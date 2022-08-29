Finance
New Updates Has Launched by Sony Ericssonson in Mobile Technology
The Beginning and Progress
Sony and Ericsson established its joint venture operation in the first year of the Millennium and have their corporate duties office situated in London. This joint venture company has employee strength of over seven thousand dedicated staff around the world including research and development offices in Europe, China, America and Japan. Now five years in the communications technological world, Sony Ericsson continues to enjoy mass patronage for their multifaceted mobile products.
Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone Features and Accessories
Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones have digitally powered walkmans for personal use and polyphonic ring tones, various musical tones, major bass, Media Player and the ever-popular Radio. Stereo headsets and armband attachments for working out easily; Speed and distance is clocked as well as Calorie counter and the all-day step to watch your weight; digital camera for video recording of those timeless moments on Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone; instant email service for all mails and up-to-the-minute news; access material from select websites and blogs and develop own blog and to interact with your friends and relatives; trace a particular song and Bluetooth technology for synchronization of devices and file-sharing and multitasking features and services.
New Technology break-through with Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones
o There are the Flash Lite tutoring series with wallpaper animation with the W610 and W850 Phone cum walkman.
o The latest in the UIQ 3 series (the 6th part) is here in the mobile market for those hi-fi salesmen who can make their presentations along with the various sales channels available such as the network operations of Sony Ericsson, stores found online and software all on your business Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone.
o The latest Sony Ericsson K850, W910 and Z750 of the platform eight series presents 3 more soft key layouts to aid Java ME software and games.
o The K530 finds compatibility with Sony Ericsson’s latest GPS enabling accessory that changes the phone into a navigable satellite system that is personal. Complete range of entertainment that a mobile can provide as well as business use that include two megapixel camera, video telephony, memory micro stick, storage space that can be removed, streaming of video, browsing with HTML, feed support by RSS and awesome music and video players.
How to Get Rid of Lime Stains
Hard water increases films and stains from soaps, minerals and other substances. Bathroom fixtures, sinks, dishes and other surfaces need more frequent cleaning. Calcium and magnesium in water leave hard deposits called lime scales on fixtures and equipment.
These minerals make cleaning products less effective. To clean away lime scale, you need a cleaning product with “sequestrants” Sequestrants capture and deactivate minerals in water (Calgon is one example of a product with sequestrants). The deactivated minerals then cannot react with other materials to form scum, film or lime scale.
Also, think acid. Anything with acidity can help clear away hard water stains on any surface. The general types of cleaners discussed below will help you to remove stains on household surfaces. It’s best to clean stains away regularly. If they are allowed to penetrate the surface, they become more difficult to remove.
Be sure to follow label instructions for safe use of cleaners. You may need to open a window or use a fan to get proper ventilation. Store cleaners in a safe place and properly dispose of empty containers.
Basic Lime Stain Removal
* Scrub area with warm tap water to remove dirt and soap scum first. Wipe dry with towel or cloth afterwards. It’s much harder to remove the lime stain itself with the dirt and soap scum intact, so you must first deal with the problem layer by layer, or else risk making the stain become worse and harder to get rid of.
* Vinegar or lemon juice may be rubbed over the stain to dissolve it. Many people use vinegar to clean coffee makers, dishwashers and garbage disposals. Go get yourself some Heinz white vinegar or even the generic stuff; it doesn’t matter which. Soak a brush with the vinegar and start scratching the stain.
Lemon juice is suggested as well because it functions on the same principle as the white vinegar solution. You can just use the juice or scrub with the lemon itself; that is, cut a lemon in half and rub it directly on the stain.
The acetic acid of either method should cut through the soap scum and help dissolve the organic compounds left in the grime of your bathroom. Rinse thoroughly. After the stains dissipate, follow up often with white vinegar/lemon scrubbings to keep the stains from coming back
* Use a bronze brush and some bleach. Bleach is a chemical that removes color or whitens, often via oxidation. Common chemical bleaches include household “chlorine bleach”, a solution of approximately 3-6% sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl), and “oxygen bleach”, which contains hydrogen peroxide or a peroxide-releasing compound such as sodium perborate or sodium percarbonate.
Sodium hypochlorite is used in endodontics during root canal treatments, disinfecting the canal and dissolving any remaining pulp tissue; the same process is used in dissolving hard water buildup in bathrooms, sinks, pots and pans.
* Boil some rhubarb in an affected, lime-stained pot. Rubarb is a genus of perennial plants that grow from thick short rhizomes. The plants have large leaves that are somewhat triangular shaped with long fleshy petioles, and the latter are readily available in most grocery stores.
Rhubarb is particularly effective in lime stain removal because it soaks up most marks through the abundant amount of absorbic acid in it. When you’re done, throw away the plant waste and then clean as usual.
* Ammonia may also do the trick, but it should never be mixed or used together with bleach because they can form toxic fumes.
* If all else fails, consider using stronger acids to finish the job. For example, oxalic acid is effective as a rust remover; phosphoric acid is often found in cleaning products that remove hard water deposits; and hydrochloric and sulfuric acids are sometimes used in diluted concentrations in toilet bowl cleaners.
Commercial Lime Stain Removers
Shop around if vinegars and lemons just aren’t cutting it; you may need a more potent approach. Check out hardware stores and grocery aisles for more stringent chemical cleaners. Commercial products designed to remove white, hard lime deposit may be used if the label says they are safe for the surface.
* Lime-A-Way is a product found in most stores; if you have hard water, it is a must. You can use it for so many applications. To clean the sink and bathtub, spray it in the places with stains, and leave in on there for up to 15 minutes, depending on how dirty they are, and then wipe it and rinse off.
Once you wipe the sink/bathtub, use that same sponge to quickly go over the faucets: it makes them so shiny and clean, you’ll think they’re brand new.
* Bar Keepers Friend is a powder cleaner that works wonders on pots and pans. Do not use it on non -stick surfaces, though. Wet the surface of the pot and sprinkle a liberal amount of BKF onto the pot. Use a sponge to scrub in a circular pattern. Scrub away and rinse. Your pots will shine.
* Calgon is a product consisting of powdered sodium hexametaphosphate (amorphous sodium polyphospate), which in water would complex with ambient calcium ion and certain other cations, preventing formation of unwanted salts and interference by those cations with the actions of soap or other detergents.
Online Slot Games – Tips For Playing Online Slots
Tips for playing online slot games or strategies for winning a jackpot? We would like to consider them tips because there are no sure fire ways to win a jackpot. If there were, everyone would be winning all the time. These are a few tips that all online gamblers should consider before depositing their hard earned money into an online casino. It definitely will ensure not breaking your bank account and possibly ensuring longer game play and more cashouts.
Let’s start with the most important tip of all. Do not gamble more than you can afford. There is nothing more that will bring your gaming experience down than spending money you don’t have. Set an amount in your mind that you can afford to lose. Yes, lose. You can not sit down at slot games and expect to win all the time so setting the expectation that you will lose will make the winnings all the more rewarding. Do not spend your bill money, your vacation money or your rainy day money.
Secondly, set yourself an alloted amount of time to play online slots. If you reach that time allotment, stop. Even if you have not played through all the money you could afford for that session. Sitting in front of your computer, in the comfort of your home may make you want to play for hours and hours. This could lead to the possibility of you depositing more money than you wanted to. Think of it as being at a land based casino where you have to go home at some point in time, right?
Next, should you consider taking a bonus? This will depend on your situation. Are you a new player at the online casino where you are able to claim a nice welcome bonus? Or are you a seasoned online gambler that knows the ropes or has a bank account that can afford not taking a bonus? Using a bonus on top of your deposit will add money into your gaming account that will give you more game play and better chances of hitting some nice payouts. Nice payouts because you would have the option of setting your bet amounts higher, if you choose. Always read and understand the terms and conditions of all bonuses you consider claiming. There are playthrough requirements and maximum cashout requirements that most online casinos attach to their bonuses. Be prepared to play through their required playthrough amount before thinking about cashing out. Also, make sure you know what games are allowed to be played with that bonus. Some games are disallowed and if they are played, you may not be awarded your cashout.
Speaking of cashouts, make sure you find that all important cashout button. This is the tip for playing online slot games that seems to be missed by some gamblers. The objective in online gambling is winning money and bringing it home. Once you reach an amount of money that you are happy with, hit the cashout button.. You can choose the amount that you want to cash out from your total. You do not have to cash it all out, in most cases. Also, most casinos will hold your money for a 24 hour period in hopes you will reverse your cashout. Once you cash out, some casinos will allow you to request to flush your account. This means they will not hold your money for the 24 hour period. It will be gone from your account and you will not be tempted to reverse the cash back into your gaming account to keep on playing. Contact the casino by phone or by live chat as soon as you cash out and request the flushing of your account.
Finding free cash to play online slots with is always a good idea. There are many no deposit bonuses that that casino will offer you, as a new player. Be sure to check the terms and conditions before accepting the no deposit bonus. Free slot tournaments are a great way to play with the casinos free money also. At times, online casinos will run mega slot tournaments that might be worth your while to check out.
Last, but not least, don’t ever think a slot game is going to hit. Meaning, don’t pour all your money into one slot game because you think it’s going to pay off. That is not always the case. You will have to judge the game you are playing as far as how many bonus rounds did you receive so far? Or free spins? If you have not received any in a fair amount of time, it may be time to move to a different game. You may get lucky at the next game. There is nothing more disappointing than spinning all your money away on one game rather than experiencing the thrill of other games.
There are so many other tips for playing online slot games that one could offer an online gambler but we feel that these are the most important! One last tip we can offer is to have fun. That’s the name of the game!
Atma Bodha Verses 1-10
Vivekachutamani says… It is rare to be born as a human. Its rarer to want to reach God. That spiritual thought does not come to all. Its rarer still to get a guru.These three are possible only by the grace of God. Extremely rare to get these, so do not waste this grand opportunity. Atma Bodha has 65 verses and we go through ten verses at a time.
Atma Bodha ~ Verses 1-10
The beauty of this text is that every verse is explained with a pertinent example for easy understanding.
Verse 1
‘I’m going to explain Atman bodha’, says Adi Sankara… Self knowledge. Introduction of the subject is presented so only those interested students can choose to study this. Not everyone is interested in scriptural studies. Only the qualified students are drawn to it just like those who are interested in biomed or Chemistry, don’t apply to engineering college.
Spiritual studies is open to all but not pursued by all. The prime requirement to grasp would be a pure mind by tapas, (without negative emotions), shatanam, (quiet mind without agitation), Control the thoughts, (observing the flow of thoughts in the mind).
When I’m attracted to something, my mind is constantly thinking of it. When I’m afraid of someone, my mind is constantly thinking of that person. We’re full of likes and dislikes..whether it is food or objects or possessions or relationships,our mind is fully focused on those. So also, ‘Mumukshunam’, means ‘focused on that One divine presence’, which is in all appearing beings.
Those who do not have attachment, who are are objective, with a burning desire to want to attain the supreme Truth, alone qualifies to get this Self knowledge. But this statement does not prohibit or prevent anyone else to pursue this path. It simply means, the path is not easy, one must have a strong desire to learn the scriptures and humble enough to trust the teacher, along with a deep conviction to pursue this path. The seeker must be disciplined, committed and consistent in sadanas.
Verse 2
In the previous verse having discussed so much about the need for the practice of austerity and self control, one could misunderstand that discipline may lead one to divine goal. Not so! Knowledge alone can remove misunderstanding and lead to direct means for liberation.
For example, to cook food, all necessary items are contributory causes, by themselves they cannot constitute food. Fire alone accomplish cooking. Fire is the direct cause! Similarly performing of rituals, offering of gifts, practice of austerities, controlling mind, study of scriptures, the use of discriminative intellect are all helpful factors towards spiritual growth but ‘knowledge of who am I’ alone can bring about liberation.
Verse 3
‘Bodha’ means knowledge. Knowledge here is ‘Self Knowledge’, rediscovery of the Self which exists in trikale, three stages of existence waking, dream and deep sleep.
Only upon waking up, you can end the fearful dream. As long as you’re asleep the dream would continue to scare you.
Scriptures teach us that inner presence, Atman is all pervasive, ever present and complete. There’s no need to strive to obtain, attain, go or do as it is already with us, the Atman.
Divine actions like prayers, offering, chanting, yajnas, yogas, tapas, doing daily duties, actions are all important to purify one’s mind, only help us to clean the inner equipment as a clean mirror, to be able to see our own Self. No amount of actions can destroy ignorance except knowledge of the Self.Karma/ actions can only produce, procure and purify.
Actions cannot remove ignorance. Example referred here is darkness & light. No amount of dusting, sweeping, spray washing would remove darkness except for the light! The knowledge is compared to the brightness of the Sun, that removes darkness. So also the enveloping ignorance can only be removed by Self knowledge.
The seeker has a doubt to clarifies and presents it acharya. ‘When I experience that there are many people and beings around me, the diversity in existence, how can we say there’s only one atma? Ekathatvam? Oneness? leads to the next verse.
Verse 4
We see the various forms and names because the inner Self is veiled by our ignorance, which is an attachment to this body.
Identification with the body, mind & intellect limits us from knowing the true Self, which is all pervading, beyond time and space.
These bodies are transportation vehicles but we think I’m the Lexus, BMW, Toyota & Camry! Those are nothing but names and forms. When in fact the driver alone exists! Without the driver nothing can happen by themselves. The body, a bundle of flesh is nothing but an inert equipment to purge vasanas. Once you remove all the paraphernalia of this body, the supreme Self reveals itself.
Thus due to the ignorance of this Self, we see the differences. When ignorance is destroyed the atma is self illuminating.
Verse 5
Due to ignorance people’s thoughts are impure. What’s impurity? ‘Ahankaram, mamakaram’ – ‘I and mine’, ‘I’m the doer, I’m the enjoyer’. If that jivan needs to purify the mind, the Self knowledge (jnanam) that’s understood intellectually must be practiced consistently. Spiritual ignorance causes agitation in the mind. Such a mind becomes nirmalam. Without malam, dirt, the mind attains ekathava jnanam, also referred to as ‘jivatma, paramatma eikya jnanam’ called akandakaram. Aham Brahmasmi! Self realization!
What’s Knowledge, ‘jnanam’? Once I see an object, an image is formed in the mind and next time when I see the same object, the mind recognizes that object to be a chair or tree. This is called Vritthi jnanam, leads to the question below.
To know anything or to gain knowledge of anything, the Knower, the known object, and the experience of Knowing, the three aspects are required even in the transactional life. Together these three are called ‘Triputi’.
When these three are there, the question posed here is, how can you say there’s only one?
Whatever jiva, being is here, is there, whatever is there is here, meaning all beings are the same. That ‘eikya jnanam’ should be practiced again and again, meaning all is One. The presence in me in the same in all beings. This is more challenging concept to grasp for the majority of humans.
Even if the akanda jynam(Aham Brahmasmi) is attained, this eiikya jnanam (Brahman alone IS) cannot happen… Without that, how is liberation (moksham) possible?
The response to this question is given by an example.
‘Bhedam’, not differences but diversity. In the universe there appears to be three distinct diversity.
‘Vijata bhedam’ where the distinct difference is between humans & animals (species),
‘Sajatiya bhedam’ where the difference is within humans (gender, height, weight, color, position, status)
‘Svagata bhedam’ difference is within one body (body parts), hands differ from legs, ears differ from nose.
Ajnana kalusham… Kataka renuvat (kataka-nut, Alum)
To realize the Self, all these appearing differences need to dissolve. The example given for this verse is Alum, the kataka nut, camphor, candle… They dissolve completely so also the Jivan, the individuality, upon realization of the Self has to completely dissolve in the supreme without any bhedam, differences. This logical explanation removes the ignorance and imparts Self Knowledge.
Verse 6
Samsaram, the world is like a dream because the entire life is due to samskaram, impressions, vasanai, just like in a dream where all the memories arise from the subconscious mind, so also our life from birth to death of the body.
A dream cannot appear without a base, some incident, situation faced, experienced that’s buried in the subconscious mind, manifests in a dream. They could even be from previous lives. Without that original existence in the mind, it just cannot come out.
Here the guru explains, Vivartha vadham… ‘One alone IS’. The world appears to be! Universe was not born out of Brahman..Not a parinama vadam meaning modification like a curd from milk.
The entire universe appears to be true as long as we’re in this realm, once the wisdom dawns, everything withers away, just like the waker is no longer connected with the dream, once awake. Unfulfilled desires, passions and emotions which we carry in our mind, projects in our dream. The agitations like fear, anger, worry, pride, likes and dislikes cause dreams.
A balanced mind who has brought the mind under control is not tossed by these emotions, wander away in dreams created by the feeble mind. Just like that dream state, the waking state is but a prolonged dream but we’re not prepared to accept it due to ignorance. We have not qualified ourselves to realize the ephemeral, temporary existence of everything around us including relationships, objects, body, mind.
The dream is quite real as long as the dreamer is there. Once he’s awake, the dream no longer exists. Similarly once we understand the all pervading Self, the pluralistic existence rolls off!
Verse 7
The world appears as long as we have not realized the substratum. The ‘world’ here refers to ‘total experiences in waking, dream and deep sleep states.’
Once, you get up from the dream, you don’t mourn for something that you lost in the dream. Waking up dissolves the dream state, so too the spiritual awakening removes the plurality, differences merge into One supreme substratum. Then we don’t mistake the world to be different from THAT One Supreme.
The example given here is when you see a snake at dusk, instantly the fear emotion creeps up and the seer looks for ways to eliminate the snake. Once the seer realizes it’s a rope, appears to be a snake, not only the fear but also the apparent snake also dissolves. Another example specified is when we see ghost on a pole, upon realization of the pole the ghost disappears, which also brought fear in you.
Verse 8 & verse 9 (repetition for emphasis)
Nothing new is ever created. Reconversion alone is creation. Scientifically later Einstein proved that matter can neither be created not destroyed only be converted, which is mentioned in scriptures eons ago.
In any creation, we need Efficient cause, Instrumental cause and Material cause like a potter, wheel and the mud! In infinite creation they all are one! There’s no actual creation..It’s only an appearance as a reflection in a clear mirror. When you see a reflection, you know there are no two of you!
Example presented for this verse is like bubbles in the water, everything evolves from the substratum sustains in IT and dissolves in IT. The word ‘Vibhuhu’, ‘Vishnu’ refers to ‘vyapaka sheelaha’, ‘all pervading’.
Verse 9
In any creation the fundamental cause are three separate materials.
The Material cause, is the raw material, the Instrumental cause is the equipment that’s used to create the object and the Efficient cause, is the intelligence, that works on the material to create an object. (Upadana karana is clay, nimitta karana, pot maker, sahakari karana, is equipment, the wheel used to create). The efficient (or intelligence) cannot be inert..
In the case of the creation of the world, the objects created are not separate from the creator. The word creation is used when it really refers to the manifestation as different objects and not created. Creation involves two, which defeats the concept of Advaita, non duality.
For example: Waves cannot claim separate existence,
Similarly the outer world and our physical, mental intellectual spheres, rise from, exist in and dissolve into that One supreme consciousness.
Just like our shadow cannot claim a separate existence, it’s not created but it appears to be! That’s why it is neither real not unreal, scriptures call it Mithya.
If you know the metal as iron or gold, which is the basis, then you can recognize everything that is made of iron or gold! Similarly know the substratum of this universe.
Everything is made of five elementals, (Pancha bhootam), Space, Air, Fire, Water & Earth and veils us from realizing brahmam.
Differences are but diversity..They all appear different but the foundation, the substratum is brahman, One Supreme. ‘Appearance’ itself means not real!
Everything that has name and form, don’t have separate existence, they lean on the substratum like the mud pots, they’re dependent on the clay. Clay exists before the clay pots are made, during the existence of clay pot and even after the clay pot is broken. Clay alone exists, pot is leaning on the clay. So too, the entire universe is dependent on One Supreme Brahman.
Verse 10
The student asks, when I see so many people, bodies, beings, diversity, how do you say only one exists?
The teacher answers with pertinent example. When four blindfolded individuals are asked to touch different parts of an elephant, each one describes based on their perception. One who touched the belly from underneath said it a ceiling, another touching the leg said, it’s a soft pillar, third one touched the trunk said its a huge rope, another one who touched the elephant’s said, its a grain winnowing tray. Just like all these parts and perceptions are put together and explained to each of them, that whatever each one saw is but one elephant, here acharya brings in a variety of examples to point out that everything is Brahman alone.
The Atma, by IT’s mere presence activates the senses, mind and intellect It’s like a mere presence of the boss in the office, everything else happens, everyone works. His presence alone activates all performances. So also, the entire universe is operating because of that One Supreme presence, that we can name as we please, God, Consciousness, Brahman, Atman, inner presence.
That parabrahman (Supreme Brahman) reflects in all conditionings. For ex: in temples you can see many mirrors present multiple reflection of the deity, so also that parabrahman reflects in various conditionings (like many mirrors) One appears as many.
Another example is the Sun reflects in all types of water – lake, pond, pots, mirror, concave, convex, showing different shape, size, height, weight, even though the source is one bright Sun, the diversity appears in multiplicity from One Brahman. It appears as though there’s multiplicity.
Conditionings (body, mind and intellect) is the cause for multiple appearance. When these conditionings dissolve, the jivatma (Atman in individual being) and paramatma (Brahman, the substratum of the universe) are one and the same. ‘Tan nashe sathi’, ‘the ego dissolves’ and the realization of atman is Brahman, sparks.
Acharya adds to clarify that One, without a second, alone exists. The space is all rooms are the same, the space is divided by the walls, when the walls are demolished there’s only One space.
This verse also suggests the seeker go deeper inside the five kosas, five layers. ‘I’, is not the body, breath, mind, intellect. IT’s everywhere! All pervading like space.
~ to be continued..
McAfee Offers Multiple Protection Services With Their Software to Ensure the Upmost Security
People today store all their information in computers, even backing up date to cloud servers. This leaves the information extremely vulnerable to attack and theft. Businesses, government, and educational institutions need software that protects their data, such as McAfee Support.
McAfee provides protection for all kinds of users. They offer products for home and home office, enterprise organizations with more than 250 employees, small businesses with under 250 employees, and partnership opportunities.
McAfee offers an endpoint aware security information event management (SIEM) solution that adds real-time system state information to enhance situational awareness and streamline incident response. This innovative feature brings together big security data management capabilities of McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (ESM) with deep endpoint insight of McAfee Real Time.
Their SIEM event data is combined with a great ability to immediately query and collect and analyze extensive endpoint context. This includes running processes, files, and system and security configuration. Thwarting advanced threats demands greater situational awareness.
Battling advanced malware is something organizations have to deal with. McAfee offers an end-to-end solution that allows organizations to combat the increasing challenges of advanced malware. Their approach is comprehensive threat protection which allows organizations to respond to attacks faster.
Organizations can also move seamlessly from analysis and conviction to protection and resolution. There are three key requirements to counter stealthy threats. This includes the ability to find advanced malware, ability to freeze threats with network solutions, and ability to initiate a fix in real-time. McAfee easily offers all of these requirements without issue.
In order to find malware, McAfee uses innovative analysis technologies to work together quick and accurately detect sophisticated threats across multiple protocols. Integration with McAfee network solutions freezes malware threats from infecting additional devices or wreaking more havoc.
McAfee Real Time identifies the device or devices requiring remediation. Next they streamline the response, enabling automated investigation across all endpoints resulting in a cost-effective solution.
McAfee also offers a Data Center Suite which provides elastic security for hybrid data centers. This addresses enterprises’ growing need to leverage scalability and cost savings of running workloads in public clouds like Amazon Web Services. This is helpful when workloads are move to the cloud and they want to know their data is protected.
Organizations can discover all workloads including those from VMware’s vCenter to provide the security administrator with complete visibility of the security status. McAfee accomplishes that by protecting every physical and virtual machine in the hybrid-data center. This occurs with a fine-grained policy management and data center trust attestation with easy manageability.
McAfee looks to expand compute capacity securely into the cloud. They ensure identical security posture between on-premise and cloud-based machines. The McAfee Data Center optimizes security, flexibility, and manageability of virtual movements. It produces a simplified security solution for companies investing in virtualization for data centers, applications, and desktops.
McAfee also is known as one of the leading companies offering Web gateway solutions that utilize URL filtering, malware detection, application control technology to protect organizations, and enforce internet policy compliance.
The McAfee Web Protection solution offers the advanced security, control, and malware protection organizations need to take full advantage of the web. This is combined with the flexibility to have on premises or cloud based Web protection with McAfee’s singular solution. Their comprehensive web security is provided completely regardless of location or device.
McAfee is known as an innovative company for partnering with the industry’s leading technology distributors to offer its embedded security solutions. More companies will be able to offer McAfee’s comprehensive web solutions, giving more enterprises access to the best-of web protection. Their three main themes are safety, security, and ultra-low power.
A New Selection Of Poems And Haiku And Tanka Sequences
1
IMAGINARY GAINS
The traps hidden in the candle flame
are the cages we make and unmake
to chart the future and yet fear
the emergency light at night
dream the concerns of slinky colleagues
and how to police their freedom
against owls, monkeys and bandicoots
that howl at each move to the lee
and yet pretend our poses intact
through several byways reach victory stand
breath by breath conspire against ourselves
only to hear the echoes that rise
or die down in silence the twangs
of memory reveal the pit
dug over the years or the earth
fermented with imaginary gains
2
I DON’T KNOW…
I don’t know how to negotiate the long steep trail
with hidden scorpions under loose rocks
at home with human muck in a valley existence
strolling upward through a thicket of TV images
politics of glory, garbage and god
the odd arts of money, hierarchy and control
nobody knows who unmakes whom
I don’t know how to follow the ridges
back to the trail and the dead river
but stand for a moment to rub the sand from my feet
before worrying about the lost vitality and fear
of the approaching night and rising smoke
dissolving in the sky or conspiring with elements
hardly in balance but contorting the psyche
I don’t know what is there for me to hope
when the rains rejuvenate and flood both
the repulsive stench and the loss of pathways
linger longer than the flavour of the first drops
under the tree the puddle feeds no sparrows
but algae that couldn’t dry now trap tiny souls
that fail to swell with heaven’s breath
3
TIME TO BREAK OFF
How long can I grow without roots
or make way for what is approaching
in digital noises I can’t be
inheritor of arrant cowards
smelling the arse on their fingers
nor can I be the priest checking
the burnt tongues to test criminals
stiff with cold I’m tired of animal
struggle for survival and last rites
in candle light digging cursed
treasure for night songs others croon
I can’t decipher names in smoke
nor forget the faces emerging
from the matrix of tremors
that are islands to shackle
feet in silence close the cycle
of waters that feed the sea
I feel lumps hinder and pain
now it’s time to break off and bury
the ash in the earth and plant afresh
foliage for rains or sun to nurse
a destiny I could take pride in
4
WE HARBOUR HISTORIES
The falsity of the sky is more real than the earth’s
lies can’t sustain hope of divinity
we have complicated with poesying
private hells to mitigate flow of time
that couldn’t carve heaven: we harbour histories
of broken promises and fallen gods
lament men and women buried in light
now soulless, bodiless, traceless we look
upward and whittle continents from clouds
hanging generations that may never be
5
EXPOSÉ
Created in self
listening to the book
evolving me
in degeneration
indistinct and delusive
memory bank
reigning my action
orgasmic illusion
I keep recycling
cocooned exposition
6
HOW SILLY
You’re my love tonight
you know me as you know
your body
will you bother to say hello tomorrow
if we meet in the street
alone like this?
just as I like your frisette
you like my male smell
you say. will you clutch
my hands like this tomorrow
if I meet and say I’m hungry?
how silly, darling, go & wash
your mouth smells pubic hair
7
LET’S MEET
Before the bananas ripe
let’s meet at least once
lest the fog dampen passion
let’s water our love
the sun is bright this morning
and night’s promising
let’s meet and unfreeze winter
of years, drink some wine
restore warmth of faith and hope
and heal the breaches
without black goggles for seeing
let’s meet at least once
8
DYING SUN
How does it matter
I remember or forget
the nights or lights
that stand still
in the dense fog
nothing visible
nor audible
the thundering planes
touch the ground:
it’s all game
of guess and vague
everyone
everything
even the tick
of the clock
this freezing hour
redolent of
crumbling echoes
I can’t divine vision
or loom up certainty
to mock follies
of dying sun
9
SHADOW
Last evening
I saw a flower bloom
today it’s faded
but my fear
lurking like a shadow
ever present
I can’t erase:
emptying the mind
easier said than done
10
POETIC DISTURBANCE
There’s more to view in a dew drop
than what lies in my backyard
–years of muck and mucking about-
burial too difficult
in sunlight images shine
like crystal ball reveal my mind
in poetic disturbance
leaking lust and blood on dried grass
11
IT DOESN’T RAIN
It’s lightning
every evening
in the sky
but it doesn’t rain
I keep postponing
my journey
whether the train is late
or I miss it
it doesn’t matter
I look below
the chasm is wide
like the lightning
but it doesn’t rain
12
ALLERGIES
The barber sees
a potential customer
in me but I pass
the tense faces
after the long walk sunshine
a fag in the car
short carnival:
neatly hide faded vests drying
in the balcony
helter skelter
afternoon windy rain
allergies again
13
WHO CARES?
Death hides in the body
but who sees? it’s obscure
living on the edge
seeking space into swamp
they all talk about the sun
swelling in the sky
and close eyes to the spider
spinning waves on the ceiling
all alone, but who cares?
suspicion and distance
like lovers they pretend
to leave, yet stay longer
dishing out luxuries
showing off generosity
on the heart’s fancy table
waiting to welcome the guest
14
MERKABA
They say my birth was a heavenly event:
here I am suffering third-rate villains
that erect walls to stop the chariots
from Merkaba: the angels fume but who cares
heaven is a mirage in human zoo
15
NEW YEAR
The dates on calendar question
all my undone acts
and memories that haunt or fade
in nightly nakedness
stumbling toward the next day’s sun
without celebration
at 63 January jeers
my degenerating sex
a still itch: mantra and mirror
quiet god and drying petals
16
GLEAM OF LIGHT
Late August:
clouded midnight, sneezing
restless in bed
all negative vibes
well up the mind
jackals yell outside
I read Hsu Chicheng
for a gleam of light
17
AVALANCHE
Time’s wrinkling fingers
trivialize the sun and snow
in a crooked land
I see history crippled
with midnight dyspnoea
the green umbrella
hosts disaster:
the avalanche waits on its shoulder
the wound opens
18
I CAN LIVE
I’ve outlived
the winter’s allergies
and depressing rains
in a human zoo
I can live
my retirement too
without pension and medicare:
the wheelchair doesn’t frighten
I can live
uncared and unknown
survive broken home
the numbness of the arms
the pain in the neck
and inflation too
19
HERESY
My shrinking body
even if I donate
what’s there for research:
devil in the spine
abusing tongue in sleep
or bleeding anus
defy all prayers
on bed or in temple-
the same heresy
oozing and stinking
onanist excursion
dead or alive
20
CLAY DREAMS
They make my face
ugly in my own sight
what shall I see in the mirror?
there is no beauty
or holiness left
in the naked nation:
the streams flow dark
and the hinges of doors moan
politics of corruption
I weep for its names
and the faces they deface
with clay dreams
21
SANGAM
The crack in the sky
is not the rosy cleavage
to rape the body
nor is the beast any free
to escape the bloody river
that reflects stony wrath
in doggy position
they all expect their reward
for burying the noise
of sunny free wheeling
in frozen passion
turn beggars they all
search warmth with ash-smeared sadhus
at road side tea stall
whistle and wash off sins
in sangam muddled
with privileged few soar high
but I’m glad I crawl on earth
my roots don’t wave in the air
22
QUAIL DREAMS
I’ve lived 23,000 days
awaiting a day that could become
god’s day in eden earth or within
or even my grandson’s smile
on his first day in mother’s arms
now I sit an empty boat
on a still river
and shake with quail dreams
23
RETURN TO WHOLENESS
The body is precious
a vehicle for awakening
treat it with care, said Buddha
I love its stillness
beauty and sanctity
here and now
sink into its calm
to hear the whispers in all
its ebbs and flows
erect, penetrate
the edge of life and loss
return to wholeness
24
NONE TALK
Flowers don’t bloom
in tribute to
builders’ apathy
the trees are dying:
they too know they’ll be felled
or the heat will kill
the concrete rises
calamity too will rise
none talk the ruins they bring
25
STRANGER
I don’t know where I lived
in my former existence
but the hell I’ve breathed
for three decades here
couldn’t adapt my soul:
I remain a stranger
to them and to the cold walls
that put out the candle lights
in my roofless house
26
INDIFFERENCE?
Being good
couldn’t make me know
any better
I was harmless
they sold my name
and became
what I couldn’t
in the middle of day light
I vanished like faces
from voters’ list
with no difference
to who wins
or who loses
27
I TOO DESCEND
Some fresh bones, and designer dress
distorted hopes, cataract vision
hardly any better the face of the body
and if there is a soul, the soul hears
the map guides the mind’s midnight
but the destination is different
deception is courage
they know the end of journey
and get down when the train stops
I too descend
28
DRIED VISION
Teary eyes
with sparks and lightning
dried vision
caged existence
seek deliverance
muttering old prayers
29
SEASON’S PRICK
Unpruned roses
and unknown grasses
make me aware
of the emptiness
the dusk in her room sounds
she searches out
her shadow in
the rising moon
I feel the season’s prick
30
DEGENERATION
When gods are out to teach me a lesson
where to go to pray or find relief?
my prophet friends predict each day good
and the future fulfilling, the palmists find
the sun, saturn, venus, and rahu hostile:
they seek money for rituals, stones or mantras
while God gives us the best in life gratis
I can’t change man or nature, nor the karmas
now or tomorrow they all delude
in the maze of expediency and curse
stars, fate, destiny, or life before and after
degenerating the mind, body, thought, and divine
31
CRACKS
The cracks on the parapet
have widened for the peepal
to stay green for once
rains too want us to drench
our heads and feel one
with cool wind
in a dark corner
shed fears and enjoy love
32
BUGGING
Each night a challenge:
suffocative restlessness
sleepless spirits’ noise
sexual starvation
anal menstruation
dingy subconscious
conspire behind closed eyes
absent healing and
wishful miracles
a clueless sun rises
bugging time and life
33
NEIGHBOUR
With scheming mind
and crafty heart
loud and rebellious
a professional loser
perfumes the room
with flattering lips
and strays a preacher
to revolution
34
VACATION
Because I had no STD code to dial Heaven
I walked into Hell measuring happiness
in buried lines on the palms and shrinking head:
I couldn’t know when love sieved and sank
like a ship on vacation
35
SECRET
When I asked
to open her secret
she showed me thumb
I thought
she would return
love for love
36
LEMONS IN COURTYARD
She props the stooping lemons
with stake but avoids
bending close to me:
I die to draw the blossom
in my twining arms
but she likes the other scent
37
TRANSITION
Coming out of the room
they smile to think they’re not
what they were before
nor would they ever be
the same again even if
they wanted to be
38
YOU CAN’T SCENT ME
In the poems I write
you can read my mind
even know when I’m blue
before the mirror
when I stand in the dark
you can’t scent me
nor will words comfort
in chilly December
when alone in candle light
empty coffee cups
deride the syllables
I spin to make haiku
my hairs in air
reveal the baldness:
wank without wad
39
SECRET OF WAKING
Standing at the edge
I long to float with waves &
wave with instant wind
on the dream water’s breast
I read tomorrow’s wonder:
the secret of waking
40
I TALK TO MYSELF IN BED
After a day’s labor
they lie on a sand pile
in the basement of
a new shopping complex
rising slowly next door
like the waves at Nellore beach
that broke before wiping
my name on the sand
I take a snap at sunset:
they play with plastic bottles in water
or eat fried fish in the huts
I’m warned against placing it on Facebook
she hates my face
nor am I allowed to speak
to the drug addict picked up
from the door steps of
Varsha Apartments
his father questions
if there’s law in the country
only a street dog wags its tail
I wheeze and take a seroflo puff
and wonder if I should visit
NIMHANS and get checked
to manage my sleep
she questions why I think of Bangalore
for treatment of all my ailments
and takes me to Bannerghatta zoo
for animal viewing
41
JOURNEY
All around
snoring men and women
in an infected coach
allergies multiply
restive long hours
now too much
to bear the loneliness
of train journey
42
AFTER THE ACT
They practice death
in school and blame India:
terrorist politics
no wake-up call
be it Nawaz or Modi
power luxury
in angel costume
each invokes divine
condemnation
after the act
ritual truth burial
and peace politics
43
SHADE IN DREAM
I thought I would hold her
in my arms before falling
and kiss her on the table
or under the tree
but she never let me:
she reached up coolly
leaving me a shade in dream
44
EDICT
After the death of Jesus
I ceased to be a sinner:
God’s come closer with His love
My flame glows with passion
and dreams rise in new shapes
I love the spirit’s edict
45
JAGGED EDGES
Too stifling
inside the boat
outside
waves of hopelessness
in unending sea
noah’s ark is no home
nor an island
promise of eden
it’s only dead dreams
floating or flying
for a short break
I too would end
repeating the same myth
on whirling jagged edges
46
BODY: A BLISS
To see you naked
is to recall the Earth
says Garcia Lorca
it’s no sin to love
strip naked in bed, kitchen
or prayer room
the bodies don’t shine
all the time nor passion
wildly overflows
but when we have time
we must remember parts
arouse dead flesh
rub raw with desire
peeling wet layers through light
sound, senses and taste
play the seasons:
the thirst is ever new
and blissful too
to recreate
the body, a temple
and a prayer
47
RED LIGHT
Hurrying at red light
is no exception
be it traffic or sex
movement is the essence
and time matters
48
MISTY DARKNESS
sleepy roads
with or without light
tear the sky
I watch the murmur
in the misty darkness
Tao of midnight
49
ALOOF
Unlinked to the tree
he doesn’t know his family-
stands aloof, questions
ancestors don’t change
the mood of the weather:
the leaf needs his name
50
FRESHNESS
The withered leaves
blown in autumn
come again with the tired rains
the season confers
through the soft grey clouds
the growing freshness on naked trees
51
ROOF TOP
On the roof top
she waits for her man with
moon cake and lantern:
a flash of silver showers
on the mist-shrouded figure
52
FORTIS
So many patients
so many diseases
masked faced
in Fortis I inhale
microbes in AC lounge
53
PAIN
Tears dry up
leaving no marks where her pain
ends and mine begins
on the face make up damps
with aching sweat and cold sighs
54
LEECHES
At the end of the day
when I look back and see
my knowledge and insight
rusting with ageing colleagues
I pity my age and wish
to give up; I can’t change
the means and ends frustrate
the will to work any more
I want to rest now burying
ambience and achievements
that ache the soul and make
empty sounds in the hollow
of a hallowed pond long doomed
for marrying self-indulgent
elites and idiots
sucking generations
55
WITHOUT SLEEP
Anxieties don’t end
with age fire raging to quench
drugs hardly help reach
climax any more and
ecstasy a far cry
without sleep
through dried roses to nightmares
I smell hell all day
suffer shrinking passions
in the hollow of my mind
56
PROFESSOR
A professor
not worried so much-
shrinking genius
at his table views nudes
reviews failed erections
57
BEWARE
Professors beware
intellectual success
lies in inventing
lies to conceal common truths
and sound holier-than-thou
58
TEA BREAK
With mordant comments
he tries to geld a standpat
in a feminists’ meet
and turns a sook
at tea break
59
PIQUED
Going along Boring Canal
he is piqued to waste a sin
over smuggled evening
in the capital’s
canal culture
60
FILTH
The chains multiply
wrap life in the skin of water
crying quits to an acomous sky:
the mute soul suffers
the oozing filth
61
TATTOO
A serpent twists
it’s head to face a dragon
on her shoulder:
their tails on breast in water
swirl to cleanse my kiss on skin
62
SMILE
Her smile
with the whiff of sandal
makes love livelier:
I search Tao
in the wind’s flavour
63
NEST
Peeping through the fog
the sun feebly comforts
a sparrow’s nest
built under the window sill:
I hear a new-born crying
64
MY FACE
My face
locked in her hands
I can’t look-
love’s changing shapes
a bird in cage
65
CHERRY
A mist covers
the valley of her body
leaves memories
like the shiver of cherry
in dreamy January
66
BREATH
I love her undress
the light with eyes that spring
passion with kisses
she leaves her name again
for my breath to pass through
67
AT SEA
Awaiting the wave
that’ll wash away empty hours
and endless longing
in this dead silence at sea
I pull down chunks of sky
68
TEMPLE
Scratching his groin
a worshipper offers food:
the flattered deity
in flowery garbage, holy
water, incense, and sweat
69
COLOUR
In perfect accent
they discuss finance and
foam with colour
at the dining table
smell stale beer
70
LIPSTICK
A happier image
with salubrious top
turns rapturous
as she tamps her love
with watery lipstick
71
REALIZATION
Men or women
no living gods:
the soul has no sex
the form, the body
and the name unreal
the climax of eternity
denudes the mind
72
FRESH FUTURE
Where will we reach
sailing in a coffin
or dreaming to anchor
off the rainbow arch
the gold and purple ashes
won’t revive the phoenixes
lost in myths and stories:
we need to recoup
the elements’ balance
and create new suns
and moons that could light the cave
and begin a fresh future
73
LET MY COUNTRY NOT SINK
Where education leads to submissiveness, not self-respect
where knowledge and acceptance depends on certificates
where push-out is called drop-out
Where repression breeds fear, powerlessness, alienation and marginalization
where dependency, not self-sufficiency, perpetuates with helplessness
where discontentment is the way of life and dignity is decried
Where the system blames the victims to preserve status quo
and the stream of reason is lost in narrow divisions
Into that ever-widening hell of majority and minority
O my God,
let my country not sink in the new century
74
SEXLESS SOLITUDE
I don’t seek the stone bowl
Buddha used while here:
she dwells on moon beams
I see her smiling
with wind chiseled breast
in sexless solitude
her light is not priced
but gifted to enlighten
the silver-linings
75
LOVE: A TANKA SEQUENCE
His message to meet
at moonrise among flowers
sparkles a secret
on her smiling face passion
glows with charming fervor
she is no moon yet
she drifts like the moon, takes care
of him from the sky-
meets him for a short, waxing
leaves him for a long, waning
before going to bed
she looks too sad to have
any sweet dream:
the lonely lamp glints no love
and no star peeks through the curtains
yearning to meet him
she turns a silk-worm spinning
love-silk in cold night-
stands in a shade melting tears
like a candle, drop by drop
stains on dried dewy
tears on the eyelids tell of
the load on her mind:
clothed in spring the willow twigs
reveal the changed relation
locked in the shadows
of unrolled curtains her love
in the lone boudoir:
she plays tunes on the violin
flowers fade at the windows
she senses all things
changing as she passes through
the city again:
should I leave the old house or
lie in the grave before death
76
SPIRITUAL FLICKERS
Plodding away at
season’s conspiracies
life has proved untrue
with God an empty word
and prayers helpless cries
I wish I could live
nature’s rhythm free from
bondage of clock-time
rituals of work and sleep
expanding haiku present
on the prayer mat
the hands raised in vajrasan
couldn’t contact God-
the prayer was too long and
the winter night still longer
the mind creates
withdrawn to its own pleasures
a green thought
behind the banyan tree
behind the flickering lust
I can’t know her
from the body, skin or curve:
the perfume cheats
like the sacred hymns chanted
in hope, and there’s no answer
unknowable
the soul’s pursuit hidden
by its own works:
the spirit’s thirst, the strife
the restless silence, too much
unable to see
beyond the nose he says
he meditates
and sees visions of Buddha
weeping for us
the mirror swallowed
my footprints on the shore
I couldn’t blame the waves
the geese kept flying over head
the shadows kept moving afar
the lane to temple
through foul drain, dust, and mud:
black back of Saturn
in a locked enclosure
a harassed devotee
seeking shelter
under the golden wings
of Angel Michael
a prayer away now
whispers the moon in cloud
not much fun-
cold night, asthmatic cough
and lonely Christmas:
no quiet place within
no fresh start for the New Year
77
NO MOIST SECRETS
Layers of dust thicken
on the mirror water makes
the smuts prominent:
I wipe and wipe and yet
the stains stay like sin
when I have no home
I seek refuge in the cage
of your heart and close
my eyes to see with your nipples
the tree that cared to save from sun
in the forest of your hair
my finger searches
the little pearl of blood
that stirs the hidden waters
and contains my restlessness
crazy these people
don’t know how to go down
with the swirl and up
with the whirl but play
in the raging water
watching the waves
with him she makes an angle
in contemplation:
green weed and white foam break
on the beach with falling mood
they couldn’t hide the moon
in water or boat but now
fish moonlight from sky:
I watch their wisdom and smile
why I lent my rod and bait
the lips in her eyes
and long hours in the mouth–
no moist secrets
between us to reveal:
now our backs to each other
all her predictions
could come true had I paid her
the fees for writing
psychic reflections on dreams
I failed to realize in life
wrinkles on the skin
remind me of time’s passage
year by year travelled
long distances renewing
spirit and waving goodbye
feeling the difference
between a tin house and
a weather proof tent:
on the Yamuna’s bank
Kumbh deluge to wash sins
with black and white marks
and nest of ants on its skin
the tree grows taller
shining through the geometry
of sun, moon and halogen
my voice
brown like autumn
crushed in noises I can’t
understand days pass in colors
buried
a cloud-eagle
curves to the haze
in the west
skimming the sail
on soundless sea
heaven is
the frisson of union
with fishwife
behind the boulders
on sea beach
before the foamy
water could sting her vulva
a jellyfish passed
through the crotch making her shy —
the sea whispered a new song
78
PASSION
She gives him the push
when he says sex starving
is a greater sin
than fasting for his long life
or praying to the lingam
one more plateau
to negotiate between lapses in bed:
the moon shines bright and naked
I brave her cold lashes
after a tiff
lying under the same blanket
two of us stare
the peeping moon and turn
with glee to each other
shaped like a bird
a drop of water lands
on her breast:
my breath jumps to kiss it
before her pelvic flick
glowing with sweat
her muscles tighten up
and the toes curl
breathing gets heavier
trembling… twitching… ecstasy
weaving no web
a dark fishing spider
mates in the creek
and curls up hanging from the twat
in one-shot deal
79
POST-WAR: A Haiku Sequence
Night bombing
leaves the garden
white as death
vultures waiting
for the leftovers
of the sacrifice
whiteness of the moon
and rocks howl with the wind–
fear in the veins
in the ruins
searching her photo:
evening
in the diary
searching phone numbers of
friends now alive
standing behind
the window bars observes
darkness in shapes
watching
the darkness between the stars
enlightenment
awaits his son’s
phone call from the border:
dogs and cats wail
a dead voice
calling up at dawn:
drowsy eyes
alone
on her bed rings
the cell phone
going alone
an empty shadow
in the mall
crowded streets
moving among the years
wretched faces
shell-shocked or frozen
he stands in tears on hilltop
craving nirvana
unmoved by the wind
he sits on a rock wearing
peace of the lake
hearing heaviness
of her footsteps passing
the closed door
withdrawn within
sensing infinity
an island
searching peace
in the dark blankness
of mind’s silence
in silence
one with the divine will
growing within
80
LOVE-MAKING
Her sleeping desire
no dirty tantalizer:
we too together
bedside altar
smell of her hair:
dreams light up
her veil
hides the face
love too
lovemaking
he melts into her
time stands still
lovemaking
the sound of orgasm:
LaoTzu*
*A great sound is inaudible, and a great image is formless,” said Lao Tzu.
making love
she tastes the salt upon
his shoulder
candling in vein
leaves marks of teeth on her neck
utters holiness
making love
hands clasped and head hung
prayer in bed
unclothing
the white night:
lips meeting lips
writes with strands of
watery hair on her bare back
a love haiku
after the tumble
buried between the sheets
leftover passion
hidden between the sheets
my smothered sense-
salted honey
she departs
leaving behind her clothes
over mine
they come together
as themselves within themselves-
love’s silence
81
SNAKES
Sunny morning:
a snake slides through the fence
looking for a prey
full of silt
the Ganga overflows:
snakes under the waves
raises its hood
a cobra in water:
algae criss-cross
a quick brush
with snake in the fence:
plucking flowers
searching reason
in the labyrinthine pattern:
snakes in courtyard
avoids searching
mushroom in the crowded green –
snake on the fence
searches thorn apples
to propitiate lingam:
snake in sanctum
dreaming her nude
the serpent rises:
first orgasm
a snake’s tail
coils round a sweet
in the box
smells a snake
in the wet grass –
her smile
rises with tickles
between the thighs
the dream-serpent
a yellow snake
slithers on the grass –
dewy trail of love
climbing high through
rough pathway and stony cold
a green snake
a yellow snake
through the blooming balsams bed
a lone frog puffs up
a snake’s dead skin
near the fence:
she stands unmoving
82
HIBISCUS
Red oleander and
hibiscus calling morning
to Kali
the lone hibiscus
waits for the sun to bloom:
morning’s first offering
without washing hands
he touches the hibiscus for worship:
her frowning glance
love tickles
with erect pistil:
hibiscus
narrowly escape
the midair web of spider
perched on hibiscus
a tiny spider
on the hibiscus sucking
its golden hue
suspended
on the spider’s web —
a hibiscus
after little rain
lilies smile with hibiscus —
the sun in May
hibiscus
over the mossy roof
deeply rooted
oleander and
hibiscus blaze with passion —
making love in sun
83
ALONE
Waiting for the train
alone on the platform
swatting mosquitoes
after the party
empty chairs in the lawn —
new moon and I
all guests gone:
after the late party
night and I
nothing changes
the night’s ugliness
in the lone bed
alone
in a shrunken bed
aged love
in the well
studying her image
a woman
knitting silence
my wife on the bench
after lunch
virtual flirting
untamed straggly bushes-
dystopia
a moth
struggling for life
on wire
a lone sparrow
atop the naked branch
viewing sunset
between virgin curves
he deep-breathes evening mist
rests in the hollow
the lone mushroom —
a pregnant woman
stares out of the window
facing the sun
the lone flower
dying to bloom
a dead leaf hangs
by a spider’s thread
invisible in sun
under a tree
in meditation sunken
a lone stone
alone
on the National Highway
Hanuman.
Eat Alkaline Foods to Neutralize Acid Reflux
Eating more alkaline foods is a great way to balance your diet and reduce the effects of acid reflux disease. In fact a highly acidic diet can be the cause of many other health problems in addition to acid reflux disease.
A low alkaline diet makes the cells and fluids in the body too acidic. This is a major problem in many western countries, especially in North America where the normal high-fat, high-sugar diets can cause Acidosis. Diets that are low in alkaline foods are also blamed as the cause of many diseases, especially rheumatic and arthritic diseases. And according to author Michal Cogan in his book the New Nutrition ‘Acidosis destroys bones, because the body has to steal alkalizing minerals from them, to keep the blood pH from dropping into the acid range’.
Symptoms of Highly Acidic Diets
Common symptoms from eating an unbalanced diet that is too acidic can include; diarrhea, water retention, migraines, fatigue, halitosis, insomnia and a burning sensation on the tongue and in the mouth. More serious consequences from acid reflux disease include asthma, chest pains and even coughing up blood in the case of erosive esophagitis.
Alkaline diets have been developed to combat a wide range of health problems including diabetes and obesity and can aid weight loss. These alkaline foods diets should also be used in conjunction with a healthy eating plan that includes more smaller meals throughout the day as opposed to only a couple large meals.
The correct alkaline-acid balance varies slightly from person to person and also depends on your level of activity. Typically the more active you are, the more alkaline foods you need to eat. Generally the ratio of acidic foods to alkaline foods should range between 2:1 and 4:1.
Alkaline Foods include; almonds, coconut, buttermilk, yogurt, raisins, melons figs, olives, bananas, chocolate, avocado, grapes, potatoes, pumpkin, spinach, lettuce, artichokes, broccoli, cucumber and mushrooms.
Foods high in acidity include; beans, butter, cheese, vinegar, coffee, tapioca, eggs, meats, plums, prunes, blueberries, wine and other alcoholic drinks. Tobacco and recipes that include ash are also considered acidic.
In addition to acidic foods and alkaline foods there are also a large number of neutral ph foods. These include; sugar, honey, syrup, margarine and cooking oils.
Acid reflux happens when the sphincter between the stomach and esophagus relaxes when it should not. This allows stomach acid to flow up into the esophagus. When this acid reflux occurs often, it is called acid reflux disease or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). This can eventually cause erosion or sores to develop in the lining of the esophagus.
There are a number of different types of drugs and medicines that are commonly used to combat heartburn and other symptoms of acid reflux disease, but certainly eating right and ensuring you consume a a diet high enough in alkaline foods is essential not only for these health problem, but for the whole body.
