Hearing scheduled in legal battle over classified documents at Trump’s Florida residence

Manchester United have reached a ‘deal in principle’ for Ajax star Antony, while Anthony Martial is set to extend his surprise contract.

Martial missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton with an Achilles injury but made his first league appearance in over a year in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.

Getty Martial has been fit since returning to pre-season with the Red Devils

Ten Hag has been impressed with Martial since the Dutchman’s arrival from Ajax in the summer

Martial spent half of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla after falling out of favor at Old Trafford, leading many to believe he was close to being offloaded.

According to The Sun, United boss Erik ten Hag has told Martial he has a big role to play this season, while the striker has been described as far happier under the Dutchman than any of his predecessors.

Martial, 26, has two years left on his existing contract worth £250,000 a week and failure to secure a contract extension before then could lead to the forward being available for a fee cheaper next summer.

The United Chiefs are looking to avoid another star exit after the recent departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard by offering Martial an extra two years on his contract.

The France international swapped Monaco for Manchester in a deal worth up to £55million in September 2015 and scored 79 goals in 270 appearances for the Red Devils.

But he has often flattered to cheat despite having an abundance of talent and has seen his stock rise and fall under the six managers he has played under since joining.

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2016 for a fee of £55million

last Man United agree Antony deal, Martial set for new contract, Paqueta medical

Game on Forest v Tottenham LIVE: Harry Kane’s record propels Spurs to victory

opinion ‘He’ll struggle’ – Martinez fears come to light but stat nullifies height concerns

funny Celtic hilariously post Liverpool Spider-Man meme as they match 9-0 scoreline

claim Haaland set to break Salah’s Premier League record and ‘can do things Kane can’t’

sorry Gallagher issues public apology to Chelsea as Tuchel gives brutal red card verdict







Erik ten Hag seems convinced by the qualities of Martial and the return to form of the Frenchman suggests that the Dutchman could be the man to multiply his talent if he can ignore his persistent injuries.

Meanwhile, United look set to cough up the £84m Ajax have told them to pay to sign Antony.

transfer specialist fabrice romano says an agreement in principle has been reached, adding that Antony is set to sign a five-year deal with an option for a further year.

Antony has been left out of Ajax’s squad to face Utrecht on Sunday, the second game he has missed in a row.

Getty Manchester United had two rejected offers for Antony, but it looks like they’re getting him now

Offer of the day Betway – £30 free bet match if your first acca loses* – CLAIM HERE Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE Betway: New UK customers only. Minimum deposit: £5. Maximum free bet: £30. First bet on a football or horse racing multiple with more than 3 selections. Overall rating: 3.00 (2/1) or better. Free bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. Debit card deposits only. Restrictions on deposit methods apply. This offer is valid for 7 days from the registration of your new account. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet responsibly. Full terms apply. Bet365: account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE

to boast Dutch winger says teammates call him ‘problem’ and critics ‘are secretly big fans’

Will Man United sign ex-Liverpool goalkeeper who scores backheel volleys?



