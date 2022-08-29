Stocks remain under pressure after Friday’s rout

ATLANTA — This year, it’s become easy to forget Rory McIlroy’s four majors, 30 wins on four continents and two years at No. 1 in the world. He was mostly seen as the strongest voice and strongest defender on the PGA Tour in its battle against Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

So perhaps it was fitting that one of the most tumultuous years for the PGA Tour ended on Sunday with McIlroy holding his biggest prize.

He had the last word with his clubs.

Six strokes down before the start of the Tour Championship, 10 strokes back after two holes, McIlroy rallied from a six-stroke deficit in the last round against the world No. 1 player and closed with a 4-under 66 to become the first three-time FedEx Cup winner.

“It was a tumultuous time for the world of men’s professional golf in particular,” he said. “I got to the heart of the matter. I guess every chance I get, I try to defend what I think is the best place in the world to play elite professional golf.

“It’s in some ways fitting that I was able to do this today to kind of close out a year that’s been very, very difficult and different.”

It came at the expense of Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world who birdied on four of six holes on Sunday morning to finish the storm-delayed third round at 66 and build a lead of six strokes. Even McIlroy, who birdied the final two holes of the morning to enter the final group, didn’t think he had much of a chance.

But Scheffler never found his groove, missing the normal fairways, greens and putts. He birdied just one in a final round of 73 and tied the PGA Tour record for losing a six-shot lead in the final round.

“I just didn’t get off to a good start early on, but after that I worked as hard as I could,” Scheffler said. “For some reason my swing wasn’t where it had been the first few days of this week.”

McIlroy had a 17-under 263 for his raw score, the best of the week. He started at 4 under as the No. 7 seed and finished at 21 under to capture the $18 million bonus.

Sungjae Im pulled back with a double bogey on the 14th hole and still shot a 66 to tie for second with Scheffler. They won $5.75 million.

McIlroy called the final round a “spectacular,” and not just because of the pro-McIlroy crowd chanting his name along the final holes.

“Two of the best players in the world are battling it out for the biggest prize on the PGA Tour, and I hope everyone at home enjoyed it,” he said.

McIlroy needed a lot of help from Scheffler, who never trailed until the 70th hole. Scheffler looked in a bad mood early on and McIlroy capitalized. With three consecutive birdies, he tied it on the seventh hole. And then he was a nail biter until the end.

It was a stunning spectacle at East Lake that unfolded on two levels.

McIlroy birdied a 30-foot putt on the par-3 15th hole to tie the lead.

After hovering around the green about 20 yards on the 16th, his shot was running fast and headed to the front of the green when he hit the pin and settled 7 feet. He saved the normal. Scheffler blasted out of a bunker just under 10 feet and missed, making a bogey that put him behind for the first time all week.

Scheffler misinterpreted a 10-foot birdie chance on the 17th to tie, sending the Tour Championship to the final hole with $18 million on the line.

Scheffler’s 4-iron on the par-5 18 sailed short and to the right and into a bunker, and it exploded onto the green. McIlroy went left against the stand, took a relief and stepped onto the green for an easy par.

“I wanted to win the season title,” Scheffler said. “I had a very good year and I wanted to end it with a victory here, and unfortunately I couldn’t do it.”

McIlroy won the FedEx Cup in 2016 in the playoffs. He won the FedEx Cup again in 2019, the first year of a staggered start. It could have been the sweetest of the fall, after a year in which the PGA Tour has been in a nasty battle with LIV Golf, which has already attracted around 20 players and is now part of an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

It was McIlroy who declared fierce loyalty to the PGA Tour in recent years when rival leagues came up. And it was McIlroy who joined Tiger Woods to lead a memorable players-only meeting last week that led to some significant changes coming to the tour.

So, yeah, that had an added level of satisfaction.

And no, he didn’t care about the burden he carried as the tour’s de facto voice.

“If you believe in something, I think you need to speak up about it, and I believe in it very strongly. I really do,” McIlroy said. “I hate how it does to the game of golf. I hate it.

“I think when you believe what you’re saying is the right thing, you’re happy to crane your neck over the line.”

Even at the Tour Championship, usually a celebration of the end of the year, there was talk all weekend of further defections to come in the coming days. The Daily Telegraph reported three weeks ago that British Open champion Cameron Smith was leaving for LIV Golf, and new reports over the weekend have confirmed this.

Two people with knowledge of the moves said Harold Varner III, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri were leaving. They spoke on condition of anonymity as it was not announced. Cameron Tringale announced his decision on Twitter.

It remains to be determined Joaquin Niemann, whose manager says the Chilean will discuss the options with his father later on Sunday.

“Everyone on tour had to deal with a lot of things. Even the guys who went to LIV had to deal with a lot. It’s just been kind of a very tumultuous era in our game,” McIlroy said. “It’s the best place in the world to play golf. It is the most competitive. He has the best players. It has the deepest fields. I don’t know why you would want to play elsewhere.

With all this speculation, the Tour Championship turned from a runaway into a dynamic spectacle. And in the end, the biggest voice on the tour got their biggest trophy.