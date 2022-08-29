Connect with us

Blockchain

Tezos (XTZ) Nurses From Bad Fall In Last 7 Days After Binance Asset Freeze

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Recent developments suggest that Tezos and its native coin, XTZ, may have placed itself in a precarious scenario.

  • XTZ price reveals a bullish trend 
  • Key resistance spotted at $1.48
  • Tezos price support present at $1.44

On August 25, a group of network contributors under the name Baking Bad claimed that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had wrongfully frozen over $1 million in assets.

Meanwhile, authors further urged the Tezos community to stop supporting the Changpeng Zhao (CZ)-led group by withdrawing their funds from the exchange.

While the cryptocurrency exchange promptly refuted the accusations, the price of XTZ began to look for crude oil on the charts.

The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) backed coin’s price was $1.48 at the time of publication. Data from CoinMarketCap showed that the price had dropped by 10.10% over the previous day.

XTZ’s dip was the largest in the previous seven days, notwithstanding the fact that the bulk of the market’s cryptos were in the red.

Tezos (XTZ) Price In A Breakout Zone

According to CoinMarketCap, XTZ price has plunged by 0.44% or trading at $1.46 as of this writing.

We can see that the price of Tezos is currently in a breakout zone between $1.48 and $1.44 on the 1-day price analysis chart.

The next action could be influenced by a move made in either direction. For the past 24 hours, the bulls have been in charge as they drive the price of Tezos up to $1.47.

Tezos Xtz Nurses From Bad Fall In Last 7 Days

Chart: TradingView.com

The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band, at $1.48, is the level of greatest resistance for the bulls, while the lower limit, at $1.42, is the level of immediate support.

Since the MACD line is above the signal line, the MACD indicator continues to reflect bullish momentum.

More so, the RSI indicator is currently rising moderately and is at 65. This suggests that in the near term, the bulls have the momentum to drive prices skyward. The bullish momentum, however, would show signs of shakiness if the RSI slipped below 60.

Binance Moves In Line With Court Directives

Binance stated in response to the Baking Bad accusation that their choice was not arbitrary and that the exchange was not to blame. The exchange further claimed that it proceeded in accordance with court directives.

Before charging the Baking Bad crew with making a snap judgment, Binance also pointed out that they had rejected working together.

So where does XTZ stand after this back-and-forth discussion? According to data from the XTZ/USDT four-hour chart, the incident appears to have badly affected XTZ.

Binance and Baking Bad, however, have both been responding to themselves in accordance with the confiscation. The exchange acknowledged that there was little they could do to stop the assets from being frozen, despite the XTZ donors’ claims that they complied with Binance’s request.

The future course of the issue was not intuitively clear. Additionally, XTZ was not exhibiting any signals of enthusiasm.

Lw31V4Bp

XTZ total market cap at $1.7 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Ethereum Dives Below $1,500, Why Recovery Could Be Capped

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Ethereum
google news

Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the US Dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 and now any recovery could face hurdles.

  • Ethereum extended its drop below the $1,600 and $1,500 levels.
  • The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,480 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could correct higher, but upsides might be limited above $1,500.

Ethereum Price Takes Hit

Ethereum failed to gain pace above the $1,660 and $1,675 resistance levels. ETH started a fresh decline and traded below the key $1,600 support zone.

It opened the doors for a move below the $1,550 and $1,500 support levels. Ether price even settled below the $1,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near the $1,423 level and the price is now correcting losses.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,460 level. The first major resistance is now forming near the $1,480 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,707 swing high to $1,423 low.

There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,480 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $1,540 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,707 swing high to $1,423 low is also near the $1,565 level. A clear move above the $1,565 level might send the price towards $1,600 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a test of the $1,650 resistance.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,480 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,425 zone.

The next major support is near $1,400, below which ether price might accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,320 level. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,250 level.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,425

Major Resistance Level – $1,480

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Dives Below $20K, Why BTC Is Vulnerable To More Losses

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin started a major decline and traded below $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it recovers above $20,000.

  • Bitcoin started another decline below the $20,200 and $20,000 levels.
  • The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could accelerate further lower below the $19,500 support zone in the coming sessions.

Bitcoin Price Takes Hit

Bitcoin price failed to recover above the $22,000 resistance zone. BTC started a fresh decline below the $21,200 and $21,000 support levels.

The bears gained strength for a push below the $20,000 support zone. The price settled below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $19,525 and the price is now consolidating losses.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,800 level. The first major resistance sits near the $20,000 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,875 swing high to $19,525 low.

Besides, there is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price must clear the $20,000 resistance zone to start a recovery wave.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance could be near the $20,700 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,875 swing high to $19,525 low. Any more gains might send the price towards the $21,000 resistance zone.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 level and the recent low.

The next major support sits near the $19,200 level. A close below the $19,200 support might spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price might decline towards the $18,500 level in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $19,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $19,800, $20,000 and $21,000.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Thailand’s SCBX Bank Canceled Acquisition of Bitkub Exchange

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

11 hours ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Following Aftermath Of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff
google news
Bitcoin News
  • The exchange needs to resolve issues with domestic watchdogs.
  • It was the first bank in the region when it opened in 1904.

Formerly known as Siam Commercial Bank, SCBX Pcl abandoned its plan to invest $500 million to acquire a 51% interest in the cryptocurrency asset business Bitkub. The bank has said that the exchange must address its regulatory concerns before further negotiations can take place.

The company almost signed a deal to purchase a controlling share in Bitkub for 17.85 billion baht ($497 million), but ultimately decided not to. Its decision is not final, and if the exchange can resolve issues with domestic watchdogs, a transaction might still be feasible.

SCBX stated:

“Bitkub is currently in the process of resolving various issues as per the recommendations and orders of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Thailand, which are uncertain in terms of a time frame in resolving those issues.”

Deal Still Possible

The monetary organization has reiterated its intention to broaden its reach into the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. The deal’s end comes after the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission demanded that Bitkub reevaluate the way its native token, the KUB coin (KUB), was listed on the exchange.

In response to the news, the asset’s price dropped sharply. The value of KUB has dropped from roughly $2.04 yesterday to around $1.77, a drop of nearly 13%.

When discussing the best banks in Thailand, it is important to highlight SCBX as one of the most prestigious names. It was the first bank in the region when it opened in 1904, and now it employs more than 27,000 people and has something in the range of 16 million customers.

Recommended For You:

The Bank of Thailand to Launch Retail CBDC This Year End

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Zipmex Seeks Meeting Thailand SEC Over Recovery Plan

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

12 hours ago

on

August 29, 2022

By

Singapore High Court Grants Zipmex 3 Months Of Protection
google news
14 seconds ago |