewis; and transfers like former Baylor wide receiver RJ Snead.
“I think when I got here it wasn’t in my plan to stay here for six years,” Lang said. “Everything happens for a reason. When they told us we could have an extra year because of COVID, that’s when I was like OK, I have more opportunities to put more things on tape at the college level. I thought to myself that I would take advantage of this opportunity.
“We have something to prove. This is basically our time. Here, everyone is experienced. We have older guys and we’ve all worked. It’s time for results to shine. We want to leave with the feeling of having been rewarded for our work. We have something to prove this year. This is the most important thing. I think this year, as far as the culture of Colorado goes, is the first year that I feel like we have a culture. As a team, we have a standard. And everyone is held to that standard. I think this is the year.
Lang, Lewis, Fontenot, Russell, Maurice Bell and Jaylon Jackson all arrived at CU in 2017, on the heels of the program’s best season in more than a decade, and they remain among the last ties to the coaching tenure. by Mike MacIntyre. Their six-season run in Boulder also coincided with monumental changes to the NCAA landscape, beyond the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the socially distanced meetings and practices that preceded it. Along with the advent of the NIL era, transfer rules have been relaxed to allow for easier movement of players.
This route has been followed by several classmates from the 2017 recruiting class. Yet, for those staying at CU for their extra season, the goal of running the program has not changed.
“I want to finish what we started,” Bell said. “Coming in, we all had the goal of getting Colorado back to the top of the map. I’m a guy who likes to finish what he started. I don’t want to take the easy route and transfer. Everyone has their own reasons for being transferred, but for me, I really feel like there’s a reason why I’m meant to be here. It never really crossed my mind to go somewhere else or transfer. I have unfinished business here.
denverpost sports
News
Noida towers razed, residents night out today
New Delhi:
Residents of Noida’s Emerald Court Housing Corporation have planned a celebratory meeting today to mark their legal victory against the estate agent, Supertect, and the demolition of the twin towers yesterday.
NDTV spoke to Aarti Kappula, a member of Noida Sector 93A Housing Corporation Residents Welfare Association, this morning.
Asked if there was a plan to celebrate victory in the nine-year legal battle after the towers were leveled illegally, Ms Kappula said: “Absolutely, we We’ve planned it tonight. We’re going to get together for a while. The battle is definitely won. It’s an example for the whole country.
With the demolition complete, the next challenge for the Noida administration is to ensure that the mountain of debris left behind is cleared away at the earliest.
Visuals from the site today showed cleaners at work, scraping the layer of dust from the ground near the site where the Twin Towers stood until 2.30pm yesterday.
Officials involved in the operation had previously said around 55,000 tonnes of debris would be generated. It can take up to three months to clear the debris. Waste will be deposited in designated areas.
Society residents had moved the court, claiming that real estate agent Supertech had built the twin towers in an area that was to be turned into a garden in the original building plan. They argued that the estate agent violated standards to sell more apartments and increase profit margins.
The real estate agent then modified the building plan to include two more 24-story towers. This was approved by the authorities. A subsequent plan, increasing the number of floors to 40, has also been released.
The case reached the Supreme Court, which found that the estate agent violated building standards in collusion with Noida authorities. Last year, the court ordered the demolition of the two towers at the estate agent’s expense.
ndtv
Dan Andrews accused of leading ‘worst government in modern Australian history’
latest news Three dead in a violent car accident in Santa Clarita
Importance of Back-End Web Development
Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list
Drew Smith has been working for a long time in hopes of joining the Mets bullpen
Turn a Wrong-Number Call Into a Potential Sales Call
Bajaj Fin Twins drop sharply as street gets nervous over Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks
Sixth-year veterans have ‘unfinished business’ with CU Buffs football
Noida towers razed, residents night out today
Affordable Education Abroad
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs