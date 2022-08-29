Finance
How To Identify A Non Aromatherapy Product!
As you may already know, aromatherapy products come from natural sources such as plants, shrubs, tree bark and so forth. The internet is filled with different types of aromatherapy oils and scents you can ever imagine. These oils help one to relax. Each product has some group of ailments it can heal and hence we want to be sure that when we decide to buy a product either online or offline that we get a real aromatherapy product in our hands.
The truth of the matter is that there are a lot of substitutes in the market that vendors claim as aromatherapy product. These substitutes come in the form of scents, essential oils, fragrances and so on. However you should know that aromatherapy products come from natural sources such as plants as i explained above. Specifically, aromatherapy oils and scents are distilled from steam and do not come from synthetic sources but natural sources.
How do you know if a product is not an aromatherapy product?
This question is important because you will be convinced by vendors that certain oils are aromatherapy based when in reality they are not. Therefore, it is your job to make sure you get the real product. And for that purpose, we will look into aromatherapy roots, production, types and so on to help you.
Aromatherapy products produce natural scents, this smell helps in soothing the mind and can cure one or two health problems, namely emotional or psychological disorder. The oils that these scents come from are extracted from plants that are still alive. These oils are used by the masseuse for massaging the body and it can be inhaled also. Based on the above facts about aromatherapy line of products, it is necessary that you sort any product by this knowledge. Lets check out some of them.
African Bluegrass come under the botanical name Cymbopogon Validus. It is produced from steam distillation and extracted from meadow tufts. It has its roots in South Africa. It has a lemon scent and it is aromatic in nature. Due to its harsh scents, this product is used by African to treat the feet when it is injured. There are other oils that can blend with this product, they are; citrus scents, dills, sage, or thymes. When it is blended, it produces a sweet scent. It is believed by the African that this product have holy oils which make it so unique. The holy oils are Groove oils, Olive, Citronella, and Myrrh. The only disadvantage of this product is that it produces an irritation on the skin and hence, people are not very willing to use it.
Another oil that one might be confused about is the Carrier oils. Carrier oils is an aromatherapy oil. Merchants can dress up a substitute and disguise it as the real Carrier oil and would have you believe them. To help you combat this problem you will need to know the following facts:
1. Aromatherapy products are natural and produces natural scents.
2. The oils are extracted from living plants.
3. Carrier oil has its botanical name to be Triacyglyyceride.
4. There are oils which must be diluted with this product to give maximum healing results.
Another oil is Cognac. Cognac is sorted out from natural fruits. Cognac is used in the making of some alcoholic drinks such as brandy. The oils can also be used as perfumes and after shave.
All being said you have to make sure that you are fully informed before you make any decision to use alternative medicines like aromatherapy products.
Why It’s Important to Fix Roof Leaks NOW
Roof Leaks and why it’s important to fix them quickly.
It is important to fix roof leaks quickly. Leaks that are not addressed immediately can have a costly effect in the short and long run. Most small roof leaks can be taken care of by the homeowner before they become so big that a professional needs to be called in. There can be a multitude of reasons for a roof to fail, overflowing gutters, missing shingles, seam gaps around vent pipes or chimneys, or even not having enough attic ventilation that causes a buildup of condensation.
It is important to understand that a leak can be sneaky. Just because its results show up in one area of your inside ceiling, doesn’t mean that the problem is directly above it. Before dripping down to show that tell-tale sign of water damage on your ceiling, water and condensation can travel along roof/ceiling joists, gas or water pipes, even electrical lines.
Roof leaks that are not fixed quickly can become costly messes and even lead to health hazards. Wherever there is an area of warm moist air, there is that potential for mold and bacteria growth. Many insects, including carpenter ants search for areas of rotted wood as well. Health hazards aside, the cost of replacing drywall, insulation, and in some cases flooring, are all good reasons to detect where a potential roof leaks are coming from and to remodeling, and to fix them quickly. If you are unable to detect the roof leak in short order, many reputable roofers have experience in tracking down these elusive leaks.
When searching for roofers who can diagnose your issue, use the internet to find competent, honest businesses. Use Google or Kudzu.com to review roofing companies to determine there past history. Since a roof leak can potentially be the beginning of a very expensive home project it makes lots of sense to be careful when choosing whom to work with. Always ask if the company requires a payment for estimates, as all companies do not offer free estimates.
Once the issue has been fixed its important to be proactive about your roof and its maintenance. Depending on the climate and part of the country you reside, it may be advantageous to have your roof inspected every 2 or 3 years to check for potential problems with the shingles, pipe boots, vents, and other accessories. This type of maintenance will ensure your roof stays in good shape and you will avoid leaks in the future.
How to Make Your Own Hair Treatments From Kitchen Ingredients
You don’t have to buy expensive products to achieve a beautiful and healthy hair. Some of the best ingredients are found in your own kitchen. A lot of the upscale hair products available in boutiques are made with natural ingredients such as avocado, olive oil, berries, citrus fruits, and green tea-all available in food sections in supermarkets for a fraction of the price of hair products. Making your own homemade products is not only cheap, but healthier and more nutritious than commercially available products made in the lab, which are usually mixed with preservatives and chemicals! Making your own hair care products will ensure it is made from 100% pure and natural ingredients.
Fruity mask
Treat your hair once a week or every two weeks with a luxurious mask using strawberry or avocado. This will keep it shiny and revitalized. Strawberries contain acids that will leave it glossy and conditioned. To make a strawberry mask, mash eight strawberries and mix in a tablespoon of mayonnaise. On damp or washed hair, massage the mix in your scalp up to the tips of your hair. Cover your head with a shower cap and a warm towel on top and leave it on for 10 minutes. Wash your hair thoroughly with shampoo and conditioner. Avocado fruit is another hair shine solution that you can use. Mash an avocado with a teaspoon of baking powder and a tablespoon of olive oil. Massage the mixture on your scalp and hair, from roots to tips. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes and wash it thoroughly with shampoo and conditioner.
Repairing dry hair
Cry hair can be easily repaired by massaging your scalp and hair from the roots to the tips, with two drops of safflower oil, flaxseed oil, coconut oil or olive oil. This will replenish its lost moisture and repair dry and damaged hair.
Remedying oily hair
A quick remedy is talcum powder. Apply the talcum powder on the roots of your hair. Hair should be damp and towel-dried before applying. Let the powder sit on your hair for a few minutes before washing it out.
Homemade anti-dandruff solution
To cure or reduce dandruff flakes, pour vinegar on your scalp and massage your scalp gently, taking care not to scratch with your nails. Instead, use the tips of your fingers to loosen the flakes. Leave your scalp and hair to dry for a few minutes and wash your hair and scalp with shampoo and conditioner. Do this once a day until the flakes disappear.
All day hairspray
Hair can get dull and frizzy during the course of the day or under the hot sun. To keep it revitalized and manageable, you can make your own hairspray using lemon or orange. Chop one lemon or orange fruit and place it in a cup adding two cups water. Bring the solution to a boil until half of the water evaporates. Let it cool and strain and put the solution in a spray bottle. Store the hairspray in a refrigerator and bring with you as an all-day hair spray that will not damage it.
Importance of Back-End Web Development
While creating a new website, developers have to focus on both frontend and backend development. The frontend of an application refers to the code that is visible to the website visitors. Normally, frontend code creates interfaces through which the application interacts with the users. On the other hand, the backend code interacts with the server, and delivers content or data to be displayed to the users. So the backend code deals with the application as well as the web server and database. The combination of application, server and database makes the backend coding both complex and important.
Why Developers Must Pay More Attention to Backend Web Development?
Facilitates Information Exchange
As noted earlier, backend consists of three key elements of a website, i.e., application, web server and database. While accessing the user interface of a website, each user is required to provide his login id and password. The login id and password provided by the user is validated by the backend. Likewise, any information submitted by the user is stored in the databases through the backend code. Also, the backend retrieves information from the database, and sends the information to the user interface for displaying to the user. Hence, the backend of a website acts as its structure and facilitate information exchange.
Runs in Various Environments
Nowadays, businesses deploy websites and web applications in a number of environments. For instance, some enterprises prefer running websites on web servers, while others deploy web applications in the cloud. At the same time, many businesses even combine both hosting options to avail benefits like enhanced performance and scalability. The web server setup varies from one network to another. Also, the programmers often distribute server-side workload over multiple machines. The varying hosting environments make it essential for developers to customize the backend of websites.
Contains the Application Logic
Most programmers nowadays keep the user interface and application logic of a website separate to simplify its development and maintenance. In addition to including the domain and infrastructure components of an application, the application logic also performs the routine data processing required by each business. The backend of a website contains its application logic. Hence, the developers must focus on backend web development to switch from one frontend to another seamlessly, and make multiple user interfaces access the same application logic.
Adds Utility to Each Frontend Functionality
While developing a website, programmers are required to write backend code to add utility to each frontend functionality. For instance, they have to write code using a server-side programming language to add functionality to a user login form. Each time a user enters his login credentials, the backend code will collect the values, and compare them with the login data stored in databases. Likewise, backend code also adds functionality to various forms, profiles and accounts. Hence, no website can function without quality backend code.
Impacts the Website’s User Experience
The usability and user experience of a website impacts its popularity in the longer run. As noted earlier, all tasks required to make a website function are performed at the backend. So the user experience delivered by a website will be impacted by the quality of backend code. Any issues in the backend code can result in frequent website crashes, running the website slowly, and similar performance issues. At the same time, minor defects in the backend code can make the website vulnerable to targeted malware and security attacks. It is important for the developers to focus on the quality and structure of the backend code to make the website deliver richer user experience without any interruptions.
It is also important for the developers to effectuate backend web development by picking the right programming language and framework. As they have option to choose from many server-side programming languages, the programmers must pick the language that meets all needs of the project. Likewise, they also need to pick the right web development framework and tools according to the specific server-side programming language.
Turn a Wrong-Number Call Into a Potential Sales Call
You answer the phone one day only to learn that the caller dialed the wrong number. How do you respond?
Like most people, you probably say, “Oh, I’m sorry, you have the wrong number,” and then hang up. Next time, consider taking advantage of the opportunity to make a quick pitch for your business. No “hard sell”; just enough to plant a seed in the caller’s mind.
One morning a woman called to place an order on behalf of her firm. I quickly realized that she had the wrong number, but instead of merely hanging up, I used the time to promote my services and those of my clients. The conversation went something like this:
TF: I believe you have the wrong number, but if you can use some writing services, I probably can help you. What kind of marketing do you do?
Caller: We place advertising in the magazines and have a Web site. But we do that in house.
I promote my clients and partners whenever possible, so I inquired further.
TF: Do you need office furniture?
Caller (chuckling): They don’t allow me to purchase that.
TF: What about web services, e-commerce sites, and such?
Caller: We do that in-house, but we’re always looking for new sources.
So I mentioned a firm I work with, and provided their Web address. I then discussed my business, and provided my name and number. The entire conversation took only a couple moments.
The point is that a call that otherwise would’ve gone nowhere can be turned into gentle sales pitch.
Some points to keep in mind:
1. Be brief. The caller is involved in some project, and can’t spend much time on the phone. Keep the conversation under two minutes. You can cover a lot of ground in that time.
2. Ask an open-ended question that spur discussion. It is tailored to your business, of course, but can be something like this:
Which banking services do you use now?
What are some of your concerns regarding your health insurance program?
Why did you choose your present courier service?
What kind of shape is your parking lot in?
3. Try to refer clients or partner firms. Perhaps you can’t fulfill the caller’s needs, but one of your clients can. Ask a couple questions that will determine whether you are able to refer the business. View yourself as a solutions provider, regardless of whether you receive a direct benefit.
4. Provide a quick review of your services, and be sure to give your name and contact information. Remember, the caller stumbled upon you by accident, and does not have your name and number.
5. Thank the caller for his or her time, and move on.
Whether you will hear from that firm again is impossible to say. Even so, the conversation took perhaps two minutes of your time. What do you have to lose? Normally you would simply hang up the phone. Instead, you took advantage of the opening to promote your business and in the process potentially help another business solve a problem. It can be a win-win situation for both. All it takes is the foresight to realize the opportunity when it calls.
Train your people–in particular, reception and administrative staff–to respond to these calls in a new way. (You can use this tactic when you mis-dial, as well.) Who knows where such a call may lead one day?
Affordable Education Abroad
Nigeria is a country with about one hundred and forty million inhabitants: a fast growing country with a near-vibrant economy. The Country over the years has been bedeviled by corruption. The social fabric has been in deplorable condition, leading to unfanciful placements in the world index standards.
Education is vital in human existence; it is a tool which helps government, private sector and informal units. For Nigeria as a country to forge ahead we need qualitative and substantive education. Over the years the educational system has been in disorder and the future of our children is in peril. The efforts of our founding fathers to make Nigerian Universities and Polytechnics solid seem to have gone down the drain.
The latest ranking of World Universities, places the first University in Nigeria- University of Ife, a distant six thousand three hundred and thirty four (6,334).Succor seems to have been found in foreign education. Countries like: U.S, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Finland, Japan, etc have good educational system. Acquiring education outside the country is expensive per se. Average tuition fees (Bsc) of some selected countries (excluding living expenses) for undergraduate are: U.S $8,000, UK 6,000 pounds, Singapore $4,000, Malta $20,000, Malaysia $1,000, Ireland 6,000 euro, Norway-free, Sweden-free, Germany-free, Denmark-free, Finland-free, etc. These fees when converted to Naira is: Malaysia N130,000,UK N1,400,000,US N1,040,000,Malta N2,600,000,etc.
Free education- in all levels, is available in some countries in Europe-Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Germany. In Sweden, all levels of education are free. The Swedish system includes not only traditional universities but also different kinds of Teacher Training, Health Care Training, Technical Training; etc.Education funding is the responsibility of: the Central government, regional authorities and private interests. All institutions of higher education fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education except the University Sciences (Ministry of Agriculture).Higher education is divided into undergraduate studies (combined towards a first degree) and postgraduate studies and research. Sweden has 39 accredited institutions of Higher education that offer structured degree programmes.English language is a mode of study at some universities. Foreign students are allowed to work and study. Sweden has a boisterous economy with a very high per-capita income. Nigerian students should take this opportunity to study in Sweden.
In Finland all institutions of higher education are subject to the authority of the Ministry of Education, Research and Church Affairs. Higher Education in Norway is mainly offered at state institutions: Universities, University colleges, state colleges and art Colleges. Bachelors degree is completed after 3yrs of study, Master’s degree is completed after 2yrs duration, and PhD is after 3 years duration. Education is free at all levels in Finland. Foreign students can study in English since some Universities and colleges offer their courses in English Language. Students can work and study in Finland. There is no specific minimum wage, because there is no legislation on it.
In Malaysia there are four kinds of institutions offering higher education, namely: local public University, international Universities, Private Universities, and over 500 Public Higher Educational Institutions(PHEIS).The Systematic Education Group of Colleges operates eight Private Higher Educational Institutions(PHEIS). Systematic’s prime objective is to provide training to school leavers for their future career in Accounting ,Business, Computing, Marketing, management, Banking, secretarial and Commerce and industry. Systematic has produced world-class students in professional courses such as LCCI, ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, CIMA, ABE and CIM. A good reason why international students should study in Malaysia is that the holders of student pass or permit are allowed to work while studying to supplement their living. Students are allowed to work part-time for a maximum of 20 hours per week. Students have options to work in: local companies, multinational companies and embassies. Getting jobs in the multinational companies will depend on your prior qualifications and the salary range from $1,500-$2,500 per month. Students getting jobs in a local company is easy: the salary is from $800-$1,500.Accomodation is from $65/month-$150.The country is so affordable to live in. Lots of Nigerians are already in Malaysia studying for different programmes.
Singapore has an Educational system similar to that of the UK. At Tertiary level it has three Universities and 7 other institutions affiliated to both local and foreign Universities, and 4 polytechnics. The full-time enrollment of the Universities is about 40,000, of which 20,000 are female. Tuition fees of international students are generally 10% more than that for Singapore students. Tuition depends on the discipline you offer.Specialised disciplines like medicine and dentistry costs more than that of science, humanities, and law. Medicine goes for between $8,500 and $10,000/session: humanities, law, social science etc go for between $2,500-6000 for bachelor’s degree. The tuition fee for the 4-year Polytechnic is between $1,350-2,500. Singapore government highly subsidizes its higher education through the tuition grant. The tuition fee Loan Scheme helps pay 75%-80% of tuition fees, which makes higher education accessible to almost everyone. If after graduation you can’t afford to pay your loan, you will have to work an extra year or two to enable you pay the balance. The economy of Singapore is so boisterous. It is placed 20th in the table of the richest countries with a per capita income of $24,500/year Living in Singapore is inexpensive compared to income earned; and it seems higher education in Singapore is affordable to all able students.
Scholarships helps students who want to study abroad actualize it with less financial burden. Some examples are: British council fellowship programmes, Commonwealth Scholarship and fellowship plan, Commonwealth science council, UNESCO, Ford Foundation, African Education Trust, The Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial scholarship etc. British Chevening Scholarships -is funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs).They give out scholarships every year in over 150 countries world-wide. This scholarship scheme provides fully funded Master’s Degree programmes to talented graduates and young Nigeria.Chevening has since inception produced over 800 Nigerian scholars. This figure puts the country first in Sub-Saharan Africa. British Council Fellowship Programmes- nationals of about 70 countries are eligible for full study at postgraduate level through the British council fellowship scheme, which is administered through its offices overseas. The scheme is advertised through the British Council in countries in which it operates. Details are available from British Council Offices. Ford Foundation-the international Fellowships programme (IFP) provides support for up to three years of formal graduate level study. Fellows must be nationals from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Chile, Peru, Russia, and Vietnam.
Overseas certificates are rated very high in the country. Most people when they come back to the country with their certificates always get higher positions. A friend of mine who works in a bank went to UK for his MBA.He spent one year in UK before coming back. When he came back his bank promoted him and not up to two weeks after, he got another job (paying twice his salary in his former office).
The dream of studying abroad can be achieved through proper planning. With free schools in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway, you can study for your PhD, MSC, MBA, Diploma, BSc, LLB etc without paying for tuition. Your first step towards studying abroad is to get adequate information: browse universities sites, countries sites, scholarship sites, and etc.Get prospectuses of Universities or colleges, go through the courses and curriculum. Get many admissions before choosing.
Why You Shouldn’t Buy Into Old Age Stereotypes
The woods are full of them. Old age stereotypes of every form and size dot the landscape of the mind. And, they have a negative affect on the way we age. I’m in my 70’s and have been subjected to them just like everybody else who is over 60. Fortunately, I’ve been able to counter most of them. You can too!
What are we talking about? Here are some common examples. I often hear people say, “Oops, I’m having a senior moment” which is another way of saying because I am aging I automatically forget things. But the person who is saying this is often under 50. However, the bait is out there and has been swallowed: when you get old you lose your memory, period. This, of course, is grossly untrue.
I also hear a different version of being a senior on the golf course. When someone hits a short drive that hits a concrete sidewalk, and they get a big rebound for an extra 20 or 30 yards, they are said to have gotten a “senior bounce.” Then look at all of the birthday and greeting cards with jokes about getting old, and not being able to do much anymore. And, we certainly can’t forget how the younger set uses elderspeak on us. You know, that loud sweetie pie voice with the condescending tone.
What is the danger of all of this if you are a member of the older set and believe it? Many accept the aging stereotypes without realizing it, and consequently reduce their activities, become couch potatoes, narrow their outlook on life, expect less of themselves, and affect their health negatively. Here is what you can do to resist the reinforcement that aging is stark decline and loss of your wits.
1. The research is clear. What you think affects the aging process. Every thought you have has a physical effect at the cellular level. When you think negatively, focus on fear, or get angry look what it does to you physically. On the other hand, a positive view of aging can affect the quality of your life, including memory, and the way you age.
2. Therefore, stop thinking old. Ignore the stereotypes and focus on what you can give to your community and family. Love is the most important coping mechanism for dealing with life. Tell the people you love that you love them. Be a part of a nurturing community and you will find it incredibly difficult to grow old. Believe that you are not old until you stop having fun.
3. Any form of energy expenditure can be useful to maintaining health. And the research backs this up. A study of 302 people between the ages of 70-82 in the Journal of the American medical Association showed that any level of physical activity can prolong life. Keep moving on a regular basis is the key. Check with your Doctor first to see if he/she has any restrictions for you. Then crank the activity into your daily routines.
4. Use light weights every other day. As we get older we tend to lose muscle mass. You can counter this natural loss with light weight training. Start with 2-5 pound weights and 8 repetitions for the arms and 12 for the legs. Gradually increase to 20-25 for the arms and 40 for the legs.
5. Never stop learning. “Anyone who stops learning is old,” said Henry Ford, “whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” Education about diet, exercise, interpersonal relationships, as well as successful aging, can make a difference in your health status and the way your mind stays sharp. Your choices are critically important in the quality of life you maintain. You can choose peace of mind and nurture tranquility each day or allow yourself to drift into conflict over everything you don’t agree with.
6. Remember that interpersonal relationships with extended family and other friends are crucial factors in happiness and longevity. Surround yourself with people you love, who are cheerful, and you will reduce the stress hormones swirling around inside. Keep in touch, and don’t be shy about developing new friends regardless of your age. Social connections are as important as your diet.
7. Be your own best friend and don’t pull yourself down because you make a mistake. As Buckminster Fuller said, “The only reason I know so much is because of all the failures I’ve had.” Minimize the negative emotions (anger, worry, guilt, and depression) that you allow to live in your head, and you will strengthen your immune system and add to your longevity. There are many studies that support this approach and will show you how to pull it off.
So get in touch with and strengthen your beliefs in a power greater than yourself that will give you the wisdom to choose and the direction to turn your thoughts for the greater good. Learn what you can and cannot control and give yourself the benefit of the doubt.
In summary, how you age is essentially up to you. George Vaillant, Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard University and co-author of Successful Aging, put it this way “An active and happy old age, dear Brutus, may not lie so much in our stars and genes as in ourselves.” He should know, having conducted one of the largest studies on why some people age with fewer problems than others. So be proactive as you grow older, and let the stereotypes remain unfounded, as they have always been.
