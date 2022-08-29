Local

“I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying Donald Trump won the election and, damn it, I’m standing here.” In this April 20, 2016, file photo, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa Commander Brig. General Donald Bolduc pauses while speaking to members of the media outside the United States Embassy in N’Djamena, Chad. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

MANCHESTER, NH — He said the state’s popular Republican governor was “a Chinese communist sympathizer,” called for the repeal of the 17th Amendment allowing direct popular election of senators, and raised the possibility of abolishing the FBI.

The man behind those statements is Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who is leading the Republican field in what is expected to be a competitive race for the New Hampshire Senate seat held by Sen. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat.

In one primary after another this year, Republican voters have chosen far-right candidates who party officials say will struggle to win in November, and Bolduc may well be next. Like him, many embraced former President Donald Trump’s electoral refusal. “I signed a letter with 120 other generals and admirals saying Donald Trump won the election and, damn it, I stand by it,” Bolduc said during a recent debate.

The suddenly tense midterm landscape for Republicans led Sen. Mitch McConnell, the GOP leader, to complain recently that poor “candidate quality” could cost his party a Senate majority that long seemed the result. likely.

In the final competitive primary of the year, scheduled for Sept. 13, Republican officials in New Hampshire are echoing McConnell. They warn that grassroots voters are about to elect another problematic candidate, Bolduc, and jeopardize a winnable race against a vulnerable Democrat.

This month, Gov. Chris Sununu, a widely popular moderate Republican in his purple state, told New Hampshire talk radio that Bolduc was a “conspiracy theorist-type candidate.” He added: “If he were the candidate, I have no doubt that we would have a much harder time trying to win that seat.”

Bolduc, who has completed 10 tours of Afghanistan, held a formidable lead with Republican voters in a poll this month, largely because he barnstormed continuously for more than two years, while his rivals joined the race later. The contest was effectively frozen for a year until November, when Sununu, one of the National Republicans’ top recruiting targets, refused to run for the Senate, deciding instead to run for a fourth term as governor.

Bolduc built a clientele by offering red meat to the conservative base. But New Hampshire is a politically divided state where Republicans who win statewide have traditionally appealed to independents and conservative Democrats. Its four-member congressional delegation is all-Democratic; state government is firmly in Republican hands.

“We are not a red state; we are not a blue state; we’re a weird state,” said Greg Moore, a Republican operative not involved in the Senate primary. He was skeptical that Bolduc, after targeting only his party’s base, would be able to attract a broader coalition in November.

During a debate outside Manchester on Wednesday, Bolduc denounced the provision of the Democrat’s Cut Inflation Act allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, saying: ‘Everything in what the government is involved in is not good; it does not work.

A Bolduc rival, Kevin Smith, told him in an earlier debate, “You know, Don, your MO seems to be ‘Fire, ready, aim.’ ”

Bolduc, 60, is a compact figure who still sports a shaved military cut on the sides. In the minutes before the debate was posted on Newsmax, while other candidates studied their notes, he spontaneously led the audience in the pledge of allegiance and singing “God Bless America.”

A poll this month by the New Hampshire Institute of Politics showed Bolduc had the support of 32% of registered Republican voters, well ahead of his closest rival, Chuck Morse, the president of the state Senate, who was at 16%. Others in the poll, including Smith, a former Londonderry city official, were in the lower single digits.

All of the candidates struggled to raise funds and get voters’ attention – 39% of Republicans said in the poll they were still undecided.

That gives hope to Bolduc’s rivals, even if time is running out: The primary takes place just a week after Labor Day, when most voters traditionally tune in.

Hassan has long been considered vulnerable. Only 39% of voters in the Institute of Politics survey said she deserved re-election.

At the debate outside Manchester, the candidates criticized Hassan, a former governor, linking it to rising petrol prices and expected high heating oil prices this winter.

Hassan, in response, defended the vote for the Democrats’ climate and prescription drug law. “While I fight to get results for New Hampshire, my opponents campaign to defend Big Oil and Big Pharma and brag about their track record of opposing a woman’s basic freedom,” he said. she said in a statement.

Trump hasn’t made any endorsements in New Hampshire, and he may not at all. He snubbed Bolduc in a 2020 Senate primary, endorsing a rival. Neither Bolduc nor Morse have spoken to Trump recently about the race, according to their campaigns.

Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager in 2016, who is a resident of New Hampshire, publicly urged his former boss not to support Bolduc, calling him “an unsound candidate”.

Bolduc declined to comment for this article. Rick Wiley, a senior adviser to Bolduc, said the criticism of him — that he’s not elected, that independents won’t vote for him — was the same as that leveled at Trump in 2016.

“The electorate wants an underdog; it’s extremely clear,” Wiley said. Ignoring Sununu’s criticism, he added, “I think we’ll probably share a ballot with the governor. There will be unity on the ticket in November, and Republicans up and down the ballot will be successful thanks to the policies Biden and Maggie Hassan have put in place.

The biggest primary threat to Bolduc, and the preferred candidate for much of what remains of the GOP establishment, is Morse, a low-key, self-made nursery owner with a heavy Granite State accent, who appears in his television commercials on a tractor at dawn at its operation in southern New Hampshire.

Despite his prominent role in state government, an April poll found that 54% of Republican voters didn’t know enough about Morse to have an opinion. Only 2% named him as their choice for the nomination. His rise to 16% in the latest public poll this month is seen by supporters as a sign of momentum.

Dave Carney, a strategist for Morse, agreed that Bolduc was the race leader. But he said Morse’s superior fundraising, which allowed him to buy TV ads, raised his profile and predicted he would continue to win over Bolduc.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, DN.H., greets voters before holding a press conference in Manchester, NH on August 9, 2022. Hassan has a huge fundraising lead over her Republican rivals. –Adam Glanzman/The New York Times

“Sixty-one percent of voters are ready to replace Hassan,” Carney said, referring to the proportion of voters in the Institute of Politics survey who said it was time to give someone a hand. a new chance to be a senator or they were undecided. . “We have to appoint someone who can do it.” He called Bolduc a “flawed candidate,” adding, “I don’t think he can in any way convince conservative Democrats or the vast majority of independents to go his way.”

Morse had $975,000 in his campaign account in July, compared to Bolduc, who had just $65,000. Hassan’s $7.3 million allowed him to spend aggressively on TV ads all year, including one promoting his work for people with disabilities featuring his son, who was born with cerebral palsy.

The Republican National Senate Committee, which this month cut planned spending in three battleground states — Pennsylvania, Arizona and Wisconsin — delivered on its commitment to spend $6.5 million on the New Hampshire race after the primary, reflecting his belief in Hassan’s vulnerability.

While the Senate is split 50-50 between the parties and Democrats are optimistic about overturning at least one seat, in Pennsylvania Republicans must eliminate two or more Democratic incumbents to win a majority. Their main targets are Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire.

During the recent debate, the audience was mostly made up of committed supporters of each of the candidates, few appearing undecided. Bolduc fans have dismissed out of hand Sununu’s view that their candidate will struggle in November.

“Sununu is a globalist clown and not a Republican,” said Kelley Potenza, a candidate for the state House of Representatives from Rochester. “He is afraid because Don Bolduc is the only candidate who will not be checked.

In the audience before the lights went out, Bill Bowen, a recent transplant from California and Morse supporter, said Bolduc had hit his ceiling in the polls. He said Bolduc supporters who ignored doubts about his eligibility in November were wrong.

“That’s all that matters,” he said, adding, “This is the 51st vote,” referring to a possible Republican majority in the Senate.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.