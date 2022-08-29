Top 5 Gainers From the Prior Week

Bullish ARDR price prediction is $0.1414 to $ 0.2463 .

The ARDR price will also reach $0.5 soon.

ARDR bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.0838.

In Ardor (ARDR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ARDR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Ardor (ARDR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Ardor (ARDR) is $0.103496 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,831,617 at the time of writing. However, ARDR has decreased to 3.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Ardor (ARDR) has a circulating supply of 998,466,231 ARDR. Currently, ARDR trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Upbit

What is Ardor (ARDR)?

Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a parent-child chain architecture. The aim of Ardor is to present the other functionalities for conducting business to the child blockchain. Moreover, the parent-child model allows the inclusion of transactions on a child chain in the parent chain through a bundling system. Bundling is a process of grouping many child transactions into a parent chain.

Furthermore, ARDR is the token offering of the platform or the parent chain. The platform aims to use ARDR to generate new blocks and for consensus.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022

Ardor (ARDR) holds the 240th position on CoinGecko right now. ARDR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

ARDR/USDT Symmetric Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

Generally, a triangle is made of a downward diagonal upward trend line and an upward diagonal downward trend line. When there is a price increase, it will inevitably break through the upper trend line to break, and in an uptrend, the price will increase or break. A lower trend line develops a breakthrough and a downward trend in which prices drop.

Currently, Ardor (ARDR) is at $0.103496. If the pattern continues, the price of ARDR might reach the resistance level of $0.1314, $0.1474, and $0.1854. If the trend reverses, then the price of ARDR may fall to $0.1031 and $0.0839

Ardor (ARDR) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ardor (ARDR).

ARDR/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview )

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Ardor (ARDR).

Resistance Level 1 $0.1414 Resistance Level 2 $0.1927 Resistance Level 3 $0.2463 Support Level 1 $0.1049 Support Level 2 $0.0838 ARDR Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that ARDR has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ARDR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.2463.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ARDR might plummet to almost $0.0838, a bearish signal.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ardor (ARDR) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ARDR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Ardor (ARDR) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ARDR price slightly lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is entirely in a downward trend. Currently, ARDR is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ARDR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ARDR is at a level of 45.11. This means that ARDR is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ardor (ARDR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Ardor (ARDR). Currently, ARDR lies in the range of 36.4778, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ardor (ARDR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of ARDR lies below 50, indicating lower volatility. In fact, ARDR’s RSI is at 45.11, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of ARDR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ardor (ARDR).

BTC Vs ETH Vs ARDR Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview )

From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and ARDR are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ARDR also increase or decrease respectively.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ardor (ARDR) might probably attain $0.65 by 2023.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Ardor (ARDR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ARDR might rally to hit $0.87 by 2024.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2025

If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ARDR would rally to hit $0.92.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2026

If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ARDR would rally to hit $1.4.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2027

If Ardor (ARDR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ARDR would rally to hit $1.7

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2028

If Ardor (ARDR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ARDR would hit $2.1.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ardor (ARDR), it would witness major spikes. ARDR might hit $2.3 by 2029.

Ardor (ARDR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Ardor ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ardor (ARDR) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ardor (ARDR) might hit $2.8 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Ardor network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ARDR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ardor (ARDR) in 2022 is $0.2463. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ardor (ARDR) for 2022 is $0.0838.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ardorecosystem, the performance of Ardor (ARDR) might hit $0.5 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $2.04 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Ardor (ARDR)? Ardor is a multichain blockchain platform with a parent-child chain architecture.

2. Where can you purchase Ardor (ARDR)? Ardor (ARDR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, OKX, Huobi Global, HitBTC, and Upbit. 3. Will Ardor (ARDR) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Ardor platform, Ardor (ARDR) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ardor (ARDR)? On January 13, 2018, Ardor (ARDR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $2.04. 5. Is Ardor (ARDR) a good investment in 2022? Ardor (ARDR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ardor in the past few months, ARDR is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Ardor (ARDR) reach $0.5? Ardor (ARDR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ardor (ARDR) will hit $0.5 soon. 7. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2023? Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.65 by 2023. 8. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2024? Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.87 by 2024. 9. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2025? Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $0.92 by 2025.

10. What will be Ardor (ARDR) price by 2026? Ardor (ARDR) price is expected to reach $1.4 by 2026.

