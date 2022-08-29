News
‘House of the Dragon’: Why Episode 2 Has an Opening Credits Sequence
Episode 2 of The House of the Dragon may have put the dragons into action, but that wasn’t his most exciting feature. No, the game of thrones the prequel series has finally revealed an opening title sequence, after episode 1 started surprisingly on an abrupt opening note with no sequence. Why did the showrunners choose to omit the iconic aspect of the original series?
“It was a creative choice,” Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik revealed to Entertainment Tonight last week. “It felt important that once the curtain was up so to speak, having a title sequence felt like an indulgence. We wanted to move on and tell the story.”
It turns out that the long-awaited title sequence shares the exact same music as Game of Thrones.
“I can say this, we really wanted to keep the DNA alive for House of the Dragon from the original series,” Ramin Djawadi, composer for both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, told Entertainment Weekly. “We’ll hear themes that we’ll remember from the original series, but because these are all new characters, it’s 200 years before, there’s a ton of new material that I’ve written, a lot of new themes that we will hear.”
But the cellos will certainly be back.
“What was important to me was keeping the overall sound alive. The big sound of Game of Thrones, the main instrument has always been the cello, and we will definitely hear the cello again in the show. Just the way I stylistically write the show, I hope people hear it and say, ‘OK, I feel familiar. We’re back in Westeros.’ That was always the idea.”
What does the opening credits of “The House of the Dragon” mean?
The opening titles contain insignia depicting different Targaryens, including Princess Rhaenyra – you can see the same insignia in the necklace Prince Daemon gave her. Blood signifies many elements: House Targaryen’s obsession with maintaining the purity of their bloodline, their “fire and blood” motto, and the destruction that will eventually befall them.
New episodes of House of the Dragon hit HBO on Sundays.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
UP Teen, a girl was allegedly killed by her family for an interfaith relationship
Basti, Uttar Pradesh:
In an alleged case of murder due to an inter-faith relationship in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, an 18-year-old man and a girl were reportedly killed after being found in a reprehensible position.
The matter was reported to Rudhauli Police Station. The girl’s family allegedly killed the couple and buried her body while the teenager’s body was dumped in a nearby sugar cane field.
The process of exhuming the girl’s body from the grave has begun and police are preparing to carry out an autopsy on both bodies, Deputy Superintendent of Police Deependra Choudhary said.
“Police have been deployed in large numbers to the village and the matter is being investigated. The culprits will soon be arrested,” Mr Choudhary said.
The case came to light when a farmer, Paras Nath Chaudhary, found the teenager’s body in his sugarcane field and informed the police. The inspector in charge of the Rudhauli police station, Ramkrishna Mishra, then went to the scene of the incident and opened an investigation.
According to the preliminary investigation, several marks of injuries were found on the body of the teenager. When his body was found he was wearing a green shirt with all the buttons open and his pants had slipped down to his feet.
The teenager’s father told police his son was driving a tractor for a village man. Additionally, the victim’s brother informed that he had been to the man’s home, police said. He left the house at night and did not return, and his phone was off, his family said.
The police, after reaching the man’s house, discovered that his sister had also died the previous night and had been buried.
“Further investigation revealed that the girl died under mysterious circumstances overnight and was buried. The teenager’s family have alleged an honor killing. We have a case on file and an investigation is ongoing. “, added Mr. Chaudhary.
Montgomery Co. buyout event swaps guns for cash gift cards
The Rockville Police Department is interested in collecting ghost weapons, which they will accept no questions asked and no form of identification required.
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The line circled the block today for a gun sale event in Rockville — at which people turned in their guns to police.
The gun buyback event safely collected hundreds of unwanted firearms from the Rockville City Police Department (RCPD).
The program takes place on Saturday August 20, residents are asked to remain in their vehicles when dropping off their firearms. No questions will be asked and no form of identification is required.
In exchange for their working handguns, rifles and shotguns, the department gave people $100 Vistas gift cards. Next, functional assault-type weapons and privately-made weapons, also known as ghost guns, received $200 in Vista gift cards.
RELATED: Rockville Police to Host Gun Buyback Program, Offer Visa Gift Cards
“Lines were around the block an hour before we opened here today. I think what this really signals is that it’s a great idea, it’s going to reduce the number of guns on the street, it’s going to get phantom guns off the streets, which is of particular concern to me, as well as law enforcement and the police department,” said Montgomery County State Attorney John McCarthy.
The ministry says keeping guns off the streets, out of violent situations and away from children is a top priority, and it’s an easy way to do that.
RELATED: Court Permanently Bans Ghost Gun Maker From Selling Guns to DC Residents
“The violence has increased, I think the murder rate has slowed down a bit. Gun seizures are on the rise, growing and unfortunately disproportionately we see those with young offenders,” McCarthy said.
The event was a partnership with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County Public Schools.
McCarthy is calling on more community partners — and more communities — to organize similar events.
“Let’s do this all over Montgomery County.”
Angry Miao’s Cyberblade gaming headphones are the pinnacle of over-engineering – TechCrunch
We review a lot of headphones and earbuds here at TechCrunch, and most of them compete for the low or mid-range of the headphone market. With prices ranging from around $75 to $300, they are often awfully identical. The feature set is no different. They sound different, yes, but not so much that you’d feel like your life would be ruined if you chose one set over another. So it’s a rare moment that I receive a piece of gear that breaks the mould. This is precisely what happened with Angry Miao’s Cyberblade headphones. The base station (yes, there is a base station) feels like it’s been carved out of steel and glass. The entire setup weighs 370 grams, or 13 ounces. It’s also rare for a company to refuse to tell me what their price is.
Like much of the Angry Miao range, this is a product that seems to be aimed at gamers – from the multicolored LED treat for your eyes, to the ridiculously fancy base station, to the carrying case for the device, which includes a rotary volume knob that controls the volume of your computer or phone. There was a lot of “What the hell ever in love heaven is going on here?” in the process of unboxing and installing these headphones. They also incorporate a silly amount of technology into it all – and it’s a refreshing take on “What if we didn’t have to make headphones as small and light as possible?” paradigm.
The company told me why they make headphones. They point out that wireless headphones have been around for a hot minute but are plagued with lag. As such, they’re not great for gaming, and the company says you can do a lot with the audio processing chips that already exist in the headphones.
Angry Miao has decided to turn things around. He created a base station that includes an audio processing chip. Because it’s designed to be plugged into the computer, the power consumption of the chip matters a lot less, which in turn frees up a lot of extra computing power in the charging base. In fact, when you pair the headphones to your phone, you’re not pairing the headphones themselves; you pair the charger box. This means the headphones can be controlled from the box using a private audio streaming protocol. It also unlocks a bunch of additional audio processing possibilities. The company claims this unlocks the next generation of high-definition audio with all the bells and whistles without sacrificing earphone battery life.
When the earbuds are plugged into a computer and its Active Sound Enhancement (ASE) enabled, the company claims it provides users with ultra-low latency, super-fast audio with around 40ms delay (per compared to the supposed 200ms delay of AirPods Pro, according to Angry Miao). The company says this means it can deliver high-quality audio with low latency, unlike other low-latency products that sacrifice audio quality for speed. Plus, the company offers the usual battery of active noise cancellation and audio source-dependent sound optimizations – for Zoom meetings, for games, for music, for movies, and more.
Is it fantastically cool? Absolutely. Do the headphones have significantly better audio quality than my Sony LinkBuds S headphones? Not really. Was I able to notice the difference in audio latency when playing games? Not really, but hey, I’m not exactly a pro gamer.
I spoke to the company’s CEO, Li Nan, in a pretty chaotic interview, but he assures me that lag is a terrible problem for everyone, including people who aren’t gamers, without really be able to explain why.
“Old applications like a movie player have higher latency and use a software trick to solve the latency problem. But in the future, hardware needs to advance,” Nan says. “Our product is fast enough that we let’s not need any extra software work, we all have very good latency, this will make it much harder for other brands.
I challenge Nan on why 200 milliseconds – one-fifth of a second – was such a big deal when watching Netflix. Yes, there is a software adjustment, potentially, to synchronize audio with video, but… so what?
No clear answer has been given, and I still don’t understand why these headphones have to exist, or what their price is – the company staunchly refused to tell me, other than that “they are slightly more expensive than Apple AirPods Pro before Nan asked me if I would buy them at that price. I told him I didn’t know what the price was and he reconfirmed that they were a bit more expensive than the AirPods Pro.
Chaos aside – and honestly the only reason I’m even writing this review – these are some of the best-made in-ear headphones I’ve ever seen. I don’t care about the weight, and I don’t need RGB LEDs in my headphones, base station, or carry pouch, but I’ll be damned if these aren’t the most over-engineered headphones I’ve ever had. have never seen. And, in a world where everyone optimizes the price, they stood out for this reason.
The company is supposed to do a series of pre-orders on Kickstarter starting today, and will then offer the product for sale on its website. Presumably the price is listed on the Kickstarter page, but if I’m being honest, given the level of secrecy the company has had so far, I wouldn’t bet on it.
Sunday’s knife attack in San Francisco marks the second violent scene at a BART venue in 48 hours
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A man died Sunday on a BART platform in the Mission district of San Francisco.
This is the second violent situation to take place on a BART train or at a BART station in 48 hours.
On Sunday, an officer could be seen marking off the area around the San Francisco BART station at 24 and Mission with yellow crime scene tape after a man was killed on a train platform below.
“Seems to have a stab wound to the chest,” an emergency dispatcher said.
Those at BART said: “Our surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before an individual stabbed the second individual near the station elevator. The stabbed victim walked down the stairs to the station and then collapsed on the platform.”
RELATED: Man fatally stabbed in BART plaza above 24th Street Mission station, police say
A move that led to this: “Currently the 24th Street station is closed due to BART police activity,” a dispatcher said.
This stabbing victim later died on the rig.
This is the second violent sight involving a BART station or BART train in 48 hours. In a separate case on Friday, gunshots rang out on a train near Fruitvale station.
“BART Emergency, 503 Lake Merritt at a shooting on the train requesting an ambulance,” a dispatcher said.
When this train arrived at the Lake Merritt station, an officer applied a tourniquet to the gunshot wound. This victim survived, but unfortunately the victim stabbed on Sunday did not survive.
RELATED: Man Shot Multiple Times at BART Train Near Fruitvale Station; the police are looking for a suspect
Sunday’s stabbing also occurred in an area that had previously been fenced off by the city in an attempt to suppress the sale of stolen goods. These fences were removed by protesters last week.
BART police have not released any information regarding a suspect description, but according to scanner traffic, they spent much of the afternoon looking for someone who had left the area on an electric scooter. No arrests have been made and at this stage police have not released the surveillance video.
A statement from BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez at 4 p.m., August 28, 2022, said: The BART Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing this afternoon at street level on the 24th Street Plaza above the 24th Street Mission Station.Our surveillance cameras show two adult men arguing near the elevator around 1:40 p.m. before an individual stabbed the second person near the station elevator. The stabbing victim descended the stairs to the station and then collapsed on the platform. The suspect fled. BART personnel attempted to assist the victim, but the man, who has not yet been identified, sadly died of his injuries. BART Police are working with the San Francisco Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the suspect.
News
Court rejects Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail request
mini
ED Special Prosecutor NK Matta had told the court that from 2009 to 2017, former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice President Ravi Varanasi and (Local) Chief Mahesh Haldipur and others had conspired to deceive NSE and its employees and for said purpose iSEC Services Pvt Ltd was engaged for the unlawful interception of telephone calls of NSE employees under the guise of periodic investigation of NSE’s cyber vulnerabilities.
During the hearing, ED had opposed the bail request, saying the investigation was ongoing and that she was directly or indirectly engaging in the crime.
ED Special Prosecutor NK Matta had told the court that from 2009 to 2017, former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice President Ravi Varanasi and (Local) Chief Mahesh Haldipur and others had conspired to deceive NSE and its employees and for said purpose iSEC Services Pvt Ltd was engaged for the unlawful interception of telephone calls of NSE employees under the guise of periodic investigation of NSE’s cyber vulnerabilities.
Senior NSE officials have issued agreements/work orders under the guise of periodic review of NSE cyber vulnerabilities in favor of iSEC Services Pvt. Ltd., represented by former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Sanjay Pandey, and illegally intercepted its employees’ phone calls by installing an illegal machine without seeking the required permission from the competent authority as required by law , said the ED. Moreover, no consent from NSE employees was collected in this case, he added.
Transcripts of these calls were provided by iSEC and received by NSE officials at the highest level in breach of confidentiality and privacy of NSE employees and thus caused an unwarranted gain of Rs 4.54 crore to iSEC as payment for this task and corresponding unjustified loss to NSE, the agency said. The court had recently denied bail to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Pandey in the case.
The ED further claimed that the amount of Rs 4.54 crore represented the proceeds of crime in this case which was acquired by iSEC Services Pvt. ltd. of NSE of India and which were projected as charges for a non-existent “periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of NSE”.
The investigator argued that the Law Enforcement Directorate recorded statements from various people, including Ramkrishna, and collected various documents, including “call log monitoring reports”, endorsement notes of NSE bearing the approval granted by Ramkrishna for the study which proves the claims contained in the CBI FIR, on the basis of which the ED filed the current dossier.
He further argued that Ramkrishna was in possession of physical evidence and information relating to the money laundering offence, which was being investigated in this case and that the questioning of Ramkrishna in detention is necessary to establish a money trail of the proceeds of crime and to collect crucial evidence.
(Edited by : Nishta Pandey)
8 Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel
One of the most captivating aspects of science fiction and fantasy is space travel, and sci-fi movies have done an amazing job of making this idea come to life on screen. From alien invasions to human colonization of other planets, here are some of the best movies on space you must watch before you die.
Also Read: Best Movies On Aliens That Will Keep You Up At Night
Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel List:
1. The Martian (2015) – Movies on Space
This Ridley Scott classic follows an astronaut, played by Matt Damon, who is stranded on Mars and must find a way to survive until he can be rescued. The film is visually stunning, and it’s a fascinating look at how one man can endure against all odds. Plus, it’ll make you appreciate just how big and empty space really is.
2. Apollo 13 (1995)
Based on the true story of the ill-fated 13th Apollo mission bound for Mars. The film chronicles the major turning points of the mission, including the disastrous explosion that crippled the spacecraft and left the crew stranded in space. Despite all odds, the team makes it back to Earth safely.
3. The Space Between Us (2017) – Movies on Space
This film tells the story of the first human born on Mars who falls in love with a girl from Earth. The movie explores the vast differences between the two planets and how they view life and love. Despite their different worlds, the two manage to find a connection through their shared experience of being alone in space.
4. Gravity (2013)
A medical engineer and an astronaut work together to survive after an accident leaves them stranded in space. I would highly recommend this movie to anyone interested in space or space travel. One of the best movies on space for sure! It is thrilling, exciting, and suspenseful all at once. The camera work is brilliant and it has a more realistic portrayal of space than other films, like Apollo 13. What really struck me about this film was how quiet it was in outer space with just Sandra Bullock’s character talking softly to herself about her situation or communicating with another spaceship via radio communication.
5. 2001: A Space Odyssey Movie (1968) – Movies on Space
Space Odyssey is a 1968 epic science fiction film produced and directed by Stanley Kubrick. The screenplay was written by Kubrick and Arthur C. Clarke and was inspired by Clarke’s short story The Sentinel. This is one of the most important movies on space of all time, so if you haven’t seen it yet, add it to your list!
6. Interstellar (2014)
Interstellar is a mind-bending, visually stunning movie about a group of astronauts who travel through a wormhole in an attempt to save humanity. The acting, directing, and writing are all top-notch, and the film will leave you pondering the nature of time, space, and life itself.
7. First Man (2018) – Movies on Space
With an Academy Award for Best Picture, First Man is a gripping and personal look at Neil Armstrong’s journey to becoming the first man to walk on the moon. Starring Ryan Gosling as Armstrong, the film follows his training and preparation for the historic Apollo 11 mission. The visuals are stunning, and the attention to detail is incredible. If you’re interested in space travel or history, First Man is a must-see.
8. Ad Astra (2019)
If you’re looking for a thought-provoking movie on space, Ad Astra is a must-see. The film follows an astronaut (played by Brad Pitt) as he tries to find his missing father, who was part of a mission to find intelligent life in the universe. Along the way, he learns some harsh truths about the realities of space travel. There are also some deeply emotional moments, which means this isn’t just a sci-fi flick with explosions – it’s got something to say. What did you think?
These were some of the best movies on space and space travel. Whether you’re a science buff or just looking for a great film, you’ll find something here to enjoy.
The post 8 Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel appeared first on MEWS.
