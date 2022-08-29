The last of his tribe dies in Brazil

The last remaining member of an uncontacted indigenous group in Brazil has died, officials say.

The man, whose name was not known, had been living in total isolation for 26 years.

He was known as the Man of the Hole because he dug deep holes, some of which served to trap animals while others appeared to be hiding places.

His body was found on August 23 in a hammock outside his hut. There were no signs of violence.

He is believed to have died of natural causes at the estimated age of 60.

The man was the last of an indigenous group living in the indigenous region of Tanaru in the state of Rondônia, which borders Bolivia.

The majority of his tribe would have been killed in the 1970s by ranchers wanting to expand their land.

In 1995, six of his remaining tribesmen were killed in an attack by illegal miners, making him the sole survivor.

The Brazilian Indigenous Affairs Agency (Funai) only learned of its survival in 1996 and had been monitoring the area ever since for its own safety.

It was during a routine patrol that Funai Altair agent José Algayer found the man’s body covered in macaw feathers in a hammock outside one of his huts.

Indigenous expert Marcelo dos Santos told local media he believed the man had placed the feathers on himself, knowing he was about to die.

“He was waiting for death, there were no signs of violence,” he said, adding that the man was likely dead 40 to 50 days before his body was found.

There were no signs of incursions into his territory and nothing in his hut had been disturbed, officials said. An autopsy will be performed to try to determine if he had contracted a disease.

As he had avoided all contact with foreigners, it is not known what language the man spoke or what ethnicity he belonged to.

In 2018, members of the Funai managed to film him during a chance encounter in the jungle. In the footage, he can be seen hacking into a tree with something that looks like an axe.

He has not been seen since, but the Funai agents came across his straw huts and the deep holes he dug.

Some had sharp points at the bottom and would have been traps for the animals he hunted, such as wild boar.

Mr Algayer, the Funai agent who found his body, said all the huts the man had built over the years – there were more than 50 – also contained a 3m deep hole (10 feet).

Mr Algayer believes the holes may have had spiritual significance for the man, while others have speculated he may have used them as hiding places.

Evidence found over the years in the area also suggests that he planted maize and cassava and collected honey as well as fruits such as papaya and bananas.

Under Brazil’s constitution, indigenous peoples are entitled to their traditional lands, and access to the land they inhabit, known as Tanaru Indigenous Territory, has been restricted since 1998.

Areas surrounding the 8,070-hectare territory are used for agriculture and landowners have in the past expressed anger over the ban on entering indigenous territory.

In 2009, a Funai post in the area was damaged and cartridges were left in what was seen as a threat to the Man in the Hole and the Funai agents protecting him.

The restriction order must be renewed every few years and to be approved, the presence of members of an indigenous group on the land in question must be documented.

With the death of the man in the hole, indigenous rights groups have called for the Tanaru reserve to be given permanent protection.

There are around 240 indigenous tribes in Brazil, many of whom are threatened by illegal miners, loggers and farmers encroaching on their territory, warns Survival International, a pressure group that fights for the rights of indigenous peoples.

The risks facing Brazil’s indigenous peoples were recently underscored when activist Txai Suruí received death threats after delivering an impassioned speech at the opening ceremony of the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow.