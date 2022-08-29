Finance
Mezcal in Oaxaca: State, National and Global Significance of Mexico’s Iconic Spirit
Until well into the first decade of the 21st century, mezcal, the Mexican spirit distilled from the agave succulent, was considered a drink for rural folk of extremely modest means. This held true especially in the state of Oaxaca where most is produced. But more recently the world has begun to pay attention to this relatively high alcohol content beverage, and considers it a sipping spirit little different from cognac, brandy, rye and scotch. This rapid metamorphosis of mezcal’s reputation can be attributed to two factors: artisanal production is a highly sustainable and environmentally friendly industry, and, no two batches are the same. This in turn has impacted the cultural and economic significance of the spirit. Mexico, Oaxaca in particular, now boasts a further dimension to its offerings of pristine beaches, pre-Hispanic sites and colonial architecture, cuisine and crafts. Each, and now including mezcal, feeds off the other, positively impacting the country’s economy as a whole and global reputation.
Hand-crafted mezcal production follows roughly the following regimen, summarized in the briefest of terms:
• After growing for typically about eight years and sometimes much longer, the agave is harvested;
• Then its hearts [piñas] are slow roasted in a rudimentary airtight chamber over firewood and rocks at the family distillery [palenque] so as to convert carbohydrates to sugars;
• This is followed by crushing them into a fibrous material either by hand or using a beast of burden pulling a heavy circular stone compound or pure limestone [tahona] around a shallow round brick and concrete enclosure;
• The fiber is then fermented with the addition of water in a large vat [tina] and subsequently distilled in either a 300 liter or so copper alembic, or in a much smaller clay pot, in either case generally twice;
• Finally the alcohol by volume [ABV] is adjusted to the preference of the distiller [palenquero] or his market.
Typically the palenquero and his family have been making mezcal all their lives based on recipes passed down through generations. While production is of course based on scientific principles, for them it’s a learned skill, as opposed to reliance upon sophisticated instruments and equipment.
Mezcal Production as Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly
While agave takes a long time to grow, once small starter plants have been transplanted from a home environment or greenhouse into the field in rows about a meter apart, if the planting occurs during the rainy season no irrigation is required pending maturity and harvesting. Other crops can be planted in between the rows, enabling farmers to reap from their fields while the agave is maturing. Depending on the specie, agave can be reproduced in two or three ways, with a single plant capable of producing thousands of offspring through germinating seeds.
Mezcal made with wild agave is often coveted and fetches a high price. Yes, there is a concern that in a couple of decades none will be left. To address the issue, some brand owners embark upon an annual program whereby they plant small agave in the hills and leave them to mature. Some communities only permit their residents to harvest wild agave from communal land if the palenquero agrees to plant two small agave for every mature one harvested.
Though annual weeding may be preferred in fields under cultivation, it is certainly not necessary. Although infestations are infrequent, if the problem is the larvae known as “the worm” [gusano], even it can be harvested for multiple uses; to make worm salt often used as a mezcal chaser, to put in a bottle of mezcal as a marketing tool or to change the spirit’s flavor, and for cooking including use as a key salsa ingredient. Gusanos dried and sometimes salted are also eaten as a snack.
The mere existence of the pre-Hispanic goddess of agave (some believe of also fertility), Mayahuel, is testament to the important of the succulent dating back millennia. For at least 2,000 years some species have been used to produce pulque, a fermented beverage said to have multiple medicinal properties. These types of agave can also be used to make mezcal.
Agave is also used as an ornamental plant and to make borders between properties. Prior to or upon maturity that same agave can be harvested to make mezcal. But the unused parts of the plant continue to play a crucial role in the lives of many Mexicans. When piñas are harvested to be transformed into mezcal, the leaves are typically left in the field, and are harvested once they begin to dry. Residents of nearby villages use them as firewood to fuel pottery kilns and for cooking a broad array of foodstuffs. The tall flower stalk [quiote] which shoots up at maturity is also used for firewood, in addition to being employed as a building material, and even to make a didgeridoo-like musical instrument. The fibrous leaves are used to make rope, clothing, grain sacks, horse bridles, and more, even sewing thread.
Once the first distillation has been completed, remaining water and fiber are emptied from the still. While that water is at times used for irrigating (yes, this has been deemed to have a negative environment impact) and producing distilled water for use in reducing mezcal to the desired ABV, the fiber [bagazo] also has innumerable uses. It is utilized:
1) to insulate the rocks from the piñas in the baking process,
2) as compost,
3) as mulch for growing agave, tomatoes and other crops,
4) to make adobe bricks,
5) to make paper,
6) as the substratum for commercially growing mushrooms,
7) to make small planters which can then be placed directly into the ground when the plant’s roots get too large,
8) as fire starter, and more.
While the argument has been made that diesel is a much cleaner fuel than firewood for cooking agave and distilling, it is noteworthy that for baking agave, “seconds” in the forestry industry can be used to fuel the oven. The “waste” from debarking logs in lumber yards is often used to heat stills since typically there is some wood with the shavings from the logs.
After baking, the logs which were at the base of the oven have become charred wood. It is typically broken into small pieces, put into grain sacks, and sold as charcoal for cooking. Palenqueros also use it as fertilizer, in particular for growing starter agave. They also use ash from their stills as fertilizer.
Copper is expensive, and in fact buying a 300 liter still costs in the range of 70,000 pesos. But you can get 25+ years out of it, and when parts become corroded the still can often be repaired. If the still is clay, locally produced pots are typically employed. In both instances, the stills are encased often using a mix of mud, sand, adobe, block and clay bricks, with a bit of cement. With copper alembics a small length of rubber hose often serves as the spigot, and with clay pot distillation it’s usually a length of river reed [carrizo]. In both cases a length of carrizo is also typically used as a venencia to test ABV, and as a fief to extract samples of the fermenting liquid from the bottom of the tina.
A plethora of items which might otherwise be discarded or at minimum stored away until sometime in the distant future, find use in the mezcal industy, including:
1) oil drums and aluminum hard hats for condensing,
2) tire rims and old wooden boards in still construction,
3) irreparably damaged washing machines, sterilized petroleum drums, a natural (or excavated) ground depression fermenting,
4) cured 20 liter plastic cooking oil receptacles and glass bottles from four liter cheap California wine for storing and transporting. And the list goes on.
More out of economic necessity and ingenuity than by design, those in the business of distilling mezcal have over generations created what we now should consider an extremely sustainable and environmentally friendly industry. Nothing goes to waste.
No Two Batches of Artisanal Mezcal Are The Same
Often subsistence farmers sell their agave to palenqueros. They can’t wait a decade to turn their land into money, so frequently, as noted earlier, they plant other crops such as corn, beans and squash in between the rows of the succulent. Each crop impacts the soil differently, which impacts agave growth, which impacts the ultimate flavor of the mezcal. So if the producer makes mezcal from agave grown by one farmer one month, and from another the next month, the two batches will be different; and often the palenquero doesn’t know what crop has been impacting the agave over what period of time in what way. And, if he harvests from one side of a mountain one time, and from the other the next, even assuming there are no crops impacting growth, the end result will vary; sunshine, temperature and precipitation are different on each side of the slope and affect growth in fluctuating ways over that decade or so.
If you bake anything in a sealed chamber over firewood for several days, the type of log employed will impact the quality of what you’re cooking, as will temperature. Palenqueros typically prefer hardwood over softer logs such as pine, but even assuming the former, not all the tree trunks used are always from the same type of tree; oak, mesquite, eucalyptus and others, are all used. It often varies from batch to batch. And although even and consistent baking of all piñas is the preference, it rarely if ever happens. Some are cooked less, and others more and in fact almost charred to the point where they are unusable. The extent of baking impacts the flavor of the sugary rich agave hearts.
Not all fermentation vessels are created equally. Type of vat impacts mezcal flavor. While most in Oaxaca use wooden vats which last several years, palenqueros are continually buying new ones and discarding the old, often made of varying types of wood. Some of the most dramatic changes in nuance result from the type of receptacle in which the agave is fermented. For example some palenqueros still ferment in a cow skin hung from a rafter, and in Michoacán often fermentation occurs in an oak lined pit below ground.
Artisanal mezcal production typically relies on well or mountain spring water added to the tinas filled with the sweet baked crushed agave. Both sources of water have varying compounds depending on the time of year, which ultimately alters each batch of mezcal based on water quality. Similarly, true open air fermentation relies on invisible yeasts which float around the environment. They change from season to season (and in theory day to day). Thus, if all else remains the same in terms of the piñas, means of production and tools of the trade, a batch of mezcal distilled today must inevitably be different from the batch to be made in six months because the yeasts causing fermentation are different.
Industrial production aims to achieve consistency of flavor and ABV in part by controlling the temperature and speed at which distillation occurs, through the use of finely calibrated scientific equipment. Artisanal production relies on the skill of the palenquero. He watches the flame and the flow of liquid coming out of the spigot and makes adjustments by adding more firewood or dousing the flame a bit. If producing “certified” mezcal he uses a hydrometer to determine ABV, whereas if distilling for local consumption he relies on taste and determining strength by looking at the quality of the bubbles or pearls [perlas]. He does this by employing his venencia, usually a length of carrizo typically used to pull samples from the fermentation vat to test readiness for distillation, but also for determining ABV of the spirit. But regardless of how alcohol content is determined, the mezcal varies depending on the “cuts” he uses to produce a mezcal for his particular market. His skill virtually always produces a spirit to his liking. However how he mixes the liquid that falls out of the still at the beginning or head[punta, cabeza], in the middle [cuerpo], and at the tail end [cola], is never exactly the same, again resulting in a different spirit one batch from the next.
A master palenqero aims to make every batch of mezcal as best he can, not the same as the last, recognizing that such a task is near impossible if not indeed so.
The Cultural and Economic Significance of Mezcal in Oaxaca
Agave spirits date back, depending on the theory to which one subscribes, to between over 450 and as much as about 2500 years ago. And Oaxaca is the state in which as much as 85% of Mexico’s mezcal is distilled.
As noted earlier, traditionally mezcal was a spirit for the masses, in predominantly rural Oaxaca. Middle class urbanites shunned the spirit, and drank mainly beer, dark rum (i.e. Bacardi Solera), whisky (i.e. Johnny Walker red label over ice and soda water), even tequila, and more recently cocktails and wine. In the villages back then (and incidentally still today), because of its extremely modest price relative to other alcohols, mezcal was served at virtually every rite of passage event, from baptisms to funerals and everything in between. A couple of drops for mother earth before imbibing remains an important part of rural practice.
My own contemporary experience with culturally based rural imbibing dates back only 26 years; at least that’s as far back as I can remember. Back then, (and in fact continuing today) the importance of mezcal was such that it was often distributed in sealed bottles as party favors at weddings, quince años, baptisms and first communions—complete with labels noting the event, and often including a photo of the child or couple; or with a representation of Jesus.
Leap forward to about 1995, when Mezcal del Maguey began exporting to the US and then further abroad. The middle classes in Mexico City started to catch on. Then those of substantial means in Oaxaca finally began to exhibit a sense of pride in mezcal. Tequila, rum and whisky began to be replaced with mezcal, even at the most posh of affairs. It is now commonplace to find a hand blown glass bottle gracing every table at a middle class wedding, filled with the host’s favorite mezcal made by his preferred artisanal palenquero.
As distinct from even a decade ago, nowadays I frequently have Oaxacan friends calling to see if I can provide them with bottles of quality handcrafted mezcal that they can take out of the country with them on vacation to gift to friends and relatives. They now leave behind the sombreros and onyx chess sets.
As suggested earlier, archaeological sites, colonial architecture, craft villages and cuisine have traditionally run the state’s economy, of course now together with the beach destinations of Huatulco, Puerto Escondido and most recently smaller Pacific resort areas. But beginning with the state’s civil unrest in 2006, travelers found reason to not visit, unfounded as it were. Then came the (Mexican) Swine Flu, the US economic crisis, the drug lords (which have never taken hold of Oaxaca) and in September, 2017, the earthquakes. All reason, so the story goes (and to my thinking the US State Department and journalists are to blame), to not visit Oaxaca. But the culture of mezcal has kept the economy not only afloat, but thriving.
The second decade of the century has borne witness to the birth of mezcal tourism. People from across the globe are now making a pilgrimage to Oaxaca to learn about their new preferred spirit and to visit the artisanal factory of their favorite brand. Entrepreneurs are flocking to the city for advice about opening mezcalerías in their hometowns, and to investigate exporting the spirit to the US, Canada, Germany, Central and South America, Australia, South Africa, and elsewhere. Authors are writing treatises about mezcal for the lay populace and spirits aficionados, and social anthropologists are feverishly working on dissertations and book deals financed by academic publishing houses. Bacardi and Pernod Ricard have jumped on the bandwagon, with other multinational alcohol producers and distributors following suit.
The spinoffs from the foregoing are significant, providing more than simply direct benefit for the state in terms of industries such as hospitality and restaurant. With mezcal sales exploding, consider the benefits for bottle and top manufacturers and printing houses for labels and promotional materials. It seems as though almost every retail outlet in the state sells at least something relative to mezcal or agave: carved wooden figures [alebrijes] with bar scenes, textile designs featuring the majestic agave succulent, t – shirts, shot glasses, pottery vessels, agave earrings, etc., etc., etc. And I alone have commissioned baseball caps, market bags, oven mitts, and full color mezcal tasting wheels noting over 200 aromas and flavors. A New York perfume manufacturer (Kelly + Jones) has recently begun marketing two fragrances of mezcal perfume. Imagine!
Mezcal has become a driving force, not only for Oaxaca and Mexico more generally, but with global impact. Whether you imbibe or not, one must appreciate the sustainability and environmental protection within the artisanal mezcal industry. And for those who do, the batch to batch variability.
What Is Gyprocking?
Thinking of furnishing your interior walls? Why not consider gyprocking? What is it, you might ask, in this article we will explain to you what is gyprocking and what advantages and disadvantages it has compared to traditional techniques.
Gyprocks are made of gypsum plaster, which consists of a compound called calcium sulfate dihydrate. The gypsum plaster is pressed between two very thick sheets of fibreglass and then kiln dried. Sometimes the fibreglass is replaced with a thick piece of paper, but this is not recommended as mold growth may result.
Gyprock is also known as drywall, and in some places may also be known as plasterboard or a gypsum board. Using gyprock has a material for interior walls and ceiling are becoming more popular these days as it requires less labor and drying time than traditional methods such as plaster-based interior finish techniques.
Gyprocking offers a glossily smooth and flexible base for your environment. It can be used for the ceiling and interior walls. different gyprocking compositions can be used to design different environments. For example, if an acoustically sealed environment is needed, there are special types of gyprocks which could help you to achieve this aim. It is also a fire resistant material, this is because the gypsum contains water compounds, and the water will be set free and evaporate when a fire is present, prevent adjacent rooms from getting dangerously hot and buying time for people to escape.
But before you decide on using gyprocking for your office interior walls, there are several things you need to consider. First, is gyprocking the right material for you? If you are considering a more transparent and open environment, then gyprocking, which is obviously not transparent, is not right for you. You might want to opt for glass partitions and glass walls instead.
Although gyprocking is a relatively cheap option, there are several disadvantages that might put you off. First, it is prone to damages by exposure to water. While this could be offset by the use of covalent waterproofing and thus effectively insulating it from possible water damages. If unfortunately you were not offered that option or your waterproof layer is punctured, water may cause the wall to swell and disintegrate, in which you will immediately require to do a replacement to avoid possible structural damages.
Gyprocking is a simple job, but it requires a detail oriented and careful approach to be done right. It is better done through an experienced gyprocker in your area.
How To Clean Your Antique Silver Cutlery
Today, what is considered to be silver cutlery has less silver than most buyers know. Antique Silver Cutlery refers to the earliest silverware that was made up almost entirely of silver. Over time silver was blended with other metals in increasing proportions until today, when even cutlery made of pure stainless steel is being referred to as silverware. For the purposes of this guide Antique Silver Cutlery is entirely, or mostly, made of silver.
As silver is a soft metal, it should not be treated in the same way as other metals used in cutlery. For those who regularly use Antique Silver Cutlery, simply washing the pieces in warm water with a gentle detergent is enough. The cutlery should not be left to dry but dried with a soft cloth immediately afterwards.
If the cutlery has bone handles, ensure the water is cooler. The handle may be damaged as the silver metal expands due to exposure to heat. Leaving the cutlery in water may also damage the handle itself. If the bone section is very dirty, one may use toothpaste to get out the dirt and dry the cutlery immediately afterwards.
The reason special care must be taken when cleaning Antique Silver Cutlery is because of tarnishing. One way in which the silver is tarnished is by reacting to sulphur in the atmosphere to form silver sulfide. This causes a black tarnish to appear. For cutlery that is mixed in with other metals like copper, tarnishing will lead to more corrosive effects as oxides form.
For Antique Silver Cutlery that has obviously suffered from tarnishing, use the following traditional but effective method of cleaning:
Cover a large pot entirely with aluminium foil. Be sure to leave no gaps either in or outside the pot. Fill it up with water and dissolve a half-cup of baking soda to every gallon of water within. Bring the water to a boil and switch of the heat. Place all the silverware in the water ensuring they are well submerged and in contact with the foil. After a while, it will be evident that a reaction is taking place as the foil begins to turn black. This is because the baking soda draws out the sulfur and aluminium attracts and reacts with it. If the foil turns very black, you may need to repeat the process to ensure you have extracted all the sulphur from the Antique Silver Cutlery.
Web 2.0 – The Way Forward For Definitive Website Design
Web 2.0 is significant, since many changes have occurred since the first web pages were developed and displayed on the Internet. The World Wide Web is continuously evolving with respect to how users interact and share information online. This latest development is more of a concept rather than defining just a technological development, and centers around actively displaying information on the Internet rather than just passively using the information presented on a particular internet site.
Web 2.0 has been making waves around the world, now that websites that incorporate these standards include features like interactive sharing of information in the form of text and video, social networking tools, blogs and wikis, forums and comments, and other tools to encourage active participation of users on the internet.
Web 2.0 Design is the buzzword amongst designers and internet users alike. With its ushering, designers have been using the latest innovations and techniques to generate more traffic to their sites. In fact, this latest trend makes more sense for designers, because the interactive nature of these compliant systems allows the smooth transition of the participating audience to become active and dynamic users. This design has surpassed conventional site designing methods and the techniques used to market and popularize them.
If PPC marketing and Search Engine Optimization were the buzz words of the earlier ‘Web 1.0’ world, then Social Media Marketing (SMM), RSS feeds, podcasting, Short Messaging Services (SMS), and others are the terminologies of the new era. The bottom line is in making sites more user-friendly rather than being technology centric. The end-result is a site that delivers a more pleasing and rewarding Internet experience.
The design strategies now being extensively utilized to develop net utilities are Rich Internet Applications, Social Networking Sites, Wikis, Community Portals, and others. Web 2.0 design is now the driving force of businesses and organizations that want to lead the internet revolution and harness the true power behind the internet to succeed in their businesses.
Today’s designers are adept at developing precise and targeted solutions to clients and business for a variety of development requirements such as portal development, custom applications, ecommerce applications, and many more. With Web 2.0 design being the buzz world currently, no business is falling short of launching such sites to tap into the vast and enormous potential that the Internet has for business. Thus, business on the Internet now has a human face with the interrelating of technology and human communication needs. To conclude, users in the new era of the internet have been provided with a very powerful and meaningful tool that goes a long way in meeting human interaction needs.
History of Breast Milk Substitutes and How They Came About
Throughout history, every generation has needed to develop an alternative to breastfeeding, either because a mother had insufficient milk or chose not to breast feed. Scientific and historical literature tells us of centuries-old efforts to satisfy an infant’s nutritional needs and to replicate the composition and benefits of breast milk.
In prehistoric cultures, infant mortality was high. Like other mammals, only the hardest of infant, nursed by their mothers, survived. In ancient cultures, the first doctors encouraged breast feeding. If for some reason, the mother could not nurse, wet-nursing- substituting lactating adult women for the birth mother- was recommended for those who could afford it. Ancient art shows us that those who could not afford a wet nurse relied on the milk of domestic animals, such as donkeys, camel and goats. Clay feeding vessels, designed to transfer the milk from the animal to the baby, have been found in ancient tombs and ruins. Historians of spartan times reported that succession to the throne was interrupted and given to a younger son because he was breastfed by his mother and his older brother was wet-nursed.
Little about infant feeding was documented between ancient times and the Renaissance. During the Middle Ages, wet nursing was the choice for a mother who could not nurse. One pediatric article on breast feeding describes the characteristics of a good wet nurse as well as information on hiccups, diarrhea and vomiting. In the late 1500s, scientists detailed the therapeutic values of human milk not only for infants, but also for aging men and women, They also recommended the use of ass’ milk as a breast- milk substitute, should a mother need it. If the baby could not be nursed, liquid food made of diluted honey mixed with cereal flour or breadcrumbs was poured through a hollow cow’s horn. However, most efforts to replace breast feeding were unsuccessful because of the infant’s intolerance or to bacterial contamination.
In eighteenth century Europe, unsanitary conditions were the greatest hazard for mothers or the improper preparation of breast milk alternatives was common. Documents from that time indicate that wealthy English women chose not to nurse their infants because they thought breast-feeding aged them and ruined their figures. And, even though breast feeding had been identified as a form of birth control, wealthy women preferred to bottle or hand feed, often having 12 to 20 babies instead.
In France, during the time of Louise the XVI and Napoleon, breast feeding- especially by the wealthy- was regarded as bourgeois and simply not done. Wet nursing, as well as animal milk and pap feeding, were the norm. French founding homes staffed by wet nurses, which carefully regulated their diets and their activities, ensured that infants received proper nutrition.
In the 1800s, breast feeding again became popular. For those who required an alternative, babies were fed goat or donkey milk, but this had its own drawbacks- high protein and few of the essential trace elements, plus the risk of infection from contamination. Cow’s milk- treated with additives (fat, sugar, lime water and cream) to make it more digestible and then diluted- became a common, low cost alternative. Though often used, it was not recommended because it was low protein, although thanks to the work of Louise Pasteur and Robert Koch, who discovered how to eliminate pathogenic bacteria, contamination was no longer an issue.
Urbanization and technological advances made breast-feeding less popular during the 20th century. The extended family became less of a support, and as women left the home and entered the workplace in record numbers, they tended to see breast feeding as an unnecessary burden. During the first half of the 20th century, scientists and physicians began in earnest to elucidate in detail the composition of mother’s milk and looking for ways of imitating it in such a way that substitutes would match more or less its digestibility and nutrient content. Success was rather slow at the beginning, however. But thanks to technological progress most manufacturers marketed bacteriologically safe and nutritionally acceptable infant foods in a powdered form already before the second world war.
The most significant breakthrough in artificial feeding of infants have happened in the second half of the 20th century. American, Swiss and Japanese food technologists, together with pediatricians and chemists, succeeded in matching the essential nutrients of mother’s milk in formula, making it usable from the first day of a baby’s life. Improvements in the composition of infant formula, along with better sanitary conditions and standards of living helped to decrease mortality of infants who were not breastfed from around 80% to less than 2%
Why Automatic Translators Should Not Be Depended on 100 Percent
Online automatic translators translate word for word a lot of the time. And if you have ever taken a language course, you know that sentence structure differs from language to language, therefore, word-for-word translations are seldom correct. Although, they may be able to translate “manzana verde” to “green apple” correctly, they fall short if translations get just a bit more complicated. Take a look at this Spanish to English translation of a segment of a children’s short story:
Originally written in Spanish:
Había una vez una niña chiquita llamada Natalie. Solo tenía tres años, y todo el mundo que la veía, se caía enamorada de ella. Un día, su madre afectuosa la llevó de compras para comprarle unas pijamas nuevas. ¡Sin embargo, mientras que estaban en la tienda, Natalie vio su amor verdadero, una muñeca! No dejó que su madre le comprara las pijamas nuevas, diciendo que ya tenía unas en la casa de su abuela.
Automatic translation to English:
There was once a very small girl called Natalie. Only it was three years old, and everybody saw that it, fell enamored with her. A day, her mother took affectionate it of purchases to buy new pajamas to him. Nevertheless, whereas they were in the store, Natalie saw its true love, a wrist! It did not leave his mother bought the new pajamas to him, saying that already she had in the house of his grandmother.
Human translation to English:
Once upon a time, there was a little girl named Natalie. She was just three years old, and everyone who saw her fell in love with her. One day, her loving mother took her shopping for a new pair pajamas. However, while in the store, Natalie spotted her true love, a baby doll! She refused to let her mother buy her new pajamas, stating that she already had pajamas at her Mimi’s.
So you can see from this short children’s story translation that the automatic translator bombed it’s task as a good translator. I might add to that I used one of the most well-known and used online automatic translators. I won’t say which because I don’t want to down anyone’s business, but this one is on the first page of Google when searching for an online translator. So, in other words, it’s a really “reliable” one.
You may be thinking that automatic translators work better from English to another language and not the other way around. Let’s look at an example of a business email originally written in English and translated to Spanish using a popular online automatic translator.
Originally written in English:
Dear Mr. White,
I am emailing you concerning your daughter’s grade in her Spanish class. She has consistently scored low on all of her homework and tests. I recommend that she stay after school for at least an hour, three days a week to meet with a Spanish tutor. I feel this is necessary in order for her to have a chance at passing this course.
Best regards,
Amilia Barns
Vice Principle at Jordan High
Automatic translation to Spanish:
Estimado Sr. blanco,
Le estoy enviando por correo electrónico referente a su daughter’ grado de s en su clase española. Ella ha anotado constantemente punto bajo en todas su preparación y pruebas. Recomiendo que ella permanece después de escuela por lo menos una hora tres días a la semana para encontrar con a un professor particular español. Siento que esto es necesario para que ella tenga una ocasión en el paso de este curso.
Recuerdos,
Graneros de Amilia
Vice principio en la High School secundaria de Jordania
Human translation to Spanish:
Estimado Sr. White,
Le mando un correo electrónico referente a la calificación de su hija en su clase de español. Ella ha sacado consecuentemente puntos bajos en todas las tareas y exámenes. Recomiendo que ella se quede después de la escuela por lo menos una hora, tres días a la semana para reunirse con un professor particular de español. Creo que es necesario para que ella tenga oportunidad de aprobar este curso.
Cordialmente,
Amilia Barn
Sub-Directora de Jordan High School
If you are using an automatic translator for school or business, you should really reconsider. Using an automatic translator can negatively affect your grade and your income! If you are trying to communicate with foreign clients using an automatic translator, maybe now you know why they didn’t respond or they were confused as ever!
Accounting Finance – The Heart of Any Successful Business
At the core of any successful business is a well organized management. Financial accounting is a very important tool for business. Aside from knowing strategies such as bookkeeping, marketing, advertising and production, a good and stable business must also have a competent system for accounting finance.
Whether you like it or not, accounting finance is one thing you cannot dispense with in the world of business. It is a very important tool in determining where and how exactly your money is being spent. Also, it is most important in terms of taxes and other pecuniary obligations.
Good Accounting Means Good Business
Accounting ensures you how much you have, how much you owe, and helpful in assessing the value of your business. Are you generating any profit or operating at a lost? Accounting records will answer your questions. Accounting serves as the proper recording tool of the financial status of any business. Fiscal dealings are best kept right on track with an effective accounting department.
A good accounting system within one’s business is a great help in making business decisions. This also shows how credible you are with other companies. Accounting does not only place you in a very knowledgeable stance, but it gives you that confidence by being armed with the facts and figures revolving around your business. Knowledge is power.
Professional Accountants
It is to your advantage if you are an accountant by profession. But if not, you can still do your own accounting if you are operating a small-scale business. However, if you have a big company it is advisable to hire a professional accountant especially if you do not have the time and the skill for it. You must realize that there are various strategies in keeping various kinds of accounts in a business.
It is also best to check the accounting firm’s competence, credibility and confidentiality issues. It is very important that in any business, you would be able to trust your accountant with sensitive information, including profits and sources of income your business is accumulating.
Accounting standards you should know
To the untrained and unsuspecting eye, accounting principles might seem hard, intimidating and complicated, but it is in reality very simple if you get past all those figures. All you have to know in accounting are these: Accounts are always divided into three types, namely assets, liabilities and equity. Each account is unique and simple yet forms part of the very foundation your business is operating on.
“T” accounts can be managed by drawing a T like figure with a left and right section divided by a vertical line. On the left side, you can place all your debits or the so called assets. On the other side, you can list down all your liabilities or what we call credits.
The general rule is that for every liability, there must also be a corresponding asset so that a balance will be achieved. If the credit is more than your debit then perhaps you are already generating a loss in your business.
Mastering these simple accounting principles will help you in determining where your business stands. You will also be more confident in presenting these financial records even if federal agents pay you a visit for an audit. GP
