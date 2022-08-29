Malaysian military apologizes after tank and armored main engine breakdown in Kuala Lumpur

NEW YORK — Thanks to Serena Williams, this US Open will be like no other.

Whether or not this turns out to be the final event in her long career as a storied and influential player – and in professional tennis, perhaps more than in any other sport, goodbyes sometimes end up meeting again – the two- The a week-long hard-court tournament that begins Monday at Flushing Meadows and wraps up the 2022 Grand Slam schedule will be about Williams first and foremost.

As long as she stays on the pitch, at least. Williams takes on 27-year-old Montenegrin Danka Kovinic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round of singles on Monday night and is also entered in doubles with her sister, Venus.

The focus on Williams is fitting, as much of the past two decades, and then some, of tennis in general, and the US Open in particular, have been spent on Williams, who turns 41 next month. There’s that unmistakable skill with a racquet in hand and an undeniable drive to be the best that has led to 23 major singles championships, the No. 1 ranking and Olympic gold medals, and that transcendent, demanding quality which made her a celebrity as much as a star athlete.

“In my opinion, she revolutionized tennis,” said Chris Evert, who won 18 majors in the 1970s and 1980s. “She revolutionized power in the game. And I feel like she really inspired women of color, because we’ve seen a lot more women of color play the game. And I think she’s changed the way women compete, as far as it’s OK to be fierce and passionate and vocal there, emotional there on the pitch, and still being a woman.

The ways in which Williams – and, of course, Venus, 42, owner of seven Slam singles titles herself and partner to Serena for 14 major doubles trophies – have changed the game are varied and many, and extend to the beyond how their fast serves and booming groundstrokes have enticed, if not forced, other players to try to match that style or figure out how to try and counter it.

“There was something inside of them both,” said Rick Macci, a tennis coach who worked with the two Williams siblings in the early 1990s, before they were teenagers. “When we competed or did competitive drills, I just saw something I had never seen. They tried so hard to get to a ball they almost fell. Now you can try hard; it doesn’t mean you’re going to be world champion, but that was just another level.

Williams said she doesn’t know how to define her legacy, but it’s all around, whether embodied in players who credit her with inspiration, like four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka or French Open finalist Coco Gauff. , or in rule changes that are clearly, or at least likely, the product of episodes involving it.

“Her legacy is really vast, to the point that you can’t even describe it in words. She changed the sport so much. She introduced people who had never heard of tennis into this sport. I think I’m a product of what she’s done. I wouldn’t be here without Serena, Venus, her whole family. I’m so grateful to her,” Osaka said. “I was also trying to figure out how to sum it up in words. I honestly think she is the greatest strength in the sport.

A line can be drawn from the decision this year by the American Tennis Association to allow match training for women and men at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the chaotic final of the US Open 2018 in which Williams ended up being docked for a match. after being warned to receive instructions from her then-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, in a loss to Osaka.

The proliferation of electronic line calls, to the point that there are no longer linesmen at US Open matches, dates back to a 2004 quarterfinal match at Flushing Meadows in which several erroneous calls were been taken against Williams in a loss to Jennifer Capriati.

At the US Open alone, there have been other clashes with officials (who can forget the hubbub of the foot fault in his 2009 semi-final against Kim Clijsters), groundbreaking fashion choices ( a catsuit in 2002; knee-high boots two years later) and numerous triumphs, dating back to 1999, when a 17-year-old Williams beat Martina Hingis for her first Grand Slam trophy.

So Ashe’s court provides a fitting backdrop for a farewell, though Williams didn’t say explicitly enough that she would never compete again after the US Open while telling the world via an essay in the magazine. Vogue that she was ready to start “stepping away from tennis”. to focus on having a second child and pursuing her business interests.

Every time she steps onto the court in New York, she will be treated like it might be the last time. Even his training sessions were watched by throngs of fans in the days leading up to the start of the tournament.

“Who knows if there will be another Serena?” I doubt it,” said Kovinic, who is ranked 80th this week and has never made it past the third round of a major tournament. “I’m honored to have this chance to play her.”

This will be just the fifth singles match for Williams in the last 12 months, as the American sat out the tour following a first-round injury at Wimbledon last year until a first-round defeat there. This year. Since returning from that break, Williams is 1-3, including back-to-back losses to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Belinda Bencic and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu in her last two exits.

There was a time – not too long ago, in the scheme of things – that Williams was considered the favorite in every game and every tournament, especially in the four events that matter most in sport.

“I’m saying don’t underestimate her,” said Evert, an ESPN analyst. “But the problem is the terrain. The problem is that everyone is getting better too. … There are a lot of good players now who, No. 1, are not intimidated by her; and #2, know that she’s not at her best right now; and No. 3, I want to beat her.

Two days before her loss to Bencic in Toronto, and a day before revealing her thoughts on retirement (a word she said she doesn’t like), Williams said at a press conference: ” I can’t do this forever.”

It’s true, of course. No one, however, expects this to be the last the world hears of her, even if there aren’t really any matches left to play.

“In the end, his biggest step was tennis,” Macci, Williams’ coach, said years ago, “but I think his biggest act is yet to come.”