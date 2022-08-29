News
Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barcelona cruise past Real Valladolid 4-0
He was nicknamed Lewangoalski by former teammate Thomas Müller – and now Barcelona fans understand why.
New signing Robert Lewandowski continued his fast start to the season by scoring twice in Barca’s impressive 4-0 win over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.
It was the second time in as many games that Lewandowski, Barcelona’s summer signing from Bayern Munich, scored a brace, while Pedri and Sergi Roberto also added goals for the home side.
After starting the La Liga season with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona have produced two strong performances against Real Sociedad and now Valladolid – signs that the Catalan club could be heading for better results this season compared to the last.
Lewandowski was denied by the post early in Sunday’s game, as was Ousmane Dembélé 10 minutes later.
However, the Polish striker took advantage of Barca’s pressure and netted his first goal by converting Raphinha’s cross with a fine finish at the far post.
Pedri doubled the Blaugrana’s lead from inside the box just before half-time, and the game was almost over shortly after the hour mark for newly promoted Valladolid when Lewandowski produced a superb back heel on the pass from Dembele.
Lewandowski almost scored a hat-trick in the final moments, but his shot ricocheted off the crossbar and fell on Sergi Roberto, who completed the rout.
The victory also included a league debut for Jules Koundé – one of Barcelona’s new signings had struggled to sign up before the season as the club struggled with financial turmoil and complied with fair trade rules. La Liga financial play.
The French defender proved a useful addition to the starting line-up as he cleared a shot off the line midway through the second half.
Barcelona are third in La Liga behind defending champions Real Madrid and Real Betis after three games and next face Sevilla, winless so far this season, on Saturday.
10 Types of Insurance You Didn’t Know You Needed
You may not realize it, but you could be at risk of losing your financial security in a number of different ways. Most people are aware that they need health insurance. But many overlook the fact that they may also need auto insurance, renter’s insurance, and more. If you’re not sure which types of insurance cover the threats to your financial well-being, check out this list of 10 types of insurance you didn’t know you needed.
Types Of Insurance List:
1) Homeowner’s Insurance – Types Of Insurance
Your home is likely your most valuable asset. It’s important to have adequate protection in case of fire, theft, or other damage. Homeowner’s insurance can help cover the cost of repairs or replacement. Homeowner’s insurance can also provide liability coverage if someone is injured on your property. There are many different types of homeowner’s insurance policies available, so be sure to shop around and find the one that best meets your needs.
2) Life Insurance
Most people are familiar with life insurance. Life insurance pays out a death benefit to your loved ones in the event of your passing. But there are different types of life insurance policies, and it’s important to choose the right one for you. Term life insurance is the most basic and affordable type of policy, but it only covers you for a set period of time. Whole life insurance covers you for your entire life, but it’s more expensive.
3) Health Insurance – Types Of Insurance
If you’re like most people, you probably only think about health insurance when you’re sick or injured. But there’s a lot more to it than that. Health insurance can help cover the cost of preventive care, prescriptions, and more. There are different types of health insurance, so be sure to do your research to find the best plan for you. A high deductible means lower monthly premiums but higher out-of-pocket costs if you need medical care. Preferred provider organization (PPO) plans allow members to see doctors outside of their network as long as they have an in-network referral from their primary doctor.
4) Auto Insurance
Auto insurance is one of the most common types of insurance. It protects you financially if you’re in an accident or your car is stolen. It’s important to have because it can help cover the cost of repairs or medical bills. There are different types of auto insurance, so be sure to shop around and find the one that’s right for you.
5) Renters’ or Condo Owners’ Insurance – Types Of Insurance
If you’re renting an apartment or condo, your landlord’s insurance policy doesn’t cover your stuff – you need renters’ insurance. Even if you don’t have a lot of possessions, it’s important to insure them in case of theft, fire, or other damage. Renters’ insurance is relatively inexpensive and easy to get, so there’s no excuse not to have it.
6) Identity Theft Protection
Identity theft protection is a type of insurance that can help you financially if your identity is stolen. If you become a victim of identity theft, this insurance can help pay for things like credit monitoring, lost wages, and legal fees. It can also help reimburse you for any out-of-pocket expenses you incur as a result of the theft.
7) Disability Insurance – Types Of Insurance
Most people think of health insurance and life insurance when they think about types of insurance, but there are many other types that are just as important. Disability insurance is one type that is often overlooked. This type of insurance can provide you with income if you are unable to work due to an injury or illness. It can help you cover your living expenses and medical bills until you are able to return to work. There are two main types of disability insurance: short-term and long-term.
8) Long-Term Care Coverage
Did you know that long-term care insurance is a type of insurance that helps cover the cost of custodial care? This type of care is typically provided by a nursing home, assisted living facility, or in-home health care worker. Long-term care insurance can help you pay for these services should you need them in the future.
9) Fire Insurance – Types Of Insurance
Fire insurance is a type of property insurance that covers damage caused by fire. It can also cover other types of damage, such as smoke damage. If you have a mortgage, your lender will require you to have fire insurance. But even if you don’t have a mortgage, it’s still a good idea to have this type of insurance.
10) Pet Insurances
Pet insurance is a type of insurance that helps cover the cost of your pet’s medical care. It can help you pay for things like vet visits, prescriptions, and even surgeries. There are a few different types of pet insurance, so be sure to do your research to find the one that’s right for you and your pet.
While there are dozens of types of insurance available on the market, these are ten of the most important – or at least, the most unexpected – that you may not have known you needed. Review your needs and consider adding a few of these policies to your portfolio to protect yourself in the case of unforeseen.
Photos from family’s birthday party weren’t political, ‘Please stop making assumptions’
Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney responded to the woke onslaught she faced after posting photos from her mum’s 60th birthday party – which suggested she may have some conservative knowledge – and implored her fans to ” please stop making assumptions.
“You guys this is wild,” Sweeney wrote. “An innocent celebration for my mother’s 60th birthday turned into a nonsensical political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions.
“Much love to everyone ♥️ and happy birthday mom!” added the actress.
You guys are wild. An innocent celebration for my mother’s 60th birthday turned into a nonsensical political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to all ♥️ and happy birthday mom!
—Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) August 27, 2022
Sweeney, who is perhaps best known for playing Cassie Howard on HBO Euphoriawas attacked on Saturday after she posted several photos from the party on her Instagram account.
In one photo, a man is seen wearing what appears to be a Blue Lives Matter “Thin Blue Line” t-shirt, and other family members can be seen in a video wearing a hat that says “Make Sixty Great Again” – a parody of the “MAGA” slogan that fueled former President Donald Trump’s run for the White House in 2016.
The actress’ brother, Trent, also posted some photos from the party, which clearly displayed the slogan “Great Again” on the hats of two guests, much to the dismay of the outraged crowd.
But in today’s polarized society, people aren’t free to wear whatever they want in public without finding themselves attacked by a woke mob. Upon seeing the photos, outraged leftists quickly attacked Sweeney, with many calling his family “racist.”
“You should have selected other photos to post that would not be left to interpretation in this way. Lesson learned for you,” a Twitter user gave lectures.
“Your family wears MAGA hats and blue shirts, life matters, they are racist,” another declared. “It’s time to face reality candy, just because you’re white and famous doesn’t mean you have to have it all.”
“[Z]endaya would never do that,” another Twitter user said by Sweeney Euphoria co-starred.
“Girl they were wearing MAGA hats and blue t-shirts, you can’t be serious,” another lamented.
You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangeloand on Instagram.
Fatal shooting after car chase outside Morgan Park police station leaves woman killed and man injured – NBC Chicago
A woman was killed and a man was injured Sunday night in a shooting just outside the 22nd Precinct Police Station in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood, police say.
At approximately 8:47 p.m. in the 1900 block of Monterey Avenue, the two were heading north in a vehicle when a gray Chrysler approached them and someone inside began shooting on the vehicle, police said.
The driving victim, a 42-year-old man, tried to drive away from the suspect towards the 22nd precinct station, police said.
As the suspect’s vehicle continued to follow him, the victim drove towards the station’s exit port. The suspect in the gray Chrysler then pulled over and fired several bullets, police said.
The man got out of his vehicle and headed for the front door of the station, where officers found him, police said. He was first taken to hospital in serious condition. Authorities later reported that he suffered a scrape to his lower body and was in good condition.
The 46-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Several bullets hit the post and officers heard the gunfire from inside, police said.
“Just another act of senseless violence in our city. We’re asking everyone to run to the police. And have these offenders brazen enough to shoot a police station. A woman lost her life tonight at the “outside the 22nd District. There are no words, terribly sad,” 19th Ward Ald. Matthew O’Shea said.
Police say no one is in custody and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
Chicago Police Superintendent. David Brown, Monday at 11 a.m., is to provide information on recent public safety efforts and investigations.
The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.
ASK IRA: Is Tyler Herro plus sweeteners too much for Donovan Mitchell?
Q: Hello, Ira. As of right now, how many first-round draft picks better is Donovan Mitchell over Tyler Herro? Offensively, Mitchell is currently the more polished player, but defensively he’s not an upgrade over Tyler. Tyler Herro is 6 feet 5, whereas Mitchell is only 6-1. As Herro continues to mature his game and body, I think Herro is the player that offers more upside in the long run. What are your thoughts? – Carlos, West Park.
A: This to me is the crux of any Tyler Herro trade discussion, exactly how much sweetener, if any, should be included. We know the Jazz want draft picks, with it likely that Tyler could be flipped for at least two (with protections). But when it comes to sending Tyler and multiple picks, that’s where risk/reward enters the equation. And then even more so if the Jazz also seek sweeteners along the lines of a Max Strus of Omer Yurtseven. Donovan Mitchell is universally considered better than Tyler at the moment; that is the NBA’s assessment. But how much better has to be considered when considering potential trade sweeteners. As it is, Utah appears to be overreaching at the moment, just as the Nets did with Kevin Durant.
Q: The Heat finish around four or fifth in the regular season, lucky if they have home court in the first round. – Morgan, New Orleans.
A: And you certainly could be correct, considering the Heat finished last season two games ahead of the Bucks, Celtics and 76ers, who all tied for second. So once you add in the Nets and their renewed Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving hope, there could be a particularly challenging Nos. 4-5 series ahead. But the East also was deep last season, and the Heat found a way to avoid such a test. So basically put your doubts on hold at the moment, considering the Heat tend to find a way.
Q: Hello Ira, I remember Pat Riley saying that Micky Arison expressed his willingness to go into the tax, so long as the Miami Heat are legitimate contenders for a NBA title. Since Jimmy Butler’s arrival we have indeed been contenders, so why do you think the reluctance to spend now while we have this window with Butler and Kyle Lowry? – Carlos, West Park.
A: Because it has to be for the right player, especially when it comes to triggering the clock on the repeater tax. For Kevin Durant, the tax concerns assuredly would have been put aside. Perhaps for Donovan Mitchell, as well. For now, the Heat have found a way to make it work with the maximum (or near maximum) salaries of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. For now, it would be a 15th man that would put the Heat into the tax.
Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang assaulted by armed gang at his home
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was assaulted as an armed gang equipped with iron bars targeted the Barcelona striker’s house on Monday, sources have confirmed to ESPN.
Aubameyang and his wife were handcuffed and tied up for an extended period during the robbery, although club sources say neither suffered serious injuries.
Thieves broke into Aubameyang’s home just outside Barcelona in Castelldefels, where he lives with his partner and two children, in the early hours of Monday morning.
The house is around 200 meters from the properties still owned by ex-Barca stars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who both use private security companies to protect their homes.
Aubameyang, 33, had just returned home from Barca’s 4-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday, where he was an unused substitute.
Sources confirmed that the gang forced him to open a safe containing jewelry, among other expensive items, which they took.
The gang has not yet been apprehended, according to police sources.
Just last week, Aubameyang’s teammate Robert Lewandowski had his €70,000 watch stolen from his car as he arrived for training at the Ciutat base Barca sportsman.
Projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster: Who makes the cut? It might not matter for some.
On paper, the Ravens’ roster math is straightforward. They entered Monday with 79 players on their roster. By 4 p.m. Tuesday, their initial 53-man roster will be set. On Wednesday, they’ll move a handful of ailing players to injured reserve — clearing space for veterans they intend to re-sign or newcomers who might fill a need — and assemble their 16-man practice squad.
In practice, the Ravens’ calculus is more complex. There are deals with agents to make. There’s a waiver wire to monitor. There are trade proposals to mull over. There are roster considerations to weigh.
“You have to decide not just between guys at a position, but how many guys you keep at one position across to another,” coach John Harbaugh said after the Ravens’ 17-15 win Saturday over the Washington Commanders, their 23rd straight preseason triumph. “So we’ll just see where we go tomorrow and the next day.”
After a relatively stable Ravens preseason, general manager Eric DeCosta’s next three days could be relatively simple. Two weeks from the season opener, there are only so many variables in play. But with uncertainty lingering at key positions, the front office could veer in unexpected directions.
Here’s a look at how the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster could take shape:
Offense
Quarterback (2): Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley
In his early offseason workouts, undrafted rookie Anthony Brown looked like he’d be just another training camp body. Instead, he ended the preseason with 464 passing yards, three touchdowns and a 117.7 passer rating, the sixth highest among quarterbacks with at least 20 attempts entering Sunday. Huntley’s development makes Brown a luxury on this roster, but he’d make a fine practice squad quarterback.
Running back (4): J.K. Dobbins, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Tyler Badie
Gus Edwards (knee) will miss at least four games after being placed on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list. Dobbins’ early-season availability is uncertain; even if his surgically repaired knee is cleared for live repetitions, he’d still need time to ramp up his workload. That leaves Davis, who started all three preseason games and has the coaching staff’s trust, as the likely Week 1 starter. Hill’s speed, always an asset on special teams, has caught Harbaugh’s eye. Badie’s burst and rookie status should give him the nod over Nate McCrary.
Wide receiver (5): Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche II, Tylan Wallace
Robinson’s signing — and subsequent explosion in Saturday’s home win — takes some of the mystery out of the receiver competition. With Proche (soft tissue) and Wallace (knee) recovering from minor injuries, the Ravens had to find another complementary wideout, especially with no in-house candidates emerging. Shemar Bridges, Makai Polk, Binjimen Victor and Raleigh Webb all topped out at one standout preseason performance. A few will likely return as practice squad members. Wallace’s special teams ability should keep him safe despite a disappointing camp.
Tight end/fullback (5): Mark Andrews, Patrick Ricard, Nick Boyle, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar
Likely did enough in two preseason games to skip the finale. Boyle, who played just over a third of the offensive snaps in wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Commanders, might enter the season behind him on the depth chart. Kolar, still recovering from sports hernia surgery, is an obvious IR candidate. With the Ravens’ depth here, the rookie won’t need to rush his way back.
Offensive tackle (4): Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Ja’Wuan James, Daniel Faalele
The good news: Stanley’s expected to return to practice this week. The maybe-bad news: That might not be enough time for the All-Pro left tackle, sidelined all offseason by another ankle rehabilitation, to get ready for Week 1. James is a solid backup, though he hasn’t started a game since 2019.
Interior offensive line (6): Ben Powers, Tyler Linderbaum, Kevin Zeitler, Patrick Mekari, Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland
The Ravens’ much-anticipated left guard competition didn’t give the front office much in the way of trade chips. Powers is the front-runner. Phillips flashed his talent inside but struggled with penalties and in his tackle reps. Cleveland hasn’t practiced or played since the Ravens’ win over the Cardinals.
At center, Linderbaum has eased any Week 1 concerns. The first-round pick said after Saturday’s game that he expects his foot to be fully healthy for the season opener. If he’s not, the versatile Mekari can step in.
Defense
Defensive line (6): Calais Campbell, Michael Pierce, Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Isaiah Mack
If the Ravens want a six-man rotation here, Jones’ knee injury, which could sideline him for a few games, should help Mack’s roster chances. He’s a more likely candidate for the team’s initial roster than Brent Urban, whom the Ravens could agree to re-sign after Tuesday’s cut-down deadline. (As a “vested” veteran, Urban isn’t subject to waiver claims and can sign with any team.) Aaron Crawford’s groin injury hurts his chances of making a Week 1 roster after a strong preseason, but he could return to Baltimore on the practice squad.
Outside linebacker (4): Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, David Ojabo
Tyus Bowser (Achilles tendon) will miss at least four games after being placed on the reserve/PUP list. Ojabo, who’s headed to IR, won’t be ready until at least midseason as he rehabs his own Achilles injury. Steven Means, a vested veteran who impressed in camp, would likely take the second-round pick’s spot on the roster later this week. Even with inside linebacker Malik Harrison’s experience as an edge defender, Hayes’ injury history could lead the Ravens to look for more help. Undrafted rookie Jeremiah Moon figures to be a practice squad target.
Inside linebacker (4): Patrick Queen, Josh Bynes, Malik Harrison, Josh Ross
Ross finished the preseason with 20 tackles (two for loss) and one pass defense over three games, averaging a tackle every 5.7 defensive snaps. Foyesade Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles last season for the Atlanta Falcons, averaged a stop every 6.0 defensive snaps in 2021. Ross’ rookie-year role in Baltimore would likely be limited to special teams, but he showed enough this month for some team to want the undrafted Michigan product. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who coached him in college, has also raved about his character.
Kristian Welch’s special teams experience shouldn’t be overlooked, though. The Ravens already lost two stalwarts there in the offseason with the retirement of defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. and with inside linebacker Chris Board joining the Detroit Lions.
Cornerback (6): Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kyle Fuller, Brandon Stephens, Jalyn Armour-Davis, Damarion “Pepe” Williams
Kevon Seymour’s chances of sneaking onto the roster took a hit after he left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. If Seymour, a vested veteran, is healthy enough to play on Sept. 11, there’s still a viable path to the Ravens’ Week 1 roster, especially if Armour-Davis (head) or Williams (undisclosed) remains sidelined in practice. Peters didn’t participate in team drills during the open portion of camp, but he was healthy enough to grab an interception in a recent practice, safety Chuck Clark said Thursday. Daryl Worley joined the Ravens’ practice squad late last year and could rejoin it this fall.
Safety (4): Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone
Tony Jefferson said after Saturday’s game that he “wants to be a Raven.” He also said he understands “the technicalities that go with everything and all that.” Translation: Even if Jefferson, a vested veteran, doesn’t make the initial roster, he’d be a top candidate to take a spot vacated by a player heading to IR. Ar’Darius Washington, who missed offseason workouts with a foot injury that also delayed his training camp debut, would be a useful practice squad piece. He played all but two snaps Saturday and has the skill set to cover slot receivers.
Special teams
Specialists (3): Justin Tucker, Jordan Stout, Nick Moore
With Cameron Dicker’s release Sunday, it’s back to the status quo for the Ravens’ kicking battery.
Week 1
Sunday, Sept. 11, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
