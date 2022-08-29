Finance
How To Clean Your Antique Silver Cutlery
Today, what is considered to be silver cutlery has less silver than most buyers know. Antique Silver Cutlery refers to the earliest silverware that was made up almost entirely of silver. Over time silver was blended with other metals in increasing proportions until today, when even cutlery made of pure stainless steel is being referred to as silverware. For the purposes of this guide Antique Silver Cutlery is entirely, or mostly, made of silver.
As silver is a soft metal, it should not be treated in the same way as other metals used in cutlery. For those who regularly use Antique Silver Cutlery, simply washing the pieces in warm water with a gentle detergent is enough. The cutlery should not be left to dry but dried with a soft cloth immediately afterwards.
If the cutlery has bone handles, ensure the water is cooler. The handle may be damaged as the silver metal expands due to exposure to heat. Leaving the cutlery in water may also damage the handle itself. If the bone section is very dirty, one may use toothpaste to get out the dirt and dry the cutlery immediately afterwards.
The reason special care must be taken when cleaning Antique Silver Cutlery is because of tarnishing. One way in which the silver is tarnished is by reacting to sulphur in the atmosphere to form silver sulfide. This causes a black tarnish to appear. For cutlery that is mixed in with other metals like copper, tarnishing will lead to more corrosive effects as oxides form.
For Antique Silver Cutlery that has obviously suffered from tarnishing, use the following traditional but effective method of cleaning:
Cover a large pot entirely with aluminium foil. Be sure to leave no gaps either in or outside the pot. Fill it up with water and dissolve a half-cup of baking soda to every gallon of water within. Bring the water to a boil and switch of the heat. Place all the silverware in the water ensuring they are well submerged and in contact with the foil. After a while, it will be evident that a reaction is taking place as the foil begins to turn black. This is because the baking soda draws out the sulfur and aluminium attracts and reacts with it. If the foil turns very black, you may need to repeat the process to ensure you have extracted all the sulphur from the Antique Silver Cutlery.
Web 2.0 – The Way Forward For Definitive Website Design
Web 2.0 is significant, since many changes have occurred since the first web pages were developed and displayed on the Internet. The World Wide Web is continuously evolving with respect to how users interact and share information online. This latest development is more of a concept rather than defining just a technological development, and centers around actively displaying information on the Internet rather than just passively using the information presented on a particular internet site.
Web 2.0 has been making waves around the world, now that websites that incorporate these standards include features like interactive sharing of information in the form of text and video, social networking tools, blogs and wikis, forums and comments, and other tools to encourage active participation of users on the internet.
Web 2.0 Design is the buzzword amongst designers and internet users alike. With its ushering, designers have been using the latest innovations and techniques to generate more traffic to their sites. In fact, this latest trend makes more sense for designers, because the interactive nature of these compliant systems allows the smooth transition of the participating audience to become active and dynamic users. This design has surpassed conventional site designing methods and the techniques used to market and popularize them.
If PPC marketing and Search Engine Optimization were the buzz words of the earlier ‘Web 1.0’ world, then Social Media Marketing (SMM), RSS feeds, podcasting, Short Messaging Services (SMS), and others are the terminologies of the new era. The bottom line is in making sites more user-friendly rather than being technology centric. The end-result is a site that delivers a more pleasing and rewarding Internet experience.
The design strategies now being extensively utilized to develop net utilities are Rich Internet Applications, Social Networking Sites, Wikis, Community Portals, and others. Web 2.0 design is now the driving force of businesses and organizations that want to lead the internet revolution and harness the true power behind the internet to succeed in their businesses.
Today’s designers are adept at developing precise and targeted solutions to clients and business for a variety of development requirements such as portal development, custom applications, ecommerce applications, and many more. With Web 2.0 design being the buzz world currently, no business is falling short of launching such sites to tap into the vast and enormous potential that the Internet has for business. Thus, business on the Internet now has a human face with the interrelating of technology and human communication needs. To conclude, users in the new era of the internet have been provided with a very powerful and meaningful tool that goes a long way in meeting human interaction needs.
History of Breast Milk Substitutes and How They Came About
Throughout history, every generation has needed to develop an alternative to breastfeeding, either because a mother had insufficient milk or chose not to breast feed. Scientific and historical literature tells us of centuries-old efforts to satisfy an infant’s nutritional needs and to replicate the composition and benefits of breast milk.
In prehistoric cultures, infant mortality was high. Like other mammals, only the hardest of infant, nursed by their mothers, survived. In ancient cultures, the first doctors encouraged breast feeding. If for some reason, the mother could not nurse, wet-nursing- substituting lactating adult women for the birth mother- was recommended for those who could afford it. Ancient art shows us that those who could not afford a wet nurse relied on the milk of domestic animals, such as donkeys, camel and goats. Clay feeding vessels, designed to transfer the milk from the animal to the baby, have been found in ancient tombs and ruins. Historians of spartan times reported that succession to the throne was interrupted and given to a younger son because he was breastfed by his mother and his older brother was wet-nursed.
Little about infant feeding was documented between ancient times and the Renaissance. During the Middle Ages, wet nursing was the choice for a mother who could not nurse. One pediatric article on breast feeding describes the characteristics of a good wet nurse as well as information on hiccups, diarrhea and vomiting. In the late 1500s, scientists detailed the therapeutic values of human milk not only for infants, but also for aging men and women, They also recommended the use of ass’ milk as a breast- milk substitute, should a mother need it. If the baby could not be nursed, liquid food made of diluted honey mixed with cereal flour or breadcrumbs was poured through a hollow cow’s horn. However, most efforts to replace breast feeding were unsuccessful because of the infant’s intolerance or to bacterial contamination.
In eighteenth century Europe, unsanitary conditions were the greatest hazard for mothers or the improper preparation of breast milk alternatives was common. Documents from that time indicate that wealthy English women chose not to nurse their infants because they thought breast-feeding aged them and ruined their figures. And, even though breast feeding had been identified as a form of birth control, wealthy women preferred to bottle or hand feed, often having 12 to 20 babies instead.
In France, during the time of Louise the XVI and Napoleon, breast feeding- especially by the wealthy- was regarded as bourgeois and simply not done. Wet nursing, as well as animal milk and pap feeding, were the norm. French founding homes staffed by wet nurses, which carefully regulated their diets and their activities, ensured that infants received proper nutrition.
In the 1800s, breast feeding again became popular. For those who required an alternative, babies were fed goat or donkey milk, but this had its own drawbacks- high protein and few of the essential trace elements, plus the risk of infection from contamination. Cow’s milk- treated with additives (fat, sugar, lime water and cream) to make it more digestible and then diluted- became a common, low cost alternative. Though often used, it was not recommended because it was low protein, although thanks to the work of Louise Pasteur and Robert Koch, who discovered how to eliminate pathogenic bacteria, contamination was no longer an issue.
Urbanization and technological advances made breast-feeding less popular during the 20th century. The extended family became less of a support, and as women left the home and entered the workplace in record numbers, they tended to see breast feeding as an unnecessary burden. During the first half of the 20th century, scientists and physicians began in earnest to elucidate in detail the composition of mother’s milk and looking for ways of imitating it in such a way that substitutes would match more or less its digestibility and nutrient content. Success was rather slow at the beginning, however. But thanks to technological progress most manufacturers marketed bacteriologically safe and nutritionally acceptable infant foods in a powdered form already before the second world war.
The most significant breakthrough in artificial feeding of infants have happened in the second half of the 20th century. American, Swiss and Japanese food technologists, together with pediatricians and chemists, succeeded in matching the essential nutrients of mother’s milk in formula, making it usable from the first day of a baby’s life. Improvements in the composition of infant formula, along with better sanitary conditions and standards of living helped to decrease mortality of infants who were not breastfed from around 80% to less than 2%
Why Automatic Translators Should Not Be Depended on 100 Percent
Online automatic translators translate word for word a lot of the time. And if you have ever taken a language course, you know that sentence structure differs from language to language, therefore, word-for-word translations are seldom correct. Although, they may be able to translate “manzana verde” to “green apple” correctly, they fall short if translations get just a bit more complicated. Take a look at this Spanish to English translation of a segment of a children’s short story:
Originally written in Spanish:
Había una vez una niña chiquita llamada Natalie. Solo tenía tres años, y todo el mundo que la veía, se caía enamorada de ella. Un día, su madre afectuosa la llevó de compras para comprarle unas pijamas nuevas. ¡Sin embargo, mientras que estaban en la tienda, Natalie vio su amor verdadero, una muñeca! No dejó que su madre le comprara las pijamas nuevas, diciendo que ya tenía unas en la casa de su abuela.
Automatic translation to English:
There was once a very small girl called Natalie. Only it was three years old, and everybody saw that it, fell enamored with her. A day, her mother took affectionate it of purchases to buy new pajamas to him. Nevertheless, whereas they were in the store, Natalie saw its true love, a wrist! It did not leave his mother bought the new pajamas to him, saying that already she had in the house of his grandmother.
Human translation to English:
Once upon a time, there was a little girl named Natalie. She was just three years old, and everyone who saw her fell in love with her. One day, her loving mother took her shopping for a new pair pajamas. However, while in the store, Natalie spotted her true love, a baby doll! She refused to let her mother buy her new pajamas, stating that she already had pajamas at her Mimi’s.
So you can see from this short children’s story translation that the automatic translator bombed it’s task as a good translator. I might add to that I used one of the most well-known and used online automatic translators. I won’t say which because I don’t want to down anyone’s business, but this one is on the first page of Google when searching for an online translator. So, in other words, it’s a really “reliable” one.
You may be thinking that automatic translators work better from English to another language and not the other way around. Let’s look at an example of a business email originally written in English and translated to Spanish using a popular online automatic translator.
Originally written in English:
Dear Mr. White,
I am emailing you concerning your daughter’s grade in her Spanish class. She has consistently scored low on all of her homework and tests. I recommend that she stay after school for at least an hour, three days a week to meet with a Spanish tutor. I feel this is necessary in order for her to have a chance at passing this course.
Best regards,
Amilia Barns
Vice Principle at Jordan High
Automatic translation to Spanish:
Estimado Sr. blanco,
Le estoy enviando por correo electrónico referente a su daughter’ grado de s en su clase española. Ella ha anotado constantemente punto bajo en todas su preparación y pruebas. Recomiendo que ella permanece después de escuela por lo menos una hora tres días a la semana para encontrar con a un professor particular español. Siento que esto es necesario para que ella tenga una ocasión en el paso de este curso.
Recuerdos,
Graneros de Amilia
Vice principio en la High School secundaria de Jordania
Human translation to Spanish:
Estimado Sr. White,
Le mando un correo electrónico referente a la calificación de su hija en su clase de español. Ella ha sacado consecuentemente puntos bajos en todas las tareas y exámenes. Recomiendo que ella se quede después de la escuela por lo menos una hora, tres días a la semana para reunirse con un professor particular de español. Creo que es necesario para que ella tenga oportunidad de aprobar este curso.
Cordialmente,
Amilia Barn
Sub-Directora de Jordan High School
If you are using an automatic translator for school or business, you should really reconsider. Using an automatic translator can negatively affect your grade and your income! If you are trying to communicate with foreign clients using an automatic translator, maybe now you know why they didn’t respond or they were confused as ever!
Accounting Finance – The Heart of Any Successful Business
At the core of any successful business is a well organized management. Financial accounting is a very important tool for business. Aside from knowing strategies such as bookkeeping, marketing, advertising and production, a good and stable business must also have a competent system for accounting finance.
Whether you like it or not, accounting finance is one thing you cannot dispense with in the world of business. It is a very important tool in determining where and how exactly your money is being spent. Also, it is most important in terms of taxes and other pecuniary obligations.
Good Accounting Means Good Business
Accounting ensures you how much you have, how much you owe, and helpful in assessing the value of your business. Are you generating any profit or operating at a lost? Accounting records will answer your questions. Accounting serves as the proper recording tool of the financial status of any business. Fiscal dealings are best kept right on track with an effective accounting department.
A good accounting system within one’s business is a great help in making business decisions. This also shows how credible you are with other companies. Accounting does not only place you in a very knowledgeable stance, but it gives you that confidence by being armed with the facts and figures revolving around your business. Knowledge is power.
Professional Accountants
It is to your advantage if you are an accountant by profession. But if not, you can still do your own accounting if you are operating a small-scale business. However, if you have a big company it is advisable to hire a professional accountant especially if you do not have the time and the skill for it. You must realize that there are various strategies in keeping various kinds of accounts in a business.
It is also best to check the accounting firm’s competence, credibility and confidentiality issues. It is very important that in any business, you would be able to trust your accountant with sensitive information, including profits and sources of income your business is accumulating.
Accounting standards you should know
To the untrained and unsuspecting eye, accounting principles might seem hard, intimidating and complicated, but it is in reality very simple if you get past all those figures. All you have to know in accounting are these: Accounts are always divided into three types, namely assets, liabilities and equity. Each account is unique and simple yet forms part of the very foundation your business is operating on.
“T” accounts can be managed by drawing a T like figure with a left and right section divided by a vertical line. On the left side, you can place all your debits or the so called assets. On the other side, you can list down all your liabilities or what we call credits.
The general rule is that for every liability, there must also be a corresponding asset so that a balance will be achieved. If the credit is more than your debit then perhaps you are already generating a loss in your business.
Mastering these simple accounting principles will help you in determining where your business stands. You will also be more confident in presenting these financial records even if federal agents pay you a visit for an audit. GP
Dangerous Shower Gel? 16 Truly Frightening Additives in Products You Use Every Day
According to the U.S Poison Control Centers, “A child is accidentally poisoned every 30 seconds and more than 50% of all poisonings occur at home with children under 5 years of age.” But of course, you keep your cleaning supplies out of reach, and only use baby products on your young children, and so your family is safe, right? But what’s really in all those products, and what about the chemical residues that are left in your carpet, on your child’s pajamas, in the very air your family breathes every day?
Because young children are smaller than adults, they are exposed to more contaminants per pound of body weight. Their little bodies and immune systems are not yet fully developed, and they are at a greater risk from the cumulative effect of chemicals that are found everywhere, from air freshener to laundry detergent.
I’ve listed below some commonly found ingredients and why you never want them in your home again. Note how many seemingly benign products, like deodorant and shower gel, contain these harmful ingredients. And remember, even though they may be in small amounts, you are putting these on your skin, in your hair, in your clothes and in your air every day, year after year after year.
AMMONIA
Ammonia is fatal if swallowed. 80% of all manufactured ammonia is used as fertilizer. It is also used to manufacture synthetic fibers, plastics, and explosives, and it is added to many cleaning products, detergents, window cleaners, stain removers, bleaches, dyes, and floor waxes. Swallowing even small amounts of liquid ammonia in your household cleaner might cause severe burns in your mouth and throat. If you get it in your eyes it can lead to blindness. Ammonia is a corrosive substance that can burn skin, eyes, respiratory tract, mouth, and your digestive tract.
AMMONIUM HYDROXIDE
Ammonium hydroxide is a colorless liquid chemical solution that forms when ammonia dissolves in water. It can also release ammonia gas into the air.
It can be found in many industrial products and cleaners such as flooring strippers, brick cleaners, and cements. This chemical can cause breathing difficulty, coughing, severe pain or burning in the nose, eyes, ears, lips, or tongue, esophagus, stomach, or throat, vision loss, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, severe change in pH (too much or too little acid in the blood, which leads to damage in all of the body organs), holes in skin tissue, and other symptoms.
BENZENE
This carcinogenic chemical can be absorbed through skin, and irritates mucous membranes. It is poisonous when ingested, and inhalation of the fumes may be toxic. It is cited by the EPA and OSHA as a threat to public health. This chemical is found in oven cleaners, detergents, furniture polishes, spot removers, and nail-polish removers.
Diseases associated with benzene include Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML), Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), Myelofibrosis and Myeloid Metaplasia, Aplastic Anemia, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL), Hairy Cell Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia (CML), Hematologic Cancers.
CHLORINE
This widely used chemical is a suspected carcinogen and certainly a strong irritant, and it is responsible for many poisonings every year. The 1990 Clean Air Act lists it as a hazardous air pollutant… yet you breathe it in every time you use it in your laundry products or tub and tile cleaners. And air-borne residues remain in your toilet paper, paper napkins and paper towels.
Household bleach, used to whiten fabrics or remove mold from surfaces, is a 5% solution of a stabilized form of chlorine. It is a strong corrosive that will irritate or burn the skin, eyes and respiratory tract. It may cause pulmonary edema or vomiting and coma if ingested. Never mix bleach with toilet bowl cleaners or ammonia. The fumes could be DEADLY!
FORMALDEHYDE
Formaldehyde is highly toxic and a known carcinogen. It is used in the manufacture of glues, and is also a preservative in deodorizers, disinfectants, cosmetics, vaccines and is used for embalming bodies. Formaldehyde is used in shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, liquid hand soap, and bubble bath. Products for children such as bubble bath and baby shampoo even have formaldehyde in them! Some health effects from exposure to formaldehyde include eye, nose, and throat irritation… wheezing and coughing… fatigue, skin rash, and severe allergic reactions. Formaldehyde is also used in permanent-press sheets, mattresses, foams, plastics, and building materials.
GLYCOL ETHER
Glycol ether can cause irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, and throat. It can also be hazardous to the reproductive system. This chemical can damage the kidneys, liver, and central nervous system. It is quickly absorbed through the skin and is found in some household cleaning products, paints, cosmetics, and perfumes.
Also known as butyl cellosolve (2-butoxy-1-ethanol, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, butoxyethanol, and butyl oxitol).
HYDROCHLORIC ACID
Hydrochloric acid is a corrosive and eye and skin irritant. It can dissolve and destroy tender tissues upon direct contact. Eyes, nose, and throat are easily irritated by vapors. Contact can cause burning, permanent scarring, and even blindness. This chemical is found in aluminum cleaners and rust removers.
KEROSENE
Kerosene (mineral spirits) is an eye and skin irritant, and can damage lung tissues. It is neurotoxic. Kerosene may contain the carcinogen benzene. It is found in all-purpose cleaners, furniture polishes, and waxes.
LYE
Sodium hydroxide (also known as lye, caustic soda, and soda lye) is an eye, skin and respiratory irritant. It can burn eyes, skin and internal organs. Lye can cause lung damage, blindness and be fatal if swallowed. It is found in household cleaners, oven cleaners, tub and tile cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, and drain openers.
MORPHOLINE
Morpholine is extremely toxic. It is irritating to the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes, and may cause liver and kidney damage. It reacts with nitrites to form carcinogenic nitrosamines. It can also aggravate pulmonary/bronchial disease or cause breathing difficulty, burn the skin, cause blindness, cause abdominal pain , diarrhea , nausea , and vomiting. This chemical is found in all-purpose cleaners, furniture polishes, and car waxes.
NAPTHALENE
Napthalene is irritating to the eyes and skin, and can cause cataracts, corneal damage, and kidney damage. It is a suspected carcinogen. This chemical is extremely toxic to small children and infants, and can cause blood damage to fetuses. This chemical is found in mothballs, air fresheners, deodorizers, carpet cleaners, and toilet-bowl cleaners.
ORGANIC SOLVENTS
Organic solvents (carbon disulfide, n-hexane, metyl n-butyl ketone, toluene trichloroethylene, perchloroethylene) are neurotoxins and central-nervous-system depressants. They are recognized as carcinogens. These chemicals are found in all-purpose cleaners, degreasers, metal polishes, varnish and lacquer removers, dry-cleaning solutions, paints and coatings, and adhesives.
Drinking water contaminated with perchloroethylene has leukemia and birth-defect implications. Long-term overexposure may effect the nervous system. This chemical is found in spot removers, degreasers, and dry-cleaning fluids.
PETROLEUM PRODUCTS
Petroleum products (benzene, toluene xylene, benzene, napthalene, and Stoddard solvent) are powerful eye, skin, and respiratory irritants, and are either known or suspected carcinogens. Neurotoxic effects can lead to organic brain damage.
You are exposed to them in many common products including heavy-duty cleaners, stain removers, furniture polish, car wax, lice shampoo, home and garden pesticides, and flea-control products, furniture polish, and laundry products. Don’t assume these products are safe just because they are not banned (yet).
PHENOL
Phenol (alkyl phenoxy polyethoxy ethanol and nonyl phenoxy ethoxylate) is very toxic and is a suspected carcinogen. It can cause swelling, pimples, and hives. If swallowed, it can cause circulatory collapse, convulsions, cold sweats, coma, and death. This chemical is found in all-purpose cleaners, air fresheners, disinfectants, furniture polish, and laundry detergents.
SODIUM BISULFATE
This corrosive chemical is damaging to eyes and skin, and to internal tissues if swallowed. It can cause asthma attacks. Found in toilet-bowl cleaners and deodorizers
EDTA
Also known as ethylene-diamine-tetra-acetic or diammonium, this chemical is found in laundry detergent and is a skin irritant. It also irritates mucous membranes, leading to allergies, asthma, and skin rashes. This chemical does not biodegrade. It binds with heavy metals in our lakes and streams, affecting our water supply.
Now that you are armed with some information, read the labels before you buy! Look for labels that say the product is phosphate-free (phosphates cause excessive growth in aquatic plants, leading to suffocation of fish and other aquatic life). Phosphates are found in laundry detergents, dishwasher detergents, and all-purpose cleaners. Look for products that specifically state “no phosphates”, “no solvents”, “petroleum-free”, etc. Better yet, look for products that contain only ingredients that are plant based.
You can find healthy and natural alternatives, although it isn’t always easy. There are lots of great links on our Organic Eden website, shown below. Look for the Natural Home and Personal Care tabs at the top of the home page for information, tips and links to all natural and safe products, where we’ve already done the research for you.
Be safe and healthy!
Playing Free Keno Pogo for Fun
Folks who want to play keno for fun can now avail of a 100% free version of this all-time favorite casino game through Pogo.com. Keno pogo is a free online keno game that allows you to pick numbers from the board without having to place any gambling money for your bets. There is simply “no obligations” here, just like in any other sites offering free games and services. You can enter the online keno game without even paying for the annual membership fee. On top of that, you can also win tokens with which you can exchange for raffle tickets to win prizes.
The keno pogo has several features to offer to their members. There is this impressive chat feature that is located at the left side of the screen. Members around the globe can chat to each other while playing the keno game at their own pace. It gives the player a chance to interact with fellow keno players from several locations, thus suggesting a community that is similar to that of the live casinos. There is also an avatar called a “mini” that you can set up according to your own preferences. By visiting the Mini Mall, you can buy accessories for your mini. This avatar will be present in all the game rooms that you will visit at Pogo.
In a pogo keno, you will play the game in such a way that you basically play one in a live casino. There is a keno “ticket” that is numbered from 1 through 80, and you will have to select up to 10 random “spots” for the draw. You may also opt to let the computer choose random numbers from the board if you cannot decide on what numbers to mark. The random number generator will pick 20 numbers one by one as soon as you have finished marking your “ticket”. If all the drawn numbers matched yours, you win the jackpot. Of course, this possibility is very unlikely to happen, and even if the numbers did match your spots, you might have wished you tried your luck in a live (and paid) casino game instead. There is also a payout for at least one “hit” spot from all the 20 drawn numbers. You will receive tokens that are equal to the amount of your prize if you win a particular keno game.
Tokens gained from playing free online keno games have no monetary value. However, you can trade these tokens for tickets in the raffle draws for a chance to win big prizes. A raffle draw can be a daily, weekly or monthly basis. You just have to earn enough tokens to be able to acquire such raffle tickets. You may also need to play non-stop in pogo keno to earn as much tokens as possible.
Members of Club Pogo have exclusive access to the online keno game. For a minimum annual fee of $35 per year, they can play keno non-stop and without interruptions by sponsor ads. The prizes for the Club Pogo members are also two times bigger than that of the payouts for the regular members.
