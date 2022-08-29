News
Dutch soldier dies after being shot outside Indianapolis hotel
A Dutch special forces soldier who was among three commandos gunned down outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend has died of his injuries, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.
The serviceman, who has not yet been identified, was “surrounded by his family and colleagues” when he died on Sunday evening, the ministry said in a statement.
The soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
The Dutch Ministry of Defense said the other two injured soldiers were conscious and able to speak.
The shooting erupted around 3:30 a.m. in the Indianapolis entertainment district, according to Indianapolis police. Responding officers found three men with gunshot wounds, they said, and all three were later taken to area hospitals.
Police previously said they believe an altercation between the three victims and another person or people took place before the shooting.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting early Monday morning.
The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers trained at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
The Guard said the center was used for training by the Ministry of Defense “as well as other allies”.
Orioles reset: Astros series shows narrowing gap between GM Mike Elias’ rebuilds
As much as this weekend marked a reunion for Trey Mancini, the same applied for Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias. The former top assistant in the Houston Astros’ front office caught up with several familiar faces and former coworkers throughout the series at Minute Maid Park.
It also offered an opportunity to compare where the Orioles’ rebuilding process stands relative to the one Elias was a part of in Houston. Since being hired and promising to build an “elite talent pipeline” after the 2018 season, Elias has pointed to the Astros’ successes as a framework for the Orioles’ project.
Houston, of course, won the World Series in 2017 to spark five straight runs to the American League Championship Series, holding the AL’s best record this season. The Orioles, seeking their first playoff appearance and winning season since 2016, are 1 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.
The budding similarities between what occurred in Houston and what might in Baltimore showed themselves this weekend, when Elias’ former team took on his current one with the latter in contention for the first time. The Orioles took two of three from them, with each of Baltimore’s starters working into the seventh inning. Steps remain before the Orioles’ rebuild is declared a success in the same manner as Houston’s, but the organization’s upward trend can’t be denied.
“We’re not there yet,” Elias acknowledged before the series. “Obviously, the Astros franchise has gone very deep in the playoffs, won a championship, probably have a few more ahead of them, and we’re nowhere near those heights yet.
“But I expect the Orioles to be a playoff team, hopefully this year, and then in contention every year going forward.”
After trading Mancini, the Orioles’ longest-tenured player, to Houston earlier this month, Elias justified the move by noting that Baltimore had “a shot at a wild card right now. But it is not a probability that we’re going to win a wild card.” He has since repeatedly stated he believes in the Orioles’ chances of reaching the postseason. They have gone 16-9 since the deal on Aug. 1, having also moved All-Star closer Jorge López a day later while making no significant additions at the deadline.
The next day, Elias declared it was ”liftoff from here” for the franchise, a phrasing that perhaps gives a nod to his time in Houston. The Astros similarly enjoyed a breakout season as their rebuild began to pay off; as Elias, who oversaw their amateur drafts, prepared to make a pair of top-five draft picks in 2015, the team was marching toward its first playoff berth of his tenure. Both of those draft picks, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker, have become All-Stars, with each contributing to Houston’s victory in Sunday’s series finale.
That 2015 team received a boost from a player drafted first overall three years earlier in shortstop Carlos Correa, mirroring the impact catcher Adley Rutschman has had in Baltimore after going No. 1 in 2019. The Astros have continued to have success this year after losing Correa in free agency this offseason.
This past week, the Seattle Mariners locked up outfielder Julio Rodríguez — Rutschman’s top competitor for AL Rookie of the Year — for the next several seasons. Houston has signed extensions with a handful of its core player, including Bregman, Yordan Álvarez and Jose Altuve. Elias has said Baltimore’s payroll will increase this winter, and it would be logical for that to include at least an effort to come to agreements with current players. Their star catcher should be atop the list should the Orioles go that route.
That Rutschman is the only of Elias’ prized prospects who have fully established themselves in the majors this year speaks to what could come. Kyle Bradish, acquired in a December 2019 trade, pitched eight shutout innings Friday in Houston, a day after Kyle Stowers, taken later in the 2019 draft, hit a game-tying home run with two strikes and two outs in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox. Four of Baltimore’s top six prospects are in Triple-A, and some are candidates to help in the season’s final stretch.
Elias laid out the rebuilds’ similarities as “the commitment to bringing young talent into the organization, to doing things smartly, to coaching them up, to pulling in players from all angles.” This weekend showed that the Astros and Orioles might soon share major league success.
“This is a team that now going forward, starting with this offseason, we’re going to be in the mode of trying to put together a playoff team every single year,” Elias said.
What’s to come?
The Orioles’ road trip continues Tuesday with a series against the Cleveland Guardians, who lead the AL Central but would otherwise be right around in the wild-card standings. The Guardians took two of three games in their June visit to Baltimore. The Orioles are 44-27 since.
They then host the AL-worst Oakland Athletics in their first full series of September, beginning a 10-game homestand that also includes the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.
What was good?
The Orioles’ pitching success this season has largely been built around their starters working deep enough and keeping the game close enough for manager Brandon Hyde to get the top arms in his bullpen and let them handle the load. That dynamic shifted slightly, with Baltimore’s rotation having its best run of deep outings in years.
No Orioles starter went shorter than 5 2/3 innings this week. In five of six games, a starter worked at least six frames and three times someone went seven. In the first two games of the Houston series, Bradish and Dean Kremer became the first Orioles 26 years old or younger with back-to-back outings of at least 7 2/3 innings since Daniel Cabrera and Erik Bedard in 2005.
“It’s like one guy goes out, and then it’s a competition for the next guy to continue to keep the line moving and prove that they can do just as good or better,” said Austin Voth, who allowed one hit over six innings Sunday. “For the starters right now, I feel like we’re all in a good position. We’re all pitching well, and it’s just fun to watch.”
What wasn’t?
The Orioles went 4-2 this week, doing so with little offensive production from their infield.
Ryan Mountcastle, Ramón Urías, Rougned Odor, Jorge Mateo and Terrin Vavra collectively slashed .133/.191/.229 — a .420 OPS — with Mountcastle’s .512 OPS the highest of any of them. The group struck out in 32 of its 89 plate appearances (36%) while walking six times. Mountcastle and Mateo had 19 strikeouts with one walk between them.
On the farm
Elias used each of his second picks in his first three Orioles drafts on an infielder. The first of those was Gunnar Henderson, who has developed into the top prospect in baseball. Jordan Westburg was taken in 2020, arriving at Triple-A with Henderson as one of Baltimore’s top prospects.
Given the breakout he’s enjoying at Double-A Bowie, 2021 second-rounder Connor Norby is well on his way to keeping the trend going. With a week in which he hit three home runs and slugged .792, the 22-year-old second baseman raised his OPS in Double-A to .916, nearly 200 points above his mark with High-A Aberdeen earlier this season.
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Reliance Retail is ready to launch a fast-paced consumer goods business
Addressing shareholders, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Retail is now among the top 10 retailers in Asia. Reliance Retail achieved record revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore.
To buy to sell Addiction to share
“The goal of this company is to develop and provide high quality, affordable products that meet the daily needs of every Indian. As part of our commitment to India’s rich culture and heritage, we will soon begin to market quality products produced by tribes and other marginalized communities across India,” said Isha Ambnani at the 45th RIL AGM on Monday.
She said this would not only provide these communities with remunerative employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, but would also help to preserve the incredibly rich talents, skills and knowledge base of our traditional Indian artisans, especially women.
Addressing shareholders, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Retail is now among the top 10 retailers in Asia. Reliance Retail achieved record revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore.
This year, Reliance Retail served over 200 million registered customers, equivalent to the collective population of the UK, France and Italy, across physical stores and Reliance Retail digital platforms.
“Our digital commerce platforms continued to grow with nearly 600,000 orders delivered daily, a 2.5x increase over last year,” Isha said.
She mentioned that JioMart, which delivers to over 260 cities, has been ranked India’s number one trusted brand for online groceries. JioMart operates on a hyperlocal delivery model and is the largest deployment of omnichannel capabilities in India.
“We opened over 2,500 stores during the year to bring our store count to over 15,000, covering an operational area of 42 million square feet. We continue to expand our reach to more customers through the addition of a network of stores and merchant partners,” said Isha.
Reliance Retail aims to serve more than 7,500 cities and 300,000 villages over the next five years.
Commenting on the grocery business, Isha said it is India’s largest commerce, serving the daily needs of our customers through a network of nearly 2,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, JioMart and Milkbasket.
Reliance Retail also launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, in 2021 and rolled out 7-Eleven for on-the-go customers.
She further demonstrated how the WhatsApp-JioMart partnership, which launched in 2021, works to improve the shopping experience for customers.
On the WhatsAPP-JIOMart partnership, Mark Zuckerberg, President and CEO de Meta said chat-based experiences like this will be the preferred way for people and businesses to communicate for years to come.
“Our digital commerce platforms of dependencedigital.in and JioMart provide a comprehensive omnichannel network, enabling us to deliver 93% of online store orders within six hours,” she said.
Reliance Retail also rolled out the JioMart Digital (JMD) initiative during the year. The platform enables small electronics merchants to sell Reliance Retail’s entire product portfolio on an assisted selling model, helping them deliver a superior customer experience and increase revenue.
Commenting on the growth of Reliance Retail as a whole, Isha said: “We have strengthened our own brand business with the launch of 600 new SKUs during the year in the categories of televisions, home appliances and electrical appliances. Our Fashion and Lifestyle business has the broadest physical reach with nearly 4,000 stores in over 1,000 cities.
As Reliance Retial plans to venture into the FMCG trading stocks of Britannia, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC and Nestle India, major FMGC companies will be the focus tomorrow.
(Edited by : Nishta Pandey)
First post: August 29, 2022, 3:20 PM STI
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Fuel leaks during final liftoff preparations threatened to postpone the launch of NASA’s mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak. The fueling already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms off Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
The leak of highly explosive hydrogen appeared in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.
Then a second apparent hydrogen leak turned up in a valve that had caused trouble in June but that NASA thought it had fixed, officials said.
Later in the morning, NASA officials spotted what they feared was a crack or some other defect on the core stage — the big orange fuel tank with four main engines on it — but they later said it appeared to be just a buildup of frost.
The rocket was set to lift off on a mission to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The launch represents a milestone in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.
NASA’s assistant launch director, Jeremy Graeber, said after the repeated struggles with the first leak that the space agency would have to decide whether to go forward with the Monday morning launch.
“We have a lot of work to get to that point,” Graeber cautioned.
If NASA scrubbed Monday’s launch, the next attempt wouldn’t be until Friday at the earliest.
The 322-foot (98-meter) spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that took the Apollo astronauts to the moon.
No astronauts were inside the rocket’s Orion capsule. Instead, the test dummies, fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions, were strapped in for the six-week mission, scheduled to end with the capsule’s splashdown in the Pacific in October.
Even though no one was on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris was expected among the VIPs.
The launch is the first flight in NASA’s 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.
Assuming the test goes well, astronauts will climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.
The problems seen Monday were reminiscent of NASA’s space shuttle era, when hydrogen fuel leaks disrupted countdowns and delayed a string of launches back in 1990.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.
Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between launch control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Though the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch.
Will the move affect the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Moderna has accused Pfizer and its partner BioNTech of copying its mRNA technology, which it created years before the COVID-19 pandemic
Moderna sued Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging patent infringement. News18 (representative image)
Moderna has sued rival drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, alleging patent infringement related to the development of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
Moderna, a US-based biotech company, has accused Pfizer and BioNTech of copying its mRNA technology, which it created years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, infringes patents filed by Moderna between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna’s fundamental mRNA technology,” the company said.
“Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna’s permission, to manufacture Comirnaty,” Moderna added.
What does this lawsuit mean? Will this impact the availability of COVID-19 vaccines?
Let’s take a closer look:
What is the Moderna-Pfizer controversy?
Moderna claimed in its statement that Pfizer-BioNTech copied two key features of its intellectual property.
One alleged violation concerns the structure of mRNA, which its scientists began working on in 2010 and were the first to demonstrate in human trials in 2015.
The second is the coding of a full-length spike protein that Moderna developed while making the vaccine against the coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
“Pfizer and BioNTech tested four different candidate vaccines, which included options that would have avoided Moderna’s innovative path. Pfizer and BioNTech, however, ultimately decided to proceed with a vaccine that has the exact same mRNA chemical modification as its vaccine,” Reuters quoted Moderna as saying.
Moderna sued in the United States and Germany for unstated damages.
What is mRNA technology?
Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines help cells make a protein or piece of protein that will trigger an immune response inside the body. This immune response, in which antibodies are produced, protects the body and helps fight the virus in the future.
After vaccination, mRNA quickly enters cells and tells them to create a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which then evokes an immune response, said Dr. Adam Taylor, a virologist and researcher at Griffith University of queensland. Reuters.
Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines use mRNA technology, which the former first introduced commercially in COVID-19 injections, BBC reported.
Meanwhile, other vaccines use the technique of injecting weakened or dead forms of a virus recognized by the immune system to create antibodies.
READ ALSO: WHO approves Valneva’s French vaccine against COVID-19: here’s everything you need to know about it
Pfizer “surprised” by the lawsuit
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer expressed surprise at the lawsuit and said it had not fully investigated Moderna’s suit.
“The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology,” Pfizer said in a statement.
“We remain confident in our intellectual property supporting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will vigorously defend against the lawsuit allegations,” the company spokesperson said, according to BBC.
Moderna’s change of position
Earlier in 2020, Moderna said it would not enforce its patent so other drugmakers could invent their own vaccines, especially for low- and middle-income countries.
“Moderna has refrained from asserting its patents sooner so as not to distract from efforts to end the pandemic as quickly as possible,” the company had said.
Will the trial affect the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine?
It’s unlikely.
Moderna said it was not seeking to remove the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty, from the market, but seeking compensation.
According The edgethere should be no major effect on the production of the COVID-19 vaccine by the partners after Moderna’s litigation.
“Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna for Comirnaty’s continued use of Moderna’s patented technologies,” The edge quoted Shannon Thyme Klinger, chief legal officer of Moderna, as said.
Similar lawsuits
A lawsuit has been filed against BioNTech by German biotechnology company CureVac alleging patent infringement related to the use of specific mRNA molecules. BioNTech denied the charges and said its work was original.
In March, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals filed suit against Pfizer and Moderna for allegedly infringing a patent that covers a “breakthrough class of cationic biodegradable lipids used to form lipid nanoparticles” for mRNA vaccines, reported. Fierce Pharma.
Moderna has also been sued for patent infringement in the US and is currently embroiled in a dispute with the US National Institutes of Health over rights to mRNA technology.
With contributions from agencies
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Aaron Rodgers says NFL ‘Stooges’ threatened players with their jobs because of vaccines
Another revelation from Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in his interview with Joe Rogan revealed how the NFL threatens players by holding their jobs hostage unless they are vaccinated.
During the Aug. 27 Joe Rogan podcast in which Rodgers admitted he deliberately misled the media about his vaccine status, Rodgers also lambasted the NFL for its efforts to force players to take the hit.
Rodgers slammed the NFL for “virtue signaling” on the vax and added that the league had sent “stokers” to force compliance.
“Look how fair our league is, we have 95% compliance with the vaccine,” Rodgers quipped. “If you don’t, we’ll send a stooge to your team to show you graphs of your team’s vaccination percentage versus the rest of the league, what actually happened.”
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan inside information about how the NFL threatened players with their jobs and paychecks in order to force them to take the COVID vaccine. pic.twitter.com/sylc5Jaix1
— Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) August 28, 2022
“On the third day of training camp, they sent this lackey and he showed these slides of your team vaccination percentage. What are you doing compared to the rest of the league? And I started asking him about accountability. “Oh, I’m not a lawyer,” Rodgers continued.
“You’re here to talk about these different things and you’re not talking about anybody’s personal health issues,” he said. “There are no exemptions, you removed religious exemptions, you removed PEG exemptions, you removed anyone’s ability to have an opinion that I don’t want to do this.”
Rodgers said teams were bullied into forcing compliance and told they would have to forfeit games if they had a certain number of players and staff with positive COVID results. The league began notifying teams of the forfeit rule in July 2021.
Rodgers added that the NFL told players they would also sacrifice pay for any lost games as another way to force compliance.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
