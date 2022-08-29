News
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans split after 5 years of marriage
Kelsea Ballerini gives a shameless update on his relationship status.
The “Yeah Boy” singer confirmed in a message to fans on Aug. 29 that she and her husband Morgan Evans separate after almost five years of marriage. “My friends, I’ve always done my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote. country star in his Instagram Story note. “This is now a public record, so I wanted you to hear directly from me that I am in the process of getting a divorce.”
“This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end,” continued Kelsea, who married the “Kiss Somebody” singer in December 2017. “It’s hard to find the words here…but I’m extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the coming seasons.”
Kelsea concluded her message with a request. “With very busy schedules ahead,” she wrote, “remember that we are both fragile, actively healing and doing our best.”
Alex Murdaugh back in court after subpoenaing South Carolina officers to testify about the murders of his wife and son
Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh is due in court on Monday after subpoenaing South Carolina law enforcement officers for evidence that links him to the murders of his wife and son.
Murdaugh, who pleaded not guilty to the double homicides, is scheduled to appear for a 10 a.m. hearing at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro.
Prosecutors and the defense will clash on several motions related to the discovery.
After subpoenas from the defense, four South Carolina Division of Law Enforcement (SLED) officers are expected to testify in the murder case.
FEDERAL PROBE ALEX MURDAUGH STEPS UP WITH NEW FRAUD CHARGE FOR BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA SCION RUSSELL LAFFITTE
Murdaugh’s attorneys also subpoenaed SLED to serve incident reports, memos, search warrants and affidavits. Meanwhile, the state is expected to seek a protective order to prevent the parties involved from discussing details of the murder case outside of the courtroom, citing heavy pre-trial publicity and the sensitive nature of some proofs.
It comes after Judge Clifton Newman already denied a gag order in the case earlier this month.
The mysterious double homicides of Murdaugh’s college sweetheart, Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, on their sprawling estate in the state’s Low Country on June 7, 2021, sparked a slew of investigations into the finances of the powerful legal family that ran a personal injury law firm for a century and controlled the local prosecutor’s office for generations.
Murdaugh, 54, was not formally charged in the murders until 13 months later by a Colleton County grand jury on July 14. Paul with a shotgun but does not give further details.
Murdaugh pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.
His lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, held a press conference on August 17 accusing prosecutors of delaying the discovery.
By the time the murder bomb charges were dropped, Murdaugh had already been accused of plotting a botched suicide-for-hire plot so his surviving son Buster could collect a $10 million life insurance policy dollars, embezzling large sums of money from the law firm. who once bore his name, the heirs of his own governess, Gloria Satterfield, and a long list of former legal clients who became alleged victims.
So far, Murdaugh has been indicted for schemes to defraud victims of nearly $8.5 million.
Law enforcement has also reopened criminal investigations into the mysterious death of Satterfield, as well as 19-year-old Stephen Smith, a former classmate of Buster Murdaugh.
Judge delays Governor Kemp’s testimony in Georgia election inquiry
ATLANTE — A judge ruled on Monday that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp must testify before a special grand jury investigating possible unlawful attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to influence the 2020 election in the state – but not before the midterm elections in November.
Kemp’s attorneys had argued that his governorship’s immunities protected him from being compelled to testify. But Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the special grand jury, disagreed and said the governor must testify. But he agreed to a request from Kemp’s attorneys to delay that testimony until after the Nov. 8 election, in which the Republican governor faces a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams.
“The governor is in the midst of a re-election campaign and this criminal grand jury investigation should not be used by the district attorney, the governor’s opponent, or the governor himself to influence the outcome of this election,” wrote McBurney. “The safe and sound course is to let the election proceed without further litigation or activity regarding the governor’s involvement in the work of the special grand jury.”
But once the election was over, McBurney wrote that he expected Kemp’s lawyers to “quickly arrange for his appearance.”
A spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and an attorney for Kemp did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision or whether they would appeal.
A delay could increase the likelihood that Trump is a declared candidate for president as the investigation heads to conclusion, further raising the political stakes.
Prosecutors said they want to question Kemp about contact with Trump and others following the 2020 general election.
Kemp’s lawyers had also raised concerns about solicitor-client privilege, and McBurney wrote that neither prosecutors nor grand jurors will be able to question the governor about the content of communications covered by that privilege. He said he was aware of several conversations of interest to the investigation to which this privilege applies.
If there are disputes about what questions can be asked that cannot be resolved by the attorneys involved, they can be brought before McBurney “for resolution (or at least some helpful direction),” the judge wrote.
Willis opened the investigation early last year, following a January 2021 phone call between Trump and Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the then-president suggested the most The state’s top election official could “find” the votes needed to overturn his defeat. But the scope of the investigation has since widened considerably.
Raffensperger and a few other state officials have already appeared before the special grand jury.
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.
The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest and could be off until mid-September or later.
The mission, when it happens, will be the first flight in NASA’s Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.
As precious minutes ticked away Monday morning, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen, eventually succeeding in reducing the seepage to acceptable levels. The leak happened in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal in the spring.
The fueling already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms off Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
Then, NASA ran into new trouble when it was unable to properly chill one of the rocket’s four main engines, officials said. Engineers continued working to pinpoint the source of the problem after the launch postponement was announced.
“This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work, and you don’t want to light the candle until it’s ready to go,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
Referring to launch delays, he said: “It’s just part of the space business and it’s part of, particularly, a test flight.”
The rocket was set to lift off on a flight to propel a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The six-week mission was scheduled to end with the capsule returning to Earth in a splashdown in the Pacific in October.
The 322-foot (98-meter) spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that took the Apollo astronauts to the moon.
As for when NASA might make another liftoff attempt, launch commentator Derrol Nail said engineers were still analyzing the engine problem and “we must wait to see what shakes out from their test data.”
The test dummies inside the Orion capsule were fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions during the shakedown flight, meant to stress-test the spacecraft and push it to its limits in ways that would never be attempted with humans aboard.
Even though no one was on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris and Apollo 10 astronaut Tom Stafford were among the VIPs who arrived.
Assuming the shakedown flight goes well, astronauts will climb aboard for the second Artemis mission and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.
The problems seen Monday were reminiscent of NASA’s space shuttle era, when hydrogen fuel leaks disrupted countdowns and delayed a string of launches back in 1990.
Later in the morning, NASA also officials spotted what they feared was a crack or some other defect on the core stage — the big orange fuel tank with four main engines on it — but they later said it appeared to be just a buildup of frost in a crevice of the insulating foam.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.
Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between launch control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Though the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch.
Regardless of all the technical snags, thunderstorms ultimately would have prevented a liftoff. Dark clouds gathered over the launch site as soon as Blackwell-Thompson halted the countdown, with thunder echoing across the coast.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
National Cinema Day: Movie tickets will cost $3 on September 3
Movie tickets at thousands of theaters across the United States only $3 on Saturday, September 3. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit group with the National Association of Theater Owners, announced Sunday that the discount will be available at more than 3,000 locations on National Movie Day.
Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are among the many theaters participating in the one-day event. Tickets for each performance, in all formats, will be discounted at participating venues.
More soon.
Former Phoenix Suns player Alec Peters sells River North condo for $1.1M
Illinois native and former Phoenix Suns player Alec Peters on July 29 sold his two-bedroom, 1,735-square-foot condominium on the eighth floor of a River North building for $1.15 million.
Peters, 27, played high school basketball in Downstate Washington and starred at Valparaiso University. A small forward, he played 20 games for the Suns in the 2017-2018 season and now plays basketball for a team based in Greece.
In River North, Peters paid $1.23 million in mid-2019 for the condo. Located in an 11-story building that was constructed in 2017 by developer Belgravia Group, the unit has 2-1/2 bathrooms, 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, 8-foot solid core doors, five-inch wood floors, an open layout, recessed lighting, custom closets, a private balcony and a kitchen with Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops, an 11-foot island, a Bosch refrigerator and an Asko dishwasher. The condo’s primary bedroom suite has a fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom with Italian vanity cabinetry and dual under-mount sinks.
“The spacious floor plan really makes this unit perfect for entertaining,” listing agent Rafael Murillo of Compass told Elite Street.
Murillo said that as a pro athlete, Peters liked the privacy associated with owning a condo in a building with just 38 units. He also liked the building’s quiet residential block and the building’s many amenities, including a rooftop lounge, fitness center and dog run, Murillo said.
“He enjoys spending his summers in Chicago during the off season,” Murillo said. “However, it didn’t make sense to keep a place full-time with him playing abroad in Europe. I think moving forward he will just find a short-term rental for the summer.”
Peters first listed the unit in February 2021 for $1.32 million. He cut his asking price several months later to $1.29 million before taking it off the market in November. He relisted it in February for $1.26 million and then cut his price further to $1.2 million in April before finding a buyer.
The condo had a $27,506 property tax bill in the 2020 tax year.
Goldsborough is a freelance reporter.
Nice attack: an investigation opened after messages glorifying terrorism
The Nice prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for “apology for terrorism” after the dissemination of messages – both on Facebook and Instagram – evoking the attack which left 86 dead and more than 400 injured in the city on July 14, 2016, announced the public prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme on August 29 on Twitter. He attached to his post a screenshot of a message with a photo of the truck that killed 86 people on the Promenade des Anglais, with the mention “Nissa shit, 80 fachos disappeared”.
Following the messages broadcast on certain social networks and referring to the attack of July 14, 2016 in Nice, the Nice public prosecutor’s office this morning took the initiative to seize the Nice judicial police for investigation of the head of apology for terrorism. pic.twitter.com/OJbJgapb1M
— Xavier Bonhomme – Nice Prosecutor (@XavierBonhomme1) August 29, 2022
The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, had announced to take legal action on this subject from the evening of August 28, denouncing “despicable messages” and calling “for the responsibility of the broadcasters”. He was followed on August 29 by the association of victims Life for Nicewho in turn announced to seize the prosecutor and protested against a “scandalous” insult made to the victims and their families.
A few days before the start of the trial, despicable messages referring to the attack on #Nice06 are posted on social media. We’re going to go to the prosecutor. I appeal to the responsibility of broadcasters.
I am thinking of the victims and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/l9Ae8Qifr2
—Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) August 28, 2022
The trial of the Nice attack opens on September 5 before the special assize court in Paris and will last until November 15. The perpetrator, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, a 31-year-old Tunisian, was killed by the police after himself shooting at the security forces.
Six men and a woman will appear in court, while an eighth defendant, who broke his judicial control in 2020 and would be detained in Tunisia according to his lawyer, will be tried in his absence. Three of the defendants will be tried for “terrorist criminal association”, while the other five are prosecuted for common law offenses, in particular for arms trafficking.
