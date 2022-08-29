‘The Patient’ on Hulu, starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson, is very scary : NPR

toggle caption Suzanne Tenner/FX Suzanne Tenner/FX

A man wakes up, lying in a bed. He looks confused, but he finds his glasses on the table next to him and puts them on. Fully dressed, he gets up, but when he takes a step, he hears a clicking sound. He looks down to find he’s chained to the ground by his ankle. It’s in a game room-style basement with dark walls. There’s a sliding glass door on one side of the room, but he can’t reach it. Small high windows on the other side, but he can’t reach them either. When he cries for help, no one answers.

This is the start of the 10 episode series The patientby Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creators of Americans. The trapped man is Alan Strauss, a therapist, played by Steve Carell. As we soon learn (and as they reveal in the publicity campaign for the show), he is being held at the home of his patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson). Therapy can be about a lot of things, but Sam has a very specific problem he needs help with: he’s a serial killer who wants to stop killing and finds it very difficult.

The elegance of this premise, as well as the challenge, is that it can branch off in different directions, but they must all come back to one of a simple set of possible outcomes. Alan will escape or be rescued or be voluntarily released; Either it will stay there forever, or it will die. Every option seems plausible at least once or twice in the story, as Alan plans and struggles to survive his captivity. And every option seems impossible, too. For his part, Sam faces a similar grim set of possible futures: keep killing or stop killing? Survive or die? Let Alan go or keep him prisoner until… what?

Steve Carell’s dramatic performances never quite came together as far as his considerable gifts suggest. Play Michael Scott on Office, he was capable of much nuance and emotion, controlled indications of Michael’s pain and desire for connection amidst his pettiness and ignorance. But in the movie foxcatcherin the series The morning showand in other projects (perhaps outside of family drama Handsome boy, which never made a big splash), he never seemed to find quite the right dramatic role. It suggested that there was a magnificent, human performance in him that had yet to be discovered. Alan Strauss may be.

Carell has a difficult task here: Alan is helpless in many ways, but must not seem doomed. He is very intelligent and holds a sort of authority over his captor, but the fact remains that he is chained to the ground. Carell’s performance polishes the big and small moments, highlighting Alan’s intelligence and determination, while leaving room for his fear and grief that he might not make it out alive.

There’s also a sense of dark (very, very dark) comedy inherent in the idea of ​​a serial killer deciding that, like everyone else with a problem, maybe therapy could help. After all, isn’t a therapist the person who should help you, no matter what terrible secrets you reveal? Alan recites his job obligations reassuringly to Sam when it seems in his safety’s interest to do so. He promises, for example, confidentiality about what Sam confessed to him and promises to help as much as he can. There’s a clever ambiguity about whether any of Alan’s commitment might be genuine, and how much barely controlled dread is channeled into oft-repeated scripts.

Alan is a man who tries desperately not to scream or panic, but also not to explode in righteous anger at someone he tried to help and who rewarded him with imprisonment.

Over these 10 episodes, we see flashbacks to Alan’s complicated relationship with his adult children, especially his son Ezra (Andrew Leeds). The whole family once belonged to a Reform Jewish synagogue, where Alan’s wife, Beth, served as cantor. But as an adult with his own family, Ezra converted to Orthodox Judaism, which strained his relationship with his parents. Fortunately, the connection between Alan’s family history and his captivity is not awkward and straightforward, but complex. As a man in great peril, he wants to be reunited with his family and longs for a return to normalcy. But his situation leaves him plenty of time to think about the relationships he will find or leave behind, depending on the end of his story. His love for his family grows sharper and more piercing as the danger grows, and his regrets intensify as he wonders if he will have a chance to make amends.

Fields and Weisberg introduce elements of fantasy as well as flashbacks, particularly when Alan begins to focus on his experiences with his own therapist, played by David Alan Grier. The story can be slippery and disorienting – Alan’s mind wanders through his abundant alone time, and it’s not always clear whether we’re seeing reality, fantasy, or flashback. Yet in these episodes, most of which are around half an hour long, this story remains controlled, suspenseful and absorbing. And even with a limited visual landscape, given the time spent in a cellar, everything from doors to stairs to fast food bags has been carefully considered. The creators are advised to make the site of Alan’s confinement both eerie and hopeful – a basement with sliding glass doors on one side that offer the constant possibility of salvation.

Gleeson has the unenviable task of playing an irredeemable character. How to bring humanity to someone presented as a merciless killer? And not just any killer, but one with the singularly bizarre notion of affecting positive change within himself while terrorizing the person he thinks can help him. In Sam’s mind, his relationship with Alan is therapist-patient, though in Alan’s mind, it’s quite understandably prisoner-sensor. And yet, at times, it feels like Alan is trying therapy and Sam is trying to cash in on it. Still, the nagging question remains: Therapy until what? Therapy and after what?

The patient is thoughtful and moving like a really good drama, yet tense and suspenseful like the best thrillers. Hulu delivers the first two episodes on August 30, followed by one each week until the end of October. It’s a show that will have you wondering, over and over again, how he can possibly come to a conclusion that makes sense. But they have an end, and the end works. And it would be wrong to say a word more about it.