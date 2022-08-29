News
Reliance Retail is ready to launch a fast-paced consumer goods business
Addressing shareholders, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Retail is now among the top 10 retailers in Asia. Reliance Retail achieved record revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore.
“The goal of this company is to develop and provide high quality, affordable products that meet the daily needs of every Indian. As part of our commitment to India’s rich culture and heritage, we will soon begin to market quality products produced by tribes and other marginalized communities across India,” said Isha Ambnani at the 45th RIL AGM on Monday.
She said this would not only provide these communities with remunerative employment and entrepreneurial opportunities, but would also help to preserve the incredibly rich talents, skills and knowledge base of our traditional Indian artisans, especially women.
Addressing shareholders, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Retail is now among the top 10 retailers in Asia. Reliance Retail achieved record revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 12,000 crore.
This year, Reliance Retail served over 200 million registered customers, equivalent to the collective population of the UK, France and Italy, across physical stores and Reliance Retail digital platforms.
“Our digital commerce platforms continued to grow with nearly 600,000 orders delivered daily, a 2.5x increase over last year,” Isha said.
She mentioned that JioMart, which delivers to over 260 cities, has been ranked India’s number one trusted brand for online groceries. JioMart operates on a hyperlocal delivery model and is the largest deployment of omnichannel capabilities in India.
“We opened over 2,500 stores during the year to bring our store count to over 15,000, covering an operational area of 42 million square feet. We continue to expand our reach to more customers through the addition of a network of stores and merchant partners,” said Isha.
Reliance Retail aims to serve more than 7,500 cities and 300,000 villages over the next five years.
Commenting on the grocery business, Isha said it is India’s largest commerce, serving the daily needs of our customers through a network of nearly 2,500 stores and digital commerce platforms, JioMart and Milkbasket.
Reliance Retail also launched Freshpik, a gourmet format, in 2021 and rolled out 7-Eleven for on-the-go customers.
She further demonstrated how the WhatsApp-JioMart partnership, which launched in 2021, works to improve the shopping experience for customers.
On the WhatsAPP-JIOMart partnership, Mark Zuckerberg, President and CEO de Meta said chat-based experiences like this will be the preferred way for people and businesses to communicate for years to come.
“Our digital commerce platforms of dependencedigital.in and JioMart provide a comprehensive omnichannel network, enabling us to deliver 93% of online store orders within six hours,” she said.
Reliance Retail also rolled out the JioMart Digital (JMD) initiative during the year. The platform enables small electronics merchants to sell Reliance Retail’s entire product portfolio on an assisted selling model, helping them deliver a superior customer experience and increase revenue.
Commenting on the growth of Reliance Retail as a whole, Isha said: “We have strengthened our own brand business with the launch of 600 new SKUs during the year in the categories of televisions, home appliances and electrical appliances. Our Fashion and Lifestyle business has the broadest physical reach with nearly 4,000 stores in over 1,000 cities.
As Reliance Retial plans to venture into the FMCG trading stocks of Britannia, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC and Nestle India, major FMGC companies will be the focus tomorrow.
(Edited by : Nishta Pandey)
First post: August 29, 2022, 3:20 PM STI
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
By MARCIA DUNN
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Fuel leaks during final liftoff preparations threatened to postpone the launch of NASA’s mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on its shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly 1 million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak. The fueling already was running nearly an hour late because of thunderstorms off Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.
The leak of highly explosive hydrogen appeared in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.
Then a second apparent hydrogen leak turned up in a valve that had caused trouble in June but that NASA thought it had fixed, officials said.
Later in the morning, NASA officials spotted what they feared was a crack or some other defect on the core stage — the big orange fuel tank with four main engines on it — but they later said it appeared to be just a buildup of frost.
The rocket was set to lift off on a mission to put a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The launch represents a milestone in America’s quest to put astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago.
NASA’s assistant launch director, Jeremy Graeber, said after the repeated struggles with the first leak that the space agency would have to decide whether to go forward with the Monday morning launch.
“We have a lot of work to get to that point,” Graeber cautioned.
If NASA scrubbed Monday’s launch, the next attempt wouldn’t be until Friday at the earliest.
The 322-foot (98-meter) spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that took the Apollo astronauts to the moon.
No astronauts were inside the rocket’s Orion capsule. Instead, the test dummies, fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions, were strapped in for the six-week mission, scheduled to end with the capsule’s splashdown in the Pacific in October.
Even though no one was on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris was expected among the VIPs.
The launch is the first flight in NASA’s 21st-century moon-exploration program, named Artemis after Apollo’s mythological twin sister.
Assuming the test goes well, astronauts will climb aboard for the second flight and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.
The problems seen Monday were reminiscent of NASA’s space shuttle era, when hydrogen fuel leaks disrupted countdowns and delayed a string of launches back in 1990.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.
Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between launch control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Though the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Will the move affect the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Moderna has accused Pfizer and its partner BioNTech of copying its mRNA technology, which it created years before the COVID-19 pandemic
Moderna sued Pfizer and BioNTech, alleging patent infringement. News18 (representative image)
Moderna has sued rival drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, alleging patent infringement related to the development of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
Moderna, a US-based biotech company, has accused Pfizer and BioNTech of copying its mRNA technology, which it created years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, infringes patents filed by Moderna between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna’s fundamental mRNA technology,” the company said.
“Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna’s permission, to manufacture Comirnaty,” Moderna added.
What does this lawsuit mean? Will this impact the availability of COVID-19 vaccines?
Let’s take a closer look:
What is the Moderna-Pfizer controversy?
Moderna claimed in its statement that Pfizer-BioNTech copied two key features of its intellectual property.
One alleged violation concerns the structure of mRNA, which its scientists began working on in 2010 and were the first to demonstrate in human trials in 2015.
The second is the coding of a full-length spike protein that Moderna developed while making the vaccine against the coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
“Pfizer and BioNTech tested four different candidate vaccines, which included options that would have avoided Moderna’s innovative path. Pfizer and BioNTech, however, ultimately decided to proceed with a vaccine that has the exact same mRNA chemical modification as its vaccine,” Reuters quoted Moderna as saying.
Moderna sued in the United States and Germany for unstated damages.
What is mRNA technology?
Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines help cells make a protein or piece of protein that will trigger an immune response inside the body. This immune response, in which antibodies are produced, protects the body and helps fight the virus in the future.
After vaccination, mRNA quickly enters cells and tells them to create a SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which then evokes an immune response, said Dr. Adam Taylor, a virologist and researcher at Griffith University of queensland. Reuters.
Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines use mRNA technology, which the former first introduced commercially in COVID-19 injections, BBC reported.
Meanwhile, other vaccines use the technique of injecting weakened or dead forms of a virus recognized by the immune system to create antibodies.
READ ALSO: WHO approves Valneva’s French vaccine against COVID-19: here’s everything you need to know about it
Pfizer “surprised” by the lawsuit
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer expressed surprise at the lawsuit and said it had not fully investigated Moderna’s suit.
“The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine was based on BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology,” Pfizer said in a statement.
“We remain confident in our intellectual property supporting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and will vigorously defend against the lawsuit allegations,” the company spokesperson said, according to BBC.
Moderna’s change of position
Earlier in 2020, Moderna said it would not enforce its patent so other drugmakers could invent their own vaccines, especially for low- and middle-income countries.
“Moderna has refrained from asserting its patents sooner so as not to distract from efforts to end the pandemic as quickly as possible,” the company had said.
Will the trial affect the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine?
It’s unlikely.
Moderna said it was not seeking to remove the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, Comirnaty, from the market, but seeking compensation.
According The edgethere should be no major effect on the production of the COVID-19 vaccine by the partners after Moderna’s litigation.
“Moderna expects Pfizer and BioNTech to compensate Moderna for Comirnaty’s continued use of Moderna’s patented technologies,” The edge quoted Shannon Thyme Klinger, chief legal officer of Moderna, as said.
Similar lawsuits
A lawsuit has been filed against BioNTech by German biotechnology company CureVac alleging patent infringement related to the use of specific mRNA molecules. BioNTech denied the charges and said its work was original.
In March, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals filed suit against Pfizer and Moderna for allegedly infringing a patent that covers a “breakthrough class of cationic biodegradable lipids used to form lipid nanoparticles” for mRNA vaccines, reported. Fierce Pharma.
Moderna has also been sued for patent infringement in the US and is currently embroiled in a dispute with the US National Institutes of Health over rights to mRNA technology.
Aaron Rodgers says NFL ‘Stooges’ threatened players with their jobs because of vaccines
Another revelation from Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in his interview with Joe Rogan revealed how the NFL threatens players by holding their jobs hostage unless they are vaccinated.
During the Aug. 27 Joe Rogan podcast in which Rodgers admitted he deliberately misled the media about his vaccine status, Rodgers also lambasted the NFL for its efforts to force players to take the hit.
Rodgers slammed the NFL for “virtue signaling” on the vax and added that the league had sent “stokers” to force compliance.
“Look how fair our league is, we have 95% compliance with the vaccine,” Rodgers quipped. “If you don’t, we’ll send a stooge to your team to show you graphs of your team’s vaccination percentage versus the rest of the league, what actually happened.”
Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan inside information about how the NFL threatened players with their jobs and paychecks in order to force them to take the COVID vaccine. pic.twitter.com/sylc5Jaix1
— Sean Fracek (@seanfracek) August 28, 2022
“On the third day of training camp, they sent this lackey and he showed these slides of your team vaccination percentage. What are you doing compared to the rest of the league? And I started asking him about accountability. “Oh, I’m not a lawyer,” Rodgers continued.
“You’re here to talk about these different things and you’re not talking about anybody’s personal health issues,” he said. “There are no exemptions, you removed religious exemptions, you removed PEG exemptions, you removed anyone’s ability to have an opinion that I don’t want to do this.”
Rodgers said teams were bullied into forcing compliance and told they would have to forfeit games if they had a certain number of players and staff with positive COVID results. The league began notifying teams of the forfeit rule in July 2021.
Rodgers added that the NFL told players they would also sacrifice pay for any lost games as another way to force compliance.
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
How the Chicago Bears fared in their preseason finale, with reasons for optimism — and doubt — in each phase
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields told reporters after a 21-20 preseason victory over the Cleveland Browns that he “for sure” was thinking about his first trip to FirstEnergy Stadium last season — and how much better Saturday’s outing went.
“I was of course thinking about that,” Fields said with a smile. “I am glad 95 (Myles Garrett) wasn’t playing today. But I’m glad we came out with a (win) today for sure.”
Fields’ answer provided a good summary of how to feel about the Bears’ third straight preseason victory — satisfaction with a dose of reality.
It was a nice, confidence-building win for Fields, who threw three touchdown passes in five drives and wasn’t sacked.
But it wasn’t against the full-strength Browns defense, which sat — among others — Garrett, the monster pass rusher who had 4½ of the Browns’ nine sacks in Fields’ first career start in 2021 under previous Bears coach Matt Nagy.
With that in mind, here’s our three-phase review of Saturday’s win.
Offense
Reason for optimism: Entering Saturday, the only points the first-team offense put up in four drives against the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks was a Cairo Santos field goal.
So for Fields to lead three touchdown drives while completing 14 of 16 passes for 156 yards was a big development. After a 22-yard scoring pass to Ryan Griffin and a 12-yarder to Dante Pettis, the highlight was a 24-yarder to a wide-open Cole Kmet as Fields rolled to his right and patiently waited for the right moment.
Notably on the first scoring drive, the Bears didn’t allow themselves to get derailed by Griffin’s holding penalty, which set them back to first-and-20 at the Browns 49-yard line. Fields quickly made up the yardage, hitting Pettis for 14 yards and Kmet for 8 before the touchdown pass to Griffin.
Running back David Montgomery also got his first preseason action, which included a bruising finish to a 13-yard run on the second touchdown drive.
Afterward, multiple players — from Fields to Kmet to left guard Cody Whitehair — talked about how they can carry the momentum into the season.
“It is just execution on all parts,” Fields said. “The O-line did a great job protecting today. I told them that multiple times. The receivers did a great job with scramble drill, just running the right routes at the right depth and stuff like that. Just protection-wise, run the football and that will open everything up with play action and our bootlegs.”
Reason for concern: This is more of a reason for caution than concern, but the aforementioned absences on the Browns defense were noteworthy. In addition to Garrett, pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II sat out.
Garrett and Clowney combined for 25 sacks last season. So the Bears offensive line, which has been under so much scrutiny this preseason as the team tries to find the right combination, didn’t face the Browns’ most potent pass rushers.
And the first series, a three-and-out, wasn’t good. Fields had to throw the ball away under pressure on third-and-11.
“We have to come out better, faster and come out swinging,” Montgomery said. “I did not come out hot on the first drive, but we all picked it up and managed to come together and put some drives together.”
While the first-team offense didn’t have any turnovers, the second team had ball-security issues, with quarterback Trevor Siemian and running back De’Montre Tuggle each losing fumbles.
Worth noting: On the Bears’ second drive, Fields scrambled 9 yards for a first down and slid to get down with Browns defenders closing in. As Fields was on the ground, linebacker Jacob Phillips dived in with a hard hit to the quarterback’s head, prompting Bears offensive linemen Whitehair and Sam Mustipher to leap to Fields’ defense.
Phillips was called for unnecessary roughness, a 15-yard penalty that helped the Bears on their first touchdown drive. Fields has lamented not getting such calls in the past, including on a late hit by Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill in the first preseason game, so he was satisfied it was called Saturday.
“Hopefully it does not have to be that egregious next time for them to call it,” Fields said.
Defense
Reason for optimism: The Bears were missing five defensive starters but held the Browns to six first-half points.
Even though starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson was out, Bears corners made several key plays to stifle the Browns and quarterback Jacoby Brissett, including on back-to-back plays in the second quarter.
On second-and-1, Kindle Vildor tackled D’Ernest Johnson for a 3-yard loss. On the next play, rookie Kyler Gordon, playing in his second game, dived to break up a pass to David Njoku and force the Browns to punt.
On the Browns’ next drive, Greg Stroman Jr., who has been trying to earn a roster spot, intercepted Brissett’s pass to Anthony Schwartz.
Vildor later broke up a deep third-and-11 pass to former Bears wide receiver Javon Wims, while Stroman knocked down a pass to Wims on a two-point conversion attempt that would have given the Browns the lead in the fourth quarter.
Reason for concern: Saturday’s game was supposed to be weak-side linebacker Roquan Smith’s preseason debut after he missed 3½ weeks of training camp while conducting a “hold-in” waiting for a new contract that never materialized. But Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Smith experienced “tightness” before the game.
Smith’s absence wasn’t ideal as the Bears hoped to get him some game experience at his new position next to middle linebacker Nicholas Morrow. But as long as Smith gets healthy in the next two weeks for the season opener — and general manager Ryan Poles told the broadcast team he thought everything would be all right — the Bears don’t seem too concerned about him not playing in the preseason.
“This guy is a good player — a really good player — and he’s played a lot of football,” Eberflus said. “He’s got a lot of snaps under his belt. Just like (Robert Quinn), they have a lot of snaps and they’ll be ready to go.”
The Bears sat a healthy Quinn because they didn’t see a need to play the veteran. Eberflus was vague on the absences of Johnson and safety Eddie Jackson. The Bears won’t release an injury report until next week, so it’s worth watching who practices this week.
Worth noting: As NFL cutdown day approaches Tuesday, several fringe defensive players were working for final roster spots.
Stroman and Lamar Jackson were among those looking to make one final impression as backup cornerbacks. Stroman had the interception, two passes defended and four tackles. Jackson, who received the start in place of Johnson, had five tackles and a pass defended.
Defensive lineman Trevon Coley, who has played four seasons in the NFL, joined the Bears at the beginning of August and finished the preseason with a team-high three sacks and six quarterback hits along with two passes defended. He had two of the Bears’ three quarterback hits Saturday.
Will any of those performances be enough to make it past cuts Tuesday?
Special teams
Reason for optimism: After the Bears’ first drive stalled at their 19-yard line after three plays, rookie Trenton Gill punted 58 yards and the Bears got the Browns down at the Cleveland 32.
Gill averaged 48.6 yards on five punts with a net average of 42.6 and one inside the 20. He also rotated kickoff duties with Santos.
Reason for concern: Santos was perfect in his first two preseason games on four field goals and four extra points.
But his only field-goal attempt Saturday — a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter — hit the left upright. He made three extra points before that.
Worth noting: With Velus Jones Jr. out with an injury and Dazz Newsome cut, Pettis had two punt returns for 17 yards. It will be interesting to see whether the Bears’ trust in him as a returner — coupled with a solid showing on offense Saturday — will earn him a roster spot in a wide receivers room that has many injuries.
Pettis had three catches for 37 yards, and Fields praised him for his play on his touchdown catch.
“Pretty much one-on-one, little bit of inside leverage, so just stayed patient on his route and of course he ran a good route,” Fields said. “He is a great route runner, probably one of the best ones we have on the team. He executed the route perfectly and I threw the ball to him.”
Who makes the cut? It may not matter to some. – Denver Post
On paper, the Ravens’ roster calculations are straightforward. They entered Monday with 79 players on their roster. At 4 p.m. Tuesday, their initial roster of 53 players will be drawn up. On Wednesday, they will move a handful of sick players to injured reserve – freeing up space for veterans they intend to re-sign or newcomers who might fill a need – and reassemble their squad. training ground of 16 men.
In practice, the Ravens calculation is more complex. There are agreements with the agents to be made. There is a waiver wire to watch out for. There are business proposals to think about. There are list considerations to weigh.
“You have to decide not just between guys at one position, but how many guys you keep at one position at another,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 17-15 win Saturday over the Washington Commanders, their 23rd consecutive pre-season triumph. . “So we’ll just see where we go tomorrow and the day after.”
After a relatively stable Ravens preseason, GM Eric DeCosta’s next three days could be relatively straightforward. With two weeks to go before the season opener, there are only a limited number of variables at play. But with continued uncertainty in key positions, the front office could veer in unexpected directions.
Here’s a look at how the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster could shape up:
Offense
Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
In his first offseason practices, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown seemed like just another training camp body. Instead, he finished the preseason with 464 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 117.7 passer rating, sixth-highest among quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts coming in Sunday. Huntley’s development makes Brown a luxury on this list, but he would make a great practice squad quarterback.
Running back (4): JK Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie
Gus Edwards (knee) will miss at least four games after being placed on the reserve list/physically unable to play. Dobbins’ early-season availability is uncertain; even if his surgically repaired knee is cleared for live rehearsals, he will still need time to increase his workload. That leaves Davis, who has started all three preseason games and has the confidence of the coaching staff, as the likely Week 1 starter. Hill’s speed, always an asset on special teams, has drawn the attention of Harbaugh. Badie’s burst and rookie status should give him the edge over Nate McCrary.
Wide Receiver (5): Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Close II, Tylan Wallace
Robinson’s signing – and the ensuing outburst in Saturday’s home win – lifts some of the mystery about receiver competition. As Near (soft tissue) and Wallace (knee) recover from minor injuries, the Ravens have had to find another complementary wide, especially without the emergence of inside candidates. Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk, Binjimen Victor and Raleigh Webb all picked up outstanding pre-season performance. A few will likely return as members of the practice squad. Wallace’s special teams ability should keep him safe despite a disappointing camp.
Tight end/fullback (5): Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
He’s probably done enough in two preseason games to skip the final. Boyle, who has played just over a third of the offensive snaps in wins over the Cardinals and Arizona Commanders, could come into the season behind him on the depth chart. Kolar, who is still recovering from sports hernia surgery, is an obvious candidate for IR. With the Ravens’ depth here, the rookie won’t need to rush to get back.
Offensive tackle (4): Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Ja’Wuan James, Daniel Faalele
The good news: Stanley is expected to return to training this week. The bad news perhaps: It may not be enough time for the All-Pro left tackle, sidelined all offseason by yet another ankle rehabilitation, to prepare for Week 1 James is a solid substitute, although he hasn’t started a game since 2019.
Interior offensive line (6): Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari, Tire Phillips, Ben Cleveland
The Ravens’ highly anticipated left guard competition didn’t give the front office much in the way of token trading. Powers is the favorite. Phillips showed his talent inside but struggled with penalties and in his tackling reps. Cleveland hasn’t practiced or played since the Ravens’ win over the Cardinals.
At center, Linderbaum has allayed all Week 1 concerns. The first-round pick said after Saturday’s game that he expects his foot to be fully healthy for the season opener. If not, the versatile Mekari can step in.
Defense
Defensive line (6): Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Isaiah Mack
If the Ravens want a six-man rotation here, Jones’ knee injury, which could sideline him for a few games, should help Mack’s chances. He’s a more likely candidate for the team’s initial roster than Brent Urban, who the Ravens could agree to re-sign after Tuesday’s deadline. (As an “invested” veteran, Urban isn’t subject to waiver requests and can sign with any team.) Aaron Crawford’s groin injury hurts his chances of making the roster. Week 1 after a strong preseason, but he could return to Baltimore on the practice squad.
Outside linebacker (4): Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, David Ojabo
Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon) will miss at least four games after being placed on the reserve/PUP list. Ojabo, who heads to the IR, won’t be ready until at least mid-season as he rehabilitates his own Achilles injury. Steven Means, an invested veteran who impressed in camp, would likely take the second-round pick spot on the roster later this week. Even with inside linebacker Malik Harrison’s experience as a point defenseman, Hayes’ injury history could have the Ravens looking for more help. Undrafted rookie Jeremiah Moon should be a practice target.
Inside Linebacker (4): Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison, Josh Ross
Ross finished the preseason with 20 tackles (two for loss) and one pass defense in three games, averaging one tackle for every 5.7 defensive snaps. Foyesade Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles last season for the Atlanta Falcons, averaged one save per 6.0 defensive snaps in 2021. Ross’ rookie role in Baltimore would likely be limited to teams specials, but he showed enough this month for some team to want the undrafted Michigan product. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached him through college, also praised his character.
Kristian Welch’s experience in special teams should not be overlooked, however. The Ravens have already lost two stalwarts there this offseason with the retirement of defensive linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and with inside linebacker Chris Board joining the Detroit Lions.
Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams
Kevon Seymour’s chances of sneaking into the lineup took a hit after leaving Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. If Seymour, an invested veteran, is healthy enough to play on 9/11, he remains a viable path to the Ravens’ Week 1 roster, especially if Armour-Davis (head) or Williams (undisclosed) remain at the training gap. Peters did not participate in team drills during the open portion of camp, but he was healthy enough to grab an interception during recent practice, safety Chuck Clark said Thursday. Daryl Worley joined the Ravens practice squad late last year and could join this fall.
Security (4): Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone
Tony Jefferson said after Saturday’s game that he “wants to be a Raven”. He also said he understood “the technical details that go with all of this.” Translation: Even if Jefferson, a seasoned veteran, isn’t on the initial roster, he would be a prime candidate to fill a vacancy left by a player heading to IR. Ar’Darius Washington, who missed offseason practices with a foot injury that also delayed his training camp debut, would be a useful practice piece for the team. He played all but two snaps on Saturday and has the skills to cover slot receivers.
Special teams
Specialists (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore
With Cameron Dicker out on Sunday, it’s back to the status quo for the Ravens’ battery.
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
TV: chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
