Misdiagnosis of Schizophrenia & Other Mental Disorders
Abstract:
In this article we will examine why clinicians diagnose serious mental illnesses and why misdiagnosis is a common factor in the process. Looking at the definitions of schizophrenia and labelling as an incidence of laziness, misunderstanding, poor training and guidance from the psycho-pharmaceutical industry to sell powerful money making drugs for life. To remind ourselves as clinicians that mental illness labels are not real, but a cluster of symptoms, that describe a persons perception of reality to enable directed treatment and internal psychiatric discussion with familiar terms that mean something to the treating doctors.
Introduction:
Schizophrenia like many other mental illness labels describe a cluster of symptoms that can explain the mental state of the person presenting to a mental health profession such as a psychiatrist, clinical psychologist and psychiatric nursing. When a potential patient arrives at the hospital for initial consultation some predisposing information arrives with them. These can be the family story, (what has been happening) the police story, (why they were detained), the social worker story, (their history of social breakdown) and in all these stories is the bias of the referring agency, as they have to justify the reasons they are asking the mental health professional to see the person in the first place. Armed with this background the mental health professional will begin the process of trying to identify from reported behaviour what label is appropriate for this individual from the DSM V manual of mental health statistical classification. (1. ICD 9 in the EU) This book of coding labels as numbers is meant to help mental health professionals to claim insurance payments and give a convenient depersonalising number to a mental health disease so that professionals can agree on a method of treatment, usually a chemical straight jacket in the form of several psychiatric drugs, confinement and even surgery. (ECT and Lobotomy).
To understand what exactly schizophrenia actually is in terms of everyday language we can consider the following extract – is a severe form of psychopathology in which a personality seems to disintegrate, in thought and perception which are distorted and emotions are blunted (2. 2010, Psychology of Life). This catch-all statement is the common idea of being insane or madness in which a persons reality is distorted by delusions that corrupt their everyday concepts of normality.
In order to understand this process we need to know more about Schizophrenia in the first instance. According to the DSM manual (constantly being revised by psychiatry to include more definitions) there are several subtypes of the condition. The number is 295 plus an additional number to identify type. So 295.30 is paranoid schizophrenia, 295.10 is disorganised, 295.20 is catatonic, 295.90 is undifferentiated, 295.60 residual type, then additional numbers can identify particular presenting problems such as 295.40 schizophreniform disorder, 295.70, schizoaffective, 297.1 delusional, 298.8 brief psychotic, 297.3 shared psychotic, 293.81 with delusions, 293.82 with hallucinations with an additional idea of substance induced psychotic disorder, finally, 298.9 psychotic disorders NOS (no obvious reasons). (1. 1994 – DSM IV Classifications)
With all these sub-types of the labelling of schizophrenia the clinician has to research with the patient the length and severity of the symptoms being expressed. This is usually a self report from and initial interview with the patient about their experience of their own behaviour. This can be very subjective as the patient is suffering from confusion and may not have a clear idea of their own mental state. Let alone know the common word parlance of mental illnesses to explain their situation. Time as a factor so is specified as suffering for two months or more from delusions., hallucinations, disorganised speech, gross disorganisation or catatonic behaviour (turned to stone) negative symptoms such as affective flattening ( dead like response) alogia (without speech) or avolition (failure to engage). These basic requirements can be a mixed bag not requiring all states in order to label the person schizophrenic. The diagnosing mental professional will through experience judge the severity of the case by the amount of symptoms being expressed or reported. In order to extend the label to the other subcategories, for example, paranoid there would have to be additional evidence to support the patient being diagnosed as such by statements that indicate a paranoid belief in that their delusions include persecution from imaginary third parties. Along with schizophrenia may be episodes of depression, anxiety or bipolar (mood swings between both states), this leading to additional diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder for example.
As you can see the process of identifying exactly what the diagnosis should be is quite complex and needs sufficient time in order to be sure of the exact condition of the patients mind. In this case the law takes over giving the psychiatrist considerable power over individuals under the guise of care, such as, is the person considered a danger to themselves or others, as a catch all for confinement over a 24 to 78 hour period with no representation of a third party. In other words the power to arrest and detain a person with out trial, legal protection or any form of protest. In place are panels to review that decision after the initial period of observation but rarely go against the psychiatrists recommendation and so uphold any confinement decisions.
Causes of Schizophrenia:
The problem with causes is that at the moment in psychological science there is a lot of ideas, conjecture and discussion but no clear answer. Biologically, some patients will clearly have brain damage, brain dysfunction i.e. the process of neurological communication or neurotransmitters maybe dysfunctional or low in production, such as serotonin (linked to mood) etcetera. However cause and effect in any correlation means which causes what? Does brain damage occur because you are delusional or are you delusional because your brain is damaged? The only evidence is xrays from differing processes and post-mortum examination of someone diagnosed in their lifetime. Both clearly not definitive in providing real evidence that have many scientific validity problems. The second is twin studies or family studies both with huge validity problems as most evidence is from meta analysis (this means many small studies to combine into one big study) again modelling may explain much of this evidence – if a child witnesses a family member or their twin behaving oddly they will think this is actually normal and so model that behaviour as sound, to be learned from, so a new schizophrenic is developed from the existing schizophrenia within the family or from a twin / sibling. This is not a big surprise to many as we often see similar traits in family members even if they have lived apart for long periods of time. Any clinical psychologist can tell you when treating family issues that often the new mother has revelations about becoming just like her mother in her raising of her subsequent children. As one mother said, “I looked in the mirror and saw my mother staring back at me” What she is expressing is not looking like her mother but in fact acting like her and talking like her as an adult. (Research, Transactional Analysis functional PAC model). So even if there is lots of statistical evidence that schizophrenia runs in families this has no effect on why the disease develops in the first place. Modern genetics again tries to answer the problem by saying it is inherited, however despite mapping the genetics of humans and other species we know very little about how genes actually express themselves and only have a broad ideology that informs us that genes can express themselves in many forms later in life according the to the environment they are exposed to from every day events. Our genetics are like a time bomb that given the right stimulus will create a response in our behaviour, developing disease and longevity of life in general. In other words nothing is specific and nothing is for sure. So as in schizophrenia the biological, genetic and family approach are still full of validity problems from the type of research conducted and are full of bias’s from the very science that seeks the answers they wish they could have. The most likely cause of schizophrenia is still stress and the problem of living in a complex world full of conflicting ideology and purpose, where the disease can be seen as a form of mental escapism from the pressures of life. Better to live deluded than have to deal with the reality of failure, disappointment, lost expectations plus a lack of real love and affection from others. (4. 2011 Abnormal Psychology Core Concepts)
Misdiagnosis:
The most controversial part of any mental illness is being labelled with schizophrenia or any other mental problem and have no power over that decision. A very famous study by Rosenhan (1973) showed that students who were asked to present themselves as hearing voices (auditory hallucinations) could after a few minutes be admitted to a psychiatric ward and be kept for sometimes days and weeks as patients, when reporting soon after arrival, that they no longer hear the voices and felt well – they were still seen as having schizophrenia in remission, when in fact all were perfectly well. Could this still happen today after 40 years – the answer is yes and even more frightening as we never learned anything from the study about the fact psychiatrists are easy to fool! (3. 1973 Rosenhan) A true modern case is given below:
A young woman wanted a medical sick certificate to have some time off work. She was exhausted by her life in general but other than that was not depressed or anxious about everyday life. Her brother suffered from a mental disorder mainly around being dysfunctional, backward and idle. He was on medication for schizophrenia. The girls father took her to the mental hospital where her brother attended and informed the doctor of the family history and his girls exhaustion. The psychiatrist within five minutes of the consultation labelled her as schizophrenic. The psychiatrist went on to register as an out-patient, gave her several types of psychotic drugs, and her sick certificate for work. The young women having left the hospital became extremely anxious about showing the sick certificate to her employer as this might lead to her losing her employment. On a friends advice she sought a second opinion from a clinical psychologist. The psychologist was amazed at the diagnosis but never the less completed a thorough examination of the patient. After an hour his diagnosis was perhaps mild reactive anxiety brought on most probably by the misdiagnosis of the psychiatric doctor.
To understand what happened the psychologist interviewed the young woman, the father and observed the brother. It was clear that the diagnosis was heavily influenced by circumstances, family and by the time element in making a decision about her condition. It would be nice to imagine this as an isolated case but in fact this is the norm. Quick diagnosis based on very little evidence. None of the criteria for schizophrenia existed, she had no delusions, she was not disorganised, she did not report any bizarre affect, she was coherent in speech and manner. So how did such a clear misdiagnosis be allowed to happen? Luckily with budget cuts in mental health and lack of facilities the young woman was not severe enough to be confined to a mental ward. She discarded the medication and sought out a general practitioner who having re-assessed her gave her a sick certificate for exhaustion and no medication was needed. (4. Myler 2016)
The above case is only one example of how misdiagnosis can happen, so what are the main elements that lead to such a dangerous practice by psychiatrists in general.
- Time – less than 10 minutes average time to make a diagnosis.
- Depending too much on third party reports – police, social workers, family.
- Lack of resources – such as second opinions, team lead discussion, clinical psychologists (who have more training in mental health than any psychiatrist).
- Lack of training – most have less than 18 months after graduation from medical school and most of this is spent on drug therapy.
- DSM V and preceding publications that promote mental illness instead of mental health.
- Depersonalisation of medical practitioners by their very training regimes at University.
- Time – constraints via patient over-load and lack of administrative support.
- Lack of knowledge about other professionals in the field, such as clinical psychology and counselling therapists.
- Arrogance – pure and simple – the I know best syndrome – grandiosity (a form of schizophrenia in itself ironically).
- Governments around the world who think mental health is a low priority to health budgets that in the same time have enormous hidden costs to the global economy.
- Tendency of the patient to over exaggerated symptoms in order to receive a diagnosis.
- Other professionals trying to remove responsibility for care.
- Family seeking to distance themselves from troubled family members.
Conclusions:
The misdiagnosis of schizophrenia and other mental illness problems in the general population cause major distress and depression to millions of people around the world. While there are clearly many genuine cases of schizophrenia, that may benefit from the help and support of the community, in the form of hospitalization and confinement this is clearly not the case for the majority of patients who after five minutes and other peoples reports find their world turned upside down forever. Once labelled, the stigma of being a mental health patients can last for life and push the patient into acting out an illness they do not actually have. You label someone something and their instinct is to become the very label you gave them and so a self fulfilling prophecy is enacted and they can all pat themselves on the back and say – see I told you so!
References:
- 1994 – DSM IV American Psychiatric Association publication.
- 2010 – Gerrig, Zimbardo – Psychology and Life, pg. 465 – Pearson Publications.
- 1973 – Rosenhan – On being sane in insane places – pg179 Science Publications
- 2011 – Butcher, Mineka, Hooley – Abnormal Psychology Core Concepts 2nd Ed. – Pearson Publications. General background information on schizophrenia.
- 2016 – Myler – Case Notes – unpublished
Blogs and Google AdSense
I have a personal reason for putting up this article. Day after day, I watch people that hunger and aspire for a simple and reasonable way to make money on the Internet. The Internet has grown to be a very large phenomenon and its creating income daily for people all over the world. The Internet changes business as we know it, and it brings a very new insight to how we can do business.
I have watched over the months as different people try and seek a fortune on the Internet but after standing aside from the crowd, I have come up with what I believe to be the easiest way an Average Joe can make money on the Internet. The truth is that I am not teaching you anything new in this article but rather I am teaching new ways to apply old time tested principles of making money on the Internet.
This easy way of making money on the Internet is simply Blogging with Google AdSense.
The art of making profits with Blogs AdSense is now popular. But according to the Pareto principle (20/80 rule), only 20% of Bloggers take 80% of the profits. What do they do?
They recognise that there are high paying keywords and low paying keywords. Keywords are group of words that merchants pays a pre determined amount for so that someone can be sent to their site when the person clicks their advert on the pay per click engine e.g Google, Overture, Miva, etc. This advert is called AdWords by Google.
1. Google AdWords-This is a pay per click (PPC) advertising system maintained by Google. Pay Per Click is a sort of pay as you go advertising. This is the best form of advertising as the advertisers pay only if someone actually clicks on his advert. If you use Google you have probably seen the AdWords. They appear as little text Ads (on the right-hand corner) next to search result on Google.
2. Google AdSense-This is a program that allows you to reap much money by placing AdWords on your site or Blog. By doing so, anytime someone clicks on the advert on your Blog, you earn a percentage of the money that was bid on that keyword. For instance, if the keyword “acne” costs $12 and someone clicks on an a “acne” keyword related ad on your Blog, you earn a percentage of the $12. The percentage is not disclosed by Google but according to experts, they say it is 50%. That means you will earn $6 in the advert above.
3. A Blog-This is coined from web-log. A Blog serves as an online journal where you can express your thoughts, opinions, advice, news, etc. Unlike a website, it can be updated easily and frequently. This makes search engines e.g Google, Yahoo to be in love with them.
10 Ways To Save Time For What Matters Most
It seems like everywhere you go, you hear the same message. I don’t have enough time, I need more time, I’d love to exercise more, play more, __________ more (fill in the missing word) but I just don’t have the time.
Here are a few of my favourite time-savers.
o 1. Do your grocery shopping when the stores are empty
I’ve started doing our weekly shop on Friday nights at 6.30. My favourite grocery store closes at 7pm so the store is not very full and all of us shoppers are in “accomplish” mode so not a lot of browsing and so on. We’re armed with our lists and get on with the job. I’ve saved at least an hour from doing the weekly shop on Saturdays like I used to do.
o 2. Whenever you cook, cook double
I cook at least double of everything for the nights when I have coaching appointments in the evenings. It then takes just a few minutes to defrost the meals in the microwave and saves me about 30 minutes’ meal preparation time. You can freeze individual portions of just about anything – soup, rice, casseroles, etc.
o 3. When you return home from the shops, prepare all your vegetables immediately.
Yes, it will take a bit of time initially but it saves you time during the week when you’re busy. Remember, you can spend some time every night getting out all your chopping boards, knives, etc. AND cleaning it afterwards, or you can do it once a week. I vote for once a week. Do the same for your meat and chicken if you separate it out for different meals.
o 4. Set up a menu plan for the week
The best part of using a menu plan for me besides saving money is that it saves me time. You don’t have the indecision every night of opening that fridge or cupboard and wondering what to cook. It’s already decided. Try it and see – you won’t look back.
o 5. Choose your clothes in the evening
This is another underestimated time saver. When you choose your clothes in the evening, you can see if your shoes need to be cleaned, if all the buttons on your shirt are still intact, and so on. Then in the morning, you’re set to go. And if you’re like me, you need all the help you can get just to get out of bed!
o 6. Pack your lunch in the evening
Not only does this save time, but it also helps you to remember everything. I have a little cooler bag that I use to pack my lunch while supper is cooking (or defrosting). I pack my sandwich, cereal, yogurt, my cup-a-soup and my two fruits.
o 7. Use TV time for other mindless tasks
I understand that TV is relaxation time but this works for me. I exercise with weights, wrap gifts, pack my handbag, update my diary, sew buttons, go through my old magazines, etc, etc. all while watching TV. The list goes on and on. At least at the end of a show, I feel like I’ve accomplished something instead of just being a couch potato.
o 8. Tape TV programmes and watch them on video later
I’m a HUGE Dr. Phil fan and I tape the programme every day. If I had to sit and watch the programme live, it would take an hour. Because I tape it and fast forward through all the commercial breaks, it takes only 43 minutes. I also noticed that the reality TV shows like Survivor, Amazing Race and The Apprentice are usually only about 37 minutes long.
o 9. Batch routine tasks
Keep all your filing together so that you file 5 pieces of paper at once. Make all your telephone calls at the same time. Write out all greeting cards for the month at one time. And wrap all the gifts at one time too – yes, in front of the TV!
o 10. Automate as much as you can
Get your bank to automatically deduct your monthly payments. This is what I do with my business more and more, like automating my monthly newsletter, so I can focus more time on my core genius, coaching, organizing, writing and speaking. For example, I use the AutoText function in Microsoft Word extensively for all emails I write a lot, like questions on my coaching and workshops, my e-signature, etc. I read a great tip in an online newsletter recently. Whenever you comment on a blog, make it a meaningful comment and use the same wording as a post on your own blog. Or turn it into an article.
If you put just two or three of these ideas into practice, you’ll save an hour every day.
What could you do with an extra hour every day? You could play with your children, spend some more quality time with your husband, reconnect with family or friends or take better care of yourself by joining the gym.
Make a small change today and start changing your life.
CCTV Surveillance Cameras – Ideal For Home Security
CCTV surveillance cameras are perfect devices for home security as these are affordable, durable and equipped with enough features to make a house safe and secure. The CCTV surveillance cameras can be connected to the internet for remote viewing and these can be easily accessed by the homeowners through any internet enabled computer. With rise in criminal activities, more and more people are resorting to this method of security for safety of their family and property. Home security cameras guarantee peace of mind of owners because they know that they can watch their homes at any time possible.
By using the home security cameras, home owners can ensure 24×7 security of their homes even when they are out of town. The presence of the CCTV security cameras deters any miscreants from approaching the house as they know they are being watched and their images are being recorded by the camera. The footage thus recorded can also be used as evidence in case of any crime taking place on the premises. The continuous recording of the footage ensures that all activities are captured by the camera. These security cameras are equipped with high capacity hard drives that can store hours of footage so that home owners do not have to worry about the CCTV camera stopping recording because of lack of space.
The CCTV cameras can also be used as nanny cams to keep a watch on a nanny who takes care of the children who have been left at home. The presence of a these cameras ensures that the nanny is not mistreating the children and taking good care of them. These cameras cameras are available at affordable prices and these can also be bought with additional accessories to offer excellent usage. The CCTV security cameras are also very easy to install and they are virtually maintenance free. These security cameras can also be used to monitor the areas of the house that are at some distance from the main premises, areas like garage and outhouse can be easily monitored by using these cameras.
How to Get Rid of Pickle Smell
Cucumber pickling remained widespread across the Levant and Maghreb regions, where it is still very popular today. Pickled cucumbers became popular in the United States due to the influence of the cuisine of Eastern European immigrants.
In any case, as beloved as pickles are, the stench that these brine-preserved vegetables can cause to your jars, cupboards, fridges, cars and your entire home is almost enough for many to wish that this so-called treat had vanished along with Ancient Rome and Greece.
How can you get rid of the odor of the pickle juice spilled on your sofa or eliminate the odor from that empty pickle jar? Here are some tips to help you out.
Pickle Smell Removing Products
* Febreze uses a chemical compound called cyclodextrin that has been used in household and custodial cleaning products for quite some time now. The sugar-like substance doesn’t necessarily “clean” the pickle odors out, but acts as an absorbent – like baking soda or crumpled newspaper – to help soak the odor out.
* An Ozone Generator will get rid of any odor you can think of if it’s left on long enough in a closed house or apartment. The specifics of this procedure are a bit unclear, but if you’re getting desperate enough, it might be worth a shot.
You will have to take full responsibility for what this might do to your home or your health. Just be sure to air out the home thoroughly after doing this because ozone is bad for your lungs.
* Get a Prozone Air Purifier. They’re good for keeping your whole house smelling fresh, not just eliminating those pickle odors. Unfortunately, they are also quite expensive.
* If you want something a little cheaper, you can try Ozium Air Freshener. It’s a small bottle, but just a little goes a long way. You can get this product at most Wal-Mart branches and some car part dealerships.
* A few deodorizing products that you can also use include Nature’s Miracle, Bane-Clene (which is great for allergies), and a well-recommended mattress cleaner used by the hotel industry called ProKlean.
* Try Renuzit on any scent. You pull it up, and the product’s gel-shaped cone absorbs the smells. It takes about 24 hours, but it works. The first day, the smell of the gel is very strong, but soon it fades along with the odor you want to get rid of.
* You can also buy home oil fragrances and burners from various candle shops. With fruity flavors like mango and all the benefits of aromatherapy, it may be the way to go. The selection of aromas available is quite extensive, and would suit most any aromatherapy fan’s taste.
They make useful burners for the oils too. The best part is that even though the bottles are small, all you need is about five or six drops each time, so the bottles last forever. You can even find a little fragrance burner you can plug into the lighter in your car, which is a lot more effective than those cheap little air fresheners you hang from the rear view mirror.
* Natural cleaners and odor-removing products are a good idea. If you want to get rid of that smoke odor in an eco-friendly manner, how about using some of the cleaning products found in the organic and natural foods section of your local grocery store? Often, these products work just as well as the brand name chemicals. Examples of these so-called natural cleaners are good old borax, hydrogen peroxide, enzymatic cleaners, and oxygen bleach.
Pickle Smell Removal
First of all, it should be fairly obvious to you that it isn’t the pickles themselves that are causing the funky smell in your house/car/cupboard/jar; it’s actually the smell of the pickling agents (vinegar or brine) that’s clinging onto your valued properties and possessions. If you want to get rid of this foul odor, try one of these tips.
* First, wash the jars well in hot, soapy water and rinse completely. Then pour in a solution of equal parts vinegar and water. Let it stand overnight with the lids off. Rinse, dry, store with the lids off, and the smell should be gone.
* You can also fill the jars with crumpled-up newspaper and let them stand overnight to remove odors.
* Use your pickle jar only for pickles, nothing more. If you can’t use it for pickles, throw it out or recycle it.
* For entire spaces that smell of pickles, try leaving an open box of sodium bicarbonate, otherwise known as baking soda, in the contaminated region (like the fridge or your cupboard). It can work there for a few months and it tremendously helps eat up pickle odors and other smells. Buy two boxes and sprinkle one of them on your carpets to help deodorize as well.
* You can either go to your local hardware store and rent a carpet steam cleaner to shampoo the carpets yourself, or you can hire a professional to bring in a big truck and do the dirty work for you. If you want to save money, the choice is obvious, and the guarantees some businesses will make these days smell funnier than the pickle odor you want them to remove.
* Check all corners and closets for any pickle residues in the apartment, then air out the place for a few days with as much cross-ventilation as possible.
* Potpourri or air fresheners are just going to mask the smell, but for a short time, they’ll do if you just need to get through one more day of pickle smell hell. You can also burn some incense, if you’d like; it basically uses the same idea.
* The key is to disinfect. A bottle of bleach or ammonia and a heavy-duty pair of rubber gloves should help a lot in sanitizing every little nook and cranny of your pad. Yes, elbow grease is the way to go when getting rid of pickle funk.
Cleaning Services
* Hire professional cleaners as a last resort; however, for many people the cleaners are the first choice because of the sheer ordeal of pickle smell removal. Indeed, if all else fails, commercial cleaning does exist to help you out.
Whatever the situation of the hirer, a professional cleaning service can cost a lot less money than most people would expect. The cleaners provide all the equipment and detergents. Above all, they have the experience of having cleaned rooms that would probably make your pickle-stinking room smell like roses in comparison.
Another point to consider is that if you tried to do the job yourself, you would no doubt spend more time than a professional cleaner would, and time is money! Get yourself out of that pickle and let somebody else do the job for you.
Poker Tell Tale Signs
How do you figure out the hand of your opponent? Look closely and you will notice twitches that reveal the strength of his hand. These twitches are called poker tells. And players are having a field day talking about poker tells in their blogs.
Poker tells exist both in the live games and in the online games. If you want to beef up your poker strategy, you will surely be interested in learning the common poker tells.
In a physical card room or in a casino, you will notice a poor player putting a hand over his mouth. Why? Because he is trying to conceal a smile (not a yawn). You can be sure that just as the sun rises in east, he is holding a strong hand. Another physical twitch is when the player reaches for a drink: his mouth is dry because he is nervous. A nervous player is relatively easy to lead.
If an opponent is trying to stare you down, he is trying to intimidate you. What is the reason behind this? Most likely, he is bluffing. If you have a strong hand, call. If you have a great hand and want more action, raise.
Observe the eyes of your opponent when the flop comes. If he takes a quick look at his chips, he probably has a strong hand. He is thinking of how much he will bet and win.
When you play online, will knowing poker tells be useful? Of course. Poker tells will differ slightly from player to player, but your online opponents are still humans. What you need to observe closely is the time or duration that an opponent spends during his turn or chance to bet.
In a limit game, when two flush or straight cards are out, and one of the players makes a quick call, this usually means a draw. On the flop, however, when one player makes an instantaneous raise, you can assume that he has a top pair.
When one of your opponents that you consider a poor player is taking time to think, he is actually debating whether to call or fold. This means that his hand is weak. Now if he took time (but not too long) to think and then raise, you can be sure that he is not bluffing. Poor players generally don’t bluff. He was just both nervous and excited and needs to calm himself enough to use the mouse.
If one of your online opponents raises frequently at the pre-flop and then folds at the flop when another player bets at him, this particular opponent is a tilting player. Tilting players are also relatively easy to read.
Win big with your newfound knowledge.
Content Management Systems – The History and the Future
Content Management Systems (CMS) are any method of organising electronic information. With the rise of the internet, the phrase was adopted as a catch-all to describe a wide range of systems that allowed users to create, edit, manage and publish website content.
Although in the early 1990’s people were able to update some type of online content with products from both Microsoft and Lotus, the earliest example of a pure Content Management Tool came from Vignette with StoryServer around 1996. The next few years saw many CMS packages being released from the likes of Documentum, Interwoven and Broadvision.
Between 2000 and 2005, the sector went through a massive wave of merger and acquisitions leaving a number of users unsupported after packages were abandoned and difficulties as packages were merged.
By 2007 there were 3 types of Content Management System:
1) Software Editing
These systems deal with the editing on a local machine or network and then rely on publishing to upload the new content to the website. Typically these offline systems require installation of software before editing can be undertaken.
2) Online Editing
These systems typically require no software installation, giving flexibility to edit on any machine as long as a user has password access. Online content management systems can be very simple such as Wiki’s through to sophisticated CMS editor functions such as Vx.
3) Hybrid Systems
Hybrid systems allow users to edit content online through an online editing system, but allow for “checking out” of content to work away from the system before the content is put back into the online editor.
2008 and the future…
Content management systems have become extremely sophisticated allowing users to manage and manipulate text, images, documents, audio, video and animations.
New developments have brought the concepts behind Content Management Systems (non technical or design staff managing their websites) into other fields of the marketing mix. A number of systems have integrated email marketing functionality into their CMS, allowing tracking between the email and website functions.
Cutting edge systems have begun to bring the offline into the content management platform. Print materials, PDFs and other offline communications are now being managed through CMS systems in a similar way to websites and emails.
