Connect with us

News

latest news Three dead in a violent car accident in Santa Clarita

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Latest News Three Dead In A Violent Car Accident In Santa Clarita
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Three people were killed and two others injured Sunday afternoon when two cars collided on a canyon road in Santa Clarita, the California Highway Patrol said.

Investigators were still at the scene late Sunday evening in the 29000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road. The identity of the dead and injured has not been released. The two people who survived the crash were taken to hospital and their condition was not known.

Flames broke out in the wreckage after the collision and were extinguished by firefighters. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m., according to the CHP.

As the investigation continued, the San Francisquito Canyon remained closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the CHP said.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Indian Railways: Railways Cancelled These Trains, These Trains Will Be Short Terminated, See Full List
google news

Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list

Indian Railways: Non-interlocking block is being taken for engineering work at Bari Brahman station between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi railway section on Firozpur division of Northern Railway.

During this, the movement of many trains operating on the North Eastern Railway will be affected. Especially a pair of trains operating between Kathgodam and Kanpur are being canceled. The services of trains operating on North Western Railway will be partially canceled.

New Delhi. The work of satellite freight terminus is being done at Bari Brahman Railway Station of Firozpur Division of Northern Railway. Due to this work, traffic block is being taken. During this , the movement of many trains operating on the North Eastern Railway will be affected . Especially a pair of trains operating between Kathgodam and Kanpur are being canceled . Due to this, the passengers traveling by train may have to face problems.

According to the North Eastern Railway Spokesperson, due to taking of non-interlocking block due to engineering work at Bari Brahman station between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi railway division on Firozpur division of Northern Railway, the following railway services will be affected:-

– 12210 Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Express running from Kathgodam on 12th September, 2022 will remain cancelled.

– 12209 Kanpur Central – Kathgodam Express running from Kanpur Central on 13th September, 2022 will remain cancelled.

Apart from this, the services of many trains operating on North Western Railway will also be affected, information of which has already been issued by the Zonal Railways. The following trains will be partially canceled from the originating station due to taking of non-interlocking block due to engineering work at Bari Brahman station:-

Partially Canceled Trains (from originating station)

1. Train No. 19223, Ahmedabad-Jammutvi train service departing from Ahmedabad from 06.09.22 to 12.09.22 will operate up to Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train will run partially between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi stations. Will be cancelled.

2. Train No. 19224, Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Railway service departing from Jammu Tawi from 07.09.22 to 13.09.22 will depart from Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Cantt stations.

3. Train No. 19225, Jodhpur – Jammu Tawi train service leaving from Jodhpur from 06.09.22 to 12.09.22 will operate till Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will be partially canceled between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi stations.

4. Train No. 19226, Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur Railway Service departing from Jammu Tawi from 07.09.22 to 13.09.22 will leave from Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Cantt stations.

5. Train No. 19415, Ahmedabad-Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra train service leaving Ahmedabad on 11.09.22 will operate till Firozpur Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Firozpur Cantt- Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra stations.

6. Train No. 19416, Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Rail service departing from Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra on 13.09.22 will leave from Firozpur Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra- Firozpur Cantt stations.

The post Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list appeared first on JK Breaking News.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Drew Smith has been working for a long time in hopes of joining the Mets bullpen

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Drew Smith Has Been Working For A Long Time In Hopes Of Joining The Mets Bullpen
google news

Drew Smith’s return to the Mets bullpen is starting to gain momentum.

The reliever kicked off his first bullpen session on Sunday since going on the disabled list on July 25 with a tight right lat. He felt healthy and hopes to be activated with a few weeks left in the regular season to have enough of a lead to be sharp for the playoffs.

Mets reliever Drew Smith had a strong start to the season, not allowing a run in his first 13 ¹/₃ innings.
Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/Getty Images

“I personally like it – I want a good challenge and it’s definitely a good challenge,” Smith said before the Mets lost to the Rockies 1-0. “But that’s why I’m trying to come back with a few weeks left in the regular season, just so I can hopefully have five to eight outings under my belt in October. But I think that’s also why I’m going to rehab [outings] just to make sure everything is okay.

“When I come back, I know the adrenaline will be a little higher and everything will be a little more amplified, so I have to make sure I’m fully ready to go.

Smith threw 15 pitches on Sunday, strictly fastballs and substitutions. He’s scheduled to kick off another bullpen session on Wednesday, when he throws 25 pitches and works in his slider and curveball.

“After that, I’m not sure,” Smith said. “I don’t know if I’ll throw another bullpen and then a live [batting practice]. But after that, rehabilitation mission. So we are getting closer.

Smith had a strong start to the season, not allowing a run in his first 13 ¹/₃ innings.

Over his next 25 games, however, he posted a 5.20 ERA before landing on the IL. If he can rediscover some of that early-season form coming out of IL, that would be a big boost for the Mets bullpen.

Max Scherzer (11 strikeouts) recorded the 110th double-digit game at bat of his career, tying him with Roger Clemens for third all-time in MLB history. It was a feat he said he would appreciate more in the offseason.

“Right now, I took my blinders off,” Scherzer said. “I just live to start to start. These things are great. These milestones are great, don’t get me wrong. But I’m more focused on winning with the team. We have bigger and better things to do. My achievements, I will worry about those of the offseason.

The Mets are absent on Monday, but Carlos Carrasco will be at Citi Field to kick off a mock game. This could be the final step in his rehabilitation process after a strained left oblique, potentially putting him on the line to start the Mets next weekend.

New York Post

google news
Continue Reading

News

Bajaj Fin Twins drop sharply as street gets nervous over Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Bajaj Fin Twins Drop Sharply As Street Gets Nervous Over Jerome Powell'S Hawkish Remarks
google news

By CNBCTV18.com August 29, 2022 at 10:54 a.m. STI (Update)

mini

Consumer finance majors – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv – fell sharply in trading on Monday as the street began to profit after hawkish comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The sale to Bajaj Finserv was much sharper, with the stock falling as much as 8% in opening trades.

Shares of Bajaj Finance twins – Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv – opened sharply lower on Monday, falling amid the broader market slump as US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks on interest rate hikes interest sparking new worries about macroeconomic growth.

Bajaj Fin Twins Drop Sharply As Street Gets Nervous Over Jerome Powell's Hawkish Remarks

Bajaj Finance share price opened with a loss of 3.37%, touching an intra-day low of Rs 6,825. Bajaj Finserv touched an intra-day low of Rs 15,000, falling nearly 8%. in opening transactions.

As of 10:09 a.m., shares of Bajaj Finance were trading at 6,928.45 rupees apiece, still down 1.9% on BSE. Bajaj Finserv shares were trading at 16,026.25 rupees, down 1.6% on BSE.

Bajaj Fin Twins Drop Sharply As Street Gets Nervous Over Jerome Powell's Hawkish Remarks

Fed Chairman Powell said the central bank was determined to get inflation under control and would continue to press ahead with interest rate hikes until policymakers were confident they had met their target.

The hawkish remarks saw U.S. benchmarks see their biggest fall in about four months on Friday. Asian stocks fell 1-3% in trading today, while the dollar index hit a nearly two-decade high at 109.39 points. This will likely trigger another sell-off in stocks in the country.

Closer to home in the pre-open session, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1,466.4 points or 2.5% to 57,367.5 and the broader NSE Nifty50 to 17,188.7, down 370.3 points or 2.1% from its previous close. Follow CNBC-TV18.com’s live blog here
Shares of Bajaj Finserv came under pressure after the finance ministry recently said it was not considering levying fees on transactions through the United Payments Interface (UPI).

First post: August 29, 2022 at 10:37 a.m. STI

cnbctv18-forexlive

google news
Continue Reading

News

Sixth-year veterans have ‘unfinished business’ with CU Buffs football

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Sixth-Year Veterans Have 'Unfinished Business' With Cu Buffs Football
google news

If the Colorado football team hopes to turn heads and make an unexpected run at a bowl berth this season, it’s going to take more than a few youngsters growing to work in a hurry.

Yet it will also require strong leadership from a handful of veterans who in other seasons would have been out of college and, in many cases, exploring life after football.

Two years ago, the NCAA issued an unprecedented decision granting all student-athletes in the 2020-21 academic year, across all sports, an additional year of eligibility due to the tumultuous and often shortened.

For CU football, that means there are 14 players on the roster who otherwise wouldn’t have been eligible in 2022. This group includes key attacking talent players like Daniel Arias, Brady Russell and Alex Fontenot; veteran defensemen Terrance Lang, Quinn Perry and Isaiah Lewis; and transfers like former Baylor wide receiver RJ Snead.

“I think when I got here it wasn’t in my plan to stay here for six years,” Lang said. “Everything happens for a reason. When they told us we could have an extra year because of COVID, that’s when I was like OK, I have more opportunities to put more things on tape at the college level. I thought to myself that I would take advantage of this opportunity.

“We have something to prove. This is basically our time. Here, everyone is experienced. We have older guys and we’ve all worked. It’s time for results to shine. We want to leave with the feeling of having been rewarded for our work. We have something to prove this year. This is the most important thing. I think this year, as far as the culture of Colorado goes, is the first year that I feel like we have a culture. As a team, we have a standard. And everyone is held to that standard. I think this is the year.

denverpost sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Noida towers razed, residents night out today

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Noida Towers Razed, Residents Night Out Today
google news

Residents of Emerald Court Housing Corporation in Noida have scheduled a meeting today

New Delhi:

Residents of Noida’s Emerald Court Housing Corporation have planned a celebratory meeting today to mark their legal victory against the estate agent, Supertect, and the demolition of the twin towers yesterday.

NDTV spoke to Aarti Kappula, a member of Noida Sector 93A Housing Corporation Residents Welfare Association, this morning.

Asked if there was a plan to celebrate victory in the nine-year legal battle after the towers were leveled illegally, Ms Kappula said: “Absolutely, we We’ve planned it tonight. We’re going to get together for a while. The battle is definitely won. It’s an example for the whole country.

With the demolition complete, the next challenge for the Noida administration is to ensure that the mountain of debris left behind is cleared away at the earliest.

Visuals from the site today showed cleaners at work, scraping the layer of dust from the ground near the site where the Twin Towers stood until 2.30pm yesterday.

Officials involved in the operation had previously said around 55,000 tonnes of debris would be generated. It can take up to three months to clear the debris. Waste will be deposited in designated areas.

Society residents had moved the court, claiming that real estate agent Supertech had built the twin towers in an area that was to be turned into a garden in the original building plan. They argued that the estate agent violated standards to sell more apartments and increase profit margins.

The real estate agent then modified the building plan to include two more 24-story towers. This was approved by the authorities. A subsequent plan, increasing the number of floors to 40, has also been released.

The case reached the Supreme Court, which found that the estate agent violated building standards in collusion with Noida authorities. Last year, the court ordered the demolition of the two towers at the estate agent’s expense.

ndtv

google news
Continue Reading

News

Malaysian military apologizes after tank and armored main engine breakdown in Kuala Lumpur

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

39 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Malaysian Military Apologizes After Tank And Armored Main Engine Breakdown In Kuala Lumpur
google news

The first incident occurred on Friday, when a PT-91M Twardy tank stalled with engine problems on a highway near the country’s parliament building, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

Photos on social networks show traffic jams piled up around the tank as army officials and police tried to divert cars around it. The tank was towed by a recovery vehicle 30 minutes later and repairs were carried out, the army said.

Less than 24 hours later, an armored main engine – used primarily for towing heavy weapons – broke down on a busy road outside the National Museum in the heart of the capital.

Videos taken at the scene showed a line of military vehicles behind the main engine. Curious motorists were also seen slowing down to take a look at the unusual scene.

A team of mechanics completed the repair work Sunday at 12:30 p.m. local time, the military said. The vehicle then continued its journey to Dataran Merdeka, or Independence Square, where Malaysia’s Independence Day celebrations will take place on August 31. Both vehicles took part in parade rehearsals, the army said.

“The military apologizes for both incidents and will ensure this does not happen again,” the military statement said. “But if it happens again, a rescue team will be dispatched to the scene as quickly as possible to tow the accident vehicle in order to avoid traffic jams.”

Photos of the broken down vehicles have been ridiculed by Malaysians online. Many found the humor in the situation as some on Twitter criticized the army because what they claimed was poor maintenance of the vehicles.
“Singapore needs tanks to defend its roads. Malaysian roads can defeat tanks”, said Malaysian comedian Jason Leong on Twitter.
“A tank broke down in the middle of the (Malaysian) highway,” another Twitter user wrote. “If Malaysia goes to war, we would be Russia.”

Cnn

google news
Continue Reading

Trending