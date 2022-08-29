Finance
Neuro-Pharmacognosy: Is It Nature’s Answer For Neuropathy?
Neuropathy literally means sick nerves. There are a number of different reasons why people develop neuropathy. Neuropathy quite commonly is associated with diabetes, vitamin deficits, inflammation of the nerves and toxins that poison the nerves. We have discussed many of the conditions that cause nerves to become sick in patients in other articles. Patients suffering from the signs and symptoms of neuropathy experience pain, burning, numbness and other odd sensations known as paresthesias most often starting in the feet and progressing throughout the rest of the body. The pain and other symptoms can be debilitating and incapacitating regardless of the reason for the neuropathy.
The nervous system in higher animals like humans is a highly complex collection of specialized cells known as neurons. Neurons have several unique features, including a wire-like process known as an axon. The axon functions very much like an electrical wire and it carries encoded electrical signals known as nerve impulses throughout the body. Just like a copper wire, the nerve axon has insulation around it known as myelin. Unlike a copper wire, a nerve cell and its wire-like axon is living tissue. The neuron contains all the necessary cellular machinery to produce energy, maintain itself and generate energy to support its function of transmitting and receiving electrical signals. Each neuron is an electrochemical marvel and is in essence a living battery. This amazing communication network occurs at the microscopic level and consumes incredible amounts of energy to function properly.
The myelin insulation surrounding the nerve axon is also a living tissue and the nerve cell and its myelin cell partners are intimately arranged to maintain and support one another.
The nervous system typically does a remarkable job of sending and receiving formation from various parts of the body and acts both as a sensor system to monitor what is going on in the body and also as an effector system which drives necessary changes in the body based on the input from the sensors.
Because of its complexity the nervous system and its supporting myelin cells is vulnerable to the slightest disruption in metabolism. The axons are like a microscopic spider’s web yet they travel great distances within the body. They can become dys-regulated very easily by trauma or compression.
Think of the nervous system as a living, delicate, vulnerable communications network that consumes extraordinary amounts of energy for proper function and maintenance. It is no wonder that the nervous system is susceptible to injury, illness, metabolic abnormalities, immune problems and many other afflictions that can make it sick and malfunction.
Malfunctioning of the peripheral nervous system occurs frequently and when this happens people develop the cardinal symptoms of poly-neuropathy.
Despite the fact that poly-neuropathy is one of the most common diseases of the peripheral nervous system, there are few FDA approved drugs available to treat it. Many patients that try traditional prescription medication for relief of their neuropathy symptoms are disappointed with the results.
Too often newer drugs in the research pipeline appear promising, but fail due to unwanted side effects. The research and data obtained from failed drug development experiments can sometimes be applied to herbal medicine where natural substances may work in a similar manner as artificial chemicals, but with less harsh side effects. The scientific study of natural substances that may mimic artificial drugs is known as Pharmacognosy. When this knowledge is applied to the nervous system we call it Neuropharmacognosy. You can translate this as the study of the pharmacology of natural substances that may influence the function of the nervous system. There are a number of natural substances that may mimic the pharmacology of drugs used to treat neuropathy. We have discussed them in other articles, but we will review them together here.
Based on experimental data on nerve function and disease a number of broad classes of chemicals may have theoretical application in the relief of symptoms of neuropathy.
It appears when nerves become sick that raising a chemical known as GABA may calm down irritable and inflamed nerves and provide relief for people struggling with the symptoms of neuropathy. You can think of GABA as a brake pedal that slows down the symptoms of neuropathy. There is research that suggest the herbs valerian root and lemon balm may increase GABA thus applying the body’s brake on run away nerve pain. Valerian root may block an enzyme known as GABA-T that breaks down and neutralizes GABA in the nervous system. By blocking the breakdown of GABA, valerian root may prolong the braking effect of GABA on the nerve and slow down neuropathy symptoms. Lemon Balm appears to increase the effect of GABA in a slightly different way. Rather than blocking the breakdown of GABA, Lemon Balm may stimulate an enzyme known as GAD which is responsible for building GABA. So the braking action of GABA on the sick nerve is supported by the increased production of this neurotransmitter
If GABA acts like the body’s brake on a runaway nervous system, Glutamate is the nerve’s gas pedal. Studies suggest that injured nerves become hyper-sensitive because Glutamate is released after the nervous system is irritated. This has the effect of sensitizing the nerve and contributing to the signs and symptoms of neuropathy. There are two potentially important herbs that may block the effects of Glutamate on the nervous system in neuropathy. The first is Theanine a protein derived from green tea. Theanine is believed to act as a Glutamate analog. This means that Theanine is processed by the body like Glutamate, but does not have the nerve stimulating effects of Glutamate. Think of Theanine as a blank bullet that has the net effect of reducing the actions of Glutamate. The other herb that may reduce the excitatory effects of Glutamate, is Magnolia Bark. Magnolia Bark is believed to bind to a specific Glutamate receptor and block it. This suggests that Magnolia Bark is a specific antagonist to Glutamate and might be a more specific way to take-the-foot-off-the-gas-pedal in nerves damaged by neuropathy.
In keeping with our car analogy, if GABA is the brake on the nerve in neuropathy and Glutamate acts like the gas pedal, a third chemical known as Glycine might be thought of as the transmission. Glycine slows the nervous system down. Think of shifting the nerve into low gear. Glycine down shifts the nerve in neuropathy directly thus slowing down and inhibiting painful transmission of nerve signals, but also it also may indirectly compete with Glutamate. The mechanism by which Glycine might provide relief to patients suffering from neuropathy is a little less direct. If a patient would take a large dose of Glycine, the nerves would slow down. This effect would not last long however, because in the nervous system Glycine is carried away from the nerve by what is known as a Glycine Transporter. The Glycine Transporter has the net effect of getting rid of Glycine which effectively shifts the nervous system back into high gear. This Glycine Transporter system is so effective that it renders Glycine as a treatment for neuropathy impractical. Because of the Glycine Transporter, the nerve simply cannot keep enough Glycine in the nerve to slow down the function of a hypersensitive nerve in a meaningful way. However there are substances which may inhibit the Glycine Transporter and this appears to be a promising way to enhance the suppression of nerve hyper-excitability such as occurs in neuropathy. The herb Prickly Ash Bark appears to be a meaningful Glycine Transporter Inhibitor. Prickly Ash has a long history of use for relief of pain. Likewise the naturally occurring compound Sarcosine is a known Glycine Transporter inhibitor. Both of these naturally occurring substances appear to be candidates for the relief of the signs and symptoms of neuropathy.
Another pathway that may be exploited for neuropathy relief is the endogenous cannabinoid receptor system. This system is activated by marijuana and is believed to suppress pain at the higher levels of the nervous system. The receptors of the endogenous cannabinoid system can be activated for pain relief without producing a “high” and the side effects associasted with marijuana drug use by certain breakdown products of fatty acids in the nervous system. Substances that block the enzyme fatty acid amide hydrolase or FAAH appear to activate the endogenous cannabinoid system and are currently being investigated for the treatment of neuropathic type pain. There appears to be naturally occurring FAAH inhibitors in Red Clover and the herb MACA. This suggests that these herbs through their potential to modulate the activity of the enzyme FAAH may be capable of activating the endogenous cannabinoid system and providing relief from neuropathic pain.
Finally with particular reference to neuropathy associated with diabetes, the Protein Kinase C or PKC enzyme and its relationship with T-Type Calcium Channels may be therapeutic targets. It appears that elevated blood glucose unregulates PKC in diabetic nerves. PKC appears to drive specific calcium channels in diabetic nerves known as T-Type Calcium Channels. These changes are believed to drive hyper-sensitivity and excitability at least in nerves affected by diabetic neuropathy.
Chelidonium Majus is an herbal remedy that may modulate PKC. The alkaloid chelerythrine found in this herb is a potent antagonist of Protein Kinase C. This suggests a possible benefit of this herb in polyneuropathy. While generally safe some reports of liver toxicity associate with Chelidonium Majus appear in the medical literature.
Picrorhiza Kurroa is an herb that contains the phytochemical Apocynin. At least one study suggests that apocynin prevented or markedly reduces the up-regulation of Cav3.1 and Cav3.2 T-Type Calcium Channels. This suggests that Picrorhiza Kurroa may be able to down regulate the over expression of T-Type Cav3.2 Calcium channels believed to contribute to the hyper-excitability of nerves seen in diabetic neuropathy.
A final note and warning about using internet information to try to treat a medical condition. Don’t do it! The use of this article is provided solely for patients to discuss the contained information with their licensed healthcare provider. Herbal treatments while generally safe can have unwanted or unpredictable side effects. Only a licensed practitioner that is familiar with your specific healthcare condition can safely diagnose and advise you about treatment for your particular condition. Always consult with and inform your doctor before making additions or changes to your treatment regime.
Finance
How To Identify A Non Aromatherapy Product!
As you may already know, aromatherapy products come from natural sources such as plants, shrubs, tree bark and so forth. The internet is filled with different types of aromatherapy oils and scents you can ever imagine. These oils help one to relax. Each product has some group of ailments it can heal and hence we want to be sure that when we decide to buy a product either online or offline that we get a real aromatherapy product in our hands.
The truth of the matter is that there are a lot of substitutes in the market that vendors claim as aromatherapy product. These substitutes come in the form of scents, essential oils, fragrances and so on. However you should know that aromatherapy products come from natural sources such as plants as i explained above. Specifically, aromatherapy oils and scents are distilled from steam and do not come from synthetic sources but natural sources.
How do you know if a product is not an aromatherapy product?
This question is important because you will be convinced by vendors that certain oils are aromatherapy based when in reality they are not. Therefore, it is your job to make sure you get the real product. And for that purpose, we will look into aromatherapy roots, production, types and so on to help you.
Aromatherapy products produce natural scents, this smell helps in soothing the mind and can cure one or two health problems, namely emotional or psychological disorder. The oils that these scents come from are extracted from plants that are still alive. These oils are used by the masseuse for massaging the body and it can be inhaled also. Based on the above facts about aromatherapy line of products, it is necessary that you sort any product by this knowledge. Lets check out some of them.
African Bluegrass come under the botanical name Cymbopogon Validus. It is produced from steam distillation and extracted from meadow tufts. It has its roots in South Africa. It has a lemon scent and it is aromatic in nature. Due to its harsh scents, this product is used by African to treat the feet when it is injured. There are other oils that can blend with this product, they are; citrus scents, dills, sage, or thymes. When it is blended, it produces a sweet scent. It is believed by the African that this product have holy oils which make it so unique. The holy oils are Groove oils, Olive, Citronella, and Myrrh. The only disadvantage of this product is that it produces an irritation on the skin and hence, people are not very willing to use it.
Another oil that one might be confused about is the Carrier oils. Carrier oils is an aromatherapy oil. Merchants can dress up a substitute and disguise it as the real Carrier oil and would have you believe them. To help you combat this problem you will need to know the following facts:
1. Aromatherapy products are natural and produces natural scents.
2. The oils are extracted from living plants.
3. Carrier oil has its botanical name to be Triacyglyyceride.
4. There are oils which must be diluted with this product to give maximum healing results.
Another oil is Cognac. Cognac is sorted out from natural fruits. Cognac is used in the making of some alcoholic drinks such as brandy. The oils can also be used as perfumes and after shave.
All being said you have to make sure that you are fully informed before you make any decision to use alternative medicines like aromatherapy products.
Finance
Why It’s Important to Fix Roof Leaks NOW
Roof Leaks and why it’s important to fix them quickly.
It is important to fix roof leaks quickly. Leaks that are not addressed immediately can have a costly effect in the short and long run. Most small roof leaks can be taken care of by the homeowner before they become so big that a professional needs to be called in. There can be a multitude of reasons for a roof to fail, overflowing gutters, missing shingles, seam gaps around vent pipes or chimneys, or even not having enough attic ventilation that causes a buildup of condensation.
It is important to understand that a leak can be sneaky. Just because its results show up in one area of your inside ceiling, doesn’t mean that the problem is directly above it. Before dripping down to show that tell-tale sign of water damage on your ceiling, water and condensation can travel along roof/ceiling joists, gas or water pipes, even electrical lines.
Roof leaks that are not fixed quickly can become costly messes and even lead to health hazards. Wherever there is an area of warm moist air, there is that potential for mold and bacteria growth. Many insects, including carpenter ants search for areas of rotted wood as well. Health hazards aside, the cost of replacing drywall, insulation, and in some cases flooring, are all good reasons to detect where a potential roof leaks are coming from and to remodeling, and to fix them quickly. If you are unable to detect the roof leak in short order, many reputable roofers have experience in tracking down these elusive leaks.
When searching for roofers who can diagnose your issue, use the internet to find competent, honest businesses. Use Google or Kudzu.com to review roofing companies to determine there past history. Since a roof leak can potentially be the beginning of a very expensive home project it makes lots of sense to be careful when choosing whom to work with. Always ask if the company requires a payment for estimates, as all companies do not offer free estimates.
Once the issue has been fixed its important to be proactive about your roof and its maintenance. Depending on the climate and part of the country you reside, it may be advantageous to have your roof inspected every 2 or 3 years to check for potential problems with the shingles, pipe boots, vents, and other accessories. This type of maintenance will ensure your roof stays in good shape and you will avoid leaks in the future.
Finance
How to Make Your Own Hair Treatments From Kitchen Ingredients
You don’t have to buy expensive products to achieve a beautiful and healthy hair. Some of the best ingredients are found in your own kitchen. A lot of the upscale hair products available in boutiques are made with natural ingredients such as avocado, olive oil, berries, citrus fruits, and green tea-all available in food sections in supermarkets for a fraction of the price of hair products. Making your own homemade products is not only cheap, but healthier and more nutritious than commercially available products made in the lab, which are usually mixed with preservatives and chemicals! Making your own hair care products will ensure it is made from 100% pure and natural ingredients.
Fruity mask
Treat your hair once a week or every two weeks with a luxurious mask using strawberry or avocado. This will keep it shiny and revitalized. Strawberries contain acids that will leave it glossy and conditioned. To make a strawberry mask, mash eight strawberries and mix in a tablespoon of mayonnaise. On damp or washed hair, massage the mix in your scalp up to the tips of your hair. Cover your head with a shower cap and a warm towel on top and leave it on for 10 minutes. Wash your hair thoroughly with shampoo and conditioner. Avocado fruit is another hair shine solution that you can use. Mash an avocado with a teaspoon of baking powder and a tablespoon of olive oil. Massage the mixture on your scalp and hair, from roots to tips. Leave the mask on for 15 minutes and wash it thoroughly with shampoo and conditioner.
Repairing dry hair
Cry hair can be easily repaired by massaging your scalp and hair from the roots to the tips, with two drops of safflower oil, flaxseed oil, coconut oil or olive oil. This will replenish its lost moisture and repair dry and damaged hair.
Remedying oily hair
A quick remedy is talcum powder. Apply the talcum powder on the roots of your hair. Hair should be damp and towel-dried before applying. Let the powder sit on your hair for a few minutes before washing it out.
Homemade anti-dandruff solution
To cure or reduce dandruff flakes, pour vinegar on your scalp and massage your scalp gently, taking care not to scratch with your nails. Instead, use the tips of your fingers to loosen the flakes. Leave your scalp and hair to dry for a few minutes and wash your hair and scalp with shampoo and conditioner. Do this once a day until the flakes disappear.
All day hairspray
Hair can get dull and frizzy during the course of the day or under the hot sun. To keep it revitalized and manageable, you can make your own hairspray using lemon or orange. Chop one lemon or orange fruit and place it in a cup adding two cups water. Bring the solution to a boil until half of the water evaporates. Let it cool and strain and put the solution in a spray bottle. Store the hairspray in a refrigerator and bring with you as an all-day hair spray that will not damage it.
Finance
Importance of Back-End Web Development
While creating a new website, developers have to focus on both frontend and backend development. The frontend of an application refers to the code that is visible to the website visitors. Normally, frontend code creates interfaces through which the application interacts with the users. On the other hand, the backend code interacts with the server, and delivers content or data to be displayed to the users. So the backend code deals with the application as well as the web server and database. The combination of application, server and database makes the backend coding both complex and important.
Why Developers Must Pay More Attention to Backend Web Development?
Facilitates Information Exchange
As noted earlier, backend consists of three key elements of a website, i.e., application, web server and database. While accessing the user interface of a website, each user is required to provide his login id and password. The login id and password provided by the user is validated by the backend. Likewise, any information submitted by the user is stored in the databases through the backend code. Also, the backend retrieves information from the database, and sends the information to the user interface for displaying to the user. Hence, the backend of a website acts as its structure and facilitate information exchange.
Runs in Various Environments
Nowadays, businesses deploy websites and web applications in a number of environments. For instance, some enterprises prefer running websites on web servers, while others deploy web applications in the cloud. At the same time, many businesses even combine both hosting options to avail benefits like enhanced performance and scalability. The web server setup varies from one network to another. Also, the programmers often distribute server-side workload over multiple machines. The varying hosting environments make it essential for developers to customize the backend of websites.
Contains the Application Logic
Most programmers nowadays keep the user interface and application logic of a website separate to simplify its development and maintenance. In addition to including the domain and infrastructure components of an application, the application logic also performs the routine data processing required by each business. The backend of a website contains its application logic. Hence, the developers must focus on backend web development to switch from one frontend to another seamlessly, and make multiple user interfaces access the same application logic.
Adds Utility to Each Frontend Functionality
While developing a website, programmers are required to write backend code to add utility to each frontend functionality. For instance, they have to write code using a server-side programming language to add functionality to a user login form. Each time a user enters his login credentials, the backend code will collect the values, and compare them with the login data stored in databases. Likewise, backend code also adds functionality to various forms, profiles and accounts. Hence, no website can function without quality backend code.
Impacts the Website’s User Experience
The usability and user experience of a website impacts its popularity in the longer run. As noted earlier, all tasks required to make a website function are performed at the backend. So the user experience delivered by a website will be impacted by the quality of backend code. Any issues in the backend code can result in frequent website crashes, running the website slowly, and similar performance issues. At the same time, minor defects in the backend code can make the website vulnerable to targeted malware and security attacks. It is important for the developers to focus on the quality and structure of the backend code to make the website deliver richer user experience without any interruptions.
It is also important for the developers to effectuate backend web development by picking the right programming language and framework. As they have option to choose from many server-side programming languages, the programmers must pick the language that meets all needs of the project. Likewise, they also need to pick the right web development framework and tools according to the specific server-side programming language.
Finance
Turn a Wrong-Number Call Into a Potential Sales Call
You answer the phone one day only to learn that the caller dialed the wrong number. How do you respond?
Like most people, you probably say, “Oh, I’m sorry, you have the wrong number,” and then hang up. Next time, consider taking advantage of the opportunity to make a quick pitch for your business. No “hard sell”; just enough to plant a seed in the caller’s mind.
One morning a woman called to place an order on behalf of her firm. I quickly realized that she had the wrong number, but instead of merely hanging up, I used the time to promote my services and those of my clients. The conversation went something like this:
TF: I believe you have the wrong number, but if you can use some writing services, I probably can help you. What kind of marketing do you do?
Caller: We place advertising in the magazines and have a Web site. But we do that in house.
I promote my clients and partners whenever possible, so I inquired further.
TF: Do you need office furniture?
Caller (chuckling): They don’t allow me to purchase that.
TF: What about web services, e-commerce sites, and such?
Caller: We do that in-house, but we’re always looking for new sources.
So I mentioned a firm I work with, and provided their Web address. I then discussed my business, and provided my name and number. The entire conversation took only a couple moments.
The point is that a call that otherwise would’ve gone nowhere can be turned into gentle sales pitch.
Some points to keep in mind:
1. Be brief. The caller is involved in some project, and can’t spend much time on the phone. Keep the conversation under two minutes. You can cover a lot of ground in that time.
2. Ask an open-ended question that spur discussion. It is tailored to your business, of course, but can be something like this:
Which banking services do you use now?
What are some of your concerns regarding your health insurance program?
Why did you choose your present courier service?
What kind of shape is your parking lot in?
3. Try to refer clients or partner firms. Perhaps you can’t fulfill the caller’s needs, but one of your clients can. Ask a couple questions that will determine whether you are able to refer the business. View yourself as a solutions provider, regardless of whether you receive a direct benefit.
4. Provide a quick review of your services, and be sure to give your name and contact information. Remember, the caller stumbled upon you by accident, and does not have your name and number.
5. Thank the caller for his or her time, and move on.
Whether you will hear from that firm again is impossible to say. Even so, the conversation took perhaps two minutes of your time. What do you have to lose? Normally you would simply hang up the phone. Instead, you took advantage of the opening to promote your business and in the process potentially help another business solve a problem. It can be a win-win situation for both. All it takes is the foresight to realize the opportunity when it calls.
Train your people–in particular, reception and administrative staff–to respond to these calls in a new way. (You can use this tactic when you mis-dial, as well.) Who knows where such a call may lead one day?
Finance
Affordable Education Abroad
Nigeria is a country with about one hundred and forty million inhabitants: a fast growing country with a near-vibrant economy. The Country over the years has been bedeviled by corruption. The social fabric has been in deplorable condition, leading to unfanciful placements in the world index standards.
Education is vital in human existence; it is a tool which helps government, private sector and informal units. For Nigeria as a country to forge ahead we need qualitative and substantive education. Over the years the educational system has been in disorder and the future of our children is in peril. The efforts of our founding fathers to make Nigerian Universities and Polytechnics solid seem to have gone down the drain.
The latest ranking of World Universities, places the first University in Nigeria- University of Ife, a distant six thousand three hundred and thirty four (6,334).Succor seems to have been found in foreign education. Countries like: U.S, UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Finland, Japan, etc have good educational system. Acquiring education outside the country is expensive per se. Average tuition fees (Bsc) of some selected countries (excluding living expenses) for undergraduate are: U.S $8,000, UK 6,000 pounds, Singapore $4,000, Malta $20,000, Malaysia $1,000, Ireland 6,000 euro, Norway-free, Sweden-free, Germany-free, Denmark-free, Finland-free, etc. These fees when converted to Naira is: Malaysia N130,000,UK N1,400,000,US N1,040,000,Malta N2,600,000,etc.
Free education- in all levels, is available in some countries in Europe-Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Germany. In Sweden, all levels of education are free. The Swedish system includes not only traditional universities but also different kinds of Teacher Training, Health Care Training, Technical Training; etc.Education funding is the responsibility of: the Central government, regional authorities and private interests. All institutions of higher education fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Education except the University Sciences (Ministry of Agriculture).Higher education is divided into undergraduate studies (combined towards a first degree) and postgraduate studies and research. Sweden has 39 accredited institutions of Higher education that offer structured degree programmes.English language is a mode of study at some universities. Foreign students are allowed to work and study. Sweden has a boisterous economy with a very high per-capita income. Nigerian students should take this opportunity to study in Sweden.
In Finland all institutions of higher education are subject to the authority of the Ministry of Education, Research and Church Affairs. Higher Education in Norway is mainly offered at state institutions: Universities, University colleges, state colleges and art Colleges. Bachelors degree is completed after 3yrs of study, Master’s degree is completed after 2yrs duration, and PhD is after 3 years duration. Education is free at all levels in Finland. Foreign students can study in English since some Universities and colleges offer their courses in English Language. Students can work and study in Finland. There is no specific minimum wage, because there is no legislation on it.
In Malaysia there are four kinds of institutions offering higher education, namely: local public University, international Universities, Private Universities, and over 500 Public Higher Educational Institutions(PHEIS).The Systematic Education Group of Colleges operates eight Private Higher Educational Institutions(PHEIS). Systematic’s prime objective is to provide training to school leavers for their future career in Accounting ,Business, Computing, Marketing, management, Banking, secretarial and Commerce and industry. Systematic has produced world-class students in professional courses such as LCCI, ACCA, CIMA, ICSA, CIMA, ABE and CIM. A good reason why international students should study in Malaysia is that the holders of student pass or permit are allowed to work while studying to supplement their living. Students are allowed to work part-time for a maximum of 20 hours per week. Students have options to work in: local companies, multinational companies and embassies. Getting jobs in the multinational companies will depend on your prior qualifications and the salary range from $1,500-$2,500 per month. Students getting jobs in a local company is easy: the salary is from $800-$1,500.Accomodation is from $65/month-$150.The country is so affordable to live in. Lots of Nigerians are already in Malaysia studying for different programmes.
Singapore has an Educational system similar to that of the UK. At Tertiary level it has three Universities and 7 other institutions affiliated to both local and foreign Universities, and 4 polytechnics. The full-time enrollment of the Universities is about 40,000, of which 20,000 are female. Tuition fees of international students are generally 10% more than that for Singapore students. Tuition depends on the discipline you offer.Specialised disciplines like medicine and dentistry costs more than that of science, humanities, and law. Medicine goes for between $8,500 and $10,000/session: humanities, law, social science etc go for between $2,500-6000 for bachelor’s degree. The tuition fee for the 4-year Polytechnic is between $1,350-2,500. Singapore government highly subsidizes its higher education through the tuition grant. The tuition fee Loan Scheme helps pay 75%-80% of tuition fees, which makes higher education accessible to almost everyone. If after graduation you can’t afford to pay your loan, you will have to work an extra year or two to enable you pay the balance. The economy of Singapore is so boisterous. It is placed 20th in the table of the richest countries with a per capita income of $24,500/year Living in Singapore is inexpensive compared to income earned; and it seems higher education in Singapore is affordable to all able students.
Scholarships helps students who want to study abroad actualize it with less financial burden. Some examples are: British council fellowship programmes, Commonwealth Scholarship and fellowship plan, Commonwealth science council, UNESCO, Ford Foundation, African Education Trust, The Rotary Foundation Ambassadorial scholarship etc. British Chevening Scholarships -is funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs).They give out scholarships every year in over 150 countries world-wide. This scholarship scheme provides fully funded Master’s Degree programmes to talented graduates and young Nigeria.Chevening has since inception produced over 800 Nigerian scholars. This figure puts the country first in Sub-Saharan Africa. British Council Fellowship Programmes- nationals of about 70 countries are eligible for full study at postgraduate level through the British council fellowship scheme, which is administered through its offices overseas. The scheme is advertised through the British Council in countries in which it operates. Details are available from British Council Offices. Ford Foundation-the international Fellowships programme (IFP) provides support for up to three years of formal graduate level study. Fellows must be nationals from Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Chile, Peru, Russia, and Vietnam.
Overseas certificates are rated very high in the country. Most people when they come back to the country with their certificates always get higher positions. A friend of mine who works in a bank went to UK for his MBA.He spent one year in UK before coming back. When he came back his bank promoted him and not up to two weeks after, he got another job (paying twice his salary in his former office).
The dream of studying abroad can be achieved through proper planning. With free schools in Germany, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway, you can study for your PhD, MSC, MBA, Diploma, BSc, LLB etc without paying for tuition. Your first step towards studying abroad is to get adequate information: browse universities sites, countries sites, scholarship sites, and etc.Get prospectuses of Universities or colleges, go through the courses and curriculum. Get many admissions before choosing.
Neuro-Pharmacognosy: Is It Nature’s Answer For Neuropathy?
Sunday’s knife attack in San Francisco marks the second violent scene at a BART venue in 48 hours
Court rejects Chitra Ramkrishna’s bail request
How To Identify A Non Aromatherapy Product!
8 Must-See Movies On Space And Space Travel
UK official: Don’t be sick of drinking reused sewage
Shooting at an Oregon store: Several people died after a gunman opened fire on Safeway
Why It’s Important to Fix Roof Leaks NOW
Mickey Mantle baseball card breaks record with $12.6 million auction price
Eurostoxx futures -1.3% at the start of the European session
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People