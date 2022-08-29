JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong, shallow underwater earthquake rocked western Indonesia on Monday, sending residents panicking, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.
News
IMD Alert! There will be heavy rain in these states including UP, Bihar today, know your state weather condition
IMD Alert! There will be heavy rain in these states including UP, Bihar today, know your state weather condition
Weather updates: Rainfall will continue in most areas of South India, while this time in Bihar, which is facing drought, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain today.
India Meteorological Department i.e. IMD has predicted heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar even today. At the same time, the rains have stopped in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.
New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that heavy rain conditions are forming over the sub-Himalayan region, West Bengal, Sikkim, North East India and the southern peninsular part for the next four days. On the other hand, heavy rain has been forecast in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today. The Meteorological Department has said that the monsoon trough running from the sea level has now come near the foothills of the Himalayas. On the other hand, a cyclonic circulation has formed over East Uttar Pradesh, while the second wind area remains in the lower part of the troposphere over Jharkhand. Due to its effect, heavy rains can occur in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Apart from this, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning at some places.
Monsoon may be merciful in drought-hit Bihar,
however, in states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, where rains have wreaked havoc for the last few days, the condition of monsoon has started weakening. Monsoon is absent in most parts of Bihar this time but IMD has predicted rain today in large parts of Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh along with Bihar. The Meteorological Department has said that on August 29, there may be moderate rain in some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, but today the condition of heavy rain is being created in most areas of Uttarakhand. At the same time, there may be rain in Karnataka, Telangana on 29 and 30 August. Moderate rain will continue over Andhra Coast, South Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka for the next few days.
Rain continues in Northeast
The Meteorological Department has said that there may be light to heavy rains in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till September 1, while there is a possibility of heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The IMD has forecast heavy rains for the next four days in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe region and Coastal Karnataka. The rainy season is still going on in the southern states. During the next 24 hours, one or two heavy rains are likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, East Assam, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, North Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu and Kerala. There is also a possibility of rain in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya for the next four days.
Orange alert in Uttarakhand
Orange alert has been issued in many districts of Uttarakhand amid heavy rains. The districts of Uttarakhand where Orange Alert has been issued for heavy rains include Dehradun, Pauri, Nainital, Champawat. Heavy rain has also been predicted in Bageshwar. The state government has also issued an alert on its behalf and said that people should avoid lives in landslide prone areas. The water level of rivers has increased in many states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh due to heavy rains in the mountains for the last few days. Due to which there is a flood-like situation in Varanasi and Prayagraj of UP.
The post IMD Alert! There will be heavy rain in these states including UP, Bihar today, know your state weather condition appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Serena Williams prepares to retire as US Open ends Slam year
NEW YORK — Thanks to Serena Williams, this US Open will be like no other.
Whether or not this turns out to be the final event in her long career as a storied and influential player – and in professional tennis, perhaps more than in any other sport, goodbyes sometimes end up meeting again – the two- The a week-long hard-court tournament that begins Monday at Flushing Meadows and wraps up the 2022 Grand Slam schedule will be about Williams first and foremost.
As long as she stays on the pitch, at least. Williams takes on 27-year-old Montenegrin Danka Kovinic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round of singles on Monday night and is also entered in doubles with her sister, Venus.
The focus on Williams is fitting, as much of the past two decades, and then some, of tennis in general, and the US Open in particular, have been spent on Williams, who turns 41 next month. There’s that unmistakable skill with a racquet in hand and an undeniable drive to be the best that has led to 23 major singles championships, the No. 1 ranking and Olympic gold medals, and that transcendent, demanding quality which made her a celebrity as much as a star athlete.
“In my opinion, she revolutionized tennis,” said Chris Evert, who won 18 majors in the 1970s and 1980s. “She revolutionized power in the game. And I feel like she really inspired women of color, because we’ve seen a lot more women of color play the game. And I think she’s changed the way women compete, as far as it’s OK to be fierce and passionate and vocal there, emotional there on the pitch, and still being a woman.
The ways in which Williams – and, of course, Venus, 42, owner of seven Slam singles titles herself and partner to Serena for 14 major doubles trophies – have changed the game are varied and many, and extend to the beyond how their fast serves and booming groundstrokes have enticed, if not forced, other players to try to match that style or figure out how to try and counter it.
“There was something inside of them both,” said Rick Macci, a tennis coach who worked with the two Williams siblings in the early 1990s, before they were teenagers. “When we competed or did competitive drills, I just saw something I had never seen. They tried so hard to get to a ball they almost fell. Now you can try hard; it doesn’t mean you’re going to be world champion, but that was just another level.
Williams said she doesn’t know how to define her legacy, but it’s all around, whether embodied in players who credit her with inspiration, like four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka or French Open finalist Coco Gauff. , or in rule changes that are clearly, or at least likely, the product of episodes involving it.
“Her legacy is really vast, to the point that you can’t even describe it in words. She changed the sport so much. She introduced people who had never heard of tennis into this sport. I think I’m a product of what she’s done. I wouldn’t be here without Serena, Venus, her whole family. I’m so grateful to her,” Osaka said. “I was also trying to figure out how to sum it up in words. I honestly think she is the greatest strength in the sport.
A line can be drawn from the decision this year by the American Tennis Association to allow match training for women and men at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the chaotic final of the US Open 2018 in which Williams ended up being docked for a match. after being warned to receive instructions from her then-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, in a loss to Osaka.
The proliferation of electronic line calls, to the point that there are no longer linesmen at US Open matches, dates back to a 2004 quarterfinal match at Flushing Meadows in which several erroneous calls were been taken against Williams in a loss to Jennifer Capriati.
At the US Open alone, there have been other clashes with officials (who can forget the hubbub of the foot fault in his 2009 semi-final against Kim Clijsters), groundbreaking fashion choices ( a catsuit in 2002; knee-high boots two years later) and numerous triumphs, dating back to 1999, when a 17-year-old Williams beat Martina Hingis for her first Grand Slam trophy.
So Ashe’s court provides a fitting backdrop for a farewell, though Williams didn’t say explicitly enough that she would never compete again after the US Open while telling the world via an essay in the magazine. Vogue that she was ready to start “stepping away from tennis”. to focus on having a second child and pursuing her business interests.
Every time she steps onto the court in New York, she will be treated like it might be the last time. Even his training sessions were watched by throngs of fans in the days leading up to the start of the tournament.
“Who knows if there will be another Serena?” I doubt it,” said Kovinic, who is ranked 80th this week and has never made it past the third round of a major tournament. “I’m honored to have this chance to play her.”
This will be just the fifth singles match for Williams in the last 12 months, as the American sat out the tour following a first-round injury at Wimbledon last year until a first-round defeat there. This year. Since returning from that break, Williams is 1-3, including back-to-back losses to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in her last two exits.
There was a time – not too long ago, in the scheme of things – that Williams was considered the favorite in every game and every tournament, especially in the four events that matter most in sport.
“I’m saying don’t underestimate her,” said Evert, an ESPN analyst. “But the problem is the terrain. The problem is that everyone is getting better too. … There are a lot of good players now who, No. 1, are not intimidated by her; and #2, know that she’s not at her best right now; and No. 3, I want to beat her.
Two days before her loss to Bencic in Toronto, and a day before revealing her thoughts on retirement (a word she said she doesn’t like), Williams said at a press conference: ” I can’t do this forever.”
It’s true, of course. No one, however, expects this to be the last the world hears of her, even if there aren’t really any matches left to play.
“In the end, his biggest step was tennis,” Macci, Williams’ coach, said years ago, “but I think his biggest act is yet to come.”
denverpost
News
Stocks remain under pressure after Friday’s rout
Stocks look tough as Fed Chairman Powell snuffed out the latest relief rally, reaffirming that the central bank will maintain a resolute approach in tackling inflation. Friday’s close was a lousy one, with Wall Street ending the day at a low, the S&P 500 falling 3.4% and the Nasdaq 3.9%.
The sell-off continues today, with equity futures looking pretty dejected so far. Here’s a sneak peek as we head to Europe:
- S&P 500 Futures -0.8%
- Nasdaq Futures -1.1%
- Dow Jones Futures -0.6%
- Eurostoxx -0.4%
- DAX futures -0.6%
Amid Friday’s decline, technical data is also starting to look more bearish for stocks with the S&P 500 cracking below its 100-day moving average and also its 38.2 Fib retracement level support:
This could see declines extend towards 4000 next before investors start turning their attention to the US jobs report at the end of this week.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
McIlroy storms back 6 to win FedEx Cup and $18 million
ATLANTA — This year, it’s become easy to forget Rory McIlroy’s four majors, 30 wins on four continents and two years at No. 1 in the world. He was mostly seen as the strongest voice and strongest defender on the PGA Tour in its battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
So perhaps it was fitting that one of the most tumultuous years for the PGA Tour ended on Sunday with McIlroy holding his biggest prize.
He had the last word with his clubs.
Six strokes down before the start of the Tour Championship, 10 strokes back after two holes, McIlroy rallied from a six-stroke deficit in the last round against the world No. 1 player and closed with a 4-under 66 to become the first three-time FedEx Cup winner.
“It was a tumultuous time for the world of men’s professional golf in particular,” he said. “I got to the heart of the matter. I guess every chance I get, I try to defend what I think is the best place in the world to play elite professional golf.
“It’s in some ways fitting that I was able to do this today to kind of close out a year that’s been very, very difficult and different.”
It came at the expense of Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who birdied on four of six holes on Sunday morning to finish the storm-delayed third round at 66 and build a lead of six strokes. Even McIlroy, who birdied the final two holes of the morning to enter the final group, didn’t think he had much of a chance.
But Scheffler never found his groove, missing the normal fairways, greens and putts. He birdied just one in a final round of 73 and tied the PGA Tour record for losing a six-shot lead in the final round.
“I just didn’t get off to a good start early on, but after that I worked as hard as I could,” Scheffler said. “For some reason my swing wasn’t where it had been the first few days of this week.”
McIlroy had a 17-under 263 for his raw score, the best of the week. He started at 4 under as the No. 7 seed and finished at 21 under to capture the $18 million bonus.
Sungjae Im pulled back with a double bogey on the 14th hole and still shot a 66 to tie for second with Scheffler. They won $5.75 million.
McIlroy called the final round a “spectacular,” and not just because of the pro-McIlroy crowd chanting his name along the final holes.
“Two of the best players in the world are battling it out for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour, and I hope everyone at home enjoyed it,” he said.
McIlroy needed a lot of help from Scheffler, who never trailed until the 70th hole. Scheffler looked in a bad mood early on and McIlroy capitalized. With three consecutive birdies, he tied it on the seventh hole. And then he was a nail biter until the end.
It was a stunning spectacle at East Lake that unfolded on two levels.
McIlroy birdied a 30-foot putt on the par-3 15th hole to tie the lead.
After hovering around the green about 20 yards on the 16th, his shot was running fast and headed to the front of the green when he hit the pin and settled 7 feet. He saved the normal. Scheffler blasted out of a bunker just under 10 feet and missed, making a bogey that put him behind for the first time all week.
Scheffler misinterpreted a 10-foot birdie chance on the 17th to tie, sending the Tour Championship to the final hole with $18 million on the line.
Scheffler’s 4-iron on the par-5 18 sailed short and to the right and into a bunker, and it exploded onto the green. McIlroy went left against the stand, took a relief and stepped onto the green for an easy par.
“I wanted to win the season title,” Scheffler said. “I had a very good year and I wanted to end it with a victory here, and unfortunately I couldn’t do it.”
McIlroy won the FedEx Cup in 2016 in the playoffs. He won the FedEx Cup again in 2019, the first year of a staggered start. It could have been the sweetest of the fall, after a year in which the PGA Tour has been in a nasty battle with LIV Golf, which has already attracted around 20 players and is now part of an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
It was McIlroy who declared fierce loyalty to the PGA Tour in recent years when rival leagues came up. And it was McIlroy who joined Tiger Woods to lead a memorable players-only meeting last week that led to some significant changes coming to the tour.
So, yeah, that had an added level of satisfaction.
And no, he didn’t care about the burden he carried as the tour’s de facto voice.
“If you believe in something, I think you need to speak up about it, and I believe in it very strongly. I really do,” McIlroy said. “I hate how it does to the game of golf. I hate it.
“I think when you believe what you’re saying is the right thing, you’re happy to crane your neck over the line.”
Even at the Tour Championship, usually a celebration of the end of the year, there was talk all weekend of further defections to come in the coming days. The Daily Telegraph reported three weeks ago that British Open champion Cameron Smith was leaving for LIV Golf, and new reports over the weekend have confirmed this.
Two people with knowledge of the moves said Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri were leaving. They spoke on condition of anonymity as it was not announced. Cameron Tringale announced his decision on Twitter.
It remains to be determined Joaquin Niemann, whose manager says the Chilean will discuss the options with his father later on Sunday.
“Everyone on tour had to deal with a lot of things. Even the guys who went to LIV had to deal with a lot. It’s just been kind of a very tumultuous era in our game,” McIlroy said. “It’s the best place in the world to play golf. It is the most competitive. He has the best players. It has the deepest fields. I don’t know why you would want to play elsewhere.
With all this speculation, the Tour Championship turned from a runaway into a dynamic spectacle. And in the end, the biggest voice on the tour got their biggest trophy.
denverpost sports
News
Strong underwater earthquake causes panic in western Indonesia
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake posed no risk of triggering a tsunami, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said. Smaller earthquakes of magnitude 5.9 and 5.2 also rocked the province earlier on Monday.
The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 5.9 and said it was centered about 170 kilometers (105.6 miles) west-southwest of Pariaman, a coastal town from the province of West Sumatra at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles). Variations in the opening bars are common.
Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.
In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
washingtonpost
News
How secure is the US electrical grid?
News
‘What does this man have to do to go to jail?’
On MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection” on Saturday, The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal asked what former President Donald Trump had to do “to go to jail.”
Mystal said his “high-level expert, legal analysis” of the FBI’s search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home led him to ask why Trump was not in jail.
“I mean, I can’t believe they haven’t already started shredding everything, right?” Mystal pointed out. “Like, listen, my top expert, the legal analysis of the affidavit is why [isn’t] this guy in jail? What does this man have to do to go to jail? I think one of the things that’s been a bit missing in the media narrative over the last 24 hours is that these 15 boxes that we’re focusing on is what they’ve already found on the man. … The president’s sticky fingers have already stolen classified documents – top secret documents.
He added: “We are aware of this because it was probable cause for them to go for more things which he would not return. So the hit list is what he was ready, after two years, to deliver. We had to raid him to get back what he wasn’t ready to give back. How is this man free? So, like, that’s the high-level question. As far as their legal defenses, Jason, people need to stop getting blamed defending the president because he has no legal defenses, okay.
Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent
Breitbart News
IMD Alert! There will be heavy rain in these states including UP, Bihar today, know your state weather condition
Why You Shouldn’t Buy Into Old Age Stereotypes
Serena Williams prepares to retire as US Open ends Slam year
Stocks remain under pressure after Friday’s rout
McIlroy storms back 6 to win FedEx Cup and $18 million
Using SEO With WordPress
Strong underwater earthquake causes panic in western Indonesia
How secure is the US electrical grid?
Travel and Tourism, a Hot Topic in Sierra Leone
‘What does this man have to do to go to jail?’
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs