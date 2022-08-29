Finance
Passive Income Ideas – Some Crazy Business Ideas That Made Internet Millionaires!
Business ideas are something that can make you millionaire sitting back at home! Yes, you got it right, these ideas are all about businesses online. You don’t need to pay thousands to set up an office, pay your employees, for maintenance and other costs! Rather, you just need to hire some freelance web designers, some internet marketers to help you develop and grow your business on the World Wide Web. It takes nothing but your effort and enthusiasm to make money. Here, you will discover some of the craziest business ideas on earth that made some inspiring internet millionaires around the world.
Some Crazy Passive Income Ideas That Made A Few Amazing Millionaire-Stories!
There are hundreds of creative business entrepreneurs who came out with a simple but different idea. However they did something out of the box and became successful financially and also as a brand entrepreneur. Some of those ideas were a bit frenzy and unusual, but they still became successful as the entrepreneurs were determined and they knew how to make people interested in stuffs they’re doing. They finally came up with some amazing, unusual passive income ideas and turned into millionaires in a couple of years. Let’s explore some inspiring stories about them:
#1 Doggles (!)
Have you ever thought about getting goggles for your pet? Yes, a creative entrepreneur thought about designing funky glasses for the dogs and guess what, he named it doggles. Pet owners loved the concept and his business turned into a grand success in almost no time. Once he started selling these stuffs, the pet owners started placing orders. In a couple of years, he became a millionaire just selling these innovative stuffs to the pet owners online. Inspiring, isn’t it?
#2 A Unique Dog Poop-Scooping Company
This is another business idea in the same pet niche. The business owner thought about opening a poop scoop company for cats and dogs. With this innovative concept, and outstanding marketing strategies, he was able to create a brand name in no time. Once the concept became popular, the business went fully automated and he became another millionaire offering a service online. That’s another crazy passive business idea!
#3 Selling The Pixels Of A Website
Well, this stands above anything else! A webmaster thought about a unique marketing concept, he bought a domain and started selling every pixel on his website as advertising space. He sold one million pixels each at $1. Even the large companies were interested in purchasing the spaces as it received a viral response. The concept was unique and soon he became a successful millionaire online. Amazing and definitely an out-of-the box passive income idea.
#4 Selling Customized Layouts For Social Profiles
Once a creative female thought something about customizing MySpace profiles. MySpace is one of the leading social platforms with millions of regular users worldwide. She started offering customized profiles and sold templates worth millions and soon she turned out to be an innovative internet millionaire.
Finance
7 Reasons Why You Should Leave Your Ex In The Past After A Break Up
7 Reasons why you should leave your EX in the PAST after a break up
Reason #1 – “Done it Once…”
If a person has done something to you once, he is going to do it again. People are programmed to operate a certain way.
If you are thinking I’m wrong and that that isn’t true, that maybe he just made a mistake, I can tell you without hesitation right here and now that whatever he did to you was not a mistake. It was his nature. It is who and what he is all about. If a guy cheats on you just once, it is not “by mistake.” Ok, maybe it was a mistake, as though it was too dark and he mixed you up with some other girl. Is that what you call a mistake?
I don’t care how many times he screams and shouts and swears to you that it’s never going to happen again. It is just not true. It will happen again AND again. Maybe not anytime soon, but it will happen again for sure.
If any guy lies to you once, he will lie to you again AND again.
If your man “disappears” for a day or a week just once, he will do it again. And there you are sitting and crying and sobbing a river of tears wondering where he went. “What did he do? Why is this happening to me?”
If he breaks up with you once, and you take him back, he will break up with you again. Are you a rug that men can walk all over with their dirty shoes?
These things happen to girls all the time. And just about every girl believes she is good enough and strong enough to get him to change. But you know what? Even if you think that you have broken his bad habits, and believe that he will change for you, there is a 99.99% likelihood he will do it all over again.
I can hear you shouting at me, saying “Erica, but I got him back and I swear he stopped doing that. He loves me, he is not cheating on me, he never lies…anymore, I mean.”
Fine, let’s say I believe you, because there is always a chance, like I said before.
However, it’s gonna take you a lot more than 21 days of hard work. Because to make it work out like you say, you really have to change your whole way of thinking and behaving, and adopt a whole new attitude. What I’m saying is that you just have to become a totally new person, and break away from the person he met back then: the person he screwed over.
One thing I can tell you for sure is this: change yourself and your whole world changes. “LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE.” What I’m saying is that if there is a guy you are just aching to be with, you have to understand that by feeling and acting the same old way, you have made it impossible for yourself to ever be with him. In order to turn that situation around and make it work, or at least give yourself the best chance for it to work, you are just going to have to change.
I know this may strike you as confusing but once you become a “different person,” you probably won’t be interested in this guy you are dying to be with. And you know why? Because he will not excite the NEW YOU.
One of my clients had a long distance relationship and hadn’t seen her ex boyfriend in over eight months. She kept going on and on, telling me she couldn’t get him out of her mind.
I kept telling her that she had to forget him and get on with her life. She refused and asked me why. I told her “It’s because the guy who left you represents who you were the moment you met him. And that was well over a year ago.” I told her that she had changed but he hadn’t, and that he would always be the same.
Let me explain what I’m talking about because you might not be familiar with this concept.
Every man you met represents you at the moment you meet him. He is the reflection of your inner self. If you want only money, life might send you a heartless millionaire who can provide you with financial resources. And when you honestly fall for him, and ask why he is not able to love you back, brace yourself for the answer – it’s because of the money you wanted so much in the first place. If you wanted sex at that moment, life would have sent you a sex machine to satisfy you.
LIKE ATTRACTS LIKE! If you succeed in getting him back into your life, strap on your seat belt because now your life will be an emotional roller coaster with more ups and downs than the stock market.
Every person in our lives is there for a reason. They teach us things at particular times in our growth as human beings.
If today you met your best friend for the very first time (the same best friend you met in reality ten years ago) you may not have anything in common – you may not even like each other. Why? Because today, you are not the same person you were ten years ago when you met your best friend and you needed him and he needed you, and you gave each other what needed to be given.
Reason #2 – Don’t look for the future in your past, the future is in the future.
Girls, I know exactly how it feels: that your future is empty and meaningless without Him. Do all of the following things, and it will make your life better:
Convince yourself that you are on a strict diet and think of him as a craving.
If you are like me then you know that the first days of a diet are always the most difficult because we desperately crave something we should not have – like ice cream, chocolate or French fries. But if we stay strong for a few days, we can get used to living without those desperate cravings of ours. The latest studies prove that the cravings we have in our minds last for only five minutes, so if we can stay strong and get over those cravings, they will go away.
If you think of him as a “craving” and remember that all cravings disappear after just 5 minutes of will power, you will survive and be a stronger person for it.
Like every diet, sometimes it gets too hard dealing with your cravings. So when your craving for him becomes overwhelming just promise yourself that in six months you will allow yourself a little piece of HIM – what I mean is that all you need to satisfy this deep rooted craving is a phone call to hear his voice live or on his answering machine. You will feel so much better for these two reasons:
1) You CAN handle your cravings- Congratulations! This is a tremendous accomplishment in your life. You are on your way to recovery.
2) By the time six months has rolled around and you make that phone call, you might not even need him anymore. You might have lost ten pounds and look great, you might have a new job, you might have met a new man, a new TRUE LOVE.
He is the one who has lost YOU. It is not the other way around!
Every life is precious. Every person has good inside of them. Every person wants to be liked, and every person not only wants to be loved, but NEEDS LOVE.
Remember that yesterday is gone and that he is part of the past. You know how much you loved him, you remember all those things you did for him and how much it hurt to know that he walked out on you and may already be with somebody else. Pity the poor girl who ends up with the man who walked out on you.
You are a beautiful person even if you have made some mistakes, and have been a poor judge of character. We are only human.
Reason #3 – Remember the Beauty of the Broken Vase.
When you break a vase, you gather all the pieces together and glue them back in place like a puzzle. But as soon as you pour water into the vase, it will start leaking. A broken relationship is just like a broken vase.
Reason #4 – Your relationship was not a waste. You were in training, but didn’t know that at the time.
Just as we learn from every person in our life, we also learn something from every event that transpires. Life’s lessons are taught to us every day. We may not recognize what we are learning at that particular moment and time, but make no mistake about it: We are always learning.
When you go to a restaurant and a waiter brings your steak in a skillet, and tells you not to touch the plate because it’s hot, you touch it anyway and burn your finger and scream, “That IS hot!” Why did you touch it after you were told not to? There could be several reasons. Maybe you didn’t believe him. Maybe you wanted to see just how hot it really was. The point is this – you learned something from the experience.
The expression EVERYTHING THAT DOESN’T KILL US MAKES US STRONGER is true.
Accept the fact that the time you spent in the relationship that ended abruptly taught you more things than you can ever imagine about your man in particular, men in general, and about the type of woman you really are.
You will never forget that look on his face and the words he spoke that made you cry. You will never let any man treat you the same way again because you have learned about who you are from the relationship that you just had.
The entire time you were with him, you thought you had found a boyfriend, but what you really found was a treadmill for your soul. He was exercise equipment and nothing more. Now that he is gone and it is over between two of you, you can look back on this episode as having been a wonderful training lesson to prepare you for your ONE TRUE LOVE, who you have not yet met. Your soul will be better prepared next time. All the tears you cried over him were a down payment on the longer lasting and loving relationship that you deserve.
Reason #5 – What the hell did you fall in love with anyway?
When did Prince Charming become selfish, cruel, mean and disrespectful to you? When did you start blaming yourself for the misery he was causing you? He made you feel as though your problems with him were your fault. He brainwashed you into believing what he wanted you to believe about him – that he was a nice, generous, kind, funny and loving man who could never hurt you.
This doesn’t mean that you were a stupid person. You were just a woman with a warm heart and open arms wanting to love a man and to be loved for who you are.
Have you ever bought yourself something expensive – like a new car or a diamond ring? Remember how those sales people treated you the minute you walked through their door? They were ready to kiss your feet, but you made them to kiss your ass to make a sale.
As soon as you handed over your money, the sale was completed and out the door you went, and wham, they could not care less about you. Of course, not all sales people are so cold. Some would provide you with their best service for as long as you own that car or wear your diamond ring.
Were you getting the “best service” from your boyfriend? Or was your Prince Charming occasionally offering his Monthly Special, like dinner and a movie on the last Saturday of the month? The Monster who spent the other thirty days the month with you was revealing his true character to you the entire time you were together but you refused to trust your instincts that told you something was wrong with him.
What do you want from a man? A Monster for thirty days and a Prince Charming for 24 hours? Don’t you deserve Prince Charming each and every day of your life?
If you want that Monster, then be my guest. You can stop reading now. You can always read this later after he breaks your heart all over again.
Reason #6 – Your efforts and energy…do they have any value?
I remember waking up on Valentines Day crying my eyes out. I was talking out loud through my tears, saying “How did this happen to me? What kind of a man he is anyway?” I called my healer and adviser, telling him about all of these “love attacks” that made me dial my beloved ex boyfriend’s number, trying to get him on the line just to tell him about what he did to me and how he toe my heart out.
I asked my healer what I should do when my heart is squeezed like an orange and all my “happy life juice” is draining out me. I told him I spent so much of my time trying to fight those attacks, desperately wanting to forget about my love, but I just spent hours and hours crying until I was so exhausted that I couldn’t do anything for myself. I felt useless and depressed, and it took me days to put myself back together.
This is what my healer said: “Erica, calm down.” He told me to “get a class of water, sip it slowly and just listen to me.”
Then he said, “Erica, you remind me of a person who spends all day long making mess around her beautiful house and then cleaning up all of the mess. That person is so busy producing mess and then cleaning it all up that she does not have time to live her life, she has no time to sleep either, and sleeping well is very important for healthy life.”
“Erica, if you remain this dedicated to making mess all day and all night, you will never have time for your son, for your family, for your friends, you won’t be able to do your job, you will never to have time to make new friends, to meet a new boyfriend who will love you and to achieve all your big dreams.”
That was the moment that I literally opened my eyes. He was so right. Why was I wasting all of my valuable time and energy chasing after this Monster who didn’t give a shit about me, just to explain to him how much I love him?
Honestly girls, I stopped crying immediately. All of a sudden, I realized that I had been neglecting so many things that were much more important. I have never wasted my efforts since. And neither should you.
Reason #7 – Getting revenge! Is it worth the effort?
So many girls I’ve spoken to just wanted to get back with the ex boyfriend to prove to him that he was totally wrong about breaking up.
Of course, a lot of girls said that they wanted to teach him a lesson. And almost everyone let me know that they had this little thought flashing inside their heads: “Wouldn’t it be great if he came back to me and was able to see a much more beautiful and successful and extra confident woman then I was before he left me? Wouldn’t it be great just to give him special fancy date and then dump him, just like he did to me?”
Let’s face it, we have all shared the same thought and there is nothing to be ashamed about. After all, we are just people with weaknesses. It’s a good thing that you are able to recognize these thoughts because it’s an important part of the process to recognize the state your mind is in after what he put you through. Many girls refuse to admit having these thoughts and temptations. Ladies, it is essential to the healing process to always say NO to your desire to get back with him. And if you need to know why this is an absolute condition for moving on with your life, then re-read Rule #6.
If you use your valuable time and energy just to get him back and then dump him, I swear, all you will feel in the end is more sadness, deep depression, stress beyond belief and emptiness that will make you sick.
Finance
Why Should I Become an Outstanding Student?
Just like everyone wants to be rich, nearly every student wants to become an outstanding student. In fact, being an outstanding student is a noble objective, and there is nothing wrong with this goal. But the problem does lie in the fact that not many students have taken enough quality time to ask themselves WHY they want to become outstanding students, which can be a reason that there are only a few outstanding students in each school. Almost no student has asked “WHY should I become an outstanding student?”
If you had already read many articles in this website, you would have picked up some facts about me that I had been just a normal student until I came to the Institute of Foreign Languages (IFL), Royal University of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. By the time I had finished high school (and before I got into IFL), I had been a full-time gang who had done so many socially-hated things. I had gotten myself addicted to alcohol and trapped in many serious fights. (If you want to know about my background, click: About)
Before I came to IFL, I had never ever dreamt of becoming a person I am today. I had gone through many traps, obstacles, and hardships before I could achieve impressive academic successes (at IFL), which a lot of people thought to be impossible. Therefore, I knew exactly how it felt like to be on the top of the game, benefited big time, and had a lot of nice things to talk about being an outstanding student. If you want to become an outstanding student but are still not sure why you should be an outstanding student, I highly recommend you read the following reasons:
I. Emotional benefits
If I am not mistaken, no one in the world wants to feel sad or mad; everyone wants to feel good even though they choose different ways to make themselves feel good. As for students, I can say that there is no better feeling than that of their becoming outstanding students.
Even now that I have already graduated from IFL, I still clearly remember the goose-bumps I had when I was called to the stage to receive Awards of Excellence for each academic year or deliver Thank-You speeches. I wish I could precisely describe those feelings of pride and recognition in writing because I really want to share with you those feelings so that you are inspired to reach the top of your competition too. When they called my name and announced my academic achievements, I felt really good-much better than any feelings I had had in my life. I don’t know but for every event, I felt really like I was flying when I saw other students sitting in the audience, clapping their hands for me, and listening to my speech.
Actually, when I write about this, I don’t mean to boast about my achievements and ego at all. But, I want to show you that those feelings came from inner motivation, not outer motivation. You know, whenever I stood on those stages, I realized that my hard work had paid off. I knew the crops that I had grown, and that I had harvested for the whole academic year blossomed and given fruits. I felt more than happy when I internally acknowledged that I had walked on the right path and direction.
Moreover, I felt even better than that when I could see my parents’ smile and laughter. This was the least I could do for them, as a son especially the one who had caused countless problems, wasted a lot of their time, and spent thousands of their dollar. Making me proud was just one small thing, but making them proud of me was really inspirational for me.
II. Mental benefits
Whether you know this or not, you feel confident in yourself only when you know can do something well or when people start to recognize your ability. You know this can be a chicken-and-egg issue. Becoming an outstanding student surely raises your self-esteem, belief and confidence in your own ability and value; however, your having self-esteem can also lead you to become an outstanding student. As not to confuse you, I’d like to focus only on the previous premise that becoming an outstanding can help you build up your self-esteem or self-confidence.
As a reflection, when I was a freshman at IFL I was not a confident person (like I am today). I just did not believe in my ability and knowledge maybe because I had abandoned education and socialized with people in dark side of the society for quite some time. Though it was so, I tried my best and was able to claim the position of the 3rd most outstanding student in the afternoon shift of my promotion, academic year 2005-2006. That achievement was indeed surprising for me, and clearly marked the beginning of my academic successes at IFL.
In late 2006, I became a two-year student. In my class (A2.1), there was almost the same number of students, and classmates. But, the difference then lied in how they were treating me. Their behavior toward me in the new academic year was differently from theirs in the previous year. Most of them treated me strangely in a way that they regarded me as someone who knew more than they did. Whenever they had questions or doubts, some of them approached me. Also, I was highly encouraged to take seemingly difficult or big tasks; sometimes, I singlehandedly did group assignment and presentation. You know, since then, my classmates had treated me like that (until the time I graduated from IFL).
Speaking of self-esteem, I was really nervous and sometimes did not want to move ahead to do those things encouraged or left behind by my classmates at all. But, because there was no one else to do, I just persisted on without complaining and completed them with trial and error. Surprisingly and unexpectedly, the more I did those work, the better I became. Day by day, I became even more knowledgeable and skillful in what I did, and my friends would just watch how I did them and encouraged me more, which made me become a true believer in my abilities and knowledge, and feel even more confident in my answers. If it had not been because of that academic success in my freshman year, I would not have been so confident in life and be writing this article now.
III. Intellectual benefits
They say people need some success to get more successes. With some successes (even small ones), you will be exposed to more learning opportunities and learn more than you have ever done in your life. Frankly, I did not know that at all until I became an outstanding student.
In high school, I had always asked myself and friends why my teachers paid more attention to students who were already good than those who did not do well. ‘Isn’t it more logical that teachers should teach the not-good?’ I asked. I had asked this question for years until I came to IFL and became a good student myself. Actually, the answers can be found in one of following three reasons. (1) You shall get if you give. So the students who concentrate on their teacher’s lessons will get attention from their teacher. (2) Teacher is also a human and wants to be recognized for their effort. Teachers who are able to produce outstanding students tend to be more respected and known than those who aren’t. (3) For one session, teacher has too little time to waste on those who do not show any enthusiasm to learn. To make best use of their time, teacher therefore chooses to invest on those curious learners, instead.
I brought in this point not to claim that I am an expert in education or something, but just for your awareness so that you can take advantage over it. It is so true that people who have talent or show signs of potentials are encouraged and supported to develop further than those you don’t have any. Therefore, if your goal is to excel exponentially in your life, you’ve got to have to be willing to become an outstanding. You have to start stepping first, and your step doesn’t have to be the best though it should be better than most people surrounding you. And once you are spotlighted as one of those who are willing to learn and have potentials to learn, you will be supported, motivated, encouraged, inspired, and pushed to learn even further than you have ever thought in your life. If you don’t believe this, please take me as an example. When I joint IFL, I was just a gangster. Yet when I graduated, I was an outstanding student.
IV. Academic benefits
Nowadays, it has become even clearer to students and to the world that education has no boundary. You know, there are more study programs than ever before in history. Also, thousands if not millions scholarships are offered every day to high-academic-ability students regardless of their gender, culture, race, religion, etc. (Still, different scholarships have different requirements).
Since I am a Cambodian, let me raise an example from Cambodia. On a yearly basis, dozens of IFL students and lecturers alone win sponsored exchange programs and scholarships to the US, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, etc maybe thanks to their high English language proficiency. Besides IFL students and lecturers, there are also hundreds students from other educational institutions and civil servants working for the government who are able to pass all requirements and get scholarships to further their undergraduate or graduate programs abroad. More than Cambodia students, students in other developing countries such as Bangladesh, Laos, Vietnam, etc. are also allowed to pursue their higher education in developed countries of their choice either on scholarship or full fee payment programs.
The door to the world’s greatest and freest education has been opened and awaits students who possess high potentials and guts to prove to the world that they have something to offer. Therefore, if you have always longed for free education or higher education, I strongly recommend you set a goal to become an outstanding student in the field you are studying and go for it now. This goal, if realized, is your single ticket that you can use to get what you want, and financially speaking, it is the cheapest educational ticket that you have ever bought in your life. So, go for it.
V. Relational benefits
For students who always want attention from other people, I suggest you become an outstanding student or the most outstanding student in your school, if possible. If your goal in school is be well-known, I think you cannot choose a better strategy than becoming the best student in your class or school. Believe me, once you have become one of the top students or the top student in your school, other students are just drawn to you; you automatically become a magnet. If you walk in the school campus, people just look at you, talk (or gossip) about you, and want to be your friends.
Personally, I had a lot of friends when I was at IFL. I knew all people in my class, many people in my promotion, and other schoolmates who were studying in different promotions, shifts (time) of study, and classes. Actually, there were many factors leading me to know those people. First, I joint almost all extracurricular activities IFL had to offer. Second, I frequented IFL Self-Access Center (SAC) on a daily basis during weekdays. Last but certainly not least, I was one the most outstanding students. Other students knew me because I was called to receive Awards of Excellence every orientation day of every academic year between 2005 and 2009.
Becoming an outstanding student is like becoming a movie star. People just want to know about you and be your friends if there is an opportunity. So, when you are able to become one of the best students, you do not have problems in finding friends anymore; your only problem is in choosing people with whom you want to be friend. Because this fame is good, the friends that you have respect you and your ability a lot. With them, you are treated with reverence, and you are just a kind of friend with whom they don’t want to mess up.
Plus, you will learn many worthwhile life skills when you become one the top. Besides specialized knowledge, you also learn to control your ego because you can’t just be too cocky or get too loose that you stop learning. Also, you learn to handle publicity. You will become a topic. Other students and people will talk about you, and of course some of their stories are not good or true, thus being emotionally disastrous if you pay too much attention to them. Be ready and I can ensure that it is exciting and fun if you handle it well.
VI. Financial benefits
After everything is said and done, it comes to money, one of most tangible results that becoming an outstanding student can give you and one of the most wanted things that students (and all) people want. Frankly, I was born to an average family who has had many chronic financial crisis. (I eye-witnessed my parents selling our house, borrowing money from others, and strongly arguing with one another about money). When I was a bit younger, I had always wanted nice things that other kids at my age had, but my parents did not have enough money, so I would feel disappointed at myself. Because of such personal disappointment, I knew the importance of money and that money is an essential part of human life whether I like it or not.
Some people think that money is evil, but how about having little or no money? You know, in today’s highly competitive world, it is nothing more miserable or evil than people’s having no money to feed themselves. Personally, even though I know that money cannot buy everything, I prefer to have a lot of money because I also know that without money I cannot buy anything.
Therefore, if you are a student and want to have a decent living of your choice after graduation, you should work your butt off to become the best student that you can be. If you are the best in your class or school, you will earn two or three times as much as ordinary students in your level will. If an average student gets a salary of USD500$ per month, you will make up to USD1000$ or even more. As for me, I’m making twice as much as my friends, who graduated at the same year I did and who are working in the similar work I am doing, are.
VII. Other benefits
1. You’ve a one-for-all key to unlock the world: Whether you acknowledge it or not, the world really values people who are on the top of their game or work. These people are sought after and given more opportunities beyond their specialized skills or expertise. Take me as an example. When I was in my senior (last) year at IFL, I applied to work as a sales executive in an international company called Sumitomo Corporation. Generally, I was not suitable for the position at all, but I was selected. At the time, I met only one of their requirements: high English language proficiency. I neither had experience in sales nor had learnt international business transaction in university. But, still I was selected because they viewed me as a dynamic person because I was an outstanding pupil. Probably, my boss had thought that outstanding people had special ability to learn more quickly and take more responsibility if compared to other normal performers.
2. You’re able to cover all the messes you have made in your life. They say life is a matter of choice. The more correct choices you make, the better your life is. In contrast, the more incorrect/wrong mistakes you make, the worse your life is. Logically speaking, there should not be something called ‘good points replace bad points’ since mistake is a mistake; once you make it, it stays there.
Yet, the good-points-replace-bad-points thing does exist in today’s society. Since I was a child, my dad has always taught me that people don’t care how you do to get rich at all, but they just want to know whether you are rich or not. If you are rich, society doesn’t care whether you used be a gambler or prostitute. But, if you are a nice but poor guy, society will be harsh on you. Even though what my father has taught me ethically speaking should not be taught in school as it encourages students to be too outrageously ambitious, it has a great implication in practical life.
Take me as an example again. I used to screw my life up when I was a teenager. I got involved in many bad things such as gang fights, abusive alcohol drinks, etc. At that time, almost no good people wanted to socialize with me. Those people just ignored me completely. I was abandoned, at least by some of my friends and relatives, and had never hoped of retaining my life again. Yet, today now that I have achieved many thought-to-be impossible things, no one has ever talked about my past experience and life again. Those things are just covered up and buried into the deepest ground possible. With my outstanding-student reputation, all mistakes that I used to make have been automatically corrected, and all holes have been filled up nicely and firmly.
In conclusion, as a friend and someone who was an outstanding student, I really want you to improve and develop to become an outstanding student. I really do want you to climb the ladder to the top of your academics so that you can breathe in the rare breeze and see the world from the top. And then, you will understand that your life is worth trying to achieve the best and living in happiness.
Finance
Do Medical Coders Have a Recession Proof Job?
Credit market meltdown, bailouts, stock market crash, and hurricanes. That about summarizes the financial disaster happening in the US in 2008. So what’s a working stiff to do? Those who still can, should think about recession proof careers and jobs.
Recession proof jobs are so essential to our society that we cannot do without them. One such job are medical coders. Why? Two major things happening in our society: people living longer and more are being born. Take note that the baby boomers (hippie generation) are retiring, yet their parents are still alive. Older folks need medical attention whether preventive or actual medical care. So they’re making regular visits to clinics and hospitals.
Also, in 2007, a record high of babies were born, a number not seen since the baby boom years. Although experts have not yet disclosed the sources for birth, one thing is certain, these babies will require care. They will also be visiting clinics and hospitals for proper care.
It will be up to medical coders and other health information technicians to accurately record these visits for computer access and readability. Additionally, medical transcriptionists have the opportunity to work from home. They usually receive their assignments from an agency or directly from a hospital or clinic and take it home to complete.
Another great thing with medical coders is that they can negotiate their own contract directly with a clinic or hospital as a freelance contractor instead of working as an employee. Hence, the future of jobs in this field is fantastic.
WHAT ARE MEDICAL CODERS
Medical coders are specialists in the health information field. They organize and evaluate patient records for accuracy, collect, prepare and analyze statistical data, code diseases and operations for insurance purposes, and in general, provide quality control.
POTENTIAL HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNICIAN AND MEDICAL CODER SALARY
The median annual income for health information technicians was $28,030 in May 2006, according to a survey conducted by the National Bureau of Labor Statistics. The highest earner made more than $45,260.
HOW TO BECOME A CERTIFIED MEDICAL CODER
Medical coder schools offer classes in health information technology, medical terminology, legal training, anatomy and physiology, statistics, and computer science.
Generally, those who finish their medical coding education will receive an associate’s degree. It is best to become a Registered Health Information Technical through certification by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA). Medical coder courses and preparation classes for the AHIMA certificate are available as traditional and online classes.
Finance
3 Important Tasks You Need To Do Before Selling a Junk Car
Selling a junk car to a reputable buyer is a great way to make the most of a vehicle that no longer serves a purpose in your life. Whether you own an old work van that took on too much water damage to repair, or a classic that you never got around to fixing up, there is a junk car buyer out there that will pay you cash on the spot regardless of age, make, model, or condition.
That is the beauty of scrap metal and junk car buyers; they will accept anything motorized (or once motorized) no matter how damaged, totaled, or old. Often times, these kinds of buyers will also accept other motorized commodities and vehicles, such as motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, golf carts, construction equipment, tractors, combines, boats, jet skis, and more.
If you have valuable junk like this lying around your house, you are in a position to make a lucrative deal with the right buyer. Just be sure to find a reputable company in your area. Once you find the right buyer to work with, there are 3 important steps you need to take before you start the junk car selling process. These are personal tasks that should be performed before getting your title in order and calling a junk car buyer. Continue reading to learn what they are!
Clear Out Any Personal Possessions
When you make the decision to sell your junked car, you need to make sure that there are no personal belongings inside before seeing it off to a buyer. Personal belongings includes things like blankets, clothing, music CDs, tools, supplies, air fresheners, chargers, GPS devices, and anything else that did not come with the vehicle at the time of purchase. Personal belongings also includes rubbish, so be sure to empty out trash, debris, and litter. There is no need to clean, wipe down, or shampoo unless you want to make it look nice for the sale.
Remove the License Plate
Do not forget to remove your license plate! This is a step that is often overlooked, especially when a decision to sell a junk car happens rather swiftly. In addition to your license plates, be sure to retain the important related documents in your dashboard compartment. This includes registration, title, owners’ manual, and anything else that might be in there. Ultimately, you will need some of this paperwork to sell your junk vehicle, so be sure to keep them handy.
Finish Off the Fuel Tank
Rather than topping off the fuel tank when selling a regular vehicle, you want to do just the opposite when selling a junk car. This is actually helpful for the buyers since they have to drain all the fluids anyway. Before seeing it off to the buyer of your choosing, be sure to drive around and use up all the gasoline left in the tank. If your car is not drivable, siphon the fuel and store it in approved fuel containers for future use in other vehicles or commodities that take fuel, like lawn mowers. Never siphon gasoline with your mouth! It is important to use the proper materials and techniques to avoid serious injuries.
Finance
Water Proofing Your Homemade Boat Covers
Your homemade boat covers are the best you can have at the most affordable rates and the most convenient custom designs available. Most of them can be seen to be of low standard simply because the ability of their cotton canvas materials to proof water is minimized thus making them unfair for use in places where rain, mildew and moisture are dominant. Nevertheless, you do not have to worry because you can still water proof your homemade boat cover and bring it to the standards of the best custom ones.
You can employ various types of water proof materials for this purpose but the best you are advised to use are the petroleum based. They are known to function quit well on the cotton canvas and the polyester which are the common materials used in making home made boat covers. The petroleum based water proof products are easily detectable, by their unique strong petroleum smell.
Undo the cotton canvas cover from the boat and find an open area to spread it out flat. Wash the cover if it is so dirty. You can use mild detergents as you scrub with a hard brush. This ensures that all the dirt particles are removed to allow the water proof cover layer to fit in properly. Allow the washed canvas cover to dry completely. If the canvas is not allowed to dry completely or is left with the dusty particles, the petroleum based water proof material will not hold on to the canvas and thus you will have done zero work.
Using a sprayer on a vertical motion, apply the petroleum based water proof product to the boat cover. Do this patiently and ensure that the entire surface of the cover is sprayed. After this, allow the canvas to dry in an open area but not necessarily on direct sunlight. If your homemade boat cover have any windows or zippers, do not spray the areas with the water proof product as this may shield the windows completely and damage the zippers.
The main precaution you need to put in place while spraying your home made boat cover is the appropriate protective gears. Make sure you cover your eyes, nose and mouth from the strong odors coming from the water proof petroleum product. It might affect you though the effects are not as common.
After the first layer of the sprayed water proof product has dried, you spray the second layer of the same. This second layer is done horizontally, to supplement the sufficiency of the first vertical coat. This is meant to offer sufficient water proof from all directions. During the second round, reduce your working speed and be very keen on checking strategic and hidden areas of the homemade boat cover that cannot easily be reached by the overall spraying. Make sure such like spots are sufficiently coated because if not properly done, they are the same spots that will be allowing water mildew and moisture in to the boat while it is at a storage place.
Finance
Turbo Strategy – A Book Summary
Businesses are run mostly on auto-pilot and any problem areas are only dealt with when they are already critical, but by then it may already be too late. Most business managers are too busy with the day-to-day work to sit back and look at the business critically in terms of its context and the direction it is going. Brian Tracey’s Turbo Strategy provides a checklist of areas that should be regularly examined by all businesses to ensure that it remains on the right path towards success and profitability.
In the book, the author introduces practical techniques that will help you come up with strategies and more importantly turn up profit quickly:
1. The answers have changed – most businesses operate the
way they do because they are “tried” strategies, not because it is efficient and profitable.
2. Flexibility is essential – from time to time, it is
important to take a step back and reevaluate the situation,
then do something about it.
3. The one true measure – two basic questions you need to ask everyday “What is working?” and “What is not working?”
Conduct a Basic Business Analysis
Whenever you go in for a complete medical exam, the doctors
and nurses follow a set procedure. In the same way, there are basic business examination questions that you need to ask and answer continuously to determine the overall health of your organization. Remember the following:
a. The Customer as Centerpiece.
b. Determine What You Sell.
c. Define Your Competitor.
d. Set Clear Goals.
Design Your Ideal Future
Practice Idealization. To do this you must think of what your company would look like five years from now if everything were perfect. Then think in terms of possibilities. Are the goals you set achievable in five years?
Create a Mission Statement and Determine Your Values
A mission statement is essential to an organization because it gives meaning and purpose to the people in their daily activities and work. It inspires loyalty, commitment and become a key factor when making business decisions and when you are clear then you can easily revisit your mission statement and follow its guidelines.
Select the Right People
The two key qualities in finding the best people are that they can be counted on to get the job done well and to get it done on time. Another quality is that they should be good team players.
Market More Effectively
The four essential elements of marketing are: specialization, differentiation, segmentation, and concentration. All marketing elements are important but you should constantly evaluate what you are doing. Remember that the market is changing and changing fast! You may have to change one of your strategies or more than one at the same time.
Analyze Your Competition
You have to know your competition. You have to find out why the customers buy from them, what values and benefits do they get from buying from them. The biggest mistake you can make is to belittle your customers. You have to study them and learn from them.
Three Potential Areas of Superiority
1. Operational Excellence
2. Lead the Field
3. Be Close to the Customer
Change your Marketing Mix
1. Product – define your product or service in terms of what it “does” for your customers.
2. Price – be open to the possibility that you may have priced your products or services wrong.
3. Promotion – this encompasses everything you do in the process of marketing, advertising and sales.
4. Place – this is the location where the sale of your product takes place.
Position Your Company for Success
Social proof is a major influencing factor to determine
whether or not people buy your products or services. Your reputation is the value that people will pay for. Building a brand trust requires personal experiences by people with your products or services. It is very much like a personal reputation that takes a long time to build but can be damaged or destroyed overnight with bad decisions.
Develop Strategic Business Units
The strategic business unit concept revolutionized multi-product or multi-service businesses; each of the products is grouped with similar products or services in different ways. The starting point of implementation is to have someone specifically responsible for the operations and results of the unit. To make this work, you begin by drawing up a complete business plan that would include sales revenue, costs and profitability.
Sell More Effectively The fact is that 80 percent of your
markets have not yet been approached by your salespeople. No one has told them about you. Your business could be probably being selling twice as much if you could just find out how to sell it to them.
Eliminate the Bottlenecks
There are two important steps that you need to take. First,
decide on your specific business goals; make them clear,
measurable and time-bounded. The next step is asking the
question: “why am not in that goal already?”
Reengineer Your Company
To simplify and streamline your operations so that it is more efficient, faster and more effective and therefore more profitable, you have to reduce the number of steps in each process. You have to simplify the processes and make faster and better decision.
Pump Up Your Profits Conduct a complete profit analysis on every product. You must also remember that labor has a real “opportunity” cost along with other use of other resources especially in a multi-product or multi-services business.
Focus on Results
All your customers care about is results. They do not care much about your problems with your people, products, processes or any other aspects of your business.
There are four questions that customers answer before buying the product or service. These are:
What does it cost?
What do I get for the money?
How fast do I get the benefits you promise?
How sure can I be that I will get those benefits?
Seven Steps to Personal Performance
Step 1: Set clear, specific, written goals for each important area of your business. Make them measurable and time-bound.
Step 2: Make a list of activities before you begin a day, put it on paper. The best time to do this is before you go to bed so the subconscious mind can work on your list as you sleep.
Step 3: Set priorities on the list you made. Apply the 80/20 rule and select the top 20 percent of your tasks to work on.
Step 4: Practice creative procrastination. Since there are only 24 hours in a day, decide in advance which of those tasks have little value or importance can you do away with.
Step 5: Select the one most important job and have the
discipline to accomplish that first thing.
Step 6: Practice single-handling with the most important task you have identified. Resolve to work on it until it is resolved.
Step 7: Develop a sense of urgency. The faster you move, the more work you get done and the better you feel. This will create momentum.
Passive Income Ideas – Some Crazy Business Ideas That Made Internet Millionaires!
Open: It’s “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” August 28
Teenage girl missing, last seen Saturday at MN State Fair
7 Reasons Why You Should Leave Your Ex In The Past After A Break Up
Cubs’ Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson Miss Toronto for COVID-19 Vax Status – NBC Chicago
Hearing scheduled in legal battle over classified documents at Trump’s Florida residence
Miami Dolphins reach agreement with DE Trey Flowers
Why Should I Become an Outstanding Student?
Manchester United reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Ajax to sign Antony for £84m as Anthony Martial is set to negotiate new contracts with the Red Devils
Police are searching for a suspect after reporting a man without pants attacked a woman on a Virginia trail
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People