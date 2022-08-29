Connect with us

News

Miami Dolphins reach agreement with DE Trey Flowers

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

Miami Dolphins Reach Agreement With De Trey Flowers
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Defensive end Trey Flowers has reached an agreement on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Flowers, who was released by the Detroit Lions in March, had recently been training for the Dolphins.

In 2019, the Lions made the two-time Super Bowl champion one of the richest defensive players in football with a five-year, $90 million contract with $56 million guaranteed, but Flowers couldn’t stick around. healthy for the past two seasons.

Flowers, 29, was placed on injured reserve during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and had just 3.5 total sacks over that two-year span. He had seven sacks in his first season with the Lions, while playing 15 games.

Flowers knows the defensive scheme used by defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, having played in similar schemes during his first two seasons with the Lions and also four seasons with the New England Patriots. Boyer is a former Patriots defensive assistant.

Flowers had 21 sacks in his first four seasons with the Patriots. He also had 5.5 sacks in nine playoff games for the Patriots and won two Super Bowl rings with the franchise.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.

espn

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Manchester United reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Ajax to sign Antony for £84m as Anthony Martial is set to negotiate new contracts with the Red Devils

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Manchester United Reach 'Agreement In Principle' With Ajax To Sign Antony For £84M As Anthony Martial Is Set To Negotiate New Contracts With The Red Devils
google news

Manchester United have reached a ‘deal in principle’ for Ajax star Antony, while Anthony Martial is set to extend his surprise contract.

Martial missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton with an Achilles injury but made his first league appearance in over a year in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.

Getty

Martial has been fit since returning to pre-season with the Red Devils

Ten Hag Has Been Impressed With Martial Since The Dutchman's Arrival From Ajax In The Summer

Ten Hag has been impressed with Martial since the Dutchman’s arrival from Ajax in the summer

Martial spent half of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla after falling out of favor at Old Trafford, leading many to believe he was close to being offloaded.

According to The Sun, United boss Erik ten Hag has told Martial he has a big role to play this season, while the striker has been described as far happier under the Dutchman than any of his predecessors.

Martial, 26, has two years left on his existing contract worth £250,000 a week and failure to secure a contract extension before then could lead to the forward being available for a fee cheaper next summer.

The United Chiefs are looking to avoid another star exit after the recent departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard by offering Martial an extra two years on his contract.

The France international swapped Monaco for Manchester in a deal worth up to £55million in September 2015 and scored 79 goals in 270 appearances for the Red Devils.

But he has often flattered to cheat despite having an abundance of talent and has seen his stock rise and fall under the six managers he has played under since joining.

3. Anthony Martial - £36M From Monaco, September 2015

Anthony Martial joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2016 for a fee of £55million

last

Man United agree Antony deal, Martial set for new contract, Paqueta medical

Game on

Forest v Tottenham LIVE: Harry Kane’s record propels Spurs to victory

opinion

‘He’ll struggle’ – Martinez fears come to light but stat nullifies height concerns

funny

Celtic hilariously post Liverpool Spider-Man meme as they match 9-0 scoreline

claim

Haaland set to break Salah’s Premier League record and ‘can do things Kane can’t’

sorry

Gallagher issues public apology to Chelsea as Tuchel gives brutal red card verdict


Erik ten Hag seems convinced by the qualities of Martial and the return to form of the Frenchman suggests that the Dutchman could be the man to multiply his talent if he can ignore his persistent injuries.

Meanwhile, United look set to cough up the £84m Ajax have told them to pay to sign Antony.

transfer specialist fabrice romano says an agreement in principle has been reached, adding that Antony is set to sign a five-year deal with an option for a further year.

Antony has been left out of Ajax’s squad to face Utrecht on Sunday, the second game he has missed in a row.

Manchester United Had Two Rejected Offers For Antony, But It Looks Like They're Getting Him Now

Getty

Manchester United had two rejected offers for Antony, but it looks like they’re getting him now

Offer of the day

Betway – £30 free bet match if your first acca loses* – CLAIM HERE

Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE

Betway: New UK customers only. Minimum deposit: £5. Maximum free bet: £30. First bet on a football or horse racing multiple with more than 3 selections. Overall rating: 3.00 (2/1) or better. Free bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. Debit card deposits only. Restrictions on deposit methods apply. This offer is valid for 7 days from the registration of your new account. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet responsibly. Full terms apply.

Bet365: account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE

to boast

Dutch winger says teammates call him ‘problem’ and critics ‘are secretly big fans’

Will Man United sign ex-Liverpool goalkeeper who scores backheel volleys?


!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Police are searching for a suspect after reporting a man without pants attacked a woman on a Virginia trail

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Police Are Searching For A Suspect After Reporting A Man Without Pants Attacked A Woman On A Virginia Trail
google news

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed she was attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Va., outside of Washington, DC

Fairfax County Parkway police responded to Washington and Old Dominion Trail around 8:12 a.m. to a report of a man grabbing a woman, according to FOX 5 DC. The woman was walking east on the trail near mile marker 18.5, which is between Town Center Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway.

A man without pants approached the victim from behind and grabbed her by the waist, police said. The woman then managed to break away from her attacker and saw the man without pants escaping towards Sunset Hills Road.

Authorities were unable to find the man without pants, even with the help of a K9 unit, although the suspect was described as an athletically built white or Hispanic man, 5’5″ tall. -5’8″ and between 30 and 40 years old. Old. Although he was not wearing pants, he was apparently wearing a dark colored headband and a yellow exercise vest.

FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SAYS PARENTAL CONSENT NOT REQUIRED FOR GENDER CHANGE ON SCHOOL FORMS

Herndon company limits road sign in the northern Virginia suburbs near Washington, DC
(krblokhine via Getty Images)

Investigators, who have reviewed surveillance footage of the area, also believe the same man may have exposed himself on the same runway three other times earlier this month during the morning hours.

Herndon Police, with assistance from Fairfax County Police, responded to another call that day for an assault and indecent exposure on the same Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Ferndale Avenue.

GRANDFATHER STOPS RAPE OF 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND CUTS ATTACKER IN FACE: POLICE

Pilar Otoya, a local Virginia resident who has used the trail for years, told NBC 4 that the repeated incidents are instilling fear.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[I feel] very scared, very insecure,” Otoya said. “I will not get up at 4 a.m. to run or ride my bike. I’ll try to do it when people are there, and I know, in a way, I’m more protected.”

Fox

google news
Continue Reading

News

I will help left-wing Democrats defeat Republicans – democracy at stake

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

I Will Help Left-Wing Democrats Defeat Republicans - Democracy At Stake
google news

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would help “left-wing Democrats” defeat Republicans who he says don’t respect democracy.

Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “I’m curious. Liz Cheney said in some cases. She may have to help a diagram win against an anti-democracy Republican victory. Do you think that’s what you’ll be doing in the next two years or so? »

Kinzinger said, “Yes. Biggest problem not everyone agrees with me and certainly in my party and even the Democrats like to say but you’re still a conservative yes I’m a conservative but at the end of the day the greatest threat to our country is democracy.”

He added, “If you have Republicans running even against left-leaning Democrats who believe in democracy and believe in voting, that person should be elected rather than someone who would overthrow the will of the people and ultimately account, would destroy this country. This country cannot survive without democracy. This will turn into a power struggle between groups of different races, ethnicities and religions. Take that off. The country is a mess. The Republicans who are for that have no place in power. I don’t care what their political position is on taxes.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Breitbart News

google news
Continue Reading

News

Bay Area Artists Pay Tribute to Japanese Tanforan Internment Camp Survivors with New 80th Anniversary Exhibit

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Bay Area Artists Pay Tribute To Japanese Tanforan Internment Camp Survivors With New 80Th Anniversary Exhibit
google news

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) — Local artists unveiled a new exhibition on Saturday at the Tanforan Mall. The artwork is meant to honor those who spent time in the Tanforan Internment Camp.

“Each piece is made up of about 5 to 11 pieces of glass,” said Reiko Fuji, one of the artists who designed a kimono made from glass photos of former members of the burial camp. “Photos show families and individuals while incarcerated during World War II.”

The exhibition is open until early September. It features works by five local artists whose ancestors were in internment camps.

It’s the 80th anniversary of the Tanforan Internment Camp. These artists wanted to pay tribute to the anniversary by unveiling the exhibit to remind people of what happened during World War II and how to prevent it from happening again.

RELATED: Historic Bay Area Taiko Drum Dojo Set to Close Due to Rising Rents

“We are fighting together against the racial prejudice and inhuman treatment that many still face today,” said Kathy Fujii-Oka, another artist.

The Tanforan Memorial Committee also unveiled a new memorial that lists the names of the 8,000 members of the internment camp. This is a project that took 10 years to materialize. Organizers say it was the best thing they could do now to honor them.

“We made this memorial to honor them,” said committee vice-chairman Steve Okamoto. “We want to make sure they understand it was for them.”

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,

fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

ABC7

google news
Continue Reading

News

Man killed in Colorado mountains after ‘fast flight’ crash – The Denver Post

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

33 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Gunman Tries To Break Into Fbi Office And Is Injured In A Standoff – The Denver Post
google news

BRECKENRIDGE Colo. — A man was killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy similar to a paraglider.

The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was to meet the victim in the Copper Mountain Resort parking lot, KUSA-TV reported. The victim was allegedly launched from Peak 6 at Breckenridge Ski Resort.

A search party from Summit County Rescue Group located the victim with the assistance of a helicopter and recovered his body. Its canopy was found tangled with the broken top of a tree. The victim’s name has not been released.

denverpost

google news
Continue Reading

News

Chinese farmers yearn for rain despite drought

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Chinese Farmers Yearn For Rain Despite Drought
google news

Drought in China: The oppressive heat poses a “serious threat” to the autumn harvest in China.

Chongqing, China:

For nearly a decade, farmer Qin Bin, 50, has worked his plot, growing peaches and dragon fruit to sell to passing tourists in his orchard on the outskirts of the Chinese megacity of Chongqing.

But this year’s crop is devastated, another victim of a scorching heatwave that engulfed southern China in the country’s hottest summer on record and subsumed half of its land by the drought.

“It is absolutely the first time in my life that I have encountered such a disaster,” he told AFP.

“This year is very miserable.

“We should be reaping the rewards right now, but it’s all gone, dead from the scorching sun.”

Southern China recorded its longest continuous stretch of high temperatures since records began more than 60 years ago, forcing power outages that have hit farmworkers hard.

The scorching heat poses a “serious threat” to the country’s autumn harvests, the Chinese government has said, pledging billions of yuan in aid to farmers.

But for Qin, any help will come too late – his harvest has dried up on the vine and with it his main source of income.

“It’s basically all dead,” he says. “The government has made a huge effort to help us, but it can only bring trees to life, not fruits.”

He is far from the only one to suffer in his village, which shelters more than a thousand hectares of longans now destroyed.

“If you walk around our city, you can feel the magnitude of the disaster,” he says.

The extreme heat has forced Qin and his fellow farmers to work irregular hours – it’s just too hot to work during the day as the mercury soars above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Instead, they work at night – from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. – and rest during the day.

“It’s impossible to train in the orchard because the ground temperature is around 60 degrees Celsius…we measured it the other day,” he explains.

But their efforts to salvage what they can may be in vain if the drought lasts into next month.

“If the heat lasts until September 4, as some of them said, probably more than half of the trees we deployed day and night to save will be dead,” Qin said.

“It’s too miserable to witness.”

Qin is skeptical that much can be done to help his beleaguered community – with so much land affected, he says, the authorities have a huge task ahead.

“Those who can save themselves do so,” he says.

The effects of the drought will continue until 2023, as its parched trees struggle to produce fruit.

“My trees will not flower well next season, the fruits will be greatly affected.”

All they can do for now, he says, is wait for the rain.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

google news
Continue Reading

Trending