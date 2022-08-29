News
Orioles promote hot-hitting prospects Colton Cowser, Joey Ortiz to Triple-A Norfolk
Colton Cowser’s last swing in a Bowie Baysox uniform was a walk-off home run.
Cowser, an outfielder Baseball America ranks as the Orioles’ No. 5 prospect, and infielder Joey Ortiz were promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, with infielder Darell Harnaiz replacing them on the roster with Double-A Bowie.
Cowser, the fifth overall selection in last year’s draft, hit .341/.469/.568 with 10 home runs in 49 games for the Baysox, a strong uptick from his performance with High-A Aberdeen, where he hit .258 with a .795 OPS and uncharacteristically struck out in 28.4% of his plate appearances.
“I think that really not much is different,” Cowser said recently at Prince George’s Stadium. “I think that for me, at least, just as the season’s gone on, I’ve learned a whole lot more of what I needed to be doing. Just really felt like toward the end of Aberdeen, I really started getting back to myself, and that kind of carried over here into Bowie, so it’s been fun.”
Baltimore’s fourth-round pick in 2019, Ortiz also started the season slowly before his bat picked up immensely. Since July, the Orioles’ No. 28 prospect has .355/.425/.634 with 11 home runs in 47 games. His promotion adds him to a Norfolk infield that for now features top prospects Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg, with the trio cycling through second, third and shortstop with Ortiz when all began the season with Bowie. Ortiz has almost exclusively played shortstop since the pair was promoted to Norfolk in early June.
Henderson, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, is “certainly a candidate” to be promoted to the major league roster when it expands by two spots Thursday, executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said Friday.
Hernaiz, drafted one round after Ortiz, began the year at Low-A Delmarva after spending his first professional season there in 2021. Having turned 21 years old earlier this month, Harnaiz hit .298/.364/.476 between the Shorebirds and IronBirds, with 11 home runs and 31 steals in 34 tries.
This story will be updated.
News
The last of his tribe dies in Brazil
The last remaining member of an uncontacted indigenous group in Brazil has died, officials say.
The man, whose name was not known, had been living in total isolation for 26 years.
He was known as the Man of the Hole because he dug deep holes, some of which served to trap animals while others appeared to be hiding places.
His body was found on August 23 in a hammock outside his hut. There were no signs of violence.
He is believed to have died of natural causes at the estimated age of 60.
The man was the last of an indigenous group living in the indigenous region of Tanaru in the state of Rondônia, which borders Bolivia.
Read more: Last Survivor: The Story of “The Loneliest Man Alive”
The majority of his tribe would have been killed in the 1970s by ranchers wanting to expand their land.
In 1995, six of his remaining tribesmen were killed in an attack by illegal miners, making him the sole survivor.
The Brazilian Indigenous Affairs Agency (Funai) only learned of its survival in 1996 and had been monitoring the area ever since for its own safety.
It was during a routine patrol that Funai Altair agent José Algayer found the man’s body covered in macaw feathers in a hammock outside one of his huts.
Indigenous expert Marcelo dos Santos told local media he believed the man had placed the feathers on himself, knowing he was about to die.
“He was waiting for death, there were no signs of violence,” he said, adding that the man was likely dead 40 to 50 days before his body was found.
There were no signs of incursions into his territory and nothing in his hut had been disturbed, officials said. An autopsy will be performed to try to determine if he had contracted a disease.
As he had avoided all contact with foreigners, it is not known what language the man spoke or what ethnicity he belonged to.
In 2018, members of the Funai managed to film him during a chance encounter in the jungle. In the footage, he can be seen hacking into a tree with something that looks like an axe.
He has not been seen since, but the Funai agents came across his straw huts and the deep holes he dug.
Some had sharp points at the bottom and would have been traps for the animals he hunted, such as wild boar.
Mr Algayer, the Funai agent who found his body, said all the huts the man had built over the years – there were more than 50 – also contained a 3m deep hole (10 feet).
Mr Algayer believes the holes may have had spiritual significance for the man, while others have speculated he may have used them as hiding places.
Evidence found over the years in the area also suggests that he planted maize and cassava and collected honey as well as fruits such as papaya and bananas.
Under Brazil’s constitution, indigenous peoples are entitled to their traditional lands, and access to the land they inhabit, known as Tanaru Indigenous Territory, has been restricted since 1998.
Areas surrounding the 8,070-hectare territory are used for agriculture and landowners have in the past expressed anger over the ban on entering indigenous territory.
In 2009, a Funai post in the area was damaged and cartridges were left in what was seen as a threat to the Man in the Hole and the Funai agents protecting him.
The restriction order must be renewed every few years and to be approved, the presence of members of an indigenous group on the land in question must be documented.
With the death of the man in the hole, indigenous rights groups have called for the Tanaru reserve to be given permanent protection.
There are around 240 indigenous tribes in Brazil, many of whom are threatened by illegal miners, loggers and farmers encroaching on their territory, warns Survival International, a pressure group that fights for the rights of indigenous peoples.
The risks facing Brazil’s indigenous peoples were recently underscored when activist Txai Suruí received death threats after delivering an impassioned speech at the opening ceremony of the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow.
News
High school football: What to watch for in 2022
The 2022 Minnesota high school football season is upon us, with most teams kicking off Week 1 on Thursday or Friday.
Here’s what we’re watching for this fall:
YEAR 2 OF CLASS 6A SETUP
Year 1 of the Class 6A split of divisions between the Metro Gold — which featured many of the most successful big schools — and the Metro Maroon delivered some interesting results.
The Metro Gold schools matching up on a week-to-week basis delivered a number of titanic regular-season tilts, which created great theater. There is also the theory that iron sharpens iron, so perhaps the difficult regular-season schedules better prepared elite teams for the postseason.
That seemed to play itself out in the Class 6A playoffs. All four state semifinalists, and seven of the eight quarterfinalists, hailed from the Metro Gold, with Woodbury representing the lone outlier in the final eight.
On the flip side, the onslaught of top-tier competition did seem to provide some excess wear and tear on a few teams. And the strength of schedule can lead to difficult regular seasons for perennial powers, as was experienced by Rosemount and Lakeville North in 2021.
Meanwhile, the less daunting Metro Maroon divisions provided a setup for programs like Park, Anoka, White Bear Lake and Eagan to experience levels of success they hadn’t previously achieved in recent years at the Class 6A level.
And with challenging non-district games, top Metro Maroon programs like East Ridge and Stillwater do feature well-balanced schedules.
Still, Metro Maroon teams might fight perception battles come playoff time each year. East Ridge, for example, went 5-3 with a couple of top-flight victories in the regular season last fall, only to be woefully underseeded by its Metro Gold counterparts.
5A GOES THROUGH STA
The road to the Class 5A state championship this season probably goes through St. Thomas Academy.
That may sound like an odd statement, considering it’s been so long since the Cadets have actually hoisted the state championship trophy. But consider this: Since Dan O’Brien took over as coach of the program in 2018, the Cadets have lost just four games — all to the eventual state champion.
Twice those losses took place in the Prep Bowl. Last season, St. Thomas Academy fell 21-14 in the state quarterfinals to Mankato West in what was the Scarlets’ most competitive game of the postseason.
TWIN CITY GOLD RUSH
The Twin City Gold subdistrict is, effectively, the St. Paul City Conference, with four of the five City programs — only sans Harding-Humboldt, which plays in Twin City Red — squaring off for subdistrict supremacy.
Last season, they beat up on one another, with Como Park, Central and Highland Park all finishing at 2-1 in the subdistrict.
Will someone separate itself from the pack this fall?
News
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
TOWNSHIP OF REDFORD, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) – Four people linked to a drive-by shooting have been arrested following a police chase that ended Sunday night in Redford Township.
At approximately 7:50 p.m., soldiers in Brighton contacted the Detroit Regional Communications Center and reported that a suspicious vehicle was entering Wayne County.
According to police, Metro South Troopers located the chase near I-94 and Greenfield.
The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton soldiers overtook the vehicle and carried out a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township.
Police say the suspect vehicle rammed another vehicle. Two women remained inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot.
All suspects have been taken into custody.
No one was hurt.
News
Correction: Election 2020-Audits-Wisconsin story
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Aug. 26, 2022, about subpoenas being withdrawn in an investigation of Wisconsin’s 2020 election results, The Associated Press erroneously reported that two members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission had been subpoenaed. Only one commission member was subpoenaed.
News
Thousands of Dead Fish Are Washing Up Around Oakland’s Bay Area Lake Merritt From Toxic Algae: Here’s What Scientists Say
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Damon Tighe, who works in biotechnology, has been coming to Lake Merritt to explore wildlife for the past 20 years. But what he saw Sunday morning was unlike anything he had encountered.
“I was out there this morning, around 8 a.m. And there’s just a huge fish dying all around the shores of Lake Merritt,” he says. “Instead of having sand on the beach, it’s just fish.”
Tighe said he saw thousands of dead fish, albeit some very small ones, along the water.
“He’s running the gambit. From gobi, to striped bass, to bat rays, to flounder. I mean anything that needs oxygen is dying in the lake right now,” Tighe says.
RELATED: Harmful algae bloom spreads across San Francisco Bay, turning water brown
Environmental monitoring group San Francisco Baykeeper said in early August it began receiving reports of red and brown water in the Oakland Alameda estuary. Scientists found it to be a red tide algae bloom.
Not only is the organism emitting a fish toxin, but it’s associated with a biological event that sucks oxygen out of the water, which kills even more fish, says San Francisco Baykeeper senior scientist Jon Rosenfield.
“(It is) caused by an organism known as heterosigma akashiwo,” says Rosenfield.
Rosenfield says algae are an integral part of the underwater ecosystem. They are usually at harmless levels.
RELATED: Toxic Algae Bloom in Oakland’s Lake Temescal Drives Beach Closure
But Rosenfield says nutrients dumped into the water by the Bay Area’s 40 sewage treatment plants are overloading the algae to breed in huge amounts.
“(They) are constantly dumping treated sewage effluent into the bay. That’s what they’re supposed to do, that’s how they’re designed to work. But they’re not extracting the nutrients from that water – nitrogen and phosphorus. And that’s food for all the algae in the bay,” says Rosenfield.
He says the technology exists to remove nutrients. The problem is that it is extremely expensive. And that would probably require a politically charged policy change by the regional water quality control board.
“Developing the information needed to determine what level of nutrients to put in the bay is tolerable, and then modifying the sewage treatment plant permits to meet those levels,” says Rosenfield.
VIDEO: Microplastic meets petroleum: ‘Plastitar’ could be a new class of ocean pollutant
According to Rosenfield, the good news is that algae will likely die on its own, especially in cold weather.
But he worries about the long-term consequences, like for endangered fish.
He adds that algae poses no real threat to people or pets, but he cautions against prolonged contact with discolored water.
“Any algal bloom of this size and concentration produces enough chemicals to cause health problems for people, including skin and respiratory tract irritation in people and pets,” he says.
News
Vikings to release veteran DL T.Y. McGill despite a strong preseason
Despite having a strong preseason, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill won’t be on the Vikings’ 53-man roster to open the season.
As source said Monday that the Vikings will release McGill, who had 3 1/2 sacks in their first two preseason games. In the exhibition finale on Saturday night at Denver, McGill was lost for the game in the first half due to an ankle injury.
McGill’s ankle injury is not considered serious, however a source said that he will be getting a second opinion. That will play a role in whether he might receive any sort of injury settlement.
The Vikings must be down to the NFL regular-season roster limit of 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. With McGill being let go and wide receiver Bisi Johnson heading to injured reserve after suffering a season-ending knee injury for the second straight year, that leaves Minnesota with 78 players on the roster. So moves need to be made on 25 more players.
McGill has played seven seasons in the NFL, including getting into two games last season for Minnesota. The Vikings didn’t bring him back immediately after the season but then re-signed him in March. He was the first player signed after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took over as general manager in January.
