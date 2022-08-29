Metaverse Fever Striking the Peak in the Music Industry

- The 2022 MTV VMAs had a performance from hip-hop sensations in the metaverse.
- The combo is collaborating after over 12 years and is very huge in the field.
The trend of getting absorbed into the metaverse is reaching its peak among celebrities in the music and arts industry. As announced prior, the hip-hop sensations Eminem and Snoop Dogg made a performance at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022(VMAs). They staged their collaborative single “From the D 2 the LBC”.
The performance was much talked about due to the portrayal of Eminem and Snoop Dogg as the Bored Ape avatars purchased by them at the end of last year or the start of the current year. The NFT owned by rappers that were showcased is Bored Ape #9055 and #6723, which currently has an offer price of 74.5678 ETH and 84.0369 ETH respectively at the Opensea marketplace.
Delineating the Visuals
The video featured the atmosphere of Otherside, which is a metaverse gaming site originating from Yuga Labs, the parent company of Bored Ape Yacht Club. The Display of metaverse or NFT in a ceremony is the first ever happening in the world.
MTV stated in a press release
“This is the first metaverse inspired performance to ever grace an award show…….Eminem and Snoop Dogg are up for ‘Best Hip Hop’ with ‘From The D 2 The LBC’, the first collaboration between hip hop megastars in over 20 years.”
Other striking elements in the performance were the setup of a virtual stage over the MTV logo and the end visual of the skylines of Detroit, bearing the 313 area code and an ‘8 Mile’ sign, and of Los Angeles, bearing the 213 area code.
