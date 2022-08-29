Connect with us

Exhibit at New York's Poster House Celebrates Achievements of Women Filmmakers

Exhibit At New York's Poster House Celebrates Achievements Of Women Filmmakers
The Amazons

The Amazons

The Amazons

Courtesy of Poster House

Long before there were movie trailers to help people make their viewing decisions, there were these things called “lobby cards.”

Hand-drawn images or photographic stills usually included a “title card” showing the name of the film and the main actors involved, then a number of “scene cards” showing key plot moments.

“Think of it as a static trailer,” said Melissa Walker, curator of Experimental Marriage: Women in Early Hollywood, an exhibition of silent era lobby cards currently underway at Poster House in New York. “These cards would have been displayed in a theater lobby window or…somewhere inside the theater to promote upcoming attractions.”

Experimental marriage brings together around 90 lobby cards from a collection of 7,800 pieces devoted to women in silent film.

The items were collected by Chicago-based collector Dwight Cleveland, who has been collecting vintage movie posters and lobby cards for decades. A few years ago, while looking for a book on movie posters, the collector came across a lobby card ad manhattan coctail, a 1928 Paramount picture by one of the most important filmmakers of early cinema, Dorothy Arzner. The lobby map launched him into an in-depth research project inspired by the COVID-lockdown: he began researching publicity material relating to the long-forgotten contributions of women involved in the American silent film industry.

Exhibit At New York's Poster House Celebrates Achievements Of Women Filmmakers: Npr

manhattan coctail

manhattan coctail

manhattan coctail

Courtesy of Poster House

“These women have played such an important role as directors, producers, editors, adaptors, screenwriters and creators. I have a thousand names on my list that make up this filmography and some of them have been involved in 50 or 75 films “Cleveland said. “I was a bit embarrassed after 45 years that I didn’t know more about it.”

The vast majority of films from the silent era are lost today, due to fires, rotting film and other hazards. Thus, the Poster House exhibit offers a rare insight into not only the breadth of female talent in the industry at the time, but also the kinds of stories these women sought to tell on screen.

“The lobby maps and posters are the only surviving artifacts from that era for most of these films,” said Robert Byrne, chairman of the board of the San Francisco Silent Film Festival and film restorer who specializes in film. mute era. “They provide the only evidence of the people who made them and what those movies were about.”

Exhibit At New York's Poster House Celebrates Achievements Of Women Filmmakers: Npr

Oh you women

Oh you women

Oh you women

Courtesy of the Dwight Cleveland Collection

For example, the 1919 movie lobby map Oh you women is significant for highlighting the names and images of the film’s writer-directors – wife-husband team Anita Loos and John Emerson.

“Their names are bigger than the stars on this map, so that tells you something about the secret of these creators,” curator Walker said.

Loos, a California-born actor and writer, was at the center of a group of women moving and moving in Hollywood’s silent era that included Marion Davies and sisters Norma and Constance Talmadge. Loos is perhaps best known now for her 1925 novel Men prefer blondes. She became one of the first women to earn a living as a screenwriter after being hired by DW Griffith at the Biograph Company in 1912.

“I had been writing for Griffith for two years sending scripts to his company,” Loos said in a 1974 interview for NPR when she was 80. “But the moment he moved to Hollywood, he sent for me. And from then on, I stayed in the field as his staff.”

Like many films of the time, Walker said the plot of Oh you women – which can be gleaned by studying lobby cards – both played with and reinforced gender stereotypes. “A man returned home to his hometown to find it overrun with suffragists wearing slacks,” Walker said. “He falls in love with this woman wearing a dress. He mistakenly believes she is not a suffragette.”

Walker said she doesn’t know how the film ended, as it was lost and the lobby’s card collection was incomplete. But based on other titles aimed at female audiences during the silent film era, she ventures a guess: “They probably end up getting married because that’s a trend with all these movies.”

Exhibit At New York's Poster House Celebrates Achievements Of Women Filmmakers: Npr

Adam's rib

Adam's rib

Adam's rib

Courtesy of Poster House

The 1923 movie Adam’s rib, one of the few silent films still in existence (it is accessible on YouTube) was directed by a man – Cecil B. DeMille. But women played other important roles on set. Writer Jeanine MacPherson, whose name appears at the bottom of the card, was a key figure in film history. Besides writing, she has also acted and directed films.

“Jeanie McPherson worked extensively with Cecil B. DeMille. They made 40 films together,” Walker said. “And when he died, it was suddenly revealed that she was not only his colleague, but also his mistress!”

Walker added that the film included costumes from one of the era’s most renowned costume and set designers, Clare West.

“Clare West is a bit of a hybrid,” Walker said. “She had a really interesting job title at Triangle – studio designer.”

The parcel from Adam’s rib follows a wife’s infidelity and a daughter’s attempt to protect her mother’s honor. Order is restored when the wife finally returns to her husband.

Exhibit At New York's Poster House Celebrates Achievements Of Women Filmmakers: Npr

The Amazons

The Amazons

The Amazons

Courtesy of Poster House

The exhibit also features scene maps of The Amazons, a lost 1917 film starring Marguerite Clark. The cards are significant both because of what they show of bold history – “It’s about three sisters, and they were raised as men,” Walker said – and as a example of the work of prolific screenwriter Frances Marion, a longtime collaborator and friend of Hollywood icon Mary Pickford. “Marion wrote over 300 screenplays and in 1930 she became the first woman to win an Oscar for writing a screenplay,” Walker said. “And it was the first time a woman won outside of the ‘best actress’ category.”

Marion is also notable as co-author of How to Write and Sell Movie Stories, which Walker says became required reading once universities began introducing film studies programs. “They adopted his book as a textbook,” Walker said. “She was an authority.”

Marion was one of the few women in Hollywood with a lifelong career in the industry; she even has a 1979 posthumous credit for creating the Faye Dunaway-Jon Voight vehicle story Field. But the overwhelming majority of women working in Hollywood at the turn of the last century didn’t have long careers.

“In the early years, women were incredibly important because it was more of a cottage industry, where groups of people contributed to all the different aspects of making a movie informally,” said Radha Vatsal, a New York-based author. film specialist and co-editor of The Women Film Pioneers Project, a digital sourcebook that catalogs women’s contributions to early cinema. “Then the more the system grew and the more professional it became, that’s when the women slowly got pushed out. The bigger the company, the less you’re going to “trust a woman “to make this product.”

Vatsal said women’s contributions to this country’s early films were all the more remarkable as many of them left their mark even before they had the right to vote. She said it took nearly a century for the film industry to gradually and hesitantly bring women back into the leadership roles they once held in greater numbers.

“It’s taken a long time for those numbers to recover, and I’m not sure they’ve fully recovered yet,” Vatsal said. “I think we understand better that progress is not linear. You take a lot of steps forward, but you also take steps backwards.”

Experimental Marriage: Women in Early Hollywood through October 9 at Poster House in New York, NY.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA legend Julius Erving doesn’t think commissioner Adam Silver should retire Kobe Bryant’s league-wide number like he did with the late Bill Russell.

Unless already worn, no NBA player will be permitted to wear number 6 in the future, as Russell’s number will hang from the arena rafters of every team in the league. While Erving, who himself wore number 6 during his career, understands why the NBA chose to do this, he told TMZ that comparing Russell to Bryant isn’t fair.

“I don’t think he should be compared to Russell’s situation,” Erving said at LAX airport. “We’re new to this, but let’s see how it works. Maybe at some point. Bill was 86, so address him like that to an 86-year-old man – multiple champions, multiple coaching champions, multiple on – and off the field champion, or whatever – there is no comparison.”

Head Coach Julius Erving of the Tri-State looks on during a game against the Tri-State in week eight of BIG3 at the Comerica Center on August 06, 2022 in Frisco, Texas.
(Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for BIG3)

Erving said Bryant’s situation should be handled by the Los Angeles Lakers, his former team. They already retired his numbers 8 and 24 on December 18, 2017 before his tragic death on January 26, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

“If they wanted to do it, which I think they’ve already done, that makes sense – but for the whole league, probably not,” Erving said.

Erving added that he played with Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, who was affectionately known as Jellybean.

Erving was also good friends with Russell and understands the big impact he had on basketball that no other player will be able to do.

BILL RUSSELL REMEMBERED AS ‘THE GREATEST WINNER’ IN BASKETBALL, CIVIL RIGHTS CHAMP

A Member Of The 1966 Boston Celtics Championship Team, Bill Russell Is Honored At Halftime During The Game Between The Boston Celtics And The Miami Heat At Td Garden On April 13, 2016 In Boston, Massachusetts.

A member of the 1966 Boston Celtics championship team, Bill Russell is honored at halftime during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden on April 13, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.
(Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

“Bill was a very special person and what he did for basketball no one else could do again. So I think there is every reason to retire his number,” he said. he declares.

“He was a great friend of mine and may he rest in peace.”

VANESSA BRYANT WINS LAWSUIT AGAINST LOS ANGELES COUNTY FOR PRIVACY INVASION, AWARDED $16 MILLION

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant Goes Up For A Shot Between Boston Celtics' Paul Pierce, Left, And Al Jefferson During The First Half Of An Nba Basketball Game In Los Angeles. (Ap Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce, left, and Al Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File)

Russell, who was 88 at the time of his death, was an 11-time NBA champion and helmed two NBA championships as the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team, without talk about the NBA.

He was also a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA Honoree, five-time MVP and it all led to an easy Hall of Fame decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bryant is also in the Hall, having been one of the best players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. An 18-time All-Star, Bryant won five titles as well as the 2007-08 MVP. He was twice Finals MVP and twice scoring champion.

Bryant was killed along with this girl and seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California in January 2020.

Scott Thompson is a sportswriter for Fox News Digital.

mini

Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM LIVE: Chairman of billionaire Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, is currently addressing RIL’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders. Among the key announcements so far, the launch of Reliance Jio 5G is set by Diwali in all four metros and a pan-India launch is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Ambani also said that RIL had created 2.32 lakh jobs, with Reliance Retail becoming one of the biggest employers in the country. Follow CNBC-TV18.com’s live blog for all the latest updates and expectations ahead of RIL’s Annual General Meeting today:

Reliance Industries (RIL) AG LIVE:

Billionaire Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is currently addressing the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL shareholders. Among the key announcements so far, the launch of Reliance Jio 5G is set by Diwali in all four metros and a pan-India launch is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Ambani also said that RIL had created 2.32 lakh jobs, with Reliance Retail becoming one of the biggest employers in the country.

US space agency NASA said it was ready to launch its most powerful rocket yet and a new crew capsule on Monday as part of a test of systems it will use to send humans back. on the moon.

The Space Launch System rocket is configured to propel the Orion capsule with no one on board for this flight. Orion must circumnavigate the moon and return to Earth, with the entire trip taking about six weeks.

If successful, NASA plans to fly astronauts around the moon in 2024 and possibly put them on the lunar surface as early as 2025.

NASA said there was an 80% chance of favorable weather conditions for Monday’s launch. If the weather interferes, another attempt will take place on Friday.

The launch is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to have humans walk on the moon for the first time since 1972, including the first woman and person of color to do so.

NASA is also planning a moon base as part of Artemis, and says it will use what it learns to inform efforts to send the first astronauts to Mars.

Some information for this story comes from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters

Aurora, Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, Waffle House.

All witnessed gun violence carried out by a killer wielding an AR-15 or AR-15 type assault weapon, the US weapon of choice for mass shootings.

Dubbed “America’s Most Popular Rifle” by the NRA, there are an estimated eight million powerful and affordable guns across the country. It is accurate, relatively light at 6.55 lbs and has low recoil.

Firearms experts say the reason mass shooters gravitate towards AR-15s is primarily due to a “cat-copycat” mentality as opposed to a more precise knowledge of firearms.

These are just a few of the more notorious mass shootings in recent years that have featured an AR-15:

June 20, 2012: James Holmes, 24, uses a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style .223 caliber rifle with a 100-round magazine, among other firearms, to kill 12 and injure 58 while dressed as the Joker of Batman at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.

December 14, 2012: Adam Lanza, 20, shoots dead 20 children between the ages of six and seven, as well as six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Before going to school, he shot and killed his mother in their Newtown home. Among his arsenal was a Bushmaster AR-15, which he fired over 150 rounds in under five minutes.

December 2, 2015: Syed Rizwyan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, use two Remington .223 caliber AR-15 style rifles and two 9mm handguns to kill 14 people and injure 21 at his workplace in San Bernardino, California before he was killed by police.

June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen, 29, bursts into the Orlando Pulse nightclub, using an AR-15 type rifle – a Sig Sauer MCX – along with a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol to kill 49 people and injure 50.

October 1, 2017: Stephen Paddock, 64, uses a large arsenal of firearms, including an AR-15 to kill 58 people and injure hundreds more at a music festival in Las Vegas. He doesn’t even have to leave his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel overlooking the festival to carry out the worst mass shooting in US history. He commits suicide in the bedroom.

November 5, 2017: Devin Kelley, 26, uses an AR-15 style Ruger rifle to kill 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, before being killed.

February 14, 2018: Nikolas Cruz, 19, uses an AR-15 type rifle to kill at least 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Cruz is captured and is currently awaiting trial.

April 22, 2018: Travis Reinking, 29, armed with an AR-15 type rifle, opens fire on a Waffle House in Tennessee, killing four people and injuring two others. He is prevented from further killing by James Shaw Jr, who hid near the restaurant’s bathrooms and rushed the shooter, knocking the gun away. The shooter is captured 24 hours later.

April 27, 2019: John Timothy Earnest, 19, kills a woman with an AR-15 and wounds three others, including a rabbi, at a Poway synagogue outside San Diego. He is arrested and eventually sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

August 31, 2019: Seth Aaron Ator, 36, uses an AR-15 type rifle to kill seven people and injure 25 others, including three police officers, in Midland and Odessa, Texas, after being fired from his job. The police shoot and kill Ator after confronting him outside a cinema.

Comment

CAIRO — Sixteen human rights groups on Monday urged Yemen’s Houthi rebels to end a siege on the country’s third-largest city.

The groups, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, said in a joint statement that the Houthi blockade of Taiz has severely restricted freedom of movement and impeded the flow of essential goods, medicine and humanitarian aid to residents of the area. town.

“The Houthi restrictions have forced civilians to use dangerous and poorly maintained mountain roads which are the only link between the beleaguered population of the city of Taiz and the rest of the world,” said Michael Page, deputy director for the Middle East. East and North Africa at Human Rights Watch.

The Houthis have imposed a siege on Taiz, the capital of the government-held province of the same name, since March 2016. The southwestern city of Taiz is the junction of two crucial highways: an east-west road leading to the coastal town of Moka on the Red Sea, and another north-south, to Sanaa via the provinces of Dhamar and Ibb.

The joint statement said Houthi-manned checkpoints prevented residents from bringing in essential items such as fruits, vegetables, cooking gas, dialysis treatment packets and oxygen cylinders. They also “illegally confiscated some of these items”, he added.

“The Taiz siege is now just a card on the negotiating table,” said Radhya Al-Mutwakel, president of Mwatana for Human Rights.

The reopening of roads in Taiz and other provinces is part of the UN-brokered truce between the Houthis and the internationally recognized government, which initially took effect in early April and has been extended twice until at the beginning of September.

Several rounds of UN-facilitated negotiations in the Jordanian capital of Amman have failed to yield an agreement to ease the Houthi blockade of Taiz. In July, the rebels rejected a UN proposal to gradually reopen the roads to Taiz, according to the UN mission in Yemen.

The blockade has been part of Yemen’s brutal civil war since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition went to war in early 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognized government to power.

The conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and has escalated over the years into a regional proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran. More than 150,000 people were killed, including more than 14,500 civilians.

With Halloween just around the corner, you may be in the mood to watch some movies on vampires that are sure to keep you entertained and terrified (in a good way!). To help you pick out the best options, we've rounded up our top choices in this article. You'll find not only horror movie classics like Dracula and Interview with the Vampire, but also modern favorites like Twilight and Byzantium as well. Whether you prefer comedy or drama, vampire comedies, or hardcore horror, there's something here for you!

Also Read: 7 Types Of Coffee You Didn’t Know About

List Of All Movies On Vampires To Watch Right Now:

1. Dracula (1992) – Movies On Vampires

Photo Credit: The Movie Database

This film is based on Bram Stoker’s novel of the same name and follows the story of Count Dracula who moves from Transylvania to England to spread the undead curse to new blood and battles a group of people led by Professor Abraham Van Helsing. The film was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and stars Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, and Keanu Reeves. Dracula was released in 1992 to mixed reviews but has since become a cult classic.

2. Twilight (2008)

Movies On Vampires - Twillight
Photo Credit: Letterboxd

Based on the popular book series by Stephenie Meyer, Twilight tells the story of a young girl, Bella Swan, who falls in love with a vampire, Edward Cullen. While the movie was not well-received by critics, fans of the book series loved seeing their favorite characters come to life on the big screen. If you’re a fan of vampires or just looking for a good romantic movie, Twilight is definitely worth a watch in your list of movies on vampires.

3. 30 Days of Night (2007) – Movies On Vampires

Movies On Vampires - 30 Days Of Night
Photo Credit: Plugged In

30 Days of Night is a 2007 American horror film based on the comic book miniseries of the same name. The film tells the story of an Alaskan town beset by vampires as it enters into a thirty-day-long night. The film stars Josh Hartnett, Melissa George, Danny Huston, Ben Foster, and Megan Fox. 30 Days of Night was directed by David Slade and produced by Sam Raimi. The film was released in theaters on October 19, 2007. One of the best movies on vampires.

4. Let The Right One In (2008)

Movies On Vampires - Mews
Photo Credit: MUBI

Let the Right One In is a Swedish film that follows the story of a young boy named Oskar who befriends a vampire girl named Eli. The two form a close bond as they help each other navigate their dark and lonely worlds. This film is beautiful, touching, and ultimately tragic. It’s one of the best movies on vampires out there and definitely worth a watch.

5. Blade (1998) – Movies On Vampires

Movies On Vampires - Blade
Photo Credit: MUBI

The blade is a vampire-themed movie franchise starring Wesley Snipes as the eponymous Blade, a human with vampire qualities who protects humans from vampires. The first movie in the series was released in 1998 and was followed by three sequels, with the most recent entry being 2004’s Blade: Trinity. The movies are known for their mix of action and horror and are generally considered to be good popcorn flicks. Blade II (2002) has been praised for its excellent pacing and tight plotting, while 2004’s Blade: Trinity has been criticized for having a plot that felt rushed.

6. Byzantium  (2012)

Movies On Vampires - Byzantium - Mews
Photo Credit: Sarah Cradit

Byzantium is a haunting, atmospheric movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The story follows two female vampires, Clara and Eleanor, who are on the run from a malevolent force. They take refuge in an abandoned coastal resort, where they begin to feed on the townspeople. As the body count rises, so does the suspense. This is one of those movies on vampires which you don’t want to miss.

7. Interview With The Vampire (1994) – Movies On Vampires

Movies On Vampires
Photo Credit: The Spool

This cult classic tells the story of Louis, a vampire who is interviewed about his life by a young reporter. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Anne Rice and stars Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. If you’re looking for a great vampire movie, this is the one to watch. Interview with the Vampire has been praised for its excellent storytelling and emotional depth. With an R rating, it’s not appropriate for younger viewers but would be perfect for older teenagers or adults.

8. Thirst (2009)

Movies On Vampires - Mews
Photo Credit: Nightmare on Film Street

If you’re looking for a great vampire movie to watch, then you should check out Thirst. This Korean movie is about a priest who turns into a vampire, and it’s one of the best vampire movies out there. The acting is great, the story is compelling, and the visuals are simply stunning. If you’re a fan of movies on vampires, then you definitely need to check out Thirst.

There are so many great movies on vampires out there, that it can be hard to know where to start. If you’re looking for the best of the best, look no further than this list. From classic scary movies to sexy romances, there’s something for everyone. So curl up with a bowl of popcorn and get ready to be entertained.

The post The Best Movies On Vampires To Watch Right Now appeared first on MEWS.

