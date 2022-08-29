Finance
Necessity of Search Engine Optimization
Search engine optimization has evolved over years. In good old days, tweaking on-page parameters like meta tags, headlines, alt tags, keyword shoving and anchor texts used to fetch good results. This is less likely these days since the techniques are simple to implement. As a result there is no dearth of optimized websites.
Be that as it may, for new websites it is always a good idea to start doing all that before exploring other avenues. In this article I will look at why search engine optimization is necessary, proceeding to unravel basic issues in this game before touching on aging factor which I believe is the cornerstone of success on the web.
Why search engine optimization?
When you are looking for information on a topic on the web, you usually query your favorite search engine for search terms relevant to your topic. The search engine on its part displays a list of web-pages which it thinks are closely related to your search term. The web-pages that appear at top are considered more important than the ones that appear successively below. Question arises as to how search engines must know which pages are more important for the search query.
This is where you step into the realm of search engine optimization. For all your painstaking effort, if your webpage is not considered important by search engines, you will remain undiscovered forever. Remember, search engines are not humans. They are machines. Which is why you need to let your webpage talk to them to achieve top ranking.
The mental block – do I need it?
If search engine optimization is important, why is it that many website owners still do not feel any need for it? One may say they are naïve, so they are. I have come across many of them who strongly feel that after a website is launched, nothing more needs to be done. There is a perception that once a website is there in world-wide-web, it is bound to be ‘known’ soon. Known to whom? ‘Why, Google will know me’ is a common refrain. It is only much later that one discovers that nobody, not even Google knows his site.
To be true, Google’s knowing your website is not a big deal. Just have an already-indexed website point a link to your main page. Google will shortly find out your main page and from there your other pages as well. This is exactly the way Google is indexing billions of new webpages everyday.
On the flip side, suppose your webpage has nice description of trekking in Himalayas. You have provided good information and pictures on the subject in the page. Yet if I am to search for the term ‘trekking in Himalayas’ in Google, will I get to see your webpage in the first 20 or 30 results? Perhaps not. Because, even though your website is indexed by Google, it still does not know that your webpage on ‘trekking in Himalayas’ is important enough to be listed high for the term.
On to optimizing web content
If indeed optimizing your web content is necessary, how do you proceed? As mentioned in the beginning, search engine optimization is an exercise of dressing up your webpage based on a chosen set of keyword phrases. This is to be done in such a way that the content appeals to human visitors as much as it does to search engine robots.
In a previous article [http://www.prioriti.in/blogs/?p=48], I have dealt on how to include keyword phrases to write an optimized content. To be sure, other than optimization you will need quality incoming links as well. But that is a different story.
The basic issues
If we have understood the inevitability of search engine optimization, let us briefly touch upon some basic issues.
1
Search engines list a webpage, not a website. This means one has to optimize individual web-pages (except those that are public disclosures) while maintaining overall aim and balance of the website.
2
Optimization of a webpage, in its primitive, centers around strategically locating one or more keyword phrases in that webpage. Number of keyword phrases to be used and frequency of each will depend on total number of content-words in that page.
3
Optimization for search engines is not an one-off exercise. Rather it has to be an ongoing effort to create web-pages. Websites that are veterans of many years have thousands of web-pages in their database.
4
Search engine optimization usually does not fetch immediate result. For new websites, specially in case of Google, it can be a long wait, sometimes several months.
5
If your website generates lot of traffic by itself, it has a fair chance to rank high in SERPs’ (search engine result pages), even if you have not done much of an optimization (for example, xe.com’s real-time currency conversion service). This means that your product or service is so unique that simple word-of-mouth publicity is enough to bring in torrents of visitors, while also ensuring prominent rank in search results.
6
Search engine optimization is not merely an exercise of shuffling keyword phrases. The content has to make sense to readers. In other words, ensure that your content passes usability test.
7
Apart from keyword-enriched content, there are more factors responsible for achieving top rank, specially building quality links that point to your website. To search engines, incoming links are like ‘votes’ in favor of your website. A good quality link carries considerable weight in the eyes of search engines.
8
Finally, lest one forgets, optimizing for search engines is only one part of the game. The other equally important necessity is to retain and satisfy your visitors.
Summing up – the aging factor
In Bengali, my mother tongue, there is a saying, which when roughly translated, means ‘seasoned paddy-grains make more rice’. In SEO parlance, nothing beats if you are at it for years. Search engines love the aging factor. Create good content. Allow it to settle. Revisit it to update occasionally. Repeat the cycle.
In other words, search engine optimization is all about letting it known that your website is a treasure-hub of great relevant content that only gets better as time passes.
Best Automation Tools for Mobile Application Testing
All these things lead to the need of an effective and comprehensive automation tool which can help in testing the mobile application in a cost-effective manner. The real physical devices need a test automation tool which has the ability to integrate into the testing environment, full coverage, simple and quick to operate and can run the same test on many devices and mobile operating systems. The mobile application automation testing allows the customers to gain confidence that the mobile device will function as intended in the ecosystem. There are many test automation tools which allow the developers to identify the salient application issues and reduce the Quality Assurance time and cost of testing. Here are some automation tools which can be used for mobile application testing.
See Test
This is a test automation tool for mobile devices that meets the full checklists needed for mobile application testing and is deployed in most of the Fortune 500 companies such are Microsoft, NYSE, Marvell, Click-Software, Cisco and many others. This tool supports all object identification methods and identifies the object by its image recognition, Native ID, text recognition and Web programming language. The tool meets the same security level of expertise in which it is implemented. The tool can conduct the same test on different devices and multiple operating systems.
Flex-Monkey
This tool is an automated functional testing tool from Gorilla Logic, which can record all the actions with an iPhone or i-Pad when they are in use. It can even playback the test script at any time and enables interactive creation playback of scripts. This tool is free and open-source and available on all browser platforms respectively. The tests can be conducted in an automated CI testing environment, suitable for Agile processes.
Monkey-Talk
This tool can be used to test i-OS and Android applications on phones, tablets and real devices.This is an integrated environment for recording, running and customizing, managing test suites etc. The tool represents a breakthrough in its simplicity and power.
Test-Complete
This automated testing tool is developed by Smart-Bear Software, which allows the developers to conduct software quality tests. The tests can be manually scripted, created manually with keyword operations, or recorded for automated playback and error logging. The tests can be conducted on different types of applications including – Web, Windows, Flash, Flex, .NET, Silverlight and Java. This tool can be used to create and automate various software test types, record and playback the test creation records.
Device-Anywhere
This is a subsidiary of KeyNote Systems Inc. This provides service for planning, testing and monitoring the performance, functionality, usability and availability of mobile websites and apps. The tool provides an integrated solution for HP’s functional testing and IBM Rational Quality Manager. The Device-Anywhere has 2 tools – 1) Device Planner, to help the developers and businesses to decide which devices and platforms to develop on, and 2) Test Planner, to provide companies with a recommended list of devices for testing their apps.
Top 3 DIY Plastering Mistakes You Should Never Make
Applying plaster to cover up cracks, chips or imperfections on walls and ceilings isn’t a cakewalk and requires professional expertise. Incorrect plaster application techniques, improper removal of old plaster and filling without patching can make the damages more extensive and wreck havoc on the structural integrity of your building. Damaged plaster also indicates major structural flaws in the foundation of a property and calls for immediate repairs.
This article will shed light on the top 3 plastering blunders you should always avoid to minimise damage to property and get a flawless job done to your property.
Most homeowner makes a common mistake of patching over materials that are likely to be removed without scraping off the damaged plaster of the surrounding areas and skip examining the substrate of their building to find out the hidden causes of cracks and leakage. If your home features plastered ceiling, trims or decorative cornices, DIY cementing mistakes can result in costly structural damages and make you repent for a lifetime.
Here are a few of them.
Filling Without Proper Patching
There is a basic difference between filling cracks and patching. Pressing plaster with novice hands on a damaged surface or ceiling and sanding out the material doesn’t necessarily indicate plaster repairs and the method is restricted to filling small cracks and chips only. Plastering services in London on walls and ceilings refer to replacing missing chunks with new plaster. Improper plaster services often result in severe cracks, sagging, chipping and even discolouration and wreck havoc on the foundation of a property.
Incorrect Removal of Old Plaster
If the extent of plaster damage is more than just hairline cracks, you need to remove a portion of stucco around the original plaster by hiring professional plasterers in London before applying the final patch. Once the plaster gets soft or brittle, cracks or sags may further weaken the adjoining stucco and this in return will compel you to put extra effort while removing the original plaster. However, novice homeowners neglect to scrape off old plaster in order to create sufficient space for patching and end up with inferior quality of work.
Ignoring Structural Plaster Repairs
Plaster is a sturdy and durable compound that is less likely to get damaged or cracked provided your walls are structurally strong and free of imperfections. Before applying new plaster on walls, it’s essential to identify structural flaws such as cracks, dents, holes and sand out walls to get flawless plasterwork. The durability of plaster will depend upon the structural integrity of your walls and homeowners who neglect plaster repairs or scraping off damages plaster, end up with an inferior quality of work and wasting time, effort and money.
Hope you got a fair idea of the costly plastering blunders you should avoid making your plastering services last longer. If you find this post helpful, share it with your friends and families and leave your valuable feedback. We would love to hear from you!
Information Only Door to Best Casinos Online
Information empowers. And, its power rings true in every aspect of life. As we ride what Alvin Toffler calls the Third Wave, the power of information has been unleashed like never before.
Living, Learning, and Playing. The order may possibly change in terms of priorities, but these three are essentially the maximum impact areas of information revolution. The age of the Internet has single-handedly changed the rules of almost every kind of activity within human realm.
At the end of the day, people love to play. It comes as no surprise to find that gaming has been one of the most popular activities on the Web right from the word go.
Here, it is pertinent to take a look at the way online casinos have evolved and are now emerging as one of the high growth areas of the Internet before we get on to the specifics of issue at hand.
At the risk of sounding repetitive, if one were to capture the development of online casinos in one sentence, nothing could express it better than the assertion put forward by Victor Hugo: Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.
From the first step to the present, the journey so far has been an eventful one. The domain, essentially egged on by the proliferation of Internet that lead to removal of the existing barriers in terms of laws, regulations, and geographical boundaries, has had its pitfalls.
Though gaming had been a part of the Internet since the opening of 90s, officially, the first online casino opened in 1996. This was made possible by a law passed by Antigua and Barbados in 1994, enabling them to issue gambling licenses. This development is significant because till date a large number of online casinos are using this route to acquire licenses.
The two intervening years since the passing of licensing law to placing of the first bet online are most eventful in terms of shaping up this domain. This period saw a whole lot of activity in terms of developing a better understanding of the concept by the regulators and the general users and coming up of dedicated software providers. Since the very beginning, given its nature, and its status at that point in time, online casinos have been prime targets of network crime. This crucial issue was largely resolved by emergence of Internet security firms solely catering to the unique issues faced by this segment.
And, then there were all the legal challenges. The online casino industry has crossed numerous legal barriers in its race to the present. Though some of the challenges still persist, the worst is clearly a part of the past and the industry as a concept has now taken deep roots with hundreds of virtual or online casinos.
Rising above the past issues, the industry, however, may soon be facing a new hurdle entirely of its own making, if steps are not taken to nip the issue right away. The problem of plenty– a direct outcome of the proliferation of online casinos has lead to customer service and reliability issues. How does one sift the wheat from the chaff? Or more directly, how do we draw the line between a good online casino and a bad one? Though it is not limited just to casinos online, the fact remains that this one issue has the potential of marring the reputation of the entire domain, and can end up achieving what most laws and regulations have failed to do so far.
However, it is heartening to see that the solution to this key problem lies within. This worry area can be effectively tackled only by individual customer experience combined with guidance and insight from the existing users who have had some experience (the most effective regulatory mechanism so far for the Internet users). Information obtained from primary and secondary sources remains at the core of this effort to empower users to arrive at a definite conclusion about any casino. Here are a few tips for new users that could help you have really great time online:
Experiment with multiple casinos in the beginning:
As a new user, you should have the patience to log on to different online casinos and try and rate each one on the following parameters:
1. Time taken to download a game.
2. The number and the kind of games offered.
3. Services offered.
4. Incentives such as free bonus .
5. Quality of services.
6. Payment method.
7. Software used for games and security.
Some of the crucial parameters for rating each one of the casinos:
1. Going with experience: The established online casinos such as casinos rated high at the Website firstclass-casinos are generally a better bet compared to the new ones.
2. Getting connected : Look out for a live, toll free help line number. Talk to the casino staff using the number and try to judge the quality of help.
3. Placing multiple casinos side by side : It is better to log on to a portal such as firstclass-casinos, providing access to multiple casinos, than to log on to the Website of a single casino. Apart from providing their own ratings, these portals enable you to compare multiple casinos faster and under a similar environment.
You can narrow down your choice to three to four sites after the initial work, and then proceed to look into greater details or even identify different sites for playing different games. This exercise appears time consuming, but then fruits of patience have always been sweet. Moreover, if you are a serious online player, you really don’t have too much of a choice, do you!
How Should You React When The High Priestess Shows Up In Your Tarot Card Reading?
The High Priestess is the third card in the 22 trump cards (Major Arcana) and is associated with the number 2. If the card is drawn in a reading, it is a usually a representation that She is advising you to take a step back from the situation and be discrete from any thoughts for the moment. Do not do anything impulsive and allow the event to unfold. It will be worth the wait.
The High Priestess portrays a strong feminine energy is also the card of psychic ability, intuition, and wisdom. It may be the period whereby you are following a spiritual path or thinking about enrolling in a metaphysical science school to learn tarot, astrology, numerology, etc.
In a relationship reading if The High Priestess shows up, It could represent a wise woman who can give you good advice and you could be projecting this ideal characteristic onto your female partner. It could also be indicative that a woman is being kept in secret such as in an infidelity, or any other types secrets. This really depends on the situation.
In a business reading, listen to your intuition, your inner feminine energy, before going ahead with anything new. It may be that new information or inspiration needs to come to light before you take action. Look within for this inspiration. When you are in touch with your inner High Priestess you may find others seeking advice and insight from you.
During this time, you may feel apprehensive and often, you may find that you are isolating yourself as a mean to remove yourself from the outside distractions. Just sit back and stop “trying” so hard and let nature take its course. Listen to your inner voice and get in touch with your intuition to make use of the wisdom that was accumulated over the past to allow the truth to be revealed. During this period you may be experiencing sparks of creativity and inspiration. In another possible scenario that comes unexpectedly, is a sudden onset of clairvoyance or psychic impressions. Embrace such déjà vu experiences and try to understand these insights as it may point you to the right direction in order to achieve your goals.
Making the right choice is not easy, but making the wrong choice could result in troubled times. Your intuition is being pulled in two different directions. Wait for the divine moment to get a thumbs up from your higher-self before you make the right decision with courage and faith!
How A Cloud Solution Can Increase Your Office Productivity
Cloud based office solutions are generating lots of media attention.
Fueling their growth, according to research firm IDC, are the expanding “species” of mobile devices, the explosion of mobile apps and Big Data tools, and the growing availability of wireless broadband.
IDC indicated that Worldwide spending on public IT cloud services was estimated to be more than $40 billion in 2012 and is expected to approach $100 billion in 2016. Over the 2012-2016 forecast period, public IT cloud services are expected to enjoy a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.4%, five times that of the IT industry overall, as companies build out the infrastructure needed to deliver public cloud services.
By 2015, one of every seven dollars spent on packaged software, server, and storage offerings will be through the public cloud model.
Joining the plunge into cloud services are many companies including Apple, which just introduced iWork for iCloud, an application that is now in beta testing. Developers seem to be pleased with iWork in early tests. It will be released for use by the general public later this year.
iWork is Apple’s answer to Google Docs and Google Drive. Using cloud technology the goal is to enable users to create, edit and save documents, spreadsheets, and slide presentations across a myriad of devices whether it be a MAC, iPad or iPhone.
This solution is similar to other cloud-based applications which require only a web browser interface and Internet connection for use.
Overall these apps go a long way to pushing the concept of collaboration, improved workflow and idea sharing among office and remote staff.
For example, a salesperson traveling on appointments can use his or her laptop to download a new corporate slide presentation. Eliminating the need to have the right software installed on the device, the salesperson can edit the presentation through their web browser. They can personalize it with the name of a prospective client and add other key information pertinent to the customer’s needs.
The presentation can then be saved for real-time sharing with a manager or co-worker who can make additional changes or suggestions. Once finalized the presentation can be printed if possible and or sent electronically to the prospective client.
In addition management and staff can do calendar sharing. Appointments can be setup and scheduled without the constant flow of emails and phone calls.
As Apple pointed out during its iWork presentation, cloud-based apps are also available to create spreadsheets utilizing various templates to help speed the documentation creation process. In the case of the MAC user face you can also download Microsoft Word documents and edit them as well.
Other companies such as Salesforce, Oracle and Netsuite are pushing their cloud applications.
While migrating to the cloud makes sense for most businesses, and can certainly add to overall business capabilities, companies should take a deep analysis of their needs and operations before signing-up for a myriad of these applications.
In fact those thinking about eliminating their office desktop software all together should wait until they are comfortably entrenched with the cloud.
A combination of desktop and cloud applications make the most sense for companies wishing to take advantage of the latest technologies and opportunities the cloud offers.
Neuro-Pharmacognosy: Is It Nature’s Answer For Neuropathy?
Neuropathy literally means sick nerves. There are a number of different reasons why people develop neuropathy. Neuropathy quite commonly is associated with diabetes, vitamin deficits, inflammation of the nerves and toxins that poison the nerves. We have discussed many of the conditions that cause nerves to become sick in patients in other articles. Patients suffering from the signs and symptoms of neuropathy experience pain, burning, numbness and other odd sensations known as paresthesias most often starting in the feet and progressing throughout the rest of the body. The pain and other symptoms can be debilitating and incapacitating regardless of the reason for the neuropathy.
The nervous system in higher animals like humans is a highly complex collection of specialized cells known as neurons. Neurons have several unique features, including a wire-like process known as an axon. The axon functions very much like an electrical wire and it carries encoded electrical signals known as nerve impulses throughout the body. Just like a copper wire, the nerve axon has insulation around it known as myelin. Unlike a copper wire, a nerve cell and its wire-like axon is living tissue. The neuron contains all the necessary cellular machinery to produce energy, maintain itself and generate energy to support its function of transmitting and receiving electrical signals. Each neuron is an electrochemical marvel and is in essence a living battery. This amazing communication network occurs at the microscopic level and consumes incredible amounts of energy to function properly.
The myelin insulation surrounding the nerve axon is also a living tissue and the nerve cell and its myelin cell partners are intimately arranged to maintain and support one another.
The nervous system typically does a remarkable job of sending and receiving formation from various parts of the body and acts both as a sensor system to monitor what is going on in the body and also as an effector system which drives necessary changes in the body based on the input from the sensors.
Because of its complexity the nervous system and its supporting myelin cells is vulnerable to the slightest disruption in metabolism. The axons are like a microscopic spider’s web yet they travel great distances within the body. They can become dys-regulated very easily by trauma or compression.
Think of the nervous system as a living, delicate, vulnerable communications network that consumes extraordinary amounts of energy for proper function and maintenance. It is no wonder that the nervous system is susceptible to injury, illness, metabolic abnormalities, immune problems and many other afflictions that can make it sick and malfunction.
Malfunctioning of the peripheral nervous system occurs frequently and when this happens people develop the cardinal symptoms of poly-neuropathy.
Despite the fact that poly-neuropathy is one of the most common diseases of the peripheral nervous system, there are few FDA approved drugs available to treat it. Many patients that try traditional prescription medication for relief of their neuropathy symptoms are disappointed with the results.
Too often newer drugs in the research pipeline appear promising, but fail due to unwanted side effects. The research and data obtained from failed drug development experiments can sometimes be applied to herbal medicine where natural substances may work in a similar manner as artificial chemicals, but with less harsh side effects. The scientific study of natural substances that may mimic artificial drugs is known as Pharmacognosy. When this knowledge is applied to the nervous system we call it Neuropharmacognosy. You can translate this as the study of the pharmacology of natural substances that may influence the function of the nervous system. There are a number of natural substances that may mimic the pharmacology of drugs used to treat neuropathy. We have discussed them in other articles, but we will review them together here.
Based on experimental data on nerve function and disease a number of broad classes of chemicals may have theoretical application in the relief of symptoms of neuropathy.
It appears when nerves become sick that raising a chemical known as GABA may calm down irritable and inflamed nerves and provide relief for people struggling with the symptoms of neuropathy. You can think of GABA as a brake pedal that slows down the symptoms of neuropathy. There is research that suggest the herbs valerian root and lemon balm may increase GABA thus applying the body’s brake on run away nerve pain. Valerian root may block an enzyme known as GABA-T that breaks down and neutralizes GABA in the nervous system. By blocking the breakdown of GABA, valerian root may prolong the braking effect of GABA on the nerve and slow down neuropathy symptoms. Lemon Balm appears to increase the effect of GABA in a slightly different way. Rather than blocking the breakdown of GABA, Lemon Balm may stimulate an enzyme known as GAD which is responsible for building GABA. So the braking action of GABA on the sick nerve is supported by the increased production of this neurotransmitter
If GABA acts like the body’s brake on a runaway nervous system, Glutamate is the nerve’s gas pedal. Studies suggest that injured nerves become hyper-sensitive because Glutamate is released after the nervous system is irritated. This has the effect of sensitizing the nerve and contributing to the signs and symptoms of neuropathy. There are two potentially important herbs that may block the effects of Glutamate on the nervous system in neuropathy. The first is Theanine a protein derived from green tea. Theanine is believed to act as a Glutamate analog. This means that Theanine is processed by the body like Glutamate, but does not have the nerve stimulating effects of Glutamate. Think of Theanine as a blank bullet that has the net effect of reducing the actions of Glutamate. The other herb that may reduce the excitatory effects of Glutamate, is Magnolia Bark. Magnolia Bark is believed to bind to a specific Glutamate receptor and block it. This suggests that Magnolia Bark is a specific antagonist to Glutamate and might be a more specific way to take-the-foot-off-the-gas-pedal in nerves damaged by neuropathy.
In keeping with our car analogy, if GABA is the brake on the nerve in neuropathy and Glutamate acts like the gas pedal, a third chemical known as Glycine might be thought of as the transmission. Glycine slows the nervous system down. Think of shifting the nerve into low gear. Glycine down shifts the nerve in neuropathy directly thus slowing down and inhibiting painful transmission of nerve signals, but also it also may indirectly compete with Glutamate. The mechanism by which Glycine might provide relief to patients suffering from neuropathy is a little less direct. If a patient would take a large dose of Glycine, the nerves would slow down. This effect would not last long however, because in the nervous system Glycine is carried away from the nerve by what is known as a Glycine Transporter. The Glycine Transporter has the net effect of getting rid of Glycine which effectively shifts the nervous system back into high gear. This Glycine Transporter system is so effective that it renders Glycine as a treatment for neuropathy impractical. Because of the Glycine Transporter, the nerve simply cannot keep enough Glycine in the nerve to slow down the function of a hypersensitive nerve in a meaningful way. However there are substances which may inhibit the Glycine Transporter and this appears to be a promising way to enhance the suppression of nerve hyper-excitability such as occurs in neuropathy. The herb Prickly Ash Bark appears to be a meaningful Glycine Transporter Inhibitor. Prickly Ash has a long history of use for relief of pain. Likewise the naturally occurring compound Sarcosine is a known Glycine Transporter inhibitor. Both of these naturally occurring substances appear to be candidates for the relief of the signs and symptoms of neuropathy.
Another pathway that may be exploited for neuropathy relief is the endogenous cannabinoid receptor system. This system is activated by marijuana and is believed to suppress pain at the higher levels of the nervous system. The receptors of the endogenous cannabinoid system can be activated for pain relief without producing a “high” and the side effects associasted with marijuana drug use by certain breakdown products of fatty acids in the nervous system. Substances that block the enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase or FAAH appear to activate the endogenous cannabinoid system and are currently being investigated for the treatment of neuropathic type pain. There appears to be naturally occurring FAAH inhibitors in Red Clover and the herb MACA. This suggests that these herbs through their potential to modulate the activity of the enzyme FAAH may be capable of activating the endogenous cannabinoid system and providing relief from neuropathic pain.
Finally with particular reference to neuropathy associated with diabetes, the Protein Kinase C or PKC enzyme and its relationship with T-Type Calcium Channels may be therapeutic targets. It appears that elevated blood glucose unregulates PKC in diabetic nerves. PKC appears to drive specific calcium channels in diabetic nerves known as T-Type Calcium Channels. These changes are believed to drive hyper-sensitivity and excitability at least in nerves affected by diabetic neuropathy.
Chelidonium Majus is an herbal remedy that may modulate PKC. The alkaloid chelerythrine found in this herb is a potent antagonist of Protein Kinase C. This suggests a possible benefit of this herb in polyneuropathy. While generally safe some reports of liver toxicity associate with Chelidonium Majus appear in the medical literature.
Picrorhiza Kurroa is an herb that contains the phytochemical Apocynin. At least one study suggests that apocynin prevented or markedly reduces the up-regulation of Cav3.1 and Cav3.2 T-Type Calcium Channels. This suggests that Picrorhiza Kurroa may be able to down regulate the over expression of T-Type Cav3.2 Calcium channels believed to contribute to the hyper-excitability of nerves seen in diabetic neuropathy.
A final note and warning about using internet information to try to treat a medical condition. Don’t do it! The use of this article is provided solely for patients to discuss the contained information with their licensed healthcare provider. Herbal treatments while generally safe can have unwanted or unpredictable side effects. Only a licensed practitioner that is familiar with your specific healthcare condition can safely diagnose and advise you about treatment for your particular condition. Always consult with and inform your doctor before making additions or changes to your treatment regime.
