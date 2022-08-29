News
‘The Patient’ on Hulu, starring Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson, is very scary : NPR
Suzanne Tenner/FX
A man wakes up, lying in a bed. He looks confused, but he finds his glasses on the table next to him and puts them on. Fully dressed, he gets up, but when he takes a step, he hears a clicking sound. He looks down to find he’s chained to the ground by his ankle. It’s in a game room-style basement with dark walls. There’s a sliding glass door on one side of the room, but he can’t reach it. Small high windows on the other side, but he can’t reach them either. When he cries for help, no one answers.
This is the start of the 10 episode series The patientby Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creators of Americans. The trapped man is Alan Strauss, a therapist, played by Steve Carell. As we soon learn (and as they reveal in the publicity campaign for the show), he is being held at the home of his patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson). Therapy can be about a lot of things, but Sam has a very specific problem he needs help with: he’s a serial killer who wants to stop killing and finds it very difficult.
The elegance of this premise, as well as the challenge, is that it can branch off in different directions, but they must all come back to one of a simple set of possible outcomes. Alan will escape or be rescued or be voluntarily released; Either it will stay there forever, or it will die. Every option seems plausible at least once or twice in the story, as Alan plans and struggles to survive his captivity. And every option seems impossible, too. For his part, Sam faces a similar grim set of possible futures: keep killing or stop killing? Survive or die? Let Alan go or keep him prisoner until… what?
Steve Carell’s dramatic performances never quite came together as far as his considerable gifts suggest. Play Michael Scott on Office, he was capable of much nuance and emotion, controlled indications of Michael’s pain and desire for connection amidst his pettiness and ignorance. But in the movie foxcatcherin the series The morning showand in other projects (perhaps outside of family drama Handsome boy, which never made a big splash), he never seemed to find quite the right dramatic role. It suggested that there was a magnificent, human performance in him that had yet to be discovered. Alan Strauss may be.
Carell has a difficult task here: Alan is helpless in many ways, but must not seem doomed. He is very intelligent and holds a sort of authority over his captor, but the fact remains that he is chained to the ground. Carell’s performance polishes the big and small moments, highlighting Alan’s intelligence and determination, while leaving room for his fear and grief that he might not make it out alive.
There’s also a sense of dark (very, very dark) comedy inherent in the idea of a serial killer deciding that, like everyone else with a problem, maybe therapy could help. After all, isn’t a therapist the person who should help you, no matter what terrible secrets you reveal? Alan recites his job obligations reassuringly to Sam when it seems in his safety’s interest to do so. He promises, for example, confidentiality about what Sam confessed to him and promises to help as much as he can. There’s a clever ambiguity about whether any of Alan’s commitment might be genuine, and how much barely controlled dread is channeled into oft-repeated scripts.
Alan is a man who tries desperately not to scream or panic, but also not to explode in righteous anger at someone he tried to help and who rewarded him with imprisonment.
Over these 10 episodes, we see flashbacks to Alan’s complicated relationship with his adult children, especially his son Ezra (Andrew Leeds). The whole family once belonged to a Reform Jewish synagogue, where Alan’s wife, Beth, served as cantor. But as an adult with his own family, Ezra converted to Orthodox Judaism, which strained his relationship with his parents. Fortunately, the connection between Alan’s family history and his captivity is not awkward and straightforward, but complex. As a man in great peril, he wants to be reunited with his family and longs for a return to normalcy. But his situation leaves him plenty of time to think about the relationships he will find or leave behind, depending on the end of his story. His love for his family grows sharper and more piercing as the danger grows, and his regrets intensify as he wonders if he will have a chance to make amends.
Fields and Weisberg introduce elements of fantasy as well as flashbacks, particularly when Alan begins to focus on his experiences with his own therapist, played by David Alan Grier. The story can be slippery and disorienting – Alan’s mind wanders through his abundant alone time, and it’s not always clear whether we’re seeing reality, fantasy, or flashback. Yet in these episodes, most of which are around half an hour long, this story remains controlled, suspenseful and absorbing. And even with a limited visual landscape, given the time spent in a cellar, everything from doors to stairs to fast food bags has been carefully considered. The creators are advised to make the site of Alan’s confinement both eerie and hopeful – a basement with sliding glass doors on one side that offer the constant possibility of salvation.
Suzanne Tenner/FX
Gleeson has the unenviable task of playing an irredeemable character. How to bring humanity to someone presented as a merciless killer? And not just any killer, but one with the singularly bizarre notion of affecting positive change within himself while terrorizing the person he thinks can help him. In Sam’s mind, his relationship with Alan is therapist-patient, though in Alan’s mind, it’s quite understandably prisoner-sensor. And yet, at times, it feels like Alan is trying therapy and Sam is trying to cash in on it. Still, the nagging question remains: Therapy until what? Therapy and after what?
The patient is thoughtful and moving like a really good drama, yet tense and suspenseful like the best thrillers. Hulu delivers the first two episodes on August 30, followed by one each week until the end of October. It’s a show that will have you wondering, over and over again, how he can possibly come to a conclusion that makes sense. But they have an end, and the end works. And it would be wrong to say a word more about it.
New York Times op-ed slams petition to scrap standardized testing to fight racism
The New York Times published an opinion piece on Saturday that opposed the elimination of standardized testing in order to uphold principles of racial equity.
The article, written by John McWhorter, said differences in racial results do not prove that the test itself is inherently racist and, therefore, does not prove that the test should be abolished.
“The Association of Social Work Boards administers the tests generally required for licensure as social workers. Apparently this amounts to a kind of racism to be reckoned with,” McWhorter wrote.
He cited a Change.org petition that stated, “Based on the claim that the association’s clinical exam is biased because from 2018 to 2021, 84% of white applicants passed it the first time, while only 45 percent of black applicants and 65 percent of Latino applicants did.”
“These numbers are grossly disproportionate and demonstrate a failure in exam design…the assertion that the problem lies with the test takers only reinforces the inherent racism in the test,” the petition continues.
“The petitioners add that the exam is administered only in English and that its questions are based on survey responses from a disproportionately white group of social workers,” McWhorter wrote. “But the petition doesn’t sufficiently explain why that makes the test racist. We’re just supposed to accept that it does.”
“The petitioners want states to eliminate requirements for social workers to pass the association’s tests, leaving competency for licensure to be demonstrated by graduation and a period of supervised work,” he continued.
He criticized ‘the fashionable ideology of our moment’ which he said encourages people to ‘think it’s somehow anti-racist to excuse blacks and browns from being measured by standardized tests’ .
He noted that similar arguments have been made regarding New York City Fire Department applications, state bar exams and teaching positions.
He argued that disproportionate test results in no way prove that the test itself is racist.
“If there was clear evidence of this, the petitioners would likely have pointed it out in order to make their case,” he wrote. “But the petition does not prove that the exam design is fatally flawed or show which components of the test are out of bounds. We need to address this issue more constructively.”
McWhorter argued that there are class differences that influence the behavior and educational outcomes of middle-class people compared to working-class people, including blacks and whites, and that changes must be made. in communities in order to reduce achievement gaps.
He also noted that “among social workers, black people are overrepresented – more than 20% in 2017 – compared to our proportion of the population, which hardly suggests a barrier to black participation in the profession.”
McWhorter, who is African-American himself, is a professor at Columbia University. Last year he wrote “Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America.”
Bleak quarterback outlook reinforces idea of long upcoming year for New York football
Daniel Jones could be this fall’s lone hope at quarterback for New York football, not just Giants football.
The QB situation at MetLife Stadium on Sunday was bleak.
Giants backup Tyrod Taylor left the game on a cart with a back injury after a huge hit by Jets edge Micheal Clemons.
Coach Brian Daboll said “Tyrod should be OK,” but the exact nature of the injury isn’t clear.
“I don’t think there’s anything,” Daboll said. “He just landed hard. Talked to him at halftime and he said he’s ok.”
Second-year Jets starter Zach Wilson is hurt, recovering from arthroscopic surgery on a torn meniscus and a bone bruise in his right knee.
His planned date of return is unknown. His preseason play before the injury did not inspire confidence. The Jets’ schedule is a gauntlet, too.
Jets backup Joe Flacco, the presumed Week 1 starter, threw a disgusting interception that was returned for a touchdown by Giants backup linebacker Austin Calitro.
It was a reminder that there is no reason to feel secure approaching the Sept. 11 season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
The NFL is a quarterback league.
The teams with stars at the position win, thrive and find ways to believe in the face of adversity. The clubs without QB stability get left in the dust.
The Giants are rebuilding, trying to turn around Jones’ career or at least lay the foundation for his successor.
The Jets are further along. They took Wilson No. 2 overall in last year’s draft. They’ve added pieces. Now it’s time to start turning the corner.
But neither team’s quarterback situation inspires confidence that 2022 is going to be a year to remember – unless, of course, Jones takes the next step. But unless Jones, who sat out Sunday’s preseason finale, overcomes the injuries and obstacles around and in front of him, that is a major ask.
Taylor is here to provide insurance if that doesn’t happen, and to possibly serve as a bridge to next year’s rookie draft pick if Jones falters.
GM Joe Schoen signed Taylor to a two-year, $11 million contract with $10.9 million guaranteed in free agency for a reason: he’s a good fit for this offense, and his presence creates a bit more security that the Giants can function if Jones gets hurt or trips up.
But Sunday provided a scare to Taylor’s availability, as well.
Taylor started the game and was under constant duress playing behind an offensive line of mostly backups, with the exception of center Jon Feliciano. He threw an early interception.
Then Taylor got hurt with about two minutes left in the first quarter, rolling out to his right away from pressure.
Clemons charged from Taylor’s left and clothesline tackled Taylor to the turf as the QB completed a 25-yard pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger.
Taylor was down on the ground for a long while being examined by trainers. He eventually jogged off the field under his own power.
But the second he reached the sideline, he dropped to the turf again. He struggled to walk into the blue medical tent. And eventually he was carted into the locker room.
Taylor did not conduct a postgame interview. He did return to the team’s sideline in the second half in shorts and a T-shirt. So at least he was out there.
But as much as Sunday’s Davis Webb-Chris Streveler duel provided entertainment to cap the preseason, the regular season looms with both the Giants and Jets having enormous questions at quarterback.
And history shows that teams with questions at QB typically struggle to earn consistent wins.
British Foreign Secretary Truss to declare China an official threat
Truss is in the running with Sunak to be Britain’s next prime minister.
Last week, Truss expressed doubts that France was an ally. Now this, planning to say that China will be classified as a “threat” to national security for the first time.
- says she will reshape foreign policy if she becomes prime minister
- will reopen the integrated review, published last year, which set out Britain’s diplomacy and defense priorities over the next decade. China has been described as a “systemic competitor”, but the review argued the UK should deepen its trading relationship with Beijing.
- China would be elevated to a status similar to that of Russia, which is defined in the review as an ‘acute threat’
Denzel Mims says decision for trade request was between him and his agent
In possibly his final game in a Jets uniform, Denzel Mims might have saved his best for last.
Mims recorded seven catches for 102 yards in Gang Green’s 31-27 victory over the Giants.
On Wednesday, Mims’ agent Ron Slavin publicly requested the Jets either trade or release his client, stating, “It’s just time.” After Sunday’s game, Mims spoke to the media for the first time since the request, saying that was a decision between him and his agent.
“I can just control what I can control,” Mims said. “I just need to come out every day do my part, come to work every day and come grinding.”
Mims has fallen down the Jets’ depth chart as he has dealt with illnesses, injuries and inconsistent play during his two seasons in New York. In two years with the Jets, the 24-year-old has caught 31 passes for 490 yards and zero touchdowns.
This summer, Mims performed better throughout training camp and the preseason. However, that hasn’t stopped the Jets from fielding calls for Mims as they’re expected to grant his request.
Mims believes his performance against the Giants is something he can do regularly, whether it’s with the Jets or another team.
“I feel like I’m better,” Mims said. “I always been this way, but today I got the chance to show it. I had a sickness last year, so I didn’t come back the way I wanted to.
“This year, I had a full offseason, no sickness, no injuries, so I feel good coming into this year. My first year, I had COVID, then last year, I had a sickness, so it is just about everything going right for once.”
latest news Longtime Bakersfield musician and wife found dead in desert east of California City
A longtime Bakersfield musician and his wife were recently found dead, stranded on a dirt road in a remote stretch of desert east of California City, authorities said.
Kern County sheriff’s deputies, who had received a report of two bodies, found 88-year-old steel guitarist Larry Petree in the driver’s seat of his car and Betty leaning against the rear tire on August 21. There was no sign of foul play.
The sheriff’s department said Sunday it will take a few more days before the county coroner can determine the cause of death.
“It will probably always be a mystery how they ended up in the desert,” said Petree’s friend Norm Hamlet, 87, a steel guitar player who supported Merle Haggard for 49 years on The Strangers. .
He and Petree helped create the Bakersfield sound, a genre of country music that grew out of the bars and honky-tonks, oil fields and farms of the Central Valley. It was California’s raucous, driving response to the softer, orchestrated music coming out of Nashville at the time. It proved that country musicians could perform in Bakersfield, record records in Los Angeles, and carve out successful careers away from the Nashville establishment.
One of the telltale markers of the style was the wailing, nasal pedal steel guitar. With Haggard and Buck Owens in the lead, the new sound toured the world at its peak in the early 60s.
Born in Paden, Okla. in 1933, Petree moved to Bakersfield at an early age – a Dust Bowl kid. He graduated from Bakersfield High School, served a tour of duty in the United States Army, and worked with the Kern County Fire Department as a mechanic for over 30 years.
“He could overhaul an engine and not get his hands dirty,” said Tommy Hays, 92, leader of a western swing band. “He was the same way about his music. Meticulous.”
When Hamlet came home from visits from Haggard, he visited Petree at his home, where everything was always clean as a pin.
“Ever since high school we would get together and if he learned something new he would show me, and if I learned something I would show him,” Hamlet said.
He said Petree was as good as any musician on the road, but he represented those who work, stay close to home, and always find a way to make music their life.
“He had Betty and her steady job and he loved it, but until recently he was still playing six nights a week,” Hamlet said. “People are staying home now with the internet, but not long ago people still wanted to go out and dance.”
Betty was not one of the wives who followed her husband to every show. She was a painter with her own interests. But they were inseparable, said her friend Kim Hays.
“They we are 60 years together. It was always Larry and Betty, Betty and Larry. The circumstances of their deaths are bizarre, but at least there is comfort that one was not left behind,’ said Hays, who suspects the couple took a wrong turn and couldn’t phone for help because Petree recently told him he would run away. minutes on his phone.
Ernie Lewis, 62, a musician who often played with Petree, said the steel guitar player was sought after because he was unwavering.
“Everyone loved him because he was a team player. People like that don’t act like they’re all that,” Lewis said. “But the thing is, Larry was all that.”
In July, Petree performed a sold-out benefit concert for the Bakersfield Country Music Museum with the Soda Crackers.
Singer Zane Adamo, 29, said after the show he wished Petree good night and told him he had a great time.
“Well, you know why they call it playing?” said Petree. “Because you don’t work when you’re up there. You’re having fun.”
Kenny Golladay sees curious amount of playing time in Giants’ preseason finale
Giants big-money receiver Kenny Golladay played 14 snaps and three offensive series in Sunday’s preseason finale, even though Daniel Jones and a lot of starters got the day off.
Head coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal postgame when asked if Golladay’s roster spot could be in jeopardy.
“All those receivers are competing,” Daboll said. “Kenny’s had a good camp. [GM] Joe [Schoen] and I will sit back and we’ll talk about everybody.”
Daboll later clarified it was not his intent to imply Golladay could be cut.
“I’m just saying I’m not gonna commit to anybody being on the roster or not being on the roster until I sit down with Joe and have a conversation with Joe,” the first-year head coach said. “We have a lot to talk about at a lot of different positions. That’s really not what I meant. I’m just saying we have a lot of conversations to have.”
Cutting Golladay doesn’t make sense financially. Golladay’s 2022 cap hit is $21.15 million, but the Giants’ dead money charge actually would increase his hit to $25.4 million if they released him, per overthecap.com.
Still, it was hard to miss Golladay suiting up without his starting quarterback, Saquon Barkley and four of the offensive line’s five starters.
Golladay politely declined comment while leaving the locker room after the game. And he didn’t break stride when he was asked if he was surprised he’d been asked to play in the game.
His only target was a Tyrod Taylor interception that was not Golladay’s fault. It was picked underneath by the Jets’ Michael Carter II, peeling off another Giants receiver.
Daboll was asked if he had any questions about Golladay’s effort on the Giants’ first play from scrimmage: Matt Breida carried the ball to the left, and Golladay braced himself but didn’t block or touch a defender as Jets safety Lamarcus Joyney and Brandin Echols barreled in for the tackle.
“I have to take a look at the tape,” Daboll said.
“We were playing all the receivers,” the coach summarized. “It’s a competitive group, so they’re out there competing.” He added of Golladay: “He’s done what we’ve asked him to do.”
Wide receiver Darius Slayton says it was not a surprise to see Golladay playing in the finale.
“I would say no, mostly because our room is so competitive,” Slayton said. “So much talent in there from top to bottom. So I think it’s in all our interests to be out there as much as possible and try to put our best foot forward.”
SLAYTON SEES POSSIBLE END OF ROAD
Darius Slayton, a 2019 Giants fifth-round pick, said he would not be surprised if he ended up on another team soon.
“I don’t think surprised is the word,” he said, when asked that question. “I don’t know. I don’t think I’d be surprised, no.”
Slayton, 25, said he tweaked his hamstring in the preseason opener in New England, and that limited his ability to showcase his skills to the new staff.
“More frustrating is not being able to be out there this whole camp because of injury,” he said. “When I’m out there, the reps are what they are. At the end of the day, it’s up to you to make the most of them. But not having the opportunity because of injury has probably been more frustrating. I definitely think throughout camp I made plays [when I was on the field]. Hopefully it was enough.”
There are NFL teams interested in Slayton, but they’ve been expecting the Giants to release him, so that makes it difficult for Schoen to swing a trade.
“Wherever the cards fall, they fall,” Slayton said. “I don’t really stress about it too much. If it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”
BELLINGER, HOLMES LEAVE INJURED
Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes both left Sunday’s game to be evaluated for concussions. Bellinger has been penciled in as the team’s starting tight end all spring and summer. Holmes has been battling for a roster spot on the interior D-line.
That made for another brutal day for the Giants on the injury front, combined with backup QB Tyrod Taylor’s back injury in the first quarter.
Running back Jashaun Corbin and linebacker Micah McFadden both went to the X-ray room postgame, as well, but there were no updates. Both players were walking under their own power. Corbin appeared to tweak his ankle or leg on an awkward tackle in the fourth quarter.
Injured left guard Shane Lemieux entered the locker room pregame with his left knee on a scooter and his left foot in a boot. That explains why Daboll said Friday that Lemieux wouldn’t play “anytime soon.”
PLAYMAKERS
Third-string QB Davis Webb completed 30-of-38 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown to TE Austin Allen. Corbin had 56 yards and a TD run on 11 touches. And linebacker Austin Calitro’s second interception was a 35-yard pick six of Joe Flacco. Backup kicker Ryan Santoso knocked through field goals from 49 and 36 yards.
TONEY, WILLIAMS SIT ENTIRE PRESEASON
Neither Kadarius Toney nor Leonard Williams played a single snap this preseason. Williams has been durable his whole career. It seems the Giants are managing something with him and saving him for the games that count. Toney failed to fully practice in 12 of 19 Giants practices this summer and had major injury/availability issues as a rookie, too. He had an offseason knee procedure and was punching at his right hamstring during a recent practice.
STARTERS GET REST
On defense, Daboll rested starters Williams, DL Dexter Lawrence, CBs Adoree Jackson and Darnay Holmes, and safeties Julian Love and Xavier McKinney. On offense, the Giants sat QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley; WR Sterling Shepard; O-linemen Andrew Thomas, Evan Neal and Mark Glowinski; and Toney. Everyone in that group other than Williams and Toney appears to be healthy.
Edge Jihad Ward did play 16 snaps, a good sign at a position where the team is decimated by injury. Ward missed the second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and several practices, with an undisclosed injury.
THE INJURED GROUP
The following injured or recovering players also sat out: Lemieux, OL Ben Bredeson (right arm), OL Josh Ezuedu, OL Garrett McGhin, WR C.J. Board (ribs), Shepard, edge Kayvon Thibodeaux (sprained right MCL), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf), edge Elerson Smith (right foot), corner Rodarius Williams, safety Dane Belton (broken collarbone), kicker Graham Gano (concussion).
