Top 5 Gainers From the Prior Week

The top 5 gainers during the past week, according to the CMC, are XEC, CHZ, HT, IOTX, and LEO.
The XEC is trading at its top level in the last week with a gain of 34.21%.
The worldwide market cap is currently trading at $1.09 trillion, down from 24 hours, and the cryptocurrency market is currently experiencing a bearish signal. Some currencies, like XEC, CHZ, HT, lOTX, and LEO, are at their top standards in the last 7 days.
eCash (XEC)
An electronic system named eCash made it simple to send money anonymously. An early cryptocurrency, it aimed to protect users’ privacy when making small payments online.
The CMC analyses that at the time of writing, eCash (XEC) was trading at $0.00004944, increased 34.21%, and ranked as the top gainer over the previous seven days, with a market cap of $947,242,662 and circulation volume of 19,155,77B.
Chiliz (CHZ)
The native cryptocurrency of the Chiliz network, the Chiliz token (CHZ), enables users to buy Fan Tokens on Socios.com. The token was initially released as an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token, but after entering into a strategic collaboration with Binance, it started to also offer Binance Smart Chain BEP-2 versions of the token.
According to the CMC, Chiliz (CHZ), which has a market cap of $1,255,007,186 and a total of 6.00B shares in circulation, is currently trading at $0.2094 and has declined to 5.85%. It is the second top gainer over the past seven days.
Huobi Token (HT)
A loyalty point system enabled by blockchain is called Huobi Token (HT). It is the only coin that Huobi has formally introduced. Huobi Token supports Huobi Global business and all products, including VIP discounts, Huobi Token-only events, trading against well-known coins, and “let your voice be heard.”
With a market cap of $733,993,394 and circulation volume of 153,357,694,25 at the time of writing, the Huobi Token is now down 4.49% and trading at $4.79, making it the third-top gainer over the past seven days.
IoTex (IOTX)
IoTeX, a platform that attempts to connect IoT devices (such as cameras and sensors) with decentralized applications, is powered by the Ethereum token IOTX. IOTX can be used to fund transactions, for governance and staking purposes, as well as for the registration of new devices on the IoTeX network.
IoTeX (IOTX) is the 4th top gainer, according to CMC, and is currently trading at $0.03317, up 2.44%, with a market cap of $316,327,622 and 9.54B in circulation over the last seven days.
UNUS SED LEO (LEO)
The cryptocurrency exchange Bifinex’s parent firm, iFinex, has a token called UNUS SED LEO. After the firm raised $1 billion from the initial offering, the token was released in May 2019. Holders of tokens enjoy discounted trading rates on iFinex platforms.
Bullish ARDR price prediction is $0.1414 to $0.2463.
The ARDR price will also reach $0.5 soon.
ARDR bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.0838.
In Ardor (ARDR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ARDR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ardor (ARDR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Ardor (ARDR) is $0.103496 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,831,617 at the time of writing. However, ARDR has decreased to 3.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Ardor (ARDR) has a circulating supply of 998,466,231 ARDR. Currently, ARDR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Upbit
What is Ardor (ARDR)?
Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a parent-child chain architecture. The aim of Ardor is to present the other functionalities for conducting business to the child blockchain. Moreover, the parent-child model allows the inclusion of transactions on a child chain in the parent chain through a bundling system. Bundling is a process of grouping many child transactions into a parent chain.
Furthermore, ARDR is the token offering of the platform or the parent chain. The platform aims to use ARDR to generate new blocks and for consensus.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022
Ardor (ARDR) holds the 240th position on CoinGecko right now. ARDR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
Generally, a triangle is made of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When there is a price increase, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will increase or break. A lower trend line develops a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices drop.
Currently, Ardor (ARDR) is at $0.103496. If the pattern continues, the price of ARDR might reach the resistance level of $0.1314, $0.1474, and $0.1854. If the trend reverses, then the price of ARDR may fall to $0.1031 and $0.0839
Ardor (ARDR) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ardor (ARDR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Ardor (ARDR).
Resistance Level 1
$0.1414
Resistance Level 2
$0.1927
Resistance Level 3
$0.2463
Support Level 1
$0.1049
Support Level 2
$0.0838
ARDR Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that ARDR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ARDR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.2463.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ARDR might plummet to almost $0.0838, a bearish signal.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ardor (ARDR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ARDR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Ardor (ARDR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ARDR price slightly lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is entirely in a downward trend. Currently, ARDR is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ARDR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ARDR is at a level of 45.11. This means that ARDR is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ardor (ARDR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Ardor (ARDR). Currently, ARDR lies in the range of 36.4778, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ardor (ARDR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ARDR lies below 50, indicating lower volatility. In fact, ARDR’s RSI is at 45.11, thus confirming a potential sell signal.
Comparison of ARDR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ardor (ARDR).
From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ARDR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ARDR also increase or decrease respectively.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ardor (ARDR)might probably attain $0.65 by 2023.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Ardor (ARDR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ARDR might rally to hit $0.87 by 2024.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2025
If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ARDR would rally to hit $0.92.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2026
If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ARDR would rally to hit $1.4.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2027
If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ARDR would rally to hit $1.7
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2028
If Ardor (ARDR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ARDR would hit $2.1.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ardor (ARDR), it would witness major spikes. ARDR might hit $2.3 by 2029.
Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Ardor ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ardor (ARDR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ardor (ARDR) might hit $2.8 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ardor network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ARDR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ardor (ARDR) in 2022 is $0.2463. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ardor (ARDR) for 2022 is $0.0838.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ardorecosystem, the performance of Ardor (ARDR) might hit $0.5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $2.04 in the near future.
FAQ
1. What is Ardor (ARDR)?
Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a parent-child chain architecture.
2. Where can you purchase Ardor (ARDR)?
Ardor (ARDR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Upbit.
3. Will Ardor (ARDR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ardor platform, Ardor (ARDR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ardor (ARDR)?
On January 13, 2018, Ardor (ARDR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.04.
5. Is Ardor (ARDR) a good investment in 2022?
Ardor (ARDR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ardor in the past few months, ARDR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Ardor (ARDR) reach $0.5?
Ardor (ARDR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ardor (ARDR) will hit $0.5 soon.
7. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2023?
Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.65 by 2023.
8. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2024?
Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.87 by 2024.
9. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2025?
Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.92 by 2025.
10. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2026?
Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $1.4 by 2026.
As per Crypto Leaks, Ava Labs paid Roche Freedman to target its rivals.
Ava Labs CEO describes the allegation as”conspiracy theory nonsense.”
Ava Labs CEO and co-founder, Emin Gün Sirer rejects the recent conspiracy allegations. Through the latest Twitter post, Sirer rejects the remarks in the recent blog post made by CryptoLeaks, which claimed that Ava Labs paid Roche Freedman to bring lawsuits against rivals and divert US regulators.
According to CryptoLeaks, the legal firm, Roche Freedman and its founding partner, Kyle Roche have an agreement to provide legal services to Ava Labs in exchange for AVAX tokens and equity in the company. They allegedly want to deceive regulators like the Security Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission by using litigation as a tactic to discourage competitors (CFTC), as per CryptoLeaks.
CryptoLeaks & Its Allegations
In one of the videos published by CryptoLeaks, Kyle Roche said that Roche Freedman was paid to hold up Ava Labs and to take legal actions against its competitors, including Dfinity and Solana. Roche Freedman recently filed a lawsuit against Binance over Terra’s collapse and sued Solana Labs, alleging that SOL was illegal security. Additionally, in the video, Roche asserts that he and Ava Labs concluded a deal in September 2019.
Roche stated:
We did a deal where I agreed to provide legal services in exchange for a certain percentage of the token supply… that was September 2019.
He additionally says that he was around a point in tokens and equity, which is perhaps a reference to a percentage point. The respondent claimed that his allocation was roughly one-third of that of Kevin Sekniqi, co-founder and COO of Ava Labs.
In another video, Roche expressed:
I sue half the companies in this space, I know where this market is going, I believe one of the top 10 in this world… I’ve seen the insides of every single crypto company.
The CFTC and SEC have other targets to pursue and added that litigation can be a vehicle for competitiveness, as per Roche. Meanwhile, Sekniqi stated that the report was written by some ICP conspiracy site and was stupid to the maximum mega Giga level.
NFT analyst said celebrity NFT projects are notoriously bad investments.
Blockchain researcher and Non-Fungible token (NFT) expert OKHotshot tweeted about 18 most uncomfortable facts to its 45K followers regarding the NFT sector on Saturday. In a long thread, the analyst highlighted many challenges facing the NFT sector, including hacking, losses, and projects that are nearly always expected to fail.
18 Uncomfortable truths about the NFT industry that’ll put you ahead of 96% of people … 🧵
OKHotshot mainly stated that most people who invest in NFTs will lose money, and he mentioned blue chip NFTs and advised investors to run away since there are no steady investments in NFTs. He also suggested grabbing profits when they are available rather than depending on diamond handing, which is not the most excellent way for investors to generate money.
The majority of nft projects fail to stay above mint price 4 months after launch.
Breaching Over NFT Projects
The popular social networking platform for Non-Fungible Token (NFT) projects, Discord, has been the target of recent hacker attempts. According to new research from Web3 security company TRM Labs, during the last three months, there has been a rise in hacker attacks on Discord.
In June 2022, the detection of phishing attempts connected to NFT minting scams held by using hacked Discord accounts soared by 55% as compared to last year. The data from TRM Labs also shows that the NFT market has struggled and lost around $22 million since May 2022.
Additionally, Bored Ape’s social media accounts Instagram and Discord compromised earlier this year led to a loss of over $13 million. Following that, hackers recently gained access to Premint, a well-known NFT registration platform, and stole 320 NFTs worth more than $400,000. Furthermore, NFT influencer Zeneca became the latest victim as the attackers promoted on Zeneca’s Twitter account in an attempt to attract investors.
Recent developments suggest that Tezos and its native coin, XTZ, may have placed itself in a precarious scenario.
XTZ price reveals a bullish trend
Key resistance spotted at $1.48
Tezos price support present at $1.44
On August 25, a group of network contributors under the name Baking Bad claimed that the cryptocurrency exchange Binance had wrongfully frozen over $1 million in assets.
Meanwhile, authors further urged the Tezos community to stop supporting the Changpeng Zhao (CZ)-led group by withdrawing their funds from the exchange.
While the cryptocurrency exchange promptly refuted the accusations, the price of XTZ began to look for crude oil on the charts.
The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) backed coin’s price was $1.48 at the time of publication. Data from CoinMarketCap showed that the price had dropped by 10.10% over the previous day.
XTZ’s dip was the largest in the previous seven days, notwithstanding the fact that the bulk of the market’s cryptos were in the red.
Tezos (XTZ) Price In A Breakout Zone
According toCoinMarketCap, XTZ price has plunged by 0.44% or trading at $1.46 as of this writing.
We can see that the price of Tezos is currently in a breakout zone between $1.48 and $1.44 on the 1-day price analysis chart.
The next action could be influenced by a move made in either direction. For the past 24 hours, the bulls have been in charge as they drive the price of Tezos up to $1.47.
Chart: TradingView.com
The upper limit of the Bollinger’s band, at $1.48, is the level of greatest resistance for the bulls, while the lower limit, at $1.42, is the level of immediate support.
Since the MACD line is above the signal line, the MACD indicator continues to reflect bullish momentum.
More so, the RSI indicator is currently rising moderately and is at 65. This suggests that in the near term, the bulls have the momentum to drive prices skyward. The bullish momentum, however, would show signs of shakiness if the RSI slipped below 60.
Binance Moves In Line With Court Directives
Binance stated in response to the Baking Bad accusation that their choice was not arbitrary and that the exchange was not to blame. The exchange further claimed that it proceeded in accordance with court directives.
Before charging the Baking Bad crew with making a snap judgment, Binance also pointed out that they had rejected working together.
So where does XTZ stand after this back-and-forth discussion? According to data from the XTZ/USDT four-hour chart, the incident appears to have badly affected XTZ.
Binance and Baking Bad, however, have both been responding to themselves in accordance with the confiscation. The exchange acknowledged that there was little they could do to stop the assets from being frozen, despite the XTZ donors’ claims that they complied with Binance’s request.
The future course of the issue was not intuitively clear. Additionally, XTZ was not exhibiting any signals of enthusiasm.
XTZ total market cap at $1.7 billion on the daily chart
Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum started a major decline below the $1,600 zone against the US Dollar. ETH even declined below $1,500 and now any recovery could face hurdles.
Ethereum extended its drop below the $1,600 and $1,500 levels.
The price is now trading below $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,480 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could correct higher, but upsides might be limited above $1,500.
Ethereum Price Takes Hit
Ethereum failed to gain pace above the $1,660 and $1,675 resistance levels. ETH started a fresh decline and traded below the key $1,600 support zone.
It opened the doors for a move below the $1,550 and $1,500 support levels. Ether price even settled below the $1,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed near the $1,423 level and the price is now correcting losses.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,460 level. The first major resistance is now forming near the $1,480 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,707 swing high to $1,423 low.
There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,480 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $1,540 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,707 swing high to $1,423 low is also near the $1,565 level. A clear move above the $1,565 level might send the price towards $1,600 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a test of the $1,650 resistance.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,480 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,425 zone.
The next major support is near $1,400, below which ether price might accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,320 level. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,250 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Bitcoin started a major decline and traded below $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses unless it recovers above $20,000.
Bitcoin started another decline below the $20,200 and $20,000 levels.
The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could accelerate further lower below the $19,500 support zone in the coming sessions.
Bitcoin Price Takes Hit
Bitcoin price failed to recover above the $22,000 resistance zone. BTC started a fresh decline below the $21,200 and $21,000 support levels.
The bears gained strength for a push below the $20,000 support zone. The price settled below the $20,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near $19,525 and the price is now consolidating losses.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,800 level. The first major resistance sits near the $20,000 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,875 swing high to $19,525 low.
Besides, there is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $20,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. Bitcoin price must clear the $20,000 resistance zone to start a recovery wave.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance could be near the $20,700 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,875 swing high to $19,525 low. Any more gains might send the price towards the $21,000 resistance zone.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $20,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,500 level and the recent low.
The next major support sits near the $19,200 level. A close below the $19,200 support might spark a sharp decline. In the stated case, the price might decline towards the $18,500 level in the coming sessions.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,500, followed by $19,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,800, $20,000 and $21,000.