News
Teenage girl missing, last seen Saturday at MN State Fair
Authorities are asking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who went missing Saturday afternoon at the Minnesota State Fair.
According to the BCA, Carmen Brooke Nunez was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairgrounds.
She is described as a white female who is 5 feet tall. She is slender with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded zip-up sweatshirt with white letters on the front and light blue baggy jeans. She may also be wearing an olive green shirt.
Police ask anyone who knows her location to call 911 or the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503.
News
Cubs’ Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson Miss Toronto for COVID-19 Vax Status – NBC Chicago
Steele and Sampson banned from travel to Toronto due to vax status originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
MILWAUKEE — One of last year’s least vaccinated teams will have just two players missing the team’s trip to Toronto this week due to Canada’s ban on unvaccinated visitors, reports the team on Sunday.
Pitchers Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson are expected to be on the MLB shortlist, under rules established between MLB and the union earlier this year, when the team travels to Toronto for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.
Canada only allows foreign visitors who can prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Players are not paid while on the shortlist.
“Time gives everyone a chance to make decisions,” manager David Ross said of the difference in the active roster’s vaccination status compared to last year – when the Cubs were one of the six teams that did not reach the necessary 85% vaccination threshold. to relax protocol restrictions.
“Information keeps coming out to help guys make the right decision,” he added. “Only two guys. You wish it was nobody. But at the end of the day, you trust everyone to make the best decision for them.
The Cubs won’t be allowed to replace Sampson on the roster because as Sunday’s starter, he wasn’t supposed to pitch during the Toronto series anyway.
The Cubs haven’t announced who will replace Steele, but under the deal they have the freedom to do so regardless of whether a player is on the 40-man roster.
“It also gives other guys an opportunity,” said Ross, who has rookie Javier Assad scheduled to start the series opener on Tuesday and veteran Marcus Stroman – the former Blue Jay – scheduled for Wednesday.
The Cubs haven’t announced a starter for Thursday, with Luke Farrell recently promoting a possibility depending on how much it might be necessary to get out of the bullpen before then and/or if the Cubs decide they want to throw a look at a specific prospect on Thursday instead.
Even if the Cubs were relevant in the playoff race and win/loss matters, that’s close to a best-case roster scenario heading to Toronto. Sampson wasn’t going to pitch anyway, and Steele — who quit his last start because of back pain — is getting at least a few extra days whether he needed it otherwise or not.
In contrast, the Kansas City Royals have seen 10 players miss their trip to Toronto due to vax status – by far the most at the majors this year.
And even the Cardinals, who had just three forced to skip the trip, lost their top two players — MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — to Canada’s ban.
“It is what it is,” Ross said. “Everyone has to deal with it in the league.”
Steele and Sampson are expected to pitch bullpen in Chicago this week and join the team for its weekend streak in St. Louis.
NBC Chicago
News
Hearing scheduled in legal battle over classified documents at Trump’s Florida residence
A federal judge has scheduled a hearing later this week on the use of an independent arbitrator to review sensitive and “sometimes classified” documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence. At issue is Trump’s claim of executive privilege, which is not usually granted to former presidents. The US Department of Justice did not comment, as is usually the case with ongoing investigations. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more
USA voanews
News
Miami Dolphins reach agreement with DE Trey Flowers
Defensive end Trey Flowers has reached an agreement on a contract with the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.
Flowers, who was released by the Detroit Lions in March, had recently been training for the Dolphins.
In 2019, the Lions made the two-time Super Bowl champion one of the richest defensive players in football with a five-year, $90 million contract with $56 million guaranteed, but Flowers couldn’t stick around. healthy for the past two seasons.
Flowers, 29, was placed on injured reserve during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and had just 3.5 total sacks over that two-year span. He had seven sacks in his first season with the Lions, while playing 15 games.
Flowers knows the defensive scheme used by defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, having played in similar schemes during his first two seasons with the Lions and also four seasons with the New England Patriots. Boyer is a former Patriots defensive assistant.
Flowers had 21 sacks in his first four seasons with the Patriots. He also had 5.5 sacks in nine playoff games for the Patriots and won two Super Bowl rings with the franchise.
ESPN’s Eric Woodyard contributed to this report.
espn
News
Manchester United reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Ajax to sign Antony for £84m as Anthony Martial is set to negotiate new contracts with the Red Devils
Manchester United have reached a ‘deal in principle’ for Ajax star Antony, while Anthony Martial is set to extend his surprise contract.
Martial missed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Southampton with an Achilles injury but made his first league appearance in over a year in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday.
Martial spent half of last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla after falling out of favor at Old Trafford, leading many to believe he was close to being offloaded.
According to The Sun, United boss Erik ten Hag has told Martial he has a big role to play this season, while the striker has been described as far happier under the Dutchman than any of his predecessors.
Martial, 26, has two years left on his existing contract worth £250,000 a week and failure to secure a contract extension before then could lead to the forward being available for a fee cheaper next summer.
The United Chiefs are looking to avoid another star exit after the recent departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard by offering Martial an extra two years on his contract.
The France international swapped Monaco for Manchester in a deal worth up to £55million in September 2015 and scored 79 goals in 270 appearances for the Red Devils.
But he has often flattered to cheat despite having an abundance of talent and has seen his stock rise and fall under the six managers he has played under since joining.
Erik ten Hag seems convinced by the qualities of Martial and the return to form of the Frenchman suggests that the Dutchman could be the man to multiply his talent if he can ignore his persistent injuries.
Meanwhile, United look set to cough up the £84m Ajax have told them to pay to sign Antony.
transfer specialist fabrice romano says an agreement in principle has been reached, adding that Antony is set to sign a five-year deal with an option for a further year.
Antony has been left out of Ajax’s squad to face Utrecht on Sunday, the second game he has missed in a row.
Offer of the day
Betway – £30 free bet match if your first acca loses* – CLAIM HERE
Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE
Betway: New UK customers only. Minimum deposit: £5. Maximum free bet: £30. First bet on a football or horse racing multiple with more than 3 selections. Overall rating: 3.00 (2/1) or better. Free bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. Debit card deposits only. Restrictions on deposit methods apply. This offer is valid for 7 days from the registration of your new account. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet responsibly. Full terms apply.
Bet365: account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as bet credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Police are searching for a suspect after reporting a man without pants attacked a woman on a Virginia trail
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Police are searching for a suspect after a Virginia woman claimed she was attacked Friday by a man without pants on a popular trail in Fairfax County, Va., outside of Washington, DC
Fairfax County Parkway police responded to Washington and Old Dominion Trail around 8:12 a.m. to a report of a man grabbing a woman, according to FOX 5 DC. The woman was walking east on the trail near mile marker 18.5, which is between Town Center Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway.
A man without pants approached the victim from behind and grabbed her by the waist, police said. The woman then managed to break away from her attacker and saw the man without pants escaping towards Sunset Hills Road.
Authorities were unable to find the man without pants, even with the help of a K9 unit, although the suspect was described as an athletically built white or Hispanic man, 5’5″ tall. -5’8″ and between 30 and 40 years old. Old. Although he was not wearing pants, he was apparently wearing a dark colored headband and a yellow exercise vest.
FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS SAYS PARENTAL CONSENT NOT REQUIRED FOR GENDER CHANGE ON SCHOOL FORMS
Investigators, who have reviewed surveillance footage of the area, also believe the same man may have exposed himself on the same runway three other times earlier this month during the morning hours.
Herndon Police, with assistance from Fairfax County Police, responded to another call that day for an assault and indecent exposure on the same Washington and Old Dominion Trail near Ferndale Avenue.
GRANDFATHER STOPS RAPE OF 5-YEAR-OLD GIRL AND CUTS ATTACKER IN FACE: POLICE
Pilar Otoya, a local Virginia resident who has used the trail for years, told NBC 4 that the repeated incidents are instilling fear.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“[I feel] very scared, very insecure,” Otoya said. “I will not get up at 4 a.m. to run or ride my bike. I’ll try to do it when people are there, and I know, in a way, I’m more protected.”
Fox
News
I will help left-wing Democrats defeat Republicans – democracy at stake
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would help “left-wing Democrats” defeat Republicans who he says don’t respect democracy.
Anchor Chuck Todd asked, “I’m curious. Liz Cheney said in some cases. She may have to help a diagram win against an anti-democracy Republican victory. Do you think that’s what you’ll be doing in the next two years or so? »
Kinzinger said, “Yes. Biggest problem not everyone agrees with me and certainly in my party and even the Democrats like to say but you’re still a conservative yes I’m a conservative but at the end of the day the greatest threat to our country is democracy.”
He added, “If you have Republicans running even against left-leaning Democrats who believe in democracy and believe in voting, that person should be elected rather than someone who would overthrow the will of the people and ultimately account, would destroy this country. This country cannot survive without democracy. This will turn into a power struggle between groups of different races, ethnicities and religions. Take that off. The country is a mess. The Republicans who are for that have no place in power. I don’t care what their political position is on taxes.
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Breitbart News
Teenage girl missing, last seen Saturday at MN State Fair
7 Reasons Why You Should Leave Your Ex In The Past After A Break Up
Cubs’ Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson Miss Toronto for COVID-19 Vax Status – NBC Chicago
Hearing scheduled in legal battle over classified documents at Trump’s Florida residence
Miami Dolphins reach agreement with DE Trey Flowers
Why Should I Become an Outstanding Student?
Manchester United reach ‘agreement in principle’ with Ajax to sign Antony for £84m as Anthony Martial is set to negotiate new contracts with the Red Devils
Police are searching for a suspect after reporting a man without pants attacked a woman on a Virginia trail
Court Orders Twitter To Provide More Data Over Bots to Elon Musk
Do Medical Coders Have a Recession Proof Job?
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance3 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News3 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News3 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Finance5 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
News3 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Diet and fitness2 weeks ago
A Career As A Nutritionist: What You Need To Know And Where To Learn To Help People