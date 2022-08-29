As the PGA Tour season draws to a close and the LIV Golf Invitational Series gears up for its fourth event this week, golf’s heavyweights are now positioned to go head-to-head in the showroom. hearing. Saudi-funded start-up LIV Golf has joined the federal antitrust lawsuit launched by a handful of its players, claiming the PGA Tour unlawfully attempted to stifle competition.
Dolphins reach agreement with edge defender Trey Flowers
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly adding veteran help on the edge after the preseason’s conclusion in the form of former Patriots and Lions defensive end Trey Flowers.
Flowers and the Dolphins reached an agreement, according to ESPN, on Sunday after the NFL Network reported this past week that he was at the team’s facility for a workout.
Flowers is a seven-year NFL veteran with 64 starts among his 75 games played. He has 261 career regular-season tackles, 31 ½ sacks, 10 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-2, 265-pound edge defender is a two-time Super Bowl champion from his first four seasons with the Patriots. In New England, he spent time with current Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who was a cornerbacks coach there. Flowers has played the past three season with the Detroit Lions, where he also played some outside linebacker in seven starts in 2021.
The move comes as the Dolphins have outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel’s status in doubt for the start of the regular season after the removal of his appendix. Fellow outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett, who has also received reps at defensive end this offseason, has also missed recent weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury.
Scarlett could be on the roster cutoff line with the NFL deadline to get down to 53 players on the active roster fast approaching on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Others such as Porter Gustin, Darius Hodge and seventh-round rookie Cameron Goode are among players competing for a final roster spot at the position.
This offseason, the Dolphins signed Melvin Ingram as the key defensive acquisition after revamping the offense. Ingram appears to be in line to start opposite Jaelan Phillips at outside linebacker with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah a defensive end in a base three-man front.
This story will be updated.
DNC’s Richmond insists Biden has power to forgive student loans despite Pelosi’s past claim otherwise
President Biden’s gift of $10,000 in student loans to many Americans is likely to face legal challenges, but Democratic National Committee senior adviser Cedric Richmond insists Biden will prevail.
During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Richmond defended the legality of the decision, though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Biden himself have appeared to take a different stance in the past.
“People think the president of the United States has the power to cancel debt. That’s not the case,” Pelosi said last year. “He can postpone, he can delay, but he doesn’t have that power. It has to be an act of Congress.”
When asked by host Jennifer Griffin what has changed since then, Richmond replied, “Well, Congress has acted.”
STATE AGENTS WEIGHT LEGAL CHALLENGE TO BIDEN’S $500B STUDENT LOAN DOCUMENT
The former congressman claimed the same legislation that allowed Biden and former President Donald Trump to delay student loan payments allows the president to zero out or reduce debt.
Biden himself also spoke about the limits of his power in this area. Last year, the president said he was prepared to cancel $10,000 in loans per person, but not $50,000, adding, “I don’t think I have the authority to do that by signing a pen.”
Biden justified the move by citing the HEROES Act of 2003. Passed in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks and at the height of the War on Terror, the law allows the Secretary of Education to waive or modify curricula financial aid for students in times of war or national emergency.
WHITE HOUSE QUIET IF TAX INCREASES NEEDED TO PAY $300,000,000,000 STUDENT LOAN DOCUMENT
The law states that the authority applies to active duty military personnel, persons residing in an area affected by a national emergency, and those who have suffered “economic hardship” as a direct result of war, military operation or national emergency.
The Justice Department cites the ‘economic hardship’ clause in arguing that the education secretary can write off student loan debt en masse due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
On whether the decision will withstand legal challenges, Richmond said: “Yes, it will hold up in court.
Republican state attorneys general and conservative groups are currently assessing these challenges and looking for parties with standing to sue.
This could prove difficult, although legal experts say loan services may be in the best position for a lawsuit as they will be directly affected by the document. Loan managers could argue that Biden went too far in issuing a blanket document, instead of tailoring the proposal to people with proven economic hardship.
Some federal courts, however, have in the past refused to allow government contractors to sue regulations that hurt their profit margin.
Fox News’ Haris Alic contributed to this report.
Giants backup QB Tyrod Taylor leaves preseason finale on cart with back injury
No one is safe from the Giants’ injury bug.
Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor left Sunday’s preseason finale on a cart after a major hit from Jets edge rusher Michael Clemons.
The team said Taylor had a back injury.
Taylor started the game, with Daniel Jones resting, and threw an early interception.
He was under constant duress playing behind an offensive line of mostly backups, with the exception of center Jon Feliciano.
Taylor was hurt with about two minutes left in the first quarter, rolling out to his right away from pressure. Clemons charged from Taylor’s left and clothesline tackled Taylor to the turf as the QB completed a 25-yard pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger.
Taylor was down on the ground for a long while being examined by trainers. He eventually jogged off the field under his own power.
But the second he reached the sideline, he dropped to the turf again. He struggled to walk into the blue medical tent. And eventually he was carted into the locker room.
GM Joe Schoen signed Taylor to a two-year, $11 million contract with $10.9 million guaranteed in free agency this spring.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern and western suburbs of Chicago – NBC Chicago
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the northern and western suburbs of Chicago, with a “marginal” risk of severe to severe thunderstorms hitting the area this afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch covers a wide swath of northern and northwestern Illinois and includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties in the Chicago area.
The watch also includes parts of southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.
It will remain in effect until 7 p.m.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of northern Illinois is currently at “marginal risk” of severe weather on Sunday. Any storm that develops is expected to potentially contain gusty winds and heavy rain, with frequent lightning also expected with the storms.
Wind gusts could potentially reach 70 miles per hour in some places, officials said. Hail half an inch in diameter is also possible with storms.
Officials say the likely arrival time for the storms could be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, with areas west and north of Chicago potentially bearing the brunt of any outbreak of severe weather.
The storms are expected to weaken later in the evening, but scattered storms and showers could potentially impact the entire Chicago area for the rest of the day Sunday before dissipating around midnight.
Another possibility of severe to severe storms exists on Monday, with the SPC again placing the Chicago area in the “marginal” risk category.
After a cold front passed through the region on Monday evening, the weather is expected to calm considerably for the rest of the week, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s expected until the start of the Easter Sunday weekend. Work.
Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm team for all the latest details and download the NBC Chicago app for forecasts and live radar feeds.
Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson won’t be with the Chicago Cubs in Toronto because of vaccine requirements
Two players will not be joining the Chicago Cubs for their upcoming series in Toronto.
Left-hander Justin Steele and right-hander Adrian Sampson are not making the trip because they do not meet Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country. The same requirements are also in place to return to the United States.
Steele and Sampson will be placed on the restricted list before the Cubs begin their three-game series against the Blue Jays Monday at the Rogers Centre. The Cubs will be allowed to bring up a vaccinated replacement player for Steele, who was slated to start Wednesday. That player does not need to be on the 40-man roster; anyone recalled as a replacement player because of COVID-19-related roster issues can later be returned without being optioned or designated for assignment.
Sampson can’t be replaced on the Cubs’ active roster because he is not scheduled to start in Toronto.
Last year, the Cubs were one of only a handful of teams that failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel.
“Time gives everybody a chance to form decisions,” manager David Ross said of the team’s improved vaccination rate.
“Information continues to come out about helping guys make the right decision. So, yeah, only two guys. You’d like it to be no one but at the end of the day, we trusted everybody makes the best decision for them and it gives other guys opportunity as well.”
LIV Golf steps up battle with PGA Tour and joins antitrust lawsuit
While the lawsuit could have huge implications for the future of professional golf, legal analysts say the case promises to be long and nuanced, and that LIV Golf and its players could face a difficult road to prove that the PGA Tour’s actions were intentionally harmful and not simply further the tour’s own interests.
An amended lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern California by LIV Golf and seven golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Four of the plaintiffs in the original complaint have withdrawn from the lawsuit: Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez and Carlos Ortiz. LIV Golf officials had previously expressed support for the players’ case, although they were not part of the initial complaint filed on August 3.
In the amended complaint, LIV players claim that the PGA Tour is “an entrenched monopoly with a vice grip on professional golf” and that it violated federal antitrust laws in its efforts “to crush nascent competition before that it threatens the monopoly of the Tour”. LIV’s lawyers argue that the court must step in and respond to the alleged actions of the tour and its settlements because “dealing with headwinds of this nature is not sustainable.”
“I think any antitrust case today is a bit difficult,” said Michael Carrier, a professor at Rutgers Law School who specializes in antitrust matters. “For the past 50 years, the courts have made it difficult for antitrust plaintiffs with sports cases. Usually there is deference to the league because it has to have certain rules. I think this case might be a little different, because the PGA is not the collection of teams that we might see with the NFL or the NBA. And it’s also an interesting time because in antitrust agencies the focus is on workers for the first time in a very long time.
LIV Golf’s entry into the market has already caused upheaval and uncertainty in the world of professional golf, splitting the best players in the game into two groups and potentially weakening the playing fields in tournaments large and small. The PGA Tour has seen some of its biggest stars flee to the Saudi start-up and last week announced a series of new measures aimed at making the tour more lucrative for players. In that sense, LIV Golf has already imposed sweeping changes to the sport, long before a federal judge ruled on any legal claims.
PGA Tour makes bold changes aimed at curbing threat from LIV Golf
“It’s just one thing in LIV Golf’s toolbox,” said Jodi Balsam, a former NFL attorney who is now a professor at Brooklyn Law School. “And from LIV Golf’s perspective, if the litigation only succeeds in distracting and imposing expense on the PGA Tour, they’ve won. All they have to do is put the PGA Tour on its heels, forcing them to articulate their business reasons and the logic behind what they do and to re-evaluate their business model.
In addition to the PGA Tour’s suspension of breakaway players – some of whom have expressed an interest in competing on both tours – the lawsuit alleges tour officials “threatened sponsors, vendors, broadcasters and agents to coerce players into giving up opportunities to play in LIV Golf events.” LIV Players also claim the tour “orchestrated a group boycott with the European Tour” and relied on the sport’s major leagues to “maximizing threats and damage” against the rebel group.
The court will have to decide whether the tour’s attempts to protect its own product have crossed a line. Tour lawyers might argue that trying to maintain a dominant, unified tour is good for the game and consumers – “that there’s a very good reason all the best golfers in the world play in the same tournament”, said Henry Hauser. , a former Federal Trade Commission attorney who now specializes in antitrust matters for Perkins Coie, “and that makes a product more attractive.”
“But if they took action that only appeared to harm a competitor, that could be an exclusion,” Carrier noted. “And so that’s the lens through which the court will view the conduct of the PGA. Often what’s good for you is bad for a competitor.
Judge Rejects LIV Golfers Bid to Play in PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
The PGA Tour scored a first legal victory in the case when U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman rejected an offer from three golfers seeking to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford sought a temporary restraining order in court, but the judge denied the request on August 9, saying the golfers had not suffered “irreparable harm” by joining LIV.
“She in no way suggests that the players died in the water,” Balsam said.
The case does not necessarily hinge on the success or failure of LIV Golf or whether LIV players can still get rich playing golf for their Saudi benefactors. The upstart tour may prove viable before the case goes to trial, but the PGA Tour may still have illegally impeded LIV’s efforts to get off the ground.
There are few comparable precedents in the world of sport. In the 1940s, Major League Baseball banned several players who had left for higher contracts offered by an upstart and well-funded Mexican league. The ensuing lawsuit was settled before a judge could intervene and MLB lifted the bans. More recently, in the 1980s, a group of sponsors sued the Men’s International Professional Tennis Council (MIPTC), the governing body of the men’s game at the time, alleging a series of antitrust violations. The case made its way through the court system as the MIPTC lost its grip on the spot.
“It completely disappeared and a whole new tool was formed – the ATP tour,” said Balsam, who worked on the case. “What is the conclusion to be drawn from this? The PGA Tour does not want to be the MIPTC of this generation.
Is LIV “the future of golf” or just golf with a soundtrack?
LIV Golf will hold its fourth event starting Friday at the Boston International. The Saudi-backed series has already attracted some of the PGA’s biggest names with seven- and eight-figure contracts and is expected to add half a dozen more players on Monday. The latest wave is expected to include this year’s British Open champion Cameron Smith.
In the lawsuit, LIV Golf said the PGA Tour regulations and “one-sided, conspiratorial threats of punishment have scared off the vast majority of elite players as well as the pipeline of future elite players.” The Tour’s tactics forced LIV Golf to “offer supercompetitive compensation well above levels that would prevail in a market unpolluted by the Tour’s anti-competitive behavior,” according to the complaint.
“This forced LIV Golf to adopt an unsustainable business model,” LIV’s lawsuit states. “Unless the Tour’s anti-competitive behavior is prohibited, LIV Golf will not be able to maintain a competitively viable tour.”
The complaint says the PGA Tour also exerted pressure that prevented LIV Golf from doing business with multiple suppliers, including a tent company, media companies, technology companies and sportswear companies.
As with most antitrust cases, the LIV lawsuit likely won’t reach a quick resolution, but the judge has set an ambitious timeline. A summary judgment hearing is scheduled for next July and the trial is expected to begin in January 2024.
