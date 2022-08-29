Sunday’s knife attack in San Francisco marks the second violent scene at a BART venue in 48 hours

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A man died Sunday on a BART platform in the Mission district of San Francisco.

This is the second violent situation to take place on a BART train or at a BART station in 48 hours.

On Sunday, an officer could be seen marking off the area around the San Francisco BART station at 24 and Mission with yellow crime scene tape after a man was killed on a train platform below.

“Seems to have a stab wound to the chest,” an emergency dispatcher said.

Those at BART said: “Our surveillance cameras show two adult males arguing near the elevator at approximately 1:40 p.m. before an individual stabbed the second individual near the station elevator. The stabbed victim walked down the stairs to the station and then collapsed on the platform.”

A move that led to this: “Currently the 24th Street station is closed due to BART police activity,” a dispatcher said.

This stabbing victim later died on the rig.

This is the second violent sight involving a BART station or BART train in 48 hours. In a separate case on Friday, gunshots rang out on a train near Fruitvale station.

“BART Emergency, 503 Lake Merritt at a shooting on the train requesting an ambulance,” a dispatcher said.

When this train arrived at the Lake Merritt station, an officer applied a tourniquet to the gunshot wound. This victim survived, but unfortunately the victim stabbed on Sunday did not survive.

Sunday’s stabbing also occurred in an area that had previously been fenced off by the city in an attempt to suppress the sale of stolen goods. These fences were removed by protesters last week.

BART police have not released any information regarding a suspect description, but according to scanner traffic, they spent much of the afternoon looking for someone who had left the area on an electric scooter. No arrests have been made and at this stage police have not released the surveillance video.

A statement from BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez at 4 p.m., August 28, 2022, said: The BART Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing this afternoon at street level on the 24th Street Plaza above the 24th Street Mission Station. BART Police are working with the San Francisco Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to identify and apprehend the suspect.

