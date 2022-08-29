latest news Three dead in a violent car accident in Santa Clarita

If the Colorado football team hopes to turn heads and make an unexpected run at a bowl berth this season, it’s going to take more than a few youngsters growing to work in a hurry.

Yet it will also require strong leadership from a handful of veterans who in other seasons would have been out of college and, in many cases, exploring life after football.

Two years ago, the NCAA issued an unprecedented decision granting all student-athletes in the 2020-21 academic year, across all sports, an additional year of eligibility due to the tumultuous and often shortened.

For CU football, that means there are 14 players on the roster who otherwise wouldn’t have been eligible in 2022. This group includes key attacking talent players like Daniel Arias, Brady Russell and Alex Fontenot; veteran defensemen Terrance Lang, Quinn Perry and Isaiah Lewis; and transfers like former Baylor wide receiver RJ Snead.

“I think when I got here it wasn’t in my plan to stay here for six years,” Lang said. “Everything happens for a reason. When they told us we could have an extra year because of COVID, that’s when I was like OK, I have more opportunities to put more things on tape at the college level. I thought to myself that I would take advantage of this opportunity.

“We have something to prove. This is basically our time. Here, everyone is experienced. We have older guys and we’ve all worked. It’s time for results to shine. We want to leave with the feeling of having been rewarded for our work. We have something to prove this year. This is the most important thing. I think this year, as far as the culture of Colorado goes, is the first year that I feel like we have a culture. As a team, we have a standard. And everyone is held to that standard. I think this is the year.

Lang, Lewis, Fontenot, Russell, Maurice Bell and Jaylon Jackson all arrived at CU in 2017, on the heels of the program’s best season in more than a decade, and they remain among the last ties to the coaching tenure. by Mike MacIntyre. Their six-season run in Boulder also coincided with monumental changes to the NCAA landscape, beyond the COVID-shortened 2020 season and the socially distanced meetings and practices that preceded it. Along with the advent of the NIL era, transfer rules have been relaxed to allow for easier movement of players.

This route has been followed by several classmates from the 2017 recruiting class. Yet, for those staying at CU for their extra season, the goal of running the program has not changed.

“I want to finish what we started,” Bell said. “Coming in, we all had the goal of getting Colorado back to the top of the map. I’m a guy who likes to finish what he started. I don’t want to take the easy route and transfer. Everyone has their own reasons for being transferred, but for me, I really feel like there’s a reason why I’m meant to be here. It never really crossed my mind to go somewhere else or transfer. I have unfinished business here.