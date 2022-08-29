Connect with us

New Updates Has Launched by Sony Ericssonson in Mobile Technology

The Beginning and Progress

Sony and Ericsson established its joint venture operation in the first year of the Millennium and have their corporate duties office situated in London. This joint venture company has employee strength of over seven thousand dedicated staff around the world including research and development offices in Europe, China, America and Japan. Now five years in the communications technological world, Sony Ericsson continues to enjoy mass patronage for their multifaceted mobile products.

Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone Features and Accessories

Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones have digitally powered walkmans for personal use and polyphonic ring tones, various musical tones, major bass, Media Player and the ever-popular Radio. Stereo headsets and armband attachments for working out easily; Speed and distance is clocked as well as Calorie counter and the all-day step to watch your weight; digital camera for video recording of those timeless moments on Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone; instant email service for all mails and up-to-the-minute news; access material from select websites and blogs and develop own blog and to interact with your friends and relatives; trace a particular song and Bluetooth technology for synchronization of devices and file-sharing and multitasking features and services.

New Technology break-through with Sony Ericsson Mobile Phones

o There are the Flash Lite tutoring series with wallpaper animation with the W610 and W850 Phone cum walkman.

o The latest in the UIQ 3 series (the 6th part) is here in the mobile market for those hi-fi salesmen who can make their presentations along with the various sales channels available such as the network operations of Sony Ericsson, stores found online and software all on your business Sony Ericsson Mobile Phone.

o The latest Sony Ericsson K850, W910 and Z750 of the platform eight series presents 3 more soft key layouts to aid Java ME software and games.

o The K530 finds compatibility with Sony Ericsson’s latest GPS enabling accessory that changes the phone into a navigable satellite system that is personal. Complete range of entertainment that a mobile can provide as well as business use that include two megapixel camera, video telephony, memory micro stick, storage space that can be removed, streaming of video, browsing with HTML, feed support by RSS and awesome music and video players.

How to Get Rid of Lime Stains

August 29, 2022

Hard water increases films and stains from soaps, minerals and other substances. Bathroom fixtures, sinks, dishes and other surfaces need more frequent cleaning. Calcium and magnesium in water leave hard deposits called lime scales on fixtures and equipment.

These minerals make cleaning products less effective. To clean away lime scale, you need a cleaning product with “sequestrants” Sequestrants capture and deactivate minerals in water (Calgon is one example of a product with sequestrants). The deactivated minerals then cannot react with other materials to form scum, film or lime scale.

Also, think acid. Anything with acidity can help clear away hard water stains on any surface. The general types of cleaners discussed below will help you to remove stains on household surfaces. It’s best to clean stains away regularly. If they are allowed to penetrate the surface, they become more difficult to remove.

Be sure to follow label instructions for safe use of cleaners. You may need to open a window or use a fan to get proper ventilation. Store cleaners in a safe place and properly dispose of empty containers.

Basic Lime Stain Removal

* Scrub area with warm tap water to remove dirt and soap scum first. Wipe dry with towel or cloth afterwards. It’s much harder to remove the lime stain itself with the dirt and soap scum intact, so you must first deal with the problem layer by layer, or else risk making the stain become worse and harder to get rid of.

* Vinegar or lemon juice may be rubbed over the stain to dissolve it. Many people use vinegar to clean coffee makers, dishwashers and garbage disposals. Go get yourself some Heinz white vinegar or even the generic stuff; it doesn’t matter which. Soak a brush with the vinegar and start scratching the stain.

Lemon juice is suggested as well because it functions on the same principle as the white vinegar solution. You can just use the juice or scrub with the lemon itself; that is, cut a lemon in half and rub it directly on the stain.

The acetic acid of either method should cut through the soap scum and help dissolve the organic compounds left in the grime of your bathroom. Rinse thoroughly. After the stains dissipate, follow up often with white vinegar/lemon scrubbings to keep the stains from coming back

* Use a bronze brush and some bleach. Bleach is a chemical that removes color or whitens, often via oxidation. Common chemical bleaches include household “chlorine bleach”, a solution of approximately 3-6% sodium hypochlorite (NaOCl), and “oxygen bleach”, which contains hydrogen peroxide or a peroxide-releasing compound such as sodium perborate or sodium percarbonate.

Sodium hypochlorite is used in endodontics during root canal treatments, disinfecting the canal and dissolving any remaining pulp tissue; the same process is used in dissolving hard water buildup in bathrooms, sinks, pots and pans.

* Boil some rhubarb in an affected, lime-stained pot. Rubarb is a genus of perennial plants that grow from thick short rhizomes. The plants have large leaves that are somewhat triangular shaped with long fleshy petioles, and the latter are readily available in most grocery stores.

Rhubarb is particularly effective in lime stain removal because it soaks up most marks through the abundant amount of absorbic acid in it. When you’re done, throw away the plant waste and then clean as usual.

* Ammonia may also do the trick, but it should never be mixed or used together with bleach because they can form toxic fumes.

* If all else fails, consider using stronger acids to finish the job. For example, oxalic acid is effective as a rust remover; phosphoric acid is often found in cleaning products that remove hard water deposits; and hydrochloric and sulfuric acids are sometimes used in diluted concentrations in toilet bowl cleaners.

Commercial Lime Stain Removers

Shop around if vinegars and lemons just aren’t cutting it; you may need a more potent approach. Check out hardware stores and grocery aisles for more stringent chemical cleaners. Commercial products designed to remove white, hard lime deposit may be used if the label says they are safe for the surface.

* Lime-A-Way is a product found in most stores; if you have hard water, it is a must. You can use it for so many applications. To clean the sink and bathtub, spray it in the places with stains, and leave in on there for up to 15 minutes, depending on how dirty they are, and then wipe it and rinse off.

Once you wipe the sink/bathtub, use that same sponge to quickly go over the faucets: it makes them so shiny and clean, you’ll think they’re brand new.

* Bar Keepers Friend is a powder cleaner that works wonders on pots and pans. Do not use it on non -stick surfaces, though. Wet the surface of the pot and sprinkle a liberal amount of BKF onto the pot. Use a sponge to scrub in a circular pattern. Scrub away and rinse. Your pots will shine.

* Calgon is a product consisting of powdered sodium hexametaphosphate (amorphous sodium polyphospate), which in water would complex with ambient calcium ion and certain other cations, preventing formation of unwanted salts and interference by those cations with the actions of soap or other detergents.

Online Slot Games – Tips For Playing Online Slots

August 29, 2022

Tips for playing online slot games or strategies for winning a jackpot? We would like to consider them tips because there are no sure fire ways to win a jackpot. If there were, everyone would be winning all the time.  These are a few tips that all online gamblers should consider before depositing their hard earned money into an online casino. It definitely will ensure not breaking your bank account and possibly ensuring longer game play and more cashouts.

Let’s start with the most important tip of all. Do not gamble more than you can afford. There is nothing more that will bring your gaming experience down than spending money you don’t have. Set an amount in your mind that you can afford to lose. Yes, lose. You can not sit down at slot games and expect to win all the time so setting the expectation that you will lose will make the winnings all the more rewarding. Do not spend your bill money, your vacation money or your rainy day money.

Secondly, set yourself an alloted amount of time to play online slots. If you reach that time allotment, stop. Even if you have not played through all the money you could afford for that session. Sitting in front of your computer, in the comfort of your home may make you want to play for hours and hours. This could lead to the possibility of you depositing more money than you wanted to. Think of it as being at a land based casino where you have to go home at some point in time, right?

Next, should you consider taking a bonus? This will depend on your situation. Are you a new player at the online casino where you are able to claim a nice welcome bonus? Or are you a seasoned online gambler that knows the ropes or has a bank account that can afford not taking a bonus? Using a bonus on top of your deposit will add money into your gaming account that will give you more game play and better chances of hitting some nice payouts. Nice payouts because you would have the option of setting your bet amounts higher, if you choose. Always read and understand the terms and conditions of all bonuses you consider claiming. There are playthrough requirements and maximum cashout requirements that most online casinos attach to their bonuses. Be prepared to play through their required playthrough amount before thinking about cashing out. Also, make sure you know what games are allowed to be played with that bonus. Some games are disallowed and if they are played, you may not be awarded your cashout.

Speaking of cashouts, make sure you find that all important cashout button. This is the tip for playing online slot games that seems to be missed by some gamblers. The objective in online gambling is winning money and bringing it home. Once you reach an amount of money that you are happy with, hit the cashout button.. You can choose the amount that you want to cash out from your total. You do not have to cash it all out, in most cases. Also, most casinos will hold your money for a 24 hour period in hopes you will reverse your cashout. Once you cash out, some casinos will allow you to request to flush your account. This means they will not hold your money for the 24 hour period. It will be gone from your account and you will not be tempted to reverse the cash back into your gaming account to keep on playing. Contact the casino by phone or by live chat as soon as you cash out and request the flushing of your account.

Finding free cash to play online slots with is always a good idea. There are many no deposit bonuses that that casino will offer you, as a new player. Be sure to check the terms and conditions before accepting the no deposit bonus. Free slot tournaments are a great way to play with the casinos free money also. At times, online casinos will run mega slot tournaments that might be worth your while to check out.

Last, but not least, don’t ever think a slot game is going to hit. Meaning, don’t pour all your money into one slot game because you think it’s going to pay off. That is not always the case. You will have to judge the game you are playing as far as how many bonus rounds did you receive so far? Or free spins? If you have not received any in a fair amount of time, it may be time to move to a different game. You may get lucky at the next game. There is nothing more disappointing than spinning all your money away on one game rather than experiencing the thrill of other games.

There are so many other tips for playing online slot games that one could offer an online gambler but we feel that these are the most important! One last tip we can offer is to have fun. That’s the name of the game!

Atma Bodha Verses 1-10

August 29, 2022

Vivekachutamani says… It is rare to be born as a human. Its rarer to want to reach God. That spiritual thought does not come to all. Its rarer still to get a guru.These three are possible only by the grace of God. Extremely rare to get these, so do not waste this grand opportunity. Atma Bodha has 65 verses and we go through ten verses at a time.

Atma Bodha ~ Verses 1-10

The beauty of this text is that every verse is explained with a pertinent example for easy understanding.

Verse 1

‘I’m going to explain Atman bodha’, says Adi Sankara… Self knowledge. Introduction of the subject is presented so only those interested students can choose to study this. Not everyone is interested in scriptural studies. Only the qualified students are drawn to it just like those who are interested in biomed or Chemistry, don’t apply to engineering college.

Spiritual studies is open to all but not pursued by all. The prime requirement to grasp would be a pure mind by tapas, (without negative emotions), shatanam, (quiet mind without agitation), Control the thoughts, (observing the flow of thoughts in the mind).

When I’m attracted to something, my mind is constantly thinking of it. When I’m afraid of someone, my mind is constantly thinking of that person. We’re full of likes and dislikes..whether it is food or objects or possessions or relationships,our mind is fully focused on those. So also, ‘Mumukshunam’, means ‘focused on that One divine presence’, which is in all appearing beings.

Those who do not have attachment, who are are objective, with a burning desire to want to attain the supreme Truth, alone qualifies to get this Self knowledge. But this statement does not prohibit or prevent anyone else to pursue this path. It simply means, the path is not easy, one must have a strong desire to learn the scriptures and humble enough to trust the teacher, along with a deep conviction to pursue this path. The seeker must be disciplined, committed and consistent in sadanas.

Verse 2

In the previous verse having discussed so much about the need for the practice of austerity and self control, one could misunderstand that discipline may lead one to divine goal. Not so! Knowledge alone can remove misunderstanding and lead to direct means for liberation.

For example, to cook food, all necessary items are contributory causes, by themselves they cannot constitute food. Fire alone accomplish cooking. Fire is the direct cause! Similarly performing of rituals, offering of gifts, practice of austerities, controlling mind, study of scriptures, the use of discriminative intellect are all helpful factors towards spiritual growth but ‘knowledge of who am I’ alone can bring about liberation.

Verse 3

‘Bodha’ means knowledge. Knowledge here is ‘Self Knowledge’, rediscovery of the Self which exists in trikale, three stages of existence waking, dream and deep sleep.

Only upon waking up, you can end the fearful dream. As long as you’re asleep the dream would continue to scare you.

Scriptures teach us that inner presence, Atman is all pervasive, ever present and complete. There’s no need to strive to obtain, attain, go or do as it is already with us, the Atman.

Divine actions like prayers, offering, chanting, yajnas, yogas, tapas, doing daily duties, actions are all important to purify one’s mind, only help us to clean the inner equipment as a clean mirror, to be able to see our own Self. No amount of actions can destroy ignorance except knowledge of the Self.Karma/ actions can only produce, procure and purify.

Actions cannot remove ignorance. Example referred here is darkness & light. No amount of dusting, sweeping, spray washing would remove darkness except for the light! The knowledge is compared to the brightness of the Sun, that removes darkness. So also the enveloping ignorance can only be removed by Self knowledge.

The seeker has a doubt to clarifies and presents it acharya. ‘When I experience that there are many people and beings around me, the diversity in existence, how can we say there’s only one atma? Ekathatvam? Oneness? leads to the next verse.

Verse 4

We see the various forms and names because the inner Self is veiled by our ignorance, which is an attachment to this body.

Identification with the body, mind & intellect limits us from knowing the true Self, which is all pervading, beyond time and space.

These bodies are transportation vehicles but we think I’m the Lexus, BMW, Toyota & Camry! Those are nothing but names and forms. When in fact the driver alone exists! Without the driver nothing can happen by themselves. The body, a bundle of flesh is nothing but an inert equipment to purge vasanas. Once you remove all the paraphernalia of this body, the supreme Self reveals itself.

Thus due to the ignorance of this Self, we see the differences. When ignorance is destroyed the atma is self illuminating.

Verse 5

Due to ignorance people’s thoughts are impure. What’s impurity? ‘Ahankaram, mamakaram’ – ‘I and mine’, ‘I’m the doer, I’m the enjoyer’. If that jivan needs to purify the mind, the Self knowledge (jnanam) that’s understood intellectually must be practiced consistently. Spiritual ignorance causes agitation in the mind. Such a mind becomes nirmalam. Without malam, dirt, the mind attains ekathava jnanam, also referred to as ‘jivatma, paramatma eikya jnanam’ called akandakaram. Aham Brahmasmi! Self realization!

What’s Knowledge, ‘jnanam’? Once I see an object, an image is formed in the mind and next time when I see the same object, the mind recognizes that object to be a chair or tree. This is called Vritthi jnanam, leads to the question below.

To know anything or to gain knowledge of anything, the Knower, the known object, and the experience of Knowing, the three aspects are required even in the transactional life. Together these three are called ‘Triputi’.

When these three are there, the question posed here is, how can you say there’s only one?

Whatever jiva, being is here, is there, whatever is there is here, meaning all beings are the same. That ‘eikya jnanam’ should be practiced again and again, meaning all is One. The presence in me in the same in all beings. This is more challenging concept to grasp for the majority of humans.

Even if the akanda jynam(Aham Brahmasmi) is attained, this eiikya jnanam (Brahman alone IS) cannot happen… Without that, how is liberation (moksham) possible?

The response to this question is given by an example.

‘Bhedam’, not differences but diversity. In the universe there appears to be three distinct diversity.

‘Vijata bhedam’ where the distinct difference is between humans & animals (species),

‘Sajatiya bhedam’ where the difference is within humans (gender, height, weight, color, position, status)

‘Svagata bhedam’ difference is within one body (body parts), hands differ from legs, ears differ from nose.

Ajnana kalusham… Kataka renuvat (kataka-nut, Alum)

To realize the Self, all these appearing differences need to dissolve. The example given for this verse is Alum, the kataka nut, camphor, candle… They dissolve completely so also the Jivan, the individuality, upon realization of the Self has to completely dissolve in the supreme without any bhedam, differences. This logical explanation removes the ignorance and imparts Self Knowledge.

Verse 6

Samsaram, the world is like a dream because the entire life is due to samskaram, impressions, vasanai, just like in a dream where all the memories arise from the subconscious mind, so also our life from birth to death of the body.

A dream cannot appear without a base, some incident, situation faced, experienced that’s buried in the subconscious mind, manifests in a dream. They could even be from previous lives. Without that original existence in the mind, it just cannot come out.

Here the guru explains, Vivartha vadham… ‘One alone IS’. The world appears to be! Universe was not born out of Brahman..Not a parinama vadam meaning modification like a curd from milk.

The entire universe appears to be true as long as we’re in this realm, once the wisdom dawns, everything withers away, just like the waker is no longer connected with the dream, once awake. Unfulfilled desires, passions and emotions which we carry in our mind, projects in our dream. The agitations like fear, anger, worry, pride, likes and dislikes cause dreams.

A balanced mind who has brought the mind under control is not tossed by these emotions, wander away in dreams created by the feeble mind. Just like that dream state, the waking state is but a prolonged dream but we’re not prepared to accept it due to ignorance. We have not qualified ourselves to realize the ephemeral, temporary existence of everything around us including relationships, objects, body, mind.

The dream is quite real as long as the dreamer is there. Once he’s awake, the dream no longer exists. Similarly once we understand the all pervading Self, the pluralistic existence rolls off!

Verse 7

The world appears as long as we have not realized the substratum. The ‘world’ here refers to ‘total experiences in waking, dream and deep sleep states.’

Once, you get up from the dream, you don’t mourn for something that you lost in the dream. Waking up dissolves the dream state, so too the spiritual awakening removes the plurality, differences merge into One supreme substratum. Then we don’t mistake the world to be different from THAT One Supreme.

The example given here is when you see a snake at dusk, instantly the fear emotion creeps up and the seer looks for ways to eliminate the snake. Once the seer realizes it’s a rope, appears to be a snake, not only the fear but also the apparent snake also dissolves. Another example specified is when we see ghost on a pole, upon realization of the pole the ghost disappears, which also brought fear in you.

Verse 8 & verse 9 (repetition for emphasis)

Nothing new is ever created. Reconversion alone is creation. Scientifically later Einstein proved that matter can neither be created not destroyed only be converted, which is mentioned in scriptures eons ago.

In any creation, we need Efficient cause, Instrumental cause and Material cause like a potter, wheel and the mud! In infinite creation they all are one! There’s no actual creation..It’s only an appearance as a reflection in a clear mirror. When you see a reflection, you know there are no two of you!

Example presented for this verse is like bubbles in the water, everything evolves from the substratum sustains in IT and dissolves in IT. The word ‘Vibhuhu’, ‘Vishnu’ refers to ‘vyapaka sheelaha’, ‘all pervading’.

Verse 9

In any creation the fundamental cause are three separate materials.

The Material cause, is the raw material, the Instrumental cause is the equipment that’s used to create the object and the Efficient cause, is the intelligence, that works on the material to create an object. (Upadana karana is clay, nimitta karana, pot maker, sahakari karana, is equipment, the wheel used to create). The efficient (or intelligence) cannot be inert..

In the case of the creation of the world, the objects created are not separate from the creator. The word creation is used when it really refers to the manifestation as different objects and not created. Creation involves two, which defeats the concept of Advaita, non duality.

For example: Waves cannot claim separate existence,

Similarly the outer world and our physical, mental intellectual spheres, rise from, exist in and dissolve into that One supreme consciousness.

Just like our shadow cannot claim a separate existence, it’s not created but it appears to be! That’s why it is neither real not unreal, scriptures call it Mithya.

If you know the metal as iron or gold, which is the basis, then you can recognize everything that is made of iron or gold! Similarly know the substratum of this universe.

Everything is made of five elementals, (Pancha bhootam), Space, Air, Fire, Water & Earth and veils us from realizing brahmam.

Differences are but diversity..They all appear different but the foundation, the substratum is brahman, One Supreme. ‘Appearance’ itself means not real!

Everything that has name and form, don’t have separate existence, they lean on the substratum like the mud pots, they’re dependent on the clay. Clay exists before the clay pots are made, during the existence of clay pot and even after the clay pot is broken. Clay alone exists, pot is leaning on the clay. So too, the entire universe is dependent on One Supreme Brahman.

Verse 10

The student asks, when I see so many people, bodies, beings, diversity, how do you say only one exists?

The teacher answers with pertinent example. When four blindfolded individuals are asked to touch different parts of an elephant, each one describes based on their perception. One who touched the belly from underneath said it a ceiling, another touching the leg said, it’s a soft pillar, third one touched the trunk said its a huge rope, another one who touched the elephant’s said, its a grain winnowing tray. Just like all these parts and perceptions are put together and explained to each of them, that whatever each one saw is but one elephant, here acharya brings in a variety of examples to point out that everything is Brahman alone.

The Atma, by IT’s mere presence activates the senses, mind and intellect It’s like a mere presence of the boss in the office, everything else happens, everyone works. His presence alone activates all performances. So also, the entire universe is operating because of that One Supreme presence, that we can name as we please, God, Consciousness, Brahman, Atman, inner presence.

That parabrahman (Supreme Brahman) reflects in all conditionings. For ex: in temples you can see many mirrors present multiple reflection of the deity, so also that parabrahman reflects in various conditionings (like many mirrors) One appears as many.

Another example is the Sun reflects in all types of water – lake, pond, pots, mirror, concave, convex, showing different shape, size, height, weight, even though the source is one bright Sun, the diversity appears in multiplicity from One Brahman. It appears as though there’s multiplicity.

Conditionings (body, mind and intellect) is the cause for multiple appearance. When these conditionings dissolve, the jivatma (Atman in individual being) and paramatma (Brahman, the substratum of the universe) are one and the same. ‘Tan nashe sathi’, ‘the ego dissolves’ and the realization of atman is Brahman, sparks.

Acharya adds to clarify that One, without a second, alone exists. The space is all rooms are the same, the space is divided by the walls, when the walls are demolished there’s only One space.

This verse also suggests the seeker go deeper inside the five kosas, five layers. ‘I’, is not the body, breath, mind, intellect. IT’s everywhere! All pervading like space.

~ to be continued..

McAfee Offers Multiple Protection Services With Their Software to Ensure the Upmost Security

August 29, 2022

People today store all their information in computers, even backing up date to cloud servers. This leaves the information extremely vulnerable to attack and theft. Businesses, government, and educational institutions need software that protects their data, such as McAfee Support.

McAfee provides protection for all kinds of users. They offer products for home and home office, enterprise organizations with more than 250 employees, small businesses with under 250 employees, and partnership opportunities.

McAfee offers an endpoint aware security information event management (SIEM) solution that adds real-time system state information to enhance situational awareness and streamline incident response. This innovative feature brings together big security data management capabilities of McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (ESM) with deep endpoint insight of McAfee Real Time.

Their SIEM event data is combined with a great ability to immediately query and collect and analyze extensive endpoint context. This includes running processes, files, and system and security configuration. Thwarting advanced threats demands greater situational awareness.

Battling advanced malware is something organizations have to deal with. McAfee offers an end-to-end solution that allows organizations to combat the increasing challenges of advanced malware. Their approach is comprehensive threat protection which allows organizations to respond to attacks faster.

Organizations can also move seamlessly from analysis and conviction to protection and resolution. There are three key requirements to counter stealthy threats. This includes the ability to find advanced malware, ability to freeze threats with network solutions, and ability to initiate a fix in real-time. McAfee easily offers all of these requirements without issue.

In order to find malware, McAfee uses innovative analysis technologies to work together quick and accurately detect sophisticated threats across multiple protocols. Integration with McAfee network solutions freezes malware threats from infecting additional devices or wreaking more havoc.

McAfee Real Time identifies the device or devices requiring remediation. Next they streamline the response, enabling automated investigation across all endpoints resulting in a cost-effective solution.

McAfee also offers a Data Center Suite which provides elastic security for hybrid data centers. This addresses enterprises’ growing need to leverage scalability and cost savings of running workloads in public clouds like Amazon Web Services. This is helpful when workloads are move to the cloud and they want to know their data is protected.

Organizations can discover all workloads including those from VMware’s vCenter to provide the security administrator with complete visibility of the security status. McAfee accomplishes that by protecting every physical and virtual machine in the hybrid-data center. This occurs with a fine-grained policy management and data center trust attestation with easy manageability.

McAfee looks to expand compute capacity securely into the cloud. They ensure identical security posture between on-premise and cloud-based machines. The McAfee Data Center optimizes security, flexibility, and manageability of virtual movements. It produces a simplified security solution for companies investing in virtualization for data centers, applications, and desktops.

McAfee also is known as one of the leading companies offering Web gateway solutions that utilize URL filtering, malware detection, application control technology to protect organizations, and enforce internet policy compliance.

The McAfee Web Protection solution offers the advanced security, control, and malware protection organizations need to take full advantage of the web. This is combined with the flexibility to have on premises or cloud based Web protection with McAfee’s singular solution. Their comprehensive web security is provided completely regardless of location or device.

McAfee is known as an innovative company for partnering with the industry’s leading technology distributors to offer its embedded security solutions. More companies will be able to offer McAfee’s comprehensive web solutions, giving more enterprises access to the best-of web protection. Their three main themes are safety, security, and ultra-low power.

A New Selection Of Poems And Haiku And Tanka Sequences

August 29, 2022

1

IMAGINARY GAINS

The traps hidden in the candle flame

are the cages we make and unmake

to chart the future and yet fear

the emergency light at night

dream the concerns of slinky colleagues

and how to police their freedom

against owls, monkeys and bandicoots

that howl at each move to the lee

and yet pretend our poses intact

through several byways reach victory stand

breath by breath conspire against ourselves

only to hear the echoes that rise

or die down in silence the twangs

of memory reveal the pit

dug over the years or the earth

fermented with imaginary gains

2

I DON’T KNOW…

I don’t know how to negotiate the long steep trail

with hidden scorpions under loose rocks

at home with human muck in a valley existence

strolling upward through a thicket of TV images

politics of glory, garbage and god

the odd arts of money, hierarchy and control

nobody knows who unmakes whom

I don’t know how to follow the ridges

back to the trail and the dead river

but stand for a moment to rub the sand from my feet

before worrying about the lost vitality and fear

of the approaching night and rising smoke

dissolving in the sky or conspiring with elements

hardly in balance but contorting the psyche

I don’t know what is there for me to hope

when the rains rejuvenate and flood both

the repulsive stench and the loss of pathways

linger longer than the flavour of the first drops

under the tree the puddle feeds no sparrows

but algae that couldn’t dry now trap tiny souls

that fail to swell with heaven’s breath

3

TIME TO BREAK OFF

How long can I grow without roots

or make way for what is approaching

in digital noises I can’t be

inheritor of arrant cowards

smelling the arse on their fingers

nor can I be the priest checking

the burnt tongues to test criminals

stiff with cold I’m tired of animal

struggle for survival and last rites

in candle light digging cursed

treasure for night songs others croon

I can’t decipher names in smoke

nor forget the faces emerging

from the matrix of tremors

that are islands to shackle

feet in silence close the cycle

of waters that feed the sea

I feel lumps hinder and pain

now it’s time to break off and bury

the ash in the earth and plant afresh

foliage for rains or sun to nurse

a destiny I could take pride in

4

WE HARBOUR HISTORIES

The falsity of the sky is more real than the earth’s

lies can’t sustain hope of divinity

we have complicated with poesying

private hells to mitigate flow of time

that couldn’t carve heaven: we harbour histories

of broken promises and fallen gods

lament men and women buried in light

now soulless, bodiless, traceless we look

upward and whittle continents from clouds

hanging generations that may never be

5

EXPOSÉ

Created in self

listening to the book

evolving me

in degeneration

indistinct and delusive

memory bank

reigning my action

orgasmic illusion

I keep recycling

cocooned exposition

6

HOW SILLY

You’re my love tonight

you know me as you know

your body

will you bother to say hello tomorrow

if we meet in the street

alone like this?

just as I like your frisette

you like my male smell

you say. will you clutch

my hands like this tomorrow

if I meet and say I’m hungry?

how silly, darling, go & wash

your mouth smells pubic hair

7

LET’S MEET

Before the bananas ripe

let’s meet at least once

lest the fog dampen passion

let’s water our love

the sun is bright this morning

and night’s promising

let’s meet and unfreeze winter

of years, drink some wine

restore warmth of faith and hope

and heal the breaches

without black goggles for seeing

let’s meet at least once

8

DYING SUN

How does it matter

I remember or forget

the nights or lights

that stand still

in the dense fog

nothing visible

nor audible

the thundering planes

touch the ground:

it’s all game

of guess and vague

everyone

everything

even the tick

of the clock

this freezing hour

redolent of

crumbling echoes

I can’t divine vision

or loom up certainty

to mock follies

of dying sun

9

SHADOW

Last evening

I saw a flower bloom

today it’s faded

but my fear

lurking like a shadow

ever present

I can’t erase:

emptying the mind

easier said than done

10

POETIC DISTURBANCE

There’s more to view in a dew drop

than what lies in my backyard

–years of muck and mucking about-

burial too difficult

in sunlight images shine

like crystal ball reveal my mind

in poetic disturbance

leaking lust and blood on dried grass

11

IT DOESN’T RAIN

It’s lightning

every evening

in the sky

but it doesn’t rain

I keep postponing

my journey

whether the train is late

or I miss it

it doesn’t matter

I look below

the chasm is wide

like the lightning

but it doesn’t rain

12

ALLERGIES

The barber sees

a potential customer

in me but I pass

the tense faces

after the long walk sunshine

a fag in the car

short carnival:

neatly hide faded vests drying

in the balcony

helter skelter

afternoon windy rain

allergies again

13

WHO CARES?

Death hides in the body

but who sees? it’s obscure

living on the edge

seeking space into swamp

they all talk about the sun

swelling in the sky

and close eyes to the spider

spinning waves on the ceiling

all alone, but who cares?

suspicion and distance

like lovers they pretend

to leave, yet stay longer

dishing out luxuries

showing off generosity

on the heart’s fancy table

waiting to welcome the guest

14

MERKABA

They say my birth was a heavenly event:

here I am suffering third-rate villains

that erect walls to stop the chariots

from Merkaba: the angels fume but who cares

heaven is a mirage in human zoo

15

NEW YEAR

The dates on calendar question

all my undone acts

and memories that haunt or fade

in nightly nakedness

stumbling toward the next day’s sun

without celebration

at 63 January jeers

my degenerating sex

a still itch: mantra and mirror

quiet god and drying petals

16

GLEAM OF LIGHT

Late August:

clouded midnight, sneezing

restless in bed

all negative vibes

well up the mind

jackals yell outside

I read Hsu Chicheng

for a gleam of light

17

AVALANCHE

Time’s wrinkling fingers

trivialize the sun and snow

in a crooked land

I see history crippled

with midnight dyspnoea

the green umbrella

hosts disaster:

the avalanche waits on its shoulder

the wound opens

18

I CAN LIVE

I’ve outlived

the winter’s allergies

and depressing rains

in a human zoo

I can live

my retirement too

without pension and medicare:

the wheelchair doesn’t frighten

I can live

uncared and unknown

survive broken home

the numbness of the arms

the pain in the neck

and inflation too

19

HERESY

My shrinking body

even if I donate

what’s there for research:

devil in the spine

abusing tongue in sleep

or bleeding anus

defy all prayers

on bed or in temple-

the same heresy

oozing and stinking

onanist excursion

dead or alive

20

CLAY DREAMS

They make my face

ugly in my own sight

what shall I see in the mirror?

there is no beauty

or holiness left

in the naked nation:

the streams flow dark

and the hinges of doors moan

politics of corruption

I weep for its names

and the faces they deface

with clay dreams

21

SANGAM

The crack in the sky

is not the rosy cleavage

to rape the body

nor is the beast any free

to escape the bloody river

that reflects stony wrath

in doggy position

they all expect their reward

for burying the noise

of sunny free wheeling

in frozen passion

turn beggars they all

search warmth with ash-smeared sadhus

at road side tea stall

whistle and wash off sins

in sangam muddled

with privileged few soar high

but I’m glad I crawl on earth

my roots don’t wave in the air

22

QUAIL DREAMS

I’ve lived 23,000 days

awaiting a day that could become

god’s day in eden earth or within

or even my grandson’s smile

on his first day in mother’s arms

now I sit an empty boat

on a still river

and shake with quail dreams

23

RETURN TO WHOLENESS

The body is precious

a vehicle for awakening

treat it with care, said Buddha

I love its stillness

beauty and sanctity

here and now

sink into its calm

to hear the whispers in all

its ebbs and flows

erect, penetrate

the edge of life and loss

return to wholeness

24

NONE TALK

Flowers don’t bloom

in tribute to

builders’ apathy

the trees are dying:

they too know they’ll be felled

or the heat will kill

the concrete rises

calamity too will rise

none talk the ruins they bring

25

STRANGER

I don’t know where I lived

in my former existence

but the hell I’ve breathed

for three decades here

couldn’t adapt my soul:

I remain a stranger

to them and to the cold walls

that put out the candle lights

in my roofless house

26

INDIFFERENCE?

Being good

couldn’t make me know

any better

I was harmless

they sold my name

and became

what I couldn’t

in the middle of day light

I vanished like faces

from voters’ list

with no difference

to who wins

or who loses

27

I TOO DESCEND

Some fresh bones, and designer dress

distorted hopes, cataract vision

hardly any better the face of the body

and if there is a soul, the soul hears

the map guides the mind’s midnight

but the destination is different

deception is courage

they know the end of journey

and get down when the train stops

I too descend

28

DRIED VISION

Teary eyes

with sparks and lightning

dried vision

caged existence

seek deliverance

muttering old prayers

29

SEASON’S PRICK

Unpruned roses

and unknown grasses

make me aware

of the emptiness

the dusk in her room sounds

she searches out

her shadow in

the rising moon

I feel the season’s prick

30

DEGENERATION

When gods are out to teach me a lesson

where to go to pray or find relief?

my prophet friends predict each day good

and the future fulfilling, the palmists find

the sun, saturn, venus, and rahu hostile:

they seek money for rituals, stones or mantras

while God gives us the best in life gratis

I can’t change man or nature, nor the karmas

now or tomorrow they all delude

in the maze of expediency and curse

stars, fate, destiny, or life before and after

degenerating the mind, body, thought, and divine

31

CRACKS

The cracks on the parapet

have widened for the peepal

to stay green for once

rains too want us to drench

our heads and feel one

with cool wind

in a dark corner

shed fears and enjoy love

32

BUGGING

Each night a challenge:

suffocative restlessness

sleepless spirits’ noise

sexual starvation

anal menstruation

dingy subconscious

conspire behind closed eyes

absent healing and

wishful miracles

a clueless sun rises

bugging time and life

33

NEIGHBOUR

With scheming mind

and crafty heart

loud and rebellious

a professional loser

perfumes the room

with flattering lips

and strays a preacher

to revolution

34

VACATION

Because I had no STD code to dial Heaven

I walked into Hell measuring happiness

in buried lines on the palms and shrinking head:

I couldn’t know when love sieved and sank

like a ship on vacation

35

SECRET

When I asked

to open her secret

she showed me thumb

I thought

she would return

love for love

36

LEMONS IN COURTYARD

She props the stooping lemons

with stake but avoids

bending close to me:

I die to draw the blossom

in my twining arms

but she likes the other scent

37

TRANSITION

Coming out of the room

they smile to think they’re not

what they were before

nor would they ever be

the same again even if

they wanted to be

38

YOU CAN’T SCENT ME

In the poems I write

you can read my mind

even know when I’m blue

before the mirror

when I stand in the dark

you can’t scent me

nor will words comfort

in chilly December

when alone in candle light

empty coffee cups

deride the syllables

I spin to make haiku

my hairs in air

reveal the baldness:

wank without wad

39

SECRET OF WAKING

Standing at the edge

I long to float with waves &

wave with instant wind

on the dream water’s breast

I read tomorrow’s wonder:

the secret of waking

40

I TALK TO MYSELF IN BED

After a day’s labor

they lie on a sand pile

in the basement of

a new shopping complex

rising slowly next door

like the waves at Nellore beach

that broke before wiping

my name on the sand

I take a snap at sunset:

they play with plastic bottles in water

or eat fried fish in the huts

I’m warned against placing it on Facebook

she hates my face

nor am I allowed to speak

to the drug addict picked up

from the door steps of

Varsha Apartments

his father questions

if there’s law in the country

only a street dog wags its tail

I wheeze and take a seroflo puff

and wonder if I should visit

NIMHANS and get checked

to manage my sleep

she questions why I think of Bangalore

for treatment of all my ailments

and takes me to Bannerghatta zoo

for animal viewing

41

JOURNEY

All around

snoring men and women

in an infected coach

allergies multiply

restive long hours

now too much

to bear the loneliness

of train journey

42

AFTER THE ACT

They practice death

in school and blame India:

terrorist politics

no wake-up call

be it Nawaz or Modi

power luxury

in angel costume

each invokes divine

condemnation

after the act

ritual truth burial

and peace politics

43

SHADE IN DREAM

I thought I would hold her

in my arms before falling

and kiss her on the table

or under the tree

but she never let me:

she reached up coolly

leaving me a shade in dream

44

EDICT

After the death of Jesus

I ceased to be a sinner:

God’s come closer with His love

My flame glows with passion

and dreams rise in new shapes

I love the spirit’s edict

45

JAGGED EDGES

Too stifling

inside the boat

outside

waves of hopelessness

in unending sea

noah’s ark is no home

nor an island

promise of eden

it’s only dead dreams

floating or flying

for a short break

I too would end

repeating the same myth

on whirling jagged edges

46

BODY: A BLISS

To see you naked

is to recall the Earth

says Garcia Lorca

it’s no sin to love

strip naked in bed, kitchen

or prayer room

the bodies don’t shine

all the time nor passion

wildly overflows

but when we have time

we must remember parts

arouse dead flesh

rub raw with desire

peeling wet layers through light

sound, senses and taste

play the seasons:

the thirst is ever new

and blissful too

to recreate

the body, a temple

and a prayer

47

RED LIGHT

Hurrying at red light

is no exception

be it traffic or sex

movement is the essence

and time matters

48

MISTY DARKNESS

sleepy roads

with or without light

tear the sky

I watch the murmur

in the misty darkness

Tao of midnight

49

ALOOF

Unlinked to the tree

he doesn’t know his family-

stands aloof, questions

ancestors don’t change

the mood of the weather:

the leaf needs his name

50

FRESHNESS

The withered leaves

blown in autumn

come again with the tired rains

the season confers

through the soft grey clouds

the growing freshness on naked trees

51

ROOF TOP

On the roof top

she waits for her man with

moon cake and lantern:

a flash of silver showers

on the mist-shrouded figure

52

FORTIS

So many patients

so many diseases

masked faced

in Fortis I inhale

microbes in AC lounge

53

PAIN

Tears dry up

leaving no marks where her pain

ends and mine begins

on the face make up damps

with aching sweat and cold sighs

54

LEECHES

At the end of the day

when I look back and see

my knowledge and insight

rusting with ageing colleagues

I pity my age and wish

to give up; I can’t change

the means and ends frustrate

the will to work any more

I want to rest now burying

ambience and achievements

that ache the soul and make

empty sounds in the hollow

of a hallowed pond long doomed

for marrying self-indulgent

elites and idiots

sucking generations

55

WITHOUT SLEEP

Anxieties don’t end

with age fire raging to quench

drugs hardly help reach

climax any more and

ecstasy a far cry

without sleep

through dried roses to nightmares

I smell hell all day

suffer shrinking passions

in the hollow of my mind

56

PROFESSOR

A professor

not worried so much-

shrinking genius

at his table views nudes

reviews failed erections

57

BEWARE

Professors beware

intellectual success

lies in inventing

lies to conceal common truths

and sound holier-than-thou

58

TEA BREAK

With mordant comments

he tries to geld a standpat

in a feminists’ meet

and turns a sook

at tea break

59

PIQUED

Going along Boring Canal

he is piqued to waste a sin

over smuggled evening

in the capital’s

canal culture

60

FILTH

The chains multiply

wrap life in the skin of water

crying quits to an acomous sky:

the mute soul suffers

the oozing filth

61

TATTOO

A serpent twists

it’s head to face a dragon

on her shoulder:

their tails on breast in water

swirl to cleanse my kiss on skin

62

SMILE

Her smile

with the whiff of sandal

makes love livelier:

I search Tao

in the wind’s flavour

63

NEST

Peeping through the fog

the sun feebly comforts

a sparrow’s nest

built under the window sill:

I hear a new-born crying

64

MY FACE

My face

locked in her hands

I can’t look-

love’s changing shapes

a bird in cage

65

CHERRY

A mist covers

the valley of her body

leaves memories

like the shiver of cherry

in dreamy January

66

BREATH

I love her undress

the light with eyes that spring

passion with kisses

she leaves her name again

for my breath to pass through

67

AT SEA

Awaiting the wave

that’ll wash away empty hours

and endless longing

in this dead silence at sea

I pull down chunks of sky

68

TEMPLE

Scratching his groin

a worshipper offers food:

the flattered deity

in flowery garbage, holy

water, incense, and sweat

69

COLOUR

In perfect accent

they discuss finance and

foam with colour

at the dining table

smell stale beer

70

LIPSTICK

A happier image

with salubrious top

turns rapturous

as she tamps her love

with watery lipstick

71

REALIZATION

Men or women

no living gods:

the soul has no sex

the form, the body

and the name unreal

the climax of eternity

denudes the mind

72

FRESH FUTURE

Where will we reach

sailing in a coffin

or dreaming to anchor

off the rainbow arch

the gold and purple ashes

won’t revive the phoenixes

lost in myths and stories:

we need to recoup

the elements’ balance

and create new suns

and moons that could light the cave

and begin a fresh future

73

LET MY COUNTRY NOT SINK

Where education leads to submissiveness, not self-respect

where knowledge and acceptance depends on certificates

where push-out is called drop-out

Where repression breeds fear, powerlessness, alienation and marginalization

where dependency, not self-sufficiency, perpetuates with helplessness

where discontentment is the way of life and dignity is decried

Where the system blames the victims to preserve status quo

and the stream of reason is lost in narrow divisions

Into that ever-widening hell of majority and minority

O my God,

let my country not sink in the new century

74

SEXLESS SOLITUDE

I don’t seek the stone bowl

Buddha used while here:

she dwells on moon beams

I see her smiling

with wind chiseled breast

in sexless solitude

her light is not priced

but gifted to enlighten

the silver-linings

75

LOVE: A TANKA SEQUENCE

His message to meet

at moonrise among flowers

sparkles a secret

on her smiling face passion

glows with charming fervor

she is no moon yet

she drifts like the moon, takes care

of him from the sky-

meets him for a short, waxing

leaves him for a long, waning

before going to bed

she looks too sad to have

any sweet dream:

the lonely lamp glints no love

and no star peeks through the curtains

yearning to meet him

she turns a silk-worm spinning

love-silk in cold night-

stands in a shade melting tears

like a candle, drop by drop

stains on dried dewy

tears on the eyelids tell of

the load on her mind:

clothed in spring the willow twigs

reveal the changed relation

locked in the shadows

of unrolled curtains her love

in the lone boudoir:

she plays tunes on the violin

flowers fade at the windows

she senses all things

changing as she passes through

the city again:

should I leave the old house or

lie in the grave before death

76

SPIRITUAL FLICKERS

Plodding away at

season’s conspiracies

life has proved untrue

with God an empty word

and prayers helpless cries

I wish I could live

nature’s rhythm free from

bondage of clock-time

rituals of work and sleep

expanding haiku present

on the prayer mat

the hands raised in vajrasan

couldn’t contact God-

the prayer was too long and

the winter night still longer

the mind creates

withdrawn to its own pleasures

a green thought

behind the banyan tree

behind the flickering lust

I can’t know her

from the body, skin or curve:

the perfume cheats

like the sacred hymns chanted

in hope, and there’s no answer

unknowable

the soul’s pursuit hidden

by its own works:

the spirit’s thirst, the strife

the restless silence, too much

unable to see

beyond the nose he says

he meditates

and sees visions of Buddha

weeping for us

the mirror swallowed

my footprints on the shore

I couldn’t blame the waves

the geese kept flying over head

the shadows kept moving afar

the lane to temple

through foul drain, dust, and mud:

black back of Saturn

in a locked enclosure

a harassed devotee

seeking shelter

under the golden wings

of Angel Michael

a prayer away now

whispers the moon in cloud

not much fun-

cold night, asthmatic cough

and lonely Christmas:

no quiet place within

no fresh start for the New Year

77

NO MOIST SECRETS

Layers of dust thicken

on the mirror water makes

the smuts prominent:

I wipe and wipe and yet

the stains stay like sin

when I have no home

I seek refuge in the cage

of your heart and close

my eyes to see with your nipples

the tree that cared to save from sun

in the forest of your hair

my finger searches

the little pearl of blood

that stirs the hidden waters

and contains my restlessness

crazy these people

don’t know how to go down

with the swirl and up

with the whirl but play

in the raging water

watching the waves

with him she makes an angle

in contemplation:

green weed and white foam break

on the beach with falling mood

they couldn’t hide the moon

in water or boat but now

fish moonlight from sky:

I watch their wisdom and smile

why I lent my rod and bait

the lips in her eyes

and long hours in the mouth–

no moist secrets

between us to reveal:

now our backs to each other

all her predictions

could come true had I paid her

the fees for writing

psychic reflections on dreams

I failed to realize in life

wrinkles on the skin

remind me of time’s passage

year by year travelled

long distances renewing

spirit and waving goodbye

feeling the difference

between a tin house and

a weather proof tent:

on the Yamuna’s bank

Kumbh deluge to wash sins

with black and white marks

and nest of ants on its skin

the tree grows taller

shining through the geometry

of sun, moon and halogen

my voice

brown like autumn

crushed in noises I can’t

understand days pass in colors

buried

a cloud-eagle

curves to the haze

in the west

skimming the sail

on soundless sea

heaven is

the frisson of union

with fishwife

behind the boulders

on sea beach

before the foamy

water could sting her vulva

a jellyfish passed

through the crotch making her shy —

the sea whispered a new song

78

PASSION

She gives him the push

when he says sex starving

is a greater sin

than fasting for his long life

or praying to the lingam

one more plateau

to negotiate between lapses in bed:

the moon shines bright and naked

I brave her cold lashes

after a tiff

lying under the same blanket

two of us stare

the peeping moon and turn

with glee to each other

shaped like a bird

a drop of water lands

on her breast:

my breath jumps to kiss it

before her pelvic flick

glowing with sweat

her muscles tighten up

and the toes curl

breathing gets heavier

trembling… twitching… ecstasy

weaving no web

a dark fishing spider

mates in the creek

and curls up hanging from the twat

in one-shot deal

79

POST-WAR: A Haiku Sequence

Night bombing

leaves the garden

white as death

vultures waiting

for the leftovers

of the sacrifice

whiteness of the moon

and rocks howl with the wind–

fear in the veins

in the ruins

searching her photo:

evening

in the diary

searching phone numbers of

friends now alive

standing behind

the window bars observes

darkness in shapes

watching

the darkness between the stars

enlightenment

awaits his son’s

phone call from the border:

dogs and cats wail

a dead voice

calling up at dawn:

drowsy eyes

alone

on her bed rings

the cell phone

going alone

an empty shadow

in the mall

crowded streets

moving among the years

wretched faces

shell-shocked or frozen

he stands in tears on hilltop

craving nirvana

unmoved by the wind

he sits on a rock wearing

peace of the lake

hearing heaviness

of her footsteps passing

the closed door

withdrawn within

sensing infinity

an island

searching peace

in the dark blankness

of mind’s silence

in silence

one with the divine will

growing within

80

LOVE-MAKING

Her sleeping desire

no dirty tantalizer:

we too together

bedside altar

smell of her hair:

dreams light up

her veil

hides the face

love too

lovemaking

he melts into her

time stands still

lovemaking

the sound of orgasm:

LaoTzu*

*A great sound is inaudible, and a great image is formless,” said Lao Tzu.

making love

she tastes the salt upon

his shoulder

candling in vein

leaves marks of teeth on her neck

utters holiness

making love

hands clasped and head hung

prayer in bed

unclothing

the white night:

lips meeting lips

writes with strands of

watery hair on her bare back

a love haiku

after the tumble

buried between the sheets

leftover passion

hidden between the sheets

my smothered sense-

salted honey

she departs

leaving behind her clothes

over mine

they come together

as themselves within themselves-

love’s silence

81

SNAKES

Sunny morning:

a snake slides through the fence

looking for a prey

full of silt

the Ganga overflows:

snakes under the waves

raises its hood

a cobra in water:

algae criss-cross

a quick brush

with snake in the fence:

plucking flowers

searching reason

in the labyrinthine pattern:

snakes in courtyard

avoids searching

mushroom in the crowded green –

snake on the fence

searches thorn apples

to propitiate lingam:

snake in sanctum

dreaming her nude

the serpent rises:

first orgasm

a snake’s tail

coils round a sweet

in the box

smells a snake

in the wet grass –

her smile

rises with tickles

between the thighs

the dream-serpent

a yellow snake

slithers on the grass –

dewy trail of love

climbing high through

rough pathway and stony cold

a green snake

a yellow snake

through the blooming balsams bed

a lone frog puffs up

a snake’s dead skin

near the fence:

she stands unmoving

82

HIBISCUS

Red oleander and

hibiscus calling morning

to Kali

the lone hibiscus

waits for the sun to bloom:

morning’s first offering

without washing hands

he touches the hibiscus for worship:

her frowning glance

love tickles

with erect pistil:

hibiscus

narrowly escape

the midair web of spider

perched on hibiscus

a tiny spider

on the hibiscus sucking

its golden hue

suspended

on the spider’s web —

a hibiscus

after little rain

lilies smile with hibiscus —

the sun in May

hibiscus

over the mossy roof

deeply rooted

oleander and

hibiscus blaze with passion —

making love in sun

83

ALONE

Waiting for the train

alone on the platform

swatting mosquitoes

after the party

empty chairs in the lawn —

new moon and I

all guests gone:

after the late party

night and I

nothing changes

the night’s ugliness

in the lone bed

alone

in a shrunken bed

aged love

in the well

studying her image

a woman

knitting silence

my wife on the bench

after lunch

virtual flirting

untamed straggly bushes-

dystopia

a moth

struggling for life

on wire

a lone sparrow

atop the naked branch

viewing sunset

between virgin curves

he deep-breathes evening mist

rests in the hollow

the lone mushroom —

a pregnant woman

stares out of the window

facing the sun

the lone flower

dying to bloom

a dead leaf hangs

by a spider’s thread

invisible in sun

under a tree

in meditation sunken

a lone stone

alone

on the National Highway

Hanuman.

Eat Alkaline Foods to Neutralize Acid Reflux

August 29, 2022

Eating more alkaline foods is a great way to balance your diet and reduce the effects of acid reflux disease. In fact a highly acidic diet can be the cause of many other health problems in addition to acid reflux disease.

A low alkaline diet makes the cells and fluids in the body too acidic. This is a major problem in many western countries, especially in North America where the normal high-fat, high-sugar diets can cause Acidosis. Diets that are low in alkaline foods are also blamed as the cause of many diseases, especially rheumatic and arthritic diseases. And according to author Michal Cogan in his book the New Nutrition ‘Acidosis destroys bones, because the body has to steal alkalizing minerals from them, to keep the blood pH from dropping into the acid range’.

Symptoms of Highly Acidic Diets

Common symptoms from eating an unbalanced diet that is too acidic can include; diarrhea, water retention, migraines, fatigue, halitosis, insomnia and a burning sensation on the tongue and in the mouth. More serious consequences from acid reflux disease include asthma, chest pains and even coughing up blood in the case of erosive esophagitis.

Alkaline diets have been developed to combat a wide range of health problems including diabetes and obesity and can aid weight loss. These alkaline foods diets should also be used in conjunction with a healthy eating plan that includes more smaller meals throughout the day as opposed to only a couple large meals.

The correct alkaline-acid balance varies slightly from person to person and also depends on your level of activity. Typically the more active you are, the more alkaline foods you need to eat. Generally the ratio of acidic foods to alkaline foods should range between 2:1 and 4:1.

Alkaline Foods include; almonds, coconut, buttermilk, yogurt, raisins, melons figs, olives, bananas, chocolate, avocado, grapes, potatoes, pumpkin, spinach, lettuce, artichokes, broccoli, cucumber and mushrooms.

Foods high in acidity include; beans, butter, cheese, vinegar, coffee, tapioca, eggs, meats, plums, prunes, blueberries, wine and other alcoholic drinks. Tobacco and recipes that include ash are also considered acidic.

In addition to acidic foods and alkaline foods there are also a large number of neutral ph foods. These include; sugar, honey, syrup, margarine and cooking oils.

Acid reflux happens when the sphincter between the stomach and esophagus relaxes when it should not. This allows stomach acid to flow up into the esophagus. When this acid reflux occurs often, it is called acid reflux disease or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). This can eventually cause erosion or sores to develop in the lining of the esophagus.

There are a number of different types of drugs and medicines that are commonly used to combat heartburn and other symptoms of acid reflux disease, but certainly eating right and ensuring you consume a a diet high enough in alkaline foods is essential not only for these health problem, but for the whole body.

