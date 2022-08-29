News
Former Phoenix Suns player Alec Peters sells River North condo for $1.1M
Illinois native and former Phoenix Suns player Alec Peters on July 29 sold his two-bedroom, 1,735-square-foot condominium on the eighth floor of a River North building for $1.15 million.
Peters, 27, played high school basketball in Downstate Washington and starred at Valparaiso University. A small forward, he played 20 games for the Suns in the 2017-2018 season and now plays basketball for a team based in Greece.
In River North, Peters paid $1.23 million in mid-2019 for the condo. Located in an 11-story building that was constructed in 2017 by developer Belgravia Group, the unit has 2-1/2 bathrooms, 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, 8-foot solid core doors, five-inch wood floors, an open layout, recessed lighting, custom closets, a private balcony and a kitchen with Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops, an 11-foot island, a Bosch refrigerator and an Asko dishwasher. The condo’s primary bedroom suite has a fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom with Italian vanity cabinetry and dual under-mount sinks.
“The spacious floor plan really makes this unit perfect for entertaining,” listing agent Rafael Murillo of Compass told Elite Street.
Murillo said that as a pro athlete, Peters liked the privacy associated with owning a condo in a building with just 38 units. He also liked the building’s quiet residential block and the building’s many amenities, including a rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog run, Murillo said.
“He enjoys spending his summers in Chicago during the off season,” Murillo said. “However, it didn’t make sense to keep a place full-time with him playing abroad in Europe. I think moving forward he will just find a short-term rental for the summer.”
Peters first listed the unit in February 2021 for $1.32 million. He cut his asking price several months later to $1.29 million before taking it off the market in November. He relisted it in February for $1.26 million and then cut his price further to $1.2 million in April before finding a buyer.
The condo had a $27,506 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
News
Nice attack: an investigation opened after messages glorifying terrorism
The Nice prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for “apology for terrorism” after the dissemination of messages – both on Facebook and Instagram – evoking the attack which left 86 dead and more than 400 injured in the city on July 14, 2016, announced the public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme on August 29 on Twitter. He attached to his post a screenshot of a message with a photo of the truck that killed 86 people on the Promenade des Anglais, with the mention “Nissa shit, 80 fachos disappeared”.
Following the messages broadcast on certain social networks and referring to the attack of July 14, 2016 in Nice, the Nice public prosecutor’s office this morning took the initiative to seize the Nice judicial police for investigation of the head of apology for terrorism. pic.twitter.com/OJbJgapb1M
— Xavier Bonhomme – Nice Prosecutor (@XavierBonhomme1) August 29, 2022
The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, had announced to take legal action on this subject from the evening of August 28, denouncing “despicable messages” and calling “for the responsibility of the broadcasters”. He was followed on August 29 by the association of victims Life for Nicewho in turn announced to seize the prosecutor and protested against a “scandalous” insult made to the victims and their families.
A few days before the start of the trial, despicable messages referring to the attack on #Nice06 are posted on social media. We’re going to go to the prosecutor. I appeal to the responsibility of broadcasters.
I am thinking of the victims and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/l9Ae8Qifr2
—Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) August 28, 2022
The trial of the Nice attack opens on September 5 before the special assize court in Paris and will last until November 15. The perpetrator, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian, was killed by the police after himself shooting at the security forces.
Six men and a woman will appear in court, while an eighth defendant, who broke his judicial control in 2020 and would be detained in Tunisia according to his lawyer, will be tried in his absence. Three of the defendants will be tried for “terrorist criminal association”, while the other five are prosecuted for common law offenses, in particular for arms trafficking.
News
One in four Britons won’t turn on the heating during the winter months
Just under one in four Britons will leave their heating off over the winter as energy prices rise, according to a survey.
A poll released on Monday suggested that just under one in four Britons would not turn on their heating due to rising energy prices.
This is the latest statistic showing how badly Britain’s people are struggling with the myriad economic crises they face, with a union boss recently hinting at the possibility of street riots over the severity of the situation for many in the country.
According to a report by The telegrapha poll commissioned by the Liberal Democrats and conducted last week found that around 23% of people plan to turn their heating off this winter if energy prices rise.
This figure rose to 27% when only people with children under 18 were surveyed, while 11% said they would take out a loan to help cover the cost of energy, rising again to 17% for those with children under 18. the age of 18.
A price increase was announced at the end of last week, with the price cap for home energy customers being raised by 80%.
Overall, 69% of adults surveyed said they would turn on their heating less during the winter months due to soaring prices.
Winter of discontent: UK union chief hints at possible riots over cost of living crisis
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) August 26, 2022
The poll is one of the latest indications of the severity of the current cost of living crisis for many people in the UK, with many families across the country under significant financial pressure due to inflation. galloping.
Such crises have led many workers in unionized professions to threaten or actively engage in a strike in the hope of getting their employers to raise their wages, moves that have been widely vilified by party government figures. conservative.
However, while the likes of Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have sworn authorities are drawing up plans to deal with the current crisis, critics have accused the so-called Conservative Party of falling asleep at the wheel while they wonder who will be their next party. chief.
To make matters worse, outgoing party leader Boris Johnson even took two separate vacations in what was an extremely financially taxing summer for many, followed by a demonstration trip to Ukraine.
A labor czar has compared the current sentiment among the general public to the atmosphere felt during the poll tax riots, which saw widespread street violence across the country in response to a levy set up by Margaret Thatcher.
“I actually think there’s a time when people might go back to doing exactly the same thing,” Sharon Graham, the leader of Britain’s Unite union, said last week, stressing that she didn’t have “the ‘shadow of a doubt’ that political tensions are now on par with those of the Thatcher era.
His warnings echoed those heard in various continental European countries, with senior authorities in France and Germany warning that the general public could go wild in response to the extreme economic hardship of the winter months.
Sanctions war: increase in electricity prices in France and Germany by 1,000% by 2021
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) August 28, 2022
Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
News
BYU fan hurls racial slurs at black female volleyball players at Duke; gamer Rachel Richardson responds on Twitter
PROVO, Utah — A Duke women’s volleyball player was harassed and threatened during a Friday night game at Brigham Young.
The Duke player, who is black, was apparently called a racial slur by a BYU fan sitting in the student section.
On Sunday, Duke confirmed Friday’s incident and said Saturday’s game against Rider has been moved to another location.
Duke officials also provided a statement about the incident:
“First and foremost, our priority is the well-being of Duke student-athletes,” the Duke vice president said. & Athletic Director Nina King. “They should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive and anti-racist environment (which) promotes equality and fair play. Due to extremely unfortunate circumstances during Friday night’s game at BYU, we are forced to move the game today against Rider at a different location. to provide both teams with the safest atmosphere for competition. We appreciate the support of BYU Athletic Administration as we navigate this troubling situation. I have been in contact with the student-athletes who were deeply touched, I will continue to support them in every possible way and look forward to connecting more when they return from Provo.”
One of the players (Rachael Richardson) who was the subject of a barrage of insults, insults and threats also released a statement via Twitter on behalf of herself and the other targeted players. Richardson, a sophomore at Duke, said she and her African-American teammates were racially heckled throughout the game and as insults turned into threats, they no longer felt safe.
She said players struggled to perform at their best because they feared for their safety. Richardson goes on to say that she doesn’t think BYU handled the situation well after it came to the school’s attention. She said the incident is not a reflection of BYU players.
BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe spoke to fans ahead of Saturday’s game.
BYU said the fan was not a college student and the person had been banned from sporting events.
Saturday, Duke released a statementt which said in part, “Our Duke student-athletes should always have the opportunity to compete in an inclusive…anti-racist environment that promotes equality and fair play.”
BYU Athletic Department responded to the incident saying, “All of God’s children deserve love and respect…and BYU Athletics is fully committed to abandoning prejudiced attitudes and actions of all kinds and eradicating racism.”
BYU also said it had “wholeheartedly” apologized to Duke University and “especially its student-athletes.”
The godmother of Duke player Rachel Richardson first drew attention to the incident on social media and later tweeted a statement, saying in part that ‘we as a country must do better’ .
News
SBI Alert! Will SBI account be closed if PAN is not updated? Know the truth of the message
SBI Alert! Will SBI account be closed if PAN is not updated? Know the truth of the message
Fact Check: PIB has given information by tweeting from its official Twitter handle that the message being sent in the name of State Bank of India is completely fake.
Fact Check: Today all banks are providing all kinds of facilities related to online banking to their customers. Due to this, customers do not have to make rounds of banks for every small task. Many small and big tasks are easily done sitting at home. With the increasing internet usage, the cases of fraud are also increasing. Meanwhile, news of work has come to the fore for the account holders of the country’s largest bank State Bank of India (SBI). A message has been sent to many users about getting the PAN updated by the bank.
Be careful with messages
If you have also received such messages, then you need to be careful. Actually, people committing cyber crime in the name of State Bank are sending messages (PAN Update in SBI Account). It shows people the fear of getting the bank account closed. Later steal their personal details. The government has shared the truth related to this message from its official Twitter account. The viral message states that if SBI customers do not update their PAN card, then their YONO account will be closed today itself. After this a fake link has been given. It has been asked to update.
PIB has fact checked this viral message. He has found that this information is completely bogus. SBI has not sent any such message to its account holders. SBI has told people that the bank does not ask anyone to update their personal information by sending such a link. If any such message is sent to you, then you can lodge a complaint on the email id [email protected] Apart from this, you can also register your complaint by calling the number 1930.
The post SBI Alert! Will SBI account be closed if PAN is not updated? Know the truth of the message appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Handicapping the chase for College Football Playoff national championship
There are plenty of familiar faces and a few long shots when predicting this year’s College Football Playoff national champion.
The FAVORITES
Alabama (13-2, 7-1 SEC)
Nothing seems to slow down Nick Saban, who, despite turning 71 this year, has Alabama back in position for another run at an SEC Championship and a national championship.
While the Crimson Tide suffered through the typical roster attrition with seven players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, the team returns QB Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and DL Will Anderson Jr.
They said it: “We’ve had some great impact players, but never one on offense, one on defense, of the caliber that these guys have been able to play on a consistent basis.” — Saban on Young and Anderson.
Ohio State (11-2, 8-1 Big Ten)
Ohio State is 34-4 in the three-plus seasons under coach Ryan Day with all four losses coming against teams ranked in the top 10.
QB C.J. Stroud (4,435 yards passing, 44 TDs) is back after a record-setting season, as is WR (1,606 yards) and RB TreVeyon Henderson (1,248 yards). The defense underwent an overhaul, with Jim Knowles leaving Oklahoma State to take over as defensive coordinator.
They said it: “C.J. has always had very good leadership skills. He’s always had a voice. Once you go on the field and you show credibility that you can do it, you walk a little differently and guys look at you through a different lens.” — Day on Stroud’s development.
Georgia (14-1, 8-0 SEC)
Georgia captured its first national title since 1980 with an impressive 33-18 win over Alabama. If the Bulldogs hope to become the first school to win back-to-back titles since Alabama (2011-12), they’ll need another stellar season out of their defense.
There was an NFL-record 15 Georgia players selected in this year’s draft, including eight from the defensive side led by DE Travon Walker and DL Jordan Davis. The Bulldogs return the least amount of production from their defense in the SEC, but a deep recruiting base should help alleviate some of those concerns.
They said it: “People ask the question, ‘How does it feel to be hunted?’ We will not be hunted at the University of Georgia. I can promise you that. The hunting we do will be from us going the other direction. We’re not going to sit back and be passive about.” — Georgia coach Kirby Smart
Clemson (10-3, 6-2 ACC)
For the first time under coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers underwent massive changes to the coaching staff, losing his offensive (Tony Elliott) and defensive (Brent Venables) coordinators.
The offense took a massive step back with quarterback DJ Uiagalelei struggling in his first season as a starter. The defensive front may be one of the best in the ACC, with all-conference standouts in Xavier Thomas, Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis and Myles Murphy.
They said it: “Being a starter for a whole season instead of just playing starter for two games taught me a lot about how to manage it, how to manage everything, how to manage media, manage to go into the preparation of a game.” — Uiagalelei on what he learned from his first season as a starter.
Michigan (12-2, 8-1 Big Ten)
The Wolverines are coming off a breakthrough season in which they snapped an eight-game losing streak to rival Ohio State and captured the Big Ten title for the first time since 2004. Despite flirting with the NFL in the offseason, coach Jim Harbaugh has enough returning pieces for Michigan to make another solid run.
The offense was physical up front, leading the Big Ten in rushing (214 yards per game) and with quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy and tailback Blake Corum back. It’s easy to see a little drop-off in 2022. The defense, while talented, lacks practical experience.
They said it: “We’re just going to continue to attack. That’s what I really love about this team. They literally attack everything that’s put in front of them.” — Harbaugh on carrying momentum from last season.
THE DARKHORSES
Texas A&M (8-4, 4-4 SEC)
Texas A&M has won at least eight games in each of Jimbo Fisher’s four seasons in College Station, but the Aggies still are waiting for that breakthrough. That won’t change this season after Fisher signed the No. 1 recruiting class and added experience through the transfer portal.
They said it: “When you’re talking about winning national championships, it’s not just understanding how to handle the expectations, it’s organizing and structuring the team to get to those points. We’re really right now at the beginning of that stage where we can do it consistently.” — Fisher on expectations.
Notre Dame (11-2)
New coach Marcus Freeman was immediately embraced by the players and fans, making his transition a smooth one moving forward. The Irish have appeared in the College Football Playoff semifinals twice in the last four seasons and have enough talent to make another serious run.
They said it: “The entire quarterback room is extremely close, but they also know that there’s only one quarterback. They compete every day. They competed in spring ball, and I look forward to seeing their competition as we start fall camp.” — Freeman on the QB situation on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Oklahoma (11-2, 7-2 Big 12)
Adding new coach Brent Venables should pay off for the Sooners, who lacked defensive toughness under former coach Lincoln Riley. Jeff Lebby guided explosive offenses at UCF and Ole Miss, making him the perfect match with Venables, particularly with the addition of transfer QB Dillon Gabriel.
They said it: “He’s our quarterback. Certainly, anything can happen as we move forward through fall camp. But I feel great I can lay my head down at night knowing not just what he has done on the football field but the quality of the person he is.” — Venables on Gabriel.
PREDICTION
Nobody has made more College Football Playoff appearances than Alabama (7) with the Crimson Tide playing in the title game in six of those seven seasons. It’s hard to imagine Saban’s team not making it back to the championship, especially with the help of Heisman quarterback Bryce Young.
Clemson (4), Ohio State (2) and Georgia (1) are the only other teams to make it to the CFP title game since 2014 and all three have the pieces to make another run.
Oklahoma and Notre Dame haven’t won titles in decades, but both could surprise some people with new coaches.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Matt Murschel at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.
News
Andre Agassi was the bad boy who ‘hated’ tennis, took crystal meth and retired from the US Open an eight-time Grand Slam winning legend
For an American tennis player, there is no better place to end his US Open career.
Serena Williams will do so in the 2022 edition, while Andre Agassi ended his career at Flushing Meadow 16 years ago.
The eight-time Grand Slam winner retired at Flushing Meadows in the third round against Benjamin Becker on September 3, 2006.
It was a special moment as the 23,000 people in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium gave Agassi a standing ovation for four minutes and delivered a moving farewell speech.
The American, who was 36 at the time, finally knew it was time to end his career after suffering crippling back pain that required painkiller injections before every game.
It was a short but dramatic run at the US Open, where he was twice champion and four times runner-up.
A memorable five-set battle with Marcos Baghadits in the second round prevailed, with his much younger opponent suffering severe cramps in the final set.
As they both lay in the locker room, they shared a touching moment.
“I turn to see Baghadits reaching out,” he wrote in his 2009 autobiography. Open. “His face says: We did this. I reach out, take his hand, and we stand there, hand in hand, as the television flickers with scenes of our savage battle.
Agassi’s transformation over the course of his career has been something quite remarkable, from being one of the most hated and controversial players on the tour to one of the most respected and popular stars on the tour. Game.
It was remarkable that he continued to play until the age of 36 after openly admitting that he hated tennis, as he revealed in his book.
“I play tennis for a living, even though I hate tennis, hate it with a dark, secret passion, and always have,” Agassi wrote.
He burst onto the scene as a teenager and made the semi-finals of Roland-Garros in 1988 and the US Open in 1988 and 1989.
Of all the young players who came forward, like Pete Sampras, Jim Courier and Michael Chang, he was considered the greatest of them all.
But they all won the Grand Slam before him. He suffered three final defeats before finally winning Wimbledon in 1992.
The fact that Wimbledon was his first Slam came as a surprise as it was an event he skipped between 1988 and 1991 due to the traditionalism of the events – only adding to the image that he was the rebel of the tennis.
The rivalry with Sampras was the biggest of their generation in the 1990s, especially due to their contrasting personalities.
Sampras was more robotic and had a clean image, while Agassi was seen as the sports bad boy who had a ponytail, an earring and dated Barbra Streisand and Brooke Shields. He then married fellow tennis star Steffi Graf, herself a 22-time Grand Slam winner.
The pair have met in Grand Slam finals five times, with Sampras claiming victory on four of those occasions.
One of the most controversial moments of his career only came to light after he retired, writing in his book how he took crystal meth and failed a drug test in 1997.
He said, “Like coming out of someone else’s mouth, I hear these words: You know what? Adapt. Yeah. Let’s get high.
“Slim throws a small pile of powder on the coffee table. He cuts it, sniffs it. He cuts it again. I sniff it. I sit on the sofa and consider the Rubicon I just crossed.
But remarkably, he never received a ban, and it was never made public by the ATP. He wrote a letter explaining what had happened, filled with lies, and was let go by the ATP, who covered everything up.
It caused quite a backlash, with some criticizing it and calling for retrospective action.
This did little to shake the opinion of Agassi, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.
He’s only won eight Grand Slams compared to Sampras’ 14, but he’s certainly more popular.
Agassi was also only the second man to win a career Grand Slam, after Rod Laver, a feat later achieved by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
He, along with Nadal, are the only two men to win a Golden Career Slam as he won a gold medal at the 1996 Olympics.
Off the court, since retiring, he has established the Andre Agassi Charitable Foundation which has raised tens of millions of dollars for at-risk children in Nevada, where he grew up.
It may have been 16 years since he called it a day, but his legacy lives on as one of the most popular and talented players of all time.
Sports
