Miami Dolphins reach agreement with DE Trey Flowers

Drought in China: The oppressive heat poses a “serious threat” to the autumn harvest in China.

Chongqing, China:

For nearly a decade, farmer Qin Bin, 50, has worked his plot, growing peaches and dragon fruit to sell to passing tourists in his orchard on the outskirts of the Chinese megacity of Chongqing.

But this year’s crop is devastated, another victim of a scorching heatwave that engulfed southern China in the country’s hottest summer on record and subsumed half of its land by the drought.

“It is absolutely the first time in my life that I have encountered such a disaster,” he told AFP.

“This year is very miserable.

“We should be reaping the rewards right now, but it’s all gone, dead from the scorching sun.”

Southern China recorded its longest continuous stretch of high temperatures since records began more than 60 years ago, forcing power outages that have hit farmworkers hard.

The scorching heat poses a “serious threat” to the country’s autumn harvests, the Chinese government has said, pledging billions of yuan in aid to farmers.

But for Qin, any help will come too late – his harvest has dried up on the vine and with it his main source of income.

“It’s basically all dead,” he says. “The government has made a huge effort to help us, but it can only bring trees to life, not fruits.”

He is far from the only one to suffer in his village, which shelters more than a thousand hectares of longans now destroyed.

“If you walk around our city, you can feel the magnitude of the disaster,” he says.

The extreme heat has forced Qin and his fellow farmers to work irregular hours – it’s just too hot to work during the day as the mercury soars above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Instead, they work at night – from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. – and rest during the day.

“It’s impossible to train in the orchard because the ground temperature is around 60 degrees Celsius…we measured it the other day,” he explains.

But their efforts to salvage what they can may be in vain if the drought lasts into next month.

“If the heat lasts until September 4, as some of them said, probably more than half of the trees we deployed day and night to save will be dead,” Qin said.

“It’s too miserable to witness.”

Qin is skeptical that much can be done to help his beleaguered community – with so much land affected, he says, the authorities have a huge task ahead.

“Those who can save themselves do so,” he says.

The effects of the drought will continue until 2023, as its parched trees struggle to produce fruit.

“My trees will not flower well next season, the fruits will be greatly affected.”

All they can do for now, he says, is wait for the rain.

