Quarterback’s gloomy outlook reinforces the idea of a long year ahead for New York football – The Denver Post
Daniel Jones may be this fall’s only hope at quarterback for New York football, not just Giants football.
The QB situation at MetLife Stadium on Sunday was grim.
Giants backup Tyrod Taylor left the game on a cart with a back injury after a huge blow from Jets advantage Micheal Clemons.
Coach Brian Daboll said “Tyrod should be fine” but the exact nature of the injury is unclear.
“I don’t think there is anything,” Daboll said. “He just landed hard. I spoke to him at halftime and he said he was fine.
Jets sophomore starter Zach Wilson is injured, recovering from arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus and a bone bruise in his right knee.
His expected date of return is unknown. His pre-season play before the injury did not inspire confidence. The Jets schedule is also a glove.
Jets backup Joe Flacco, the presumed Week 1 starter, threw a disgusting interception that was returned for a touchdown by Giants backup linebacker Austin Calitro.
It was a reminder that there’s no reason to feel safe heading into the 9/11 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
The NFL is a quarterback league.
Teams with stars in office win, thrive, and find ways to believe in the face of adversity. Clubs without QB stability are left behind.
The Giants are rebuilding, trying to turn Jones’ career around or at least lay the groundwork for his successor.
The Jets are further away. They took Wilson No. 2 overall in last year’s draft. They added pieces. Now is the time to start turning the corner.
But neither team’s quarterback status inspires confidence that 2022 will be a memorable year — unless, of course, Jones takes the next step. But unless Jones, who sat out Sunday’s preseason finale, overcomes the injuries and obstacles around and in front of him, it’s a big question.
Taylor is there to provide insurance if that doesn’t happen, and to potentially act as a bridge to next year’s rookie draft pick if Jones falters.
General manager Joe Schoen signed Taylor to a two-year, $11 million deal with $10.9 million guaranteed in free agency for a reason: He’s a good fit for this offense, and his presence creates a bit more security. so the Giants can work if Jones gets hurt. or stumble.
But Sunday also scared Taylor’s availability.
Taylor started the game and was constantly under pressure to play behind an offensive line consisting mostly of backups, with the exception of center Jon Feliciano. He threw an early interception.
Then Taylor went down with the injury about two minutes from the end of the first quarter, rolling to his right away from the pressure.
Clemons charged from Taylor’s left and the clothesline tackled Taylor to the turf as the QB completed a 25-yard pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger.
Taylor lay on the floor for a long time being examined by trainers. He eventually jogged off the field on his own.
But the second he reached the touchline, he fell back onto the grass. He struggled to get into the blue medical tent. And finally, he was carried to the locker room.
Taylor did not conduct a postgame interview. He returned to the sidelines in the second half in shorts and a t-shirt. So at least he was there.
But as much as Sunday’s Davis Webb-Chris Streveler duel provided entertainment to cap off the preseason, the regular season looms with the Giants and Jets having huge quarterback questions.
And history shows that teams with QB issues typically struggle to pull off consistent wins.
46,000 people evacuated overnight in heavy rains in China: report
Beijing:
As many as 46,400 people have been evacuated overnight as heavy rains have hit China’s Sichuan province since Saturday, according to local media.
The Global Times reported that seven cities and prefectures, including Chengdu, Guangyuan and the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze, were among the affected areas.
Among these, cities and prefectures in Sichuan and north and northwest Chengdu will see heavy rain this weekend while cities in Mianyang, Ya’an, Guangyuan, Deyang, Aba and Garze prefectures will see also moderate to heavy rain, according to Global Times.
The heaviest rainfall occurred in the Xiling snow mountain ski resort in Chengdu from 5 p.m. Saturday to 7:30 a.m. (local time) Sunday, reaching 165.1 millimeters.
The Central Weather Observatory had issued a blue thunderstorm alert on Sunday morning.
Local authorities have warned that persistent high temperatures have increased the risk of natural disasters in parts of Sichuan, where drought in the province has made the ground loose or hardened, and short-term heavy rains could potentially cause mudslides and other extreme natural disasters. .
The National Meteorological Center (NMC) had issued a yellow alert for high temperatures on Sunday morning for certain regions of the country, in particular eastern Sichuan, with the highest temperature even exceeding 40°C.
China’s worst heat wave in six decades is adding to the country’s economic challenges. Chinese officials have warned that the country could miss its 5.5% growth target for the year. China’s economic growth is slowing to 0.4%, the Washington Post reported.
With worsening climate change, heat waves are also expected to become more common in China.
Eleven provinces currently have warnings in place for temperatures above 104 degrees Fahrenheit. Chongqing, a self-administered city surrounded by Sichuan province, hit a record high of 112.1 degrees over the weekend, with highs of over 104 degrees expected to continue for about a week, according to the Washington Post.
‘The Patient’ on Hulu, starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson, is very scary : NPR
A man wakes up, lying in a bed. He looks confused, but he finds his glasses on the table next to him and puts them on. Fully dressed, he gets up, but when he takes a step, he hears a clicking sound. He looks down to find he’s chained to the ground by his ankle. It’s in a game room-style basement with dark walls. There’s a sliding glass door on one side of the room, but he can’t reach it. Small high windows on the other side, but he can’t reach them either. When he cries for help, no one answers.
This is the start of the 10 episode series The patientby Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creators of Americans. The trapped man is Alan Strauss, a therapist, played by Steve Carell. As we soon learn (and as they reveal in the publicity campaign for the show), he is being held at the home of his patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson). Therapy can be about a lot of things, but Sam has a very specific problem he needs help with: he’s a serial killer who wants to stop killing and finds it very difficult.
The elegance of this premise, as well as the challenge, is that it can branch off in different directions, but they must all come back to one of a simple set of possible outcomes. Alan will escape or be rescued or be voluntarily released; Either it will stay there forever, or it will die. Every option seems plausible at least once or twice in the story, as Alan plans and struggles to survive his captivity. And every option seems impossible, too. For his part, Sam faces a similar grim set of possible futures: keep killing or stop killing? Survive or die? Let Alan go or keep him prisoner until… what?
Steve Carell’s dramatic performances never quite came together as far as his considerable gifts suggest. Play Michael Scott on Office, he was capable of much nuance and emotion, controlled indications of Michael’s pain and desire for connection amidst his pettiness and ignorance. But in the movie foxcatcherin the series The morning showand in other projects (perhaps outside of family drama Handsome boy, which never made a big splash), he never seemed to find quite the right dramatic role. It suggested that there was a magnificent, human performance in him that had yet to be discovered. Alan Strauss may be.
Carell has a difficult task here: Alan is helpless in many ways, but must not seem doomed. He is very intelligent and holds a sort of authority over his captor, but the fact remains that he is chained to the ground. Carell’s performance polishes the big and small moments, highlighting Alan’s intelligence and determination, while leaving room for his fear and grief that he might not make it out alive.
There’s also a sense of dark (very, very dark) comedy inherent in the idea of a serial killer deciding that, like everyone else with a problem, maybe therapy could help. After all, isn’t a therapist the person who should help you, no matter what terrible secrets you reveal? Alan recites his job obligations reassuringly to Sam when it seems in his safety’s interest to do so. He promises, for example, confidentiality about what Sam confessed to him and promises to help as much as he can. There’s a clever ambiguity about whether any of Alan’s commitment might be genuine, and how much barely controlled dread is channeled into oft-repeated scripts.
Alan is a man who tries desperately not to scream or panic, but also not to explode in righteous anger at someone he tried to help and who rewarded him with imprisonment.
Over these 10 episodes, we see flashbacks to Alan’s complicated relationship with his adult children, especially his son Ezra (Andrew Leeds). The whole family once belonged to a Reform Jewish synagogue, where Alan’s wife, Beth, served as cantor. But as an adult with his own family, Ezra converted to Orthodox Judaism, which strained his relationship with his parents. Fortunately, the connection between Alan’s family history and his captivity is not awkward and straightforward, but complex. As a man in great peril, he wants to be reunited with his family and longs for a return to normalcy. But his situation leaves him plenty of time to think about the relationships he will find or leave behind, depending on the end of his story. His love for his family grows sharper and more piercing as the danger grows, and his regrets intensify as he wonders if he will have a chance to make amends.
Fields and Weisberg introduce elements of fantasy as well as flashbacks, particularly when Alan begins to focus on his experiences with his own therapist, played by David Alan Grier. The story can be slippery and disorienting – Alan’s mind wanders through his abundant alone time, and it’s not always clear whether we’re seeing reality, fantasy, or flashback. Yet in these episodes, most of which are around half an hour long, this story remains controlled, suspenseful and absorbing. And even with a limited visual landscape, given the time spent in a cellar, everything from doors to stairs to fast food bags has been carefully considered. The creators are advised to make the site of Alan’s confinement both eerie and hopeful – a basement with sliding glass doors on one side that offer the constant possibility of salvation.
Gleeson has the unenviable task of playing an irredeemable character. How to bring humanity to someone presented as a merciless killer? And not just any killer, but one with the singularly bizarre notion of affecting positive change within himself while terrorizing the person he thinks can help him. In Sam’s mind, his relationship with Alan is therapist-patient, though in Alan’s mind, it’s quite understandably prisoner-sensor. And yet, at times, it feels like Alan is trying therapy and Sam is trying to cash in on it. Still, the nagging question remains: Therapy until what? Therapy and after what?
The patient is thoughtful and moving like a really good drama, yet tense and suspenseful like the best thrillers. Hulu delivers the first two episodes on August 30, followed by one each week until the end of October. It’s a show that will have you wondering, over and over again, how he can possibly come to a conclusion that makes sense. But they have an end, and the end works. And it would be wrong to say a word more about it.
New York Times op-ed slams petition to scrap standardized testing to fight racism
The New York Times published an opinion piece on Saturday that opposed the elimination of standardized testing in order to uphold principles of racial equity.
The article, written by John McWhorter, said differences in racial results do not prove that the test itself is inherently racist and, therefore, does not prove that the test should be abolished.
“The Association of Social Work Boards administers the tests generally required for licensure as social workers. Apparently this amounts to a kind of racism to be reckoned with,” McWhorter wrote.
He cited a Change.org petition that stated, “Based on the claim that the association’s clinical exam is biased because from 2018 to 2021, 84% of white applicants passed it the first time, while only 45 percent of black applicants and 65 percent of Latino applicants did.”
FBI RESPONDS TO ZUCKERBERG CLAIM ABOUT JOE ROGAN THAT FACEBOOK LIMITED HUNTER BIDEN STORY AFTER AGENCY WARNING
“These numbers are grossly disproportionate and demonstrate a failure in exam design…the assertion that the problem lies with the test takers only reinforces the inherent racism in the test,” the petition continues.
“The petitioners add that the exam is administered only in English and that its questions are based on survey responses from a disproportionately white group of social workers,” McWhorter wrote. “But the petition doesn’t sufficiently explain why that makes the test racist. We’re just supposed to accept that it does.”
VANCE TEAR DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT ON FLIP-FLOPPING RECORD, RELAYS OPTIMISM ABOUT MID-TERM RACE: ‘IN A GOOD PLACE’
“The petitioners want states to eliminate requirements for social workers to pass the association’s tests, leaving competency for licensure to be demonstrated by graduation and a period of supervised work,” he continued.
He criticized ‘the fashionable ideology of our moment’ which he said encourages people to ‘think it’s somehow anti-racist to excuse blacks and browns from being measured by standardized tests’ .
He noted that similar arguments have been made regarding New York City Fire Department applications, state bar exams and teaching positions.
He argued that disproportionate test results in no way prove that the test itself is racist.
“If there was clear evidence of this, the petitioners would likely have pointed it out in order to make their case,” he wrote. “But the petition does not prove that the exam design is fatally flawed or show which components of the test are out of bounds. We need to address this issue more constructively.”
McWhorter argued that there are class differences that influence the behavior and educational outcomes of middle-class people compared to working-class people, including blacks and whites, and that changes must be made. in communities in order to reduce achievement gaps.
He also noted that “among social workers, black people are overrepresented – more than 20% in 2017 – compared to our proportion of the population, which hardly suggests a barrier to black participation in the profession.”
McWhorter, who is African-American himself, is a professor at Columbia University. Last year he wrote “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America.”
British Foreign Secretary Truss to declare China an official threat
Truss is in the running with Sunak to be Britain’s next prime minister.
Last week, Truss expressed doubts that France was an ally. Now this, planning to say that China will be classified as a “threat” to national security for the first time.
- says she will reshape foreign policy if she becomes prime minister
- will reopen the integrated review, published last year, which set out Britain’s diplomacy and defense priorities over the next decade. China has been described as a “systemic competitor”, but the review argued the UK should deepen its trading relationship with Beijing.
- China would be elevated to a status similar to that of Russia, which is defined in the review as an ‘acute threat’
News
Denzel Mims says decision for trade request was between him and his agent
In possibly his final game in a Jets uniform, Denzel Mims might have saved his best for last.
Mims recorded seven catches for 102 yards in Gang Green’s 31-27 victory over the Giants.
On Wednesday, Mims’ agent Ron Slavin publicly requested the Jets either trade or release his client, stating, “It’s just time.” After Sunday’s game, Mims spoke to the media for the first time since the request, saying that was a decision between him and his agent.
“I can just control what I can control,” Mims said. “I just need to come out every day do my part, come to work every day and come grinding.”
Mims has fallen down the Jets’ depth chart as he has dealt with illnesses, injuries and inconsistent play during his two seasons in New York. In two years with the Jets, the 24-year-old has caught 31 passes for 490 yards and zero touchdowns.
This summer, Mims performed better throughout training camp and the preseason. However, that hasn’t stopped the Jets from fielding calls for Mims as they’re expected to grant his request.
Mims believes his performance against the Giants is something he can do regularly, whether it’s with the Jets or another team.
“I feel like I’m better,” Mims said. “I always been this way, but today I got the chance to show it. I had a sickness last year, so I didn’t come back the way I wanted to.
“This year, I had a full offseason, no sickness, no injuries, so I feel good coming into this year. My first year, I had COVID, then last year, I had a sickness, so it is just about everything going right for once.”
