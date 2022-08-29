Finance
Integrating Sexuality and Spirituality
Take a look at the world around us, and it becomes readily apparent that we are living in a time of simultaneous convergence and deconstruction. As there is a resurging interest in spiritual practices in many circles, there is also a breakdown in the patriarchal, hierarchical church structures. The specter of clergy sexual abuse intermingles with a worldview promulgated by the church about the nature of relationships and sexuality that no longer has meaning for people today – men and women, young and even middle-aged. The gender roles we were raised with have broken down and blurred. The image of nuclear family as mom, dad and 2.4 children has been superseded by a far greater spectrum of family possibilities. Bisexuality, androgyny, gender fluidity and polyamory are more and more common, especially among the twenty something generation.
Erotic energy is far more than sexual energy. It is life energy. As our culture has evolved splits between mind and body, head and heart, heart and pelvis and sexuality and spirituality, we have forgotten what it means to be fully alive.
“Erotic energy is not just about having sex,” continues Suzanne Blackburn, whose participation in sexuality and spirituality work has catapulted her personal and spiritual growth. “It is about living.” As we have become disconnected from our bodies, hearts, souls, spirits, one another and the divine, we have lost touch with many of the most beautiful pleasures and experiences possible in being human. So many people today are searching for meaning and purpose, most often expressed through job dissatisfaction, addictions and broken or troubled relationships. The rise of industrialization, urbanization, the nation-state, global dislocations, war and poverty all contribute to the sex-spirit split for us both individually and collectively.
“Because our culture has repressed sexuality so much, it is repressing everything,” acknowledges Blackburn. “People who have repressed sexuality have also repressed other areas of their lives. If you are not joyful about your sexuality, it is hard to be joyful about watching a sunset or watching kittens play. Hopefully, by breathing life into one, you breathe life into all of it. It’s like giving birth. When the baby comes out of the birth canal and takes a breath, the baby pinks up. When we open up, breathe deeply, have fun, when we dance, we pink up.” This backdrop provides fertile soil for an emerging movement working to integrate sexuality and spirituality.
Living in the Midst of a Paradigm Shift
Bob Francouer, a teacher of graduate and undergraduate classes in Human Sexuality at Fairleigh Dickinson University and the editor of the Encyclopedia of Sexuality notes, “Sexuality and spirituality have always been joined and interwoven from the very beginning of the human race. It is only in the last 2000 to 3000 years of Western civilization that the two have been separated. And they have not just been separated, but have been seen as antagonistic to each other. The split between sex and spirit came out of the Greek philosophy of dualism, and a dichotomous view of humans as matter/evil/female and spirit/good/rational/male.”
Just as Western civilization went through a period of major cultural upheaval 2000 to 3000 years ago, we are undergoing a period of major cultural turnover and paradigm shift now. “The institutional churches are losing their credibility in dealing with sexuality and spirituality. They are losing their authority,” continues Francouer. Francouer is well versed in the changing paradigm worldwide. The International Encyclopedia of Sexuality is written by 300 experts in 60 countries on 6 continents. The encyclopedia includes in depth reports of all aspects of sexuality. Each country has a section on religious and ethnic influences. Having collected information from many cultures all over the world, “it becomes very clear the spiritual traditions are undergoing major revolutions in their patterns of thinking. People in many cultures worldwide are thinking now not in terms of marital and procreational values, but in terms of individual self-enrichment and fulfillment. The spiritual is a very important part of the new perspective.”
Significant leadership in the sexuality and spirituality is coming from women. Francouer acknowledges, “As women in developing nations are exposed to Western concepts and experiences of human sexuality, they are linking their religious traditions with the visions of Western sexuality. As women become more empowered in third world nations, they are gaining more control over their bodies and sexuality, turning more to their spiritual heritage.”
“When the human psyche reaches the point of convergence and breakthrough into a new level of consciousness,” reflects Francouer, “diversity is the first thing that happens. The energy spreads out and explores all kinds of possibilities. There is no one ideal paradigm nor five ideal paradigms. All the models we have had in the past have real difficulties being applied in today’s world. So people are creating their own models and patterns.” The new paradigms created need to include and consider the collective as well as the individual.
A Quiet Movement and Its Roots
The emergence of the sexuality and spirituality movement is very quiet. For one, the subjects of sexuality and spirituality are each daunting. Many people are frightened at the thought of delving more deeply into either one. Too, Ani Colt, publisher of Spirituality and Sexuality magazine and founder of the Sexuality and Spirituality Union Network (SUNetwork) points out, “One of the things that energized a lot of movements was the common experience of feeling oppressed. A sense of oppression contributed to the emergence of blacks, women and homosexuals. But the oppression of our sexuality is not even recognized because sex is always in front of us. It’s in ads, on TV, in the movies. It is much more subtle oppression. As a result, it hasn’t given us that organizing energy that has created the feminist movement, the civil rights movement and the gay, lesbian, bisexual and trans gendered community.”
Sex educator, sex coach and author Loraine Hutchins adds, “Erotophobia/sex-negativity is hard to battle because it is all pervasive and systemic. It doesn’t affect any one group at the expense of another like racism. However, erotophobia, like racism, really hurts everyone and diminishes us all. I think sex-negativity is a function of heterosexism, a system of oppression created by patriarchy, involving male supremacy and mandatory heterosexuality. This oppressive system hurts men as well as women. The parallel is in looking at how whites are made less by racism, in contrast to non-whites. The hurts are different and need different remedies.”
“Organized religion is of little help in the sexuality-spirituality field,” Shalom Mountain Retreat Center founder Gerry Jud acknowledges. “I make a big distinction between religion and spirituality. Religion is about controlling behavior. Spirituality is about development and liberation of consciousness – becoming consciousness itself. Sex permeates all of life. When people are intimate with each other, touch each other, look into each other’s eyes, dance ecstatically with each other, the sexual component is out front. You cannot take an effective spiritual journey without taking into account that we are sexual beings.”
The first nationwide survey on sexuality and spirituality was conducted by Gina Ogden, a sexuality therapist and author of Women Who Love Sex: An Inquiry into the Expanding Spirit of Women’s Erotic Experiences. She is presently writing a book based on her survey results and hopes that the data will provide a baseline for broadening definitions of human sexuality, especially for women. Oggen contends that the field of sexology itself has reinforced the split between sexuality and spirituality. While she was a visiting scholar at the Radcliffe Institute, she happened upon the earliest sex surveys – conducted by women MDs. “The first survey, a century ago, was filled with hand-written responses about sexuality and spirituality,” notes Ogden. “But since the 1930’s when male scientists took over the surveying of sexual behavior, sex research became focused on what was easy to count and measure – performance by way of intercourse, orgasms and spasms, the mechanical part.” In her 25 years of experience as a clinician and workshop leader, Ogden found these mechanical features to be only a fraction of what women said was important.
“Almost 4000 women and men answered my survey with an outpouring of stories about sexuality and spirituality, about love and empathy and meaning and sex as a direct path to the divine. What is fascinating is that these stories echo the responses from those early surveys, as if they’re filling in almost a hundred years of blanks, the mysterious black holes in the history of the sexuality and spirituality movement. Maybe the scientific arm of the present day movement begins with Celia Mosher, who conducted that first survey in 1892!”
Ogden continues, “There is brain research coming out now because with advanced technology like MRI’s and PET scans we can really look at what is going on in the human brain over a period of time, like stop action. Researchers are finding that during sexual stimulation more than one center of the brain is lighting up. This demonstrates an organic basis for arguing that sexuality and spirituality are connected, that sexual response is multi-dimensional. This is in direct disagreement with all the sex research that focuses on performance, and the medical diagnostics that say if you can’t perform to their standards, it’s called dysfunction. There may be a political and social movement going on, but it’s important to remember that the capacity for connecting sex and spirit is in us. It is in our cells and our brain structure. It is built in. It has taken us 3000 years to remember it, to rediscover it, to validate it.”
A Wide Spectrum of Trainings and Practices
Many trainings, practices and methods have evolved to help people learn to work with sexual, spiritual, and life energies in their bodies, relationships and lives. These methods have been developed by visionaries who have built a community or network of people around them. There is some cross-fertilization between these communities, but more often the right hand doesn’t even know there is a left hand yet, never mind what it is doing.
Existing practices and trainings approach integrating sexuality and spirituality from many different directions. For example, the Human Awareness Institute approaches this work from an emotional and interpersonal direction, giving people skills for deeper intimacy and connection through its Love, Intimacy and Sexuality workshops. Tantric work, on the other hand, approaches the body and its energy field from a rootedness in spiritual philosophy. Sterling community work focuses on distinguishing the differences between male and female energy.
One of the common threads amongst the many approaches is the creation of a safe, sacred community circle. Joining together in holy ritual is a basic human need. We are starving for this kind of sacred circle. Trainings and workshops such as those profiled below provide help meet this need. I have selected a handful of significant programs in the sexuality and spirituality field, all of which have evolved over the past several decades. The purpose is to illustrate a range of what is available.
The Human Awareness Institute: Restoring the Purity of Heart and Soul
Stan Dale, 73, founder of the Human Awareness Institute, that has offered Love, Intimacy and Sexuality workshops worldwide for thirty four years, found himself on a path of integrating sexuality and spirituality while stationed in Japan when he was twenty seven years old. Having had a successful career in radio prior to being drafted, Stan worked at the Armed Forces Korea Network while in the service. He was put on temporary duty in Tokyo for the Far East Network, and was invited to a cast party for a motion picture being filmed there, “Joe Butterfly.” The cast party took place at a geisha house, a stunning 22-acre facility with trees, butterflies and flowers and buildings that looked like palaces. Through a twist of fate, he ended up living there for seven months when an old man who lived there invited him to stay. The old man told everyone at the geisha house to treat Stan like his son. The head geisha, nearly 70, gave Stan a quartz stone.
“She said to me,” remembers Stan, “‘What do you see?’ I said, ‘a stone.’ She said, ‘Yes…but come back and tell me what you see later.’ This went on for three days. I knew it was a trick. I examined it, had a magnifying glass, asked others what they saw…At the end of the three days, she asked me what I saw. Like a bolt of lightning, I saw the beauty of the universe. The words came out of my mouth.”
“At an event that night, the head geisha stood up. She gave me an honorific bow and said, ‘If you can see the beauty of the universe in a stone, you are now a geisha.’ I hadn’t known what geisha meant, but I sensed it was very special. The geishas taught me to look beyond everything I look at, to listen beyond everything I listen to, to go beyond what I touch. I learned an old adage to live by. If God wanted to hide, God would hide in human beings, because that is the last place we would think to look to find God.”
Stan learned to look for and see the spark of God, the magnificence that is every human being which may be camouflaged or obscured as we take the hard knocks of life. “As we walk through life in this world, the garbage keeps getting dumped on spirit,” notes Stan. Sufficient garbage gets dumped that people don’t recognize their own heart and spirit. “When something is in the body that shouldn’t be there, when it is taken out, it heals itself,” acknowledges Stan. “The heart heals itself. The soul heals itself.”
Just as the heart, soul and spirit get obscured by the garbage of life, sexuality has been equally misunderstood. “When we get the craziness and dirtiness out of the word sex, and put it where it belongs in spirit, heal and soul, then we get purity. “My vision is for every human being to be aware that their spirituality and sexuality is who you are, not something you get. My vision is for every person on this planet to see what is available when the garbage is indeed taken out.”
Shalom Mountain Retreat Center: Sustaining Spiritual Growth and Intimacy
Gerry Jud, now 83, is one of the true pioneers in the sexuality and spirituality movement. After getting a Ph.D at Yale, he started his career as a pastor in New Haven, CT. “I became interested in the question of why, in religious groups, the level of intimacy is exquisitely limited. People who get started in the field of a religious path soon level off. The journey comes to a halt. This troubled me as a church person, and so I began to study a way in which intimacy could be found among such people who are seeking a spiritual life, and how it could be sustained.”
He did his research and development work at Kirkridge, a major Protestant retreat center in Bangor, ME. Influenced by leaders in the human potential movement, including the folks at Esalen and in humanistic psychology, Gerry reached a turning point in his work when he worked with primal therapy techniques. “My first wife drowned after seventeen years of marriage. We had three little children. As a religious person, I did the best I could with that tragedy. It wasn’t until I got into primal scream work that I was able to release my anger. That changed everything for me.”
“That led me to see that people on their spiritual journey are not stuck in their conscious minds. They are stuck in the twilight,” a deeper subconscious layer that is often inaccessible to the conscious mind. For people to move forward in their growth work, Gerry recognized they needed to work at this deeper level, which he called the “twilight zone.” He developed a system in which he created an intensely tender, loving group of fifteen people. He would work with each person, one at a time, using deep breathing to put them into an altered state of consciousness.
Gerry initially started working with clergy and their wives, but his work soon grew to include people of all different religions and cultures. He eventually left his church job and founded Shalom Mountain Retreat Center in 1975. He found his work growing to include sexuality as it became apparent that the journey to God needed to include working with sexuality. Gerry’s pioneering work helped give birth to yet another body of work, the Body Sacred.
Suzanne Blackburn describes the Shalom experience as “a beautiful blend of all that we know in modern psychology and all that we know about love. It’s community at its best – a community that holds people to their truths and never withdraws love regardless of that truth.”
Body Electric School: Learning About Erotic Energies
The Body Electric School for Erotic Massage was founded by Joseph Kramer in the early 1980’s. Suzanne Blackburn speaks to the essential contribution of this work. “Kramer realized that men were compartmentalizing orgasm. For most people, initially men, if they were orgasmic, their experience happens within a five inch radius around the genitals. Kramer was interested in developing a body of knowledge to make orgasm a lot more – a full body, full person, full spiritual experience. He went on a quest to find out how to do this and created an experiential school for teaching about erotic energies.”
As we live with breakdown and deconstruction at so many levels of life, one thread that emerges is a hunger and longing, both spiritual and erotic. Suzanne Blackburn, reflects, “We are in a culture of dis-remembering in a lot of ways including the natural flow of erotic energies through and around us. Alex Jade of the Body Electric School uses the term ‘erotic amnesia.’ A lot of work is now available to help us re-member.”
Kramer drew upon ancient traditions and modern wisdom, and blended this knowledge in a new way that is accessible to men and women today. Body Electric work teaches people to wake up to their own bodies through breath, movement and touch, including Taoist erotic massage.
“Body Electric work translates ancient wisdom into practical exercises people can do in the here and now. We carry these ancient teachings in our bodies. It doesn’t take a whole lot of teaching for our bodies to wake up and remember. Our bodies hold the wisdom,” comments Blackburn. “In our culture it is generally not okay to take your clothes off with strangers, to talk about your genitals and erotic experience. The facilitators of Body Electric workshops are able to create a very safe space that allows people looking to be more alive in their bodies, to heal shame, open to more intimacy, celebrate living, and most importantly, to reconnect genitals and heart.”
Growing out of the AIDS devastation, the sudden linking of sex with death and attempting to recover from this, the school was exclusively for men until twelve years ago. “In response to women’s interests in this work, Joseph sought out women teachers,” chronicles Blackburn. The school currently offers a women’s program and a small mixed gender curriculum.
Sterling Men’s and Women’s Weekends: Distinguishing Between Masculine and Feminine Energy
An outgrowth of the human potential movement that offered us an opportunity to explore what it means to be human, Sterling men’s and women’s weekends provided a forum to explore what it means to be a man and what it means to be a woman.
Joe Boyer, who is involved in leadership in the Northeast region for this work, speaks to the evolution of the men’s and women’s weekends. “Throughout the history of the world, masculine and feminine roles were established that worked for many years. In more recent years of civilization, these roles have unraveled with politics, the industrial age, wars and all the conditions that called for the women’s movement. The women’s movement pushed us towards equality, but this posed new problems. The divorce rate went up. As a society, and as men and women, we had lost touch with the essence of the male and female roles that had worked for millions of years.”
Sterling work explores the essence of what it means to be male and what it means to be female, and what each gender’s roles and responsibilities can be. The goal is for men and women to be able to come together and have relationships that work. What is being distinguished here is energy – what is true masculine energy and what is true feminine energy. “The more unisexed a couple gets,” reflects Boyer, “the more it loses its vitality.” Rather than becoming androgynous, which implies a melding of gender energies, we need to become more clearly rooted in our masculine and female energies. “We need the distinction of masculine and feminine energies to understand who we are and what our inner selves are trying to tell us. This is not to say a man should shun his feminine energy. The key is learning to distinguish it.”
An example of the difference between male and female energy is the way each gender feels a sense of essential expression. Men feel a sense of essential expression when they provide and act. Through acting, men connect with the resources of the world, helping do what needs to be done to move things forward. Women feel a sense of essential expression when they nurture and foster connections. To nurture, you have to fully connect with another human being, to be able to plug into another, experience what they are feeling and empathize with them. In this way, women keep the relational fabric of society together.
When we look at the symbols for male and female, the male symbol is like an arrow, pointing or directing, and the female symbol includes a circle, bringing together and including. Men may take women’s nurturing efforts for granted. Unfortunately, women may not recognize the expression of emotional energy by men. When women nurture and when men work, each gender comes from their heart. This expresses an intention to emotionally be there for another. It is their way of trying to emotionally connect. For men and women to relate and get along, being able to recognize and appreciate these essential energies and their expression is fundamental.
A big piece of Sterling work is empowering people to become the men and women they always wanted to be. Our culture delivers lots of messages about what a man or women is supposed to be, but these messages may not ring true within an individual man or woman. “The Sterling Men’s Weekend is promoted as a modern initiation into manhood. This culture lacks this kind of initiation. The closest thing we have is the military. The military, however, makes you into the man they or we want you to be. The Sterling weekend is about making you into the man you always wanted to be.”
In order to serve the world at large, we need to have a clear strong sense of self, including a clear sense of gender identity. In this light, Sterling work helps men and women get rooted in that sense of self, so they can then come together to help shape a better world.
Conscious Relating: The New Paradigm for Love
While we have made progress in accepting same sex relationships between men and men and women and women, the culture as whole still offers a pretty narrow view of what constitutes an acceptable loving relationship. Our high divorce rate illustrates that even straight heterosexual men and women struggle in the most accepted form of relationship called marriage. Sexuality, intimacy and emotional needs are often difficult to talk about in relationships, and as a result it is hard for many people to be truthful in their expression of their sexuality.
Deborah Taj Anapol, a pioneer in the field of exploring conscious relating and integrating sexuality and spirituality, speaks of the new paradigm for love. “Right now what is occurring in consciousness is a marriage or blending between the masculine and feminine. With this shift comes an understanding of love as consciousness, rather than feelings for an object or love as something finite. The new paradigm for love is one of partnership, rather than a dominance/submissive form of relating.”
Relationships are based on honesty when they come from a climate of mutual respect and emotional safety. In the old paradigm, when relationships fail, partners often distance from themselves and each other with lies of omission and commission. When intimate relationships are formed from a utilitarian base, responding to social expectations, economic necessity, or gender role expectations, it is hard for men and women alike to find an authentic way of relating. When relationships are formed from a more spiritually integrated place, one comes to a partner freely, from a place of unconditional love and choice.
When people are ashamed or afraid to admit their needs to themselves, never mind their partners, it is hard to have a paradigm for love. Learning to know ones emotional, sexual and intimate needs becomes a spiritual journey. For many people, alternative lifestyle options are needed for authentic and vital relating and expression. As we move through a paradigm shift, forms of relationship may need to adjust to accommodate our individual and collective growth and change. Committed relationships may range from marriage to God with a celibate lifestyle to polyamorous relationships where people are both emotionally committed and sexual with more than one partner. Some people commit emotionally to a primary relationship with a person of one gender, yet engage sexually with another person or other persons of the other gender. Some individuals and couples choose to study and practice sacred sexuality to increase both their sense of connection and pleasure.
Bob Francouer comments about the shifting paradigm, “I think the outcome is going to be a much greater, more open, tolerant diversity. Once premarital sex was taboo. Today, in many circles, including mainstream circles and even churches, premarital sexual relationships are taken for granted. We will see different lifestyles that are socially responsible and fulfilling for the individuals. As we live into our seventies, eighties, nineties and beyond, some people will change their pattern of relationships.”
Where we will evolve to will be an interesting question. Women are taking a leading role in bringing an sex-spirit integration into the culture. More and more men are realizing they need to heal their wounded hearts to bring themselves more fully into their own lives and relationships. I am excited about the healing potential this emerging movement has for life on Earth. Perhaps, as we reconnect with our bodies, our hearts, our souls and one another we will indeed create a world that can live in greater harmony and peace.
The Boston Area Sexuality And Spirituality Network
In response to a groundswell of interest, the Boston Area Sexuality and Spirituality Network was founded in May 2002. The group exists to create a forum for people interested in integrating sexuality and spirituality to meet, dialogue and exchange resources. At the first meeting of BASSN, one of the themes was the need for an umbrella organization that embraced ALL forms of sexual, spiritual and gender expression. One member stated, “I can find a group of bisexual women pagans, but that group may not dialogue with transgendered Christians or hard-wired straight monogamous people.” BASSN offers an umbrella, welcoming people who identify with the many dimensions of gender identity, orientation, sexual expression and spiritual identity.
What BASSN members have in common is the desire to create a community or tribe where INTEGRATION is possible, creating a safe space where people can explore and learn from both differences and common threads. The group sponsors monthly meetings, which are like mini-workshops. Topics the group has addressed so far include: integrating sexuality and spirituality: what does it mean?, the essence of gender, safe touch, ways of loving: forms of relationship, and sexual energy.
The group will be organizing a Sexuality and Spirituality Leadership Forum, gathering together pioneers in the S and S field to share their visions and work, and to see how everyone can work together to support one another and this emerging field.
©2002 Linda Marks
The Rise Of Cloud-Based Business Management Tools: NetSuite Software
Organizations of all shapes and sizes have begun to rely on “the Cloud” to accommodate their tech infrastructure. This form of internet-based computing has decreased IT costs, making new technology and business solutions available to even the smallest of organizations.
What Is It?
Internet-based computing allows organizations to store their software and files online. NetSuite software has allowed small and mid-sized companies to access some of the business programs and features that had previously been out of their budget range. When cloud-based programs are used, organizations don’t have to invest in new hardware, servers or storage devices. In effect, it is a way to outsource your IT hardware and software maintenance costs and support. Businesses end up sharing computing resources, including the cost to implement them, and use the programs only on-demand. Since it is stored and managed by a third-party, updates can be released and installed without your company having to do a thing.
How Does It Work?
Business solutions are delivered via the internet. It is often referred to as “software as a service” since users are paying for access to the components rather than purchasing and storing it themselves in-house, on physical servers at their location. These systems, such as NetSuite software, may be paid for via a subscription service or on a pay-per-use service.
Since company information and the programs used to access it are stored online, the data can be accessed from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection. Users log in to a personal URL site with a private login name and password.
Examples Of Business Solutions That Use The Cloud: NetSuite Software
There are many different types of business solutions that utilize the cloud nowadays. NetSuite software is one example of an all-around business management tool that operates in this manner. The company’s cloud-based offerings include: ERP and Accounting, Order Management/Inventory, CRM, Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Ecommerce applications.
With such a wide variety of applications, there is no limit to what types of organizations can use these programs to run their business. Although much has been said about how these tools are useful for small organizations that may not have the space for internal servers or the budget for new programs, they are also extremely effective for businesses that have employees on the road or working remotely.
Sales personnel can upload orders immediately no matter where they happen to be located at the time. The warehouse personnel can then access the order immediately and begin fulfillment. Since both sales and warehousing are working off the same data, any discrepancies in the order that might happen due to human error are eliminated.
Data integrity is something all businesses benefit from with cloud-based computing whether their employees are scattered across the globe or across the office. Every time a company has to input data by hand they run the risk of that data being entered incorrectly. Cloud-based NetSuite software eliminates the need for data to be entered more than once. A single business solution can provide you with all the reports and analysis you need. Best of all, it is pulled from the same, original data. As long as that data was entered correctly, there is no chance for errors related to bad data.
The cloud isn’t for everyone, but for companies looking to save on IT costs and access the latest technology at a budget-friendly price, internet-based computing is worth a second look.
Pulp In The Blood
Laurie Powers has a passion for old tatty covers, mouldy smelly paper, sun bleached artwork and words composed by long dead writers. Like an archaeologist, a literary Indiana Jones, rooting about in ancient tombs she excavates the stories of the pulp writers of old, writers who would be forgotten were it not for the efforts of people like herself. She has seen her grandfather’s autobiography entitled, Pulp Writer: 20 years in the American Grub Street, through to publication.
She produces her popular Blog which can be read HERE and regularly gives talks and presentations on the history of the pulp publishing medium. Her interest stems from the fact that in 1999 she discovered that her late grandfather, Paul Powers was a pulp fiction writer with credits in some of the more iconic magazines of the early pulp period.
“That’s where it started. I really didn’t know much about it at all until I started my research into his (Paul Powers) life. Then the more I looked into it, the more interested I became. I guess what really intrigued me, and still does, are the histories of all of the so-called unknown writers, like my grandfather, who wrote for the pulps, typed out story after story week after week, but never got the acclaim other writers like Dashiell Hammett, F. John Daley, Frederick Faust and others did. What happened to all those writers?”
It was Laurie’s determination to find out more about her grandfather that sent her on several avenues of research and thankfully, for us, she has decided to share her findings with the world. I asked Laurie to tell us more about her grandfather.
“My grandfather began his writing career in the early 1920s. The first stories he wrote were actually horror stories that he sold to Weird Tales in 1925. But he needed to make more money than he was making writing for Weird Tales, so he began to write Westerns and sold his first stories to Wild West Weekly in 1928. From 1928 to 1943 he wrote almost exclusively for Wild West Weekly. For those fifteen years, he carried at least four heroes, Sonny Tabor, Kid Wolf, Freckles Malone and Johnny Forty-five. He also wrote King Kolt stories and many many short stores for the magazine. He wrote stories for the first three characters under the pseudonym Ward M. Stevens, the fourth under the name Andrew Griffin.
Both Sonny Tabor stories and Kid Wolf stories were later compiled and turned into books. At least five of his stories were also reprinted as Little Big Books published by the Saalfield Company.
All in all, my grandfather wrote at least 440 stories for Wild West Weekly from 1928 to 1943. During those fifteen years, he and his family moved all over the Southwest, from Kansas to Arizona, to Long Beach, back to Arizona, then New Mexico and back to California. Over those fifteen years, he moved his family at least fifteen times. I guess you could say he was a restless soul.
After Wild West Weekly shut down in 1943, he spent the rest of the 1940s writing for other pulps and also wrote a Western novel, Doc Dillahay, which is loosely based on the life of his father.
I didn’t know about my grandfather’s career as a pulp fiction writer until 1999. He had died in 1971, and his remaining children had drifted away in the 1960s, so his entire history as a pulp fiction writer was lost until I discovered it again in 1999 while doing research for a college paper. During my research, I was able to track down his daughter – my aunt – and when we reunited in the summer of 1999, she and I went through his personal papers, which had been stored away since his death. In those papers was his memoir about being a pulp fiction writer, Pulp Writer: Twenty Years in the American Grub Street. “
The term “PULP FICTION” has often been used in a derogatory fashion, suggesting that the works churned out by these hard working writers of old were somehow sub-standard, writing for the uneducated masses to earn a fast buck but the term actually comes from the old low quality pulp wood paper used to produce the books. These days the Internet has become the home of pulp fiction. I asked Laurie about this.
“It depends on what you mean by ‘home.’ As far as a center gathering place for people who are interested in pulp fiction, I think it does. It’s been a blessing, I think, to many like me who really felt disconnected from other enthusiasts and historians before. I wish I would have known about some of the online groups when I first started out in my research 8 or 9 years ago. They probably were around, but I didn’t know about them.
Now, if you mean by “home” a storage archive for the old pulp fiction stories, that’s another story. The pulp fiction phenomenon began in the 1890s and was at the height of its popularity in the 1930s. That means that the majority of magazines are now at least 70 years old and they weren’t meant to last longer than a few years – at the most – in the first place. And over the years many magazine copies were lost or thrown away, further reducing the number of stories that survive. So using the Internet as an archive for these old stories is good – as long as no copyright laws are being violated. Many of these stories have been in the course of being reprinted and anthologized for many decades now, so I don’t think they would ever have been completely lost, even if the Internet hadn’t come along. But many of these stories, especially those written by lesser known authors, might never make it into anthologies or reprinted. So the Internet is a place that might be the salvation for many of these stories that would never have made it into anthologies.
But to read a pulp fiction story without the benefit of holding that fragile paper in your hand, without knowing the musty smell, the color of the yellowed paper, the glossy cover, is missing a huge part of the experience. By reading a story within the actual pages of one of the magazines, you can experience what it must have been like to read that story in 1935. It’s one of the few mediums I know of where the actual physical format of the magazine – the type of paper, the covers, the nature of its fragility – gets almost as much attention as the stories themselves.
As far as the new pulp fiction that’s being produced now, I’m finding a lot of great sites that provide new fiction. Beat to a Pulp is a great example. The only problem is getting the word out to people that these sites exist so they will attract bigger audiences. How these web sites play out in the next few years is a pretty interesting question. But then we’re all wondering how the entire publishing industry will fare in the next few years.”
To the modern eye the life of the pulp writer of old is very romanticised – we imagine these men and women hunched over archaic typewriters, bottle of scotch on the desk, cigarette burning in the ash-tray while they produce their quota of words for the day. I wonder what life must have been like for these writers?
“I don’t want to make any generalizations, but I think it’s probably safe to say that it was pretty much what it’s like now for many writers: Isolating. Hard. Requiring a lot of discipline and guts. Of course they didn’t have the luxury of computers and didn’t have the luxury of being able to go back and edit like we can now. But then, they didn’t have time to edit back then! They were paid by the word, most of the time pretty cheaply, like a penny a word. So that meant that in order to make a decent living, they really had to pound out thousands of words every week, week in and week out. Get the story down, put it in the envelope, mail it off to New York, and start on the next one – pronto. There was no time for lolly-gagging around and revising and rewriting, so the modern day computer amenities would have been lost on them. I never would have made it as a pulp writer. I would have starved after the first story.
Burn-out was another issue, because of the sheer number of stories you had to write, and the strict plot lines and formulaic nature of many of the pulp stories. At least I know it was for my grandfather. He started writing the Sonny Tabor and Kid Wolf stories in 1929; by 1933, he was already pretty darn tired of writing these 12,000 word stories every six weeks for these characters, and most of them had to follow a prescriptive set of rules. But he had to make each one sound pretty damn original. So it was no surprise that by 1933, 1934, he was starting to stall in getting his stories in. The editors continually had to send him letters asking for the stories and admonishing him because he was late. And he had another 10 years to go. Good thing he didn’t know that at the time.
I know the isolation must have been hard – pulp writers were spread out over the entire country, some of them living abroad, too. I know there were some communities of writers around, but they were probably in the minority. I know my grandfather had to deal with the loneliness – he doesn’t talk about it too much in the memoir, but it’s underneath the surface.
He did complain – a lot – about how little respect pulp writers got. Many people who didn’t understand the discipline or the training necessary to write these stories – and yes, it took some training – dismissed these writers as hacks. It got to the point that he would end up lying when people would ask him what he did for a living. I guess the money they made, which could be significant, was a consolation.”
So, excluding her grandfather, what pulp writers does Laurie particularly like?
“For Westerns, I love Walt Coburn. Chuck Martin, who never got much attention, is another favorite. I have some letters from him that he wrote to my grandfather. He wrote letters that made you think that he was living the cowboy dream, living large. Maybe that’s why I’m fond of his stories.
For other genres, quite frankly I never had a chance to read a whole lot of crime or detective stories for a long time because I was so busy reading and studying Westerns. Of course I’ve always liked Raymond Chandler’s stories, but now I’m investigating Frank Gruber. I read Gruber’s memoir The Pulp Jungle several years ago, and it’s fun now to read his stories.”
Laurie gives presentations at libraries to promote her book about her grandfather as well as the history of pulp writing in general. I ask her to tell us how these presentations work?
“I have to say that they have been one of the most important part of my marketing Pulp Writer. I started making library presentations because I was so frustrated that I couldn’t get anywhere with book stores and getting them to let me come in for book signings. They want you to have a following in order to have a book signing at their stores; but if you’re a new writer like me who has no following, how are you supposed to get one without doing book signings? I also realized that I wasn’t really interested in just sitting at a table and signing; I wanted to talk about this subject. I felt, and still feel, that there is so much misinformation out there and a lack of knowledge about pulp fiction that I wanted to give lectures about it. I felt that I knew enough to give a general overview of the topic. Most of the public nowadays knows so little about the subject that even what I give them in an hour, which is barely touching the surface, is more than they knew before.
So I took a few weeks and created a power point presentation and then started calling libraries – both locally and out of state in places like Arizona and New Mexico – to see if they would be interested in me coming and giving a presentation about Pulp Writer and a general overview of the history of pulp fiction. Their reaction was the exact opposite of the reaction I received from book store owners. About 90 percent of them asked: how soon can you come?
I don’t charge anything; most libraries don’t have much money anyway. I just ask if I can sell copies of Pulp Writer afterwards. Some libraries will give me an honorarium of maybe $100 or so, which last year would have barely covered my gas. But it’s okay, because I have really come to love doing these.
A week before the presentation, the library will put in an announcement in the local paper of the presentation, which is great, because sometimes that’s more publicity than a book writer would normally get. I also sent out a mess of press releases when the book came out, and that also generated some articles about Pulp Writer. I worked it out with the reporters to publish the articles just before the library presentations. That really helped raise the number of people that would turn out.
The turn-out numbers vary. It can be as few as 10 people or as many as 40 or 50. The most has been 70. The majority of people know little about the subject, but once in a while collectors or other historians will show. It’s great having them, because they will offer information and their own stories during the presentation. The presentation is about an hour. I talk about how I found out about my grandfather’s career, and then give a very basic overview of the history of pulp fiction magazines. With an hour, which is as much as people can last and without me losing my voice, I can give them the basics without getting into too much trouble.
I love doing these, and it’s a good thing, because it has not been a great venue for selling copies of the book. People don’t come to libraries to buy books, so they aren’t as motivated to open their wallets, I guess. Or maybe it’s because I’m a lousy salesperson. But I’ve met a lot of great people, some of whom have turned into either friends or valuable contacts, and giving the lectures keeps my skills sharp.”
Lately there have been some great pulp collections hitting the book shops. I ask Laurie if there are any she particularly likes?
“It seems that most of the anthologies focus on one genre. Back in 1970, Tony Goodstone put out The Pulps, an anthology that covered several genres. Right now, I think the most famous one is the Black Lizard Big Book of Pulps, edited by Ott Penzler, that is a collection of crime and noir. Delicious!
But I jump around. Right now I’ve got a Famous Fantastic Mysteries anthology on my table, a Shadow of the Lariat anthology, a Weird Tales collection that came out in 1997, and the Black Lizard book. So depending on my mood, a good story is only an arm’s reach away. I would love to get my hands on anthologies of some of the more obscure genres, like the Sea Stories or Jungle Stories or the Battle Aces stories.”
So Laurie tell us about your own writing?
“You mean I have to keep writing? I thought I was done. I am the best procrastinator in the world, although I know some writers out there will beg to differ with me, so it seems that I have been spending most of my time lately writing on my blog.
I found out from writing the prologue and epilogue of Pulp Writer that I love to write about historical subjects. But I am struggling right now with what my next project is. I’m restless; I want to write something, to get my hands on something that will swallow me up for a few years, but I just don’t know what it is.”
And finally to end the interview I ask Laurie for her desert island western?
“I have to say that it would be a more modern Western: Lonesome Dove. I have never been so upset to see a book end. I normally don’t read a book more than once, but I know I could read that one again and again. Films are tougher to pick. I would like to say The Ox-Bow Incident, but it’s also pretty depressing and I’d probably kill myself if that was the only movie I could watch. I’d say Red River.”
Roof Repair – Immediate Solution
If you own a house or an office then you have the idea that roof is the most important part of a house or office. During the monsoon season and heavy rainstorms, you find yourself in a situation in which your roof gets damaged and water starts leaking from it. This leakage can make the foundations of your roof weak and increase the chances that it may fall off on the ground. As a result, roof repairing becomes necessary in such situations and requires immediate action for the problem.
If you are a victim of such a situation then without wasting too much time, you have to find your way out of this situation and prevent any serious incident that may cause trouble to your family. Apart from rainy weather, strong winds can also damage your roof partially therefore your roof can get damage due cracks, leakages and holes. So, in such cases you have to prepare yourself for emergency solutions for the roof repairing.
Emergency roof repairing is the best way to prevent critical situations. In order to do so, you have to be in contact with some good and professional service providers who deal in repairing of roof. Make sure that these service providers are available any time during the 24 hour period. Sometimes it may happen that you are unable to make contact with roof repairing service providers. In such cases, you have to do some temporary repairing of your roof to prevent the problem. You can use water baskets, sheets and sealant for this purpose and make sure that you do not start inspecting the roof at night during the severe rainfall because you can get yourself in to some trouble by making the roof to fall. Though, during the day time when the rain has stopped you can go upstairs with the professional repair service provider and take a look around the roof to evaluate the damage that is done. During the inspection take pictures and make video of the roof to keep yourself updated about the damage of your roof later.
If you have to acquire the services of roof repairing professionals then you have ensure that these service providers are covering a vast range of damages. In case of emergency, you have to contact roof repairing service providers as soon as possible so they can repair your roofing structure and prevent some serious damage to your house and family. I hope above-mentioned tips will be helpful for you.
Exfoliating the Penis: How to Get a Smooth Member the Right Way
Put away the apricot scrubs and shelve the loofah – that’s no way to treat a delicate flower like the penis! Penile skin is delicate and is often compared to the skin that takes up residence around the eyes so it’s important to care for it in a similar fashion. Now, that doesn’t necessarily mean laying a ton of sliced cucumber on the love cucumber (it wouldn’t be a bad thing), but it does mean that a certain amount of TLC needs to be top of mind when grooming the manly member. Uncovering healthy, strong skin on the penis happens at both the dining table and the shower.
Oil it Up!
That’s not meant in the normal way a man would oil up his member. In this case, this is consuming plenty of healthy good fats. This prevents the skin from getting dry and flaky in the first place. Here are some wonderful sources of healthy mono- and polyunsaturated fats:
– Olive oil
– Nuts, especially walnuts
– Avocados
– Cheese
– Whole Eggs (not just the whites!)
– Fatty fish like salmon, herring, trout, and sardines
– Chia seeds
Cleanliness is Next to Godliness
Daily cleaning is the best method for exfoliating the penis. Start by letting warm water soften the penis. Next, suds up the member with a gentle, all-natural cleanser like a baby wash or something from an all-natural line free of harsh chemicals or cleaning agents. Avoid anything with a microbead or any sort of abrasive. Tenderly wash the entire genital area, pull back or pull up skin where needed. Clean every fold and crevasse. Rinse well while continuing to run the hands over the member, pulling and pushing skin gentle to ensure a complete clean.
Banish Dead Skin Build Up
For areas that seem to have a build up of dead skin or smegma, start slow and use a natural oil (vitamin e or a light apricot or grapeseed oil – but be careful not to spill anything on the shower floor) to soften dried skin. Gently work the oil in with the hands until the dead skin goes bye-bye. Then do the regular daily cleanse as described above and use a soft washcloth for additional exfoliation only if needed.
While some men may feel the urge to use something a bit more aggressive like a scrub or a detailer, fight the temptation. This very delicate skin can easily be torn and damaged, infighting not only bacteria and infection but also causing scar tissue. Scar tissue decreases penile sensitivity which makes it harder to get and keep the soldier at attention. The friction from scrubs can also cause nerve damage which will also decrease sensitivity.
Get Some Air
After a thorough cleansing, give the penis some air! Air drying is a great way to give the penis more time away from the constraints of underwear and clothing. Ensure the penis is completely dry by using a soft towel to gently pat the skin dry. This keeps moisture away from the penis (keeping bacteria at bay) and also promotes penile sensitivity.
Moisturize for a Smooth Penis
After completing the cleansing ritual, use a specially formulated penis health creme (health professionals recommend Man 1 Man Oil, which has been clinically proven safe and mild for skin) on the penis. Choose a cream that gives the penis a smooth, supple feel while locking in moisture with all-natural ingredients like Shea butter and vitamin E. Also look for creams with added vitamins and nutrients to help with cell turnover (like vitamins B5 and D3) and ALAs to combat free-radicals which prematurely age skin. Finally, find a cream with vitamin C to help build healthy collagen, promoting supple skin and elasticity. With this new grooming ritual, any man can have a smooth penis to be proud of.
Website Development Explained
Website development is a term that refers to developing and creating an original website for the internet. People often confuse this term with web designing, which only refers to creating the visual layout of the website. Web designers are often the ones who create the graphics, illustrations and general interface that people see when they arrive at a particular website. On the other hand, web developers are the backbone of the website creation process. They are the ones who handle all the complex coding of the website’s applications and database systems. Without developers, a website would just be a bunch of graphics and text with no functionality behind them whatsoever. Nothing would be clickable or functional, which means the website would basically serve no purpose. Therefore, website development is the first essential step in getting a website created.
Many web development companies specialize in both website development and design. Their teams often consist of top-notch programmers who have studied all of the most popular web programming languages and platforms being used today. Some of these include HTML5, PHP, Java, Flash, MySQL, PERL, Apache, Linux, and WordPress. When you hire them to create a website for you, just provide a basic idea of what you want your website to contain. Describe what the purpose of your website is and what you are trying to achieve with it. Remember there are all kinds of websites. There are websites with eCommerce stores, flash games, blogs, forums, social networking services and more. Once you tell them what you want, the programmers will put their heads together to figure out which languages will work best for your website’s particular needs.
Make sure you choose a company that develops 100% original websites. Never choose one that uses templates or premade applications for their clients’ websites. Web programmers should always manually create everything from scratch in order to ensure that their clients get a website that is entirely unique to the internet. This will help create a brand image for your company and help it rank higher in the search engines as well. This is something a lot of other website developers won’t do for their clients. Of course, the rates to hire a web programmer and developer will be substantially higher if they are creating the website from scratch. But if you want quality, you have to pay for it. There is just no way around that.
What is the Cheapest Way to Pay For Voice Broadcasting?
There are 3 basic ways to pay for a voice broadcasting campaign, and one of the most frequently asked questions is “which way is cheapest for me”. As you may suspect, there is no one-size-fits-all answer, so let’s discuss the different methods used to charge for broadcasting, and highlight the benefits and potential pitfalls of each.
Pay Per Live Transfer
With the pay per transfer method, a set fee ($x.xx) is charged for each call that is transferred to you as a result of the listener pressing “1” in response to your recorded message. The fee should not vary depending on the length of the transferred call, costing the same whether you’re on the phone for less than a minute, or for hours. This method is the easiest to understand, and has the most predictable costs of any of the 3 methods.
However, one pitfall of this method is since it cannot be used if to deliver messages to answer machines (obviously, a message on an answer machine cannot “press 1” and turn into a live transfer…), it is limited to broadcasters who are delivering their message to live answered phone numbers only.
And despite the exact cost predictability associated with pay per transfer, it is not always the least expensive method. If your message and/or calling list results in an above average response rate (with more than about 1% of the live deliveries resulting in a “press 1” transfer), it is possible that paying on a per minute basis might be less costly in that instance.
And a final pitfall is not with the pay per transfer method itself, but with some voice broadcaster’s ads and websites claiming extremely low (we’ve seen as low as $2.00 per transfer advertised). In every case of this that we’ve seen, the voice broadcaster is actually charging per minute, but claiming that you “might” obtain an effective cost per transfer that low. So, when speaking with any voice broadcasting company who advertises a pay per transfer cost, make sure that is exactly how they really charge you.
Pay Per Delivery
With pay per delivery charging, a set fee ($0.xxx) is charged for each delivered message. This method can be used for live answered as well as answer machine delivered broadcasts, so if you’re delivering to answer machines this is one to consider.
Again, this method is very predictable in terms of cost, but in some instances you may pay less using pay per minute.
Some other pitfalls include broadcasting companies who are charging you “per dial” or “per connect” (be careful of the word “connect” – some companies use this word in a misleading way, to simply mean a “dial”). You don’t want to be paying for calls made that don’t result in an actual delivered message, to either a live answered phone or voicemail. Often, calling lists will have 30-40% of their numbers that don’t result in delivered messages.
Another pitfall is that some companies may charge you extra per minute for transferred calls. For cost predictability and transparency, it’s best to keep it simple, and pay only for each delivered message.
Pay Per Minute
This method is the least predictable in terms of total cost to you, and also contains the most possible pitfalls, yet in some circumstances can be the least costly.
The problems in predicting cost with this pricing method include;
– Call timing – what increments (whole minute, six second, one second) are used to time (and bill) each call.
– Number of decimal digits used – the number of digits used to compute the billed cost of each call. (If only two digits are used, every call will cost an average of 1/2 cent more that you predicted.)
– Rounding – for each call cost calculation, is the result rounded to the nearest digit, given the number of digits used, or is it rounded up to the next highest digit. “Rounding up” can also cost as much as 1/2 cent per call more that you expected.
– Connected or System Time – the call timing may include dialing and ringing time (system time) or just the time connected to the dialed phone number. Using system time can add 18 – 30 seconds to the billed duration of each call.
The mathematical complexities of these variables are compounded by the fact that the representative of the broadcasting company you are considering may honestly not know exactly how they do this billing, or worse, may mislead you about their methods. The results of various combinations can be extremely surprising. These variables can have such a great effect that, for example, it would be easy to set up a 1.5 cents/minute plan that actually costs more than a 4 cents/minute plan.
Given the difficulty of predicting costs with this pricing method, here are some general guidelines about the types of broadcast campaigns that often can use per minute pricing cost-effectively:
– campaigns delivering a message to both live answered and voicemail numbers
– campaigns with a shorter than average (30 sec. or less) recorded message
– campaigns with a higher than average live answered response rate
Least Cost Solution
Unfortunately due to the billing complexities noted above, coupled with the different variables that are specific to your particular campaign and market, it is exceedingly difficult to accurately predict costs without actually running a test campaign. Once you do that, probably the best way to protect yourself is to use a broadcaster that has simple reporting so that you can easily calculate costs for the alternative scenarios, based on your actual broadcast, and to also make sure up-front that your broadcaster will allow you to change your pricing scenario, without penalty, once you have done some testing.
