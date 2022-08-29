Finance
SAP Software Measurement Reports in 10 Easy Steps
It’s quite understandable that you had a hard time making decision to procure the SAP software considering cost and business renovation according to the system. Then, after many months of planning and implementation go through, you finally GoLive and try to find some room to relax. But, in no time you almost spend a calendar year, so here comes annual SAP official license audit. You will start receiving mails from SAP audit team members to complete the reports by given date. Actually you are not ready for all these measurement parameters to count so early. But as you have already signed the agreement with SAP, you should perform these steps in due time. So, you will soon start working with some new terms like USMM, SLAW etc.
So what is USMM?
USMM is the Tcode for the measurement program. By using this tool, you can determine all users license classification as per your procured SAP application and also the number of engines powered in each system. Then you can transfer the report online, directly to SAP.
Now, what is LAW?
LAW stands for License Administration Workbench, sounds bit tough though. Tcode for running this tool is SLAW. You can consolidate each system measurement reports by this program and send directly to SAP.
So are you ready to prepare your first measurement reports? Surely you are. Before proceeding to USMM, you must consider the following points –
– Check on SAP Service Market Place that you have all valid System Installations. Delete any unused or invalid installation without proper license.
– Check at, SAP Market Place -> Data Administration -> System Data
– Make sure you are the authorized person to do this, duly assigned by your company.
– Check your authorization profile on each system, that you have proper authorization to run USMM.
– Measurements should be done for Production, Development & Test Systems, that means you have to exclude IDES (Training) systems and any Backup systems.
– Prepare your measurement plan according to you Contract number, Installation/Customer number and System identification.
– Consult with your regional SAP LAW Team for all kind of assistance. Yes, they are available and very helpful in the matter no doubt.
SAP System measurement procedure on Development Systems:
1. Run the transaction code USMM.
2. Select ABAP DEV Client ON Clients tab.
3. Go to Price lists tab and select the applicable price list as per your contract.
4. Select User types. SAP Application Developer (CA) and Test (91).
5. On the Addresses tab, enter senders name & recipient name.
6. Now the most important part, User Classification. Run the query by clicking on ‘User classification’ (Shift+F6). Enter ABAPer client and execute (F8). This will show a list of all users according to license. Select SAP Application Developer(s) /ABAPer(s) as per your number of ABAP Developer license(s) and assign all other users as ‘Test’ user type. Be sure that ‘Checked user Type’ completely matched with ‘Manual User Type’. If any mismatch found, re-classify by selecting all mismatched users and click on ‘Classify Selected Users’ (Shift+F1). Select Contractual User Type from drop down menu and click on Save icon (Ctrl+S). Then run the query again to check all user classification is accurate. Now back to main USMM screen (F3).
7. As it seems like you have configured the parameters correctly, now it’s time to execute the main query, the ‘System Measurement’, click or just press F8. It will take around 5 to 15 minutes to complete all background job processes, depending your system and number of users. So, just sit back and have a cup of coffee in the meantime.
8. Check the ‘Measurement Statistics’ that all data is as per your configuration.
9. Click on ‘Comments’, if you want to send a Memo to SAP along with the measurements.
10. Finally, send your measurement results online to SAP by clicking on ‘Send to SAP’ or just press F10.
Now be sure that your SAP Router is active to complete the online transfer of reports. You can check the online transfer process by using the tcode SDCC or, SDCCN, will be discussed later. In case of LAW consolidation, export the measurement report. Go to top horizontal menu, System Measurement -> Export to LAW File (Ctrl+F10). Then from Data Transfer Selection, select ‘By Download to file’ and click execute (F8). Save the txt file in your computer for later import in LAW consolidation. You can also transfer by choosing RFC to LAW Center or By Email, but in reality downloading as a txt file is the easiest way to proceed.
Now that you have completed the hard work, wait for your SAP License Auditor to response over email. They will come up with specific suggestions whether you need any correction on selection or re-classification of users. If required, submit any system measurement report through the same previous way as many times as the License Auditor asks for. Don’t keep any pending report, otherwise your audit will not be closed for that year. On the next response from SAP, you will get an email on ‘Verification of Measurement Reports’. You just need to verify the accuracy of measurement results and thus confirm in reply to get final audit certification.
Details of SAP Software License Audit & System Measurement activities on a Live Production system is available on http://www.saphome.com
Finance
How and Why Is the Inner Child Created?
What is the inner child and how and why is it created?
Hardly a new concept, it has existed in one form or another for some two thousand years and has been variably designated the “divine child” by Karl Jung, the “wonder child” by Emmet Fox, the “true self” by psychoanalyst Alice Miller, and the “inner child” itself by Rokelle Lerner.
“The child within,” according to Dr. Charles L. Whitfield’s book, Healing the Child Within (Health Communications, 1987, p. 1), “refers to that part of each of us which is ultimately alive, energetic, creative, and fulfilled; it is our real self-who we truly are.”
“(However), with the help of parents, other authority figures, and institutions,” he later states (p. 9), “(such as education, organized religion, politics, the media, and even psychotherapy), most of us learn to stifle or deny our child within. When this vital part of each of us is not nurtured and allowed freedom of expression, a false or codependent self emerges.”
As the expression, reflection, and essence of God, a person’s soul, intrinsically endowed with love, separates from Him, often forgetting his true identity in the process, and assumes human form as the first phase of his ultimately eternal life journey, by disconnecting from the eternal dimension he comes from and temporarily becoming associated with physical characteristics, a name, a personality, an address, interests, strengths, abilities, and talents.
Born into a family and, as an extension of it, a society of wounded, unrecovered adult children, he himself becomes wounded, unable to have his healthy needs met.
Considering his parents perfect, God-equivalent representations, who nevertheless create a dysfunctional, alcoholic, and even abusive home-of-origin for him, he neither understands behavior other than that to which he may periodically be subjected nor questions the sometimes demeaning, berating, and painful aspects of it, reasoning that allegedly loving parents would never deliberately mistreat him. Therefore, he receives what he believes he deserves because of his own intrinsic inadequacies and flaws as a person.
Indeed, it is his very deficiencies, which he attempts to correct, that cause the withholding of his parents’ love of him, resulting in a shift of the burden from them to him.
If they are addicted to alcohol or other substances, he further believes that his sometimes annoying and intolerable presence causes it, leading him on a fruitless path of searching for and trying to rectify the reasons he created their need for them.
“Many of us thought that we caused our parents’ addictions,” according to the Adult Children of Alcoholics textbook (World Service Organization, 2006, p. 7). “We took responsibility for their drinking and drugging, thinking we could make them stop, slow down, and eventually love us. As children, we took responsibility for our parents’ anger, rage, blame, or pitifulness.”
Fearing parental abandonment, the child, now with a distorted view of the God they represent, internalizes their projected pain and deficiency, accepting and believing that they are his own.
Looking outside of themselves to feel whole, and often significantly charged to the point that they are unable to retain their negative emotions, these boundary-poor parents transfer their emotions to their vulnerable children.
Unable to understand the dynamic they are subjected to, and consciously unaware of this transfer, they deny their parents’ deficiencies, yet internalize them themselves because of their need to stabilize them and survive, becoming infected and wounded in the process.
“Children of alcoholics and from other troubled or dysfunctional families,” according to the Healing the Child Within book (pp. 59-60), “survive by dodging, hiding, negotiating, taking care of others, pretending, denying, and learning and adapting to stay alive, using any method that works… (Other) unhealthy ego defense mechanisms… include intellectualization, repression, dissociation… reaction formation… and projection… “
And, above all, they create the inner child!
Captive and caught in a dangerous, unstable environment for some two decades during their upbringings and unable to physically flee it without, they psychically flee it within, creating, without choice and usually little awareness, an inner cocooned sanctuary by tucking themselves into the deepest recesses of their bodies to which they can periodically escape during times of particularly elevated danger. By defensively submerging or splitting themselves off within the equally deeply unconscious part of their psyches, they attempt to avoid the quickly established pattern of repeated wounding created by the parents who should theoretically be protecting them from such damaging behavior.
“When our alive true self goes into hiding in order to please its parent figures and to survive,” according to another of Dr. Charles L. Whitfield’s books, Co-Dependence: Healing the Human Condition (Health Communications, 1991, p. 5), “a false, codependent self emerges to take its place. We thus lose our awareness of our true self to such an extent that we actually lose awareness of its existence. We lose contact with who we really are. Gradually, we begin to think we are the false self, so that it becomes a habit and, finally, an addiction.”
The Adult Children of Alcoholics textbook defines the inner child as “the original person, being, or force, which we truly are” (p. 298) and the false self as “the addicted or codependent self” (again p. 298).
Contrasted with the false self, the true self is accepting, loving, giving, authentic, and expanding, and enables a person to feel alive as he pursues his life’s path.
“Our real self accepts our feelings without judgment and fear,” according to Whitfield in Healing the Child Within (p. 10), “and allows them to exist as a valid way of assessing and appreciating life’s events.”
“We don’t have to do anything to be our true self,” he continues (p. 11). “It just is. If we simply let it be, it will express itself with no particular effort on our part.”
“(But) family dysfunction drives the inner child into hiding,” according to the Adult Children of Alcoholics textbook (p. 303), “leaving states of fear that wounded the adult’s soul. While the inner child or true self can be the spark of our creativity, we must also remember the child is a deeply hurt part of ourselves.”
The inner child dynamic, resulting in adaption of the false self, is a survival-necessitating sacrifice, which comes with a price.
“Our false self is a cover-up,” wrote Whitfield in Healing the Child Within (p. 11). “It is inhibited, contracting, and fearful. It is our egocentric ego or super-ego, forever planning and plotting, continually selfish and withholding. It is envious, critical, idealized, blaming, shaming, and perfectionistic.
“Alienated from the true self, our false self is other-oriented-that is, focuses on what it thinks others want it to be… It covers up, hides, or denies feelings.”
Although it can, at times, be considered strong and even powerful, its numerous negative attributes indicate that the opposite is true, including being distrustful, fearing, self-righteous, a nurturing inhibitor, numb, empty, and the origin and voice of a person’s critical inner parents.
Whereas the true self is integral to and flows from a Higher Power, the false one is disconnected, as if it were autonomously cast adrift within the otherwise anchoring sea of souls housed by humanity. Peripheral to them, it is all-too-often on the outside looking in.
The false self sacrifice is pervasive and far-reaching. Now hidden to protect itself from the overwhelming pain of mistreatment, a lack of healthy mirroring, negative messages, and out-an-out abuse from the toxic others who form his circle, the child absorbs whatever he is told, mostly storing it in his unconscious mind.
Major relationship mental representations, according to object relation theorists, can be characterized as “part-objects,” resulting in the dichotomous perception of people as either good or bad, such as smart child or dumb child, beautiful woman or ugly woman-that is, leading to all or nothing at all thinking.
Exacerbating this phenomenon is the fact that each childhood infraction or episode of abuse results in the automatic, but subconscious original re-creation of the inner child. Unable to defend or protect himself, confront or battle his parental abuser, physically escape, or even understand the forces he is subjected to, he stuffs and swallows, without choice, the detriment and danger, fleeing within by tucking everything into his inner child pocket, necessarily producing deeper and deeper layers.
All of this results in chronic codependence.
“The cause of codependence,” according to Whitfield in his Co-Dependence: Healing the Human Condition book (p. 22), “is a wounding of the true self to such an extent that to survive, it had to go into hiding most of the time, with the subsequent running of its life by the false or codependent self. It is thus a disease of lost selfhood.”
Internally conflicted as the true self attempts to triumph and evolve over the false one, the person most likely negotiates the world unaware of the battle raging within him, as his negative ego, or the most destructive aspects of his false self, attacks his true one, ensuring that it remains submerged and that his self-esteem remains low.
Unable to deal with his traumas and grieve his losses, the person remains split, ineffective, and mostly powerless, further sparking developmental delay, arrest, or altogether failure. His emotional state is anything but positive. Confused, sad, downright depressed, and empty, he is only temporarily and briefly able to connect with his true self when impulsive and compulsive self- and other-destructive episodes serve as the release of the tension that ensures that the lid on his personal pressure cooker otherwise remains tightly shut.
“(The) absence, which is actually only hiding, of the true self,” according to Whitefield in Co-Dependence: Healing the Human Condition book (p. 33), “usually brings about a feeling of emptiness, which we may then try to fill with things outside of ourselves. By doing so doesn’t fill us in a lasting way. Only after experiencing the repeated pain of the consequences of addictions, compulsions, or other disorders, combined with the ongoing feeling of the emptiness, we are forced to look within into our true self.”
“The child has all of the mental, physical, and historical memories of the family,” according to the Adult Children of Alcoholics textbook (p. 302). “One of the surest signs(that) the inner child exists is found in the definition of the term ‘adult child.’ An adult child is someone whose actions and decisions as an adult are guided by childhood experiences grounded in self-doubt or fear… Many adult children have said they feel like a child in a grown-up body.”
Another internal conflict between the inner child, which needs safety and protection, and the outer adult, which needs to function in the world and therefore interact with others, will almost certainly form, each vying for divergent needs.
Recovery from what has become a protective strategy of negotiating life is the discovery and then gentle unearthing of the true self-representing inner child, along with the restructuring of the ego into a more positive influence to aid this process.
Tantamount to this is slowly breaking the shackles of isolation.
“Isolation is both a prison and a sanctuary,” according to the Adult Children of Alcoholics textbook (p. 82). “Adult children, suspended between need and fear, (and) unable to choose between fight or flight, agonize in the middle and resolve the tension by explosive bursts of rebellion or by silently enduring the despair. Isolation is our retreat from the paralyzing pain of indecision.”
Part of the solution is overcoming what the problem caused-namely, trusting and connecting with others after a person’s very own parents caused his initial distrust by their betrayal of him. Authority figures, their representatives, periodically and progressively also retriggered his original wound on a subconscious basis.
Nevertheless, the gradual regain of his lost trust, along with the determination of who he considers to be safe, supportive, and compassionate people, results in a slow, but steady improvement.
Another integral part of this process is self-re-parenting.
“The need to re-parent ourselves comes from our efforts to feel safe as children,” according to the Adult Children of Alcoholics textbook (p. 83). “The violent nature of alcoholism darkened our emotional world and left us wounded, hurt, and unable to feel. This extreme alienation from our own internal direction kept us helplessly dependent on those we mistrusted and feared.”
“… (But) by re-parenting ourselves,” it later states (p. 326), “we can further remove the ‘buttons’ that have been pushed by others to manipulate us or to get a reaction out of us. Through a loving parent inside, we gain greater independence from codependence. We find the skills and support we need to become independent adults.”
Coming full cycle and regaining the connection he lost, he restores his soul and makes himself whole again.
“Connecting with our inner child,” the book concludes (p. 304), “brings greater integration and moves us closer to our Higher Power” – or back to the point in our physical journey where we lost it.
Finance
The Rise Of Free Cloud Computing Software
Free cloud computing software programs are offered to execute a wide selection of Software as a Service (SaaS) features. These encompass everything from online cloud storage and digital record management applications, to anti-virus protection for your personal computer. On this page, we’ll take a closer look into the numerous cloud services you can utilize at this time, cost-free.
Kinds of Free Cloud Computing Programs
While most individual cloud computing clients consider free cloud storage being the technology’s sole free service, the truth of the matter is that a large number of providers now offer specific software programs also. Generally, no cost programs do several main tasks.
Data Storage
Many cloud providers right now provide limited free storage space as a means of exposing potential clients to their services. The consumer is often supplied usage of 2 Gigabytes of online storage space free, and is consequently tempted to purchase a paid for account via the occasional teasers about the extra capabilities, and so forth, provided to full-account customers.
Image and Video File Enhancing and Management
Considering the rapidly growing customer requirement for photo and video clip file storage, streaming, sharing and also editing, a considerable number of cloud companies have begun offering no cost programs to satisfy this need. Of the many functions available from these types of programs are scrapbook organization and management, photo enhancing, video creation and modifying, and online community integration that permits sharing photographs and movies through popular services similar to Twitter.
Antivirus Software Safety
As opposed to the traditional method of getting antivirus protection and setting it up on your computer hard drive, clients have the option for safeguarding their equipment with web server-based security computer software. Produced by Panda Security, the Cloud Antivirus software program can detect, repair and avoid issues connected with spyware and adware in much the same way an out-of-the-box solution could.
GPS Software
Ranking alongside cloud storage for the most newsworthy among the free cloud computing software offerings available, Navigation Satellite applications, or GPS navigation as they’re usually called, let the consumer to access maps along with directions from almost all over the world.
The Way Forward for Free Cloud Software
Recent times have witnessed an extraordinary increase in free cloud products and services available, but that might pale compared to what the long term will provide. Classic cornerstones such as Microsoft Office are most likely to eventually become made available via SaaS, in addition to a host of alternative plans that have traditionally led the client-server based software industry. Certainly, free cloud computing applications might soon push buyers and businesses alike to totally rethink their IT-based requirements.
Finance
Vance Granville Community College Offers Quality Technical Education and Lively Campus
Founded by the North Carolina General Assembly in 1969, Vance Granville Community College is also known as Vance County Technical Institute. It was christened Vance Granville Community College in the year 1976. Well known for its high quality technical education, the college also offers a lively campus for its students.
Brief Background
Popularly referred as VGCC, the college offers multiple certificates, diplomas, and degree programs. Students have the option of selecting from out of nearly 40 study programs for predation for the entry level jobs or further education. At the same time the students have the option for enrolling for evening classes either on a full time or part time basis. Study programs are offered in three main divisions namely arts and science, business and applied technologies, and health science.
Campus
With main campus in Vance, and subsidiary campuses in Granville, Warren, and Franklin counties, the college provides a bookstore containing all curriculum books and study materials. VGCC Civic center is the best facility on the campus hosting events like exhibitions, conventions, receptions, and banquets. Live concerts and social festivals are the highlights of over a dozen student run clubs and organizations.
Admission
Open admission policy is followed by the college. Applications from high school graduates are accepted. Individual counseling and career guidance is offered by the college for aspirant students. In addition the college also conducts aptitude test that helps the students to decide the course to be opted. For students that have completed their high school certificate through online education, they have to produce recognition of Council for Higher Education Accreditation or the United States department of Education. Applications for admission can also be submitted online.
Accreditation
Vance Granville Community College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools as well as by the National association for the Education of Young Children.
Student Support and Financial Aid
Vance Granville Community College offers remedial services, academic and career counseling, PT cost defraying employment, on campus day care and library facilities among others as student support program. Various types of financial aids like federal, state, local, and institutional grants, scholarships, and student loans are also offered the details of which can be viewed on the state university website. Deserving candidates are also offered Academic Achievement award, Teachers Assistant Scholarship funds, Presidential Merit award, and Nurse Scholarship loans.
Finance
Right on Cue! – The History of the Cue Stick
Cue stick, billiard stick, shorty cue, jump stick. Every wonder how the cue stick got its name?
History:
In the 15th century outdoor ball and stick games ( e.g. golf, croquet) evolved into indoor ball and stick games. Players used an item similar to a golf club called a mace. A mace was similar to a golf club with a long cylindrical body and a flat wide foot. It was used to shove the balls around on the table rather than striking a ball. Players however found difficulty when the balls were up against the rail cushion; they improvised and turned around the mace and used the tail end to strike the ball. The name cue actually comes from the French word “queue” meaning tail-end.
By 1800, the cue was being used by only “skilled players”. Novice players were required to still use the mace because the skilled players felt that the novices would miscue and inadvertently damage the cloth.
Types: There are many types of cues; the one piece cue, the shorty cue, the two piece cue, the three-piece cue and even a four piece cue. The one piece cue is generally found in pool halls. The one piece cue is a straight cue made of a continuous piece of tapered wood. They can range in size from 36″-60″, however there is a cue called a “shorty cue”. A shorty cue is a one piece stick that is 36″-52″ in length and used on tables where there is not enough stroking distance to use a 57″ cue. Two and three-piece cues break down into two or three pieces. A four piece cue is usually a “jump cue” or “break cue”. Cue sticks can also be differentiated by game such as; Pool, Carom and Snooker.
Parts: Typically there six parts to a cue stick.
Shaft– The cue stick as a whole can be referred to as the shaft. All sticks are tapered at the end. They can be either pro tapered or European tapered.
Tip-Tips can be either slip-on, screwed on or glued on.The can range in hardness from very soft to very hard. Softer tips will wear out quicker than hard tips, but will hold chalk better than the hard ones.
Ferrule– Is found at the end of the shaft. It is primarily used to hold the tip in place and to prevent the shaft from splitting.
Joint-In two piece cues the joint is where the two pieces attach.
Butt– The butt of the stick is where the majority of the weight is located. They can weigh anywhere from 16oz-22oz.
Bumper-The rubber end of the stick. The bumper protects the butt from damage.
Materials: Most cues are made from hard rock maple wood. However, you will find that most snooker cues are made of ash wood.
Famous cue makers include: Balabuska, Lucasi, Meucci, Joss, Jacoby, and Dufferin to name a few.
Finance
Mr. Video’s AV Equipment Rentals and Services Now in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD – Sep 27, 2011– Mr. Video Inc, one of the oldest and most trusted players in the AV equipment rental space has opened up a branch office in Silver Spring, MD. Silver Spring based business owners, event managers and individuals now can procure full range of latest AV equipment like projectors, sound systems, DJ turntables, mixing consoles, plasma TVs, wireless microphone systems, computer laptops among other equipment on rental basis at the most competitive rates from Mr Video. AV rentals however is not the only thing Mr. Video is well known for. The company also provides an exhaustive range of video related services like film conversions, digitization of videos, video editing and audio conversion services to businesses and individuals.
Mr Video came into existence in 1996 and since has been catering to businesses and individuals in major cities across the country. The company decided to establish a branch office in Silver Spring owing to high demand from the satisfied customers across other states.
As far as rental services of Mr. Video are concerned, those are handled by experienced and efficient staff of AA-Rental.com, a subsidiary of Mr. Video Inc. Clients can get a whole range of AV equipment delivered in no time from one of the strategically located warehouses of the company. Only latest and pristine conditioned equipment are sent for rentals from Mr. Video. Computers, laptops, network equipments, printers, all-in-one’s, computer accessories also can be rented from AA-Rental. As demand for tablet PCs like Apple’s I-Pad is on the rise, the company also provides rental services of these much in demand handy computing devices at the most affordable rates. Businesses, organizations and individuals are hugely benefited by rental services of Mr. Video.
Mr. Video also is a hugely successful player in the video and audio services. Restoration, conversion and digitization of 8 mm slides and films, reels, photographs, slides, power points, audio cassettes, is also done by the company. For this, the company employs seasoned professionals who use state-of-the-art equipment to deliver the final product. Before the delivery, the completed job is checked by a professional who carries out necessary editing and enhancements. The service has been particularly popular with movie studios, photographers and individuals who find it extremely convenient to order the services online or on phone and get the job completed and delivered from their own location and that too at the most affordable rate.
The website of the company has in-depth information on all the equipment and services it offers.Customers can browse through the catalogue of equipment of all makes to determine their needs and order accordingly. Self-explanatory guides are also available on the web portal of the company.
For more information, visit the website. Clients can also get in touch with the representatives of the company at 703-644-7481 to get their queries answered or to place orders.
Finance
How to Get Rid of Male Yeast Infection Symptoms in 3 Easy Steps
Got male yeast infection symptoms? Then you’re desperate to get rid of them right? Look no further, here are 3 simple tips on how to give your symptoms the boot, totally naturally.
The biggest problem with male yeast infection is that the symptoms in men can take a considerable time to show up. Because of this, it can be much harder to clear the infection in men once it is eventually diagnosed. So once diagnosed, you have to act very quickly and be prepared to see your treatment through to it’s conclusion.
But more and more men (and women) are using natural remedies to treat their condition, because mainstream drug-based medications really only attack the symptoms and not the root cause of your infection.
Now, there are many home remedies for yeast infection out there, along with many key things (steps) that you must do, if you wish to have the best chance to beat your infection permanently. To get you started, here are 3 steps on the road to getting rid of your yeast infection symptoms…
STEP 1
The very first step you will need to take is to abstain from having sexual intercourse whilst you have the infection. Drastic I know! But this is a crucial step because sexual intercourse can transfer the infection between partners (although sex can’t actually ’cause’ a yeast infection).
And, once having transferred to your partner, you can get it transferred back to you again, even if you’d managed to clear your infection the first time around. This drastic step is necessary because many condoms have lubricants that can actually help kick-off an infection, so you aren’t safe using that route.
STEP 2
The 2nd step is ensuring that you only wear cotton underwear that isn’t too tight, as tight, ‘unbreatheable’ underwear leads to the sweaty, warm conditions that the yeast fungus absolutely loves in order to grow and multiply. And you ought to stay away from sitting around in wet / damp swimwear and other sports wear for the same reason.
STEP 3
Your third step is to seriously look at your diet. This is very important because sugar, in particular, helps to feed the fungus, which you have to avoid at all costs. What is important to avoid is refined sugar, fresh and dried fruit, fruit and other juices, fizzy drinks, alcoholic drinks, processed foods, cakes, biscuits, sweeteners, and so on. Avoid anything with sugar in it. And it goes without saying to avoid all yeast-related foods; ‘yeast’ infection!
I urge you to keep rigidly to the steps outlined above, especially avoiding sex; sorry! If you do you, will be well on your way to getting rid of your yeast infection symptoms safely and fast. But that’s not all, you need to address a range of other issues in order to prevent recurring yeast infection becoming chronic with serious consequences.
SAP Software Measurement Reports in 10 Easy Steps
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy launch new golf competition held in custom-built arenas – Tampa Bay Now
Recipients of student loan forgiveness should at least pay their fair share of taxes
Coney Island shooting today: 1 killed, 4 injured on historic Brooklyn boardwalk, NYPD says
How and Why Is the Inner Child Created?
Tennessee pro skydiver dies in hard landing in Racine County pond
2022 MTV Video Music Awards: Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet
The Rise Of Free Cloud Computing Software
Opinion: When something Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg said cuts a little too close to home
VMAs Get Political As Lizzo Begs Fans To Vote And ‘Change The Laws That Oppress Us’
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People