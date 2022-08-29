News
Russia will hold extensive joint war games with China and others
MOSCOW — Russia announced on Monday that it would launch extensive war games exercises in the east of the country that would involve Chinese forces – a show of increasingly close military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West. about the Kremlin’s action in Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry said exercise Vostok 2022 (East 2022) will be held from September 1 to 7 in various locations in the Russian Far East and the Sea of Japan and will involve more than 50,000 troops, more of 5,000 units of arms, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.
The drills will be conducted at seven firing ranges in Russia’s far east and will engage troops from several former Soviet countries, China, India, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua and Syria.
The ministry said units of Russian airborne troops, long-range bombers and military cargo planes will take part in the drills along with other forces.
He noted that as part of the maneuvers, the Russian and Chinese navies in the Sea of Japan “will practice joint action to protect maritime communications, maritime economic activity areas and support for ground troops in littoral areas.”
The maneuvers reflect the growing defense ties between Moscow and Beijing, which have strengthened since Russia sent its troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24. imposed on Moscow.
Russia, in turn, has been strongly supportive of China amid tensions with the United States that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Speaking earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin drew parallels between US support for Ukraine and Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, accusing the two of being part of alleged US efforts to foment global instability.
Russia and China have held a series of joint war games in recent years, including naval drills and long-range bomber patrols over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea. Last year, Russian troops deployed for the first time on Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.
Even though Moscow and Beijing have in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin said such a prospect cannot be ruled out. He also noted that Russia shares highly sensitive military technologies with China that have helped significantly boost its defense capability.
What to do Monday at the Minnesota State Fair
Here’s our day-by-day guide to the 2022 Minnesota State Fair. If you want even more, the Fair’s website offers a searchable schedule at mnstatefair.org/schedule/. See you at the Fair!
Also, there are almost 300 food vendors (including plenty of new offerings in both food and beverage departments), concerts galore both at the Grandstand and at free stages around the Fair, more than 3,300 included-with-admission events, and plenty of exciting merchants and people-watching moments to pack into your day.
Here are some highlights for today:
MONDAY, Aug. 29
Daily deal: It’s Seniors Day, so folks over 65 get in for $12, plus specials for fairgoers of all ages at the Mighty Midway and Kidway
FOUR FOR FREE
STRETCH: Start your day off right with dog yoga with Northstar Therapy Dogs. 9:45 a.m. @ Dan Patch Park Stage
WATCH: Kenny Ahern brings physical comedy, juggling, balancing acts, and other high-energy antics. 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. @ Family Fair Stage
DON’T FALL: The Timberworks Lumberjack Show is a forest-sports decathlon featuring buck saw, logroll, ax throwing, speed climbing, and more. 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. @ North Woods Stage, across from Little Farm Hands (available every day of the Fair. 12 p.m. show every day is ASL-interpreted)
FREE SHOW OF THE DAY: The band Dawson Hollow blends their Ozark Mountain folk roots with the raw sound of rock ‘n’ roll. Oh, and all five members are siblings. 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (plus same times Tuesday, Aug. 30) @ Leinie Lodge Bandshell Stage
Grandstand
The Beach Boys and the Temptations with Tower of Power: The Beach Boys spent the early ’60s ruling the charts with a string of such hits as “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me, Rhonda” and “California Girls.” But the group’s primary songwriter Brian Wilson had greater ambitions and retired from touring with the band to focus on recording what would become the Beach Boys’ masterpiece, 1966’s “Pet Sounds.” In the decades since, the group has largely survived as an oldies act led by founding member Mike Love and Wilson’s replacement, Bruce Johnston. The Temptations and Tower of Power open. $50-$37.
Attendance
Attendance at the Fair on Saturday was 157,878.
The attendance record for the Fair on the first Saturday is 222,194, set in 2018. Attendance in 2021 was 129,984.
Weather and leaks delay NASA lunar rocket refueling
SpaceX just promised a spacecraft launch in 2024
2021 has been an exciting year for SpaceX and its revolutionary “Starship” mega-rocket. For months, the eyes of space fans have been glued to the live streams from SpaceX Starbase in McGregor, Texas, knowing that at any moment a new rocket could appear on the landing strip – or a engine test could burst into fires of glory. Every once in a while, the incredible would happen – a Starship rocket would suddenly jump off the airstrip, cruise miles through the air, then fall back to Earth to attempt a landing.
Amid Twitter spat with Kejriwal, Assam CM beats for ‘5 Capitals of India’
“This will ensure that governments like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis-à-vis the northeast and eastern states,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam. News18
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who took part in a Twitter debate with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on education, asked on Monday if India could have five capitals, “one in each zone”.
“Having engaged in a dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who now has a habit of making fun of other states, I am of the opinion that we should work to cure the disease of disparity, not make fun of poor states. Can we have 5 capitals of India, one in each zone?” Sarma tweeted.
Having been engaged in dialogue with Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, who now has a habit of making fun of other states, I am of the opinion that we should work to cure the disease of disparity, not make fun of poor states. Can we have 5 capitals of India, one in each zone? 1/3
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2022
“This will ensure that governments like Delhi do not have huge wealth at their disposal vis-à-vis the North East and Eastern states. And of course what we have done in the areas of health, education and communication with the blessing of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji was unprecedented in the last 75 years Finally, after seven decades of denial and neglect, the North East integration process began in 2014 by the Prime Minister, and the pace of progress is relentless. The North East doesn’t need sympathy and ridicule, we need what is our due – respect, resources and regeneration,” said he added.
Earlier on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raided Himanta Biswa Sarma and said if schools in the northeastern state were ‘not good’ then ‘we can together fix them,” continuing the Twitter argument between the two leaders. The row between the two leaders of the virtual space began after Kejriwal tweeted on Wednesday that a school closure was not a solution and there was a need to open more schools across the country, and had shared a link to a report claiming a “closure” of some schools in Assam.
On Sunday, Sarma took to Twitter to ask Kejriwal if he had promised to make Delhi equal with London and Paris. “When you couldn’t do anything, you started comparing Delhi to the small states in the North East. Believe me if the BJP comes to power in Delhi it will make it the most prosperous city in the world,” he wrote in Hindi.
In another tweet, Sarma said Kejriwal was showing desire to visit Assam but “I am sad and sorry that you do not feel such a desire as Assam is grappling with massive calamities like floods And, yes, your deputy chief minister @msisodia has received an invitation.”
As the Twitter chat between the two chief ministers dragged on into Sunday, the AAP chief responded to Sarma saying “you didn’t answer my question.”
“When should I come to see your schools?” If your schools aren’t good, then that’s okay. Together we can fix them,” he wrote in Hindi.
In another tweet, Kejriwal said, “Believe me, when AAP forms a government, we will develop development there similar to Delhi development. Stifle corruption and resources will not be lacking”.
On Saturday, the AAP supremo had asked Sarma when was he due to come see schools in the Northeast State. Kejriwal and Sarma have exchanged several virtual verbal volleys over the past few days.
Exhibit at New York’s Poster House Celebrates Achievements of Women Filmmakers: NPR
Courtesy of Poster House
Long before there were movie trailers to help people make their viewing decisions, there were these things called “lobby cards.”
Hand-drawn images or photographic stills usually included a “title card” showing the name of the film and the main actors involved, then a number of “scene cards” showing key plot moments.
“Think of it as a static trailer,” said Melissa Walker, curator of Experimental Marriage: Women in Early Hollywood, an exhibition of silent era lobby cards currently underway at Poster House in New York. “These cards would have been displayed in a theater lobby window or…somewhere inside the theater to promote upcoming attractions.”
Experimental marriage brings together around 90 lobby cards from a collection of 7,800 pieces devoted to women in silent film.
The items were collected by Chicago-based collector Dwight Cleveland, who has been collecting vintage movie posters and lobby cards for decades. A few years ago, while looking for a book on movie posters, the collector came across a lobby card ad manhattan coctail, a 1928 Paramount picture by one of the most important filmmakers of early cinema, Dorothy Arzner. The lobby map launched him into an in-depth research project inspired by the COVID-lockdown: he began researching publicity material relating to the long-forgotten contributions of women involved in the American silent film industry.
Courtesy of Poster House
“These women have played such an important role as directors, producers, editors, adaptors, screenwriters and creators. I have a thousand names on my list that make up this filmography and some of them have been involved in 50 or 75 films “Cleveland said. “I was a bit embarrassed after 45 years that I didn’t know more about it.”
The vast majority of films from the silent era are lost today, due to fires, rotting film and other hazards. Thus, the Poster House exhibit offers a rare insight into not only the breadth of female talent in the industry at the time, but also the kinds of stories these women sought to tell on screen.
“The lobby maps and posters are the only surviving artifacts from that era for most of these films,” said Robert Byrne, chairman of the board of the San Francisco Silent Film Festival and film restorer who specializes in film. mute era. “They provide the only evidence of the people who made them and what those movies were about.”
Courtesy of the Dwight Cleveland Collection
For example, the 1919 movie lobby map Oh you women is significant for highlighting the names and images of the film’s writer-directors – wife-husband team Anita Loos and John Emerson.
“Their names are bigger than the stars on this map, so that tells you something about the secret of these creators,” curator Walker said.
Loos, a California-born actor and writer, was at the center of a group of women moving and moving in Hollywood’s silent era that included Marion Davies and sisters Norma and Constance Talmadge. Loos is perhaps best known now for her 1925 novel Men prefer blondes. She became one of the first women to earn a living as a screenwriter after being hired by DW Griffith at the Biograph Company in 1912.
“I had been writing for Griffith for two years sending scripts to his company,” Loos said in a 1974 interview for NPR when she was 80. “But the moment he moved to Hollywood, he sent for me. And from then on, I stayed in the field as his staff.”
Like many films of the time, Walker said the plot of Oh you women – which can be gleaned by studying lobby cards – both played with and reinforced gender stereotypes. “A man returned home to his hometown to find it overrun with suffragists wearing slacks,” Walker said. “He falls in love with this woman wearing a dress. He mistakenly believes she is not a suffragette.”
Walker said she doesn’t know how the film ended, as it was lost and the lobby’s card collection was incomplete. But based on other titles aimed at female audiences during the silent film era, she ventures a guess: “They probably end up getting married because that’s a trend with all these movies.”
Courtesy of Poster House
The 1923 movie Adam’s rib, one of the few silent films still in existence (it is accessible on YouTube) was directed by a man – Cecil B. DeMille. But women played other important roles on set. Writer Jeanine MacPherson, whose name appears at the bottom of the card, was a key figure in film history. Besides writing, she has also acted and directed films.
“Jeanie McPherson worked extensively with Cecil B. DeMille. They made 40 films together,” Walker said. “And when he died, it was suddenly revealed that she was not only his colleague, but also his mistress!”
Walker added that the film included costumes from one of the era’s most renowned costume and set designers, Clare West.
“Clare West is a bit of a hybrid,” Walker said. “She had a really interesting job title at Triangle – studio designer.”
The parcel from Adam’s rib follows a wife’s infidelity and a daughter’s attempt to protect her mother’s honor. Order is restored when the wife finally returns to her husband.
Courtesy of Poster House
The exhibit also features scene maps of The Amazons, a lost 1917 film starring Marguerite Clark. The cards are significant both because of what they show of bold history – “It’s about three sisters, and they were raised as men,” Walker said – and as a example of the work of prolific screenwriter Frances Marion, a longtime collaborator and friend of Hollywood icon Mary Pickford. “Marion wrote over 300 screenplays and in 1930 she became the first woman to win an Oscar for writing a screenplay,” Walker said. “And it was the first time a woman won outside of the ‘best actress’ category.”
Marion is also notable as co-author of How to Write and Sell Movie Stories, which Walker says became required reading once universities began introducing film studies programs. “They adopted his book as a textbook,” Walker said. “She was an authority.”
Marion was one of the few women in Hollywood with a lifelong career in the industry; she even has a 1979 posthumous credit for creating the Faye Dunaway-Jon Voight vehicle story Field. But the overwhelming majority of women working in Hollywood at the turn of the last century didn’t have long careers.
“In the early years, women were incredibly important because it was more of a cottage industry, where groups of people contributed to all the different aspects of making a movie informally,” said Radha Vatsal, a New York-based author. film specialist and co-editor of The Women Film Pioneers Project, a digital sourcebook that catalogs women’s contributions to early cinema. “Then the more the system grew and the more professional it became, that’s when the women slowly got pushed out. The bigger the company, the less you’re going to “trust a woman “to make this product.”
Vatsal said women’s contributions to this country’s early films were all the more remarkable as many of them left their mark even before they had the right to vote. She said it took nearly a century for the film industry to gradually and hesitantly bring women back into the leadership roles they once held in greater numbers.
“It’s taken a long time for those numbers to recover, and I’m not sure they’ve fully recovered yet,” Vatsal said. “I think we understand better that progress is not linear. You take a lot of steps forward, but you also take steps backwards.”
Experimental Marriage: Women in Early Hollywood through October 9 at Poster House in New York, NY.
Julius Erving doesn’t think the NBA should retire Kobe Bryant’s league-wide number like Bill Russell
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
NBA legend Julius Erving doesn’t think commissioner Adam Silver should retire Kobe Bryant’s league-wide number like he did with the late Bill Russell.
Unless already worn, no NBA player will be permitted to wear number 6 in the future, as Russell’s number will hang from the arena rafters of every team in the league. While Erving, who himself wore number 6 during his career, understands why the NBA chose to do this, he told TMZ that comparing Russell to Bryant isn’t fair.
“I don’t think he should be compared to Russell’s situation,” Erving said at LAX airport. “We’re new to this, but let’s see how it works. Maybe at some point. Bill was 86, so address him like that to an 86-year-old man – multiple champions, multiple coaching champions, multiple on – and off the field champion, or whatever – there is no comparison.”
Erving said Bryant’s situation should be handled by the Los Angeles Lakers, his former team. They already retired his numbers 8 and 24 on December 18, 2017 before his tragic death on January 26, 2020.
“If they wanted to do it, which I think they’ve already done, that makes sense – but for the whole league, probably not,” Erving said.
Erving added that he played with Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, who was affectionately known as Jellybean.
Erving was also good friends with Russell and understands the big impact he had on basketball that no other player will be able to do.
“Bill was a very special person and what he did for basketball no one else could do again. So I think there is every reason to retire his number,” he said. he declares.
“He was a great friend of mine and may he rest in peace.”
Russell, who was 88 at the time of his death, was an 11-time NBA champion and helmed two NBA championships as the first black head coach of any North American professional sports team, without talk about the NBA.
He was also a 12-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA Honoree, five-time MVP and it all led to an easy Hall of Fame decision.
Bryant is also in the Hall, having been one of the best players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. An 18-time All-Star, Bryant won five titles as well as the 2007-08 MVP. He was twice Finals MVP and twice scoring champion.
Bryant was killed along with this girl and seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California in January 2020.
Mukesh Ambani declares the launch of Jio 5g in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai by Diwali; Focus on the Ril share price
Reliance Industries (RIL) AG LIVE:
Billionaire Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is currently addressing the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of RIL shareholders. Among the key announcements so far, the launch of Reliance Jio 5G is set by Diwali in all four metros and a pan-India launch is expected to be completed by the end of next year. Ambani also said that RIL had created 2.32 lakh jobs, with Reliance Retail becoming one of the biggest employers in the country.
