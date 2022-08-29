As the PGA Tour season draws to a close and the LIV Golf Invitational Series gears up for its fourth event this week, golf’s heavyweights are now positioned to go head-to-head in the showroom. hearing. Saudi-funded start-up LIV Golf has joined the federal antitrust lawsuit launched by a handful of its players, claiming the PGA Tour unlawfully attempted to stifle competition.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for northern and western suburbs of Chicago – NBC Chicago
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the northern and western suburbs of Chicago, with a “marginal” risk of severe to severe thunderstorms hitting the area this afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, the watch covers a wide swath of northern and northwestern Illinois and includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and LaSalle counties in the Chicago area.
The watch also includes parts of southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.
It will remain in effect until 7 p.m.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of northern Illinois is currently at “marginal risk” of severe weather on Sunday. Any storm that develops is expected to potentially contain gusty winds and heavy rain, with frequent lightning also expected with the storms.
Wind gusts could potentially reach 70 miles per hour in some places, officials said. Hail half an inch in diameter is also possible with storms.
Officials say the likely arrival time for the storms could be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, with areas west and north of Chicago potentially bearing the brunt of any outbreak of severe weather.
The storms are expected to weaken later in the evening, but scattered storms and showers could potentially impact the entire Chicago area for the rest of the day Sunday before dissipating around midnight.
Another possibility of severe to severe storms exists on Monday, with the SPC again placing the Chicago area in the “marginal” risk category.
After a cold front passed through the region on Monday evening, the weather is expected to calm considerably for the rest of the week, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s expected until the start of the Easter Sunday weekend. Work.
Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm team for all the latest details and download the NBC Chicago app for forecasts and live radar feeds.
NBC Chicago
Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson won’t be with the Chicago Cubs in Toronto because of vaccine requirements
Two players will not be joining the Chicago Cubs for their upcoming series in Toronto.
Left-hander Justin Steele and right-hander Adrian Sampson are not making the trip because they do not meet Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country. The same requirements are also in place to return to the United States.
Steele and Sampson will be placed on the restricted list before the Cubs begin their three-game series against the Blue Jays Monday at the Rogers Centre. The Cubs will be allowed to bring up a vaccinated replacement player for Steele, who was slated to start Wednesday. That player does not need to be on the 40-man roster; anyone recalled as a replacement player because of COVID-19-related roster issues can later be returned without being optioned or designated for assignment.
Sampson can’t be replaced on the Cubs’ active roster because he is not scheduled to start in Toronto.
Last year, the Cubs were one of only a handful of teams that failed to reach the 85% vaccination threshold for players and other on-field personnel.
“Time gives everybody a chance to form decisions,” manager David Ross said of the team’s improved vaccination rate.
“Information continues to come out about helping guys make the right decision. So, yeah, only two guys. You’d like it to be no one but at the end of the day, we trusted everybody makes the best decision for them and it gives other guys opportunity as well.”
()
LIV Golf steps up battle with PGA Tour and joins antitrust lawsuit
While the lawsuit could have huge implications for the future of professional golf, legal analysts say the case promises to be long and nuanced, and that LIV Golf and its players could face a difficult road to prove that the PGA Tour’s actions were intentionally harmful and not simply further the tour’s own interests.
An amended lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern California by LIV Golf and seven golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau. Four of the plaintiffs in the original complaint have withdrawn from the lawsuit: Abraham Ancer, Jason Kokrak, Pat Perez and Carlos Ortiz. LIV Golf officials had previously expressed support for the players’ case, although they were not part of the initial complaint filed on August 3.
In the amended complaint, LIV players claim that the PGA Tour is “an entrenched monopoly with a vice grip on professional golf” and that it violated federal antitrust laws in its efforts “to crush nascent competition before that it threatens the monopoly of the Tour”. LIV’s lawyers argue that the court must step in and respond to the alleged actions of the tour and its settlements because “dealing with headwinds of this nature is not sustainable.”
“I think any antitrust case today is a bit difficult,” said Michael Carrier, a professor at Rutgers Law School who specializes in antitrust matters. “For the past 50 years, the courts have made it difficult for antitrust plaintiffs with sports cases. Usually there is deference to the league because it has to have certain rules. I think this case might be a little different, because the PGA is not the collection of teams that we might see with the NFL or the NBA. And it’s also an interesting time because in antitrust agencies the focus is on workers for the first time in a very long time.
LIV Golf’s entry into the market has already caused upheaval and uncertainty in the world of professional golf, splitting the best players in the game into two groups and potentially weakening the playing fields in tournaments large and small. The PGA Tour has seen some of its biggest stars flee to the Saudi start-up and last week announced a series of new measures aimed at making the tour more lucrative for players. In that sense, LIV Golf has already imposed sweeping changes to the sport, long before a federal judge ruled on any legal claims.
PGA Tour makes bold changes aimed at curbing threat from LIV Golf
“It’s just one thing in LIV Golf’s toolbox,” said Jodi Balsam, a former NFL attorney who is now a professor at Brooklyn Law School. “And from LIV Golf’s perspective, if the litigation only succeeds in distracting and imposing expense on the PGA Tour, they’ve won. All they have to do is put the PGA Tour on its heels, forcing them to articulate their business reasons and the logic behind what they do and to re-evaluate their business model.
In addition to the PGA Tour’s suspension of breakaway players – some of whom have expressed an interest in competing on both tours – the lawsuit alleges tour officials “threatened sponsors, vendors, broadcasters and agents to coerce players into giving up opportunities to play in LIV Golf events.” LIV Players also claim the tour “orchestrated a group boycott with the European Tour” and relied on the sport’s major leagues to “maximizing threats and damage” against the rebel group.
The court will have to decide whether the tour’s attempts to protect its own product have crossed a line. Tour lawyers might argue that trying to maintain a dominant, unified tour is good for the game and consumers – “that there’s a very good reason all the best golfers in the world play in the same tournament”, said Henry Hauser. , a former Federal Trade Commission attorney who now specializes in antitrust matters for Perkins Coie, “and that makes a product more attractive.”
“But if they took action that only appeared to harm a competitor, that could be an exclusion,” Carrier noted. “And so that’s the lens through which the court will view the conduct of the PGA. Often what’s good for you is bad for a competitor.
Judge Rejects LIV Golfers Bid to Play in PGA Tour FedEx Cup Playoffs
The PGA Tour scored a first legal victory in the case when U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman rejected an offer from three golfers seeking to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs. Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford sought a temporary restraining order in court, but the judge denied the request on August 9, saying the golfers had not suffered “irreparable harm” by joining LIV.
“She in no way suggests that the players died in the water,” Balsam said.
The case does not necessarily hinge on the success or failure of LIV Golf or whether LIV players can still get rich playing golf for their Saudi benefactors. The upstart tour may prove viable before the case goes to trial, but the PGA Tour may still have illegally impeded LIV’s efforts to get off the ground.
There are few comparable precedents in the world of sport. In the 1940s, Major League Baseball banned several players who had left for higher contracts offered by an upstart and well-funded Mexican league. The ensuing lawsuit was settled before a judge could intervene and MLB lifted the bans. More recently, in the 1980s, a group of sponsors sued the Men’s International Professional Tennis Council (MIPTC), the governing body of the men’s game at the time, alleging a series of antitrust violations. The case made its way through the court system as the MIPTC lost its grip on the spot.
“It completely disappeared and a whole new tool was formed – the ATP tour,” said Balsam, who worked on the case. “What is the conclusion to be drawn from this? The PGA Tour does not want to be the MIPTC of this generation.
Is LIV “the future of golf” or just golf with a soundtrack?
LIV Golf will hold its fourth event starting Friday at the Boston International. The Saudi-backed series has already attracted some of the PGA’s biggest names with seven- and eight-figure contracts and is expected to add half a dozen more players on Monday. The latest wave is expected to include this year’s British Open champion Cameron Smith.
In the lawsuit, LIV Golf said the PGA Tour regulations and “one-sided, conspiratorial threats of punishment have scared off the vast majority of elite players as well as the pipeline of future elite players.” The Tour’s tactics forced LIV Golf to “offer supercompetitive compensation well above levels that would prevail in a market unpolluted by the Tour’s anti-competitive behavior,” according to the complaint.
“This forced LIV Golf to adopt an unsustainable business model,” LIV’s lawsuit states. “Unless the Tour’s anti-competitive behavior is prohibited, LIV Golf will not be able to maintain a competitively viable tour.”
The complaint says the PGA Tour also exerted pressure that prevented LIV Golf from doing business with multiple suppliers, including a tent company, media companies, technology companies and sportswear companies.
As with most antitrust cases, the LIV lawsuit likely won’t reach a quick resolution, but the judge has set an ambitious timeline. A summary judgment hearing is scheduled for next July and the trial is expected to begin in January 2024.
washingtonpost
Searching for Answers – A CBS 11 News Special
Mets Notebook: Buck Showalter has managed to keep his bullpen fresh
The most visible part of managing a baseball team is bullpen usage.
In the grand scheme of things, it’s probably not as important as the behind-the-scenes stuff that gets players to buy in, trust their manager or believe he’s putting them in the right position to win.
But during the games, when and who the manager calls from the bullpen is easy to dissect, easy to follow along with, and also very easy to second guess. That hasn’t been the case too much this season. The Mets have a good bullpen (employing the best closer in the world will help with that), but they also have a rested bullpen. None of the 28 most-used relievers this season play for the Mets.
Adam Ottavino, who leads the team in relief appearances, has pitched in 52 games entering Sunday. The MLB leaders are Atlanta’s A.J. Minter and Toronto’s Adam Cimber with 58. Showalter has prided himself all season in taking care of his relievers’ arm, knowing the damage that can be inflicted if they’re pushed too hard.
“We have a little meeting before every game where we talk about the bullpen and situations that might arise,” Showalter said on Sunday morning.
Before Saturday’s game, Showalter wanted to drive home the point that no matter what the situation was, he did not want to use Diaz, who pitched in both of the first two games against Colorado.
“One thing that I said [Saturday] was, ‘OK, it’s the ninth inning, full house, we got a one-run lead.’ We’re all talking about staying away from Edwin. I know what it’s really like once you get into the game, you’re so tempted. Go tell him he’s not pitching. Go ahead and shut that door, because the temptation is too great.”
Keeping Diaz at the height of his powers is of grave importance to the Mets. His relatively light workload — 51 appearances coming into Sunday’s series finale — has contributed to the success in Showalter’s opinion.
“What he’s doing consistently is really hard to do,” Showalter said. “I’d like to think that there’s a health return for it, and not just for him but for all the pitchers. We’re trying to stay ahead of it, it’s hard to do, but it’s very important.”
There’s always an element of volatility with bullpens, which can go from great to garbage very quickly. That’s why Showalter tries not to mess with a good thing when he’s got it.
“You think you’ve got a mode of operation figured out, then the baseball gods go, ‘Oh, you think you’ve got it figured out? I’ll show you.’ Then all of a sudden, someone gets hit with a line drive, something happens stepping off a curb, something structurally that was there two years ago all of a sudden shows its head,” he said. “You never know.”
Talking about pitching and its harmful nature also allowed Showalter to don the proverbial white coat and give some medical intel to the situation.
“Putting your arm over your head and jerking it down violently 100 times every fifth day is not what the good lord intended for us to do with our arms. OK? That’s why we walk around with our arms down at our sides. It’s why softball pitchers don’t get sore arms. None of us here are walking around all day with our arm up here, jerking your shoulder around. Maybe some of you are, I don’t know.”
MAD MAX, NICE TEAMMATE
There’s been a lot of talk this season about the effect that Showalter has had on the Mets’ clubhouse. But what about Max Scherzer, the Hall of Famer who blew into town before the season and also helped transform the culture?
“He’s a baseball player who happens to be a pitcher,” Showalter said of Scherzer. “He was talking to someone the other night about baserunning and secondary leads. He loves talking the game. He’s engaged. The only day he’s moody is on the day he pitches.”
With such a stern demeanor on the mound, people often assume Scherzer is some terrifying beast. Showalter sees through that, though.
“He’s very entertaining, too. People talk about, ‘Well he must be a challenge sometimes, managing.’ No, it’s just the opposite.”
MAY YOU STRIKE SOME GUYS OUT
In early May, Trevor May hit the injured list with a stress reaction on the lower portion of his right humerus. The injury sounded scary at the time, and it kept May from gracing an MLB mound for over three months. Since he’s come back, though, he’s struck out 12 of the 35 batters he’s faced (34.2%).
“There’s a couple things they’ve identified to try and get him back to the guy we know he can be, has been in the past, and has been this year, too,” Showalter said. “You think about having all these things at his disposal and the good things he’s done, then have that taken away from you for three or four months.”
When coming back from injury, the skipper explained, sometimes the best mental plan is none at all.
“Sometimes the worst slider you throw is the one you’re trying to throw perfectly, instead of just letting it flow and letting it happen. He’s firmed up his slider, it’s not just pure velocity. It’s shown in his results. I think we’re in a pretty good place with Trevor right now.”
()
3 Dutch soldiers injured after shooting outside Indianapolis hotel – NBC Chicago
Three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded Saturday morning in a shootout in downtown Indianapolis after what local police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying, authorities said.
The shooting took place around 3:30 a.m. EDT in the Indianapolis entertainment district. Indianapolis police said officers found three men with gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals.
The Dutch Defense Ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and the other two were conscious, while Indianapolis police said two of the soldiers were in critical condition and the third was stable.
The department said the three soldiers were from the Commando Corps and were in Indiana for training when the shooting happened on their own time outside the hotel where they were staying.
Indianapolis police said they believe some sort of altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.
The department said the families of the shooting victims have been notified as Indianapolis police continue to investigate the shooting.
No arrests were made.
The Indiana National Guard said the soldiers trained at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, a 1,000-acre (405-hectare) complex located about 65 kilometers southeast of Indianapolis. The Guard said in a statement that the center is used for training by the Department of Defense “as well as other allies.”
“The Dutch soldiers went to Indianapolis at the end of their day of duty. Our thoughts and prayers are with the soldiers and families during this difficult time,” the Guard said, WXIN-TV reported.
NBC Chicago
Rookie Ryan Wright likely locks up punter job with big night in Denver
DENVER — After the Vikings released incumbent Jordan Berry last Thursday, head coach Kevin O’Connell still wouldn’t say that rookie Ryan Wright had won the punting job.
That left open the possibility that the Vikings still could re-sign Berry or find another punter off the waiver wire. So did that put any pressure on Wright entering Saturday night’s preseason finale at Denver?
No way.
“I don’t feel pressure,” said Wright, who was signed in May after being undrafted out of Tulane. “I feel confident in my ability.”
All Wright did in the 23-13 loss to the Broncos at Empower Field was on four punts average 56.3 yards gross and 50.3 net. In the second half, helped by the high altitude, he had a boot of 68 yards that was downed at the Denver 2 and another of 71 yards gross and 51 net.
“He had a great night,’’ O’Connell said. “There’s a reason we made the initial roster move we did because we wanted Ryan to feel like he could come to the game (Saturday) and have the mindset that he was the punter and … show us how he could further enhance the positive feelings we have for him. … He only enhanced himself with me… I was really pleased with Ryan and how he responded to the situation we put him in.”
The Vikings must be down to the 53-man roster limit Tuesday. And it would be a huge surprise if Wright isn’t their punter in the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against Green Bay.
“I believe I can be the Vikings punter,’’ he said. “Obviously, we’ll see what happens.”
In the three-game preseason, Wright averaged 52.0 yards gross and 42.9 yards net on nine punts.
Wright also has looked good as the holder for kicker Greg Joseph. On Saturday, Joseph made all three of his kicks, an extra point and field goals of 46 and 58 yards.
“The Vikings gave me a really great opportunity,’’ Wright said. “I’ve got to give some credit to Jordan Berry, though. He’s been a really big mentor for me and helped develop me to be an NFL punter.”
Still, Wright said there is plenty of room for improvement. He said that even his 68-yard punt could have been better.
“Obviously, in another stadium it might not travel as far because of the thin air and I would love to get more hang time on that,’’ Wright said.
Later in the third quarter, Wright had the 71-yard boot that rolled into the end zone. Touchbacks are often frowned upon for punters, but nobody was complaining about that one.
“When you net 51, it’s hard to say, ‘I wish we got it inside the 20,”’ said long snapper Andrew DePaola. “He did his job and flipped the field and that’s what we asked of him. … He’s been hitting great balls. It’s been awesome.’’
Wright isn’t the only Vikings specialist being raved about. Joseph has had a banner training camp and preseason, and it continued Saturday. He finished the preseason having made all four of his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra points.
“Greg Joseph has been just crushing it,’’ DePaola said. “He’s been awesome. I don’t really like to talk to him during games. I kind of let him do his thing, but he’s been in the zone. He’s been fun to watch and fun to work with,”
Joseph has regularly been making kicks of 58 yards or more in practices. And he routinely hit the 58-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter Saturday as if he were at a practice.
“He’s locked in,’’ Wright said. “I’ve never seen a kicker so focused.’’
