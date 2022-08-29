Teenage girl missing, last seen Saturday at MN State Fair

Steele and Sampson banned from travel to Toronto due to vax status originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

MILWAUKEE — One of last year’s least vaccinated teams will have just two players missing the team’s trip to Toronto this week due to Canada’s ban on unvaccinated visitors, reports the team on Sunday.

Pitchers Justin Steele and Adrian Sampson are expected to be on the MLB shortlist, under rules established between MLB and the union earlier this year, when the team travels to Toronto for a three-game series beginning Tuesday.

Canada only allows foreign visitors who can prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Players are not paid while on the shortlist.

“Time gives everyone a chance to make decisions,” manager David Ross said of the difference in the active roster’s vaccination status compared to last year – when the Cubs were one of the six teams that did not reach the necessary 85% vaccination threshold. to relax protocol restrictions.

“Information keeps coming out to help guys make the right decision,” he added. “Only two guys. You wish it was nobody. But at the end of the day, you trust everyone to make the best decision for them.

The Cubs won’t be allowed to replace Sampson on the roster because as Sunday’s starter, he wasn’t supposed to pitch during the Toronto series anyway.

The Cubs haven’t announced who will replace Steele, but under the deal they have the freedom to do so regardless of whether a player is on the 40-man roster.

“It also gives other guys an opportunity,” said Ross, who has rookie Javier Assad scheduled to start the series opener on Tuesday and veteran Marcus Stroman – the former Blue Jay – scheduled for Wednesday.

The Cubs haven’t announced a starter for Thursday, with Luke Farrell recently promoting a possibility depending on how much it might be necessary to get out of the bullpen before then and/or if the Cubs decide they want to throw a look at a specific prospect on Thursday instead.

Even if the Cubs were relevant in the playoff race and win/loss matters, that’s close to a best-case roster scenario heading to Toronto. Sampson wasn’t going to pitch anyway, and Steele — who quit his last start because of back pain — is getting at least a few extra days whether he needed it otherwise or not.

In contrast, the Kansas City Royals have seen 10 players miss their trip to Toronto due to vax status – by far the most at the majors this year.

And even the Cardinals, who had just three forced to skip the trip, lost their top two players — MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado — to Canada’s ban.

“It is what it is,” Ross said. “Everyone has to deal with it in the league.”

Steele and Sampson are expected to pitch bullpen in Chicago this week and join the team for its weekend streak in St. Louis.