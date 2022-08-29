How to Watch NASA’s Artemis I Launch to the Moon Live

On Monday, NASA’s ambitious, expensive and exhilarating Artemis program is set to begin. Finally, Artemis I could be heading for lunar orbit, fifty years after the agency completed the Apollo missions. You want to follow live – and we’ve got all the details (and a livestream!) here.

To be clear, this liftoff will not have astronauts on board – but its success very much depends on its success, including the prospect of landing people on the moon in the near future. (It is currently planned for 2025).

Artemis I Mandarin-colored 32-stage rocket ordered for the big day will lift off from Earth and propel a sharp, relatively small, white spacecraft named Orion into lunar orbit.

Orion is filled to the brim with things like Amazon Alexa, TV character Shaun the Sheep, mannequins, miniature satellites, and most importantly, tons of navigation and data-gathering gear. These special instruments within Orion will track vital information about the spacecraft’s trajectory, safety, radiation absorption (and more) that will essentially plot the routes for future missions – missions with a human crew like 2025’s Artemis II and Artemis III. In short, Artemis I is a crucial flight test and proof-of-principle mission.

A flawless launch next week could mark the start of NASA’s modern Apollo years. It will be a tense day with a breathless countdown, but shrouded in an air of wonder and excitement. In other words, it’s going to be huge.

How to watch the launch of Artemis I

NASA will host a live stream of the Artemis I event on August 29 – the first in a list of three possible launch windows.

As for the time, the launch window itself opens at 5:33 a.m. PT/8:33 a.m. ET, but it will remain open for two hours. Somewhere in that range, the agency’s mega lunar rocket, which it calls the “most powerful rocket in the world,” will be heading for the stars. You can watch directly on the NASA app, NASA website, or NASA TV.

Here is the window start time worldwide. Prepare your snacks.

US: 5:33 a.m. PT / 8:33 a.m. ET

Brazil: 9:33 a.m. (federal district)

UK: 1:33 p.m.

South Africa: 2:33 p.m.

Russia: 3:33 p.m. (Moscow)

WATER: 4:33 p.m.

India: 6:03 p.m.

China: 8:33 p.m.

Japan: 9:33 p.m.

Australia: 10:33 p.m. AEST

You’ll find all the action live on CNET Highlights, our YouTube channel, by simply clicking play right below. It’s so easy.

The launch route of Artemis I

Already, NASA has begun anticipating Artemis I’s journey into space. Briefings will take place daily until launch day on topics such as the role of industry in advancing human exploration, lunar mission management, how Artemis is poised to lead to excursions to Mars and just general comments on the way to takeoff.

A full schedule of these meetings, all of which will be broadcast on NASA TV, can be found here.

Then, on Monday, NASA announced that it would begin broadcasting while loading propellant into the SLS bright and early (dark and early?) at 3:30 a.m. PT/6:30 a.m. ET.

After launch, approximately 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET — assuming all goes well — the agency intends to cover mission updates with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Artemis Mission Manager Mike Sarafin and other key officials. ‘Artemis.

To 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ETthe live stream will switch to coverage of Orion’s outbound trajectory, followed hopefully by some stellar views of Earth taken by Orion-based cameras as the craft makes its way towards our planet’s bright companion .

Plus, throughout the day, get ready for celebrity appearances from Jack Black, Chris Evans and Keke Palmer as well as performances of The Star-Spangled Banner from Josh Groban and Herbie Hancock and America the Beautiful from The Philadelphia. Orchestra and Yo-Yo Ma, the latter conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. What. A party.

Artemis I Launch Sequence

If you’re into the technicalities, here’s the game plan for Artemis I. In a way, liftoff is the the simplest part. And I’m not exaggerating.

The SLS team is the first.

After the countdown, the SLS will ascend through the Earth’s atmosphere. In two minutes, all of its solid propellant, located in the boosters of the rocket, will be consumed and these boosters will be jettisoned. After 8 minutes, all its liquid fuel, located in the central stage, will be used up and this stage will be jettisoned. Then, for about 18 minutes, Orion and the rocket’s upper stage will circle our planet on its own. Once this is complete, Orion will take about 12 minutes to deploy its solar panels and turn off the battery.

At this point, as Sarafin says, the rocket has done its job. Orion is on his way.

The Orion team takes over.

“We really don’t have time to catch our breath,” Artemis I senior flight director Rick LaBrode said at a news conference Aug. 5. Orion’s trajectory pretty much relies on a multitude of precise maneuvers that will lead him along the intricate path described below.

Eventually, the craft will approach the lunar surface, getting closer to just 60 miles above the ground, and conduct a bunch of science experiments to test things like lunar gravity, radiation hazard, and maybe- be even snap a few photos like a recreation of 1968’s Earthrise. The satellites inside Orion will unfurl along the way, capturing physical data, and once all is said and done, the brave little spacecraft will return to our planet and crash land off the coast of San Diego.

Pick up Orion, extract the data, and Artemis I is done. The whole thing should last six weeks.

If NASA manages to avoid any problems along the way, it won’t be long before we find ourselves scouring the internet for how to watch the Artemis II launch. And far in the future, we may be reflecting on Monday as we sit back and watch a rocket heading not just for the moon, but for Mars.

OK, I’m moving on.

For now, you can admire the Artemis I SLS rocket topped with Orion chilling on the launch pad. Here’s a constant live stream of it during his final moments on Earth.