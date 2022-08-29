News
Fuel leaks force NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight.
The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.
The 322-foot Space Launch System rocket was set to lift off Monday morning with three test dummies aboard on its first flight, a mission to propel a capsule into orbit around the moon.
The shakedown flight, when it happens, will be a big step forward in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land humans there as early as 2025.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Fuel leaks during final liftoff preparations threatened to postpone the launch of NASA’s mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak. The fueling already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms off Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
The leak of highly explosive hydrogen appeared in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.
Then a second apparent hydrogen leak turned up in a valve that had caused trouble in June but that NASA thought it had fixed, officials said.
Later in the morning, NASA officials spotted what they feared was a crack or some other defect on the core stage — the big orange fuel tank with four main engines on it — but they later said it appeared to be just a buildup of frost.
The rocket was set to lift off on a mission to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The launch represents a milestone in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.
NASA’s assistant launch director, Jeremy Graeber, said after the repeated struggles with the first leak that the space agency would have to decide whether to go forward with the Monday morning launch.
“We have a lot of work to get to that point,” Graeber cautioned.
If NASA scrubbed Monday’s launch, the next attempt wouldn’t be until Friday at the earliest.
The 322-foot (98-meter) spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that took the Apollo astronauts to the moon.
No astronauts were inside the rocket’s Orion capsule. Instead, the test dummies, fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions, were strapped in for the six-week mission, scheduled to end with the capsule’s splashdown in the Pacific in October.
Even though no one was on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris was expected among the VIPs.
The launch is the first flight in NASA’s 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.
Assuming the test goes well, astronauts will climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.
The problems seen Monday were reminiscent of NASA’s space shuttle era, when hydrogen fuel leaks disrupted countdowns and delayed a string of launches back in 1990.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.
Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between launch control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Though the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
“I didn’t feel safe”, “No more NES”
Zoe 101 Star Alexa Nikolas says she “didn’t feel safe” at Nickelodeon and is demanding an apology, as well as changes for today’s kids who work on the popular children’s network.
“I want to do [Nickelodeon] safe for children, because in my personal experience working on Zoe 101, I didn’t feel safe,” Nikolas told TMZ during a protest outside the Burbank headquarters of the Paramount-owned network. “I didn’t feel like Nickelodeon was protecting me or had my best interests in mind.”
“After hearing so many different stories from so many different Nick stars, I feel like enough is enough,” the actress continued. “And so, we’re here today to try to change Nickelodeon.”
Nikolas added that it was “pretty triggering to be here at Nickelodeon today.”
“I didn’t even sleep last night, but I think anyone is redeemable if they do the right things moving forward, but he didn’t even comment, and I think that this is truly awful, because Jennette and all of us deserve an apology. We really do,” she said.
Earlier this month, a book by the actress and former iCarly Star Jennette McCurdy has claimed Nickelodeon offered her $300,000 in ‘silent money’ to keep quiet about her experiences working with a man – whom she only referred to as ‘The Creator’ – on the network.
Going forward, Nikolas said she doesn’t want to “hear another story from a Nick star having a traumatic experience.”
“I don’t want no more NES [non-disclosure agreements]”, added the actress. “We are done with the NDAs. No more silence in this. We want to know what is going on in this so that we can actually help if necessary.
“I want them to apologize to all of the Nick stars who have suffered in any way – any type of childhood trauma from this network, I would like them to take responsibility and say they are sorry,” she said. “I think it’s simple, and we shouldn’t have to beg for it.”
The actress added that there was “zero chance” she would ever try to make up with Nickelodeon or her former co-star Jamie Lynn Spears, who allegedly attacked Nikolas in her memoir.
After being asked if she would ever come back Zoe 101Nikolas replied bluntly: “Never in a million years.”
These experiences are just a few of many examples of what it’s apparently been like to work in Hollywood — a left-leaning industry that likes to lecture the American public about morality.
Last month, actress Mena Suvari said being drawn into Hollywood’s culture of sexual abuse helped her land her role in the 1999 film, american beauty.
Last year, actress Keira Knightley noted that every woman she knows has been sexually harassed in some way, which even includes threats and violence.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Breitbart News
News
What is NASA’s Artemis program and why is it important? – NBC Chicago
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy told a packed Rice University stadium that the United States would lead the charge to land a man on the moon by the end of the decade, arguing that no plans space was “no longer important for long-range exploration of space.”
The Apollo program, which ended in 1972 with Apollo 17 when astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the last humans to set foot on the lunar surface, provided countless scientific insights that continue to provide today. valuable information about our planet and the cosmos.
More than half a century later, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is about to launch the world’s most powerful rocket for an even more impressive new space venture.
The Artemis missions will not only put the first woman and the first person of color on the lunar surface, but will pave the way for a sustained presence on the moon and, eventually, human exploration to Mars and beyond.
The first Artemis mission is an uncrewed test flight aiming to lift off Monday morning. However, fuel leak issues and a possible crack discovered during final preparations threaten to postpone the launch window, which opens at 8:33 a.m. EDT and lasts until 10:33 a.m. EDT. If Monday’s launch cannot take place, the next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Artemis program, lunar missions and what’s next for NASA:
WHAT IS THE ARTEMIS PROGRAM?
Artemis is NASA’s program to bring astronauts back to the surface of the moon.
The lunar exploration campaign will begin with the Artemis I uncrewed mission and its plan to take an Orion capsule on a four to six week trip to the moon and back. Artemis II will do the same with astronauts on board, then Artemis III will put two astronauts on the surface of the moon after 2024.
“And by Artemis IV, hope is higher,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during an Aug. 3 news conference about the upcoming Artemis I mission.
The “Moon to Mars” plan is to establish a new space station in lunar orbit and, eventually, a habitable base camp of Artemis on the surface of the moon’s south pole. These structures will help support more discoveries and explorations of the solar system, according to NASA.
While the Artemis space missions are primarily focused on lunar exploration, NASA’s long-term goals are even more ambitious. Using the technology and research developed during the Artemis spaceflights, NASA intends to take the next giant leap for humanity: sending astronauts on missions to Mars.
NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission is set to lift off on Monday with new mega-rocket technology and galactic ambitions. The goal is to start creating a sustainable waystation on the moon that will allow us to explore Mars and go further into space.
WHY ARE WE RETURNING TO THE MOON?
NASA hasn’t launched a rocket designed for deep space since NASA’s Apollo lunar launches more than half a century ago. Returning to the Moon, the agency will be able to test the strength and endurance of its latest technologies, including its next-generation spacesuits, the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion capsule, for later visits.
Exploration of the lunar surface will help NASA learn more about the sun, our planet and the solar system, and how humans can survive and thrive in a partial gravity environment – information that will then be used to develop equipment for a sustained presence on and around the moon. This includes life support and communications systems to deploy astronauts to the Moon for extended stays.
This infrastructure will eventually be used as an outpost to resupply and refuel deep space exploration to the Red Planet and beyond.
WHY IS THE NASA PROGRAM CALLED ARTEMIS?
Artemis is the mythological Greek moon goddess and twin sister of Apollo. Apollo is also the namesake of the space agency’s third lunar program, which ran from 1968 to 1972, and landed the first humans on the moon five decades ago.
NASA Exploration Systems Development Associate James Free spoke on Friday about the long-term goals of the Artemis moonshot program. “We want to stay on the lunar surface and learn about the lunar surface so we can get the most out of science. [to] know how we are going to get to Mars.
HOW WILL ARTEMIS 1 TAKE US TO THE MOON? PURE ROCKET POWER
Artemis I is the first mission of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. Standing 322 feet tall, it promises to be the world’s tallest and most powerful rocket, using a center stage and two strap-on boosters loaded with nearly 1 million gallons of liquid hydrogen and oxygen. super cold to help launch the Orion capsule further than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown, according to NASA.
The thrusters, rated at 8.8 million pounds of thrust, will lift off after two minutes as the center stage continues to fire before separating and crashing into the Pacific Ocean. Two hours after liftoff, an upper stage will send Orion’s crew capsule to the moon.
No one will be inside Orion – named after the constellation, among the brightest in the night sky – atop the rocket for the lunar test flight, just three life-size mannequins teeming with sensors to measure radiation and cosmic vibrations.
The capsule will use the moon’s gravitational pull to fly around its lunar orbit for a few weeks, before being thrown on a return trajectory to Earth for a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Re-entry will be the biggest test for the mission as Orion tears through Earth’s atmosphere at 25,000 mph and aims to withstand temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
The entire flight is expected to last six weeks.
The flight will test our abilities to orbit the Moon and return to Earth safely. If the trip goes well, astronauts could board in 2023 for a lunar loop and land by 2025.
“We will stress it and test it. We’re going to have him do things that we would never do with a crew in order to try to make him as safe as possible,” Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
WHEN WILL ARTEMIS 1 LAUNCH?
NASA is targeting an August 29 liftoff for the lunar test flight from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Currently, T-0 is set at 8:33 a.m. ET. Pad 39B will be the host. Get all the details on how to watch the launch here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
NBC Chicago
News
Dolphins look to turn offseason momentum into long-awaited playoff return
The Miami Dolphins won the offseason.
Now, it’s time for the massive haul of talent over the past several months — and a new coach — to translate into winning in the regular season and, ultimately, a postseason berth.
The Dolphins haven’t reached the playoffs since the 2016 season and haven’t won a playoff game since 2000. Two decades’ worth of misfortune could be on the verge of a turnaround if first-time head coach Mike McDaniel’s vision comes together with a revamped offense that made the major acquisitions of wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead.
If they’re going to break through that postseason barrier that has kept them out despite back-to-back winning seasons, it’ll have to come in a highly competitive AFC where a number of other teams made improvements. Behind the AFC East favorite Bills, Miami will compete with the Patriots for the next spot in the division. For wild-card contention in the playoffs, the entire AFC West and North can be in that mix, along with the Titans or Colts in the South.
The new Dolphins playmakers, plus McDaniel’s offense that features the wide-zone run scheme and elements of the West Coast offense, can be the perfect combination for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into a pivotal third season for him.
Tagovailoa has an improved offensive line in front of him, upgraded playmakers to throw to and in the backfield, and the support of his new coach. He has every reason to be successful, and virtually every previous excuse over his first two seasons has been eliminated.
Hill will form what is likely the NFL’s fastest receiver duo with second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle. The offense also added slot receiver Cedrick Wilson and returns tight end Mike Gesicki, playing on the franchise tag.
Armstead’s biggest contributions could come in the run game, where he could play the role of the 49ers’ Trent Williams when McDaniel had him at his previous stop in San Francisco. The offensive line also brought in Connor Williams, a guard for four years, to likely play center. Their presence can help bring along young blockers Austin Jackson and Liam Eichenberg, as well as the already-steady Robert Hunt.
Miami’s backfield should work as a committee led by the trio of free-agent signings Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel — and reincorporating the fullback, Alec Ingold.
While almost completely restructuring the offense, the Dolphins brought back nearly every major defensive contributor from 2021 where the team was elite on that side of the ball during its second-half run. The defense also added edge rusher Melvin Ingram and inside linebacker Channing Tindall, a third-round draft pick this April and Dolphins’ top rookie selection.
Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, though, will have to prove he can run his unit without the assistance of former coach Brian Flores.
Keys to success
Get playmakers the ball in space
The Dolphins picked up the electric Hill this offseason with the purpose of utilizing his speed, agility and playmaking ability. McDaniel and Tagovailoa will want to get the ball in his hands as much as possible in whatever way possible. The same goes for Waddle heading into his second season after setting a rookie receptions record. The short passing game while giving Hill and Waddle opportunities for yards after catch plays to Tagovailoa’s strengths, and McDaniel may even choose to get creative with rushing opportunities for the wideouts. He will also surely look to give the dynamic Edmonds and speedster Mostert room to operate.
Let the run game set up the play-action
Edmonds, Mostert and Michel should all get their fair share of touches in what still figures to be a run-first offense centered around the wide-zone blocking scheme. If the additions of Armstead and Williams, plus improvements from young linemen, pay dividends in the blocking up front, the run game can be productive enough to get opposing defenses to cheat against it, moving closer to the line of scrimmage. This could create the opportunities for Tagovailoa to throw the occasional deep ball to Hill and Waddle, but also get them that space in the short to intermediate range.
Bring that same aggressive, blitzing defense
Defensively, the Dolphins just need to keep doing what they did the second half of 2021, and their offseason approach lends to exactly that. In keeping the defense intact, cornerbacks Xavien Howard, Byron Jones and Nik Needham can man up against their receivers while Miami brings extra pass rushers, at times including safeties Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland. That helps with the more traditional pressure defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips, Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel can apply.
Key games
Week 17 at New England, Jan. 1
If the Bills are primed to win the AFC East, the Dolphins could be in line for a New Year’s Day showdown in Foxborough against coach Bill Belichick with major wild-card implications. It could be a frigid affair, which doesn’t bode well for the Dolphins and is also the reason why winning the opener against the Patriots in the South Florida heat and humidity is pivotal. The Dolphins can put themselves in a good spot to qualify for the postseason if all they need in Week 18 at home is a win against the Jets.
Week 14 at Los Angeles, Dec. 11
The Dolphins should look to rack up early wins because, once December rolls around, the schedule gets tough: The West Coast swing of the 49ers on Dec. 4 followed by the Chargers, then at Buffalo on Dec. 17 or 18, at home against the Packers on Christmas Day and at the Patriots on Jan. 1. The Chargers could be in that crowded mix of teams vying for a wild-card spot down the stretch with the Dolphins, and it will be an opportunity to see Tagovailoa go against Justin Herbert.
Week 3 vs. Buffalo, Sept. 25
The first four weeks also present a challenge: Patriots, Ravens, Bills and Bengals. The Dolphins could throw a wrench into the way the AFC East is supposed to pan out if they can snap their seven-game losing streak to the new kings of the division and at least earn a split against Buffalo in 2022. The better opportunity is to take care of business in a sweltering home game in September.
()
News
26 Booked in Dulehpur village in Moradabad from UP “On neighbor’s complaint”
Luck now:
For a “mass gathering to offer namaz” in a house “without prior permission”, a police case has been filed against 26 Muslims in Dulhepur village, Moradabad district, Uttar Pradesh.
The village does not have a mosque and some residents objected to namaz gatherings, even inside houses. Police cited “neighbours’ objections” and convicted the Namazis under Section 505-2 of the Indian Penal Code – technically speaking, for malicious statements at a gathering practicing religious worship.
“By reading namaz in a gathering, these people are spreading hatred and enmity among people,” the FIR recorded on a complaint from local resident Chandra Pal Singh said on August 24. Sixteen of the people have been named, while 10 others remain unidentified. , all marked as premises.
Images of people praying “in large numbers” on the grounds of the house have gone viral.
There are angry reactions on social media, alleging prejudice and a lack of logic. “I’m sure if one of the neighbors had a hawan with 26 friends and relatives, that would be perfectly fine. It’s not the ‘mass gathering’ that’s the problem, it’s the namaz offer” tweeted Omar Abdullah, former chief minister. of Jammu and Kashmir.
But the police are now seeking to arrest the accused. “Searching is ongoing to trace those who attended the rally,” district police chief Sandeep Kumar Meena said.
People who oppose namaz have made headlines in different places over the past few months. A few months ago in Gurgaon, a few months ago, there were angry demonstrations by the local people, led by right-wing groups, against the namaz organized by groups of workers in the region. The namaz took place in open spaces designated by the local administration, but this was stopped, citing traffic obstructions and law and order. Hindu prayers were then held at some sites as a counter.
Recently, the namaz of staff at a mall in Bhopal led some Bajrang Dal men to protest while reading Hanuman Chalisa. A similar incident at a mall in Lucknow took place a few weeks ago. Both malls subsequently banned all religious activities.
ndtv
News
Brazilian Amazon: “The man in the hole”, the last member of an indigenous tribe, has died
Sao Paulo
CNN
—
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil’s indigenous protection agency Funai said on Saturday.
Known as ‘the man in the hole’, he had lived in complete isolation for the past 26 years on indigenous Tanaru land, deep in the Brazilian Amazon in the state of Rondonia, according to the nonprofit. lucrative Survival International.
He was given his nickname for his habit of digging deep holes to trap animals and hide, the group said.
The man had resisted all attempts to be contacted, although authorities continued to monitor him from afar, sometimes leaving him with supplies.
Survival International said the rest of his tribe had been wiped out by several attacks since the 1970s, mostly by cattle ranchers and land grabbers.
“No outsider knew this man’s name, or even much about his tribe – and with his death, the genocide of his people is complete,” said Fiona Watson, the group’s director of research and advocacy. .
“For it was indeed genocide – the deliberate annihilation of an entire people by cattle herders hungry for land and wealth.”
The man’s body was found lying in a hammock in a hut by Funai officials on August 23. There were no signs of struggle, violence or the presence of other people in the area.
He died of natural causes and his body will be submitted for forensic examination by federal police, according to Funai.
The last known video of the “man in the hole” was posted by Funai in 2018, which appeared to show him hacking into a tree with an axe-like tool.
Survival International said his abandoned campsites left clues to his way of life – he planted crops including corn and papaya, and built houses of straw and thatch.
Cnn
News
Dutch soldier dies after being shot outside Indianapolis hotel
A Dutch special forces soldier who was among three commandos gunned down outside a hotel in Indianapolis over the weekend has died of his injuries, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced on Monday.
The serviceman, who has not yet been identified, was “surrounded by his family and colleagues” when he died on Sunday evening, the ministry said in a statement.
The soldier was one of three members of the Dutch Commando Corps who were shot early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis.
The Dutch Ministry of Defense said the other two injured soldiers were conscious and able to speak.
The shooting erupted around 3:30 a.m. in the Indianapolis entertainment district, according to Indianapolis police. Responding officers found three men with gunshot wounds, they said, and all three were later taken to area hospitals.
Police previously said they believe an altercation between the three victims and another person or people took place before the shooting.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the shooting early Monday morning.
The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers trained at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, about 40 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
The Guard said the center was used for training by the Ministry of Defense “as well as other allies”.
nbcnews
