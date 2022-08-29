Recipients of student loan forgiveness should at least pay their fair share of taxes

That’s what happened to me when comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan had a three-hour interview with Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the latest episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

No, Rogan and Zuckerberg didn’t mention my name or my fiancée’s. But they have complained that their wives interrupt them when they work from home.

Rogan addressed the issue, mentioning “a big pushback now on people going to the office, rather than working from home.” Many companies have tightened their work-from-home policies, including Apple, which recently made headlines when its employees signed a petition opposing a new plan. forcing them to return to the office three days a week.

In response, Zuckerberg noted how “our business is actually quite forward-looking on remote work,” explaining that there are certain types of work that “you can do very well from a lot of different places. “. Zuckerberg expressed a similar sentiment in June 2021 when his company announced that employees could continue to work from home if their work could be done remotely, even after the pandemic was over: “We learned over the year elapsed that good work can be done anywhere,” he wrote then.

I couldn’t agree more on the benefits of working from home. A Pew Research Center poll released in February found that, like me, 64% of workers believe working from home makes it easier to balance their work and personal life. And I am completely in the camp of the 44%, who answer that teleworking makes them more efficient and allows them to meet deadlines more easily.

Zuckerberg noted that the downside of working from home becomes apparent when his wife of 10 years, Priscilla Chan, interrupts him. “I’ll be like in the zone… working on something and you know, my wife will like to ask me a basic question and I’ll just be like, ‘Oh man, it’s like, I just lost my flow,’” said the social media manager.

Zuckerberg continued, “From his perspective, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s okay, that was a quick question, just get back to what you’re doing. It’s like, no, that’s not how it works.”

At that time, Rogan opened up about his work-at-home experience with his wife of 13 years, Jessica Ditzel: “I physically run away from my wife when I have a joke idea.” The comic added, “If she talks and I have an idea, I’ll just run away. I just say, ‘I have an idea.’ I just have to, like, she gets it, so that’s fine. But yeah, if I’m writing, and she comes in and interrupts, it’s over. It’s just broken.”

Now comes the part where I am the problem.

I’ve lived with my longtime fiancée, Hend, for years. During the Covid-19 crisis, we became even closer as we worked – and continue to work – mainly from home. I joke that during the pandemic, I realized she was not just my best friend, but my only friend.

However, after listening to Rogan and Zuckerberg, I realized that I was the one interrupting my fiancée, contrary to their perception of their wives. Unlike Rogan, who says he runs away from his wife when he has an idea, I run to my fiancée. As Hend said recently, living with me is like having “my own personal radio show.” (Luckily, she said that playfully.)

Even though I host my SiriusXM show from the company’s studios two to three days a week, I’m home every day preparing for the show. I’m always trying to come up with show ideas and working on articles to write, and she’s my go-to. Although I’m no longer a full-time comedian, I still perform frequently, which means when I find a new joke, she’s the first to hear it.

I realize now after listening to Rogan and Zuckerberg that I interrupt my fiancée several times a day – always thinking it’s a simple matter, oblivious to how it might interrupt her in the “zone”.

Now, my fiancée being the compassionate and caring person that she is, did not complain to me. She also hasn’t appeared on the nation’s top-rated podcast — like Rogan and Zuckerberg did to vent on their spouses. (I wonder how their wives reacted to hearing the comments?)

But as Zuckerberg correctly noted, homework is all about finding the right “mix”. This is something I may need to work on more to be fair to my fiancée – as do others who think it’s just a slight interruption when asking a “quick question” to a loved one working from home.

Oddly enough, Rogan and Zuckerberg may be helping me become a better partner and colleague. Now the only question is whether I should interrupt my fiancée to tell her what I learned.