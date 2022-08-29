Reliance Retail is ready to launch a fast-paced consumer goods business

On paper, the Ravens’ roster calculations are straightforward. They entered Monday with 79 players on their roster. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, their initial roster of 53 players will be drawn up. On Wednesday, they will move a handful of sick players to injured reserve – freeing up space for veterans they intend to re-sign or newcomers who might fill a need – and reassemble their squad. training ground of 16 men.

In practice, the Ravens calculation is more complex. There are agreements with the agents to be made. There is a waiver wire to watch out for. There are business proposals to think about. There are list considerations to weigh.

“You have to decide not just between guys at one position, but how many guys you keep at one position at another,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 17-15 win Saturday over the Washington Commanders, their 23rd consecutive pre-season triumph. . “So we’ll just see where we go tomorrow and the day after.”

After a relatively stable Ravens preseason, GM Eric DeCosta’s next three days could be relatively straightforward. With two weeks to go before the season opener, there are only a limited number of variables at play. But with continued uncertainty in key positions, the front office could veer in unexpected directions.

Here’s a look at how the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster could shape up:

Offense

Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley

In his first offseason practices, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown seemed like just another training camp body. Instead, he finished the preseason with 464 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 117.7 passer rating, sixth-highest among quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts coming in Sunday. Huntley’s development makes Brown a luxury on this list, but he would make a great practice squad quarterback.

Running back (4): JK Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie

Gus Edwards (knee) will miss at least four games after being placed on the reserve list/physically unable to play. Dobbins’ early-season availability is uncertain; even if his surgically repaired knee is cleared for live rehearsals, he will still need time to increase his workload. That leaves Davis, who has started all three preseason games and has the confidence of the coaching staff, as the likely Week 1 starter. Hill’s speed, always an asset on special teams, has drawn the attention of Harbaugh. Badie’s burst and rookie status should give him the edge over Nate McCrary.

Wide Receiver (5): Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Close II, Tylan Wallace

Robinson’s signing – and the ensuing outburst in Saturday’s home win – lifts some of the mystery about receiver competition. As Near (soft tissue) and Wallace (knee) recover from minor injuries, the Ravens have had to find another complementary wide, especially without the emergence of inside candidates. Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk, Binjimen Victor and Raleigh Webb all picked up outstanding pre-season performance. A few will likely return as members of the practice squad. Wallace’s special teams ability should keep him safe despite a disappointing camp.

Tight end/fullback (5): Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar

He’s probably done enough in two preseason games to skip the final. Boyle, who has played just over a third of the offensive snaps in wins over the Cardinals and Arizona Commanders, could come into the season behind him on the depth chart. Kolar, who is still recovering from sports hernia surgery, is an obvious candidate for IR. With the Ravens’ depth here, the rookie won’t need to rush to get back.

Offensive tackle (4): Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Ja’Wuan James, Daniel Faalele

The good news: Stanley is expected to return to training this week. The bad news perhaps: It may not be enough time for the All-Pro left tackle, sidelined all offseason by yet another ankle rehabilitation, to prepare for Week 1 James is a solid substitute, although he hasn’t started a game since 2019.

Interior offensive line (6): Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari, Tire Phillips, Ben Cleveland

The Ravens’ highly anticipated left guard competition didn’t give the front office much in the way of token trading. Powers is the favorite. Phillips showed his talent inside but struggled with penalties and in his tackling reps. Cleveland hasn’t practiced or played since the Ravens’ win over the Cardinals.

At center, Linderbaum has allayed all Week 1 concerns. The first-round pick said after Saturday’s game that he expects his foot to be fully healthy for the season opener. If not, the versatile Mekari can step in.

Defense

Defensive line (6): Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Isaiah Mack

If the Ravens want a six-man rotation here, Jones’ knee injury, which could sideline him for a few games, should help Mack’s chances. He’s a more likely candidate for the team’s initial roster than Brent Urban, who the Ravens could agree to re-sign after Tuesday’s deadline. (As an “invested” veteran, Urban isn’t subject to waiver requests and can sign with any team.) Aaron Crawford’s groin injury hurts his chances of making the roster. Week 1 after a strong preseason, but he could return to Baltimore on the practice squad.

Outside linebacker (4): Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, David Ojabo

Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon) will miss at least four games after being placed on the reserve/PUP list. Ojabo, who heads to the IR, won’t be ready until at least mid-season as he rehabilitates his own Achilles injury. Steven Means, an invested veteran who impressed in camp, would likely take the second-round pick spot on the roster later this week. Even with inside linebacker Malik Harrison’s experience as a point defenseman, Hayes’ injury history could have the Ravens looking for more help. Undrafted rookie Jeremiah Moon should be a practice target.

Inside Linebacker (4): Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison, Josh Ross

Ross finished the preseason with 20 tackles (two for loss) and one pass defense in three games, averaging one tackle for every 5.7 defensive snaps. Foyesade Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles last season for the Atlanta Falcons, averaged one save per 6.0 defensive snaps in 2021. Ross’ rookie role in Baltimore would likely be limited to teams specials, but he showed enough this month for some team to want the undrafted Michigan product. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached him through college, also praised his character.

Kristian Welch’s experience in special teams should not be overlooked, however. The Ravens have already lost two stalwarts there this offseason with the retirement of defensive linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and with inside linebacker Chris Board joining the Detroit Lions.

Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams

Kevon Seymour’s chances of sneaking into the lineup took a hit after leaving Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. If Seymour, an invested veteran, is healthy enough to play on 9/11, he remains a viable path to the Ravens’ Week 1 roster, especially if Armour-Davis (head) or Williams (undisclosed) remain at the training gap. Peters did not participate in team drills during the open portion of camp, but he was healthy enough to grab an interception during recent practice, safety Chuck Clark said Thursday. Daryl Worley joined the Ravens practice squad late last year and could join this fall.

Security (4): Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone

Tony Jefferson said after Saturday’s game that he “wants to be a Raven”. He also said he understood “the technical details that go with all of this.” Translation: Even if Jefferson, a seasoned veteran, isn’t on the initial roster, he would be a prime candidate to fill a vacancy left by a player heading to IR. Ar’Darius Washington, who missed offseason practices with a foot injury that also delayed his training camp debut, would be a useful practice piece for the team. He played all but two snaps on Saturday and has the skills to cover slot receivers.

Special teams

Specialists (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore

With Cameron Dicker out on Sunday, it’s back to the status quo for the Ravens’ battery.

Week 1

Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.

TV: chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM

