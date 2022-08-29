latest news Three dead in a violent car accident in Santa Clarita

Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list
Indian Railways: Non-interlocking block is being taken for engineering work at Bari Brahman station between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi railway section on Firozpur division of Northern Railway.
During this, the movement of many trains operating on the North Eastern Railway will be affected. Especially a pair of trains operating between Kathgodam and Kanpur are being canceled. The services of trains operating on North Western Railway will be partially canceled.
New Delhi. The work of satellite freight terminus is being done at Bari Brahman Railway Station of Firozpur Division of Northern Railway. Due to this work, traffic block is being taken. During this , the movement of many trains operating on the North Eastern Railway will be affected . Especially a pair of trains operating between Kathgodam and Kanpur are being canceled . Due to this, the passengers traveling by train may have to face problems.
According to the North Eastern Railway Spokesperson, due to taking of non-interlocking block due to engineering work at Bari Brahman station between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi railway division on Firozpur division of Northern Railway, the following railway services will be affected:-
– 12210 Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Express running from Kathgodam on 12th September, 2022 will remain cancelled.
– 12209 Kanpur Central – Kathgodam Express running from Kanpur Central on 13th September, 2022 will remain cancelled.
Apart from this, the services of many trains operating on North Western Railway will also be affected, information of which has already been issued by the Zonal Railways. The following trains will be partially canceled from the originating station due to taking of non-interlocking block due to engineering work at Bari Brahman station:-
Partially Canceled Trains (from originating station)
1. Train No. 19223, Ahmedabad-Jammutvi train service departing from Ahmedabad from 06.09.22 to 12.09.22 will operate up to Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train will run partially between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi stations. Will be cancelled.
2. Train No. 19224, Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Railway service departing from Jammu Tawi from 07.09.22 to 13.09.22 will depart from Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Cantt stations.
3. Train No. 19225, Jodhpur – Jammu Tawi train service leaving from Jodhpur from 06.09.22 to 12.09.22 will operate till Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will be partially canceled between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi stations.
4. Train No. 19226, Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur Railway Service departing from Jammu Tawi from 07.09.22 to 13.09.22 will leave from Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Cantt stations.
5. Train No. 19415, Ahmedabad-Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra train service leaving Ahmedabad on 11.09.22 will operate till Firozpur Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Firozpur Cantt- Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra stations.
6. Train No. 19416, Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Rail service departing from Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra on 13.09.22 will leave from Firozpur Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra- Firozpur Cantt stations.
