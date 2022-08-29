News
Hearing scheduled in legal battle over classified documents at Trump’s Florida residence
A federal judge has scheduled a hearing later this week on the use of an independent arbitrator to review sensitive and “sometimes classified” documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. At issue is Trump’s claim of executive privilege, which is not usually granted to former presidents. The US Department of Justice did not comment, as is usually the case with ongoing investigations. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more
Miami Dolphins reach agreement with DE Trey Flowers
Defensive end Trey Flowers has reached an agreement on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.
Flowers, who was released by the Detroit Lions in March, had recently been training for the Dolphins.
In 2019, the Lions made the two-time Super Bowl champion one of the richest defensive players in football with a five-year, $90 million contract with $56 million guaranteed, but Flowers couldn’t stick around. healthy for the past two seasons.
Flowers, 29, was placed on injured reserve during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and had just 3.5 total sacks over that two-year span. He had seven sacks in his first season with the Lions, while playing 15 games.
Flowers knows the defensive scheme used by defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, having played in similar schemes during his first two seasons with the Lions and also four seasons with the New England Patriots. Boyer is a former Patriots defensive assistant.
Flowers had 21 sacks in his first four seasons with the Patriots. He also had 5.5 sacks in nine playoff games for the Patriots and won two Super Bowl rings with the franchise.
ESPN’s Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.
Manchester United reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Ajax to sign Antony for £84m as Anthony Martial is set to negotiate new contracts with the Red Devils
Manchester United have reached a ‘deal in principle’ for Ajax star Antony, while Anthony Martial is set to extend his surprise contract.
Martial missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton with an Achilles injury but made his first league appearance in over a year in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
Martial spent half of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla after falling out of favor at Old Trafford, leading many to believe he was close to being offloaded.
According to The Sun, United boss Erik ten Hag has told Martial he has a big role to play this season, while the striker has been described as far happier under the Dutchman than any of his predecessors.
Martial, 26, has two years left on his existing contract worth £250,000 a week and failure to secure a contract extension before then could lead to the forward being available for a fee cheaper next summer.
The United Chiefs are looking to avoid another star exit after the recent departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard by offering Martial an extra two years on his contract.
The France international swapped Monaco for Manchester in a deal worth up to £55million in September 2015 and scored 79 goals in 270 appearances for the Red Devils.
But he has often flattered to cheat despite having an abundance of talent and has seen his stock rise and fall under the six managers he has played under since joining.
Erik ten Hag seems convinced by the qualities of Martial and the return to form of the Frenchman suggests that the Dutchman could be the man to multiply his talent if he can ignore his persistent injuries.
Meanwhile, United look set to cough up the £84m Ajax have told them to pay to sign Antony.
transfer specialist fabrice romano says an agreement in principle has been reached, adding that Antony is set to sign a five-year deal with an option for a further year.
Antony has been left out of Ajax’s squad to face Utrecht on Sunday, the second game he has missed in a row.
Police are searching for a suspect after reporting a man without pants attacked a woman on a Virginia trail
Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed she was attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Va., outside of Washington, DC
Fairfax County Parkway police responded to Washington and Old Dominion Trail around 8:12 a.m. to a report of a man grabbing a woman, according to FOX 5 DC. The woman was walking east on the trail near mile marker 18.5, which is between Town Center Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway.
A man without pants approached the victim from behind and grabbed her by the waist, police said. The woman then managed to break away from her attacker and saw the man without pants escaping towards Sunset Hills Road.
Authorities were unable to find the man without pants, even with the help of a K9 unit, although the suspect was described as an athletically built white or Hispanic man, 5’5″ tall. -5’8″ and between 30 and 40 years old. Old. Although he was not wearing pants, he was apparently wearing a dark colored headband and a yellow exercise vest.
FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SAYS PARENTAL CONSENT NOT REQUIRED FOR GENDER CHANGE ON SCHOOL FORMS
Investigators, who have reviewed surveillance footage of the area, also believe the same man may have exposed himself on the same runway three other times earlier this month during the morning hours.
Herndon Police, with assistance from Fairfax County Police, responded to another call that day for an assault and indecent exposure on the same Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Ferndale Avenue.
GRANDFATHER STOPS RAPE OF 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND CUTS ATTACKER IN FACE: POLICE
Pilar Otoya, a local Virginia resident who has used the trail for years, told NBC 4 that the repeated incidents are instilling fear.
“[I feel] very scared, very insecure,” Otoya said. “I will not get up at 4 a.m. to run or ride my bike. I’ll try to do it when people are there, and I know, in a way, I’m more protected.”
I will help left-wing Democrats defeat Republicans – democracy at stake
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would help “left-wing Democrats” defeat Republicans who he says don’t respect democracy.
Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “I’m curious. Liz Cheney said in some cases. She may have to help a diagram win against an anti-democracy Republican victory. Do you think that’s what you’ll be doing in the next two years or so? »
Kinzinger said, “Yes. Biggest problem not everyone agrees with me and certainly in my party and even the Democrats like to say but you’re still a conservative yes I’m a conservative but at the end of the day the greatest threat to our country is democracy.”
He added, “If you have Republicans running even against left-leaning Democrats who believe in democracy and believe in voting, that person should be elected rather than someone who would overthrow the will of the people and ultimately account, would destroy this country. This country cannot survive without democracy. This will turn into a power struggle between groups of different races, ethnicities and religions. Take that off. The country is a mess. The Republicans who are for that have no place in power. I don’t care what their political position is on taxes.
Bay Area Artists Pay Tribute to Japanese Tanforan Internment Camp Survivors with New 80th Anniversary Exhibit
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) — Local artists unveiled a new exhibition on Saturday at the Tanforan Mall. The artwork is meant to honor those who spent time in the Tanforan Internment Camp.
“Each piece is made up of about 5 to 11 pieces of glass,” said Reiko Fuji, one of the artists who designed a kimono made from glass photos of former members of the burial camp. “Photos show families and individuals while incarcerated during World War II.”
The exhibition is open until early September. It features works by five local artists whose ancestors were in internment camps.
It’s the 80th anniversary of the Tanforan Internment Camp. These artists wanted to pay tribute to the anniversary by unveiling the exhibit to remind people of what happened during World War II and how to prevent it from happening again.
RELATED: Historic Bay Area Taiko Drum Dojo Set to Close Due to Rising Rents
“We are fighting together against the racial prejudice and inhuman treatment that many still face today,” said Kathy Fujii-Oka, another artist.
The Tanforan Memorial Committee also unveiled a new memorial that lists the names of the 8,000 members of the internment camp. This is a project that took 10 years to materialize. Organizers say it was the best thing they could do now to honor them.
“We made this memorial to honor them,” said committee vice-chairman Steve Okamoto. “We want to make sure they understand it was for them.”
Man killed in Colorado mountains after ‘fast flight’ crash – The Denver Post
BRECKENRIDGE Colo. — A man was killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy similar to a paraglider.
The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was to meet the victim in the Copper Mountain Resort parking lot, KUSA-TV reported. The victim was allegedly launched from Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.
A search party from Summit County Rescue Group located the victim with the assistance of a helicopter and recovered his body. Its canopy was found tangled with the broken top of a tree. The victim’s name has not been released.
