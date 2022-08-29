How to Watch NASA’s Artemis I Launch to the Moon Live

On Monday, NASA’s ambitious, expensive and exhilarating Artemis program is set to begin. Finally, Artemis I could be heading for lunar orbit, fifty years after the agency completed the Apollo missions. You want to follow live – and we’ve got all the details (and a livestream!) here.
To be clear, this liftoff will not have astronauts on board – but its success very much depends on its success, including the prospect of landing people on the moon in the near future. (It is currently planned for 2025).
Artemis I Mandarin-colored 32-stage rocket ordered for the big day will lift off from Earth and propel a sharp, relatively small, white spacecraft named Orion into lunar orbit.
Orion is filled to the brim with things like Amazon Alexa, TV character Shaun the Sheep, mannequins, miniature satellites, and most importantly, tons of navigation and data-gathering gear. These special instruments within Orion will track vital information about the spacecraft’s trajectory, safety, radiation absorption (and more) that will essentially plot the routes for future missions – missions with a human crew like 2025’s Artemis II and Artemis III. In short, Artemis I is a crucial flight test and proof-of-principle mission.
A flawless launch next week could mark the start of NASA’s modern Apollo years. It will be a tense day with a breathless countdown, but shrouded in an air of wonder and excitement. In other words, it’s going to be huge.
How to watch the launch of Artemis I
NASA will host a live stream of the Artemis I event on August 29 – the first in a list of three possible launch windows.
As for the time, the launch window itself opens at 5:33 a.m. PT/8:33 a.m. ET, but it will remain open for two hours. Somewhere in that range, the agency’s mega lunar rocket, which it calls the “most powerful rocket in the world,” will be heading for the stars. You can watch directly on the NASA app, NASA website, or NASA TV.
Here is the window start time worldwide. Prepare your snacks.
US: 5:33 a.m. PT / 8:33 a.m. ET
Brazil: 9:33 a.m. (federal district)
UK: 1:33 p.m.
South Africa: 2:33 p.m.
Russia: 3:33 p.m. (Moscow)
WATER: 4:33 p.m.
India: 6:03 p.m.
China: 8:33 p.m.
Japan: 9:33 p.m.
Australia: 10:33 p.m. AEST
You’ll find all the action live on CNET Highlights, our YouTube channel, by simply clicking play right below. It’s so easy.
The launch route of Artemis I
Already, NASA has begun anticipating Artemis I’s journey into space. Briefings will take place daily until launch day on topics such as the role of industry in advancing human exploration, lunar mission management, how Artemis is poised to lead to excursions to Mars and just general comments on the way to takeoff.
A full schedule of these meetings, all of which will be broadcast on NASA TV, can be found here.
Then, on Monday, NASA announced that it would begin broadcasting while loading propellant into the SLS bright and early (dark and early?) at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET.
After launch, approximately 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET — assuming all goes well — the agency intends to cover mission updates with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin and other key officials. ‘Artemis.
To 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ETthe live stream will switch to coverage of Orion’s outbound trajectory, followed hopefully by some stellar views of Earth taken by Orion-based cameras as the craft makes its way towards our planet’s bright companion .
Plus, throughout the day, get ready for celebrity appearances from Jack Black, Chris Evans and Keke Palmer as well as performances of The Star-Spangled Banner from Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock and America the Beautiful from The Philadelphia. Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma, the latter conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. What. A party.
Artemis I Launch Sequence
If you’re into the technicalities, here’s the game plan for Artemis I. In a way, liftoff is the the simplest part. And I’m not exaggerating.
The SLS team is the first.
After the countdown, the SLS will ascend through the Earth’s atmosphere. In two minutes, all of its solid propellant, located in the boosters of the rocket, will be consumed and these boosters will be jettisoned. After 8 minutes, all its liquid fuel, located in the central stage, will be used up and this stage will be jettisoned. Then, for about 18 minutes, Orion and the rocket’s upper stage will circle our planet on its own. Once this is complete, Orion will take about 12 minutes to deploy its solar panels and turn off the battery.
At this point, as Sarafin says, the rocket has done its job. Orion is on his way.
The Orion team takes over.
“We really don’t have time to catch our breath,” Artemis I senior flight director Rick LaBrode said at a news conference Aug. 5. Orion’s trajectory pretty much relies on a multitude of precise maneuvers that will lead him along the intricate path described below.
Eventually, the craft will approach the lunar surface, getting closer to just 60 miles above the ground, and conduct a bunch of science experiments to test things like lunar gravity, radiation hazard, and maybe- be even snap a few photos like a recreation of 1968’s Earthrise. The satellites inside Orion will unfurl along the way, capturing physical data, and once all is said and done, the brave little spacecraft will return to our planet and crash land off the coast of San Diego.
Pick up Orion, extract the data, and Artemis I is done. The whole thing should last six weeks.
If NASA manages to avoid any problems along the way, it won’t be long before we find ourselves scouring the internet for how to watch the Artemis II launch. And far in the future, we may be reflecting on Monday as we sit back and watch a rocket heading not just for the moon, but for Mars.
OK, I’m moving on.
For now, you can admire the Artemis I SLS rocket topped with Orion chilling on the launch pad. Here’s a constant live stream of it during his final moments on Earth.
The account posted a photo on Sunday evening of Easton, 12, smiling and eating nachos, “his favorite food”, in his hospital bed. The post also included a photo of a long line of stitches stretching across her skull.
Easton was seriously injured Aug. 15 after falling from a bunk bed in the Little League World Series dormitories in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Last week, the player underwent surgery to put his skull cap back on.
“He’s spent a lot of his time the past two days resting from his surgery on Friday morning. He’s been in a lot of pain, so his medical team has been doing their best to try to manage this. His face is again swollen from his surgery,” the post read.
Easton “received physical therapy and worked on different skills” in preparation for his move to Utah.
The message continued: “Thank you all for following and supporting Tank through his recovery. Please continue to pray that his pain is manageable and all goes well with the planning and execution of his move to (Salt Lake City) this week. THANK YOU, we love you.”
The Snow Canyon Little League player has made a remarkable recovery since being airlifted to a children’s hospital in critical condition nearly two weeks ago. His father previously told CNN he was “fighting for his life”, with doctors saying he was just 30 minutes away from death. He underwent surgery and was placed in an induced coma.
In the days that followed, Easton made significant progress, including having his feeding tube removed and walking the entire floor of his hospital unit without stopping, according to updates posted on the Instagram account. .
It comes shortly after the Fed’s Powell gave his annual policy address in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.
Powell said the US central bank will “use our tools forcefully” to attack inflation which is still near its highest level in over 40 years. He acknowledged that rising interest rates will cause “some pain” for households and businesses.
On the data front, Dallas Fed manufacturing numbers for August are due out at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard is due to deliver a speech on the health of the U.S. economy around 2:15 p.m. ET.
On Monday, the US Treasury will auction $54 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.
BEIJING — More than 100,000 people were moved to safer areas on Monday as heavy rains put flooding at risk in a region of southwest China that was devastated by a heat wave and drought during the most of the summer.
Heavy rains were forecast for parts of Sichuan province and Chongqing city through at least Tuesday. Chongqing, a megacity built in a hilly area and also monitoring the surrounding mountains and countryside, issued a flash flood warning for the two days.
The Sichuan Emergency Management Administration said Monday that 119,000 people had been evacuated. A village under the jurisdiction of Guangyuan city recorded 18.8 centimeters (7.4 inches) of rain, state broadcaster CCTV said. The city was one of the two cities in Sichuan most affected by the drought.
A national level IV flood emergency response, the weakest of a four-tier system, is in effect in Sichuan, Chongqing and neighboring provinces of Gansu and Shaanxi to the north. The hard, sun-scorched ground left by the heatwave increases the risk of natural disasters when it rains, the official Xinhua news agency said.
The change in weather brought some relief from the heat and full power was restored to factories in Sichuan after two weeks of restrictions stemming from reduced hydropower generation.
The rain is expected to help farmers whose rice, Sichuan spicy peppers and other crops were withering during a prolonged drought that reduced community reservoirs to mostly cracked earth.
Temperatures topped 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in what meteorologists have called China’s strongest heatwave since records began in 1961.
Electricity in Sichuan for commercial and industrial use “has been fully restored”, CCTV said on its website. Household demand for air conditioning declined as temperatures moderated and rainfall began to replenish hydroelectric reservoirs.
The province’s hydropower generation is up 9.5% from its low point, the state broadcaster reported. Daily household electricity consumption fell 28 percent from a peak of 473 million to 340 million kilowatt hours, according to the report, citing Zhao Hong, marketing director of State Grid’s Sichuan subsidiary.
“The contradiction between electricity supply and demand in Sichuan will be basically resolved in the next three days,” Zhao said.
The slump in hydropower generation has prompted Sichuan’s utilities to step up the use of coal-fired power plants, temporarily delaying efforts to cut carbon and other emissions.
The share of electricity in Sichuan that comes from coal has risen from 10% to 25% with 67 power plants operating at full capacity, according to Caixin, a Chinese business news magazine.
Sichuan is generally considered a clean energy success story in China, getting 80% of its electricity from hydroelectricity.
Lunar Alert: After 6 a.m. EDT today (3 a.m. PDT), there are no restrictions on purchases or major decisions today. The Moon is in Libra.
Happy Birthday Monday, August 29, 2022:
You are charismatic and a natural leader because you have charm, energy and an aura of success. Always optimistic, you are frank and always tell things as they are. This year is a time of reflection, learning and inner exploration, where you will explore more deeply the meaning of life. You could also teach.
RAM
(March 21-April 19) ★★★★ It’s a busy and optimistic day! Enjoy talking to close friends, partners and members of the general public. Conversations will be energized; however, be careful not to bite off more than you can chew. Don’t let your enthusiasm take you away. Tonight: work.
BULL
(April 20-May 20) ★★★★ Your ability to negotiate with colleagues and manage financial matters is excellent today. In particular, you will succeed in the sports business, as well as in business related to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Tonight: play!
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20) ★★★★★ It’s a fun and playful day! (You don’t have to wait until Friday to party.) Enjoy arts, social outings, sporting events and fun activities with the kids. Accept all invitations to socialize, because with Mars in your sign, you’re ready to have fun! Tonight: Cocoon.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22) ★★★★ Family discussions are lively today. You have something to say and you are ready to say it. It’s a busy and hectic day. It’s also a good day for tackling home repairs as well as buying nice things for yourself and where you live. Tonight: Socialize.
LEO
(July 23-August 22) ★★★★★ Today’s energy is busy and optimistic. (Please note that today is a great day to buy wardrobe items for yourself.) You will also enjoy spending time with a friend or any kind of participation in a group or club, especially an organization non-profit. You will like it if you can tell the difference. Tonight: Money and Assets.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22) ★★★★ It’s a fantastic way to start your week! The Sun is in your sign and the fiery Mars is at the top of your chart, sparking your ambition. The financial negotiations will go well. Pay attention to something that seems too good to be true, because it might be. Be circumspect. Tonight: Relax.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22) ★★★★★ Go after what you want today, because the Moon is in your sign (which gives you an advantage), plus it dances well with several other planets. This means you can easily voice your opinions to others, especially on controversial topics. Legal issues will favor you. Tonight: Loneliness.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov) ★★★★ It’s a popular week! You will enjoy chatting with others, especially because you make a great impression on bosses, parents and VIPs. Today you might feel an undercurrent of excitement or strong energy behind the scenes. It’s a good day to discuss how to divide or share something. Tonight: be friendly.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec) ★★★★ The Sun is at the top of your chart this week, putting you in a flattering spotlight. For this reason, you can demand the benefit and pursue whatever you want. Discussions with friends and groups will be successful today. You might meet someone who is energetic and compelling. Tonight: Show respect.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan) ★★★★ Today you are high visibility. It’s an energetic and busy day, which means you will accomplish a lot, especially at work. Discussions with bosses and parents will be effective. Nevertheless, for some reason people seem to know personal details about your private life. Tonight: Explore!
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb) ★★★★★ You have plenty of energy to study today, make travel plans, or engage in debates about politics and religion, because your mind is mentally alert. Physical sports and competitive activities will also appeal to you. You can’t wait to do something different and exciting! Tonight: Check your finances.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20) ★★★★ Today you have a lot of energy to make home improvements or move furniture. The increased chaos and activity on the home front demanded your attention. Financial talks will be fine today, but be careful not to give the farm away. Tonight: Cooperate.
BORN TODAY
Actress Carla Gugino (1971), actress Rebecca De Mornay (1959), actor Elliott Gould (1938)
You’ve likely heard of some of the different types of coffee out there, but how about all of them? If you’re looking to try something new when it comes to your daily cup of coffee, you may want to consider these seven types that don’t get as much attention as their counterparts but can still bring amazing flavor and quality to your coffee experience. Today, we’re going to go over seven different coffee types you might not know about, and the unique flavor profiles that come with each one. So grab a cup and read on!
Also Read: Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel
List Of Top 7 Coffee Types:
1) Robusta – Types Of Coffee
Coffee Images
First, on the list of coffee types is Robusta coffee. Robust coffee beans are oval-shaped and have a deep green color. They grow in tropical climates at lower altitudes than Arabica beans. Robusta plants are also more resistant to disease and pests, which is why they make up about 30% of the world’s coffee production. The coffee made from Robusta beans is usually cheaper and has more caffeine than Arabica coffee. It’s often used in instant coffees and espresso blends because it has a stronger flavor and less bitterness.
2) Excelsa – Coffee Types
Coffee Images
Excelsa coffee is a type of coffee that is grown in Colombia. The coffee beans are roasted and then ground into a fine powder. This powder is then mixed with hot water to create a delicious cup of coffee. Excelsa is one of those types of coffee that has a rich, bold flavor that is perfect for those who enjoy a strong cup of coffee.
3) Geisha – Types Of Coffee
Coffee Images
One of the most famous and sought-after coffee beans in the world is the Geisha. Hailing from Ethiopia, this coffee is known for its intense floral aroma and delicate flavor profile. Coffee aficionados often describe tasting notes of jasmine, honeysuckle, and citrus. While the Geisha coffee bean is notoriously difficult to grow, the resulting cup of coffee is truly unique and worth seeking out.
4) Blue Mountain – Coffee Types
Coffee Images
Blue Mountain coffee is grown in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica. Coffee beans are known for their rich flavor and aroma. These types of coffee are typically sold as whole beans, so you’ll need a coffee grinder to prepare it at home. Blue Mountain coffee is best brewed using a French press or drip method.
5) Kopi Luwak – Types Of Coffee
Coffee Images
Kopi Luwak is one of the most unique and controversial types of coffee in the world. It’s made from coffee beans that have been eaten by the civet cat, an animal native to Southeast Asia. The civet cat eats the coffee berries and excretes the beans, which are then collected and roasted.
6) Sulawesi Toraja Reserve – Coffee Types
Coffee Images
Sulawesi Toraja Reserve is a coffee grown in the highlands of Sulawesi, an Indonesian island. Coffee is known for its distinctive flavor and strong aroma. The coffee is grown at an altitude of 1,000 to 1,600 meters above sea level. The coffee beans are hand-picked and sun-dried. Sulawesi Toraja Reserve is a Fair Trade Certified coffee.
7) Arabica Coffee – Types Of Coffee
Coffee images are almost always of Arabica coffee. This is because Arabica coffee beans are used in about 70% of all coffees consumed around the world. The coffee is grown in tropical regions and has a milder taste than other types of coffee. Arabica coffee is also less acidic, making it easier on the stomach for those who are sensitive to acidity.
These were some of the most interesting types of coffee you didn’t know about. The next time you are at your favorite coffee shop, be sure to try one of these!
The post Types Of Coffee: 7 Types Of Coffee You Didn’t Know About appeared first on MEWS.
ISLAMABAD – International aid was arriving in Pakistan on Monday as the army and volunteers desperately tried to evacuate thousands of people stranded by widespread flooding caused by “monsons monsons” that killed more than 1,000 people this summer .
Cargo planes from Turkey and the United Arab Emirates began the international rush to help the impoverished nation, landing in Islamabad on Sunday carrying tents, food and other daily necessities. Trucks carrying tents, food and water arranged by Pakistan have also been dispatched to various parts of the country by the National Disaster Management Authority for tens of thousands of flood victims.
They were among nations that pledged to help Pakistan deal with the crisis after officials appealed for international help.
So far, unusually heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across the country have affected 33 million Pakistanis, damaged nearly a million homes and killed at least 1,061 people.
Pakistani authorities say the devastation this year is worse than in 2010, when floods killed 1,700 people. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the country’s military chief, said on Sunday that his country could take years to recover.
Last week, the United Nations said in a statement that it had allocated $3 million to United Nations aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods and that the money will be used for health, nutrition, food security and water and sanitation services in Pakistan. flood-affected areas, focusing on the most vulnerable.
According to scientists and Sherry Rehman, a Pakistani senator and the country’s climate minister, Pakistan has experienced heavier rains this year, mainly due to climate change, which has also sparked forest fires this year.
However, critics say the Pakistani government has little incentive to build new dams and water reservoirs.
The unprecedented monsoon season affected all four provinces of the country. The floods destroyed more than 150 bridges and many roads were washed away, making rescue operations difficult.
The government has deployed at least 6,500 troops to assist civil authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country. Prime Minister Shabaz Sharif visited various flood-damaged areas in the northwest of the country on Monday.
Sharif said the government would provide housing for anyone who lost their homes.