Dolphins reach agreement with edge defender Trey Flowers

As the PGA Tour season draws to a close and the LIV Golf Invitational Series gears up for its fourth event this week, golf’s heavyweights are now positioned to go head-to-head in the showroom. hearing. Saudi-funded start-up LIV Golf has joined the federal antitrust lawsuit launched by a handful of its players, claiming the PGA Tour unlawfully attempted to stifle competition.

While the lawsuit could have huge implications for the future of professional golf, legal analysts say the case promises to be long and nuanced, and that LIV Golf and its players could face a difficult road to prove that the PGA Tour’s actions were intentionally harmful and not simply further the tour’s own interests.

An amended lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern California by LIV Golf and seven golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Four of the plaintiffs in the original complaint have withdrawn from the lawsuit: Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez and Carlos Ortiz. LIV Golf officials had previously expressed support for the players’ case, although they were not part of the initial complaint filed on August 3.

In the amended complaint, LIV players claim that the PGA Tour is “an entrenched monopoly with a vice grip on professional golf” and that it violated federal antitrust laws in its efforts “to crush nascent competition before that it threatens the monopoly of the Tour”. LIV’s lawyers argue that the court must step in and respond to the alleged actions of the tour and its settlements because “dealing with headwinds of this nature is not sustainable.”

“I think any antitrust case today is a bit difficult,” said Michael Carrier, a professor at Rutgers Law School who specializes in antitrust matters. “For the past 50 years, the courts have made it difficult for antitrust plaintiffs with sports cases. Usually there is deference to the league because it has to have certain rules. I think this case might be a little different, because the PGA is not the collection of teams that we might see with the NFL or the NBA. And it’s also an interesting time because in antitrust agencies the focus is on workers for the first time in a very long time.

LIV Golf’s entry into the market has already caused upheaval and uncertainty in the world of professional golf, splitting the best players in the game into two groups and potentially weakening the playing fields in tournaments large and small. The PGA Tour has seen some of its biggest stars flee to the Saudi start-up and last week announced a series of new measures aimed at making the tour more lucrative for players. In that sense, LIV Golf has already imposed sweeping changes to the sport, long before a federal judge ruled on any legal claims.

“It’s just one thing in LIV Golf’s toolbox,” said Jodi Balsam, a former NFL attorney who is now a professor at Brooklyn Law School. “And from LIV Golf’s perspective, if the litigation only succeeds in distracting and imposing expense on the PGA Tour, they’ve won. All they have to do is put the PGA Tour on its heels, forcing them to articulate their business reasons and the logic behind what they do and to re-evaluate their business model.

In addition to the PGA Tour’s suspension of breakaway players – some of whom have expressed an interest in competing on both tours – the lawsuit alleges tour officials “threatened sponsors, vendors, broadcasters and agents to coerce players into giving up opportunities to play in LIV Golf events.” LIV Players also claim the tour “orchestrated a group boycott with the European Tour” and relied on the sport’s major leagues to “maximizing threats and damage” against the rebel group.

The court will have to decide whether the tour’s attempts to protect its own product have crossed a line. Tour lawyers might argue that trying to maintain a dominant, unified tour is good for the game and consumers – “that there’s a very good reason all the best golfers in the world play in the same tournament”, said Henry Hauser. , a former Federal Trade Commission attorney who now specializes in antitrust matters for Perkins Coie, “and that makes a product more attractive.”

“But if they took action that only appeared to harm a competitor, that could be an exclusion,” Carrier noted. “And so that’s the lens through which the court will view the conduct of the PGA. Often what’s good for you is bad for a competitor.

The PGA Tour scored a first legal victory in the case when U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman rejected an offer from three golfers seeking to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford sought a temporary restraining order in court, but the judge denied the request on August 9, saying the golfers had not suffered “irreparable harm” by joining LIV.

“She in no way suggests that the players died in the water,” Balsam said.

The case does not necessarily hinge on the success or failure of LIV Golf or whether LIV players can still get rich playing golf for their Saudi benefactors. The upstart tour may prove viable before the case goes to trial, but the PGA Tour may still have illegally impeded LIV’s efforts to get off the ground.

There are few comparable precedents in the world of sport. In the 1940s, Major League Baseball banned several players who had left for higher contracts offered by an upstart and well-funded Mexican league. The ensuing lawsuit was settled before a judge could intervene and MLB lifted the bans. More recently, in the 1980s, a group of sponsors sued the Men’s International Professional Tennis Council (MIPTC), the governing body of the men’s game at the time, alleging a series of antitrust violations. The case made its way through the court system as the MIPTC lost its grip on the spot.

“It completely disappeared and a whole new tool was formed – the ATP tour,” said Balsam, who worked on the case. “What is the conclusion to be drawn from this? The PGA Tour does not want to be the MIPTC of this generation.

LIV Golf will hold its fourth event starting Friday at the Boston International. The Saudi-backed series has already attracted some of the PGA’s biggest names with seven- and eight-figure contracts and is expected to add half a dozen more players on Monday. The latest wave is expected to include this year’s British Open champion Cameron Smith.

In the lawsuit, LIV Golf said the PGA Tour regulations and “one-sided, conspiratorial threats of punishment have scared off the vast majority of elite players as well as the pipeline of future elite players.” The Tour’s tactics forced LIV Golf to “offer supercompetitive compensation well above levels that would prevail in a market unpolluted by the Tour’s anti-competitive behavior,” according to the complaint.

“This forced LIV Golf to adopt an unsustainable business model,” LIV’s lawsuit states. “Unless the Tour’s anti-competitive behavior is prohibited, LIV Golf will not be able to maintain a competitively viable tour.”

The complaint says the PGA Tour also exerted pressure that prevented LIV Golf from doing business with multiple suppliers, including a tent company, media companies, technology companies and sportswear companies.