The Rise Of Free Cloud Computing Software

Everyone is talking about Australia as a very cool place to live or visit but what about studying there?

Australia is one of the worlds leading education and training providers. There are over 400,000 students from 200 countries studying in Australia each year!

There are several reasons why you should study in Australia.

There are several reasons to choose Australia as an education destination. Education in Australia is both challenging and flexible but most importantly it is internationally recognised and respected. Australia is a safe, modern and dynamic country that is a leader in the Asia-Pacific region and which plays a significant role worldwide.

Here are some great reasons to study in Australia: a) Quality, b) Affordability, c) A Complete Educational Experience, d) Reputation, and e) Safety

Quality

Australian institutions have an international reputation for excellence in all areas of education and training. In fact, Australia offers the world’s best practice in quality assurance of education and training. The education system is subject to continuous checks and controls by government, industry and professional bodies to maintain and improve its already high standards. Several institutions in Australia also have ISO 9001 certification that guarantees the quality of service they provide.

Australian universities are broadly recognised in many areas. In fact, the Times Higher Education rankings placed seven Australian universities in the World’s Top 100 Universities in 2006.

Australia has a reputation of creating and adopting new and innovative technologies. Australian Universities have placed a high importance in developing world class research facilities and centres of excellence. This reputation has been confirmed with eight Australian Researchers receiving Nobel Prizes in different areas.

Finally, you will find that graduates from Australia are very successful in getting jobs soon after graduating and developing successful careers worldwide. When you study in Australia, you study programs which have often been developed in consultation with various industries. This ensures that the studies you undertake are relevant and meet the needs and requirements of companies and industries themselves who seek highly qualified individuals with an internationally recognised qualification.

Affordability

Living expenses and tuition costs in Australia are considerably less expensive than other countries like the United Kingdom and Unites States of America. The structure of the Australian Education system is both affordable and of a high quality.

In addition, international students have the opportunity to work up to 20 hours a week on a casual basis during their studies and full-time during vacation periods providing they hold a relevant working visa. This provides students with the opportunity to gain valuable work experience and/or earn extra money to support themselves while in Australia.

A Complete Educational Experience

Studying in Australia is a complete life experience!

International students in Australia, while undertaking their chosen study program, have the opportunity to enhance their studies by taking part in the many extra curricular activities offered by all Australian Institutions.

Most Australian Institutions incorporate internships, exchange programs and volunteer programs into normal study programs to enable students to add value to their international study experience. In Australia, institutions know that companies seek graduates with a complete profile, with an international experience and an understanding of the world around them.

In addition, the multicultural perspective of Australia allows students to meet people from hundreds of countries all over the world. Remember, there are students from over 200 countries studying in Australian institutions! Where in the world can you walk into a classroom and have the opportunity to network and make lifelong friends with people from all corners of the globe?

The geographical location of Australia also allows you the possibility of travelling to other countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This is if you consider yourself a global citizen!

Reputation

Australia is a popular study destination for thousands of international students and has been for many years now. During 2006, almost 400,000 international students from all over the world studied in Australia.

Australian institutions are sensitive to cultural and religious needs and provide well resourced, safe, welcoming and quality assured services to international students studying in Australia.

Australian institutions have years of experience and knowledge in welcoming and supporting international students and this is provided through extensive support services. They place a great importance on ensuring your experience in Australia is as easy as possible and that you quickly adapt to your new environment. They will assist you as best they can to make sure you enjoy your time in Australia and get the most out of your study experience. In fact, all Australian institutions must provide extensive student support services to their international students by Australian law.

We recommend that you visit each institutional website to discover more about the services they provide to their students.

Safety

The Australian Government has established legislation to protect international students while they are studying in Australia. In Australia, you get the world’s most rigorous protection for international students through the ‘Education Services for Overseas Students (ESOS) Act 2000’.

The ESOS Act is an Australian legislation that regulates institutions who provide education to international students. The ESOS Acts ensures that they meet nationally consistent standards in education delivery, facilities and services. It also orders a nationally consistent approach to registering education providers so that the quality of programs and associated support services offered to students, remains high.

