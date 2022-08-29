JACKSON, Miss – The predicted flooding in Mississippi couldn’t have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother’s back porch in Jackson when she had wind of impending doom.
News
Flooding threatens again in Mississippi’s capital
Daniels’ mother lives in Canton Club Circle, the same Jackson subdivision that flooded two years ago. Residents were taking precautions on Sunday as previous flooding loomed large in their memories.
In 2020, days of torrential downpours caused the Pearl River to rise 36.7 feet (11.2 meters) and Jackson homes in the hardest-hit neighborhoods were filled with dirty, infested floodwater of snakes.
Now experts predict the river will peak at 35.5 feet (10.8 meters) on Monday. The city estimates that 100 to 150 homes could be impacted by Monday evening.
“If you are able to get out now, get out now. Get out as soon as possible,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said at a press conference on Saturday, the same day the Mississippi governor declared a state of emergency.
Linda Gagliardi, a Red Cross volunteer deployed from Huntsville, Alabama, said she expects an influx of residents Sunday night.
“Our advice is to have a plan and be ready to go at all times,” Gagliardi said. “And I think that’s what people are waiting for, that moment.”
As Red Cross volunteers helped Daniels finish a load of laundry, she waited for her 18-year-old daughter and 11-month-old grandson to arrive. They had stayed with friends the previous night, but the family’s long-term plans are on hold.
Some Jackson residents were moving their belongings out of their homes. Others were filling up with sandbags. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency had deployed 126,000 sandbags to act as water barriers in anticipation of flooding.
Oscar Day, an inventory control officer at a sandbag distribution site, said Jackson residents began preparing their homes for potential flood damage earlier than 2020.
“A lot of people took the heat the last time,” Day told The Associated Press on Sunday, referring to residents who opted out of taking precautions two years ago.
Mississippi floodwaters come in the wake of the destruction and death inflicted on Kentucky residents last month. These floods killed at least 39 people and deprived thousands of families of all their belongings. Nearly a month later, residents are wondering whether to rebuild where they live or start again elsewhere.
In Jackson, authorities did not implement a mandatory evacuation order, but said residents risked fending for themselves if they chose to stay at home.
A Ridgeland police officer patrolling the grounds of the Harbor Pines mobile home community on Sunday estimated that about 20% of residents had yet to evacuate as of Sunday afternoon.
He warned: “If you stay here and get stranded, we may or may not come to rescue you.
Michael Goldberg is a member of the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms to report on underreported issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.
washingtonpost
News
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new golf competition held in custom-built arenas – Tampa Bay Now
(CW44 News AT 10 | CNN) – Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will headline a new Monday night golf competition slated to launch in January 2024. The TGL was formed in partnership with the PGA Tour and aims to attract a younger audience to golf. through technology and custom-built arenas.
The competitions will feature six three-player PGA Tour teams and will be televised live in prime time on Monday nights.
READ MORE: Two suspects arrested in undercover child pornography investigation face multiple life sentences
The high-tech concept will see players hitting shots on a virtual screen before moving on to a “state-of-the-art short game complex” in the center of the stadium, according to a press release.
Each shot will be played within a two-hour window in an effort to make the golf more appealing to spectators, who will be beside the greens to watch the action unfold. The inaugural season will feature a 15-game schedule followed by the playoffs and a championship game.
“We all know what it’s like to be in a football stadium or a basketball arena where you can watch every game, every minute of action unfold right in front of you,” Woods said, 15 times major champion.
“It’s something that inherently isn’t possible in traditional golf – and an aspect of TGL that will set it apart and attract a new generation of fans.”
TGL is the brainchild of TMRW Sports, a company founded by Woods, McIlroy and athletic director Mike McCarley. It aims to harness technology to “showcase progressive approaches to sport, media and technology,” according to a Twitter announcement.
“TGL will leverage the allure of team golf in an exciting, fan-friendly environment comparable to sitting on the course at an NBA game,” said world No. 4 McIlroy .
“TGL will broaden the appeal of golf to younger, more diverse fans and serve as another way to introduce people to the game I love.”
The launch comes alongside the PGA Tour announcing a number of changes to its schedule and format as part of the launch of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series earlier this year.
READ MORE: NASA launches two-day countdown for Artemis I mission
On Wednesday, the Tour outlined plans to elevate four additional events for the 2023 FedEx Cup season, with the Tour’s top 20 players committing to all 12 elevated events.
There is also a promise of increased prize money, with a purse of at least $20 million available at each of these 12 events.
“Every member of the PGA Tour is going to benefit from the changes we are going to make,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
“The Tour will continue to grow by bringing in the best players in the world, continuing to support us and invest in our philosophy, which is the best competitive platform.”
Monahan added that players who signed up for the LIV Golf Series would not be allowed to re-enter the PGA Tour in light of changes made before next season.
The launch of the controversial LIV Golf series, backed by the Saudi Public Investment Fund and led by former world number one Greg Norman, has attracted some of the biggest names in golf, including big winners Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.
The PIF has pledged to award $250 million in total prize money to the series. Each of the first seven events has a total purse of $25 million, with $20 million split among individual players and the remaining $5 million split among the top three teams at the end of each week.
In a statement sent to CNN regarding the PGA Tour changes, LIV Golf said, “LIV Golf is clearly the best thing that has ever happened to help the careers of professional golfers.”
NO MORE NEWS: Charlie Crist chooses his running mate in the race against Governor Ron DeSantis
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
Grub5
News
Recipients of student loan forgiveness should at least pay their fair share of taxes
President Biden’s decision to write off billions of dollars in student debt is unfair to responsible Americans and will fuel inflation. But state lawmakers can do something about it: tax the windfall. It is a long-standing principle that discharge of debt is a taxable event. It could provide revenue for large-scale, economically stimulating tax relief to all residents of a state.
Debt forgiveness, like income, is an increase in wealth, and therefore the taxation of debt forgiveness has been a feature of the U.S. tax code since the first income tax was enacted in 1861. The Court Supreme confirmed the validity of the taxation of the remitted debt United States vs. Kirby Lumber (1931). Last year, however, the US bailout ruled out any federal taxation of student loan forgiveness until 2025.
wsj
News
Coney Island shooting today: 1 killed, 4 injured on historic Brooklyn boardwalk, NYPD says
NEW YORK — One person has been killed and several others injured after gunfire erupted on New York’s famous Coney Island boardwalk.
Police said the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday on the Coney Island boardwalk.
The NYPD said the five victims included a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back and later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Other hospitalized victims included a 49-year-old woman shot in the leg, a 34-year-old woman shot in the foot, a 46-year-old man shot in the leg and an unidentified man also shot in the leg.
MORE NEWS | A man was shot in the chest in the lobby of a Brooklyn building
They were all taken to a local hospital, where they remained stable.
Passers-by on the boardwalk told sister station WABC in New York they heard multiple gunshots.
“It was like, I don’t know, I heard about seven gunshots, one after the other,” a witness said. “It was very quick. I was like, somebody’s probably having some kind of party. I didn’t see any fireworks though. So, I thought to myself, maybe it’s shots of fire, but I wish it had been the fireworks.”
There are still so many questions about what led up to the shooting. Were the victims the intended targets or were they shot at random?
So far, there have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Tennessee pro skydiver dies in hard landing in Racine County pond
A professional skydiver from Tennessee died Sunday in a hard landing at a pond in Racine County, officials said.
The 36-year-old was training for the national skydiving championship, which is set to begin this week in Racine County, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded around 11:30 a.m. at the pond next to Skydive Midwest in the village of Yorkville, the statement said.
Other paratroopers pulled the man out of the pond and he was unconscious. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department paramedics and paramedics were unable to revive him and he died at the scene, the statement said.
The man was doing practice runs for the upcoming competition alongside several other professional skydivers, the statement said.
“It appears the victim was descending at the wrong angle for the practice run, which resulted in the landing in the pond,” the statement read.
The sheriff’s office has withheld the man’s name pending notification from the family.
In June, two women suffered life-threatening injuries during a tandem skydive at the same Racine County facility, Skydive Midwest.
Their parachute deployed, but they lost control about 20 or 30 feet off the ground and crashed, the sheriff’s office said.
The US Parachute Association National Championships are scheduled to begin Sept. 3 at Skydive Midwest.
Canopy piloting, one of many competition events, will take place at Skydive Midwest through September 7. The rest of the events will take place at Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois and will continue until September 21.
Contact reporter Sophie Carson at (414) 223-5512 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @SCarson_News.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Tennessee skydiver dies in hard landing in Racine County pond
yahoo
News
2022 MTV Video Music Awards: Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet
Video of the Year
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Good (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records – WINNER
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment – WINNER
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
album of the year
Adele – “30” – Columbia Records
Bad Bunny – “Un verano sin ti” -Rimas Entertainment
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom and Interscope Records
Drake – “Certified Lover Boy” – OVO Sound and Republic Records
Harry Styles – “Harry’s House” – WINNER
song of the year
Adele – “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records – WINNER
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best New Artist
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records – WINNER
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
summer song
Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Beyoncé – “BREAK MY SOUL”
Charlie Puth – “Left and Right (with BTS’s Jung Kook)”
Doja Cat – “Vegas (from the ELVIS Movie Soundtrack)”
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR YOU”
Harry Styles – “Late Night Talk”
Jack Harlow – “First Class” – WINNER
Kane Brown – “Big”
Latto x Mariah Carey – “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”
Lizzo – “About Fucking Time”
Marshmello x Khalid – “Numb”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Weird Girl”
Nicky Youre, Dazed – “Sunroof”
Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – “I Love You (A Happier Song)”
ROSALIA – “BIZCOCHITO”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
Pushing Performance of the Year
September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “Hope You’re Miserable Until You Die” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records – WINNER
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – “RU That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet leg – “Chaise longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Better cooperation
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records – WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALIA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
Best Pop
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Chills” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records – WINNER
Lizzo – “About Fucking Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
best hip hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From D2 to LBC” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz/Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut/RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do we have a problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records – WINNER
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – GOOD music / Def Jam
Best Rock
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Take Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Won’t Retire” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records – WINNER
Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Best alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “I Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – “I WANT TO BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records – WINNER
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Powered by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
dailymail us
News
Opinion: When something Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg said cuts a little too close to home
Zuckerberg continued, “From his perspective, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s okay, that was a quick question, just get back to what you’re doing. It’s like, no, that’s not how it works.”
Now comes the part where I am the problem.
However, after listening to Rogan and Zuckerberg, I realized that I was the one interrupting my fiancée, contrary to their perception of their wives. Unlike Rogan, who says he runs away from his wife when he has an idea, I run to my fiancée. As Hend said recently, living with me is like having “my own personal radio show.” (Luckily, she said that playfully.)
Even though I host my SiriusXM show from the company’s studios two to three days a week, I’m home every day preparing for the show. I’m always trying to come up with show ideas and working on articles to write, and she’s my go-to. Although I’m no longer a full-time comedian, I still perform frequently, which means when I find a new joke, she’s the first to hear it.
I realize now after listening to Rogan and Zuckerberg that I interrupt my fiancée several times a day – always thinking it’s a simple matter, oblivious to how it might interrupt her in the “zone”.
Now, my fiancée being the compassionate and caring person that she is, did not complain to me. She also hasn’t appeared on the nation’s top-rated podcast — like Rogan and Zuckerberg did to vent on their spouses. (I wonder how their wives reacted to hearing the comments?)
But as Zuckerberg correctly noted, homework is all about finding the right “mix”. This is something I may need to work on more to be fair to my fiancée – as do others who think it’s just a slight interruption when asking a “quick question” to a loved one working from home.
Oddly enough, Rogan and Zuckerberg may be helping me become a better partner and colleague. Now the only question is whether I should interrupt my fiancée to tell her what I learned.
Cnn
Flooding threatens again in Mississippi’s capital
SAP Software Measurement Reports in 10 Easy Steps
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new golf competition held in custom-built arenas – Tampa Bay Now
Recipients of student loan forgiveness should at least pay their fair share of taxes
Coney Island shooting today: 1 killed, 4 injured on historic Brooklyn boardwalk, NYPD says
How and Why Is the Inner Child Created?
Tennessee pro skydiver dies in hard landing in Racine County pond
2022 MTV Video Music Awards: Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet
The Rise Of Free Cloud Computing Software
Opinion: When something Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg said cuts a little too close to home
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs