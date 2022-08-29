Julius Erving doesn’t think the NBA should retire Kobe Bryant’s league-wide number like Bill Russell

Aurora, Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, Waffle House.
All witnessed gun violence carried out by a killer wielding an AR-15 or AR-15 type assault weapon, the US weapon of choice for mass shootings.
Dubbed “America’s Most Popular Rifle” by the NRA, there are an estimated eight million powerful and affordable guns across the country. It is accurate, relatively light at 6.55 lbs and has low recoil.
Firearms experts say the reason mass shooters gravitate towards AR-15s is primarily due to a “cat-copycat” mentality as opposed to a more precise knowledge of firearms.
These are just a few of the more notorious mass shootings in recent years that have featured an AR-15:
June 20, 2012: James Holmes, 24, uses a Smith and Wesson AR-15 style .223 caliber rifle with a 100-round magazine, among other firearms, to kill 12 and injure 58 while dressed as the Joker of Batman at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado.
December 14, 2012: Adam Lanza, 20, shoots dead 20 children between the ages of six and seven, as well as six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Before going to school, he shot and killed his mother in their Newtown home. Among his arsenal was a Bushmaster AR-15, which he fired over 150 rounds in under five minutes.
December 2, 2015: Syed Rizwyan Farook, 28, and Tashfeen Malik, 27, use two Remington .223 caliber AR-15 style rifles and two 9mm handguns to kill 14 people and injure 21 at his workplace in San Bernardino, California before he was killed by police.
June 12, 2016: Omar Mateen, 29, bursts into the Orlando Pulse nightclub, using an AR-15 type rifle – a Sig Sauer MCX – along with a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol to kill 49 people and injure 50.
October 1, 2017: Stephen Paddock, 64, uses a large arsenal of firearms, including an AR-15 to kill 58 people and injure hundreds more at a music festival in Las Vegas. He doesn’t even have to leave his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel overlooking the festival to carry out the worst mass shooting in US history. He commits suicide in the bedroom.
November 5, 2017: Devin Kelley, 26, uses an AR-15 style Ruger rifle to kill 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, before being killed.
February 14, 2018: Nikolas Cruz, 19, uses an AR-15 type rifle to kill at least 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Cruz is captured and is currently awaiting trial.
April 22, 2018: Travis Reinking, 29, armed with an AR-15 type rifle, opens fire on a Waffle House in Tennessee, killing four people and injuring two others. He is prevented from further killing by James Shaw Jr, who hid near the restaurant’s bathrooms and rushed the shooter, knocking the gun away. The shooter is captured 24 hours later.
April 27, 2019: John Timothy Earnest, 19, kills a woman with an AR-15 and wounds three others, including a rabbi, at a Poway synagogue outside San Diego. He is arrested and eventually sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
August 31, 2019: Seth Aaron Ator, 36, uses an AR-15 type rifle to kill seven people and injure 25 others, including three police officers, in Midland and Odessa, Texas, after being fired from his job. The police shoot and kill Ator after confronting him outside a cinema.