Dan Andrews accused of leading ‘worst government in modern Australian history’

Daniel Andrews has been accused of leading the “worst government in modern Australian history” by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

The Victorian prime minister is on course to become the state’s longest-serving prime minister with the latest Newspoll, published in the Australian, showing the party heading for a third election victory.

But Mr Abbott is adamant the Liberals still have a chance to form government despite the huge gap.

“Nobody thought we had a chance in 2010 and we did extremely well in the first term because we had a clear idea of ​​what we stood for,” he told Sky News.

The Prime Minister was whipped by Tony Abbott. Image: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw – POOL via NCA NewsWire

“The fact is that the Andrews government has been a very bad government. This has been ethically challenged.

He pointed to the government’s failures in hotel quarantine during the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 as a key indicator of their “incompetence”.

“(It was) one of the most inept programs in contemporary Australian history,” Mr Abbott said.

“It’s the government that has obviously broken a lot of rules, actually a state party here in Victoria.”

But a number of so-called teal candidates are popping up across the state in traditional Liberal-held seats, in a move that mirrors the wave that has occurred at the federal level.

Tony Abbott still believes the Liberals could win government. Photo: Jason Edwards

Asked if their appearance at state level could hold the Liberals back, Mr Abbott stuck to the line that Scott Morrison did not pursue in May – that a vote for Teal was a vote for Labour.

“A vote for someone other than your Liberal candidate helps perpetuate the Andrews government, which has been seriously the worst government in modern Australian history,” the former prime minister said.

Despite the controversies of recent months, Mr Abbott said he supported Liberal leader Matthew Guy, but admitted he does not speak to him regularly.

“I’m a former federal politician and sometimes the issues are a little different. But I support the elected leader of the party,” he added.