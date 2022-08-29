JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong, shallow underwater earthquake rocked western Indonesia on Monday, sending residents panicking, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties.
Stocks remain under pressure after Friday’s rout
Stocks look tough as Fed Chairman Powell snuffed out the latest relief rally, reaffirming that the central bank will maintain a resolute approach in tackling inflation. Friday’s close was a lousy one, with Wall Street ending the day at a low, the S&P 500 falling 3.4% and the Nasdaq 3.9%.
The sell-off continues today, with equity futures looking pretty dejected so far. Here’s a sneak peek as we head to Europe:
- S&P 500 Futures -0.8%
- Nasdaq Futures -1.1%
- Dow Jones Futures -0.6%
- Eurostoxx -0.4%
- DAX futures -0.6%
Amid Friday’s decline, technical data is also starting to look more bearish for stocks with the S&P 500 cracking below its 100-day moving average and also its 38.2 Fib retracement level support:
This could see declines extend towards 4000 next before investors start turning their attention to the US jobs report at the end of this week.
McIlroy storms back 6 to win FedEx Cup and $18 million
ATLANTA — This year, it’s become easy to forget Rory McIlroy’s four majors, 30 wins on four continents and two years at No. 1 in the world. He was mostly seen as the strongest voice and strongest defender on the PGA Tour in its battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
So perhaps it was fitting that one of the most tumultuous years for the PGA Tour ended on Sunday with McIlroy holding his biggest prize.
He had the last word with his clubs.
Six strokes down before the start of the Tour Championship, 10 strokes back after two holes, McIlroy rallied from a six-stroke deficit in the last round against the world No. 1 player and closed with a 4-under 66 to become the first three-time FedEx Cup winner.
“It was a tumultuous time for the world of men’s professional golf in particular,” he said. “I got to the heart of the matter. I guess every chance I get, I try to defend what I think is the best place in the world to play elite professional golf.
“It’s in some ways fitting that I was able to do this today to kind of close out a year that’s been very, very difficult and different.”
It came at the expense of Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who birdied on four of six holes on Sunday morning to finish the storm-delayed third round at 66 and build a lead of six strokes. Even McIlroy, who birdied the final two holes of the morning to enter the final group, didn’t think he had much of a chance.
But Scheffler never found his groove, missing the normal fairways, greens and putts. He birdied just one in a final round of 73 and tied the PGA Tour record for losing a six-shot lead in the final round.
“I just didn’t get off to a good start early on, but after that I worked as hard as I could,” Scheffler said. “For some reason my swing wasn’t where it had been the first few days of this week.”
McIlroy had a 17-under 263 for his raw score, the best of the week. He started at 4 under as the No. 7 seed and finished at 21 under to capture the $18 million bonus.
Sungjae Im pulled back with a double bogey on the 14th hole and still shot a 66 to tie for second with Scheffler. They won $5.75 million.
McIlroy called the final round a “spectacular,” and not just because of the pro-McIlroy crowd chanting his name along the final holes.
“Two of the best players in the world are battling it out for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour, and I hope everyone at home enjoyed it,” he said.
McIlroy needed a lot of help from Scheffler, who never trailed until the 70th hole. Scheffler looked in a bad mood early on and McIlroy capitalized. With three consecutive birdies, he tied it on the seventh hole. And then he was a nail biter until the end.
It was a stunning spectacle at East Lake that unfolded on two levels.
McIlroy birdied a 30-foot putt on the par-3 15th hole to tie the lead.
After hovering around the green about 20 yards on the 16th, his shot was running fast and headed to the front of the green when he hit the pin and settled 7 feet. He saved the normal. Scheffler blasted out of a bunker just under 10 feet and missed, making a bogey that put him behind for the first time all week.
Scheffler misinterpreted a 10-foot birdie chance on the 17th to tie, sending the Tour Championship to the final hole with $18 million on the line.
Scheffler’s 4-iron on the par-5 18 sailed short and to the right and into a bunker, and it exploded onto the green. McIlroy went left against the stand, took a relief and stepped onto the green for an easy par.
“I wanted to win the season title,” Scheffler said. “I had a very good year and I wanted to end it with a victory here, and unfortunately I couldn’t do it.”
McIlroy won the FedEx Cup in 2016 in the playoffs. He won the FedEx Cup again in 2019, the first year of a staggered start. It could have been the sweetest of the fall, after a year in which the PGA Tour has been in a nasty battle with LIV Golf, which has already attracted around 20 players and is now part of an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.
It was McIlroy who declared fierce loyalty to the PGA Tour in recent years when rival leagues came up. And it was McIlroy who joined Tiger Woods to lead a memorable players-only meeting last week that led to some significant changes coming to the tour.
So, yeah, that had an added level of satisfaction.
And no, he didn’t care about the burden he carried as the tour’s de facto voice.
“If you believe in something, I think you need to speak up about it, and I believe in it very strongly. I really do,” McIlroy said. “I hate how it does to the game of golf. I hate it.
“I think when you believe what you’re saying is the right thing, you’re happy to crane your neck over the line.”
Even at the Tour Championship, usually a celebration of the end of the year, there was talk all weekend of further defections to come in the coming days. The Daily Telegraph reported three weeks ago that British Open champion Cameron Smith was leaving for LIV Golf, and new reports over the weekend have confirmed this.
Two people with knowledge of the moves said Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri were leaving. They spoke on condition of anonymity as it was not announced. Cameron Tringale announced his decision on Twitter.
It remains to be determined Joaquin Niemann, whose manager says the Chilean will discuss the options with his father later on Sunday.
“Everyone on tour had to deal with a lot of things. Even the guys who went to LIV had to deal with a lot. It’s just been kind of a very tumultuous era in our game,” McIlroy said. “It’s the best place in the world to play golf. It is the most competitive. He has the best players. It has the deepest fields. I don’t know why you would want to play elsewhere.
With all this speculation, the Tour Championship turned from a runaway into a dynamic spectacle. And in the end, the biggest voice on the tour got their biggest trophy.
Strong underwater earthquake causes panic in western Indonesia
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake posed no risk of triggering a tsunami, the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said. Smaller earthquakes of magnitude 5.9 and 5.2 also rocked the province earlier on Monday.
The US Geological Survey measured the quake at a magnitude of 5.9 and said it was centered about 170 kilometers (105.6 miles) west-southwest of Pariaman, a coastal town from the province of West Sumatra at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles). Variations in the opening bars are common.
Indonesia is a seismically active archipelago of 270 million people that is frequently hit by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.
In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people and injured more than 460 in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people and injured nearly 6,500 in West Sulawesi province.
How secure is the US electrical grid?
‘What does this man have to do to go to jail?’
On MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection” on Saturday, The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal asked what former President Donald Trump had to do “to go to jail.”
Mystal said his “high-level expert, legal analysis” of the FBI’s search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home led him to ask why Trump was not in jail.
“I mean, I can’t believe they haven’t already started shredding everything, right?” Mystal pointed out. “Like, listen, my top expert, the legal analysis of the affidavit is why [isn’t] this guy in jail? What does this man have to do to go to jail? I think one of the things that’s been a bit missing in the media narrative over the last 24 hours is that these 15 boxes that we’re focusing on is what they’ve already found on the man. … The president’s sticky fingers have already stolen classified documents – top secret documents.
He added: “We are aware of this because it was probable cause for them to go for more things which he would not return. So the hit list is what he was ready, after two years, to deliver. We had to raid him to get back what he wasn’t ready to give back. How is this man free? So, like, that’s the high-level question. As far as their legal defenses, Jason, people need to stop getting blamed defending the president because he has no legal defenses, okay.
Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on Watsonville beach after engine failure
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KGO) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on the beach in Watsonville on Saturday.
The three people on board escaped unharmed.
“It started descending very slowly. We didn’t realize it was an engine failure until someone told us because it landed very easily,” said the witness Akshay Nayak.
ABC7 News was at Manresa State Beach earlier today.
A team of mechanics methodically dismantles the wings and the propeller of the four-seater Cessna.
RELATED: Watsonville Plane Crash: Expert Says Larger Plane Came In Too Fast To Land; 3 killed
The fuselage was loaded onto a trailer and transported by truck for repair.
The pilot reported engine failure on Saturday, just before landing the plane on the sand.
State park officials say no one was injured and the pilot landed safely.
“It really doesn’t affect anything. There are a few people who come to take pictures – because how often do you see a plane on a beach?” said Byran Kine, a lifeguard overseeing California state parks.
He said yesterday’s result was very happy.
Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states
CONCORD, NH — As the sun set in Wyoming, U.S. Representative Liz Cheney described her searing loss as the start of a bigger step in her political career. She summoned Abraham Lincoln, who lost the House and Senate elections and became one of the nation’s most accomplished presidents.
But in the days that followed, would-be supporters in key states openly expressed skepticism of a Cheney presidential run, even one designed only to block Donald Trump’s return to the White House.
In fact, Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina — think the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman is of little relevance. in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some supporters fear she will actually help Trump if she runs.
Such is the colossal political challenge facing Cheney, a Republican seeking to turn a 37-percentage-point homestate loss into a national campaign to destroy Trump’s White House ambitions. There is no precedent for what she hopes to accomplish.
“The Republican Party is a lot more diverse than you might think, and there will be a number of people who will find her and her message appealing, but that’s a far cry from there being a warm welcome. , or a great reception,” said Micah Caskey, a Republican state representative in South Carolina. “I don’t see a Liz Cheney candidacy as viable.”
Within hours of ceding its Wyoming congressional primary to a little-known Trump sidekick, Cheney’s team funneled remaining campaign funds into a new entity it named “The Great Task,” borrowing a phrase from Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. She has vowed to devote the weeks leading up to November’s midterm elections to defeating Trump loyalists who continue to promote the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
“I will do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” Cheney told NBC’s “Today” show. She acknowledged that she was considering a presidential election in 2024. “I will make a decision in the coming months.”
Cheney, the 56-year-old daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, hasn’t ruled out running in 2024 as a Republican or an Independent. But those close to him now believe an independent race would likely attract more support from Democrats than Republicans, undermining his goals. Therefore, if she does run, it would almost certainly be as a Republican.
His team believes Cheney would enter the 2024 Republican contest as the undisputed leader of the anti-Trump path, which could include the likes of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and former Governor of New Jersey. Chris Christy. Cheney’s name is universally known, they note, and she enjoys a national fundraising base that has raised more than $15 million for her failed re-election bid. She is also said to have the support of her father and has close ties to former President George W. Bush, who hosted a fundraiser for Cheney last fall.
She will continue to play a leading role in the House inquiry into the Jan. 6 uprising, which is set to host another round of hearings in September.
Despite these factors, there have been few signs of enthusiasm for Cheney in the states most likely to decide the next GOP presidential nomination.
Voters were openly celebrating his loss at the Iowa State Fair, a must-see for presidents and presidential candidates since the state began staging the opening of the country’s presidential primary half a century ago. .
“It’s a day of celebration for the Republican Party of Iowa. Liz Cheney is outta here! sang Debra Wyna, a 57-year-old Des Moines-area GOP volunteer and retired salon owner. “Liz Cheney is a swamp monster.”
Other voters who stopped by the GOP booth were less pointed than Wyna but no less dismissive of Cheney’s political ambitions.
‘I will never vote for her because I believe she betrayed the Republican Party by voting to impeach President Trump,’ said Janet Diers, a 67-year-old retired special education teacher from rural West India. Iowa.
Gentry Collins, an Iowa veteran and national Republican operative who opposes Trump, said he has “great respect” for Cheney, but he doesn’t see how she is running a viable campaign for the president.
“Where do the votes come from? Maybe she aggregates the anti-Trump vote, but that’s not enough,” said Collins, former political director of the Republican National Committee. “She’s my kind of Republican, but I don’t see an opening.”
It was much the same in New Hampshire, which traditionally hosts the nation’s second Republican primary.
While the state prides itself on introducing presidential candidates every four years, Republican Governor Chris Sununu, who mocked Trump, turned down the opportunity to host a potential Cheney campaign when gave him the opportunity.
“The governor has not considered or considered who may or may not run for president in 2024,” Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt said. “He is only focused on midterms in less than 100 days and strongly believes that every second spent speculating on 2024 is a waste of time.”
The first shenanigans of the presidential primary have been underway for several months. And the first Republican presidential announcement could come at any time. Trump debates whether to declare his presidential intentions before or after the midterms.
Republican presidential prospects have been pouring into Iowa and New Hampshire for months now. Visitors include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Tom Cotton and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is another name frequently brought up by local Republican primary voters, though he has yet to come up.
Cheney herself gave a speech in New Hampshire late last year declaring that Trump was at war with the rule of law.
Caskey, the South Carolina state representative, thinks Trump may be vulnerable in a small Republican field, but a large Republican field would split the anti-Trump vote and help Trump reclaim his party’s nomination.
“I think Donald Trump is the overwhelming favorite to win if he shows up, but I don’t think he has an assured path to victory,” Caskey said. “I think the more candidates that get involved, the more likely he is to be successful.”
Matthew Bartlett, a veteran Republican agent from New Hampshire who worked at Trump’s State Department but quit after the Jan. 6 insurrection, said there was a lot of buzz statewide about the candidates in the presidential election – except one.
“Nobody talks about Liz Cheney,” Bartlett said. “I don’t think she knows what she’s doing.”
Nationally, about 7 in 10 Republicans continue to support Trump. That number may have jumped in the days after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Florida estate, though critics note that Trump’s multiple legal entanglements could ultimately damage his reputation. Cheney, meanwhile, is clustered near the bottom with Pompeo and Haley, among others, in early public polls.
Voters tend to agree with professional politicians.
Claire Potter wore a Cheney t-shirt on a recent trip to Conway, New Hampshire to “express my admiration as a Democrat” for the stance she has taken against Trump. Potter, a history teacher at The New School in New York, also donated $25 to the Cheney campaign.
Don’t expect her to vote for Cheney in 2024.
“I don’t expect her to run for president,” Potter said. “I think it could be really risky to keep Trump out of the White House. But I trust her political instincts for what she does next.
Associated Press writer Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.
