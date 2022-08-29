News
Shooting at an Oregon store: Several people died after a gunman opened fire on Safeway
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
At least two people have died after a gunman opened fire on a Safeway grocery store in Bend, Oregon on Sunday night.
Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the Northeast Bend store shortly after 7 p.m., Bend Police Department spokeswoman Sheila Miller told Fox News Digital.
At least one shooter drove through the store’s parking lot firing a gun, but no casualties were reported in those shootings.
The shooter then entered the store and shot and killed a person in front of the store.
FLORIDA DEPs SHOT, KILL MAN ACCUSED OF POINTING GUN AT THEM AFTER THREATENING FRIEND
TEXAS SHOOTING LEAF 17 YEARS AND 5 YEARS DEAD
The shooter continued to walk into the store and shot and killed a second person.
Police found the suspect dead when they arrived at the scene. Police said initial reports indicated officers did not fire any shots at the scene.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Bend police said the investigation is still active.
Fox
News
Mickey Mantle baseball card breaks record with $12.6 million auction price
A 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie baseball card broke all records selling for the highest ever auction price of $12.6 million.
The rare rookie card was graded a minty 9.5 by sports memorabilia grader SGC and only sold for $50,000 in 1991 by top collector Alan Rosen, according to the New York Post.
The final price exceeded the $10 million estimated by the auction house.
In a letter included in the sale, Rosen wrote that the map was “in my opinion the best known example in the world” with only “the slightest evidence of paper toning”.
Chris Ivy of the Heritage Auction said “the map is more than consistent with Rosen’s assertion when seen in person”, and added, “plus the fact that she documented the provenance of the most legendary discovery in the history of recreation, puts this card in a category of its own.”
The card has a rich history, ESPN reported. In 1986, collector Alan Rosen, known as “Mr. Mint” in card collecting circles, obtained the card from a truck driver who claimed to have inherited it from his father. card became instantly famous in sports collections.
The Mantle card blew the previous card’s record auction price out of the water. Earlier this month, a 1909 Honus Wagner Pittsburgh Pirates baseball card fetched $7.25 million at auction. The same card sold for $6.5 million last year.
Mantle and Wagner cards have been vying for best seller for years.
Auctioneer Ivy said sports collectibles could skyrocket partly because of the pandemic.
“There’s only so much Netflix and ‘Tiger King’ can watch,” Ivy said, referring to the Netflix streaming series. “So, you know, they were going back to their hobbies, and clearly, sports collecting was part of that.”
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
Breitbart News
News
Eurostoxx futures -1.3% at the start of the European session
This is not a good look at stocks at the moment, as the relief rally appears to be snuffed out. S&P 500 futures are currently down 0.9% and the technical outlook isn’t as pretty as depicted here. This could see selling pressures intensify further in the coming days before the focus shifts to the US jobs report on Friday.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Netflix is home to such an amazing range of horror films that this introduction is going to be a list of titles that didn’t make the top recommendations. Try Forgotten (2017), a South Korean psychological thriller or a British horror film The Ritual (2017). There’s also the recent It (2017), based on Stephen King’s novel; The Rental (2020), directed by Dave Franco and starring Alison Brie; dark comedy horror The Trip (2021); psychological thriller Coming Home in the Dark (2021); Mike Flanagan’s Hush (2016) and Ouija: The Origin of Evil (2016); the Fear Street Trilogy (2021); Supernatural Western The Wind (2018); Spanish supernatural horror Veronica (2017) and South Korean zombie horror #Alive (2020).
Scroll down for the best horror movies (with 70 or more Metacritic scores) currently on Netflix. Note that some of them are incredibly dark and should be approached with great caution.
One of Stephen King’s most successful adaptations, this horror drama based on the 1922 short story is a slow burn with a riveting performance at its core. Thomas Jane, who you also know from 2004’s Boogie Nights and The Punisher, gives one of his career-best performances as the ever-proud Wilfred James, a farmer who makes the totally wise decision to murder his wife with the help from their teenage son. . The consequences are heartbreaking on many levels (if you don’t like rats, you really won’t like them after this).
netflix
This clever psychological horror is partly drawn from co-writer Isa Mazzei’s experiences as a camgirl (or webcam model). Yet Cam is not a documentary, following Alice Ackerman, a young camgirl who one day discovers an exact replica of herself resumed her show. This unique flashing red thriller with the threat of technology is a great feature to play.
netflix
Vampires Against the Bronx (2020)
Vampires Against the Bronx is a unique horror-comedy in more ways than one. Set in New York’s Bronx borough, it follows young Miguel Martinez, a kind-hearted kid who helps raise money for his struggling local bodega. But it’s not just new designer clothing stores threatening to move in: Pale, creepy neck-biters are devouring people and their belongings. A commentary on gentrification with goofy charm, twists, and thrills, Vampires Against the Bronx is a fresh and entertaining take on the genre.
netflix
This tense thriller set in the remote Scottish Highlands is far from an idyllic getaway. Prepare for an agonizing nightmare from which its protagonists are desperate to wake up. Vaughn and Marcus go on a weekend of hunting with the guys, but after a drunken night, they find themselves faced with events they could never have foreseen. Caliber lives up to its name, delivering an elegant package of dark and gripping drama. Let the full force of it hit you.
RADIUS TWC
The expertly crafted horror film that quietly doubles as an allegory of STDs. You read that right: It Follows aims its lens at a supernatural entity that lives on the outskirts, constantly pursuing its prey at a slow, zombie-like pace. Our heroine Jay (played by modern Scream Queen Maika Monroe) is trapped at the center of this pool of anxiety, facing a terrifying stalker. A modern classic, with an original score inspired by John Carpenter.
Screenshot Curzon/YouTube/CNET
Before Black Widow, Cate Shortland made a name for herself by making excellent independent films, including Berlin Syndrome. This psychological horror stars Teresa Palmer as Clare Havel, a young Australian who goes hiking in Berlin, only to meet a man who is holding her captive in his apartment. A game of cat and mouse between captor and captive ensues. Though slower at times in its confined setting, Berlin Syndrome certainly delivers a gripping thriller.
netflix
A horror that strikes… close to home. Revealing their supernatural evils through a harrowing human story, His House follows Bol and Rial, a couple of refugees from Sudan, who struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town. Don’t expect mere scares – His House plays on the psychological specters of the past, adding even more corridors of torment. A heartbreaking and powerful piece.
Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images
Haven’t seen what is widely considered the best horror movie of all time? 1973’s The Exorcist stars Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, an affluent actress whose daughter becomes possessed by a demonic entity. Who are they going to call? A couple of Catholic priests to perform an exorcism. The Exorcist was so good that it became the first horror film to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar.
Focus World
After watching this movie, you might just have a new favorite director in Julia Ducournau. Raw follows Justine, a vegetarian in her first year of vet school, who gives in to peer pressure, eats raw meat and ends up with a rash all over her body. The film tackles questions of identity in a viscerally powerful and symbolic way, and is a staple of Netflix’s indie bench.
Warner Bros.
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
What could be more fitting for a horror list than one of the best horror movies ever made? The 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street launched the franchise – and Johnny Depp’s career. Depp made her supernatural slasher debut about a young girl who realizes she must stay awake to stop a killer from slaughtering her friends in her dreams. Sequels, a remake, and many more have spun off from the creepy genre play. See where it all started in this clever classic that still holds up today.
netflix
From Netflix’s impressive roster of international films comes Spanish sci-fi horror The Platform. Its concept story centers around a tower that delivers food to people at each of its many levels via a platform. Those at the top get the best and most abundant stream, which is devoured as the platform drops levels. Social commentary resonates throughout this dystopian thriller, which takes shocking, sometimes gruesome twists all the way to the bottom.
Transmission Films/YouTube/CNET Screenshot
A word of warning: The Nightingale depicts graphic, extreme scenes of violence and rape. With that in mind, continue with this heartbreaking story and you’ll see an important slice of history rarely told on screen. The Nightingale follows a young convict seeking revenge in the Australian bush of 1825. The second film from Jennifer Kent, who directed the powerful The Babadook, is a force to be reckoned with.
Blumhouse Productions
If you’re looking for further proof that the Duplass brothers are actually bad, here’s an easy sell. Patrick Brice (also director and co-writer) plays a videographer responding to a Craigslist ad for Josef (Mark Duplass), who wants to make a movie for his supposed unborn child. I generally like horror movies that rely on performances to get you on your nerves, because they’re incredibly difficult to pull off. And I have to give it to Mark Duplass. He is, in fact, super scary.
netflix
Before the impeccable The Haunting of Hill House series, Mike Flanagan brought us this clever adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Gerald’s Game. Carla Gugino is huge as Jessie, a woman who goes on vacation with her husband to a secluded lakeside house in Alabama. When Jessie finds herself handcuffed to the bed with no one to help her escape, it becomes a matter of both survival and escape. Another chapter of Flanagan’s melancholy infused horror that turns into a silent triumph for its haunted characters.
netflix
Two movies named The Call were released in 2020. Check out the one from South Korea, a time travel thriller that revolves around, yes, a phone call. Twenty-eight-year-old Seo-yeon finds a phone buried in a closet in her childhood home. It rings – and the caller, it turns out, lives in the same house 20 years earlier. Twists to the last moment, plus a wild cat-and-mouse chase that alters past and present make this a must-watch.
Vertical Entertainment/YouTube/CNET Screenshot
Like a few other titles on this list, this superb psychological horror subtly doubles as an allegory for larger social themes, such as oppression. Set in 1980s Tehran during a series of air raids known as the City Wars, it follows a mother and daughter haunted in their home by a mysterious evil. With echoes of The Babadook as well as its own fresh ideas, Under The Shadow is a great horror entry.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
CNET
News
Dan Andrews accused of leading ‘worst government in modern Australian history’
Daniel Andrews is accused of leading the ‘worst government in modern Australian history’ by a former prime minister
Daniel Andrews has been accused of leading the “worst government in modern Australian history” by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
The Victorian prime minister is on course to become the state’s longest-serving prime minister with the latest Newspoll, published in the Australian, showing the party heading for a third election victory.
But Mr Abbott is adamant the Liberals still have a chance to form government despite the huge gap.
“Nobody thought we had a chance in 2010 and we did extremely well in the first term because we had a clear idea of what we stood for,” he told Sky News.
The Prime Minister was whipped by Tony Abbott. Image: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw – POOL via NCA NewsWire
“The fact is that the Andrews government has been a very bad government. This has been ethically challenged.
He pointed to the government’s failures in hotel quarantine during the emergence of the pandemic in 2020 as a key indicator of their “incompetence”.
“(It was) one of the most inept programs in contemporary Australian history,” Mr Abbott said.
“It’s the government that has obviously broken a lot of rules, actually a state party here in Victoria.”
But a number of so-called teal candidates are popping up across the state in traditional Liberal-held seats, in a move that mirrors the wave that has occurred at the federal level.
Tony Abbott still believes the Liberals could win government. Photo: Jason Edwards
Asked if their appearance at state level could hold the Liberals back, Mr Abbott stuck to the line that Scott Morrison did not pursue in May – that a vote for Teal was a vote for Labour.
“A vote for someone other than your Liberal candidate helps perpetuate the Andrews government, which has been seriously the worst government in modern Australian history,” the former prime minister said.
Despite the controversies of recent months, Mr Abbott said he supported Liberal leader Matthew Guy, but admitted he does not speak to him regularly.
“I’m a former federal politician and sometimes the issues are a little different. But I support the elected leader of the party,” he added.
Advertising
dailymail us
News
latest news Three dead in a violent car accident in Santa Clarita
Three people were killed and two others injured Sunday afternoon when two cars collided on a canyon road in Santa Clarita, the California Highway Patrol said.
Investigators were still at the scene late Sunday evening in the 29000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road. The identity of the dead and injured has not been released. The two people who survived the crash were taken to hospital and their condition was not known.
Flames broke out in the wreckage after the collision and were extinguished by firefighters. The accident happened shortly after 4 p.m., according to the CHP.
As the investigation continued, the San Francisquito Canyon remained closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the CHP said.
News
Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list
Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list
Indian Railways: Non-interlocking block is being taken for engineering work at Bari Brahman station between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi railway section on Firozpur division of Northern Railway.
During this, the movement of many trains operating on the North Eastern Railway will be affected. Especially a pair of trains operating between Kathgodam and Kanpur are being canceled. The services of trains operating on North Western Railway will be partially canceled.
New Delhi. The work of satellite freight terminus is being done at Bari Brahman Railway Station of Firozpur Division of Northern Railway. Due to this work, traffic block is being taken. During this , the movement of many trains operating on the North Eastern Railway will be affected . Especially a pair of trains operating between Kathgodam and Kanpur are being canceled . Due to this, the passengers traveling by train may have to face problems.
According to the North Eastern Railway Spokesperson, due to taking of non-interlocking block due to engineering work at Bari Brahman station between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi railway division on Firozpur division of Northern Railway, the following railway services will be affected:-
– 12210 Kathgodam-Kanpur Central Express running from Kathgodam on 12th September, 2022 will remain cancelled.
– 12209 Kanpur Central – Kathgodam Express running from Kanpur Central on 13th September, 2022 will remain cancelled.
Apart from this, the services of many trains operating on North Western Railway will also be affected, information of which has already been issued by the Zonal Railways. The following trains will be partially canceled from the originating station due to taking of non-interlocking block due to engineering work at Bari Brahman station:-
Partially Canceled Trains (from originating station)
1. Train No. 19223, Ahmedabad-Jammutvi train service departing from Ahmedabad from 06.09.22 to 12.09.22 will operate up to Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train will run partially between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi stations. Will be cancelled.
2. Train No. 19224, Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Railway service departing from Jammu Tawi from 07.09.22 to 13.09.22 will depart from Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Cantt stations.
3. Train No. 19225, Jodhpur – Jammu Tawi train service leaving from Jodhpur from 06.09.22 to 12.09.22 will operate till Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will be partially canceled between Pathankot Cantt-Jammutvi stations.
4. Train No. 19226, Jammu Tawi-Jodhpur Railway Service departing from Jammu Tawi from 07.09.22 to 13.09.22 will leave from Pathankot Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Jammu Tawi-Pathankot Cantt stations.
5. Train No. 19415, Ahmedabad-Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra train service leaving Ahmedabad on 11.09.22 will operate till Firozpur Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Firozpur Cantt- Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra stations.
6. Train No. 19416, Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra-Ahmedabad Rail service departing from Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra on 13.09.22 will leave from Firozpur Cantt station i.e. this train service will remain partially canceled between Shrimata Vaishno Devi Katra- Firozpur Cantt stations.
The post Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Shooting at an Oregon store: Several people died after a gunman opened fire on Safeway
Why It’s Important to Fix Roof Leaks NOW
Mickey Mantle baseball card breaks record with $12.6 million auction price
Eurostoxx futures -1.3% at the start of the European session
How to Make Your Own Hair Treatments From Kitchen Ingredients
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Dan Andrews accused of leading ‘worst government in modern Australian history’
latest news Three dead in a violent car accident in Santa Clarita
Importance of Back-End Web Development
Indian Railways: Railways cancelled these trains, these trains will be short terminated, see full list
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
10 Ways to prevent the spread of STDs